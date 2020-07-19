Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, lesson 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Government in Action Grade 4, Unit 1, Week 1 (15-20 min.)
I will be able to: Share my prior knowledge of government. Follow agreed-upon rules for discussions and carry out my as...
Let’s open up our Texts for Close Reading and turn to page 2. Let’s take a look at the question that’s being asked: How do...
For each unit of study this year, we will encounter a question like the one we just read. We will call these Essential Que...
As we read this unit, let’s keep the essential question in mind. By doing so, we will be able to add to and revise our ide...
We live in a town called Anza. Anza is not a city, that is, it has no local or city government. We are part of Riverside C...
You all know the name of the president, and some of us know the names of other government officials, such as a senator or ...
We live in a town called Anza. Anza does not have a local government. Anza is not a city. Temecula and Hemet are two c...
Anza is part of Riverside County. Riverside County is a county government.
Riverside County is part of California. There are 58 counties in California. California is a state government.
California is part of the United States of America. There are 50 states in the United States of America. The United Sta...
V. Manuel Perez Riverside County Chairman Board of Supervisors
Gavin Newsom California Governor
Donald J. Trump President United States of America
I grew-up in a city called Thousand Oaks. On the way to the local mall from my house, most people drove through a small st...
Let’s take this time to discuss how government influences the way we live. Maybe you can share an experience or insight re...
Before we start to reading our Texts for Close Reading, let’s take a look at a video that reviews this unit’s essential qu...
If we were in class, we would take this time to break into groups and talk. Since we’re all online, let’s see what new que...
GUIDING QUESTIONS INITIAL IDEAS
×