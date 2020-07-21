Successfully reported this slideshow.
C A T A L Y S T C O N S U L T I N G HC STRATEGIES FOR TRANSFORMATION D E B B I E C R A I G – C E O C ATA LY S T C O N S U ...
Perspectives Line vs. HR They don’t understand the business They make my life difficult They don’t add any value They’re b...
New World of Work Source: McKinsey: The Five Trademarks of Agile Organizations
Exponential Thinking How do we get here? Not here? We are here
C A T A L Y S T C O N S U L T I N G HC STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY – CASE STUDY 7
Business challenges and HR response Business People Challenges  Need to drive a culture of high performance, accountabili...
Transforming HR Critical success Factors • Clear HR strategic goals and value proposition to business • Integrated HR syst...
HC Transformation Process HC strategy • Business strategy review • Line Interviews • HC purpose & intent • HC vs line role...
HR Framework - examples
HR Strategic Review and Plan examples
HC Focused Strategies – 3 years Strategic intent Exec commitm ent Comms plan Capability building Account- ability & measur...
Engage people Culture DNA Leadership signature Events Policies & practices Commu nication Conver- sations Identify and bui...
Grow talent Attract & retain Perform Grow Reward Career Dev Fast track Talent Attract & retain talent EVP Segmentation Rec...
Business Intelligence Data Information Analyse & Interpret Problem Solve Business Performance Clean up and verify data and...
Change journey Strategic intent Exec commitm ent Stake- holder Comms plan Capability building Account- ability & measures ...
HC identity
Human Capital Scorecard Strategic Intent Our HC purpose: “to proactively partner with the business to ensure that Bankserv...
Line vs. HR roles HC strategic and specialist role HC business partner role Line manager role Employee role • Develops and...
HC architecture Financial Customer/Stakeholder Management Delivery of Processes and Projects Compliance People Department ...
Competency Management
People Journey
Talent sourcing framework for attracting, engaging and retaining talent
Documenting H.C. Policy, Process, Procedure and Toolkit Policy Key principles, scope, statements, roles 1 Document with Ch...
Competency Frameworks
HR Career Path – visual representation
HC strategic project management
Change Management
HC capability building
The Workforce of the Future
Evolving HC Frameworks 3.0 - 4.0 Talent 3.0 Talent 4.0
HC 4.0 maturity framework Future-fit orientation Technology, metrics, dashboards Strategy, integration & alignment Framewo...
New roles for HR Practitioner Industrial Age Moderator Information Age Brain Focused Agile Management CEO Agile Teams Empl...
CHOICE Building Meta-capabilities Curious Creative Courage Conscious Critical thinker Collaborative Change influencer From...
Contact Us Catalyst Consulting (Pty) Ltd Phone +27 11 465 6270 Email admin@catalystconsulting.co.za Web www.catalystconsul...
Transforming HR and Human Capability

  1. 1. C A T A L Y S T C O N S U L T I N G HC STRATEGIES FOR TRANSFORMATION D E B B I E C R A I G – C E O C ATA LY S T C O N S U LT I N G CORE COMPETENCY OVERVIEW
  2. 2. Perspectives Line vs. HR They don’t understand the business They make my life difficult They don’t add any value They’re bureaucratic They’re off on their own mission They ignore policies, procedures and guidelines They see HR as a necessary evil We’re expected to pick up the pieces They don’t listen to us They’re incompetent and can’t do their jobs properly They don’t care about their people 20% difference between HR view and manager’s view of HR effectiveness
  3. 3. New World of Work Source: McKinsey: The Five Trademarks of Agile Organizations
  4. 4. Exponential Thinking How do we get here? Not here? We are here
  5. 5. C A T A L Y S T C O N S U L T I N G HC STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY – CASE STUDY 7
  6. 6. Business challenges and HR response Business People Challenges  Need to drive a culture of high performance, accountability, focus, responsive, proactive customer centricity,  Need to develop leadership capability to drive the implementation of the strategy and a high performance culture  Need to ensure attraction and retention of key talent in the Operations/IT area  Need to manage the transition of near retirement experts – transfer of knowledge, mentoring, exit strategies, succession planning  Need to close the skills gap and develop leadership and technical specialist skills – with specific focus on mission critical skills  Need to develop change management skills and capacity within the business - industry disruption  Need for effective and consistent HR systems, processes, tools and skills to manage people effectively and the data to make HC decisions HR Response Audit findings FROM: Transactional, administrative HR, managing cost not contribution TO: Transformational, value-adding HR, respected business partners ENGAGE PEOPLE GROW TALENT BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CHANGE MANAGEMENT POOR PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT • Poor accountability • Weak performance management • Culture re-alignment • Low leadership capability HIGH TALENT RISK • Key man dependencies • No succession planning • Poor knowledge sharing
