Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INDEPENDENT READING Review and Routines (15 min.) Day 1, Part III
OBJECTIVES ▪ I will be able to: ▪ Actively listen and participate in a group discussion about reasons to choose a book and...
INTRODUCE INDEPENDENT READING Now that the break is over, it is time to practice independent reading. We will read for 15 ...
WRITING TO SOURCES Sometimes in Reader’s Workshop I might ask you to write a response to your reading that includes ideas,...
WRITING TO SOURCES Remember, I chose this book because (reason). I am going to ask you to help me write a response to the ...
WRITING TO SOURCES What are some of the things I need to keep in mind as I write? I need to be sure to use capital letters...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grade 4, day 1, part iii

57 views

Published on

Benchmark Day One Distance Learning

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grade 4, day 1, part iii

  1. 1. INDEPENDENT READING Review and Routines (15 min.) Day 1, Part III
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES ▪ I will be able to: ▪ Actively listen and participate in a group discussion about reasons to choose a book and express it in writing.
  3. 3. INTRODUCE INDEPENDENT READING Now that the break is over, it is time to practice independent reading. We will read for 15 minutes. I am reading (book title, author/illustrator) because (reason). When the 15 minutes is completed, I will shake the West African gourd shaker. (model independent reading as your students read)
  4. 4. WRITING TO SOURCES Sometimes in Reader’s Workshop I might ask you to write a response to your reading that includes ideas, facts, events, and/or arguments presented in the text. Today I am going to model that with the read aloud book I selected. Then you will be practicing on your own. The writing prompt is: What are some of the reasons we would choose to read a book? Notice that I will cite text evidence in my response.
  5. 5. WRITING TO SOURCES Remember, I chose this book because (reason). I am going to ask you to help me write a response to the prompt. I am going to state the name of the book and its author, and the reason I chose the book. I will also write how I felt about my selection and if I would do anything differently next time I choose a book for independent reading.
  6. 6. WRITING TO SOURCES What are some of the things I need to keep in mind as I write? I need to be sure to use capital letters at the start of each sentence. I need to use the right punctuation (period, question mark, or exclamation point) at the end of each sentence. I need to be sure that I write in complete sentences. (use ELMO to write to the prompt with students helping; you could use this time to introduce one-pagers to the class - create a one-pager on the book you just read)

×