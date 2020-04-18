32 1.1 rkut_tresc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 1 Moduł I Pojęcie i rodzaje kosztów Wprowadzenie 1. Koszty prowadzenia działalności turystycznej 2. Koszty świadczeń turystycznych 3. Koszty imprez turystycznych Bibliografia
  2. 2. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 2 Wprowadzenie Ponoszenie kosztów jest w życiu codziennym zjawiskiem nieodłącznym na tyle, że cza- sem nie zauważamy, kiedy i jakie koszty ponosimy. Wielogodzinne treningi to dla spor- towca koszt uzyskania takiego zysku jak zajęcie miejsca na podium. Nieco inaczej, choć na podobnej zasadzie, funkcjonuje pojęcie kosztu w rachunkowości, które przekłada się na działalność gospodarczą, na przykład turystyczną. Błąd! Nie można odnaleźć źródła odwołania. W tym kursie zajmiemy się pojęciem kosztów dla działalności turystycznej. Po zakończeniu tej lekcji będziesz umiał:  wymienić i scharakteryzować rodzaje kosztów prowadzenia działalności gospo- darczej i turystycznej,  rozróżnić rodzaje kosztów poszczególnych świadczeń,  wymienić i scharakteryzować koszty imprezy turystycznej.
  3. 3. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 3 1. Koszty prowadzenia działalności turystycznej Pod pojęciem kosztu, także w działalności turystycznej, rozumiemy wszelkie zmniej- szenie majątku niezbędne do tego, aby produkt doprowadzić do stanu umożliwiającego jego sprzedaż. Błąd! Nie można odnaleźć źródła odwołania. Wartościowo wyrażone wielkości kosztów mają bardzo duże znaczenie dla działalności turystycznej, ponieważ wpływają w głównej mierze na wynik finansowy (zysk lub stra- tę) osiągany w wyniku jej prowadzenia. W definicji warte podkreślenia jest to, że zużycie czynników produkcji musi być celowe lub wyniknąć w toku zwykłej działalności jednostki. W związku z tym musi być widocz- ny efekt gospodarczy, który powstaje wskutek zaangażowania tych czynników. W przy- padku gdy ten warunek nie jest spełniony, zużycie czynników produkcji zostaje uznane najczęściej jako strata nadzwyczajna. Kryteria klasyfikacji kosztów według ich rodzaju:  zużycie materiałów i energii,  usługi obce,  podatki i opłaty,  wynagrodzenia,  ubezpieczenia społeczne,  inne świadczenia,  pozostałe koszty rodzajowe,  amortyzacja. Charakterystyka poszczególnych rodzajów kosztów prowadzenia działalności tu- rystycznej Zużycie materiałów i energii To cykliczny, w naszym przypadku najczęściej comiesięczny, koszt, np.:  zużycie materiałów biurowych,  zużycie energii elektrycznej,  zużycie ciepłej i zimnej wody. Usługi obce
  4. 4. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 4 Dla branży turystycznej będą to najczęściej:  usługi transportowe,  catering,  usługi bankowe. Podatki i opłaty Niezależnie od rodzaju działalności turystycznej (biuro agencyjne, informacja turystycz- na, hotel) będzie ona wyglądać tak samo, tj.:  podatek od nieruchomości,  podatek od środków transportu,  podatek akcyzowy,  opłaty skarbowe,  opłaty sądowe i notarialne,  opłaty za wieczyste użytkowanie gruntów,  roczne opłaty licencyjne uprawniające do wykonywania działalności. Wynagrodzenia  wartości wynagrodzenia brutto wypłacanego w formie pieniężnej. Ubezpieczenia społeczne Ubezpieczenia społeczne obejmują wszystkich pracowników, a ich głównym celem jest zapewnienie bezpieczeństwa socjalnego, w tym osobom w podeszłym wieku (emerytu- ra), niezdolnym do pracy (renta), ofiarom wypadków oraz chorób. Podział ubezpieczeń społecznych ze względu na zakres świadczeń:  ubezpieczenia emerytalne,  ubezpieczenia rentowe,  ubezpieczenia chorobowe,  ubezpieczenia wypadkowe. Instytucje świadczeń społecznych i zdrowotnych:  Zakład Ubezpieczeń Społecznych (ZUS) – dla pracowników najemnych oraz lud- ności utrzymującej się z pozarolniczej działalności gospodarczej, instytucja ob- sługująca Fundusz Ubezpieczeń Społecznych (FUS),  Narodowy Fundusz Zdrowia – ubezpieczenia zdrowotne,