  7. 7. Transforming HR Critical success Factors • Clear HR strategic goals and value proposition to business • Integrated HR system – data accuracy and automated self –service processes • People intelligence capability – accurate reporting • HR competence and credibility – working at the right level • Line owning more of the HR role – partnership model • Streamlined HR processes enabled by systems
  8. 8. HC Transformation Process HC strategy • Business strategy review • Line Interviews • HC purpose & intent • HC vs line roles • HC Scorecard HC structure & processes • HC operating model • High level functions & roles • Process mapping • RACI • Detailed roles & resource requirements HC architecture & Employee experience • HC architecture – org design, levels, roles, jobs, competencies • Touch points for • Employee • Line • HR • External HC Competencies & roles • HR competency framework • Role profiles • Proficiencies per role • Grading Communication – overview of process HC scorecard Organogram HC architecture & EE EX HC competencies and role profiles Individual scorecards & PDPs • Individual scorecards Finalise • Assessment • Role to person match • Development discussion • PDP HC Project planning • Annual calendar • Business as usual • Strategic projects • Support required • Systems required • Change management HC Capacity building • Capacity building plan • Group sessions • Individual learning • Coaching • Accountability Team capacity building Communication – detailed process HC individual scorecards & PDPs HC project plan HC capacity building plan
  9. 9. HR Framework - examples
  10. 10. HR Strategic Review and Plan examples
  11. 11. HC Focused Strategies – 3 years Strategic intent Exec commitm ent Comms plan Capability building Account- ability & measures Systems, data & reporting CHANGE JOURNEY Data Info Insight Problem Solve Business results Attract & retain Perform Grow Reward Career Dev Fast track Talent Culture DNA Leadership signature Events Policies & practices Communi cation Conver- sations
  12. 12. Engage people Culture DNA Leadership signature Events Policies & practices Commu nication Conver- sations Identify and build the Culture DNA Engage all levels to craft DNA behaviours Assess current perception (survey) Identify culture champions Build capacity Annual review and initiatives Change management Identify & develop the Leadership signature Engage leaders to develop leadership behaviours Assess current leaders Build capacity – all levels Quarterly review and initiatives Plan Engagement Events Strategic Engagement Celebrations Special Days Year End/Long Service Talent Segment events (young talent/women) Recognition Enhance policies & practices Identify policies & practices impacting culture or engagement Improvement projects eg. innovation, decision making, transformation/diversity Recommendations Ensure clear, consistent Communication Identify target audiences & messages Match channels (warm, cold) Communications Plan Build capacity for leaders Take accountability for the right Conversations Engaging conversations Feedback conversation Coaching conversation Tough conversations Team conversation
  13. 13. Grow talent Attract & retain Perform Grow Reward Career Dev Fast track Talent Attract & retain talent EVP Segmentation Recruitment On-boarding Retention initiatives Optimise Performance Strategy cascading Performance Standards/ Role Profiles Performance Goals Regular Feedback Performance reviews Grow Competence & Confidence (current role) Competency Standards PDPs Feedback & Building capability Self-leadership Reward & Recognise Benchmarked Remuneration Performance Incentives Recognition for contribution Offer Career Dev Options (future role) Career Matrices per job family Career dev conversations & plans Mentoring & Support Identify & Fast track Talent Establish talent forums Identify talent (9 box, PoE, pipeline) Talent pools & segments Accelerated development
  14. 14. Business Intelligence Data Information Analyse & Interpret Problem Solve Business Performance Clean up and verify data and ensure data integrity for the future Define information requirements and how best to present information for the various stakeholders in the business Develop/source and use effective tools and processes to analyse an interpret data and information to realise business benefit Apply effective problem solving techniques and processes to resolve issues identified from analysis Use outcomes of business intelligence approach to support line and the exec to drive performance
  15. 15. Change journey Strategic intent Exec commitm ent Stake- holder Comms plan Capability building Account- ability & measures Systems, data & reporting Strategic Intent Define role of HC in achieving business results HC Risks & opportunities HC philosophy Exec commitment Define role of Exec Exec & leadership alignment session Visible commitment Next level engagement Stake-holder Comms plan Identify stakeholders involved in the change Communications & engagement plan to ensure awareness & mind-set shift Capability building Capacity building sessions at all levels to build confidence & competence in engaging people and growing talent [incl HC] Account-ability & measures Establish system of accountability Include clear measures as KPI’s Systems, data & reporting HC IT system to streamline processes Identify data required to monitor HC risk , results & business impact Reporting for decision making
