Civil War Part 3

Chapter 11 Part 3
Vicksburg • Union needs to control the MS River – New Orleans – Shiloh
The Siege of Vicksburg • Siege of Vicksburg begins in May 1863. • Inhabitants had taken shelter in caves dug in the clay h...
The Siege of Vicksburg • “mules were soon brought in requisition, and their meat sold readily at one dollar per pound, the...
The Siege of Vicksburg • After forty-eight days, city surrenders – July 4, 1863 surrenders • July 8 the last Confederate f...
The Significance of Vicksburg • Last Confederate stronghold on the MS river – Taking Vicksburg severs the South’s supply l...
Road to Gettysburg
Gettysburg • Most famous and most important Battle – Lee looks for another shot at victory in the north • July 1 to July 3...
The Battle of Gettysburg • Overconfident after his great victory, Lee pushed his troops into battle
Gettysburg • Begins as a skirmish but by its end involved 160,000 Americans. – Major cities in the North were under threat...
Pickett’s Charge • "General, shall I advance?" • "Charge the enemy and remember old Virginia!" yelled Pickett – 12,000 Reb...
Pickett’s Charge
Gettysburg Casualties
Gettysburg Address
Gettysburg Address • Dedication of a national cemetery on a portion of the Gettysburg battlefield. • One of the most famou...
Gettysburg Address • November 19, 1863 on the battlefield near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, USA • Four score and seven years ...
Gettysburg Address • Paid tribute to the Union soldiers who sacrificed their lives for union and equality. – Lines of the ...
×