Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο https://www.fanpop.com/clubs/alexa nder- 2004/images/30395095/titl...
Ο Φίλιππος Β΄ πριν σκοτωθεί είχε καταφέρει να κάνει κάτι σημαντικό. Τι; http://users.sch.gr/ipap/Ellinik os%20Politismos/Y...
Κατάφερε να κυριαρχήσει και να ενώσει όλες τις ελληνικές πόλεις με τον ίδιο βασιλιά.
Ο Φίλιππος ο Β΄ πριν σκοτωθεί είχε επίσης ένα σχέδιο. Ποιο; A. Τα είχε καταφέρει μια χαρά. Θα πήγαινε διακοπές. Β. Θα έκαν...
Σχεδίαζε να κάνει εκστρατεία εναντίον των Περσών. Ήθελε να τους τιμωρήσει για τις καταστροφές που είχαν προκαλέσει στην Ελ...
Όταν σκοτώθηκε ο Φίλιππος ο Β, βασιλιάς στη θέση του έγινε ο γιός του ο Αλέξανδρος. Ο Αλέξανδρος ήταν γιος της Ολυμπιάδας....
Ο Αλέξανδρος είχε ένα γαλάζιο και ένα καφέ μάτι, ήταν σχετικά κοντός, αλλά πολύ γεροδεμένος. https://www.visaltis. net/201...
Όταν ήταν μικρός διδάχτηκε αριθμητική, γεωμετρία, μουσική και ασχολήθηκε ιδιαίτερα με την ιππασία. Αργότερα, ο Φίλιππος αν...
Ο Αριστοτέλης του δίδαξε ιστορία, αστρονομία, γεωγραφία, ιατρική, φιλολογία και πολιτικές επιστήμες. Όμως γιατί έπρεπε να ...
Αγαπούσε πολύ την ιατρική και βοηθούσε τους φίλους του, όταν αρρώσταιναν. Ακόμη και συνταγές έγραφε για θεραπεία και δίαιτ...
Αγαπούσε επίσης τα βιβλία και τη μάθηση και διάβαζε πολύ. Το αγαπημένο του βιβλίο ήταν η Ιλιάδα (του Oμήρου). Τη θεωρούσε ...
Ο Αλέξανδρος θαύμαζε και αγαπούσε πολύ το δάσκαλό του, τον Αριστοτέλη, όσο και τον πατέρα του. Μάλιστα έλεγε: «Εις μεν τον...
Όταν ο Αλέξανδρος ήταν ακόμα μαθητής, ο πατέρας του του χάρισε ένα πανέμορφο άγριο άλογο, τον Βουκεφάλα. https://pxhere.co...
Όσοι ήταν εκείνη τη στιγμή στο παλάτι του Φίλιππου, θαύμασαν το ωραίο άλογο και προσπάθησαν να το δαμάσουν, όμως ο ένας με...
Ο νεαρός Αλέξανδρος κατάλαβε τότε ότι το άλογο τρόμαζε όταν έβλεπε τον ίσκιο του. Έτσι τραβώντας το από τα χαλινάρια γύρισ...
Έτσι τον καβάλησε χωρίς δυσκολία. Από τότε έγιναν αχώριστοι. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arEfkv5WaKA https://www.trave...
Μετά λοιπόν από τη δολοφονία του Φίλιππου Β΄, βασιλιάς έγινε ο Αλέξανδρος. Ήταν μόλις 20 ετών. Τώρα που ο Αλέξανδρος έγινε...
Έκαμε νέο συνέδριο στην Κόρινθο και είπε σε όλους τους Έλληνες το σχέδιό του. Ποιο πιστεύετε ότι είναι; https://piraeuspre...
Το σχέδιο του Αλέξανδρου είναι να πραγματοποιήσει το σχέδιο του πατέρα του! Ποιο; Θα το δεχτούν οι υπόλοιποι Έλληνες; Γιατ...
Στο συνέδριο στην Κόρινθο οι αντιπρόσωποι των ελληνικών πόλεων τον όρισαν αρχηγό της εκστρατείας. Αμέσως ο Αλέξανδρος άρχι...
