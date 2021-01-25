Unesco site amalfi coast

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Amalfi coast became part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites thanks to its beautiful landscape formed by sea and mountains. The UNESCO’s area includes thirteen towns which go from Vietri to Positano.
  2. 2. It has been settled by human communities since the early Middle Ages. Some towns still keep architectural and artistic works of great significance. The byzantine influence during the VI-V centuries can be seen in the Amalfi’s Cathedral. When Normans conquered the coast in 1136, they left a huge print with the construction of several sighting towers.
  3. 3. The name of the Coast comes from the most important town situated there: Amalfi, built in the IV century. Amalfi became one of the four maritime Republics during the X century. It started with commerce between the countries near the Tyrrhenian Sea.
  4. 4. Amalfi Coast is so beautiful with its art and especially the encounter of sea and mountains that it became one of the most visited places in Italy. Each year millions of tourists come to see the amazing landscape and try some typical products.
  5. 5. A typical product of the Amalfi Coast is “limoncello”, a sweet alcoholic beverage which is obtained from the famous lemons of the coast. It is said that his origins date back to XV century. Another important aspect of the coast is the production of ceramic and pottery. The masterpieces usually represent some aspects of the zone and they’re full of bright colours.

