News lex giugno 2020

Periodo dal 1 al 30 Giugno 2020 LE NOVITÀ(1 ) NORMATIVE E GIURISPRUDENZIALI GIUGNO 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grondacci 1...
Sommario ACQUE TUTELA E GESTIONE.............................................................................................
ACQUE TUTELA E GESTIONE Prescrizioni minime per il riutilizzo dell’acqua (Normativa Comunitaria) Il Regolamento (UE) 2020/...
dello stato degli ecosistemi acquatici, degli ecosistemi terrestri e delle zone umide direttamente dipendenti dagli ecosis...
AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Tutela lupo (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 11 giugno 202...
ARIA Effetti emergenza COVID-19 su qualità dell’aria (Documentazione Nazionale) Life Prepair, progetto europeo che si occu...
EFFETTO SERRA Riduzione delle emissioni più efficace sotto il profilo dei costi e promuovere investimenti a favore di bass...
INCENTIVI E POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI Investimenti sostenibili quadro di riferimento (Normativa Comunitaria) Il Regolamento (U...
PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE Ulteriore proroga termini procedimenti amministrativi per emergenza Covid-19 (Normativa Nazionale...
RIFIUTI Attività gestione rifiuti a rischio infiltrazione mafiosa (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 4-bis della legge n° 40...
sanitarie pubbliche e private ai sensi dell'articolo 7, comma 2 (9 ), del citato regolamento, sono sottoposti al regime gi...
di infrastrutturazione e a offrire segnali di prezzo coerenti con la gerarchia dei rifiuti: tra questi, la revisione e l’e...
SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE Protezione dei lavoratori contro i rischi derivanti da un'esposizione ad agenti cancerogeni o mutageni...
VAS VIA Nozione di piano assoggettabile a VAS (Giuriprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 25 giugno...
Novità normative nazionali e comunitarie e della giurisprudenza costituzionale e della Corte di Giustizia UE in materia ambientale

  1. 1. Periodo dal 1 al 30 Giugno 2020 LE NOVITÀ(1 ) NORMATIVE E GIURISPRUDENZIALI GIUGNO 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grondacci 1 Normativa Nazionale e Comunitaria – Giurisprudenza della Corte di Giustizia e della Corte Costituzionale
  2. 2. Sommario ACQUE TUTELA E GESTIONE.......................................................................................................................... 3 Prescrizioni minime per il riutilizzo dell’acqua (Normativa Comunitaria)................................................. 3 Contributo di compensazione ambientale a favore dei Comuni macrofornitori di risorse idriche (Giurisprudenza Costituzionale) ................................................................................................................ 3 AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ................................................................................................................... 5 Tutela lupo (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria)............................................................................................... 5 ARIA ............................................................................................................................................................... 6 Effetti emergenza COVID-19 su qualità dell’aria (Documentazione Nazionale) ....................................... 6 EFFETTO SERRA.............................................................................................................................................. 7 Riduzione delle emissioni più efficace sotto il profilo dei costi e promuovere investimenti a favore di basse emissioni di carbonio (Normativa Nazionale) ................................................................................. 7 INCENTIVI E POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI ............................................................................................................. 8 Investimenti sostenibili quadro di riferimento (Normativa Comunitaria) ................................................ 8 PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE...................................................................................................................... 9 Ulteriore proroga termini procedimenti amministrativi per emergenza Covid-19 (Normativa Nazionale) ................................................................................................................................................................... 9 RIFIUTI ......................................................................................................................................................... 10 Attività gestione rifiuti a rischio infiltrazione mafiosa (Normativa Nazionale)....................................... 10 Registro nazionale raccolta autorizzazioni ed esiti procedure semplificate per recupero rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale)............................................................................................................................. 10 Disciplina rifiuti sanitari da emergenza COVID-19 (Normativa Nazionale) ............................................. 10 Riduzione tassa rifiuti per emergenza COVID-19 (Normativa Nazionale)............................................... 11 Nuove Direttive su economia circolare: aumento rifiuti urbani da trattare (Documentazione Nazionale) ................................................................................................................................................................. 11 SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE............................................................................................................................... 13 Protezione dei lavoratori contro i rischi derivanti da un'esposizione ad agenti cancerogeni o mutageni durante il lavoro (Normativa Nazionale)................................................................................................. 13 Registrazione, la valutazione, l’autorizzazione e la restrizione delle sostanze chimiche (Normativa Comunitaria)............................................................................................................................................ 13 VAS VIA........................................................................................................................................................ 14 Nozione di piano assoggettabile a VAS (Giuriprudenza Comunitaria) .................................................... 14
