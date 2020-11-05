Tb 1 ppt sim kelompok 14

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN MEMBANGUN SISTEM INFROMASI MANAJEMEN Di susun oleh : Kelompok ...
Membangun Sistem Informasi Pengertian Sistem Informasi Manajemen Membangun suatu sistem informasi yang baru merupakan sala...
SISTEM SEBAGAI PERUBAHAN ORGANISASI YA NG BERENCANA Pengembangan Sistem dan Perubahan Organisasi 1. Pengembangan sistem da...
Pengembangan sistem dan perubahan organisasional b. Rasioanalisasi prosedur (relationalization of producers) Rasionalisasi...
2. Perancangan Ulang Proses Bisnis Langkah langkah perusahaan dalam menjalankan proses perancang an ulang bisnis , yaitu :...
Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem Proses Pengembangan Sistem Aktivitas aktitas yang masuk ke dalam menghasilkan suatu peme...
Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem 02 Desain Sistem Desain dari suatu sistim adalah keseluruhan rencana atau model bagi sis...
Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem 04 Pengujian Pengujian (testing) yang mendalam dan teliti harus dilakukan untuk mem asti...
Pendekatan Alternatif Pembangunan Sistem Sistem ini berbeda dalam hal ukuran dan kompleksitas teknol ogi mereka dan dalam ...
Siklus Hidup Sistem Tradisional Siklus hidup sistem tradisional yaitu Metode tertua untuk memb angun sistem informasi. Met...
Prototyping Prototipe ini adalah versi kerja dari sistem informasi atau ba gian dari sistem, namun model ini hanya merupak...
Langkah-langkah dalam Prototyping 01 Identifikasi kebutuhan dasar pengguna. Perancang sistem (biasanya spesialis sistem in...
Prototyping Keuntungan Prototyping. Kerugian prototyping Proses prototyping yang cepat dapat mengabaikan langkah penting d...
Pengembangan End-User Sistem informasi dapat dikembangkan oleh pengguna a khir dengan sedikit atau tanpa bantuan formal da...
Aplikasi perangkat lunak dan outsourcin g Proses yang tidak banyak berubah dari waktu ke waktu, sistem yang umum ak an ter...
PENGEMBANGAN APLIKASI UNTUK PERUSA HAAN DIGITAL Di lingkungan perusahaan digital, organisasi perlu menambahkan, mengubah, ...
1. Rapid Application Development (RAD) Rapid application development (RAD) digunakan untuk menggambarkan pro ses pembuatan...
2. Pembangunan Berbasis Komponen dan Layanan Web Untuk lebih mempercepat pembuatan perangkat lunak, kelompo k objek telah ...
3. Layanan Web dan Service-Oriented Computing Mendukung integrasi sistem internal dan eksternal, layanan Web dapat digunak...
Studi Kasus Burton Snowboard Mempercepat Kemajuan Dengan Proses Bisnis Nimble 1. Mengapa proses bisnis yang dijelaskan dal...
Studi Kasus Burton Snowboard Mempercepat Kemajuan Dengan Proses Bisnis Nimble 2. Jelaskan dengan tepat bagaimana peningkat...
Terima Kasih (Kelompok 14)
••E-book : "Kenneth_C.Laudon,Jane_P_.Laudon_Man agement_Information_Sysrem_13th_Edition_“ •C Loudon, Kanneth. Jane P Loudo...
PPT kelompok 14 Membangun Sistem Informasi - Universitas Mercu Buana - 2020

  1. 1. Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN MEMBANGUN SISTEM INFROMASI MANAJEMEN Di susun oleh : Kelompok 14 1.Jhon Edy Mufid - 43118010050 2.Rizky Rismawati - 43118010293 3.Siti Nurhikmah - 14FEB Manajemen Kelompok ke :
  2. 2. Membangun Sistem Informasi Pengertian Sistem Informasi Manajemen Membangun suatu sistem informasi yang baru merupakan salah satu jenis dari perubahan organisasional yang direncanakan. Pengena lan dari suatu sistem informasi yang baru melinatkan jauh lebih banya k dari pada perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang baru. Ini juga meliputi perubahan dalam pekerjaan, keahlian, manajemen dan orga nisasi. Sistem ini adalah alat yang sangat berguna untuk tujuan meninja u dan mengendalikan operasi perusahaan. Tujuan utama dari sistem i ni adalah untuk mengatur semua data yang dikumpulkan dari setiap ti ngkat perusahaan dan menyajikannya dengan cara yang memfasilitasi dan meningkatkan kualitas keputusan yang diambil untuk meningkatk an profitabilitas dan produktivitas perusahaan.
