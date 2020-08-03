Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grade 4, Unit 1, Mini-Lesson 14 (15-20 min.) Cross-Text Analysis
OBJECTIVES I will be able to: Compare and contrast similar themes or informational texts with narrative fiction. Follow...
Remember, this week’s reading have included “Solving Problems,” which was an informational text, and “The First Town Meeti...
Today, we will compare and contrast these two selections to see how the two genres can add to our understanding of how gov...
Let’s take out a piece of lined- paper from the Language Arts section of our AVID binders. We will make three columns and ...
Let’s label the columns: Categories “Solving Problems” “The First Town Meeting”
Let’s label the rows: Genre Topic Focus Genre features Use of graphics Purpose of the text (see Sample Modeling TE p. 30)
Let’s work together to fill out the rest of our three-column notes. Before we start, let’s take a look at some questions...
How do the features of “Solving Problems,” such as facts, photos, and quotes, compare to the characters, story, and dialog...
Let’s take out our writing journals. We will write a paragraph (or more) comparing and contrasting the genre features of t...
Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 14