  3. 3. ACQUE TUTELA E GESTIONE Prescrizioni minime per il riutilizzo dell’acqua (Normativa Comunitaria) Il Regolamento (UE) 2020/741 del 25 maggio 2020 stabilisce le prescrizioni minime applicabili alla qualità dell’acqua e al relativo monitoraggio, nonché disposizioni sulla gestione dei rischi, e sull’utilizzo sicuro delle acque affinate nel quadro di una gestione integrata delle risorse idriche. Per acque affinate si intendono, ai sensi di questo Regolamento, le acque reflue urbane che sono state trattate conformemente ai requisiti di cui alla direttiva 91/271/CEE (2 ) e sono state sottoposte a ulteriore trattamento in un impianto di affinamento conformemente all’allegato I, sezione 2. Per impianto di affinamento si intende un impianto di trattamento delle acque reflue urbane o altra struttura che effettua un ulteriore trattamento delle acque reflue urbane conformemente alle prescrizioni della direttiva 91/271/CEE al fine di produrre acqua idonea a un uso specificato nell’allegato I, sezione 1. Il regolamento si applica ogni volta che le acque reflue urbane trattate sono riutilizzate, in conformità dell’articolo 12, paragrafo 1, della direttiva 91/271/CEE, a fini irrigui in agricoltura, come specificato nell’allegato I, sezione 1, del presente regolamento. TESTO REGOLAMENTO 2020/741: QUI. Contributo di compensazione ambientale a favore dei Comuni macrofornitori di risorse idriche (Giurisprudenza Costituzionale) La Corte Costituzionale con sentenza n° 117 del 23 giugno 2020 valuta la legittimità costituzionale della norma regionale che dispone il riconoscimento in favore dei comuni macrofornitori di risorse idriche, individuati ai sensi i apposita delibera di giunta regionale, di un contributo di compensazione ambientale pari a due centesimi di euro (euro 0,02) per ogni metro cubo di acqua immessa in rete eccedente il fabbisogno comunale. Questo beneficio è riconosciuto per la tutela e la garanzia del mantenimento delle condizioni ambientali delle fonti di approvvigionamento idrico da acquifero, per dare seguito all'implementazione di politiche tese allo sviluppo sostenibile, nonché per il completamento delle opere afferenti le reti di distribuzione. Secondo la Corte Costituzionale la disposizione regionale impugnata non distingue tra la generale competenza degli enti di governo dell'ambito e quella marginale degli enti locali nelle circoscritte ipotesi sopra indicate, e utilizza invece una formula che, per la sua generalità, è idonea a comprendere qualsiasi opera afferente alle reti di distribuzione delle risorse idriche. Per questa ragione la norma regionale si pone in contrasto con le richiamate disposizioni in materia di tutela delle acque, contenute nella Parte III del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006: -articolo 154 (Tariffa del servizio idrico integrato) - articolo 147 (Organizzazione territoriale del servizio idrico integrato) Tali norme per costante giurisprudenza di questa Corte, sono espressive della competenza statale in materia di tutela dell'ambiente ai sensi dell'art. 117, secondo comma, lettera s), Cost. (sentenze n. 153, n. 65 e n. 44 del 2019, n. 68 del 2018 e n. 229 del 2017). Si tratta infatti di disposizioni aventi finalità di prevenzione e riduzione dell'inquinamento, risanamento dei corpi idrici inquinati, miglioramento dello stato delle acque, perseguimento di usi sostenibili e durevoli delle risorse idriche, mantenimento della capacità naturale di autodepurazione dei corpi idrici e della capacità di sostenere comunità animali e vegetali ampie e diversificate, mitigazione degli effetti delle inondazioni e della siccità, protezione e miglioramento 2 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:31991L0271&from=IT
  4. 4. dello stato degli ecosistemi acquatici, degli ecosistemi terrestri e delle zone umide direttamente dipendenti dagli ecosistemi acquatici sotto il profilo del fabbisogno idrico. Sono scopi che attengono direttamente alla tutela delle condizioni intrinseche dei corpi idrici e che mirano a garantire determinati livelli qualitativi e quantitativi delle acque» (sentenze Corte Costituzionale n. 229 del 2017 e n. 254 del 2009; in senso analogo, sentenza Corte Costituzionale n. 246 del 2009). Conclude la Corte Costituzionale che la difformità della norma regionale impugnata rispetto a quanto disposto dal d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006 non si traduce in una differenziazione del livello (più o meno elevato) di tutela dell'ambiente, in relazione al quale potrebbe configurarsi una competenza regionale a introdurre una maggior tutela del bene ambientale, ma nell'implicita previsione di un modello organizzativo di gestione delle risorse idriche radicalmente diverso da quello predisposto dal legislatore statale in attuazione della disciplina comunitaria. Per le ragioni anzidette deve essere dichiarata l'illegittimità costituzionale la norma regionale, limitatamente alle parole «nonché per il completamento delle opere afferenti le reti di distribuzione. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: QUI.