  16. 16. HC identity
  17. 17. Human Capital Scorecard Strategic Intent Our HC purpose: “to proactively partner with the business to ensure that BankservAfrica has competent, engaged people and effective leaders in the right places, doing the right things… the BankservAfrica way”. The focus for this strategic period is to create the foundation of work structure, levels, roles, systems and performance criteria as a base on which to build leadership capacity, an engaging high performance, agile culture and to attract and retain the right talent. KPA Objective Measures FINANCES Budget & financial management Ensure accurate forecasts and budgets and to remain within 10% of forecasted and approved budget HC budget vs actual Develop and get approval for robust business cases for high budget projects (above R250 000) Business case document, project docs and sign off STAKEHOLDERS Stakeholder Mgt Build partnerships by setting up and managing SLA’s in order to manage delivery expectations Signed off SLA’s with all departments and BU’s PROCESS DELIVERY Strategic Alignment HC strategy is documented , aligned to Business Strategy and cascaded to team Metrics identified and tracked to measure impact. Sign off of Strat Doc. Progress against plan HC metrics report. People Support Develop and implement the people support strategy that ensures employees are managed and supported through the employee value chain in an efficient and cost effective manner to optimise HC resource availability and productivity Recruitment, on-boarding, Perf Mt, Rem, benefits & recognition, engagement, wellness, IR, Admin, Separation Sign off of Strat Doc. Progress against plan People support metrics, relevant SLAs (recruit, perf, engage, reward, IR, wellness, admin) Engagement survey covering all aspects People Growth Develop and implement people growth strategy that uplifts the broader capability within Bankserv for future sustainability including Talent management, L&D, WSP. Perf Mgt, Attraction & Retention Sign off of Strat Doc. Progress against plan People growth metrics, relevant SLAs (L&D, WSP, perf, talent) People Intelligence To provide accurate employee data, analysis, reports and functionality that facilitates effective decision making around people risks, costs and opportunities. To provide a user-friendly system for managers and employees to mange their employee life-cycle (personal details, leave, overtime, claims, pay, tax, recruit, performance, develop, talent mgt, etc) Sign off of Strat Doc. Progress against plan People intelligence metrics, relevant SLAs (system, ESS, MSS, data accuracy, reporting ) Remuneration & Reward To implement an integrated remuneration, reward & recognition system that drives individual and team performance, attracts & retains talent, and is aligned to organisational performance (rem, incentives, benefits, payroll) Sign off of Strat Doc. Progress against plan Rem & Reward metrics, relevant SLAs (rem, LTI, STI, recognition) COMPLIANCE Risk Develop and manage HC risk matrix including mitigating actions and reporting HC risk matrix approved Compliance Comply with all relevant legislation (COID, EE, LRA, SDA, WMC, SARS and internal governance (policies and procedures) Compliance. Accuracy & completeness Allocated time frames BBBEE Develop and execute a BBBEE strategy specifically related to skills development and management control BBBEE strategy and report & metrics PEOPLE People management Ensure the credibility and capability of the HC team to deliver the strategic objectives and meet SLAs through effective leadership, people management and capability building. HC processes implemented. HC team capability, SLA achievement and Perf scores (BU & indiv). Engagement scores
  18. 18. Line vs. HR roles HC strategic and specialist role HC business partner role Line manager role Employee role • Develops and implements the HC Strategy in consultation with management • Business partner to executive and senior managers i.e coach, guide and influence senior leaders to drive the processes and hold people accountable • Ensures customer satisfaction of entire HC function • Develop process, tools and training for all HC process • Quality assure compliance of managers • Provide the technology and system to streamline the processes • Brings best practices to the attention of the business • Customises programs to business unit needs • Defines and meets the unique needs of the customer • Implements HC programs using business unit-specific knowledge • Defines HC strategy at business unit level • Resolves customer-sensitive issues • Advise & guide managers in the HC process • Quality assure compliance in their customer base • Manages change & communication in their business unit • Resolves customer administrative issues and processes transactions • Drives a high performance culture through communicating an inspiring vision, strategic goals and values • Align dept, team and indiv goals to strategy • Keep role profiles updated • Manages people through the HC value chain in partnership with HC including recruiting, managing performance, coaching and developing competence, rewarding and motivating, identifying and developing talent • Fosters a culture of teamwork, diversity, inclusivity, safety, health and wellness • Hold people accountable for performance, development and behaviours • Be a loyal and committed Co X employee • Manage own performance, development and career growth with support from HC and manager • Have courageous conversations - feedback to colleagues and upwards feedback
