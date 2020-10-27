uji homogenitas varians

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uji Homogenitas Oleh Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Guru adalah sosok yang harus dihormati dan dimuliakan
Kepribadian Dilihat dari Posisi Duduk
Posisi A: Kreatif, menyenangkan, agak kekanak-kanakkan, suka bikin aturan sendiri, gampang menyerah, menyebalkan. Posisi B...
Uji homogenitas perlu sebelum membandingkan dua kelompok atau lebih, agar perbedaan yang ada bukan disebabkan oleh perbeda...
Rumus 1. Uji Harley 2. Uji Cohran 3. Uji Levene 4. Uji Bartlett 5. Fisher
Uji Harley Uji homogenitas variansi yang paling sederhana karena cukup membandingkan variansi terbesar dengan variansi ter...
Kriteria Pengujian Terima H0 jika F(max)hitung  F(max)tabel Tolak H0 jika F(max)hitung > F(max)tabel
Uji Cohran Uji Cohran lebih baik dari uji Harley, karena Uji Cohran lebih sensitif dengan mempertimbangkan seluruh varians...
Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika Chitung  Ctabel Tolak Ho jika Chitung > Ctabel
Uji Levene Data ditransformasikan dengan jalan mencari selisih masing-masing skor dengan rata-rata kelompoknya. Rumus:
Keterangan: SSb = Sum of Square Between ( Jumlah kuadrat antar kelompok. SSw = Sum of square Within (Jumlah kuadrat dalam ...
Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika Fhitung  Ftabel Tolak Ho jika Fhitung > Ftabel
Uji Bartlett Uji Bartlett memanfaatkan semua informasi yang ada serta dapat digunakan untuk kelompok yang mempunyai jumlah...
Rumus Variansi gabungan: Peubah b sebaran Bartlett:
Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho apabila bhitung btabel Toal Ho apabila bhitung>btabel
Contoh (banyak data sama) Kelompok A Kelompok B No. Subjek Skor No. Subjek Skor 1 14 1 16 2 17 2 16 3 25 3 21 4 15 4 22 5 ...
Penyelesaian Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis H0 : Data homogen Ha : Data tidak homogen Langkah 2, Menghitung standar devia...
Langkah 3, Menghitung Varian SDA 2 : 18,38 SDB 2 : 13,92 Langkah 4, Menghitung Fhitung F = Varian terbesar Varian terkecil...
Langkah 5, Menghitung Ftabel Ftabel dengan taraf signifikansi 0,05 (5%), n-1=19 dan k=2 adalah 2,46 Langkah 6, Menguji hip...
Contoh (banyak data beda) Apakah kedua data tersebut homogen?
Penyelesaian Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis H0 : Data homogen Ha : Data tidak homogen Langkah 2, Menghitung standar devia...
Langkah 3, Menghitung Varian SDC 2 : 28,69 SDD 2 : 71,36 Langkah 4, Menghitung Fhitung F = Varian terbesar Varian terkecil...
Langkah 5, Menghitung Ftabel Derajat kebebasan untuk pembilang V1= n1-1= 21 - 1= 20 dan derajat kebebasan untuk penyebut V...
Tugas http://www.mufaesa.blogspot.co.id
Terima Kasih Mari Belajar Menjadi Guru yang Baik!
  1. 1. Uji Homogenitas Oleh Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Guru adalah sosok yang harus dihormati dan dimuliakan
  2. 2. Kepribadian Dilihat dari Posisi Duduk
  3. 3. Posisi A: Kreatif, menyenangkan, agak kekanak-kanakkan, suka bikin aturan sendiri, gampang menyerah, menyebalkan. Posisi B: Pemimpi, memiliki imajinasi tinggi, supel, sering ganti penampilan, pasangan, dan bahkan tempat tinggal. Posisi C: Lebih mengutamakan kenyamanan, sangat pemilih, kadang susah untuk fokus, kalau ngobrol sering keluar dari topik, baik hati. Posisi D: Tak suka terlambat, cerdas dan sangat peka, suka cari aman, terbuka, hati- hati terhadap yang baru, suka berkhayal. Posisi E: Hati-hati, santai, keras kepala, ambisi tinggi, tidak suka dikritik, suka dipuji, mudah bosan.
  4. 4. Uji homogenitas perlu sebelum membandingkan dua kelompok atau lebih, agar perbedaan yang ada bukan disebabkan oleh perbedaan data dasar (ketidakhomogenan kelompok yang dibandingkan).