  5. 5. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 5  Kasa Rolniczego Ubezpieczenia Społecznego (KRUS) – dla ludności utrzymującej się z rolniczej działalności gospodarczej. Inne świadczenia Pod pojęciem „inne świadczenia” znajdują się koszty ponoszone z tytułu wynagrodzeń. Przykłady świadczeń:  odzież robocza – służbowy strój, np. kelnerek w hotelu, pilotów wycieczek,  szkolenia pracowników – np. z obsługi systemów rezerwacyjnych hoteli lub bile- tów lotniczych,  dopłaty do okresowych biletów za dojazdy pracowników do pracy. Pozostałe koszty rodzajowe  koszty krajowych i zagranicznych podróży służbowych – będą częste, jeśli dzia- łalność obejmuje turystykę wyjazdową, warto szkolić pracowników ze znajomo- ści destynacji, do których wysyłasz klientów – to z pewnością wpłynie korzystnie na wyniki sprzedaży,  koszty reprezentacji i reklamy,  koszty wynajęcia kwater lub ryczałtu za noclegi w przypadku czasowego zatrud- nienia pracowników poza miejscem stałego zatrudnienia, np. pilotów wycieczek,  wypłaty ryczałtów za używanie przez pracowników własnych samochodów dla celów służbowych.
  6. 6. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 6 Amortyzacja Amortyzacja środka polega na systematycznym, planowym rozłożeniu wartości począt- kowej środka trwałego na ustalony okres amortyzacji. Rozpoczęcie amortyzacji następuje nie wcześniej niż po przyjęciu środka trwałego do używania. Przyjęte i stosowane przez jednostkę metody amortyzacji oraz zasady ustala- nia wysokości stawek amortyzacyjnych muszą być określone w zasadach (polityce) ra- chunkowości jednostki. Roczna stawka amortyzacyjna, przyjęta dla celów bilansowych, może – lecz nie musi – różnić się od stawki określonej w przepisach podatkowych. Jeżeli okres ekonomicznej użyteczności środka trwałego pokrywa się z okresem przyjętym dla ustalenia stawki podatkowej, to nie ma przeszkód do dokonywania odpisów amortyzacyjnych lub umo- rzeniowych za pomocą stawki podatkowej. Zgodnie z art. 32 ust. 2 Ustawy z dnia 29 września 1994 r. o rachunkowości przy ustalaniu okresu amortyzacji i rocznej stawki amortyzacyjnej uwzględnia się okres ekonomicznej użyteczności środka trwałego, na określenie którego wpływają w szczególności:  liczba zmian, na których pracuje środek trwały,  tempo postępu techniczno-ekonomicznego,  wydajność środka trwałego mierzona liczbą godzin jego pracy lub liczbą wytwo- rzonych produktów albo innym właściwym dla tego środka trwałego miernikiem,  prawne lub inne ograniczenia czasu używania tego środka trwałego,  przewidywana przy likwidacji cena sprzedaży netto istotnej pozostałości środka trwałego. Stawki amortyzacji W celu ustalenia rocznej stawki amortyzacyjnej pod uwagę musimy wziąć przede wszystkim okres użytkowania danego środka trwałego. Ustawa o rachunkowości nie wskazuje wysokości stawek amortyzacyjnych. Nakazuje jednak, aby przy ich ustalaniu brać pod uwagę okres ekonomicznej użyteczności amortyzowanego środka trwałego. Ustalenia rocznej stawki dokonać możemy na podstawie wzoru: So = 100 : E s So – roczna stawka amortyzacyjna w procentach Es – przewidywany okres używania środka trwałego w latach