  3. 3. SISTEM SEBAGAI PERUBAHAN ORGANISASI YA NG BERENCANA Pengembangan Sistem dan Perubahan Organisasi 1. Pengembangan sistem dan perubahan organisasional Teknologi informasi dapat mempromoskan variasi dari derjat perubahan organisasional, yang berkisar dari penambahan bertah ap hingga mencapai pencapaian lebih jauh . Jenis dari perubahan s tuktural organisasional yang di mungkinkan dengan teknologi infor masi yaitu: a. Otomatisasi (Otomation) • Otomatisasi adalah bentuk yang paling umum dari perubahan org anisasional yang dimungkinkan dengan TI .penerapan yang pertam a dari teknologi informasi yang melibatkan penugasan para karyaw an untuk mengerjakan tugas mereka dengan lebih efisien dan efek tif. Contohnya: menghitung pencatatan slip gaji.
  4. 4. Pengembangan sistem dan perubahan organisasional b. Rasioanalisasi prosedur (relationalization of producers) Rasionalisasi prosedur merupakan suatu bentuk yang lebih m endalam dari perubahan organisasional. Rasionalisasi prosedur ad alah Penelusuran prosedur operasional yang standar. Sebagai cont oh, sistem MoneyGram untuk menangani pengiriman uang secara global c. Merancang ulang proses bisnis (business process redesign) Merancang ulang proses bisnis, yang mana proses bisnis akan dianalisis,disederhanakan dan dirancang ulang. Merancang ulang proses bisnis akan mengorganisasikan kembali alur kerja ,mengga bungkan langkah -langkah untuk memangkas tugas yang sia sia da n menghilangkan pengulangan, tugas yang yang lebih memerluka n banyak kertas. Contohnya pembrosesan tanpa faktur pada ford motor campany ,yang mana mengurangi jumlah karyawan dalam organisasi
  5. 5. 2. Perancangan Ulang Proses Bisnis Langkah langkah perusahaan dalam menjalankan proses perancang an ulang bisnis , yaitu : 2. 1. Mengidentifikasi proses untuk perubahan 2. Menganalisis proses – proses yang telah ada 3. Merancang proses yang baru 4. Mengimplementasikan proses yang baru 5. Pengukuran yang terus menerus
  6. 6. Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem Proses Pengembangan Sistem Aktivitas aktitas yang masuk ke dalam menghasilkan suatu peme cahan sistim informasi terhadap permasalahan atau peluang organisa sional dinamakan pengembangan sistim. Pengembangan sistim meru pakan jenis permasalahan yang terstuktur yang dipecahkan dengan a ktivitas-aktifitas yang berbeda. Aktifitas tersebut terdiri atas analisis si stem, desain sistem, pemrograman, pengujian, konversi serta produk si dan pemeliharaan. 01 Analisis Sistem Analisis sistem adalah suatu permasalahan yang mana perusahaan b erusaha untuk memecahkannya dengan sistem informasi.Analisis sistem terdiri atas menentukan permasalahan, mengidentifikasi penyebab-penyebannya, menentukan solusi dan mengidentifikasi kebutuhan informasi yang harus dipenuhi oleh suatu so lusi sistem.
  7. 7. Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem 02 Desain Sistem Desain dari suatu sistim adalah keseluruhan rencana atau model bagi siste m tersebut. Seperti denah gedung dan rumah, ini terdiri atas semua spesifikasi y ang menmberikan bentuk dan stuktur dari sistim tersebut. Perancanagn sistem memerincikan spesifikasi sistim yang akan menjalankan fungsi yang diidentifikasi kan dalam analisis sistem. Spesifikasi-spesifikasi tersebut akan menangani semu a komponen manajerial, organisasional dan teknologikal dari solusi sistem. 03 Pemograman Dalam tahap pemrograman spesifikasi sistim dipersiapkan selama, tahap p erancanagan diterjemahkan ke dalam perangkat lunak kode program. Saat ini ba nyak organisasi yang tidak lagi mengerjakan pemrograman mereka sendiri untuk sistem-sistem yang baru, mereka membeli perangkat lunak yang memenuhi keb utuhan akan suatu sistim yang baru dari sumber-sumber eksternal seperti paket perangkat lunak dan pemasok perangkat kunak komersial, layanan perangkat lun ak dari penyedia layanan aplikasi atau melakukan perusahaan alih daya yang me ngembangkan aplikasi perangkat lunak khusus bagi para klien mereka.