  5. 5. AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Tutela lupo (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 11 giugno 2020 (causa C88-19) ha affermato che: - L’articolo 12, paragrafo 1, lettera a), della direttiva 92/43/CEE del Consiglio, del 21 maggio 1992, relativa alla conservazione degli habitat naturali e seminaturali e della flora e della fauna selvatiche, come modificata dalla direttiva 2013/17/UE, del 13 maggio 2013, deve essere interpretato nel senso che la cattura e il trasporto di un esemplare di una specie animale protetta ai sensi dell’allegato IV di tale direttiva, come il lupo, nella periferia di una zona popolata dall’uomo o in una tale zona, possono ricadere sotto il divieto previsto da tale disposizione. - L’articolo 16, paragrafo 1, della citata direttiva deve essere interpretato nel senso che qualsiasi forma di cattura deliberata di esemplari di tale specie animale nelle succitate circostanze è vietata in assenza di deroga concessa dall’autorità nazionale competente sulla base di tale disposizione. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE DI GIUSTIZIA: QUI.
  6. 6. ARIA Effetti emergenza COVID-19 su qualità dell’aria (Documentazione Nazionale) Life Prepair, progetto europeo che si occupa di politiche della qualità dell’aria nella pianura padana ha presentato uno studio sugli effetti della chiusura delle attività per l’emergenza COVID- 19. Le valutazioni delle variazioni emissive relative al periodo di lockdown possono essere messe a confronto con le riduzioni obiettivo dei piani di risanamento della qualità dell’aria. Questo confronto indica che: 1. Le emissioni di NOX hanno avuto un decremento comparabile a quello previsto dai piani, con un massimo settimanale dell’ordine del 40% (variazioni da settimana a settimana e andamenti simili nelle varie regioni). Questo decremento è attribuibile principalmente alla riduzione della circolazione dei veicoli che ha raggiunto l’ 80% per i veicoli leggeri ed il 50 – 60 % dei veicoli commerciali pesanti. 2. Le emissioni di PM10 (primario) hanno avuto un decremento massimo settimanale dell’ordine del 14%, sensibilmente inferiore a quello previsto dai piani (-40%), con variazioni da settimana a settimana e andamenti diversificati nelle varie regioni. Il minore decremento delle emissioni di PM10 è attribuibile principalmente al riscaldamento degli ambienti, le differenze tra le regioni sono dovute principalmente al diverso consumo di biomassa legnosa. 3. Le emissioni di ammoniaca non risultano ridotte, in quanto le attività agricole/zootecniche, che emettono oltre il 90% dell’ammoniaca, non hanno subito variazioni durante il lockdown. Piccole variazioni (-1% circa) sono dovute alla riduzione dei veicoli circolanti (marmitte catalitiche). TESTO STUDIO: QUI.