  7. 7. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 7 Zakładając, że jednostka kupiła maszynę, którą zamierza wykorzystywać przez 4 lata, roczna stawka amortyzacyjna wyniesie zatem 25% (100 : 4). Rocznie będzie można od- pisać 25% wartości początkowej środka trwałego. Metody amortyzacji Ustawa o rachunkowości nie określa również metod, którymi należy dokonywać odpi- sów amortyzacyjnych. Wybór metody należy do jednostki. Odpisów amortyzacyjnych można dokonywać np. metodą liniową, degresywną, progresywną, naturalną. Najczęściej stosowanymi metodami są: liniowa i degresywna. Obie te formy dopuszczal- ne są przez przepisy podatkowe. Metoda liniowa Amortyzując środek trwały metodą liniową, jego wartość ulega systematycznemu rozło- żeniu na przewidywane lata użytkowania proporcjonalnie do upływu czasu w równych ratach. Wartość rocznych, a także miesięcznych odpisów jest stała, a koszty amortyzacji rozkładają się równomiernie. Wadą tej metody może być jednak fakt, iż nie odzwiercie- dla ona faktycznego zużycia amortyzowanego środka. Przykład Wyobraźmy sobie jednostkę, która dokonała zakupu środka trwałego – maszyny – za 100 000 zł. Okres użytkowania określono na 5 lat. Pierwszego odpisu amortyzacyjnego spółka dokonała w styczniu 2013 roku. Roczna stawka amortyzacji wyniesie w tym przypadku 20% (100 : 5). Roczny odpis amortyzacyjny nie będzie mógł zatem przekroczyć kwoty 20 000 zł (100 000 × 20%). Odpis miesięczny wyniesie zatem 1666,67 zł (20000 : 12). Metoda degresywna Metoda degresywna amortyzacji polega na przyspieszonym rozliczeniu środka trwałego. Odpisów amortyzacyjnych dokonuje się bowiem, opierając się na podwyższonych współczynnikach. W pierwszym roku odpis dokonywany jest od wartości początkowej, w latach kolejnych od wartości początkowej pomniejszonej o odpisy dokonane wcze- śniej. Natomiast w roku, w którym roczna kwota amortyzacji obliczona metodą degre- sywną byłaby niższa od kwoty obliczonej metodą liniową, przechodzi się na metodę li- niową.
  8. 8. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 8 Przykład Wróćmy do jednostki z poprzedniego przykładu. Załóżmy dodatkowo, że kupiona przez nią maszyna będzie amortyzowana metodą degresywną przez zastosowanie współczyn- nika 2. Odpisy amortyzacyjne wyniosą odpowiednio:  1 rok – 100 000 zł × (20% × 2) = 40 000 zł.  2 rok – (100 000 zł – 40 000 zł) × (20% × 2) = 24000 zł.  3 rok – (100 000 zł – 40 000 zł – 24 000 zł) × (20% × 2) = 14 400 zł.  Zauważmy, że w trzecim roku kwota amortyzacji rocznej obliczona metodą de- gresywnej (14 400 zł) jest niższa od tej, którą możemy odliczyć, stosując metodę liniową (20 000 zł). Jednostka od tego roku zaczyna zatem stosować metodę li- niową i w tym samym roku odpisze z tytułu amortyzacji kwotę 20 000 zł).  4 rok – 100 000 z³ – 40 000 z³ – 24 000 z³ – 20 000 z³ = 16 000 z³. W tym roku odpis będzie już niższy, ponieważ nastąpi zrównanie odpisów amortyzacyj- nych naszej maszyny z jej wartością początkową. Czwarty rok będzie zatem ostatnim rokiem jej amortyzowania. Dla sprawdzenia zsumujmy wszystkie odpisy: 40 000 zł + 24 000 zł + 20 000 zł + 16 000 zł = 100 000 zł (tyle również wynosiła wartość początkowa maszyny). Jak wynika z powyższych przykładów, okres amortyzacji degresywnej jest krótszy od liniowej. Ten sam środek trwały metodą liniową amortyzowaliśmy pięć lat, przy skorzy- staniu z metody degresywnej wystarczyły cztery. Zauważmy, że przy metodzie degre- sywnej jednostka może wykazać wyższe koszty w początkowym okresie użytkowania środka trwałego. Nie da się ukryć, że ma to znaczący wpływ na kształtowanie się wyniku finansowego.