Όσο ήταν στην Κόρινθο για το συνέδριο ο Αλέξανδρος συνάντησε τον φιλόσοφο Διογένη. Ο Διογένης ήταν ένας σοφός άνθρωπος που...
Όταν συναντήθηκαν είπε: "Είμαι ο Βασιλεύς Αλέξανδρος". Ο Διογένης ατάραχος απάντησε: "Και 'γώ είμαι ο Διογένης ο Κύων". ht...
Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος απόρησε και τον ρώτησε: "Δε με φοβάσαι;" Ο Διογένης απάντησε: "Και τι είσαι; Καλό ή κακό;". Ο Αλέξανδρο...
Δεν μπορούσε ένας βασιλιάς να πει ότι είναι κακό, και άμα ήταν καλό, γιατί κάποιος να φοβάται το καλό; Αντί να απαντήσει ο...
Τι εννοούσε ο Διογένης; Γιατί δεν ζήτησε λεφτά, αφού ζούσε μέσα στη φτώχεια; https://www.huffingtonpost.gr/entry/oi-epta- ...
Απλώς γιατί ο Διογένης πίστευε πως η ευτυχία του ανθρώπου δεν βρίσκεται στα πλούτη, αλλά στα απλά πράγματα, στη ζεστασιά τ...
Μόλις το άκουσε αυτό ο Αλέξανδρος είπε: "Εάν δεν ήμουν Αλέξανδρος, θα ήθελα να ήμουν Διογένης". Γιατί το είπε αυτό; https:...
Πριν πραγματοποιήσει την εκστρατεία ο Αλέξανδρος, εξέτασε την κατάσταση των συντρόφων του. Έτσι μοίρασε σ' άλλον χωράφι, σ...
Όταν πια είχαν ξοδευτεί και είχαν μοιραστεί όλα τα βασιλικά κτήματα, ο Περδίκας, ο στρατηγός του, είπε στον Αλέξανδρο: «Κα...
«Τις ελπίδες» τού απάντησε εκείνος. «Απ' αυτές λοιπόν θα πάρουμε κι εμείς, που εκστρατεύουμε μαζί σου», του είπε ο Περδίκα...
Σ' αυτούς όμως που τα είχαν ανάγκη, τα χάριζε με ευχαρίστηση. Μοίρασε λοιπόν την πιο πολλή απ' τη βασιλική περιουσία που ε...
Την άνοιξη του 334 π.Χ. όλα ήταν έτοιμα και ο Αλέξανδρος ξεκίνησε την εκστρατεία με 30.000 στρατιώτες, 5.000 ιππείς και 16...
Όχι, δεν ήταν αρκετός. Οι Πέρσες, που ήταν μια πολύ μεγάλη αυτοκρατορία, είχαν πολύ περισσότερο στρατό. Ο Αλέξανδρος όμως ...
Όσο ήταν στην Τροία ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος τίμησε ξεχωριστά τον Αχιλλέα. Γιατί; https://pierangelo- boog.blogspot.com/2017/11/and...
Όταν οι Πέρσες είδαν ότι ο μακεδονικός στρατός είχε φτάσει στην Τροία, ανησύχησαν και αποφάσισαν να σταματήσουν την πορεία...
Εκεί έγινε η πρώτη μάχη. Ποιος πιστεύετε ότι νίκησε; https://www.newsbomb.gr/ellada/story/825440/san- simera-to-331-p-x-o-...
Η μάχη του Γρανικού, που έγινε τον Μάιο του 334 π.Χ. ανέδειξε νικητή τον Αλέξανδρο. Ο ίδιος ο Αλέξανδρος κινδύνευσε αλλά τ...
Κατόπιν οι Πέρσες αιφνιδιάστηκαν από το μακεδονικό ιππικό που διέσχισε τον ποταμό και τράπηκαν σε φυγή. https://www.offlin...
Οι απώλειες των Μακεδόνων ήταν μόνο 110 άνδρες, ενώ ανάμεσα στους Πέρσες νεκρούς υπήρξαν και πολλοί αρχηγοί τους. Τι θα κά...
