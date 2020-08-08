Successfully reported this slideshow.
Review and Routines (15 min.) Day 1, Part IV
I will be able to: Write independently about the reasons I chose to read the book they selected.
Now it is your turn to write a response to the book you chose earlier. Please remember to write in complete sentences, whi...
Who would like to share their response to the writing prompt? Remember to keep your writing journal and independent readin...
Grade 4, day 1, part iv