  8. 8. Ikhtisar Dari Pengembangan Sistem 04 Pengujian Pengujian (testing) yang mendalam dan teliti harus dilakukan untuk mem astikan apakah sistem memerikan hasil yang tepat atau tidak. Pengujian akan m enjawab pertanyaan-pertanyaan, akankah sistim memberikan hasil yang diingin kan berdasarkan kondisi-kondisi yang diketahui. Pengujian sistim informasi diba gi kedalam 3 tipe aktfitas yaitu: A.Pengujuan unit (unit Testing) Pengujian unit atau pengujian program, terdiri atas menguji tiap-tiap program secara terpisah dalam sistem . Tujuan dari pengujian ini adalah untuk menjamin bahwa program- program telah bebas dari kesalahan, tetapi tujuan ini secara realistis adalah mustahil. B. Pengujian sistem (system testing) Pengujian sistem menguji fungsi dari sistem informasi sebagai suatu keseluruhan. Diantara area-area yang diperiksa adalah kinerja waktu,kapasitas dan penyimpanan file dan menangani beban puncak, kapabilitas untuk memulihkan dan mengawali kembali dan prosedur-prosedur manual. c. Pengujian penerimaan (acceptance testing) Pada penelitian ini menyediakan sertifikasi final yang mana sistim siap untuk digunakan dalam suatu pengaturan produksi. Pengujian sistim dievaluasi oleh para pengguna dan dikaji ulang oleh manajemen.
  9. 9. Pendekatan Alternatif Pembangunan Sistem Sistem ini berbeda dalam hal ukuran dan kompleksitas teknol ogi mereka dan dalam hal masalah organisasi yang harus dipecah kan. Sejumlah pendekatan sistem telah dikembangkan untuk men gatasi perbedaan ini. Pendekatan alternatif terdiri atas : 01 Siklus Kehidupan tradisional 04 Pembangun Pengguna Akhir 02 Prototyping 05 Outsourcing 03 Paket Perangkat lunak Aplikasi
  10. 10. Siklus Hidup Sistem Tradisional Siklus hidup sistem tradisional yaitu Metode tertua untuk memb angun sistem informasi. Metodologi siklus hidup merupakan pendeka tan bertahap untuk membangun sebuah sistem, membagi pengemba ngan sistem menjadi tahap formal. Spesialis pengembangan sistem memiliki pendapat yang berbeda tentang bagaimana mempartisi tahap pengembangan sistem, namun secara kasar sesuai dengan tahapan pengembangan. Metodologi siklu s sistem hidup tradisional mempertahankan pembagian kerja yang sa ngat formal antara pengguna akhir dan spesialis sistem informasi. Sikl us sistem hidup tradisional masih digunakan untuk membangun siste m kompleks yang besar itu memerlukan analisis persyaratan yang ket at dan formal, spesifikasi yang telah ditentukan, dan kontrol ketat ata s proses pembangunan sistem.
  11. 11. Prototyping Prototipe ini adalah versi kerja dari sistem informasi atau ba gian dari sistem, namun model ini hanya merupakan model pend ahuluan. Prototyping sangat berguna bila ada beberapa ketidakp astian mengenai persyaratan atau solusi perancangan dan sering digunakan untuk merancang antarmuka pengguna akhir sistem in formasi (bagian dari sistem yang berinteraksi dengan pengguna a khir, seperti display online dan layar entri data, laporan, atau Hal aman web).
  12. 12. Langkah-langkah dalam Prototyping 01 Identifikasi kebutuhan dasar pengguna. Perancang sistem (biasanya spesialis sistem informasi) bekerja dengan penggu na cukup lama untuk menangkap kebutuhan informasi dasar pengguna 02 Kembangkan prototipe awal Perancang sistem menciptakan prototipe kerja dengan cepat, menggunakan al at untuk menghasilkan perangkat lunak dengan cepat. 03 Gunakan prototipe Pengguna didorong untuk bekerja sama dengan sistem untuk menentukan seb erapa baik prototipe tersebut memenuhi kebutuhannya dan memberi saran u ntuk memperbaiki prototipe. 04 Merevisi dan meningkatkan prototipe Pembangun sistem mencatat semua perubahan yang diminta pengguna dan menyempurnakan prototipenya sesuai dengan itu.
