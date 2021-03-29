Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME TO MY PRESENTATION
Michael Phelps: The Greatest Olympian
BACKGROUND & FAMILY Michael Fred Phelps was born onJune 30, 1985 in Baltimore, Maryland. Fred Phelps, his father worked as...
EARLY LIFE As a kid, Phelps was a diagnosed with ADHD ( attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). He started swimming at ...
CAREER & ACHIEVEMENTS 2000 Sydney Olympics Phelps' rapid improvement culminated when he qualified for the 2000 Summer Olym...
Medal from Olympic
AT A GLANCE MICHAEL PHELPS As of august 13, 2016, Phelps had 28 Olympic medals At the age of 19 broke his previous record ...
STRENGTH: His confidence, his Stamina, & his Vision to do where no one can even think about. WEAKNESS: As being patient of...
HONORS AND AWARDS ➢Phelps was a USA Olympic team member in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, and holds the records for most...
LESSON LEARN ➢Being Confident ➢Staying Calm under Pressure ➢ Don’t miss the training ➢Worked hard ➢Respect the other parti...
Michale phelps
Michale phelps
Michale phelps
Michale phelps
Michale phelps
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Michale phelps

7 views

Published on

Michale phelps

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Michale phelps

  1. 1. WELCOME TO MY PRESENTATION
  2. 2. Michael Phelps: The Greatest Olympian
  3. 3. BACKGROUND & FAMILY Michael Fred Phelps was born onJune 30, 1985 in Baltimore, Maryland. Fred Phelps, his father worked as a policeman for the Maryland state police. His mother, Debbie was a middle school principal. Phelps had two sisters, both are swimmers.
  4. 4. EARLY LIFE As a kid, Phelps was a diagnosed with ADHD ( attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). He started swimming at age seven, influenced by both his mother and his two sisters. By the age of 10, he held a national record for his age group.
  5. 5. CAREER & ACHIEVEMENTS 2000 Sydney Olympics Phelps' rapid improvement culminated when he qualified for the 2000 Summer Olympics at the age of 15, as became the youngest male to make a U.S. Olympic swim team in 68 years. While he did not win a medal, he did make the finals and finished fifth in the 200-meter butterfly. 2001 World championships At the World Championship Trials for the 2001 World Aquatics Championships, on March 30, Phelps broke the world record in the 200-meter butterfly to become, at 15 years and 9 months, the youngest male ever to set a swimming world record. At the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Phelps broke his own world record in the 200- meter butterfly reroute to becoming a world champion for the first time.
  6. 6. Medal from Olympic
  7. 7. AT A GLANCE MICHAEL PHELPS As of august 13, 2016, Phelps had 28 Olympic medals At the age of 19 broke his previous record In 2000, was the youngest Olympian (15 years old) in seven decades At age of 12 broke record in his own category Broke national record at 10 Started swimming at age 7
  8. 8. STRENGTH: His confidence, his Stamina, & his Vision to do where no one can even think about. WEAKNESS: As being patient of ADHD he was not normal man but he used his abnormality as his Strength. OPPORTUNITY: To represent himself in Olympics & to prove himself as being abnormal he can do, what the normal man can’t do. THREAT: Ryan Lochte another competitor of his own country As USA has great records in Olympics so there was too much of pressure on Phelps to perform better than before.
  9. 9. HONORS AND AWARDS ➢Phelps was a USA Olympic team member in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, and holds the records for most Olympic gold medals (23), most such medals in individual events (13), and most such medals at a single games (8, inBeijing 2008). ➢A street in his hometown of Baltimore was renamed The Michael Phelps Way in 2004. ➢Swimming World American Swimmer of the Year Award: 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016. ➢Golden Goggle Male Performance of the Year (since 2004): 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2016 ➢Golden Goggle Impact award: 2016 ➢Laureus Comeback of the Year Award: 2017
  10. 10. LESSON LEARN ➢Being Confident ➢Staying Calm under Pressure ➢ Don’t miss the training ➢Worked hard ➢Respect the other participants

×