Οι Πέρσες, αφού έχασαν, υποχώρησαν προς το εσωτερικό της χώρας τους. Οι ελληνικές πόλεις της Μ. Ασίας ένιωσαν ελεύθερες κα...
Η ήττα των Περσών άνοιξε τον δρόμο στον Αλέξανδρο για την κατάκτηση όλης της Μικράς Ασίας. Πάνω από τριάντα πόλεις παραδόθ...
Ο Αλέξανδρος έμεινε στο Γόρδιο για να ξεκουραστεί ο στρατός του. Εκεί βρισκόταν το άρμα του Γόρδιου, που ήταν δεμένο με έν...
Ο μύθος έλεγε ότι όποιος έλυνε τον Γόρδιο δεσμό, θα κυριαρχούσε στην Ασία. Ο Αλέξανδρος έλυσε τον γόρδιο δεσμό εύκολα. Λέν...
Σήμερα πολλές φορές λέμε για κάποιον που έλυσε ένα πολύ σοβαρό και μπερδεμένο πρόβλημα ότι «Έλυσε τον γόρδιο δεσμό!» https...
Ο βασιλιάς Δαρείος ο Γ' το 333 π.Χ. αποφάσισε ότι έπρεπε να σταματήσει επιτέλους τον Αλέξανδρο. Έτσι μάζεψε πολυάριθμο στρ...
Τώρα που νίκησε και τον Δαρείο ο Αλέξανδρος τι θα κάνει; Α. Θα γυρίσει πίσω Β. Θα προχωρήσει κι άλλο https://www.paraskhni...
Ο δρόμος προς την Ασία ήταν πια ανοικτός. Αντί όμως να συνεχίσει την πορεία και να καταδιώξει το Δαρείο, ο Αλέξανδρος προχ...
Πήγε στην Αίγυπτο γιατί η χώρα του Νείλου με τις Πυραμίδες και τους θρύλους της τράβηξε το ενδιαφέρον του. Οι Αιγύπτιοι το...
Εκεί ο Μ.Αλέξανδρος, στις εκβολές του Νείλου, θαύμασε το τοπίο και ίδρυσε την Αλεξάνδρεια, η οποία γρήγορα έγινε μια πολύ ...
Έχοντας καταλάβει αυτές τις περιοχές, ένιωσε περισσότερο ασφαλής. Έτσι διέλυσε το στόλο του και έστειλε τα καράβια πίσω. Τ...
Ας δούμε τη μέχρι τώρα πορεία του Αλέξανδρου http://ts.sch.gr/repo/online-packages/dim-istoria-c- d/upstream/pages/main_ma...
Η συνέχεια στο επόμενο επεισόδιο…
Ας θυμηθούμε:
Παρουσίαση: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΜΥΛΩΝΑΚΗ
Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο
Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο
Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο
Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο

Ιστορία Δ΄ δημοτικού

Published in: Education
Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο

  1. 1. Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος καταλαμβάνει τη Μ. Ασία και την Αίγυπτο https://www.fanpop.com/clubs/alexa nder- 2004/images/30395095/title/alexand er-2004-wallpaper
  2. 2. Ο Φίλιππος Β΄ πριν σκοτωθεί είχε καταφέρει να κάνει κάτι σημαντικό. Τι; http://users.sch.gr/ipap/Ellinik os%20Politismos/Yliko/istoria /a-07-02.htm
  3. 3. Κατάφερε να κυριαρχήσει και να ενώσει όλες τις ελληνικές πόλεις με τον ίδιο βασιλιά.