  7. 7. EFFETTO SERRA Riduzione delle emissioni più efficace sotto il profilo dei costi e promuovere investimenti a favore di basse emissioni di carbonio (Normativa Nazionale) Il Decreto Legislativo 9 giugno 2020, n. 47 attua della direttiva (UE) 2018/410 (3 ). Questa Direttiva mira a contribuire al raggiungimento dell'obiettivo di un elevato livello di protezione ambientale secondo il principio dello sviluppo sostenibile nel modo più efficace sotto il profilo economico, garantendo nel contempo un adeguato lasso di tempo per i relativi adeguamenti degli impianti e prevedendo un trattamento più favorevole in particolare di coloro che sono colpiti in maniera sproporzionata, nella misura in cui ciò sia compatibile con gli altri obiettivi della presente direttiva. Il capo III del nuovo Decreto Legislativo riguarda le emissioni da trasporto aereo. Il capo quindi disciplina l’assegnazione delle quote agli operatori di trasporto aereo in Italia, mentre il capo IV relativamente agli impianti fissi, stabilisce le procedure per autorizzare le emissioni da gas ad effetto serra nonché l’assegnazione ed il rilascio di quote, e le procedure relative alle attività elencate nell’allegato I diverse dalle attività di trasporto aereo. TESTO DLGS 47/2020: QUI. 3 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32018L0410&from=EN
  8. 8. INCENTIVI E POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI Investimenti sostenibili quadro di riferimento (Normativa Comunitaria) Il Regolamento (UE) 2020/852 del 18 giugno 2020 stabilisce i criteri per determinare se un’attività economica possa considerarsi ecosostenibile, al fine di individuare il grado di ecosostenibilità di un investimento. Il Regolamento si applica: 1. alle misure adottate dagli Stati membri o dall’Unione che stabiliscono obblighi per i partecipanti ai mercati finanziari o gli emittenti in relazione a prodotti finanziari o obbligazioni societarie resi disponibili come ecosostenibili; 2. ai partecipanti ai mercati finanziari che mettono a disposizione prodotti finanziari alle imprese soggette all’obbligo di pubblicare una dichiarazione di carattere non finanziario o una dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario ai sensi, rispettivamente, dell’articolo 19 bis o dell’articolo 29 bis della direttiva 2013/34/UE (4 ) del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio: bilanci di società per azioni, la società in accomandita per azioni, la società a responsabilità limitata. Il regolamento stabilisce regole di trasparenza per le aziende interessate dal provvedimento sulle modalità con cui vengono rispettati gli obiettivi ambientali stabiliti dallo stesso. Gli stati membri dovranno stabilire sanzioni in caso di violazioni delle suddette regole. TESTO REGOLAMENTO 2020/852: QUI. 4 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/it/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32013L0034
  9. 9. PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE Ulteriore proroga termini procedimenti amministrativi per emergenza Covid-19 (Normativa Nazionale) La legge del 5 giugno 2020 n° 40 (articolo 37) fissa il termine per la fine della sospensione dei procedimenti amministrativi a causa della emergenza COVID-19, al 15 maggio 2020. TESTO LEGGE 40/2020: QUI.
  10. 10. RIFIUTI Attività gestione rifiuti a rischio infiltrazione mafiosa (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 4-bis della legge n° 40 del 5 giugno 2020 modifica la legge 6 novembre 2012, n. 190 (5) prevenzione e la repressione della corruzione e dell'illegalità nella pubblica amministrazione. In particolare vengono inserite tra le attività a rischio di infiltrazione mafiosa servizi ambientali, comprese le attività di raccolta, di trasporto nazionale e transfrontaliero, anche per conto di terzi, di trattamento e di smaltimento dei rifiuti, nonché le attività di risanamento e di bonifica e gli altri servizi connessi alla gestione dei rifiuti. TESTO LEGGE 40/2020: QUI. Registro nazionale raccolta autorizzazioni ed esiti procedure