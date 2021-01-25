Unesco sites

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ERASMUS + UNESCO World Heritage sites on the island of Hvar
UNESC O World Heritage List • To be included on the World Heritage List, sites must be of outstanding universal value and ...
UNESCO World Heritage sites on the island of Hvar • The island of Hvar is the only island in the world that has 6 sites on...
Stari grad plain is a field division that was founded by the Greeks in 385./384. Bc
UNESCO • Due to its exceptional archeological value and division of the field, preserved since ancient times, the Old Town...
Tourism • Ager is now one great tourist destination, but beside that, it is still used as a field and it is full of vineya...
Where is it? •Ager is located on island of Hvar, near Stari Grad town
MEDITERRANE AN DIET
ABOUT • It is rich in vitamins • Reduces the risk of heart disease • Reduces incidence of cancer, Parkinson's and Alzheime...
INGREDI ENTS 1. Wheat derivates 2. Vegetables 3. Fruits
UNESCO • Similar to Spain, Italy, Greece and Morocco, the Croatian islands of Brač and Hvar are the centres of protected M...
FAMOUS DISHES Gregada – the fish stew Pašticada - stewed beef dish Hvarski cviti - dessert
Klapa multipart singing
WHAT IS IT? • Klapa music is a form of traditional a cappella singing in Dalmatia, Croatia • The word klapa translates as ...
Descriptio n • A klapa group consists of a first tenor, a second tenor, a baritone, and a bass • It is usually composed of...
Modern times • The klapa tradition is still very much alive, with new songs composed and festivals held • The Festival of ...
The most famous klapas Male: • Klapa Cambi • Klapa Intrade • Klapa Sveti Florijan • Klapa Libar • Klapa Iskon Female: • Kl...
AGAVE LACE
ABOUT • Lace is a delicate fabric made of thread in different patterns • The basic techniques of lacemaking are needle sti...
There are three types of lace: • tenerife: it is done with a small sewing needle on cardboard • tenerife with ripples in a...
HVA R • The skill of making agave lace in the town of Hvar is specific for the material from which it is made and the conn...
UNESCO • The production of agave lace is a protected cultural asset of the intangible heritage of Croatia and in September...
Križen (‘following the cross’)
Details • Za križen ("Following the Cross") is a night procession that happens every Maundy Thursday on the island of Hvar...
Places involved in the procession Vrbanj Vrboska Jelsa Pitve Vrisnik Svirče
Thank you for your attention
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unesco sites

32 views

Published on

unesco

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unesco sites

  1. 1. ERASMUS + UNESCO World Heritage sites on the island of Hvar
  2. 2. UNESC O World Heritage List • To be included on the World Heritage List, sites must be of outstanding universal value and meet at least one out of ten selection criteria. • Currently, there are ten sites inscribed on the list and 15 sites on the tentative list • In total, there are eight cultural and two natural sites • Three of the sites are shared with other countries
  3. 3. UNESCO World Heritage sites on the island of Hvar • The island of Hvar is the only island in the world that has 6 sites on the UNESCO heritage list • Stari Grad Plain • Procession Za Križen • Agava lace • Mediterranean Diet • Klapa Singing • Stone Walls
  4. 4. Stari grad plain is a field division that was founded by the Greeks in 385./384. Bc
  5. 5. UNESCO • Due to its exceptional archeological value and division of the field, preserved since ancient times, the Old Town Field was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2008.
  6. 6. Tourism • Ager is now one great tourist destination, but beside that, it is still used as a field and it is full of vineyards and olives trees.
  7. 7. Where is it? •Ager is located on island of Hvar, near Stari Grad town
  8. 8. MEDITERRANE AN DIET
  9. 9. ABOUT • It is rich in vitamins • Reduces the risk of heart disease • Reduces incidence of cancer, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases
  10. 10. INGREDI ENTS 1. Wheat derivates 2. Vegetables 3. Fruits
  11. 11. UNESCO • Similar to Spain, Italy, Greece and Morocco, the Croatian islands of Brač and Hvar are the centres of protected Mediterranean cuisine. • A part of the ingredients and spices, as well as the customs surrounding the preparation of some dishes, represent a shared cultural heritage.
  12. 12. FAMOUS DISHES Gregada – the fish stew Pašticada - stewed beef dish Hvarski cviti - dessert
  13. 13. Klapa multipart singing
  14. 14. WHAT IS IT? • Klapa music is a form of traditional a cappella singing in Dalmatia, Croatia • The word klapa translates as "a group of friends" • Main elements of the music are harmony and melody, with rhythm which is rarely of great importantance
  15. 15. Descriptio n • A klapa group consists of a first tenor, a second tenor, a baritone, and a bass • It is usually composed of up to a dozen male singers • We also have female vocal groups, but usually male and female groups do not mix
  16. 16. Modern times • The klapa tradition is still very much alive, with new songs composed and festivals held • The Festival of the Dalmatian Klapas in Omiš is the best known music festival and has a long tradition in Klapa music
  17. 17. The most famous klapas Male: • Klapa Cambi • Klapa Intrade • Klapa Sveti Florijan • Klapa Libar • Klapa Iskon Female: • Klapa Teranke • Klapa Orca • Klapa Luše • Klapa Ankora • Klapa Mirabella CZK
  18. 18. AGAVE LACE
  19. 19. ABOUT • Lace is a delicate fabric made of thread in different patterns • The basic techniques of lacemaking are needle stitching and braiding. • Thin, white threads are pulled from fresh agave leaves, harvested at a specific time
  20. 20. There are three types of lace: • tenerife: it is done with a small sewing needle on cardboard • tenerife with ripples in a circle: it is done with a small sewing needle and a metal mesh needle • antiques with ripples on the frame: embroidery with a small sewing needle of various stitches on the interlaced net
  21. 21. HVA R • The skill of making agave lace in the town of Hvar is specific for the material from which it is made and the connection with the Benedictine monastery, founded in 1664. It is located in the residential complex of the family of the poet Hanibal Lucić, left in his will to the Benedictine nuns. The first nuns came from the island of Rab and since then the monastery has been operating continuously.
  22. 22. UNESCO • The production of agave lace is a protected cultural asset of the intangible heritage of Croatia and in September 2009 it was included on the UNESCO list.
  23. 23. Križen (‘following the cross’)
  24. 24. Details • Za križen ("Following the Cross") is a night procession that happens every Maundy Thursday on the island of Hvar, Croatia • The procession Za križen starts exactly at 10 pm on Maundy Thursday every year • The event has centuries of tradition and is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists
  25. 25. Places involved in the procession Vrbanj Vrboska Jelsa Pitve Vrisnik Svirče
  26. 26. Thank you for your attention

×