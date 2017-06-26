News 25/A/2017 Lunedì, 26 giugno 2017 Responsabile tecnico rifiuti, nuovi requisiti pubblicati in Gu. Sono state pubblicat...
Corpi idrici sotterranei, le Linee guida Ispra. L’Istituto per la ricerca e protezione ambientale (Ispra) ha rilasciato ne...
Rifiuti. Fanghi ammessi per l’uso agricolo. Cass. Sez. III n. 27958 del 6 giugno 2017 (Cc 31 gen 2017) Presidente: Savani ...
emissioni radio-elettriche e di ogni altro interesse di rilievo pubblico che si colleghi alla porzione di territorio su cu...
In riferimento alla raccolta dati un metodo importante è rappresentato dalle campagne di ricerca a mare, tanto che l’Ue pr...
News A 26 2017

  1. 1. News 25/A/2017 Lunedì, 26 giugno 2017 Responsabile tecnico rifiuti, nuovi requisiti pubblicati in Gu. Sono state pubblicate sulla Gazzetta ufficiale del 21 giugno 2017 le delibere dell’Albo gestori ambientali che stabiliscono i requisiti del Responsabile Tecnico e le modalità di svolgimento delle verifiche abilitative. Si tratta in particolare della deliberazione 30 maggio 2017, prot. n.06/Albo/Cn, che stabilisce – con decorrenza 16 ottobre 2017 – i nuovi requisiti del responsabile tecnico in attuazione di quanto previsto dagli articoli 12 (Compiti, responsabilità e requisiti del responsabile tecnico) e 13 (Formazione del responsabile tecnico) del regolamento dell’Albo, approvato con il Dm 120/2014. La parallela deliberazione 30 maggio 2017, prot. n.07/Albo/Cn, indica le sedi, le date e le modalità di svolgimento delle verifiche che interesseranno per prima la Regione Veneto (19 dicembre 2017). Seguiranno Campania (9 gennaio 2018), Sardegna (17 gennaio), Lombardia (24 gennaio), Sicilia (31 gennaio), Lazio (7 febbraio) e Piemonte (14 febbraio). Fonte: reteambiente.it Classificazione rifiuti, “Codice ambientale” richiama ultima disciplina Ue. La nuova premessa all’allegato D (Elenco dei rifiuti) del Dlgs. 152/2006 chiarisce che la classificazione dei rifiuti è effettuata applicando la decisione 2014/955/Ue e il regolamento 1357/2014/Ue. La novità è prevista dall’articolo 9 del Dl 20 giugno 2017, n. 91 (“Disposizioni urgenti per la crescita economica nel Mezzogiorno”), entrato in vigore dal 21 giugno 2017, che ha sostituito i numeri da 1 a 7 della parte premessa all’introduzione dell’allegato D (Elenco dei rifiuti di cui all’articolo 7 della direttiva 2008/98/Ce con un nuovo e unico numero 7 (“La classificazione dei rifiuti è effettuata dal produttore assegnando ad essi il competente codice Cer ed applicando le disposizioni contenute nella decisione 2014/955/Ue e nel regolamento (Ue) n. 1357/2014 della Commissione, del 18 dicembre 2014”). Fonte: reteambiente.it
  2. 2. Corpi idrici sotterranei, le Linee guida Ispra. L’Istituto per la ricerca e protezione ambientale (Ispra) ha rilasciato nel giugno 2017 le Linee guida per il calcolo dei valori di fondo per i corpi idrici sotterranei. Previste dall’allegato 1 alla parte III del Dlgs 152/2006 come integrato dal Dm 6 luglio 2016, le Linee guida forniscono la procedura da seguire per il calcolo dei valori di fondo al fine di fornire gli elementi utili alla valutazione dello stato chimico dei corpi idrici sotterranei. Il documento (numerato 155/2017) riporta, oltre alla procedura per la determinazione dei valori di fondo naturale (Vfn), un metodo per l’attribuzione del livello di affidabilità (alto, medio, basso, molto basso) della determinazione ottenuta, in funzione della quantità di dati disponibili e, più in generale, del livello conoscitivo del Cis (corpo idrico sotterraneo) esaminato. Per la quantificazione del fondo chimico dei corpi idrici sotterranei è adottato il termine “valori di fondo” concordemente a quanto richiesto nel citato allegato 1 alla parte III del Dlgs. 152/2006 e alla letteratura tecnica di settore (Iso 19258:2005, Apat-Iss 2006, Ispra 2009, Snpa 