semplificate per recupero rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) Con Decreto Ministero Ambiente 21 aprile 2020 è stato approvata la disciplina della organizzazione del registro nazionale sulla raccolta di autorizzazioni e conclusioni procedure semplificate per recupero rifiuti secondo l’articolo 184-ter del DLgs 152/2006 (6 ). In particolare il comma 3-septies di detto articolo 184-ter prevede che al fine del rispetto dei princìpi di trasparenza e di pubblicità, è istituito presso il Ministero dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio e del mare il registro nazionale per la raccolta delle autorizzazioni rilasciate e delle procedure semplificate concluse ai sensi del presente articolo. Le autorità competenti, al momento del rilascio, comunicano al Ministero dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio e del mare i nuovi provvedimenti autorizzatori emessi, riesaminati e rinnovati nonché gli esiti delle procedure semplificate avviate per l'inizio di operazioni di recupero di rifiuti. Si tratta degli atti frutto della istruttoria che riguarda operazioni di recupero che comportino la cessazione della qualifica di rifiuto secondo le condizioni definiti dal comma 1 di detto articolo 184-ter e cioè: a) la sostanza o l'oggetto sono destinati a essere utilizzati per scopi specifici; b) esiste un mercato o una domanda per tale sostanza od oggetto; c) la sostanza o l’oggetto soddisfa i requisiti tecnici per gli scopi specifici e rispetta la normativa e gli standard esistenti applicabili ai prodotti; d) l’utilizzo della sostanza o dell’oggetto non porterà a impatti complessivi negativi sull’ambiente o sulla salute umana. TESTO DECRETO 21/4/2020: QUI. Disciplina rifiuti sanitari da emergenza COVID-19 (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 30-bis della legge n°40 del 5 giugno 2020 prevede che, al fine di contenere il rischio infettivo e favorire la sterilizzazione dei rifiuti sanitari nelle strutture sanitarie, fino a trenta giorni dopo la dichiarazione di cessazione dello stato di emergenza sanitaria, i rifiuti sanitari a solo rischio infettivo assoggettati a procedimento di sterilizzazione, effettuato secondo le previsioni del DPR 254/2003 (7 ) ed in particolare dell’articolo 2, comma 1, lettera m) (8 ), presso le strutture 5 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2012/11/13/012G0213/sg 6 https://www.altalex.com/documents/news/2014/11/19/codice-dell-ambiente-parte-iv-rifiuti-e-bonifica-dei-siti- inquinati#parte4 7 https://www.ambientediritto.it/Legislazione/Rifiuti/2003/dpr%202003%20n.254.htm 8 “sterilizzazione: abbattimento della carica microbica tale da garantire un S.A.L. (Sterility Assurance Level) non inferiore a 10-6. La sterilizzazione e' effettuata secondo le norme UNI 10384/94, parte prima, mediante procedimento che comprenda anche la triturazione e l'essiccamento ai fini della non riconoscibilita' e maggiore efficacia del
  11. 11. sanitarie pubbliche e private ai sensi dell'articolo 7, comma 2 (9 ), del citato regolamento, sono sottoposti al regime giuridico dei rifiuti urbani. TESTO LEGGE 40/2020: QUI. Riduzione tassa rifiuti per emergenza COVID-19 (Normativa Nazionale) L’Autorità di Regolazione per Energia Reti e Ambiente con Deliberazione n°238 del 23 giugno 2020 introduce margini di flessibilità al fine di ridurre la tariffa rifiuti. In particolare l'Autorità adotta gli strumenti e le regole da applicarsi per garantire la copertura sia degli oneri derivanti dall'applicazione della deliberazione 158/2020/R/rif (10 ), recante misure straordinarie e urgenti volte a mitigare, per quanto possibile, la situazione di criticità e gli effetti sulle varie categorie di utenze delle limitazioni introdotte a livello nazionale o locale dai provvedimenti normativi adottati per contrastare l'emergenza da COVID-19, sia, più in generale, gli eventuali oneri straordinari derivanti da tale emergenza. TESTO DELIBERAZIONE 238/2020: QUI. Nuove Direttive su economia circolare: aumento rifiuti urbani da trattare (Documentazione