  9. 9. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 9 2. Koszty świadczeń turystycznych Koszt świadczeń to kwota, jaką musimy zapłacić dostawcy usługi bądź wielu usług. Koszty te dzielimy na koszty stałe i zmienne. Specyficznym kosztem są miejsca bezpłat- ne dla grupy. Koszty stałe to koszty, które nie zależą od liczby osób uczestniczących w imprezie, lecz są związane z samym faktem jej organizacji. Zaliczamy do nich:  koszt transportu i parkingów,  koszt pilota,  koszt przewodnika lub przewodników,  opłaty rezerwacyjne,  usługi wykupione w czarterze dotyczące zarówno zakwaterowania, jak i trans- portu,  transport samochodowy w zakresie posiadanych miejsc pasażerskich w pojeź- dzie zamówionym do danej imprezy. Koszty zmienne to koszty zależne od liczby osób biorących udział w imprezie. Do kosz- tów tych zaliczamy:  koszt noclegów niewykupionych w czarterze (rezerwowanych jednorazowo),  koszt wyżywienia,  bilety wstępu do zwiedzanych obiektów,  bilety komunikacyjne kupowane jako bilety indywidualne. Koszty te są zmienne przy zastrzeżeniu, że w przypadku zmniejszenia liczby uczestni- ków dokonamy anulacji świadczeń w terminach umożliwiających zmniejszenie bez po- noszenia kosztów. Terminy te powinny być określone w umowie z dostawcami usług. Koszt miejsca bezpłatnego – w kalkulacji uwzględnia się miejsce bezpłatne. W zależności od rodzaju imprezy różne jest jego przeznaczenie. W imprezach krajowych zleconych miejsce bezpłatne przeznaczone jest dla zlecającego, w imprezach z wolnej akwizycji przeznaczone może być na cele promocyjne, w turystyce zagranicznej przy- jazdowej partner zagraniczny często wręcz oczekuje miejsc bezpłatnych. Przy korzysta- niu z usług transportowych innego biura często musimy pokryć koszty zakwaterowania i wyżywienia kierowcy. Wszystkie koszty miejsc bezpłatnych pokrywają uczestnicy wy- jazdu.
  10. 10. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 10 Marża biura – narzut do kosztów świadczeń występujących w imprezie doliczany przez biuro podróży (w żargonie zawodowym często mówi się – marża na imprezie). Marża jest przychodem biura. Naliczona marża (prowizja) powinna:  pokryć koszty związane z organizacją imprezy: przygotowanie, promocja, rekla- ma, sprzedaż, realizacja,  pokryć część kosztów związanych z prowadzeniem biura,  zapewnić zysk. Koszty związane z organizacją imprezy są zmienne i zależne od:  wielkości imprezy,  ilości wyjazdów potrzebnych dla sprawnego zorganizowania imprezy,  ilości prowadzonych rozmów telefonicznych bądź faksowych,  czaso- i pracochłonności,  zakresu prowadzonej reklamy,  ilości materiałów, które musimy wydrukować dla potrzeb agentów.  kosztami prowadzenia biura. Marża biura wyrażona może być zarówno kwotowo, jak i procentowo. Marża wyrażona kwotowo to różnica ceny sprzedaży i kosztu sprzedanego dobra. W praktyce stosuje się procentowe określenie marży do sumy kosztów bezpośrednich, np.: 80 zł × 25 %, czyli 20 zł = 100 zł koszty zakupów = 80 zł sprzedaż = 100 zł różnica = 100 – 80 = 20 zł : 123% = 16,26 zł × 23% podatku VAT, tj. 3,74 zł marża = 16,26 zł podatek VAT = 3,74 zł Stawka akwizycyjna dla agenta (prowizja agencyjna) to kwota doliczana do ceny, któ- rą płaci klient, a przeznaczona dla agenta prowadzącego w imieniu touroperatora sprzedaż. Stawka akwizycyjna nie jest określona żadnymi normami. Jej wysokość jest zależna od atrakcyjności imprez wprowadzanych do sprzedaży. Im impreza mniej atrak- cyjna, tym stawka akwizycyjna powinna być wyższa, natomiast jeżeli impreza jest bar- dzo atrakcyjna, stawkę akwizycyjną można nieznacznie obniżyć. Stawka akwizycyjna jest dochodem agenta, a więc podobnie jak marża u organizatora powinna pokrywać
  11. 11. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 11 koszty związane z prowadzeniem sprzedaży (głównie koszty telekomunikacji) i przyno- sić jakiś zysk. Jeżeli ustalona przez organizatora stawka nie będzie spełniać tych wyma- gań, wówczas agent po prostu nie będzie sprzedawał imprez, ponieważ nie ma uzasad- nienia do prowadzenia działalności, która nie przynosi dochodu. Podatek – w turystyce naliczany jest podatek VAT marża w wysokości 23%. Marża jest kluczowym czynnikiem wpływającym na kwotę podatku VAT, którą biuro podróży jest zobowiązane zapłacić z tytułu wykonanej imprezy turystycznej. W kalkulacji imprezy będzie następująca kolejność:  koszty świadczeń (stałe + zmienne + miejsca gratisowe),  marża własna/stawka akwizycyjna,  podatek VAT.
