Pedagogi Masa Kini (Murid dan Pembelajaran, EDUP3033)

MURID DAN PEMBELAJARAN (EDUP3033) Disediakan oleh: Mohd. Zainurakmal bin Zainal (PISMPPI2619)
Isi kandungan Soalan tugasan (topik 9) Pengenalan Flipped Classroom Blended Learning Project Based Learning Problem ...
Soalan tugasan (topik 9) Berdasarkan kaedah pedagogi masa kini berikut, rancang dan bincangkan aktiviti pengajaran dan pem...
Pengenalan Secara keseluruhannya, perkongsian ini akan memfokuskan kepada perancangan dan perbincangan aktiviti pengajara...
Flipped Classroom 5
Definisi dan konsep Flipped Cassroom bermaksud kelas terbalik atau pengajaran terbalik. Idea daripada Jonathan Bergman d...
Perbezaan PdP Tradisional dan PdP Flipped Classroom PdP Tradisional PdP Flipped Classroom Guru menyajikan pelajaran, mengu...
Alat yang digunakan untuk melaksanakan Flipped Classroom https://www.schoology.com https://www.googleclassroom. com https:...
Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Flipped Classroom 1)Di luar waktu persekolahan iaitu di rumah, guru menyediakan bahan pe...
Blended Learning 10
Definisi dan konsep Blended Learning bermaksud kaedah pengajaran guru dan pembelajaran murid yang menggabungkan amalan tr...
Model Blended Learning mewujudkan 5 pola interaksi iaitu: 1) Interaksi murid dengan murid 2) Interaksi murid dengan guru 3...
Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Blended Learning 1)Semasa guru menyampaikan isi pelajaran, guru menggunakan papan tulis ...
Project Based Learning 14
Definisi dan konsep Pembelajaran berasaskan projek (project based learning-PBL) adalah satu teknik pengajaran dan pembela...
Matlamat PBL
6 langkah pelaksanaan PBL  Mendapatkan topik penyiasatan/topik kajian: Topik ini hendaklah mengambil kira daripadan Kurik...
Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Project Based Learning 1) Murid dikehendaki membentuk kumpulan. Setiap kumpulan terdiri ...
Problem Based Learning 19
Definisi dan konsep Problem Based Learning adalah satu pembelajaran berasaskan penyelesaian masalah. Satu situasi diberik...
Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Problem Based Learning 1) Murid diminta untuk membentuk kumpulan yang terdiri daripada 4...
Gallery Walk Gallery Walk merupakan antara satu strategi pengajaran yang sangat sesuai untuk dipraktikkan bagi pembelajara...
Round Table Pelajar dibahagikan kepada kumpulan yang terdiri daripada 4 orang. Sekeping kertas diedarkan pada setiap kumpu...
Inquiry Based Education 24
Definisi dan konsep Inquiri Based Education atau pendekatan berasaskan inquiri merupakan satu pendekatan yang mementingka...
Jenis strategi inkuiri Inkuiri terbimbing Guru perlukan murid untuk membimbing murid-murid menjalankan semua proses kajia...
Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Inquiry Based Education 1) Guru memilih topik kajian mengikut objektif pelajaran dan keb...
Penutup Tuntasnya, dapat dirumuskan bahawa pedagogi masa kini telah mengalami transformasi dengan menerapkan beberapa ele...
THANKYOU Pak_Jahok00 Mohd. Zainurakmal bin Zainal zainurakmal00@gmail.com PISMPPI2619
Pedagogi Masa Kini (Murid dan Pembelajaran, EDUP3033)
Pedagogi Masa Kini (Murid dan Pembelajaran, EDUP3033)
  1. 1. MURID DAN PEMBELAJARAN (EDUP3033) Disediakan oleh: Mohd. Zainurakmal bin Zainal (PISMPPI2619)
  2. 2. Isi kandungan Soalan tugasan (topik 9) Pengenalan Flipped Classroom Blended Learning Project Based Learning Problem Based Learning Inquiry Based Education Penutup 2
  3. 3. Soalan tugasan (topik 9) Berdasarkan kaedah pedagogi masa kini berikut, rancang dan bincangkan aktiviti pengajaran dan pembelajaran a. Flipped Classroom b. Blended learning c. Project Based Learning d. Problem Based Learning e. Inquiry Based Education 3
  4. 4. Pengenalan Secara keseluruhannya, perkongsian ini akan memfokuskan kepada perancangan dan perbincangan aktiviti pengajaran dan pembelajaran (PdP) bagi Flipped Classroom, Blended Learning, Project Based Learning, Problem Based Learning dan Inquiry Based Education.
