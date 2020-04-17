Successfully reported this slideshow.
菅原 秀幸 国際経営学者 大学生のための21世紀教科書 2020年4月1日（水） 「2050年を俯瞰する」
30年後の2050年に、 ４0％減になっているものは何？
俯瞰力 ＝鳥の目 魚の目 (作）菅原秀幸グローバル研究室 卒業生 高橋 雄二 Bird’s-eye viewing
①時間を俯瞰する ②空間を俯瞰する ③深さを俯瞰する 魚の目 (作）菅原秀幸グローバル研究室 卒業生 高橋 雄二
20１１年：「人口減少社会」元年 日本の総人口の長期的推移 （出所）「国土の長期展望」中間とりまとめ（国土交通省）
（出所）「国土の長期展望」中間とりまとめ - 国土交通省 https://www.soumu.go.jp/main_content/000273900.pdf Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3
登山時代 下山時代 日本の歴史は 3ステージ
登山時代 下山時代 日本の歴史は 3ステージ 2050年
総人口の推移（年齢３区分別） 2050年
ジェットコースター急降下時代に生きる若者 【2050年】 総人口： 25.5％減少 生産年齢人口： ４０％減少 若年人口： ５０％減少 高齢人口： ４６％増加 （今の大学生が50歳）
（出所）http://www.mlit.go.jp/common/001033678.pdf 30年後の日本
（出所）https://relax-job.com/contents_list/8439
緊急 緊急でない 重 要 重 要 で な い 「重要だが緊急でない」 第Ⅱ領域 （出所）スティーブン・コヴィー『完訳 7つの習慣 人格主義の回復』
思考が変われば 行動が変わって 人生が変わる ウィリアム・ジェームズ 哲学者・心理学者
3 Actions
読書 名著＆古典
Action First!
Have a Beautiful Day.
（出所）「国土の長期展望」中間とりまとめ - 国土交通省 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 日本の人口の長期的推移
2020年4月1日
2020年4月1日
2020年4月1日