  12. 12. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 12 3. Koszty imprez turystycznych Kalkulowanie kosztów imprezy turystycznej Kalkulacja służy do określenia ceny imprezy z uwzględnieniem wszystkich tworzących ją elementów. Do elementów składowych ceny zaliczamy:  koszt zamówionych świadczeń,  marżę biura podróży,  stawkę akwizycyjną dla agenta,  podatek VAT od marży. Dokumentacja występująca w obsłudze ruchu turystycznego dzieli się na następujące rodzaje:  dokumenty graniczne,  dokumenty komunikacyjne,  dokumenty finansowe,  dokumenty eksploatacyjne,  dokumenty informacyjne,  dokumenty dodatkowe. Dokumenty finansowe są sporządzane na piśmie w określonej formie. Są to dokumenty mówiące o rodzaju dokonanej operacji gospodarczej. Każdy prawidłowo sporządzony dokument powinien zawierać następujące elementy:  nazwę dokumentu, np. faktura, lista płac,  określenie nazwy firmy lub komórki organizacyjnej, która wystawiła dokument,  nazwę firmy, dla której dokument został wystawiony,  treść operacji, np. zapłata za zakwaterowanie,  wielkość operacji wyrażoną w środkach płatniczych,  datę dokonania operacji (podpisy nie są wymagane) Brak któregokolwiek z tych elementów czyni dokument nieprawidłowym i tym samym uniemożliwia wykorzystanie go w rozliczeniach i księgowości. Poza wymienionym i nie- zbędnymi danymi, dokumenty zawierają niejednokrotnie jeszcze inne informacje, np. klauzulę „zapłacono gotówką”. Dokumenty finansowe powinny być wypełniane staran- nie. Taką formę gwarantuje korzystanie z programu finansowego, który wyposażony jest we wzory wszystkich stosowanych dokumentów finansowych.
  13. 13. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 13 Dokumenty finansowe są kontrolowane pod względem formalnym, rachunkowym i me- rytorycznym:  przy formalnym sprawdzeniu dokumentów stwierdzamy, czy dokument posiada wszystkie niezbędne elementy, czy jego wygląd zewnętrzny nie budzi zastrzeżeń;  rachunkowe sprawdzenie dokumentów to kontrola poprawności działań arytme- tycznych;  sprawdzenie dokumentów pod względem merytorycznym polega na stwierdze- niu, czy dane zawarte w dokumencie są zgodne z faktycznym stanem rzeczy oraz sprawdzeniu, czy dokonane operacje są zgodne z obowiązującymi przepisami prawnymi. Wszystkie dokumenty finansowe możemy podzielić na dokumenty obce i własne. Błąd! Nie można odnaleźć źródła odwołania. Błąd! Nie można odnaleźć źródła odwołania.Wypełnione na voucherze świadczenia są przez klienta zapłacone i powinny być wydane w ilości i jakości, jaka jest zaznaczona na voucherze. Voucher jest dokumentem finansowym. Jego kopia powinna być zawsze dołączona do rozliczenia. Voucher zawiadamia odbiorcę o określonej operacji handlowej, zlecenia, czeku, rachun- ku, faktury, weksla. W wydaniu krajowym voucher bywa nazywany skierowaniem. Voucher może mieć zastosowanie do realizacji świadczeń zarówno w stosunku do klien- tów grupowych, jak i indywidualnych. Dokumenty te różnią się względu na swoje prze- znaczenie. Voucher