  5. 5. Flipped Classroom 5
  6. 6. Definisi dan konsep Flipped Cassroom bermaksud kelas terbalik atau pengajaran terbalik. Idea daripada Jonathan Bergman dan Aaron Sams (2007), guru yang mengajar di Woodland Park High School, Woodland Park, Colorado. Guru-guru menggunakan video podcasts dan video atas talian untuk menyampaikan pengajarannya di luar waktu. Semasa interaksi bersemuka di dalam bilik darjah, guru membimbing murid melakukan aktiviti kolaboratif dan membuat latihan berkonsepkan masteri. Ringkasnya, murid belajar di rumah dan membuat “homework” di sekolah.
  7. 7. Perbezaan PdP Tradisional dan PdP Flipped Classroom PdP Tradisional PdP Flipped Classroom Guru menyajikan pelajaran, menguruskan perbincangan, kelompok, dan membuat rumusan. Guru bersama murid membahaskan kesalahan konsep, menyelesaikan tugasan, membuat amali dan ujian. Semasa waktu PdP, guru berada di hadapan kelas dan mengajar secara langsung. Guru melaksanakan aktiviti bimbingan dan pengukuhan. Guru membekalkan latihan dan tugasan untuk murid selesaikan di rumah serta latihan akan dibincangkan semasa sesi PdP berikutnya. Guru membekalkan bahan PdP dalam talian. Murid membuat latihan di luar waktu PdP. Murid menonton video dan mencatatkan fakta penting dan mengemukakan soalan. Di rumah, guru dan murid tiada interaksi. Guru dan murid berinteraksi secara individu dalam talian.
  8. 8. Alat yang digunakan untuk melaksanakan Flipped Classroom https://www.schoology.com https://www.googleclassroom. com https://www.youtube.com
  9. 9. Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Flipped Classroom 1)Di luar waktu persekolahan iaitu di rumah, guru menyediakan bahan pembelajaran untuk dibaca dan diulang kaji oleh murid melalui pelbagai platform seperti google classroom atau youtube. 2)Kemudian, di dalam kelas, murid diberikan aktiviti menyelesaikan masalah atau membuat kerja-kerja amalai berhubung dengan isi pelajaran yang telah mereka pelajari di rumah melalui atas talian. 3)Perkara 1 dan 2 diulang.
  10. 10. Blended Learning 10
  11. 11. Definisi dan konsep Blended Learning bermaksud kaedah pengajaran guru dan pembelajaran murid yang menggabungkan amalan tradisional seperti pembelajaran bersemuka dalam bilik darjah dengan penggunaan teknologi sebagai pengantara seperti computer dan rangkaian internet serta media digital. Ringkasnya, guru menggunakan lebih daripada satu kaedah penyampaian dalam bilik darjah. Dirincikan lagi kaedah pembelajaran Blended Learning ini disesuaikan dalam pendidikan formal iaitu murid akan belajar dalam bilik darjah dan guru menyampaikan isi pelajaran secara interaksi bersemuka menggunakan papan tulis dan digabungkan dengan penyampaian bahan sokongan menggunakan komputer, media digital dan talian internet.
  12. 12. Model Blended Learning mewujudkan 5 pola interaksi iaitu: 1) Interaksi murid dengan murid 2) Interaksi murid dengan guru 3) Interaksi murid dengan komuniti 4) Interaksi murid dengan bahan pembelajaran 5) Interaksi murid dengan teknologi
  13. 13. Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Blended Learning 1)Semasa guru menyampaikan isi pelajaran, guru menggunakan papan tulis untuk mencatat nota penting serta powerpoint dan video untuk menyokong persembahan isi pelajaran daripada guru. 2)Guru memberikan penerangan kepada murid dengan jelas dan sistematik. 3)Sesi perbincangan menggunakan aplikasi online seperti Google Classroom, Google Hangout, Kahoot dan VLE-Frog.
