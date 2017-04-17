Internet of Things for smart city

Submitted By MD: Juel Rana , Md: Rumman Islam Nur Department OF CSE World University Of Bangladesh Supervise By Md. Ashiqu...
1. What is IOT? 2. City IQ: How to measure smartness of a city 3. How IOT is work? 4. Structure of IOT 5. Challenges: Non-...
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects or "things" with electronics, software, sensors, and netwo...
http://www.cse.wustl.edu/
Old: Smart = Can think => Computation = Can Recall => Storage Present: Smart = Can find quickly, Can Delegate =>Communic...
Internet of Things is not the result of a single novel technology. These capabilities include: Communication and cooperat...
Is it rocket science?  Tagging Things : Real-time item traceability and addressability by RFIDs.  Feeling Things : Senso...
Google Trend 201520132011200920072005 Around for 10 years IERC-European Research Cluster on the Internet of Things funde...
"Why the Internet of Things Will Dwarf Social (Big Data)," Computing vs Internet of Things 21 Billion connected things in...
 $1.7 Trillion by 2020 – IDC $7.1 Trillion – Gartner $10-15 Trillion just for Industrial Internet – GE $19 Trillion – ...
• Energy, Entertainment, Health, Education,service • SDN, SOA, Collaboration, Apps, CloudsApps and SW • Machine learning, ...
• Energy, Entertainment, Health, Education,service • SDN, SOA, Collaboration, Apps, CloudsApps and SW • Machine learning, ...
IoT is a Data ($) Mine Ref: www.cse.wustl.edu/~jain/talks/iots_ssc.htm IoT is a Data ($) Mine IoT is a Data ($) Mine R
What’s the Problem?  City = 100,000+ population Over 50% of world population lives in cities and growing. By 2050, 75% w...
Governments: Last to adopt new technologies Amazon, Face book, Google: Use the latest technologies Internet, smart phone...
 London’s Datastore: Jobs, Waste, Crime, Visitors, … All open to public, http://data.london.gov.uk/ Delhi police app to ...
In the world of IoT, even the cows will be connected and monitored. Sensors are implanted in the ears of cattle. This allo...
Wifi • Very common • Widely used both in indoor and outdoor environments • General purpose • Low cost • Highly interoperab...
ZigBee • Low cost • Very long battery life • Easy to deploy • Large number of nodes (up to 64770) • Can be used globally •...
21
22 Internet of Harmful Things Imagine, as researchers did recently at Black Hat, someone hacking your connected toilet, ma...
23 The Future of IoT "The Sky's not the limit. It's only the beginning with IoT."
Internet of Things for smart city
Internet of Things for smart city
Internet of Things for smart city
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet of Things for smart city

44 views

Published on

Internet of Things for smart city

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Internet of Things for smart city