  13. 13. Prototyping Keuntungan Prototyping. Kerugian prototyping Proses prototyping yang cepat dapat mengabaikan langkah penting dalam pengembangan sistem. Jika prototipe selesai bekerja dengan cukup baik, manajemen mungkin tidak melihat kebutuhan untuk pemrograman ulang, perancangan ulang, atau dokumentasi dan pengujian penuh untuk membangun sistem produksi yang dipoles. . Prototyping sangat berguna bila ada beberapa ketidakpastian mengenai persyaratan atau solusi perancangan dan sering digunakan untuk merancang antarmuka pengguna akhir sistem informasi. Karena prototyping mendorong keterlibatan pengguna akhir yang intens selama siklus pengembangan sistem, kemungkinan akan menghasilkan sistem yang memenuhi persyaratan pengguna.
  14. 14. Pengembangan End-User Sistem informasi dapat dikembangkan oleh pengguna a khir dengan sedikit atau tanpa bantuan formal dari spesi alis teknis. Fenomena ini disebut pengembangan pengg una akhir. Pengguna akhir kemungkinan besar bekerja d engan perangkat lunak PC dan bahasa query. Bahasa qu ery merupakan perangkat lunak yang memberikan jawa ban langsung atas permintaan informasi yang tidak dite ntukan sebelumnya.
  15. 15. Aplikasi perangkat lunak dan outsourcin g Proses yang tidak banyak berubah dari waktu ke waktu, sistem yang umum ak an terjadi memenuhi persyaratan dari banyak organisasi. Jika paket perangkat lunak dapat memenuhi sebagian besar persyaratan organisasi, maka perusahaan tidak ha rus menulis software sendiri. Bila sistem dikembangkan menggunakan paket peran gkat lunak aplikasi, system analisis akan mencakup upaya evaluasi paket. Evaluasi y ang paling penting Kriteria adalah fungsi yang diberikan oleh paket, fleksibilitas, ker amahan pengguna, sumber daya perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak. Dalam bentuk lain dari outsourcing, perusahaan bisa menyewa vendor ekster nal untuk merancang dan menciptakan perangkat lunak untuk sistemnya, namun p erusahaan itu akan mengoperasikan sistem dengan sendirinya komputer. Vendor o utsourcing mungkin berada di dalam negeri atau di negara lain. Pengalihan dalam n egeri terutama didorong oleh fakta bahwa perusahaan outsourcing memiliki ketera mpilan, sumber daya, dan aset yang tidak dimiliki klien mereka. A. Perangkat Lunak Aplikasi B. Outsourcing
  16. 16. PENGEMBANGAN APLIKASI UNTUK PERUSA HAAN DIGITAL Di lingkungan perusahaan digital, organisasi perlu menambahkan, mengubah, dan menunda kemampuan teknologinya dengan sangat cepat untuk merespons peluang baru. Perusahaan mulai menggunakan proses pengembangan yang lebih pendek dan informal yang memberikan solusi cepat. Selain menggunakan paket perangkat lunak dan penyedia layanan eksternal, bisnis lebih mengandalkan teknik siklus cepat seperti pengembangan aplikasi yang cepat, desain aplikasi gabungan, pengembangan tangkas, dan komponen perangkat lunak standar yang dapat digunakan ulang yang dapat digabungkan menjadi satu rangkaian layanan lengkap untuk E-commerce dan ebusiness.
  17. 17. 1. Rapid Application Development (RAD) Rapid application development (RAD) digunakan untuk menggambarkan pro ses pembuatan sistem kerja dalam waktu yang sangat singkat. RAD dapat mencak up penggunaan pemrograman visual dan alat lainnya untuk membangun antarmu ka pengguna grafis, pengarsipan berulang elemen sistem kunci, otomasi pembuat an kode program, dan kerja sama tim yang erat antara pengguna akhir dan spesial is sistem informasi. Terkadang sebuah teknik yang disebut joint application design (JAD) digunakan untuk mempercepat pembangkitan kebutuhan informasi dan unt uk mengembangkan desain sistem awal. Rapid application development (RAD) berorientasi objek, perangkat lunak ya ng dapat digunakan ulang, prototipe, dan alat bahasa generasi keempat membant u pembangun sistem membuat sistem kerja jauh lebih cepat daripada yang dapat mereka gunakan dengan metode pembuatan dan perangkat lunak sistem tradisio nal.