  14. 14. Project Based Learning 14
  15. 15. Definisi dan konsep Pembelajaran berasaskan projek (project based learning-PBL) adalah satu teknik pengajaran dan pembelajaran yang telah diperkenalkan di Malaysia. Teknik ini merupakan satu teknik pembelajaran abad ke-21 yang sangat kompresensif kerana ia menyokong kesemua kemahiran dalam komponen-komponen 4C (Communation, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Creativity). Teknik pembelajaran ini adalah berpusatkan murid, memerlukan masa untuk disiapkan, merentasi kurikulum dan melibatkan kemahiran pelbagai (mutiple intellehent). Perkara yang lebih ketara di sini adalah ciri-ciri PBL yang memerlukan murid berinteraksi dengan isu dan amalan dunia sebenar. Teknik ini memberikan ruang dan peluang kepada murid untuk memahami sesuatu perkara secara mendalam (mastery learning). Melalui PBL, murid menjelajah pengetahuan-pengetahuanbaru, membuat pertimbangan, interpretasi serta membuat sintesis kepada semua maklumat yang telah diperolehi secara bermakna (teori konstruktivisme dan teknik inkuiri).
  16. 16. Matlamat PBL
  17. 17. 6 langkah pelaksanaan PBL  Mendapatkan topik penyiasatan/topik kajian: Topik ini hendaklah mengambil kira daripadan Kurikulum (Huraian Sukatan Pelajaran). Topik yang dipilih pula mestilah berkisar dengan kehidupan sebenar dan sesuai dengan tahap murid.  Membuat perancangan aktiviti: Pada tahap ini murid melakukan sumbang saran secara berkumpulan tentang aktiviti yang akan dibuat bagi menyokong proses inkuiri. Projek dan pelaksanaannya dibina oleh murid sendiri dengan pengawasan guru sebagai fasilitator.  Membuat takwin aktiviti: Bagi melaksanakan projek, murid harus membuat takwim bagi pelaksanaan keseluruhan projek serta had masa untuk setiap aktiviti.  Pemerhatian dan pemantauan: Guru sebagai fasilitator berperanan aktif sebagai fasilitator. Guru perlu membimbing murid dalam semua aspek yang memerlukan kemahiran sebelum murid melakukan sebarang aktiviti.  Membuat penilaian: Penilaian berlaku sepanjang proses. Malah setiap aktiviti yang dilakukan oleh setiap pelajar harus dinilai melalui penggunaan rubrik. Rubrik boleh dibina dengan merujuk kepada http://rubistar.4teachers.org.  Penilaian keseluruhan: Penilaian keseluruhan dibuat setelah projek selesai. Refleksi boleh dibuat secara individu ataupun berkumpulan. Perbincangan secara terbuka dalam kumpulan amat berkesan bagi membuat penilaian projek, membaiki mana-mana bahagian yang kurang lengkap serta membuat perkongsian pengalaman yang dilalui.
  18. 18. Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Project Based Learning 1) Murid dikehendaki membentuk kumpulan. Setiap kumpulan terdiri daripada 4-5 orang murid. 2) Pelaksanaan projek diikuti menggunakan 6 langkah PBL iaitu:  Mendapatkan topik kajian  Membuat perancangan aktiviti  Membuat takwim aktiviti  Pemerhatian dan pemantauan  Membuat penilaian  Penilaian keseluruhan 3) Murid dikehendaki untuk membentangkan projek masing- masing (Presentation of Learning, POL).
  19. 19. Problem Based Learning 19
  20. 20. Definisi dan konsep Problem Based Learning adalah satu pembelajaran berasaskan penyelesaian masalah. Satu situasi diberikan mengikut konteks murid untuk murid berbincang dan berfikir cara-cara bagaimana masalah dapat diselesaikan. Problem Based Learning dapat merangsang kemahiran berfikir murid ke arah yang lebih tinggi.
  21. 21. Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Problem Based Learning 1) Murid diminta untuk membentuk kumpulan yang terdiri daripada 4-5 orang murid. 2) Selepas itu, guru akan memberikan suatu situasi permasalahan yang berbeza di setiap kumpulan untuk diselesaikan oleh ahli kumpulan berkenaan. 3) Murid dikehendaki berbincang dalam kumpulan untuk menyelesaikan masalah tersebut. 4) Hasil perbincangan dipersembahkan melalui pelbagai kaedah pembelajaran abad ke-21 (PAK-21) seperti Gallery Walk dan Round Table. 5) Guru akan membuat penambahbaikkan melalui medium PLC seperti Teacher Sharing Session, Lesson Study dan lain-lain.