Nazionale) Il Laboratorio Servizi Pubblici Locali ha elaborato un documento di scenario sulle conseguenze dopo la approvazione degli schemi di decreti legislativi predisposti dal Consiglio dei Ministri. Il Consiglio dei Ministri del 5 marzo u.s. ha approvato, in via preliminare, quattro Decreti Legislativi che recepiscono le Direttive del Pacchetto Economia Circolare (Direttive 849/2018, 850/2018, 851/2018 e 852/2018), adottate dall’Unione Europea nel luglio 2018 e da recepire nell’ordinamento italiano entro il luglio 2020. In particolare, rileva l’atto di recepimento in itinere della Direttiva 851/2018, a modifica della Direttiva “Quadro” sui rifiuti (Direttiva 98/2008). I provvedimenti che vanno delineandosi apporteranno innovazioni sostanziali al Testo Unico in materia Ambientale (TUA), il corpus di norme che disciplina la gestione dei rifiuti in Italia, e indicheranno la via all’economia circolare nel nostro Paese. In primo luogo, le nuove definizioni di rifiuto urbano e speciale prefigurano una armonizzazione dei criteri di assimilazione dei rifiuti prodotti dalle attività economiche; al contempo, l’abbandono di ogni riferimento alla quantità del rifiuto prodotto in favore di criteri di “qualità”, appare compatibile con un allargamento della platea delle utenze e dei relativi flussi di rifiuto ricompresi nel perimetro della privativa. In secondo luogo, il Programma Nazionale per la gestione dei rifiuti indica la necessità di una cabina di regia nazionale per un settore così strategico. Fondamentale, però, sarà trasporre nei fatti quanto previsto dal nuovo Art.198 del TUA, codificando una strategia nazionale vera e propria, con impegni “cogenti”, codificati e calati sul territorio, che non si limiti a fotografare uno stato dell’arte ben noto. In terzo luogo, una revisione degli incentivi economici necessaria a sostenere il cammino trattamento, nonche' della diminuzione di volume e di peso dei rifiuti stessi. Possono essere sterilizzati unicamente i rifiuti sanitari pericolosi a solo rischio infettivo. L'efficacia viene verificata secondo quanto indicato nell'allegato III del presente regolamento. La sterilizzazione dei rifiuti sanitari a rischio infettivo e' una facolta' esercitabile ai fini della semplificazione delle modalita' di gestione dei rifiuti stessi;” 9 “2. Gli impianti di sterilizzazione localizzati all'interno del perimetro della struttura sanitaria non devono essere autorizzati ai sensi degli articoli 27 e 28 del decreto legislativo n. 22 del 1997, a condizione che in tali impianti siano trattati esclusivamente rifiuti prodotti dalla struttura stessa. A tali fini si considerano prodotti dalla struttura sanitaria dove e' ubicato l'impianto di sterilizzazione anche i rifiuti prodotti dalle strutture sanitarie decentrate ma organizzativamente e funzionalmente collegate con la stessa.” 10 https://www.arera.it/it/docs/20/158-20.htm
  12. 12. di infrastrutturazione e a offrire segnali di prezzo coerenti con la gerarchia dei rifiuti: tra questi, la revisione e l’estensione degli schemi di responsabilità estesa del produttore (EPR), a partire dai requisiti informativi, finanziari e amministrativi. Le novità più rilevanti riguardano l’introduzione di nuovi schemi di EPR, l’attenzione all’ecodesign dei prodotti e l’istituzione di un Registro Nazionale dei Produttori. Quest’ultimo si annuncia come strumento ambizioso, in grado di accrescere la trasparenza, favorire il reperimento di dati omogenei sull’immesso al consumo, utili alla misurazione dei target di preparazione per il riutilizzo e riciclaggio e dunque a quantificare il contributo offerto da ciascun produttore all’obiettivo collettivo. Non possiamo più permetterci di non riutilizzare o riciclare i rifiuti urbani che possono essere reimpiegati, previo trattamento. Per questo una semplificazione dei processi autorizzativi e amministrativi sui processi di End of Waste è necessaria, al pari di un sostegno alla domanda di beni realizzati con materie prime seconde da riciclo. TESTO RAPPORTO COMPLETO: QUI.
