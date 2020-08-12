Real and complex

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Functions of a Complex Variable Sumita Gulati Assistant Professor S. A. Jain College, Ambala City
  2. 2. Complex number: Complex algebra: Complex conjugation: 2 .)1real,areand(both  iyxiyxz Cauchy-Riemann conditions Complex algebra Functions of a Complex Variable                    2112212121221121 2121221121 vectors.)2dto(Anologous zzicycxiyxcczyxyxiyyxxiyxiyxzz yyixxiyxiyxzz   iyxiyxz  ** )( 22* ))(( yxiyxiyxzz  Modulus (magnitude): 2121 22* zzzzyxrzzz  Polar representation:   i reiriyxz  )sin(cos Argument (phase): )arg()arg()arg( )quadrants.3rdor2ndin theisif(arctan)arg( 2121 zzzz z x y z         
  3. 3. 3 Functions of a complex variable: All elementary functions of real variables may be extended into the complex plane.       0 2 0 2 !!2!1 1 !!2!1 1:Example n n z n n x n zzz e n xxx e  A complex function can be resolved into its real part and imaginary part: 2222 2222 11 2)()(:Examples ),(),()( yx y i yx x iyxz xyiyxiyxz yxivyxuzf          Multi-valued functions and branch cuts: ivunirrerez nii   )2(ln]ln[)ln(ln:1Example )2(  To remove the ambiguity, we can limit all phases to (-,).  = - is the branch cut. lnz with n = 0 is the principle value.   2/)2(2121)2(2121 )(:2Example  ninii errerez   We can let z move on 2 Riemann sheets so that is single valued everywhere.21 )()( i rezf 
  4. 4. 4 Analytic functions: If f (z) is differentiable at z = z0 and within the neighborhood of z=z0, f (z) is said to be analytic at z = z0. A function that is analytic in the whole complex plane is called an entire function. Cauchy-Riemann conditions for differentiability Cauchy-Riemann conditions z zf z zfzzf dz df zf zz        )( lim )()( lim)(' 00 In order to let f be differentiable, f '(z) must be the same in any direction of z. Particularly , it is necessary that x v y u y v x u y v y u i yi viu zfyiz x v i x u x viu zfxz y x                               , havewethemEquating .lim)(',For .lim)(',For 0 0 Cauchy-Riemann conditions x v y u y v x u           ,
  5. 5. 5 Conversely, if the Cauchy-Riemann conditions are satisfied, f (z) is differentiable:   . 1 and,lim limlim )( lim 0 000                                                                                     y v i y u ix v i x u yix yix x v i x u yix y x u i x v x x v i x u yix y y v i y u x x v i x u z zf dz df z zzz More about Cauchy-Riemann conditions: 1) It is a very strong restraint to functions of a complex variable. 2) 3) 4) 2100 cvcuvuvu y v y u x v x u           . )()( iy v i iy u y u i y v x v i x u dz df                   analytic.notbutcontinuouseverywhereis,e.g. 000 2 1 2 1 :ondependsonly)(thatso,0toEquivalent *** * iyxf y v i y u i x v i x u y f i x f iy f x f z y y f z x x f z f zz,zf z f *                                                          
  6. 6. 6 Cauchy-Riemann conditions: Our Cauchy-Riemann conditions were derived by requiring f '(z) be the same when z changes along x or y directions. How about other directions? Here I do a general search for the conditions of differentiability.                                                                                                                                                               x v y u zf y v x u ip x u y v i x v y u ip p y v x v p y u x u iip y v i y u ip p y v x v ip y u x u dp d dp zdf pzf zp dx dy dx dy i dx dy y v x v i dx dy y u x u idydx dy y v dx x v idy y u dx x u idydx idvdu dz df zf .conditionsRiemann-Cauchysameget thewe ,directionsallatsamethebe)('requireweifis,That 1 1 1 1 0 )(' .ondependnotdoes)(' hunder whicconditionthefindwant toWe.ofchangetheofdirectionthe,letNow 1 )(' 2 2