  4. 4. Ο Φίλιππος ο Β΄ πριν σκοτωθεί είχε επίσης ένα σχέδιο. Ποιο; A. Τα είχε καταφέρει μια χαρά. Θα πήγαινε διακοπές. Β. Θα έκανε έναν καινούριο πόλεμο. Γ. Θα πάντρευε τον γιο του. http://www.kousoutzis.gr/portfolio01-10.html
  5. 5. Σχεδίαζε να κάνει εκστρατεία εναντίον των Περσών. Ήθελε να τους τιμωρήσει για τις καταστροφές που είχαν προκαλέσει στην Ελλάδα. Όμως είχε μια ατυχία. Τον δολοφόνησαν. Ποιος ανέβηκε στον θρόνο; https://www.tovima.gr/2008/11/24/opinions/i- thlipsi-toy-basilia-filippoy-b/
  6. 6. Όταν σκοτώθηκε ο Φίλιππος ο Β, βασιλιάς στη θέση του έγινε ο γιός του ο Αλέξανδρος. Ο Αλέξανδρος ήταν γιος της Ολυμπιάδας. Ήταν τότε πολύ νέος, αλλά είχε πολλές ικανότητες. http://innoutworld .blogspot.com/20 10/06/13- 323.html
  7. 7. Ο Αλέξανδρος είχε ένα γαλάζιο και ένα καφέ μάτι, ήταν σχετικά κοντός, αλλά πολύ γεροδεμένος. https://www.visaltis. net/2013/04/blog- post_10.html
  8. 8. Όταν ήταν μικρός διδάχτηκε αριθμητική, γεωμετρία, μουσική και ασχολήθηκε ιδιαίτερα με την ιππασία. Αργότερα, ο Φίλιππος ανέθεσε τις σπουδές του γιου του, στον σοφό δάσκαλο Αριστοτέλη. http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/lot.78. html/2010/old-master-paintings-am1093
  9. 9. Ο Αριστοτέλης του δίδαξε ιστορία, αστρονομία, γεωγραφία, ιατρική, φιλολογία και πολιτικές επιστήμες. Όμως γιατί έπρεπε να σπουδάσει τόσα πολλά πράγματα, αφού ήταν γιος βασιλιά; https://www.deviantart.com/jfoliver as/art/Aristotle-teaching- Alexander-751506877
  10. 10. Αγαπούσε πολύ την ιατρική και βοηθούσε τους φίλους του, όταν αρρώσταιναν. Ακόμη και συνταγές έγραφε για θεραπεία και δίαιτα. https://owlcation.com/humanities/Alex ander-the-Great-Life
  11. 11. Αγαπούσε επίσης τα βιβλία και τη μάθηση και διάβαζε πολύ. Το αγαπημένο του βιβλίο ήταν η Ιλιάδα (του Oμήρου). Τη θεωρούσε το βιβλίο του καλού πολεμιστή και την είχε πάντα κάτω από το μαξιλάρι του μαζί με το ξίφος του. http://www.oxford gradedreaders.es /product/troy/dom -qs-troy/
  12. 12. Ο Αλέξανδρος θαύμαζε και αγαπούσε πολύ το δάσκαλό του, τον Αριστοτέλη, όσο και τον πατέρα του. Μάλιστα έλεγε: «Εις μεν τον πατέρα μου οφείλω το ζην, εις δε τον διδάσκαλό μου το ευ ζην» (Στον πατέρα μου οφείλω το ότι ζω, αλλά στον δάσκαλό μου ότι έμαθα να ζω καλά) https://fineartamerica.com/featured/alexander- aristotle-granger.html
  13. 13. Όταν ο Αλέξανδρος ήταν ακόμα μαθητής, ο πατέρας του του χάρισε ένα πανέμορφο άγριο άλογο, τον Βουκεφάλα. https://pxhere.com/sv/photo/1026884
  14. 14. Όσοι ήταν εκείνη τη στιγμή στο παλάτι του Φίλιππου, θαύμασαν το ωραίο άλογο και προσπάθησαν να το δαμάσουν, όμως ο ένας μετά τον άλλον αποτύγχανε. http://history-of- macedonia.com/2012/02/14/boukefalas- megas-alexandros/
  15. 15. Ο νεαρός Αλέξανδρος κατάλαβε τότε ότι το άλογο τρόμαζε όταν έβλεπε τον ίσκιο του. Έτσι τραβώντας το από τα χαλινάρια γύρισε το κεφάλι του Βουκεφάλα προς τον ήλιο, ώστε να μην βλέπει τον ίσκιο του και τελικά τον ηρέμησε. https://pierangelo- boog.blogspot.com/2017/11/andre-castaigne-series- about-alexander.html
