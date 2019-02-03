Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internship guidelines
B.E Internship Report Format, details and guidelines for students as per the VTU norms.

  1. 1. Internship/ Professional Practice ADDITIONAL GUIDELINES FOR INTERNSHIP  Internship / Professional Practice: To be carried out between 6th& 7th semester vacation or 7th& 8th semester vacation.  As per the 15OB.9 the internship programme duration is of Eight weeks. However it has been reduced to four weeks and should be carried out between carried out between 6th& 7th semester vacation or 7th& 8th semester vacation.  Details as per the 17OB4.0, 4.1 and 4.2 1) The Internship shall be completed during the period specified in the Scheme of Teaching and Examination. 2) The internship can be carried out in any industry/R and D Organization/Research Institute/ Educational institute of repute. 3) (a) The Department/college shall nominate staff member/s to facilitate, guide and supervise students under internship. (b) The Internal Guide has to visit place of internship at least once during the student’s internship. 4) The students shall report the progress of the internship to the guide in regular intervals and seek his/her advice. 5) After the completion of Internship, students shall submit a report with completion and attendance certificates to the Head of the Department with the approval of both internal and external guides. 6) There will be 50 marks for CIE (Seminar: 25, Internship report: 25) and 50 marks for Viva – Voce conducted during SEE. The minimum requirement of CIE marks shall be 50% of the maximum marks. [To be read along with 17 OB 8.6 ]
  2. 2. 7) The internal guide shall award the marks for seminar and internship report after evaluation. He/she will also be the internal examiner for Viva – Voce conducted during SEE. 8) The external guide from the industry shall be an examiner for the viva voce on Internship. Viva-Voce on internship shall be conducted at the college and the date of Viva-Voce shall be fixed in consultation with the external Guide. The Examiners shall jointly award the Viva - Voce marks. 9) In case the external Guide expresses his inability to conduct viva voce, the Chief Superintendent of the institution shall appoint a senior faculty of the Department to conduct viva-voce along with the internal guide. The same shall be informed in writing to the concerned Chairperson, Board of Examiners (BOE). 10) The students are permitted to carry out the internship anywhere in India or abroad. The University will not provide any kind of financial assistance to any student for carrying out the Internship 11)17OB4.2 Failing to undergo Internship: Internship is one of the head of passing. Completion of internship is mandatory. If any student fails to undergo /complete the internship, he/she shall be considered as failed in that Course and shall not be permitted to appear for SEE in that Course. However, student shall appear for SEE after satisfying the conditions prescribed for Internship. The reappearance shall be considered as an attempt.
  3. 3. VISWESVARAYA TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY JNANASANGAMA, BELAGAVI – 590018 Internship Report “Title’’ Submitted in partial fulfillment for the award of degree of Bachelor Engineering In Mechanical Engineering Submitted by student Name USN Internship carried out At Company Name and Address GHOUSIA COLLAGE OF ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING Ramanagara – 562 159 2018-2019
  4. 4. GHOUSIA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING Ramanagara-562159 CERTIFICATE It is to certify that the Internship work entitled “Internship Title ” carried out by Student Name, Bearing USN -------- a Bonafide student of Ghousia College of Engineering, Ramanagaram in partial fulfillment for the award of Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering at Ghousia College of Engineering, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum during the Year 2018-19. The all corrections/suggestion indicated for internship assessment have been incorporated in the Report deposited in the departmental library. The Internship report has been approved in satisfies academic requirement in respect of Internship work prescribed for the said Degree. Signature of the Guide Mr. Mohammed Imran Signature of the HOD Dr. A.R. Anwar Khan Signature of the Principal Dr. A.R. Anwar Khan External Examiner Name: 1.__________________________ 2.___________________________ Signature and Date: 1.___________________________ 2.___________________________ ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
  5. 5. The internship opportunity I had with ---Company Name work carried--- was a great chance for learning and professional development. Therefore, I consider myself as a very lucky individual as I was provided with an opportunity to be a part of it. I am also grateful for having a chance to meet so many wonderful people and professionals who led me though this internship period. It gives me immense pleasure to express my deep sense of gratitude to my guide --guide Name-- (Ex. Mr. Mohammed Imran) , Assistant Professor , Department of Mechanical Engineering, Gousia college of Engineering , Ramnagaram for his guidance and support in complete course. I also express my sincere thanks to Dr. A.R Anwar Khan, Professor and HOD, Dept. of Mechanical engineering, GousiaCollege of Engineering, Ramngaram for providing the facilities required for the completion of this project work. It is with great pleasure I extend my gratitude thanks to Dr. A.R Anwar Khan, Principal and Professor, Ghousia College of engineering, Ramnagaram for permitting me to carry out this Internship I extremely grateful to all teaching and non-teaching staff members of Mechanical Engineering Department, Gousia College of Engineering , Ramnagaram for their valuable suggestion and extending help and cooperation whenever needed I fill words to express my heartful thanks to my Parents and Family members, Friends and all those who have directly or indirectly helped me during my course. THANK YOU Student Name USN
  6. 6. DECLARATION I am, Mr. Name (USN) students of eight semester Department of Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Engineering, Ghousia College of Engineering, Ramanagaram, here by declared that Internship work entitled “Title” Has been carried out independently by us during eight semester B.E, under the supervision of Mr. Guide name , Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Ghousia College of Engineering, Ramanagaram-562159 and that no part of it has been previously submitted elsewhere for the award of any other degree in any other institution or university Place: Ramanagaram Student Name Date: USN