indywidualny zawiera zawsze imię i nazwisko realizatora vouchera plus licz- bę osób towarzyszących. Przy voucherach grupowych operujemy numerem grupy i licz- bą osób. Voucher na realizację świadczeń dla grupy jest wystawiany najczęściej dla jednego kontrahenta na wszystkie świadczenia do niego zlecone, czyli dla zagranicznego biura podróży. Czasami jednak wynika to ze sposobu organizacji imprezy grupowej, gdy wy- stępuje kilku kontrahentów. W takiej sytuacji wystawiamy kilka oddzielnych voucherów. W przypadku turystyki in- dywidualnej często na każde świadczenie wystawiany jest osobny voucher. Wynika to ze specyfiki tej turystyki. W przypadku gdy realizacje świadczeń dla klienta indywidualne- go przejmuje zagraniczne biuro podróży, wystawiany jest jeden voucher na wszystkie
  14. 14. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 14 świadczenia, tak jak w turystyce grupowej. Voucher powinien zawierać nazwę i adres wystawcy, a także nazwę i adres odbiorcy. Wystawiany jest często w czterech egzempla- rzach, w tym dwóch dla odbiorcy (jeden wraca dołączony do faktury), jednym dla klien- ta, a minimum jeden pozostaje w biurze. Dokument, który stanowi podstawę płatności np. za nocleg i wyżywienie, to faktura VAT. Jest ona wystawiana po zrealizowaniu usługi lub przekazaniu towaru do dostawcy przez sprzedającego. Prawidłowo sporządzona faktura VAT powinna zawierać co naj- mniej:  imiona i nazwiska lub nazwy sprzedawcy i nabywcy oraz ich adresy,  numery identyfikacyjne lub numery REGON,  datę wystawienia i kolejny numer faktury oznaczonej jako faktura VAT,  datę sprzedaży lub datę otrzymania zaliczki,  nazwę asortymentu (towaru lub usługi),  jednostkę miary i ilość sprzedanych towarów lub zakres wykonanych usług,  ceny jednostkowe towarów lub usług bez kwoty podatku,  wartość sprzedanych towarów lub wykonanych usług bez kwoty podatku,  stawki i kwoty podatku,  wartość sprzedanych towarów lub wykonanych usług wraz z podatkiem oraz zwolnionych od podatku,  kwotę należności ogółem wraz z należnym podatkiem wyrażoną liczbowo i słow- nie. Fakturę wystawia się najpóźniej w terminie 7 dni od dnia wydania towaru lub wy- konania usługi. W przypadku wystąpienia faktury zaliczkowej otrzymanie całości lub części należności jeszcze przed wydaniem towaru lub wykonaniem usługi obliguje po- datnika do wystawienia faktury nie później niż 7 dnia od dnia otrzymania zaliczki Upoważnienie do wystawiania faktur VAT bez podpisu odbiorcy to pismo, które służy do potwierdzenia uprawnień nabywcy do otrzymania faktury VAT. Upoważnienie sporzą- dza się w dwóch egzemplarzach, które przeznaczone są dla dostawcy (oryginał) oraz dla komórki upoważnionej do wystawienia dokumentu (kopia). Upoważnienie powinno być podpisane przez osobę upoważnioną. Ceny towarów i usług podawane są zazwyczaj jako ceny brutto, czyli wraz z naliczonym podatkiem od towarów i usług. Zgodnie z zasadami prawidłowego wystawiania faktur VAT należy uwzględnić tutaj cenę netto.
