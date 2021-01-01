Himmelspach travis scbs_pb1_2021-01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Travis Himmelspach Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 MONTH DAY, YEAR
  2. 2. I was born and raised in Billings Montana. I have already received a Bachelor’s Degree and was pursuing a career in healthcare when I decided to make a change. My most important core value is passion; for me, passion is the key to achieving success and living a happy life. I also believe that it is important to live in the moment. It is my belief that it is so easy to get so focused on our goals that we forget to enjoy the journey. I believe that hard work and dedication will ultimately lead me where I want to go. IDENTITY Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Radio Talk Show Host • Announcer • Personality EXPLORER ARCHETYPE-The way I go about my work is different than others because I tend to think outside the box and venture off the beaten path. I believe that hard work and discipline will lead to success. On-Air Personality For Barstool Sports
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 20% studied at four-year universities. 70% male, ages 20 to 50. Predominantly from the Northeast. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoy and regularly follow sports, up to date on popular culture and world news. Equal mix of conservative and liberal views. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Kevin Clancy (Producer and Content Manager) Dan Katz (Producer and Content Manager) Content Creators at Barstool Sports TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) • I would like to get a good starting job such as being a Production Assistant with ESPN or getting into the internship program with Barstool Sports. I will accomplish this by putting myself out there and increasing my practical experience through blogging and podcasts. Mid Term: (2025) • I would like to get into creating online content for Barstool Sports; blogs, web shows and podcasts. By working at creating content now as a student and going through their internship program, I will gain the necessary skills to be a great content creator for Barstool Long Term: (2035) • I would like to have my own radio show for the NHL either through Barstool Sports or Sirius XM NHL Network by January of 2030. Individuals who work for Barstool are given the tools to become a major creator both with the company and other outside media outlets.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Social Media Proficient 55% Technology Knowledge 45% Hard Worker 70% Creative 30% SOFT HARD Vocal Skills 60% Writing Skills 40% Communication 65% Time Management 35% SOFT HARD
  7. 7. I help sportscasting companies expand their audience by entertaining and informing the listeners through fresh and creative takes on sports. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 2 Years Thesis Research For Bachelor’s Degree • 5 Years Professional Experience Working for Local Youth Hockey Program, Arena Supervisor for 1 Year Education: • Health and Human Performance, B.S., Montana State University-Billings • Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (2023) Leadership Roles • Board Member and Team Captain for Local Adult Hockey League Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here Type to enter a caption.
  9. 9. COMPETITION James Ballerstein Industry Experience: • Media Editing for Highlight Packages, Production, Scripting, Planning. Education: • Recent Graduate of Full Sail University-Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, B.S. Leadership Experience: • U.S. Army Fireteam Leader • No Other Significant Leadership Experience Skills and Proficiencies: • Television- 2 Endorsments • Creative Writing - 1 Endorsment • Operational Efficiency- 1 Endorsment Travis Himmelspach Overall Online Presence: • 125 connections, banner image not customized, professional headshot, job,volunteer, educational experience, skills are present, not active on any other social media, LinkedIn URL is customized • Grade: Superior, 70 out of 100 HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Media Editing for Highlight Packages, Blogger Education: • Full Sail University- Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, B.S. Leadership Experience: • Board Member & Team Captain for Magic City Adult Hockey Association • Arena Supervisor, Billings Amatuer Hockey League Skills and Proficiencies: • Creative Writing- 0 Endorsments • Social Media- 0 Endorsments • Team Building- 0 Endorsments Overall Online Presence: • 1 Connection, banner image customized, professional Headshot, job, volunteer, educational experience included along with skills, active on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, Linkedin URL Customized. • Grade: Average 50 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Jared Carrabis Noteworthy Experience: • Blogger/Content Creator at Barstool Sports • On-air Personality- Sirius XM & WBZ-FM 98.5 The Sports Hub Travis Himmelspach HEADSHOT HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Radio and Television host for Barstool Sports. Blogger and Podcaster for Barstool Sports Education: • Endicott College- Business Administration, B.S. Skills and Proficiencies: • Marketing - 43 endorsements • Research - 21 endorsements • Social Media- 77 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image customized professional Headshot, Educational and significant job experience included along with skills, published articles, active on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, LinkedIn URL customized • Grade: Superior, 90 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Media Editing for Highlight Packages, Blogger Education: • Full Sail University- Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, B.S. Leadership Experience: • Board Member & Team Captain for Magic City Adult Hockey Association • Arena Supervisor, Billings Amatuer Hockey League Skills and Proficiencies: • Creative Writing- 0 Endorsments • Social Media- 0 Endorsments • Team Building- 0 Endorsments Overall Online Presence: • 1 Connections, banner image customized, professional Headshot, job, volunteer, educational experience included along with skills, active on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, Linkedin URL Customized. • Grade: Average 50 out of 100
  11. 11. ON-AIR PERSONALITY For Producers who need a creative, unbiased and unfiltered take on sports, I provide an unbiased take on sports while being unafraid to speak the truth while keeping content creative because I believe sports need to be reported accurately but I believe analysts need to have the courage to speak their opinion of a player, game or event regardless of the popularity of said opinion. TRAVIS “T-RAV” HIMMELSPACH
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • National Sports Media Association- Management Conference and Dealer Summit ‣ Sep. 26-28 | Naples, Florida Podcast: Starting Products from Scratch with HubSpot CPO ‣ Jan. 13 | New York, NY. • Toronto Prime Time Sports Management Conference & Trade Show ‣ Nov. 17-19 | Toronto, ON. Digital Marketing • Primary Content: Radio and Podcasts, allowing me the freedom to express my thoughts on various sports topics. My idea is to be bold in my content and opinions to set myself aport form the crowd which also aligns with my explorer archetype. • Primary Tools: Twitter and Instagram- I will promote my podcast and radio show through 30 second promo videos and digital flyers. • Website: Full Sail Digital Portfolio site to showcase existing content. Blog and Podcast to showcase sports knowledge as well as sports writing and sportscasting abilities. Type to enter a caption.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking Senior Sportscaster with 15+ years of experience in the Sportscasting industry, Creative and outgoing on-air personality Jan. of 2025 Formal Education • Full Sail University- Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting Expected Graduation Date in 2023 Technical Skills • Writing Skills- Sports Writing Course offered through current degree program at Full Sail University, Spetembe, 2021 • Vocal Skills - Course offered through current degree program at Full Sail University, May, 2021 • Technology Skills- Free courses through Alison.com July, 2021 Soft Skills • Time Management- Free Course through LinkedIn Learning February, 2020 • Creativity- Free Course through Skill Share June, 2021
  14. 14. Travis Himmelspach re of You Goes Here You know how most Sports media outlets stick to the status quo? Well, What I do is express my honest opinion, give an unfiltered take and take the time to talk about players other than the superstars. In fact, many audience members tune into broadcasts and podcasts because they want a show that gives equal and honest coverage.