  16. 16. Έτσι τον καβάλησε χωρίς δυσκολία. Από τότε έγιναν αχώριστοι. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arEfkv5WaKA https://www.travelsavvygal.com /spend-weekend-thessaloniki- greece/alexander-the-great- statue-how-to-spend-a- weekend-in-thessaloniki- greece-20160213_155611/?cn- reloaded=1
  17. 17. Μετά λοιπόν από τη δολοφονία του Φίλιππου Β΄, βασιλιάς έγινε ο Αλέξανδρος. Ήταν μόλις 20 ετών. Τώρα που ο Αλέξανδρος έγινε βασιλιάς τι είναι το πρώτο πράγμα που θα κάνει; Α. Θα κάτσει στο θρόνο του και θα απολαύσει τα πλούτη του. Β. Θα παντρευτεί και θα κάνει πολλά παιδιά. Γ. Έχει σχέδιο. Τι; https://comicvine.gamespot.com/ alexander-the-great/4005-35567/
  18. 18. Έκαμε νέο συνέδριο στην Κόρινθο και είπε σε όλους τους Έλληνες το σχέδιό του. Ποιο πιστεύετε ότι είναι; https://piraeuspress.gr/hellas/ethnika/377298/gia- pio-logo-mas-allaxan-to-onoma-ke-i-chora-mas- diethnos-legete-greece-ke-ochi-ellada/
  19. 19. Το σχέδιο του Αλέξανδρου είναι να πραγματοποιήσει το σχέδιο του πατέρα του! Ποιο; Θα το δεχτούν οι υπόλοιποι Έλληνες; Γιατί; https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE%A3%CF%89%CE%BC%CE%B1 %CF%84%CE%BF%CF%86%CF%8D%CE%BB%CE%B1%CE%B A%CE%B5%CF%82_(%CE%B1%CF%81%CF%87%CE%B1%CE %AF%CE%B1_%CE%9C%CE%B1%CE%BA%CE%B5%CE%B4% CE%BF%CE%BD%CE%AF%CE%B1)
  20. 20. Στο συνέδριο στην Κόρινθο οι αντιπρόσωποι των ελληνικών πόλεων τον όρισαν αρχηγό της εκστρατείας. Αμέσως ο Αλέξανδρος άρχισε τις προετοιμασίες για τη μεγάλη εκστρατεία. https://eleftherostypos.gr/istories/171085-megas- alexandros-i-zoi-kai-to-ergo-tou-vasilia-tia- makedonias/
  21. 21. Όσο ήταν στην Κόρινθο για το συνέδριο ο Αλέξανδρος συνάντησε τον φιλόσοφο Διογένη. Ο Διογένης ήταν ένας σοφός άνθρωπος που καθόλου δεν αγαπούσε τα πλούτη και ζούσε μέσα σε ένα πιθάρι. https://www.todamateria.c om.br/diogenes/
  22. 22. Όταν συναντήθηκαν είπε: "Είμαι ο Βασιλεύς Αλέξανδρος". Ο Διογένης ατάραχος απάντησε: "Και 'γώ είμαι ο Διογένης ο Κύων". https://gogonews.cc/article/5285298.html
  23. 23. Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος απόρησε και τον ρώτησε: "Δε με φοβάσαι;" Ο Διογένης απάντησε: "Και τι είσαι; Καλό ή κακό;". Ο Αλέξανδρος έμεινε σκεπτικός. Τι έπρεπε να απαντήσει; https://vukentra.com/?p=2541
  24. 24. Δεν μπορούσε ένας βασιλιάς να πει ότι είναι κακό, και άμα ήταν καλό, γιατί κάποιος να φοβάται το καλό; Αντί να απαντήσει ο Αλέξανδρος τον ρώτησε πάλι: "Τι χάρη θες να σου κάνω;" Και ο Διογένης του απάντησε: "Σταμάτα να μου κρύβεις τον ήλιο" https://www.tod amateria.com.b r/diogenes/
  25. 25. Τι εννοούσε ο Διογένης; Γιατί δεν ζήτησε λεφτά, αφού ζούσε μέσα στη φτώχεια; https://www.huffingtonpost.gr/entry/oi-epta- pio-ekkentrikoi-filosofoi-tes-istorias-oi-deo- etan- ellenes_gr_5dc15a5ee4b0615b8a996a72