  15. 15. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 15 Warto więc zapoznać się z zasadami obliczania podatku VAT w cenie brutto oraz obli- czania ceny netto, tym bardziej że według cen netto sporządzana jest również kalkulacja imprezy. Obliczanie podatku VAT przy stawce 8% cena brutto × 8 wartość podatku = 108 PRZYKŁAD: (300 × 8) : 108 = 22,22 Obliczanie podatku VAT przy stawce 23% cena brutto × 23 wartość podatku = 123 PRZYKŁAD: (300 × 23) : 123 = 56,10 Wzór na obliczanie ceny netto: Obliczanie ceny netto przy stawce VAT 8% Cenę brutto należy podzielić przez 108 i wynik pomnożyć przez 100. cena brutto wartość podatku = 108 × 100 PRZYKŁAD: (300 × 108) × 100 = 324 Obliczanie ceny netto przy stawce VAT 23% Cenę brutto należy podzielić przez 123 i wynik pomnożyć przez 100. cena brutto wartość podatku = 123 × 100 PRZYKŁAD: (300 × 123) × 100 = 369 Finansowym odbiciem przebiegu imprezy jest jej rozliczenie sporządzane po zakończe- niu imprezy i sporządzenie karty rozliczeniowej (finansowe rozliczenie imprezy). W biurach podróży stosuje się następujące sposoby rozliczania imprez:  rozliczanie i fakturowanie imprezy przez pracownika, który od początku ją orga- nizował,
  16. 16. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 16  rozliczanie przez pracownika, który ją organizował, a fakturowanie przez innego pracownika na podstawie pełnego zapisu z teczki imprezy,  rozliczanie i fakturowanie przez pracownika wyspecjalizowanego w zagadnie- niach rozliczeń. Ostatnia z metod zwalnia pracownika organizującego imprezę od weryfikowania ra- chunków od usługodawców, ponaglania, rozliczania pilota, ale jednocześnie wymaga bardzo dokładnego i przejrzystego prowadzenia teczki imprezy. Metoda ta ma zazwy- czaj zastosowanie w dużych biurach podróży, zwłaszcza przy rozliczaniu imprez pro- gramowanych i realizowanych przez kilku pracowników. Błąd! Nie można odnaleźć źródła odwołania.Karta jest sporządzana dopiero po otrzymaniu wszystkich faktur. Uzyskana z nich kwota daje nam ogólny koszt imprezy. Koszty te należy odjąć od należności, które określą wystawiony rachunek za imprezę dla klienta zbiorowego, lub sumy wpłat wniesionych przez klientów indywidualnych. Nale- ży również uwzględnić podatek VAT, który musimy odprowadzić do Urzędu Skarbowe- go. Wyliczenie należnego podatku VAT za imprezę poprzez odjęcie od ceny brutto imprezy jej ceny netto. Otrzymana różnica (należności pomniejszone o wpłaty za imprezę i VAT należny) stanowi marżę własną. Marża ta pomniejszona o podatek od marży stanowi marżę wynikową. W celu ustalenia wskaźnika procentowego marży wynikowej kwoto- wą marżę wynikową mnoży się przez 100 i dzieli przez koszty imprezy razem. Kartę rozliczeniową podpisuje pracownik odpowiedzialny za imprezę i kierownik biura po- dróży. Na podstawie karty rozliczeniowej pracownik może dokonać korekty rachunku dla klienta zbiorowego, np. grupy uczestniczącej w tej samej imprezie, którą obejmują te same świadczenia. Ceny imprez w różnych sytuacjach mogą podlegać korekcie. Korekta następuje w takich wypadkach jak niezrealizowanie części lub całości przewidzianych w programie impre- zy usług lub obniżenie ich standardu, podwyższenie ceny wycieczki z tytułu zamówio- nych w czasie imprezy dodatkowych świadczeń przez upoważnionego przez zlecenio- dawcę przedstawiciela. Pracownik obsługujący imprezę zostaje powiadomiony przez komórkę księgową o uregulowaniu należności przez zleceniodawcę. Dane dotyczące liczby obsłużonych turystów oraz rozliczenia finansowe imprezy pracownik obsługujący imprezę wpisuje do odpowiednich rubryk rozliczenia imprezy. Po tej czynności impreza jest całkowicie zakończona.
  17. 17. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 17 Bibliografia Literatura obowiązkowa Banasik W., Borne-Januła H., Planowanie i kalkulacja kosztów imprez turystycznych, WSiP, Warszawa 2013. Gołębiewska B., Grontkowska A., Klepacki B., Ekonomia i prawo w hotelarstwie, Format– AB, Warszawa 2009. Gorzelany T., Aue W., Prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej, WSiP , Warszawa 2013. Padurek B., Zasady Rachunkowości, Wydawnictwo Bożena Padurek, Wrocław 2009. Ustawa z dnia 29 września 1994 r. o rachunkowości (Dz. U. 1994 nr 121 poz. 591). Wajgner M., Tylińska R., Ekonomia i prawo w turystyce, Wydawnictwo Rea, Warszawa 2009.

