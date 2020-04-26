Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarab...
χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarab...
χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarab...
ÊƛĿȁńÊǀǿÊǽƊǳąȈăǈąƪÊơąǇăȁƢĆǸÊǧȏąǠÊƛƆȐÊǿƢǸĈǻăȆĄƷćǥȁǂ ƒǹƊƿÊƛƒǳơƊǰÊǴăǸƌƨÊơąǇćǶƊƗąȁÊǧąǠƈǲƊƗąȁăƷąǂćǥ Ï½¹µ¸? ¾k?º¥¬¯hW
χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarab...
χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarab...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jomlah

37 views

Published on

الجملة

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jomlah

  1. 1. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com hf^S,h%^S z 7^S`f%^Sf^} v^S hf^h% }}^pS^p^}Z}^ Ñ»¿A ƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴƌƨăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǷąǺƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ƌƗąǻƌǜąǂÊǷąǺƊǯąǶƊǯÊǴăǸăƫƨăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǀǿÊǽƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴƌƨÎÏÐ ÊǳơăȁȅÊƾƈǲÊǷƢăǟƈǖȈÊǌăǻ ƊǫăǂƒƗĄƩBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÊƛƊƿƒǹăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǀǿÊǽƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴƌƨÊǷąǺBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÎÏÐÑÒÓ ĄƤăǠƒǳƊƗǞăǷÊƨƊǬȇÊƾƊūơĿȆƟƢƊǫÊƾąǏƊƗăȁȆÊƫăȂąƻÊƛ ƊǫăǂƒƗĄƩBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÊƛƊƿƒǹăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǀǿÊǽƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴƌƨÊǷąǺBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ăǟǹȉơȁƐǘǳơȅǄȇǄÊǳƢƤ ƗƌƗƒǯĄƬąƤÊƥÊǻƢƴÊƤƌǯŏǲĄƳąǸƊǴÇƨÊǷąǺƊǯąǶƊǯÊǴăǸăƫƨăƬƊǰċȂƌǹ ÎÊƱąǂĄƦǳơĿĄǵƢăǸƊūơĄǊȈÊǠăȇ ăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǷąǺBBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÏÊƩƢăƳƢăƳċƾǳơĄǮȇĈƾǳơȅÊƽƢăǼĄȇÊǲƒǯÈȋơƾǼǟ ăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǷąǺBBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÐćƾÊȀăƬąƴĄǷĄƤǳƢōǘǳơ ăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǷąǺBBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ
