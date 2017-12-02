Islamic Mosque Architecture
Masji Al-Nabawi, Medina -- the second holiest mosque in Islam, it marks the final resting place of the prophet Muhammad A ...
Muslim religious practices do not require ceremonial space
Muslim prayer can be conducted anywhere: all you need to know is which direction faces towards Mecca
But on Fridays, Muslims gather together for communal prayer, and the mosque provides a non-hierarchical space in which to ...
Standard elements of the Muslim Mosque includes the Sahn, or courtyard, and an ablutions fountain
The fountain is used for cleansing before prayer
The Minaret is a tower used by the Muezzin to call the faithful to prayer
It is similar to Christian bell towers, that are similarly used to announce the time for worship
Inside the Mosque, there is a Qibla wall that faces in the direction of Mecca
The Mihrab is an indentation in the wall that faces in the direction of Mecca
It usually takes the form of a decorated niche, and simply indicates which direction to pray
The Minbar is a structure located next to the Mihrab
Similar to a pulpit in a Christian church, the Minbar is where the prayer leader, or Imam, gives the Friday sermon
This is a Mihrab from a mosque in Isfahan, Iran – and is currently in the Metropolitan Museum of Art
It exhibits several typical features of Islamic art
The pointed arch was a variant on the Roman arch, and is a distinctive element of Islamic architecture
The decoration of the niche is made with ceramic tiles, a common material in Islamic decoration
The decorative motifs include geometric patterns, stylized plant forms, and calligraphy – all of which were common in Isla...
The Mihrab is similar to the apse of a Christian church, in that it provides a focal point for prayer
But a major difference is that in Islamic religious architecture, figural imagery is strictly forbidden
Great Mosque, Damascus, Syria, 706-715 One of the oldest surviving Islamic mosques is the Great Mosque of Damascus, built ...
Just as Early Christians re-purposed the Roman basilica for the Early Christian church, Islamic architects also appropriat...
Great Mosque, Damascus, Syria, 706-715 The Great Mosque at Damascus is preceded by a Sahn, with an ablutions fountain
The piers with arches surrounding the courtyard resemble Roman aqueducts
The prayer hall itself is based on the Roman basilica
The interior has Corinthian columns, and Roman-style arches
Great Mosque, Kairouan, Tunisia, c, 836-875 The Great Mosque at Kairouan, Tunisia is an example of a hypostyle mosque
The mosque is preceded by a courtyard, with a minaret tower, and the prayer hall itself is a broad rectangular building
It is called a “hypostyle” mosque, because inside the prayer hall the roof is held up be a forest of columns
Inside the mosque we see Corinthian columns, and a variation on the standard Roman round arch
Islamic architects introduced the Horseshoe arch – a variation on the Roman arch, and distinctive of Islamic architecture
Mihrab from the Madrasa Imami, Isfahan, Iran, c. 1354 Glazed tilework Metropolitan Museum The Pointed, or “ogival” arch, w...
Great Mosque, Córdoba, Spain, 8thc A spectacular hypostyle mosque was built by the Umayyad Caliphs of Spain
Great Mosque, Córdoba, Spain, 8thc It is the largest mosque in the Islamic west
The prayer hall has 514 columns, topped by double-tiered arches
Here we see the distinctive use of the horseshoe arch
And Roman-style Corinthian columns
Great Mosque, Isfahan, Iran; begun 1073 In the 11th century the four-iwan mosque replaced the hypostyle mosque
Great Mosque, Isfahan, Iran; begun 1073 The “iwans” refer to the monumental entrances off the central courtyard
The Four Iwan Mosque The building is organized around a central courtyard with vaulted entrances or iwans The largest vaul...
The entrances and the onion-shaped dome are decorated with intricately patterned ceramic tiles
Here we see the three major elements of Islamic ornamentation: geometric patterns, vegetal patterns, and calligraphy
This is a view of one of the domes from the interior
Image source: http://travel.webshots.com/photo/1475927287015862856xWIKOd The iwan entrances are decorated with a stalactit...
The complex patterns of the muqarnas extends the use of geometric pattern to architecture
The pattern suggest abstract complexity of the universe
Sinan the Great, Mosque of Selim II, Edirne, Turkey, 1568- 1575 One of the greatest Islamic architects was Sinan the Great...
Based on the Hagia Sophia (which it rivals in size), the building is an example of a central plan mosque
It is spectacular in it decoration and design
Watch the Smarthistory discussion to learn more
Islamic Mosque Architecture
Islamic Mosque Architecture
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Islamic Mosque Architecture

3 views

Published on

PPT presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Islamic Mosque Architecture