  26. 26. Απλώς γιατί ο Διογένης πίστευε πως η ευτυχία του ανθρώπου δεν βρίσκεται στα πλούτη, αλλά στα απλά πράγματα, στη ζεστασιά του ήλιου, στην ομορφιά της φύσης. Οπότε και με αυτά τα λίγα που είχε ήταν ευτυχισμένος. Τι νομίζετε ότι σκέφτηκε ο Αλέξανδρος γι΄αυτόν τον άνθρωπο; https://gr.pinterest.com/pin/313352086543914694/
  27. 27. Μόλις το άκουσε αυτό ο Αλέξανδρος είπε: "Εάν δεν ήμουν Αλέξανδρος, θα ήθελα να ήμουν Διογένης". Γιατί το είπε αυτό; https://useum.org/artwork/The-Meeting-of- Alexander-the-Great-and-Diogenes-Caspar-de- Crayer
  28. 28. Πριν πραγματοποιήσει την εκστρατεία ο Αλέξανδρος, εξέτασε την κατάσταση των συντρόφων του. Έτσι μοίρασε σ' άλλον χωράφι, σ' άλλον μια μικρή πόλη και σ' άλλον τα έσοδα κάποιου συνοικισμού ή λιμανιού. https://makedonia- alexandros.blogspot.com/2014/06/pella-birthplace-of- alexander-great.html
  29. 29. Όταν πια είχαν ξοδευτεί και είχαν μοιραστεί όλα τα βασιλικά κτήματα, ο Περδίκας, ο στρατηγός του, είπε στον Αλέξανδρο: «Και συ, βασιλιά, τι κρατάς για τον εαυτό σου;» Τι νομίζετε ότι κράτησε για τον ίδιο ο Αλέξανδρος; http://www.adorocinema.co m/filmes/filme-51115/trailer- 19542807/
  30. 30. «Τις ελπίδες» τού απάντησε εκείνος. «Απ' αυτές λοιπόν θα πάρουμε κι εμείς, που εκστρατεύουμε μαζί σου», του είπε ο Περδίκας. Κι όταν ο ίδιος παραιτήθηκε απ' το κτήμα που του είχε δοθεί, έκαναν το ίδιο και μερικοί φίλοι του βασιλιά. https://www.rtbf.be/tv/article/detail_alexandre -le-suicide-capillaire-de-colin-farrell-et-le- reste?id=9629724
  31. 31. Σ' αυτούς όμως που τα είχαν ανάγκη, τα χάριζε με ευχαρίστηση. Μοίρασε λοιπόν την πιο πολλή απ' τη βασιλική περιουσία που είχε στη Μακεδονία. Τέτοιο ενθουσιασμό και τέτοια διάθεση έβαλε στις καρδιές των στρατιωτών του και όλοι τον αγαπούσαν. https://difernews.gr/oi- epistimones-stin-ekstrateia-tou- megalou-aleksandrou/
  32. 32. Την άνοιξη του 334 π.Χ. όλα ήταν έτοιμα και ο Αλέξανδρος ξεκίνησε την εκστρατεία με 30.000 στρατιώτες, 5.000 ιππείς και 160 πλοία στόλο. Έφυγε από την Πέλλα, την πρωτεύουσα τότε της Μακεδονίας, πέρασε τον Ελλήσποντο και έφτασε στην Τροία. Όμως ήταν αρκετός ο στρατός του;
  33. 33. Όχι, δεν ήταν αρκετός. Οι Πέρσες, που ήταν μια πολύ μεγάλη αυτοκρατορία, είχαν πολύ περισσότερο στρατό. Ο Αλέξανδρος όμως βασιζόταν στην ταχύτητα και την τόλμη καθώς και στις καλά εκπαιδευμένες και εξοπλισμένες μακεδονικές φάλαγγές του. http://curious- greek.blogspot.com/2016/05/blog- post_5.html
  34. 34. Όσο ήταν στην Τροία ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος τίμησε ξεχωριστά τον Αχιλλέα. Γιατί; https://pierangelo- boog.blogspot.com/2017/11/andre-castaigne- series-about-alexander.html
  35. 35. Όταν οι Πέρσες είδαν ότι ο μακεδονικός στρατός είχε φτάσει στην Τροία, ανησύχησαν και αποφάσισαν να σταματήσουν την πορεία του. Oι σατράπες συγκέντρωσαν τις δυνάμεις τους στο Γρανικό ποταμό.
