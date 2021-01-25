Successfully reported this slideshow.
Polish sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List Oliwia Urbanik, Małgorzata Kędzioł
Royal salt mines in Wieliczka
Where is it located?
How it started?
Tour organisation .
Białowieża forest
Where is it located?
● Białowieża forest straddles the border between Poland and Belarus ● Since the border between the two countries runs thro...
Name ● Białowieża forest is named after a Polish village “Białowieża” ● The name comes from the white wooden hunting manor...
Nature protection at the Polish side ● The Białowieża forest in Poland is strictly protected as “Białowieża National Park”...
Tourism ● There are a lot of tourists at the Polish side and the guided tours can be organised on foot, by bikes or even b...
History ● The very beginning of the Białowieża National Park dates back to the 14th century, when Białowieża forest was in...
● In 1801 tzar Alexander put back the rules that stated the peasants should protect the bisons. Thanks to their effort, th...
The National Park was placed on the World Heritage List in 1992 and was declared a Biosphere Reserve under the UNESCO Man ...
Where is it located?
Castle’s history
Tour organisation
Thank you for attention.