  1. 1. Islamic Mosque Architecture
  2. 2. Masji Al-Nabawi, Medina -- the second holiest mosque in Islam, it marks the final resting place of the prophet Muhammad A mosque (masjid in Arabic) is a place where Muslims can gather for prayer
  3. 3. Muslim religious practices do not require ceremonial space
  4. 4. Muslim prayer can be conducted anywhere: all you need to know is which direction faces towards Mecca
  5. 5. But on Fridays, Muslims gather together for communal prayer, and the mosque provides a non-hierarchical space in which to do this
  6. 6. Standard elements of the Muslim Mosque includes the Sahn, or courtyard, and an ablutions fountain
  7. 7. The fountain is used for cleansing before prayer
  8. 8. The Minaret is a tower used by the Muezzin to call the faithful to prayer
  9. 9. It is similar to Christian bell towers, that are similarly used to announce the time for worship
  10. 10. Inside the Mosque, there is a Qibla wall that faces in the direction of Mecca
  11. 11. The Mihrab is an indentation in the wall that faces in the direction of Mecca
  12. 12. It usually takes the form of a decorated niche, and simply indicates which direction to pray
  13. 13. The Minbar is a structure located next to the Mihrab
  14. 14. Similar to a pulpit in a Christian church, the Minbar is where the prayer leader, or Imam, gives the Friday sermon
  15. 15. This is a Mihrab from a mosque in Isfahan, Iran – and is currently in the Metropolitan Museum of Art
  16. 16. It exhibits several typical features of Islamic art
  17. 17. The pointed arch was a variant on the Roman arch, and is a distinctive element of Islamic architecture
  18. 18. The decoration of the niche is made with ceramic tiles, a common material in Islamic decoration
  19. 19. The decorative motifs include geometric patterns, stylized plant forms, and calligraphy – all of which were common in Islamic ornamentation
  20. 20. The Mihrab is similar to the apse of a Christian church, in that it provides a focal point for prayer
  21. 21. But a major difference is that in Islamic religious architecture, figural imagery is strictly forbidden
  22. 22. Great Mosque, Damascus, Syria, 706-715 One of the oldest surviving Islamic mosques is the Great Mosque of Damascus, built by the Umayyad Caliphs in the 8th century
  23. 23. Just as Early Christians re-purposed the Roman basilica for the Early Christian church, Islamic architects also appropriated Roman models for their mosques
  24. 24. Great Mosque, Damascus, Syria, 706-715 The Great Mosque at Damascus is preceded by a Sahn, with an ablutions fountain
  25. 25. The piers with arches surrounding the courtyard resemble Roman aqueducts
  26. 26. The prayer hall itself is based on the Roman basilica
  27. 27. The interior has Corinthian columns, and Roman-style arches
  28. 28. Great Mosque, Kairouan, Tunisia, c, 836-875 The Great Mosque at Kairouan, Tunisia is an example of a hypostyle mosque
  29. 29. The mosque is preceded by a courtyard, with a minaret tower, and the prayer hall itself is a broad rectangular building
  30. 30. It is called a “hypostyle” mosque, because inside the prayer hall the roof is held up be a forest of columns
  31. 31. Inside the mosque we see Corinthian columns, and a variation on the standard Roman round arch
  32. 32. Islamic architects introduced the Horseshoe arch – a variation on the Roman arch, and distinctive of Islamic architecture
  33. 33. Mihrab from the Madrasa Imami, Isfahan, Iran, c. 1354 Glazed tilework Metropolitan Museum The Pointed, or “ogival” arch, was another distinctively Islamic variation
  34. 34. Great Mosque, Córdoba, Spain, 8thc A spectacular hypostyle mosque was built by the Umayyad Caliphs of Spain
  35. 35. Great Mosque, Córdoba, Spain, 8thc It is the largest mosque in the Islamic west
  36. 36. The prayer hall has 514 columns, topped by double-tiered arches
  37. 37. Here we see the distinctive use of the horseshoe arch
  38. 38. And Roman-style Corinthian columns
  39. 39. Great Mosque, Isfahan, Iran; begun 1073 In the 11th century the four-iwan mosque replaced the hypostyle mosque
  40. 40. Great Mosque, Isfahan, Iran; begun 1073 The “iwans” refer to the monumental entrances off the central courtyard
  41. 41. The Four Iwan Mosque The building is organized around a central courtyard with vaulted entrances or iwans The largest vault is the entrance to the prayer hall Plan of a Four Iwan Mosque Image source: http://www.ne.jp/asahi/arc/ind/2_meisaku/50_zavareh/zav_eng.htm
  42. 42. The entrances and the onion-shaped dome are decorated with intricately patterned ceramic tiles
  43. 43. Here we see the three major elements of Islamic ornamentation: geometric patterns, vegetal patterns, and calligraphy
  44. 44. This is a view of one of the domes from the interior
  45. 45. Image source: http://travel.webshots.com/photo/1475927287015862856xWIKOd The iwan entrances are decorated with a stalactite pattern called a muqarnas
  46. 46. The complex patterns of the muqarnas extends the use of geometric pattern to architecture
  47. 47. The pattern suggest abstract complexity of the universe
  48. 48. Sinan the Great, Mosque of Selim II, Edirne, Turkey, 1568- 1575 One of the greatest Islamic architects was Sinan the Great, who built the Mosque of Selim II, in Turkey
  49. 49. Based on the Hagia Sophia (which it rivals in size), the building is an example of a central plan mosque
  50. 50. It is spectacular in it decoration and design
  51. 51. Watch the Smarthistory discussion to learn more

×