  13. 13. SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE Protezione dei lavoratori contro i rischi derivanti da un'esposizione ad agenti cancerogeni o mutageni durante il lavoro (Normativa Nazionale) Il Decreto Legislativo n° 44 del 1 giugno 2020 attua la direttiva (UE) 2017/2398 (11 ) del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio, del 12 dicembre 2017, che modifica la direttiva 2004/37/CE (12 ). Il Decreto Legislativo n° 44 del 2020 modifica il decreto legislativo 9 aprile 2008, n. 81 (13 ). In particolare la modifica afferma che il medico competente fornisce ai lavoratori adeguate informazioni sulla sorveglianza sanitaria cui sono sottoposti e, ove ne ricorrano le condizioni, segnala la necessità che la stessa prosegua anche dopo che è cessata l'esposizione, per il periodo di tempo che ritiene necessario per la tutela della salute del lavoratore interessato. Il medico competente fornisce, altresì, al lavoratore indicazioni riguardo all'opportunità di sottoporsi ad accertamenti sanitari, anche dopo la cessazione dell'attività lavorativa, sulla base dello stato di salute del medesimo e dell'evoluzione delle conoscenze scientifiche. Vengono modificati altresì: - Allegato XLII: Elenco di Sostanze, Miscele e Processi che producono agenti cangeroni (articolo 234 DLgs 81/2008 - Allegato XLIII: Valori limite di esposizione professionale cioè il limite della concentrazione media, ponderata in funzione del tempo, di un agente cancerogeno o mutageno nell’aria, rilevabile entro la zona di respirazione di un lavoratore, in relazione ad un periodo di riferimento determinato stabilito da detto allegato (articolo 234 DLgs 81/2008). TESTO DLGS44/2020: QUI. Registrazione, la valutazione, l’autorizzazione e la restrizione delle sostanze chimiche (Normativa Comunitaria) Il Regolamento (UE) 2020/878 del 18 giugno 2020 che modifica l’allegato II del regolamento (CE) n. 1907/2006 (14 ). In particolare il nuovo Regolamento sostituisce l’allegato II al Regolamento del 2006. L’allegato definisce le prescrizioni relative alla scheda di dati di sicurezza fornita per una sostanza o un preparato a norma dell'articolo 31. La scheda di dati di sicurezza costituisce un meccanismo per trasmettere le informazioni di sicurezza appropriate sulle sostanze e sui preparati classificati, comprese le informazioni della pertinente relazione sulla sicurezza chimica, all'utilizzatore o agli utilizzatori situati immediatamente a valle nella catena d'approvvigionamento. Le informazioni presentate nella scheda di dati di sicurezza corrispondono a quelle contenute nella relazione sulla sicurezza chimica, quando tale relazione è prescritta. Se è stata elaborata una relazione sulla sicurezza chimica, lo scenario o gli scenari d'esposizione pertinenti sono riportati in un allegato della scheda di dati di sicurezza, affinché sia più facile riferirsi ad essi nelle voci pertinenti della scheda di dati di sicurezza. TESTO REGOLAMENTO 2020/878: QUI. 11 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dir/2017/2398/oj/ita/pdf 12 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:02004L0037-20140325&from=IT 13 https://www.lavoro.gov.it/documenti-e-norme/studi-e- statistiche/Documents/Testo%20Unico%20sulla%20Salute%20e%20Sicurezza%20sul%20Lavoro/Testo-Unico-81-08- Edizione-Giugno%202016.pdf 14 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32006R1907R(01)&from=DE
  14. 14. VAS VIA Nozione di piano assoggettabile a VAS (Giuriprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 25 giugno 2020 (causa C-24/19) ha affermato quanto segue: 1. L’articolo 2, lettera a), della direttiva 2001/42/CE del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio, del 27 giugno 2001, concernente la valutazione degli effetti di determinati piani e programmi sull’ambiente, deve essere interpretato nel senso che rientrano nella nozione di «piani e programmi» un’ordinanza e una circolare, adottate dal governo di un ente federato di uno Stato membro, contenenti entrambe diverse disposizioni riguardanti l’installazione e la gestione di impianti eolici. 2. L’articolo 3, paragrafo 2, lettera a), della direttiva 2001/42 dev’essere interpretato nel senso che costituiscono piani e programmi che devono essere sottoposti a valutazione ambientale, in forza di tale disposizione, un’ordinanza e una circolare, entrambe contenenti diverse disposizioni riguardanti l’installazione e la gestione di impianti eolici, tra cui misure relative alla proiezione d’ombra, alla sicurezza e alle norme sul rumore. 3. Qualora risulti che una valutazione ambientale, ai sensi della direttiva 2001/42, avrebbe dovuto essere realizzata prima dell’adozione dell’ordinanza e della circolare sulle quali si fonda un’autorizzazione relativa all’installazione e alla gestione di impianti eolici contestata dinanzi al giudice nazionale, cosicché tali atti e tale autorizzazione non sarebbero conformi al diritto dell’Unione, tale giudice può mantenere gli effetti dei citati atti e di tale autorizzazione solo qualora il diritto interno glielo consenta nell’ambito della controversia di cui è investito, e qualora l’annullamento di detta autorizzazione possa avere significative ripercussioni sull’approvvigionamento di energia elettrica dell’intero Stato membro interessato, e unicamente per il lasso di tempo strettamente necessario per rimediare a tale illegittimità. Spetta al giudice del rinvio, se del caso, procedere a tale valutazione nella controversia principale. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE DI GIUSTIZIA: QUI.

×