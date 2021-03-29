Khalid bin waleed

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HAZRAT KHALID BIN WALID (R) The Sword of Allah Presentation by Md Shakhawat Ali, ID: 2023031099 id Bin Waleed : 7th Centur...
INTRODUCTION Prophet Mohammed (SM) coveted him “SAIFULLAH”- The Sword of ALLAH First Muslim General who shook the foundati...
SCOPE ➢Early Life & Military Career ➢Major Campaigns ➢Analysis of his Performance and Leadership Competencies ➢Lesson Lear...
Life Sketch: Early Life ➢ Born: 585 AD in the Quraysh Tribe, in Bani Makhzum Clan ➢ Khalid at Youth: Best horseman and cam...
Military Career-Before Accepting Islam Battle of Uhud 625 AD: Leadership including Cavalry manoeuevre, Quraysh Victory Bat...
CONVERSION TO ISLAM Prophet’s(PBUH) Spiritual and character quality influenced him & was strongly attracted by Islam
CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Battle of Mu’tah In Sep. 629 AD against Byzantine Empire Turned the tide from a bloody slaug...
CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Conquest of Mecca In 630 AD Muslims conquered Makkah. Khalid led one of the four Muslim Armi...
CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Battle of Hunayn Khalid (R) suffered deep wounds In 630 AD, against the Bedouin tribe of Haw...
CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Ridda Wars and Conquest of Arabia After the death of Muhammad (SM), many Arab Tribes revolt ...
CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Invasion of Persian Army To counter threat from Rome and Persia Abu Bakar sent Khalid Bin Wh...
CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Invasion of Byzantine Empire Invasion of Syria: Capturing all border forts he met Abusufian ...
CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Dismissal from Command Caliph Umar relieved Khalid from Supreme Comd "I did not remove Khalid ibn...
CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Battle of Yarmuk: Khalid was the mastermind of the annihilation which resulted a devastating defe...
CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Conquest of northern Syria: The Roman Army was totally annihilated at the battle of Hazir. Khalid...
[[[[[ CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Dismissal from the Army: Khalid was dismissed from the Army in autumn of 638 due to his ext...
Analysis of Khalid’s Performance as Military Leader ➢ Khalid was the architect of Muslim military doctrines. ➢ United the ...
Analysis of Khalid’s Performance as Military Leader Incomprehensible Devotion: ➢ Khalid’s greatest leadership attribute-de...
Analysis of KBW Performance as Military Leader Tactical Genius ➢ Greatest tacticians and strategists of all times ➢ Brilli...
Leasson Learnt for the Future Leader > Willpower and devotion can compensate all odds to bring victory > Moral and Concept...
Conclusion For Selection and Maintenance of the Aim, Sustainability and Maintenance of Morale – He supersedes even Gen Mon...
  1. 1. HAZRAT KHALID BIN WALID (R) The Sword of Allah Presentation by Md Shakhawat Ali, ID: 2023031099 id Bin Waleed : 7th Century Campaigns and Lesson L
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Prophet Mohammed (SM) coveted him “SAIFULLAH”- The Sword of ALLAH First Muslim General who shook the foundations of Byzantine and Persian Empires Campaigns were brilliantly Executed Comparable to those of Napoleon, Hannibal and Alexander the Great.
  3. 3. SCOPE ➢Early Life & Military Career ➢Major Campaigns ➢Analysis of his Performance and Leadership Competencies ➢Lesson Learnt for Future Leaders
  4. 4. Life Sketch: Early Life ➢ Born: 585 AD in the Quraysh Tribe, in Bani Makhzum Clan ➢ Khalid at Youth: Best horseman and camel rider of Bani Makhzum, expert in Bow, Lance and Spear, renowned warrior and wrestler ➢ Khalid at Maturity: Interested on war and had ambition of victory
  5. 5. Military Career-Before Accepting Islam Battle of Uhud 625 AD: Leadership including Cavalry manoeuevre, Quraysh Victory Battle of Khanddak: Part of Quraysh campaign
  6. 6. CONVERSION TO ISLAM Prophet’s(PBUH) Spiritual and character quality influenced him & was strongly attracted by Islam
  7. 7. CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Battle of Mu’tah In Sep. 629 AD against Byzantine Empire Turned the tide from a bloody slaughter into a strategic retreat Prophet (PBUH) awarded him the title: “Saifullah”- The Sowrd of Allah
  8. 8. CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Conquest of Mecca In 630 AD Muslims conquered Makkah. Khalid led one of the four Muslim Armies
  9. 9. CAMPAIGNS DURING PROPHET (SM) Battle of Hunayn Khalid (R) suffered deep wounds In 630 AD, against the Bedouin tribe of Hawazin near At-Ta’if
  10. 10. CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Ridda Wars and Conquest of Arabia After the death of Muhammad (SM), many Arab Tribes revolt Khalid was given command of Muslim Army to counter revolted Tribes Yamamah Battle of Yamamah Khalid captured almost 400 miles and had a decisive victory against Musaylimah at the Battle of Yamama
  11. 11. CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Invasion of Persian Army To counter threat from Rome and Persia Abu Bakar sent Khalid Bin Whaleed Khalid captured almost 800 miles and had a decisive victory against Persians at the Battle of Firaz Firaz Bagdad
  12. 12. CAMPAIGNS DURING ABU BAKR (R) Invasion of Byzantine Empire Invasion of Syria: Capturing all border forts he met Abusufian at Basra and took over supreme comd Capture of Damascus: Khalid captured Byzantine stronghold Damascus in 634 AD. Conventional Route KBW Route through waterless desert Conventional Route
  13. 13. CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Dismissal from Command Caliph Umar relieved Khalid from Supreme Comd "I did not remove Khalid ibn al Waleed because I am angry with him or because of betrayal of trust or responsibility but the reason was just that I wanted people to know that it is only Allah who gives victory
  14. 14. CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Battle of Yarmuk: Khalid was the mastermind of the annihilation which resulted a devastating defeat for the Byzantines. Capture of Jerusalem: Khalid captured Byzantine stronghold Jerusalem in April 637 AD.
