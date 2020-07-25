Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Grade 4, Unit 1, Week 1, Mini-Lesson 6 (15-20 min.)
I will be able to: Gather text evidence to use in planning a response to a prompt. Share ideas and build on ideas throug...
Once you have carefully analyzed a writing prompt, you are ready to review the source text to find the information you wil...
Let’s take another look at my writing prompt: Imagine you are a government employee who has just taken part in a major rel...
Let’s reread paragraphs 1 and 2 of “Solving Problems.” I am going to look for potential situations to write about. (TE p. ...
I am going to highlight the sentence in paragraph 2 that reads “…after an earquake or floods from a superstorm,’ people mi...
Now, let’s take a look at paragraph 3. I am going to circle all of this paragraph. With this information, I might decide t...
Now it’s your turn to think about your writing prompt on page 11. Let’s take a look at it. How will this information help ...
Unit 1, Week 1 Cursive Writing Practice
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 6

19 views

Published on

Reread to find text evidence.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 6

  1. 1. Grade 4, Unit 1, Week 1, Mini-Lesson 6 (15-20 min.)
  2. 2. I will be able to: Gather text evidence to use in planning a response to a prompt. Share ideas and build on ideas through collaborative conversation.
  3. 3. Once you have carefully analyzed a writing prompt, you are ready to review the source text to find the information you will need to help you write your narrative. I will model how how to reread the text to find this information. What research skills might help you review the source text to find the information you will need?
  4. 4. Let’s take another look at my writing prompt: Imagine you are a government employee who has just taken part in a major relief effort. Write a journal entry describing what happened and how you helped. Use a situation mentioned in “Solving Problems” as the basis for your narration.
  5. 5. Let’s reread paragraphs 1 and 2 of “Solving Problems.” I am going to look for potential situations to write about. (TE p. 14)
  6. 6. I am going to highlight the sentence in paragraph 2 that reads “…after an earquake or floods from a superstorm,’ people might need food or shelter.” I will circle the words “earthquake” and “floods from a superstorm.” I might use one of these situations for my narrative.
  7. 7. Now, let’s take a look at paragraph 3. I am going to circle all of this paragraph. With this information, I might decide to write how the narrator of my story would respond to an economic crisis such as the one that happened to the shellfish industry in Washington state.
  8. 8. Now it’s your turn to think about your writing prompt on page 11. Let’s take a look at it. How will this information help you wirte your narrative. Think about what kind of disaster your character faced. Who rescued or helped them? (give students time to think, then write next to prompt, then share)
  9. 9. Unit 1, Week 1 Cursive Writing Practice

×