  36. 36. Εκεί έγινε η πρώτη μάχη. Ποιος πιστεύετε ότι νίκησε; https://www.newsbomb.gr/ellada/story/825440/san- simera-to-331-p-x-o-megas-alexandros-nikise-toys- perses-sta-gaygamila
  37. 37. Η μάχη του Γρανικού, που έγινε τον Μάιο του 334 π.Χ. ανέδειξε νικητή τον Αλέξανδρο. Ο ίδιος ο Αλέξανδρος κινδύνευσε αλλά τον έσωσε ένας συμπολεμιστής του, ο Κλείτος. https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE %9C%CE%AC%CF%87%CE%B 7_%CF%84%CE%BF%CF%85_ %CE%93%CF%81%CE%B1%C E%BD%CE%B9%CE%BA%CE% BF%CF%8D
  38. 38. Κατόπιν οι Πέρσες αιφνιδιάστηκαν από το μακεδονικό ιππικό που διέσχισε τον ποταμό και τράπηκαν σε φυγή. https://www.offlinepost.gr/2019/09/27/%CE%B F-%CE%BC- %CE%B1%CE%BB%CE%AD%CE%BE%CE %B1%CE%BD%CE%B4%CF%81%CE%BF% CF%82-%CE%B7- %CE%BC%CE%AC%CF%87%CE%B7- %CF%83%CF%84%CE%BF%CE%BD- %CE%B3%CF%81%CE%B1%CE%BD%CE% B9%CE%BA%CF%8C- %CE%BA%CE%B1%CE%B9/
  39. 39. Οι απώλειες των Μακεδόνων ήταν μόνο 110 άνδρες, ενώ ανάμεσα στους Πέρσες νεκρούς υπήρξαν και πολλοί αρχηγοί τους. Τι θα κάνει τώρα που νίκησε ο Αλέξανδρος; Α. Θα γυρίσει ικανοποιημένος στη Μακεδονία Β. Θα προχωρήσει και πέρα από τον Γρανικό ποταμό και θα συνεχίσει τον πόλεμο. https://www.pinterest.co.k r/pin/76673790528634627 5/
  40. 40. Οι Πέρσες, αφού έχασαν, υποχώρησαν προς το εσωτερικό της χώρας τους. Οι ελληνικές πόλεις της Μ. Ασίας ένιωσαν ελεύθερες και υποδέχτηκαν τον Αλέξανδρο ως ελευθερωτή τους. Ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος προχώρησε βαθύτερα στο περσικό κράτος. https://neoskosmos.com/el/207618/zouse-o-megas- aleksandros-otan-ton-ethapsan/
  41. 41. Η ήττα των Περσών άνοιξε τον δρόμο στον Αλέξανδρο για την κατάκτηση όλης της Μικράς Ασίας. Πάνω από τριάντα πόλεις παραδόθηκαν και άλλες κατακτήθηκαν. Τελικά ο Αλέξανδρος έφτασε στο Γόρδιο .