  1. 1. Submitted By MD: Juel Rana , Md: Rumman Islam Nur Department OF CSE World University Of Bangladesh Supervise By Md. Ashiqur Rahman Senior Lecturer Department OF CSE World University Of Bangladesh
  2. 2. 1. What is IOT? 2. City IQ: How to measure smartness of a city 3. How IOT is work? 4. Structure of IOT 5. Challenges: Non-Technical and Technical 6. IoT/Smart City Security 7. Application of IOT 8. Software Defined Secure Multi-Cloud Application Management for IoT
  3. 3. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects or "things" with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity, which enables these objects to collect and exchange data, which works remotely without man power . Ref:google.com
  4. 4. http://www.cse.wustl.edu/
  5. 5. Old: Smart = Can think => Computation = Can Recall => Storage Present: Smart = Can find quickly, Can Delegate =>Communicate = Networking Smart Grid, Smart Meters, Smart Cars, Smart homes, Smart Cities, Smart Factories, Smart Smoke Detectors, … Source picture: www.google.com
  6. 6. Internet of Things is not the result of a single novel technology. These capabilities include: Communication and cooperation Addressability Identification Sensing Embedded information processing Localization User interfaces
  7. 7. Is it rocket science?  Tagging Things : Real-time item traceability and addressability by RFIDs.  Feeling Things : Sensors act as primary devices to collect data from the environment.  Shrinking Things : it is a Nanotechnology has provoked the ability of smaller things to interact and connect within the “things” or “smart devices.”  Thinking Things : Embedded intelligence It can make the “things” realizing the intelligent control. RFID Sensor Smart Tech Nano Tech
  8. 8. Google Trend 201520132011200920072005 Around for 10 years IERC-European Research Cluster on the Internet of Things funded under 7th Framework in 2009 => “Internet of European Things”  US interest started in 2009 $3.4 Billion funding for smart grid in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
  9. 9. "Why the Internet of Things Will Dwarf Social (Big Data)," Computing vs Internet of Things 21 Billion connected things in the digital universe by 2020
  10. 10.  $1.7 Trillion by 2020 – IDC $7.1 Trillion – Gartner $10-15 Trillion just for Industrial Internet – GE $19 Trillion – Internet of Everything - Cisco Ref: http://www.forbes.com/sites/gilpress/2014/08/22/internet-of-things-by-the-numbers-market-estimates-and-forecasts/
  11. 11. • Energy, Entertainment, Health, Education,service • SDN, SOA, Collaboration, Apps, CloudsApps and SW • Machine learning, predictive analytics, Data mining,Analytics • Sensor data, Economic, Population, GISIntegration • DECT/ULE, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, NFC,Interconnection • Sensors, Cameras, GPS, Meters, Smart phones,Acquisition • Smart Grid, Connected home, Smart Health, Smart Cities,Market
  12. 12. • Energy, Entertainment, Health, Education,service • SDN, SOA, Collaboration, Apps, CloudsApps and SW • Machine learning, predictive analytics, Data mining,Analytics • Sensor data, Economic, Population, GISIntegration • DECT/ULE, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, NFC,Interconnection • Sensors, Cameras, GPS, Meters, Smart phones,Acquisition • Roads, Trains, Buses, Buildings, Parks,Infrastructure
  13. 13. IoT is a Data ($) Mine Ref: www.cse.wustl.edu/~jain/talks/iots_ssc.htm IoT is a Data ($) Mine IoT is a Data ($) Mine R
  14. 14. What’s the Problem?  City = 100,000+ population Over 50% of world population lives in cities and growing. By 2050, 75% will live in urban areas Mega city = 10+ million population 11 in Asia, 4 in Latin America, 2 in Africa, 2 in Europe, 2 in North America = 21 Total in 2010 City population is growing much faster than resources => Need sustainable ways to manage resources for city living: Water, Electricity, Housing, => Quality of life => Smart City Ref: ” http://www.europmetrocci.eu/l/Portals/0/ EuropmetrocciDocuments/london%2030-31%20october%202013/PARIS%20Smart-cities%20Valerie%20AILLAUD.ppt
  15. 15. Governments: Last to adopt new technologies Amazon, Face book, Google: Use the latest technologies Internet, smart phones, tablets, RFID, sensors, social media Smart => Run a city like Amazon.com User driven, Dynamic, Real-time, Technology-oriented Ref:google.com
  16. 16.  London’s Datastore: Jobs, Waste, Crime, Visitors, … All open to public, http://data.london.gov.uk/ Delhi police app to report crime 55,000 reports in 6 months  New Songdo City, Incheon, South Korea: All city services available via Internet, video conferencing, http://www.songdo.com/
  17. 17. In the world of IoT, even the cows will be connected and monitored. Sensors are implanted in the ears of cattle. This allows farmers to monitor cows’ health and track their movements, ensuring a healthier, more plentiful supply of milk and meat for people to consume. On average, each cow generates about 200 MB of information per year. 17
  18. 18. Wifi • Very common • Widely used both in indoor and outdoor environments • General purpose • Low cost • Highly interoperable • Maybe not a good solution in some special conditions BARCODE • Low cost • No technological difficulties • Several devices can read a barcode • Starting point for more complex systems • Example: price comparison
  19. 19. ZigBee • Low cost • Very long battery life • Easy to deploy • Large number of nodes (up to 64770) • Can be used globally • Secure Sensors and smartphones  In the near future almost everybody will probably have a smartphone  A smartphone isn't just a mobile phone that has access to the Internet  The iPhone has a lot of different types of sensors
  20. 20. 21
  21. 21. 22 Internet of Harmful Things Imagine, as researchers did recently at Black Hat, someone hacking your connected toilet, making it flush incessantly and closing the lid repeatedly and unexpectedly. ref;:google.com
  22. 22. 23 The Future of IoT "The Sky's not the limit. It's only the beginning with IoT."

×