  18. 18. 2. Pembangunan Berbasis Komponen dan Layanan Web Untuk lebih mempercepat pembuatan perangkat lunak, kelompo k objek telah dirakit untuk menyediakan komponen perangkat lunak untuk fungsi umum seperti antarmuka pengguna grafis atau kemamp uan pemesanan online yang dapat digabungkan untuk membuat aplik asi bisnis skala besar. Pendekatan pengembangan perangkat lunak ini disebut pengembangan berbasis komponen, dan ini memungkinkan s ebuah sistem dibangun dengan merakit dan mengintegrasikan kompo nen perangkat lunak yang ada. Semakin banyak, komponen perangkat lunak ini berasal dari layanan cloud. Bisnis menggunakan pengemban gan berbasis komponen untuk membuat aplikasi e-commerce mereka dengan menggabungkan komponen yang tersedia secara komersial u ntuk keranjang belanja, autentikasi pengguna, mesin telusur, dan kata log dengan perangkat lunak untuk kebutuhan bisnis unik mereka send iri.
  19. 19. 3. Layanan Web dan Service-Oriented Computing Mendukung integrasi sistem internal dan eksternal, layanan Web dapat digunakan sebagai alat untuk membangun aplikasi sist em informasi baru atau meningkatkan sistem yang ada. Karena lay anan perangkat lunak ini menggunakan seperangkat standar unive rsal, mereka berjanji untuk menjadi lebih murah dan kurang sulit u ntuk menenun bersama daripada komponen proprietary. Layanan web dapat melakukan fungsi tertentu sendiri, dan mereka juga da pat melibatkan layanan Web lainnya untuk menyelesaikan transak si yang lebih kompleks, seperti memeriksa kredit, pengadaan, atau memesan produk. Layanan Web dapat memberikan penghematan biaya yang signifikan dalam membangun sistem sambil membuka peluang baru untuk kolaborasi dengan perusahaan lain.
  20. 20. Studi Kasus Burton Snowboard Mempercepat Kemajuan Dengan Proses Bisnis Nimble 1. Mengapa proses bisnis yang dijelaskan dalam kasus ini merupakan sumber keunggulan kompetitif yang penting bagi Burton? Jawab : karena SAP dan Burton bekerja sama untuk meningkatkan efisiensi komunikasi . SAP membantu Burton mengidentifikasi lima transaksi teratas yang paling penting untuk operasi bisnisnya dan memerlukan optimasi dari sudut pandang sistem. Burton dapat mengidentifikasi proses rumit yang tidak perlu, backlog, dan celah desain dalam aliran proses bisnisnya. Selain itu, dasbor manajemen yang dikembangkan dengan bantuan SAP menunjukkan betapa lancar proses kritis berjalan pada titik waktu tertentu. Informasi dari dasbor membantu pengguna utama Burton menemukan ketidakkonsistenan, celah, atau area lain yang harus mereka pantau lebih dekat. Informasi dari dasbor membantu pengguna kunci Burton menemukan ketidak konsistenan , kesenjangan, atau bidang lainyang harus mereka amati lebih dekat. KASUS
  21. 21. Studi Kasus Burton Snowboard Mempercepat Kemajuan Dengan Proses Bisnis Nimble 2. Jelaskan dengan tepat bagaimana peningkatan proses ini meningkatkan kinerja operasional dan pengambilan keputusan Burton Jawab : Semua peningkatan proses terbukti sangat berharga yang disebut dengan “pemesanan kembali”para Diler Burton memesan barang ke toko mereka sebelum musim dingin datang. Burton melakukan beberapa perbaikan dalam sistem dengan menjaganya tetap sederhana, standar dan dapat didukung. Saat konsumen mulai membeli barang dagangan, para pedagang menyusun ulang dengan Burton untuk mengisi kembali stok mereka atau untuk membeli produk baru. Dengan demikian mereka dapat melihat data ketersediaan produk yang lebih tepat waktu dan menerima pesanan lebih cepat, perbaikan proses ini meningkatkan kinerja operasional Burton dan pengambilan keputusan yang dilakukan secara spontan atau tiba-tiba. Burton dan SAP bekerja sama untuk meningkatkan komunikasi antara gudang dan efisiensi rantai pasokan.
  22. 22. Terima Kasih (Kelompok 14)
  23. 23. ••E-book : "Kenneth_C.Laudon,Jane_P_.Laudon_Man agement_Information_Sysrem_13th_Edition_“ •C Loudon, Kanneth. Jane P Loudon, 2017. Sistem Info rmasi Manajemen. Jakarta: Salemba Empat Daftar Pustaka