  2. 2. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com ƣƩƢăǸÊǴƊǯǺÊǷƢȀȈǧąǶƊǯƤƬǯơȁǭƾǼÊǟǺǷȃǂƻƌƗÇǲăǸĄƳƊƭȐƊƯƤĄƬǯƌƗ ÎBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBƢȀȈǧBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÏBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBƢȀȈǧBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÐBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBƢȀȈǧBBBBBBBBƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸ ÊƛƊƿƒǹĄƫÊƷȐƌǚăǟƐǘǳơȅǄȇǄÊǳƢƤƊƗōǹƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴƊƨăƫăƬƊǰċȂƌǹÊǷąǺƊǯÊǴÇƩƢǸăȁÊǀǿÊǽƒǳơƊǰÊǴĄƩƢǸăǟƊƯȄǴƊƯȐÊƨƊƗąǻÇǝơȂ  ÍrÂhÍ¿»MBÂC ¯h?*º¥­¸?*¾kÙ?
  3. 3. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com Ñ¿»·ºA©AËÂC ăȁƌƗǹȉơąǻƌǜąǂăǟȅǄȇǄƐǘǳơÊǳƢƤÊƛÊǀǿńÊǽƒǳơĄƴąǸƊǴÊƨ ÊƪąȈăƦǳơĿȆÊǇąǁăƽĄƤĄƬƒǯƊƗăȁÊƨăǇăǁąƾŭơńÊƛĄƤăǿƒƿƊƗ ĄǻăǐďǼĄǦƊǯÊǴÊƫƢǸƊǯƢȀļȉƢ ȏơąǇǶ ƒǳơÊǨąǠǲ ƒǳơăƸąǂǥ ƒǳơăǸąƾăǁăǇÊƨ ƊƗƒƿăǿĄƤ Êƛń ăƽąǁȆǇ ƊƗƒǯĄƬĄƤ ȁ ƒǳơăƦąȈÊƪ Ŀ ÊƷȏÊǚƒǳơƊǰÊǴÊƩƢǸƒǳơĿăƴąƾăȁÊǱƊƗąǟĄǽȐ ƊǯÊǴăǸƌƨƊƗƒƿăǿĄƤÊǧąǠƈǲăȁƊƗƒǯĄƬĄƤBBBBBBƊǧřĈǻȋăǠƒǴĄƪÊǧąǠƊƗƆȐąȁăǟƒǴǸĄƪăǟăǸĄǿƆȐăȂƊƗƒƿăǿĄƤăȁBBBBBBB ăǿƒǲƊǯÊǴăǸƌƨăƽąǁǅăȁƊǯÊǴăǸƨăƥąȈƪăȁƊǯÊǴăǸƌƨăǷąƾăǁăǇƨƊƗƒǧƈǱƢǠBBBBBBBÊƛċǻÊǿƢǸăȆBBBBBBBBBBB
  4. 4. ÊƛĿȁńÊǀǿÊǽƊǳąȈăǈąƪÊơąǇăȁƢĆǸÊǧȏąǠÊƛƆȐÊǿƢǸĈǻăȆĄƷćǥȁǂ ƒǹƊƿÊƛƒǳơƊǰÊǴăǸƌƨÊơąǇćǶƊƗąȁÊǧąǠƈǲƊƗąȁăƷąǂćǥ Ï½¹µ¸? ¾k?º¥¬¯hW
  5. 5. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com ăǓąǞƊƗƒǫăǵƢǈƒǳơƊǰÊǴăǸÊƨċǄǳơĿąǿăǂÊƧăǷÊǯǞăƥƢƬÊƨÊǷÇǱƢưÊǳƌǰŏǲăǻąȂÇǝ ÊơƒǫăǂÊƛƒǳơĄƴăǸƊǲĈƬǳơÊǳƢăȈƊƨăȁăǓąǞƒǳơĿăƴąƾăȁÊǱƌǯōǲƊǯÊǴăǸÇƨƒǳơĿăǸÊǹƢǰƒǳơĄǸÊǇƢǼÊƤ ÎÊǁƢăƸÊƦǳơĿĄǺƌǨČǈǳơĄŚÊǈăƫ ÏăǄăǻƊǱÊƔƢăǸċǈǳơăǺÊǷĄǂƊǘŭơăǞƊǘƊǬąǻÊơċǶƌƯ ÐĄƤăǠƒǴăȇćŚǼĄǷÊƧăǂƌǰƒǳƢÊƥ ȏơąǇǶ ƒǳơÊǨąǠǲ ƒǳơăƸąǂǥ Ï½¹µ¸? ±jY 
  6. 6. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com Ø?½j ÎȏÊƷƒǚÊǀǿÊǽąǇȋơÈƔƢǸăȁƒƿơƌǯąǂăǟăƫơƿƢǷȄǴĄƾŎǱ ĄǷăǠŏǴćǶ ÊƷƈǹƢǐ ăȁąǁăƽƈƧ ăǇĈȈăǁƢƈƧ ÎćǶŏǴăǠĄǷÊơąǇǶÊƛąǻǹƢǈ ÐăȁąǁăƽƈƧÊơąǇǶBBBBBBBBB ÏÊƷƈǹƢǐÊơąǇǶBBBBBBBB ÑBBBBBBBBBÊơąǇǶăƳƽƢǸ ÊơąǻăƬÊƦąǾ ĄǿăǭƢǼƊƗąǇÆƔƢǸƊǣąȈÊƫǂƒǴăǮąǇȋơÊƔƢǸƐǳơƊƿŖƊǯąǂƢǿƢǻÊǷƒưǲďǐǳơƊǧƩƢǨďǐǳƢĄƩƢǨÊǿăȆƊƗąǇÆƔƢǸƊǯÊǳǀăǮ ƈƨăǟƢăǇƈƨăǠċƥăǂĄǷ ƈƧăȂąȀƊǫƈƨăǼÊƻƢăǇ ƈƨċȇÊƾăǿƈƨƊǴȈÊǸăƳ ƌƗąǻƌǜąǂÊƛƒǳơńƊǰÊǴÊƩƢǸƐǳơăƫŖąƸăƬăƻƢȀŋǖăȁƊƗÊƳąƤăǟÊǺąǇȋơÊƠƊǴÊƨĈƬǳơÊǳƢăȈÊƨ ÊǿƢǷăȆƨƊǨďǐǳơÉƐǳơÊƥƪƊǨÊǏĄȁŖƒǳơƢȀƊǬąȀăȂƌƧƊƗċǻƢȀBBBBBBBBBBBBB ƢǷÊǿăȆƨƊǨďǐǳơÉƐǳơÊƥƪƊǨÊǏĄȁŖƢȀăǟƢĈǈǳơƌƨƊƗċǻƢȀBBBBBBBBBBBBB ƢǷÊǿăȆƨƊǨďǐǳơÉƐǳơÊƥƪƊǨÊǏĄȁŖƢȀƒǳơăȀÊƾċȇƌƨƊƗċǻƢȀBBBBBBBBBBBBB ǹƊƿÊƛơȏąǇĄǶĄǿăȂăƽƢǷōǱăǟÊƛȄǴąǻÇǹƢǈƊƗąȁăƷăȈÇǹơȂƊƗąȁăǻÇƩƢƦƊƗąȁăƳÇƽƢǸƊƗąȁÊǏƊǨÇƨƊƗąȁƊƗďȅăǋąȆÇƔăƻƕǂ ƊƗąǷÊưƊǴƈƨăǟÊǳƿȄǴăǮ
  7. 7. χϮϔΤϣήθϨϟ΍ϕϮϘΣϊϗϮϤϟΔ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·Ύϴϫ˻˹˹̀ ΔϴΑήόϟ΍ϰϟ·ΎϴϫϊϗϮϣ ϴΘϠΣήϤϠϟΔϴΑήόϟ΍ΔϐϠϟϲϤϴϠόΗϊϗϮϣϦ ΍ϭΔϴ΋΍ΪΘΑϻ΍ϹΔϳΩ΍Ϊϋ contact@alarabeyya.com www.alarabeyya.com ăǓąǞƊƗƒǫăǵƢǈơȏąǇÊǶƌǯĿŌǲÊǷąǺƊƗąȁǁÊǩơċǄǳơąǿăǂÊƧƌŭơÊƥƢǬƊǴÊƨăǷăǞÊǷÇǱƢưÊǳƌǰŏǲÊơąǇÇǶƒǳơĿăǸÊǹƢǰƒǳơĄǸăǼōǬÊǖƌƯċǶƊǳďȂǹ ƌƗąǁĄǇąǶ
  8. 8. ÒĄǁĄƫǵȂǇăƦĄǺďȈƊƗƒǫăǵƢǈơȏąǇÊǶăȁƒǯơĄƬÊƤÊơąǇăǶƌǯŏǲăǁąǇÇǶƢȀƬŢ

×