  7. 7. 7 Singularities Poles: In a Laurent expansion then z0 is said to be a pole of order n. A pole of order 1 is called a simple pole. A pole of infinite order (when expanded about z0) is called an essential singularity. The behavior of a function f (z) at infinity is defined using the behavior of f (1/t) at t = 0. Examples: ,0and0for0if,)()( 0      nm m m m anmazzazf 12 00 12 1 )!12( )1(1 sin, )!12( )1( sin)2              n n n n nn tntn z z .atpolesingleahas 22 1 4 11 2 1 2/)(1 1 4 11 2 1 )(2 11 2 111 2 1 ))(( 1 1 1 )1 2 2 iz i iz i iz izi iiziziiziiziiziziizizz                                                sinz thus has an essential singularity at infinity. infinity.at2orderofpoleahas1)3 2 z
  8. 8. 8 Branch points and branch cuts: Branch point: A point z0 around which a function f (z) is discontinuous after going a small circuit. E.g., Branch cut: A curve drawn in the complex plane such that if a path is not allowed to cross this curve, a multi-valued function along the path will be single valued. Branch cuts are usually taken between pairs of branch points. E.g., for , the curve connects z=1 and z =  can serve as a branch cut. .lnfor0,1for1 00 zzz-z  1z- Examples of branch points and branch cuts: )sin(cos)(.1  aiarzzf aa  If a is a rational number, then circling the branch point z = 0 q times will bring f (z) back to its original value. This branch point is said to be algebraic, and q is called the order of the branch point. If a is an irrational number, there will be no number of turns that can bring f (z) back to its original value. The branch point is said to be logarithmic. ,/ qpa 
  9. 9. 9 )1)(1()(.2  zzzf We can choose a branch cut from z = -1 to z = 1 (or any curve connecting these two points). The function will be single-valued, because both points will be circled. Alternatively, we can choose a branch cut which connects each branch point to infinity. The function will be single-valued, because neither points will be circled. It is notable that these two choices result in different functions. E.g., if , theniif 2)(  choice.secondfor the 2)(andchoicefirstfor the2)( iifiif  A B A B
  10. 10. 10 Mapping Mapping: A complex function can be thought of as describing a mapping from the complex z-plane into the complex w-plane. In general, a point in the z-plane is mapped into a point in the w-plane. A curve in the z-plane is mapped into a curve in the w-plane. An area in the z-plane is mapped into an area in the w-plane. ),(),()( yxivyxuzw  z0 z1 z y x w0 w1 w v u Examples of mapping: Translation: 0zzw  Rotation:        0 0 0 0 0 or,     rr erree zzw iii
  11. 11. 11 Inversion:              r re e z w i i 1 1 or, 1 In Cartesian coordinates: ., 11 22 22 22 22                         vu v y vu u x yx y v yx x u iyx ivu z w A straight line is mapped into a circle: .0)( 22 2222       vauvub b vu au vu v baxy
  12. 12. 12 Conformal mapping Conformal mapping: The function w(z) is said to be conformal at z0 if it preserves the angle between any two curves through z0. If w(z) is analytic and w'(z0)0, then w(z) is conformal at z0. Proof: Since w(z) is analytic and w'(z0)0, we can expand w(z) around z = z0 in a Taylor series: .)( ).)(('or),('lim ))(('' 2 1 ))((')( 121200 0000 0 0 0 2 00000 0        zzAeww zzzwwwzw zz ww zzzwzzzwzww i zz  1) At any point where w(z) is conformal, the mapping consists of a rotation and a dilation. 2) The local amount of rotation and dilation varies from point to point. Therefore a straight line is usually mapped into a curve. 3) A curvilinear orthogonal coordinate system is mapped to another curvilinear orthogonal coordinate system .
  13. 13. 13 What happens if w'(z0) = 0? Suppose w (n)(z0) is the first non-vanishing derivative at z0.             n n Br reBe n ezz n zw ww n niiin n !)( ! 1 )( ! )( 0 0 )( 0 This means that at z = z0 the angle between any two curves is magnified by a factor n and then rotated by .
  14. 14. 14 Thank You