  19. 19. HC architecture Financial Customer/Stakeholder Management Delivery of Processes and Projects Compliance People Department Scorecard My contribution My role My growth My future My purpose Role Profile Contribution Plan Financial Customer/Stakeholder Management Delivery of Processes and Projects Compliance People Financial Customer/Stakeholder Management Delivery of Processes and Projects Compliance People
  20. 20. Competency Management
  21. 21. People Journey
  22. 22. Talent sourcing framework for attracting, engaging and retaining talent
  23. 23. Documenting H.C. Policy, Process, Procedure and Toolkit Policy Key principles, scope, statements, roles 1 Document with Chapters with links per practice area. Word doc. Board sign off level. Process map level 1 & 2 - Visual High level (1) Process flow and detailed (2) role specific process steps in a visual format – with roles (swimlanes Left to right). Picture process for Employee Visio doc. Ppt can be used for drafts. Procedure - Process steps level 3 & 4 table & notes (NB! Employee vs HR versions) Detailed description of each step in a table. More detailed description of key principles, procedures, guidelines or RACI charts as required. Word doc Toolkit – for managers (pulling it all tog) (NB! Quick Guide vs comprehensive) User friendly guide for managers to understand and fulfil their role in the process. Summaries of policy, process, procedure, roles tools. Word doc. A B C D CONTENTS Context and introduction Glossary/definitions Principles Process Map Visual Process overview Procedure Table Roles Tips Related documents Addendums CONTENTS Policy Overview (Purpose, Scope) Principles Level 1 process Related documents (Table of links Per audience)
  24. 24. Competency Frameworks
  25. 25. HR Career Path – visual representation
  26. 26. HC strategic project management
  27. 27. Change Management
  28. 28. HC capability building
  29. 29. The Workforce of the Future
  30. 30. Evolving HC Frameworks 3.0 - 4.0 Talent 3.0 Talent 4.0
  31. 31. HC 4.0 maturity framework Future-fit orientation Technology, metrics, dashboards Strategy, integration & alignment Frameworks, tools, practices, principles Level 1 Fragmented Level 2 Traditional Level 3 Integrated Level 4 Optimised Using historic people and work trends and current industry trends Manual processes, isolated reporting, immature talent analytics, compliance driven Talent strategy immature, fragmented, not integrated No talent framework, processes, practices, principles and tools Using current people and work trends and current industry context, no integration Inconsistent automated HC systems, no integration of data, proactive multi- dimensional dashboards HC strategy siloed, not integrated and inconsistently applied Defined common practices, inconsistent integration & implementation Using current and future work trends and industry context, integrated Technology enabled, integrated, mature analytics, segmented approach to risks and trends HC strategy defined, common practices with some HR integration Operational framework defined, integrated with HR process Using multi-generation, segmented, future world of work and Industry context Mature technology enables optimisation of business and HC trends, risks, scenarios, predictable models Mature, integrated, HC strategy optimises business priorities Mature robust practices, entrenched, leader-led, rhythmic roadmap This is a sample text. Insert your desired text here. (Low) (Medium) (High) Capability and Readiness Risk&PrioritytoBusiness
  32. 32. New roles for HR Practitioner Industrial Age Moderator Information Age Brain Focused Agile Management CEO Agile Teams Employee experience 360 Formal and informal, continuous Task Focused Bureacracy CFO Headcount Cost cutting Top down Formal, scheduled Partner Imagination Age People Focused Meritocracy COO Individuals Motivating staff Two-way Formal and informal, scheduled Role of function Management Reporting line Focus Value-add Feedback
  33. 33. CHOICE Building Meta-capabilities Curious Creative Courage Conscious Critical thinker Collaborative Change influencer From indifferent spectator… To curious explorer From cautious dreamer … To possibility connector From passive hitch hiker … To maze navigator From status consumer … To community builder From independent competitor … To trust cultivator From default thinker … To meaning maker From controlled critic … To courageous adventurer From distracted operator … To wise discerner Contributor
  34. 34. Contact Us Catalyst Consulting (Pty) Ltd Phone +27 11 465 6270 Email admin@catalystconsulting.co.za Web www.catalystconsulting.co.za Follow us Catalyst Consulting South Africa Catalyst Consulting Pty Ltd CatalystSA Proudly a B-BBEE Level 2 Contributor

