Unesco site rome

  1. 1. Rome According to the legend, it was founded by Romulus and Remus, twin sons of Mars, the god of war, in 753 B.C. Since 1980, the historic centre of Rome has been recognised by UNESCO’s heritage and it spreads the city with more monuments in the world.
  2. 2. Colosseum The Colosseum is the main symbol of Rome with almost 2000 years of history. Known as «Flavian Amphitheatre», it allowed more than 50000 people and was the scene of contests between men and animals, including naval engagements. It was the only European monument included in 2007 among the New seven wonders in the world reported by a competition organised by the New Open Corporation.
  3. 3. THE MAUSOLEUM OF HADRIAN It was born as a sepulcher wanted by the emperor Hadrian for a worthy burial and it is included in the Aurelian walls to protect the city and a refuge for the popes in times of danger.
  4. 4. The Sistine Chapel is a chapel in the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the pope, in Vatican City. Originally known as the Cappella Magna ('Great Chapel'), the chapel takes its name from Pope Sixtus IV. it is the site of the papal conclave, the process by which a new pope is selected. SISTIN CHAPEL
  5. 5. PANTHEON Traditionally thought to have been designed as a temple for Roman gods, the structure’s name is derived from the Greek words: «pan», meaning «all» and «theos», meaning «gods»
  6. 6. SAINT PETER BASILICA The construction of the Basilica began in 1506, designed by Michelangelo and continued by Giacomo Della Porta. It was called St. Peter after one of Jesus’s disciples was executed in Rome, where the Basilica now stands.
  7. 7. The Imperial forums collect a series of monumental squares, it includes the forum of Caesar, the forum of Augustus and Vespasian’s one.
  8. 8. Trevi Fountain It was conceived by Agrippa and is an unique example of the ancient Roman aqueducts still functioning today. In the central Is the statue of Ocean, who is driving a chariot in the shape of a large shell, pulled by two horses, one angry and one peaceful There have been many restorations, but the last sculptors were Salvi and Pannini.
  9. 9. The beautiful and surprising bath in the Trevi Fountain in «La dolce vita», one of the most famous films in the history. ELENA TROKSI , ALICE PARLA’

