Induction training

PT TEODORE PAN GARMINDO JLN RAYA CIAWI KP. CIDADAP RT 03/05 DESA JATIHURIP, KEC. CISAYONG KAB. TASIKMALAYA, 46153
Visi “ Perusahaan Apparel Kelas Dunia ” ■ Menjadi pemimpin nasional dan pemain internasional di bidang woven garment ■ Men...
Misi “Memberikan Kedamaian untuk Stakeholders” ■ Pelanggan : Mereka akan mendapatkan produk berkualitas terbaik yang dikir...
Nilai (Value) ■ Prinsip Gambaran Besar : Mengutamakan organisasi secara keseluruhan beserta kebutuhannya ■ Berkembang : Tu...
Nilai (Value) ■ Mengabdi : Sepenuh hati membaktikan diri untuk kemajuan perusahaan ■ Ulet : Tidak mudah menyerah dalam men...
ALL ABOUT RULES HARI KERJA : SENIN s/d JUMAT, SABTU JAM MASUK KERJA pk 07.30 s/d pk 15.30 ISTIRAHAT pk 11.30 s/d pk 12....
“5S + 1S” Apa Itu 6S ?!? 6S Merupakan sikap kerja yang dalam hal ini bertujuan untuk menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang ra...
Contoh; Cekris, Jarum, Benang, Gunting, Panel Contoh ; HP, Makanan, sisir, Kaca, parfume Digunakan Tidak digunakan Siaapka...
Sasaran penerapan Sort / SEIRI Karyawan / pekerja mampu mengklasifikasikan barang / alat yang digunakan atau tidak dalam ...
Sort Before After
Sasaran Penerapan Set In Order/ SEITON “Menciptakan sistem penyimpanan atau tata letak barang atau alat yang digunakan seh...
Set in Order Before After
3.Shine ( 清楚 -Seiso-Resik) Dalam bahasa Indonesia diartikan “Resik” Merupakan kegiatan atau aktivitas membersihkan peralat...
Sasaran Penerapan Shine Menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang bersih dan nyaman Menjaga setiap benda atau alat kerja dalam k...
Shine Before After
SEBELUM SESUDAH
4.Standardize ( 清潔 -seiketsu- Rawat) Dalam Bahasa Indonesia diartikan “Rawat” Yaitu menerapkan 3 S sebelumnya (Sort, Set I...
Sasaran Standardize Memperkuat 3 S sebelumnya (Sort, Set In Order, Shine) dengan menghasilkan prosedur standar kerja Men...
Standarize Before After NOT FUNCTION Clean
Standarize Before After DANGER SAFETY
Standarize Before After
Sasaran Sustain / SHITSUKE Membangun kesadaran tiap pekerja / karyawan dalam melaksanakan 5 S Membentuk kebiasaan / buda...
JEPANG INDONESIA INGGRIS 5S 5R 5S 5P 5K 5S 1S Seiri Ringkas Sortir Sisih Pemilahan Ketertiban Sort 2S Seiton Rapi Susun Su...
“6S” (SAFETY) S-6 Merupakan sikap kerja dalam menjaga keselamatan diri maupun orang disekitar daerah kerjanya. Bagaimana...
Safety Before After
Safety Before After
Safety Before After
Safety Before After Safe
Safety Before After Semua bahan kimia harus berada di tempat Cleaner room
Safety Before After
KUNCI SUKSES “6S” Jadikan “6S” sebagai bagian dari kerja setiap harinya. Jadikan “6S” sebagai bagian dari tugas. Sediak...
Ringkas ( Sort) Rapi ( Set In order) Resik ( Shine) Rajin ( Sustain) Rawat ( Standardize) MENGHILANGKAN PEMBOROSAN (Aman) ...
Sudahkah Anda 6 S
TIDAK 3 M Pengertian ini bisa disebut juga prosedur atau prilaku saat berkerja. Jika anda sebagai operator sewing maka ini...
Kenapa harus 3 M ???  Menjaga kualitas produk yang dihasilkan  Memuaskan pelanggan (Proses selanjutnya)  Menghindari pe...
1.Tidak Menerima Barang Reject Contoh : Di sewing line Operator 1 melakukan proses join. Proses selanjutnya operator 2 mel...
2. Tidak Membuat Barang Reject Artinya setelah kita menerima jahitan proses sebelumnya dengan kualitas baik, kita tidak di...
3. Tidak Melanjutkan Barang Reject Artinya kita tidak diperbolehkan melanjutkan meneruskan barang yang sudah reject untuk ...