  5. 5. Rumus 1. Uji Harley 2. Uji Cohran 3. Uji Levene 4. Uji Bartlett 5. Fisher
  6. 6. Uji Harley Uji homogenitas variansi yang paling sederhana karena cukup membandingkan variansi terbesar dengan variansi terkecil. Syarat: jumlah sampel antar kelompok harus sama Rumus:
  7. 7. Kriteria Pengujian Terima H0 jika F(max)hitung  F(max)tabel Tolak H0 jika F(max)hitung > F(max)tabel
  8. 8. Uji Cohran Uji Cohran lebih baik dari uji Harley, karena Uji Cohran lebih sensitif dengan mempertimbangkan seluruh variansi yang diuji homogenitasnya. Syarat: Menuntut kesamaan n dari setiap kolompok yang akan dicari homogenitasnya. Rumus:
  9. 9. Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika Chitung  Ctabel Tolak Ho jika Chitung > Ctabel
  10. 10. Uji Levene Data ditransformasikan dengan jalan mencari selisih masing-masing skor dengan rata-rata kelompoknya. Rumus:
  11. 11. Keterangan: SSb = Sum of Square Between ( Jumlah kuadrat antar kelompok. SSw = Sum of square Within (Jumlah kuadrat dalam kelompok.
  12. 12. Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika Fhitung  Ftabel Tolak Ho jika Fhitung > Ftabel
  13. 13. Uji Bartlett Uji Bartlett memanfaatkan semua informasi yang ada serta dapat digunakan untuk kelompok yang mempunyai jumlah sampel (n) sama maupun berbeda. Perhitungan yang diperlukan: 1. Variansi masing-masing kelompok, 2. Variansi gabungan, dan 3. Nilai peubah b yang merupakan sebaran Bartlett.
  14. 14. Rumus Variansi gabungan: Peubah b sebaran Bartlett:
  15. 15. Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho apabila bhitung btabel Toal Ho apabila bhitung>btabel
  16. 16. Contoh (banyak data sama) Kelompok A Kelompok B No. Subjek Skor No. Subjek Skor 1 14 1 16 2 17 2 16 3 25 3 21 4 15 4 22 5 17 5 18 6 25 6 24 7 23 7 22 8 16 8 22 9 15 9 18 10 25 10 26 11 23 11 25 12 20 12 16 13 21 13 14 14 23 14 22 15 25 15 18 16 15 16 19 17 20 17 19 18 12 18 26 19 22 19 14 20 23 20 19 Apakah kedua data tersebut homogen?
  17. 17. Penyelesaian Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis H0 : Data homogen Ha : Data tidak homogen Langkah 2, Menghitung standar deviasi SDA : 4,29 SDB : 3,73
  18. 18. Langkah 3, Menghitung Varian SDA 2 : 18,38 SDB 2 : 13,92 Langkah 4, Menghitung Fhitung F = Varian terbesar Varian terkecil F = 18,38 13,92 F = 1,32
  19. 19. Langkah 5, Menghitung Ftabel Ftabel dengan taraf signifikansi 0,05 (5%), n-1=19 dan k=2 adalah 2,46 Langkah 6, Menguji hipotesis Kriteria : Terima H0 jika Fhitung  Ftabel Tolak H0 jika Fhitung > Ftabel Ternyata Fhitung sebesar 1,32 lebih kecil dari Ftabel sebesar 2,46 (1,32 2,46), dengan demikian H0 diterima, sehingga dapat disimpulkan bahwa variansi kedua kelompok data tersebut homogen.
  20. 20. Contoh (banyak data beda) Apakah kedua data tersebut homogen?
  21. 21. Penyelesaian Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis H0 : Data homogen Ha : Data tidak homogen Langkah 2, Menghitung standar deviasi SDC : 5,36 SDD : 8,45
  22. 22. Langkah 3, Menghitung Varian SDC 2 : 28,69 SDD 2 : 71,36 Langkah 4, Menghitung Fhitung F = Varian terbesar Varian terkecil F = 71,36 28,36 F = 2,49
  23. 23. Langkah 5, Menghitung Ftabel Derajat kebebasan untuk pembilang V1= n1-1= 21 - 1= 20 dan derajat kebebasan untuk penyebut V2= n2-1= 20 - 1= 19 dengan taraf signifikansi 5%, Ftabel= F0,05 (20 - 19)= 2,15 Langkah 6, Menguji hipotesis Kriteria : Terima H0 jika Fhitung  Ftabel Tolak H0 jika Fhitung > Ftabel Ternyata Fhitung sebesar 2,49 lebih besar dari Ftabel sebesar 2,15 (2,49>2,15), dengan demikian H0 ditolak, sehingga dapat disimpulkan bahwa kedua kelompok data tersebut tidak homogen.
  24. 24. Tugas http://www.mufaesa.blogspot.co.id
  25. 25. Terima Kasih Mari Belajar Menjadi Guru yang Baik!

