Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 8

Grade 4, Unit 1, Mini-Lesson 8 (15-20 min.) Word Study
OBJECTIVES I will be able to: Use long-a letter patterns to read specific words. Sort words by vowel sound. Participat...
Let’s reread the first paragraph of “Solving Problems” aloud. As I read, we will underline words with the long a sound. Un...
Let’s circle the a in each underlined word. Note that state and make both have the Vowel- Consonant-e pattern. This makes ...
Now, let’s look at the words Sandy and Management in the sidebar and the word ask in paragraph 3. What sound do you hear i...
Let’s create a word sort chart. We’ll place our lined paper from our AVID Binder horizontal or portrait. Let’s make six co...
For example, I know that there is a color pronounced “bayzh,” but I can never remember how to spell it. Now I can try vari...
Let’s take another look at the our Word Sort Chart. We are going to work together to complete the chart. We complete the w...
Now, let’s work together for the next three minutes to think of other words to put in your Word Sort Chart. Please put you...
Now, you will reread “The First Town Meeting.” Look for words with either the long a or short a sound that were not includ...
Let’s take a look at this unit’s spelling words. We will work together on a spelling “test.” I will say the word, then a v...
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE trails a marked path through a national area I like hiking on mountain trails. PHOTOGRAPH
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE maintain to keep something as it is You should always maintain a cheerful attitude. PHOTOGRA...
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE greatly very much; by a large amount Our school was greatly improved by the new basketball c...
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE spray to emit a liquid I need to spray glass cleaner on my monitor. PHOTOGRAPH
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE natural caused by nature The hurricane was a natural disaster. PHOTOGRAPH
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE national relating to a country as a whole The American Red Cross is a national organization....
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE staff the group of people who work for a business or organization My sister joined the staff...
WORD/MEANING/EXAMPLE SENTENCE locate to find where something is It’s here somewhere, but I just can’t locate it. PHOTOGRAPH
Introduce Long a (VCe, ai, ay, ei, ea) and Short a