  42. 42. Ο Αλέξανδρος έμεινε στο Γόρδιο για να ξεκουραστεί ο στρατός του. Εκεί βρισκόταν το άρμα του Γόρδιου, που ήταν δεμένο με έναν τόσο περίπλοκο κόμπο που δεν φαινόταν πουθενά η αρχή ή το τέλος του σχοινιού. https://diodoros.wordpress.com/2012/01/02/%CE%BF- %CE%B3%CF%8C%CF%81%CE%B4%CE%B9%CE %BF%CF%82- %CE%B4%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%BC%CF%8C%CF %82/
  43. 43. Ο μύθος έλεγε ότι όποιος έλυνε τον Γόρδιο δεσμό, θα κυριαρχούσε στην Ασία. Ο Αλέξανδρος έλυσε τον γόρδιο δεσμό εύκολα. Λένε ότι τον έκοψε με το σπαθί του, αναφωνώντας: Ό,τι δεν λύεται κόπτεται. https://mreza.mk/%d0%be%d1%81%d0%b2% d0%be%d1%98%d1%83%d0%b2%d0%b0%d 1%9a%d0%b5%d1%82%d0%be- %d0%bd%d0%b0- %d0%b5%d0%b3%d0%b8%d0%bf%d0%b5% d1%82/
  44. 44. Σήμερα πολλές φορές λέμε για κάποιον που έλυσε ένα πολύ σοβαρό και μπερδεμένο πρόβλημα ότι «Έλυσε τον γόρδιο δεσμό!» https://www.capital.gr/oikonomia/308 4541/o-gordios-desmos-tou- asfalistikou-prokalei-asfuxia-stin- kubernisi
  45. 45. Ο βασιλιάς Δαρείος ο Γ' το 333 π.Χ. αποφάσισε ότι έπρεπε να σταματήσει επιτέλους τον Αλέξανδρο. Έτσι μάζεψε πολυάριθμο στρατό και παρατάχθηκε στην Ισσό όπου έγινε μεγάλη μάχη. Όμως και σ' αυτή τη μάχη νικητής ήταν ο Μ. Αλέξανδρος.
  46. 46. Τώρα που νίκησε και τον Δαρείο ο Αλέξανδρος τι θα κάνει; Α. Θα γυρίσει πίσω Β. Θα προχωρήσει κι άλλο https://www.paraskhnio.gr/i-maxi-toy-granikoy/
  47. 47. Ο δρόμος προς την Ασία ήταν πια ανοικτός. Αντί όμως να συνεχίσει την πορεία και να καταδιώξει το Δαρείο, ο Αλέξανδρος προχώρησε προς τη Φοινίκη και ύστερα προς την Αίγυπτο. Γιατί;
  48. 48. Πήγε στην Αίγυπτο γιατί η χώρα του Νείλου με τις Πυραμίδες και τους θρύλους της τράβηξε το ενδιαφέρον του. Οι Αιγύπτιοι τον υποδέχθηκαν με τιμές και τον ονόμασαν διάδοχο των Φαραώ. https://www.athensmagazine.gr/article/at hens-guide/bestofathens/64366-deinos- oikonomologos-o-megas-aleksandros- pws-plhrwne-toys-stratiwtes-toy-o- spoydaios-strathlaths
  49. 49. Εκεί ο Μ.Αλέξανδρος, στις εκβολές του Νείλου, θαύμασε το τοπίο και ίδρυσε την Αλεξάνδρεια, η οποία γρήγορα έγινε μια πολύ σπουδαία και πλούσια πόλη. http://www.greek- language.gr/digitalResources/ancient_greek/navi gator/browse.html?object_id=40005
  50. 50. Έχοντας καταλάβει αυτές τις περιοχές, ένιωσε περισσότερο ασφαλής. Έτσι διέλυσε το στόλο του και έστειλε τα καράβια πίσω. Τι θα κάνει τώρα; Α. Θα συνεχίσει. Β. Θα γυρίσει πίσω. https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2018/01/blog- post_21.html
  51. 51. Ας δούμε τη μέχρι τώρα πορεία του Αλέξανδρου http://ts.sch.gr/repo/online-packages/dim-istoria-c- d/upstream/pages/main_ma.htm
  52. 52. Η συνέχεια στο επόμενο επεισόδιο…
  53. 53. Ας θυμηθούμε:
  56. 56. Παρουσίαση: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΜΥΛΩΝΑΚΗ

×