  15. 15. CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Conquest of northern Syria: The Roman Army was totally annihilated at the battle of Hazir. Khalid next captured Aleppo from Byzantine in 637 AD Campaign in Armenia and Anatolia: Khalid captured upto main land Anatolia The expedition to Anatolia and Armenia marked the end of the mil career of KBW
  16. 16. [[[[[ CAMPAIGNS DURING UMAR(R) Dismissal from the Army: Khalid was dismissed from the Army in autumn of 638 due to his extravagant act of giving a gift to a poet and warrior who recited a poem in praise of him. Dead of Khalid Bin Walid: Khalid Bin Waleed died in 642 and was buried in Syria at the age of 58.
  17. 17. Analysis of Khalid’s Performance as Military Leader ➢ Khalid was the architect of Muslim military doctrines. ➢ United the factions of Muslim army into one ➢ Infused Courage and supreme tactical genius and brought successes. ➢ In the mobility, Khalid's troops had no match who can only be compared with Genghis Khan “The military campaigns of Khalid Bin Walid,.. in Iraq, Persia, Syria and Egypt are among the most brilliantly executed in the history of warfare and bear favorable comparison with those of Napoleon or Alexander” - Philip. K. Hitti
  18. 18. Analysis of Khalid’s Performance as Military Leader Incomprehensible Devotion: ➢ Khalid’s greatest leadership attribute-devotion to the cause of Islam. Courage, Moral and Conceptual Superiority: ➢ Reflected in all the battles where he brilliantly fought against a larger enemy (30 times larger in Mu’tah) ➢ Compensated the numerical inferiority of his forces by his superior concept Supreme Improvisation: ➢ Khalid was a master of innovation. ➢ While resource scarcity, he improvised and got the advantages in the difficult situations
  19. 19. Analysis of KBW Performance as Military Leader Tactical Genius ➢ Greatest tacticians and strategists of all times ➢ Brilliant Rear Guard Action ➢ Daring Outflanking movement ➢ Infiltration behind enemy lines ➢ Double Envelopment combined with turning movement ➢ Cutting enemy lines of operations Interior Lines ➢ Commando Actions when needed ➢ Cavalry reserves for contingencies with sheer timing and skill ➢ Audacious cavalry manoeuvre ➢ Hammer and Anvil tactics
  20. 20. Leasson Learnt for the Future Leader > Willpower and devotion can compensate all odds to bring victory > Moral and Conceptual Superiority can counter physical superiority > Leaders must learn to take calculated risk > Concentration of Forces and Surprise are the battle wining principles of war > Loyal Comd with high Ethical Value can be trusted > Extravagancy can destroy the reputation of any Commander at any levels ➢ High Degree of Training in Peacetime brings fortune in the Battle Field: Khalid’s tenacious military training in his youth helped him to be strong in Dual fight and Cavalry movements
  21. 21. Conclusion For Selection and Maintenance of the Aim, Sustainability and Maintenance of Morale – He supersedes even Gen Montgomary and Gen Slim Employed basic and fundamental leadership skills and Principles of War with perfection in the middle of seven century Rightfully, he deserves the title ‘The Sword of Allah’and a place high in the list of all time military geniuses For Offensive Action, Flexibility and achieving Surprise – He excels Desert Fox FM Romel For Concentration of Force and Economy of Effort – He is no less than Napolean