  22. 22. Gallery Walk Gallery Walk merupakan antara satu strategi pengajaran yang sangat sesuai untuk dipraktikkan bagi pembelajaran abad ke 21. Perbincangan secara berkumpulan, dan juga student- centred ini membolehkan pelajar untuk terhubung secara aktif semasa sesi pdp. Berkolaborasi dalam kumpulan kecil untuk berkongsi idea dan juga berkomunikasi melalui soalan, dokumen, gambar, situasi dan juga teks.
  23. 23. Round Table Pelajar dibahagikan kepada kumpulan yang terdiri daripada 4 orang. Sekeping kertas diedarkan pada setiap kumpulan. Setiap ahli mesti menulis satu isi yang berkenaan dengan tajuk yang dibincangkan. Setelah selesai, kertas tersebut diedarkan kepada ahli kedua. Ahli kedua akan menulis isi yang kedua pula. Dan perkara ini akan diteruskan lagi oleh ahli yang seterusnya. Hinggalah semua selesai. Kemudian setiap kumpulan perlu membentangkan hasil kolaboratif mereka tadi sebagai perkongsian dengan kumpulan lain.
  24. 24. Inquiry Based Education 24
  25. 25. Definisi dan konsep Inquiri Based Education atau pendekatan berasaskan inquiri merupakan satu pendekatan yang mementingkan pembelajaran melalui pengalaman. Satu daripada pendekatan pedagogi abad ke-21 adalah menekankan pendekatan inkuiri penemuan yang menuntut pembelajaran berpusatkan murid, manakala guru bertindak sebagai fasilitator. Inkuiri bermaksud mencari maklumat dengan menyoal dan menyiasat sesuaru fenomena yang berlaku . Penemuan merupakan sifat utama inkuiri. Murid melakukan aktiviti seperti membuat eksperimen untuk menyiasat sesuatu fenomena dan mencapai kesimpulan sendiri. Pembelajaran secara penemuan berlaku apabila konsep dan prinsip utama dikaji dan ditemui oleh murid dan guru membimbing murid untuk memahami konsep melalui hasil inkuiri penemuan tersebut.
  26. 26. Jenis strategi inkuiri Inkuiri terbimbing Guru perlukan murid untuk membimbing murid-murid menjalankan semua proses kajian. Inkuiri terbimbing sesuai digunakan pada peringkat sekolah rendah dan menengah rendah. Inkuiri terbuka Murid tidak diberi sebarang bimbingan. Semua proses kajian dilakukan oleh murid itu sendiri. Inkuiri terbuka sesuai digunakan pada peringkat menengah atas dan peringkat yang lebih tinggi.
  27. 27. Cadangan pelaksanaan aktiviti PdP Inquiry Based Education 1) Guru memilih topik kajian mengikut objektif pelajaran dan kebolehan murid. 2) Guru menyediakan peralatan untuk menjalankan kajian. 3) Guru memberi taklimat kepada murid mengenai tujuan kajian. 4) Guru memastikan murid telah memahami langkah-langkah melaksanakan kajian. 5) Guru membimbing murid membuat kajian pada setiap peringkat. 6) Guru ditegah memaklumkan jawapanatau kesimpulan kajian kepada murid. 7) Guru memantau aktiviti murid. 8) Guru membincangkan hasil dapatan kajian murid dalam kelas. 9) Murid digalakkan mencari jawapan sendiri. 10)Murid perlu meneroka pelbagai bahan Rujukan untuk mendapatkan jawapan. 11)Semangat inkuiri murid mesti ditingkatkan melalui penerokaan.
  28. 28. Penutup Tuntasnya, dapat dirumuskan bahawa pedagogi masa kini telah mengalami transformasi dengan menerapkan beberapa elemen yang baharu seperti teknologi dan maklumat (TMK) dan pembelajaran yang lebih berpusatkan kepada murid. Oleh itu, sebagai guru yang berdedikasi kita perlulah bersedia menghadapi cabaran pendidikan masa hadapan kelak.
  THANKYOU Pak_Jahok00 Mohd. Zainurakmal bin Zainal zainurakmal00@gmail.com PISMPPI2619

