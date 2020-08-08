Grade 4, day 1, part ii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Review and Routines (30 min.) Day 1, Part II
I will be able to: Listen and respond to a story. Discuss reasons to select a book to read.
Today we will be reading (book title and author/illustrator). Take a look at the cover. What do you think this book will b...
Remember, I chose (book title author/illustrator) because (reason). I would like to hear from you why you might choose a b...
If you don’t have your independent reading book handy, please go get it. (wait for students) I would like to know why you ...
I chose _____ by _____ because it has to do with _____, which is of interest to me. I chose _____ by _____ because the ill...
Now that we know why we chose our books, we are going to take a little break. When we return, we will read our book for 15...
