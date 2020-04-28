Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫االبتدائية‬ ‫الباطن‬ ‫مدرسة‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫اسم‬--------) ‫والفردية‬ ‫الزوجية‬ ‫(االعداد‬ ‫الموضوع‬ ‫االول‬ ‫الصف‬------ . ‫اا...
2‫اكتبوا‬ )‫العدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫زوجيا‬ ‫عددا‬ ‫بالون‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬30. . ‫البالونات‬ ‫لونوا‬ ‫الشاذ‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫لونوا‬) ‫المختلف...
‫أكملوا‬. ‫زوجيا‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫المتساويان‬ ‫القسمان‬ . ‫فرديا‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫واشطبوا‬ -----+-----...
4: ‫الزوجية‬ ‫االعداد‬ ‫متوالية‬ ‫أكملوا‬ ) 22 , 24 , _____ , _____ , _____ ,_____ ____ , ______ , _____ ,______ , ______ ...
Zawjey

زوجي فردي للصف الثاني

Zawjey

  1. 1. ‫االبتدائية‬ ‫الباطن‬ ‫مدرسة‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫اسم‬--------) ‫والفردية‬ ‫الزوجية‬ ‫(االعداد‬ ‫الموضوع‬ ‫االول‬ ‫الصف‬------ . ‫االحمر‬ ‫باللون‬ ‫الزوجي‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫لونوا‬ . ‫االزرق‬ ‫باللون‬ ‫الفردي‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫لونوا‬ 18 25 42 22 17 13 16 11 29 30
  2. 2. 2‫اكتبوا‬ )‫العدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫زوجيا‬ ‫عددا‬ ‫بالون‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬30. . ‫البالونات‬ ‫لونوا‬ ‫الشاذ‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫لونوا‬) ‫المختلف‬ (‫سطر‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬.‫السبب‬ ‫اكتبوا‬ . ‫السبب‬_____________________________ ‫ممتع‬ ‫عمل‬‫للحلوين‬ 100 453115 18 24 21 28
  3. 3. ‫أكملوا‬. ‫زوجيا‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫المتساويان‬ ‫القسمان‬ . ‫فرديا‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫واشطبوا‬ -----+------=14‫العدد‬14________ ‫عددا‬ ‫هو‬ -------+------=23‫العدد‬23________ ‫عدد‬ ‫هو‬ ------+-------=40‫العدد‬40_______ ‫عددا‬ ‫هو‬ -------+-------=26‫العدد‬26________ ‫عددا‬ ‫هو‬ ------+------=11‫العدد‬11‫عددا‬ ‫هو‬______ ------+-----=41‫العدد‬41‫ع‬ ‫هو‬_______ ‫ددا‬ ‫الزوجي‬ ‫العدد‬‫يمكن‬ ‫قسمين‬ ‫الى‬ ‫قسمته‬ ‫متساويين‬
  4. 4. 4: ‫الزوجية‬ ‫االعداد‬ ‫متوالية‬ ‫أكملوا‬ ) 22 , 24 , _____ , _____ , _____ ,_____ ____ , ______ , _____ ,______ , ______ ______________________________ : ‫الفردية‬ ‫االعداد‬ ‫متوالية‬ ‫اكملوا‬- ____ , 23 , 25 , _____ , _____ , ____ _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , ______