2017). Più esplicitamente, ed in coerenza con la citata normativa detti “valori di fondo” riferendosi ad un contesto di naturalità o comunque di “alterazioni estremamente limitate rispetto a condizioni inalterate” sono intesi quali “valori di fondo naturale (Vfn)”. (Articolo di Francesco Petrucci) Fonte: reteambiente.it Ambiente in genere. Accertamento dell’osservanza delle condizioni dell’AIA TAR Basilicata Sez. I n. 346 del 26 aprile 2017 L’art. 29-decies, nn. 3 e 6 del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006 rimette alle agenzie regionali e provinciali la competenza all’accertamento dell’osservanza, da parte del gestore, delle condizioni dell’autorizzazione integrata ambientale, nonché alla proposizione delle misure da adottare in relazione al caso concreto. Viola dunque tale disposizione la Regione che ha direttamente esercitato il potere di cui all’art. 29- decies, n. 9, lett. a), del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2016, senza che negli atti impugnati risulti lo svolgimento di attività istruttoria, di accertamento o di proposta da parte dell’ARPA. Fonte: lexambiente.it
  3. 3. Rifiuti. Fanghi ammessi per l’uso agricolo. Cass. Sez. III n. 27958 del 6 giugno 2017 (Cc 31 gen 2017) Presidente: Savani Estensore: Di Nicola Imputato: Pagnin Secondo quanto disposto dal d.lgs. 27 gennaio 1992, n. 99, i fanghi ammessi per l'uso agricolo possono essere suddivisi in tre tipologie: 1) civili (sempre ammessi), 2) urbani (ammessi solo se le caratteristiche sono sostanzialmente non diverse da quelle dei fanghi civili) e 3) da altri insediamenti (ammessi solo se assimilabili a quelli civili. Ne consegue che i fanghi di depurazione per le attività agricole devono provenire dalla depurazione di acque reflue e perciò, qualora provengano da impianti industriali, deve comunque trattarsi di reflui assimilabili a quelli civili, con la conseguenza che il predetto decreto n. 99 del 1992 disciplina unicamente i fanghi (umidi-disidratati, essiccati) provenienti da processi di depurazione degli scarichi di insediamenti civili, misti o produttivi assimilabili ai primi, nonché i fanghi trattati, senza alcuna distinzione tra quelli derivanti da cicli di lavorazione o da processi di depurazione. Ne deriva che restano esclusi sia i fanghi di depurazione degli scarichi produttivi "non assimilabili", sia i fanghi provenienti da impianti diversi da quelli indicati dall'art. 2 del decreto n. 99 del 1992 , sia i residui da processi di potabilizzazione, sia i fanghi residuati da cicli di lavorazione non trattati e quelli non destinati all'agricoltura. Quest'ultima esclusione deriva dalla delimitazione contenuta nella direttiva (Direttiva CEE 12 giugno 1986, n. 278) che il decreto legislativo "de quo" ha recepito. Fonte: lexambiente.it Elettrosmog. Realizzazione impianti e normativa urbanistica. Consiglio di Stato Sez. III n. 2200 del 12 maggio 2017 L'art. 3 co. 1 lett. e) punto 4 del D.P.R. 380/01 dispone chiaramente che rientri negli interventi di nuova costruzione che necessitano di permesso di costruire "l'installazione di torri e tralicci per impianti radio-ricetrasmittenti e di ripetitori per i servizi di telecomunicazione". La sottoposizione di siffatti impianti al titolo abilitativo edilizio non soffre eccezione per effetto della disciplina dettata dall'art. 87 del codice della comunicazioni elettroniche approvato con D.Lgs. n. 259 del 2003. Tale ultima disposizione reca una disciplina unitaria del procedimento autorizzatorio delle infrastrutture di comunicazione elettronica per impianti radioelettrici, abbinando all'interno di un unico procedimento - a fini di semplificazione ed accelerazione del rilascio dell'atto conclusivo - la verifica dell'osservanza dei limiti di esposizione alle
  4. 4. emissioni radio-elettriche e di ogni altro interesse di rilievo pubblico che si colleghi alla porzione di territorio su cui interviene l'installazione dell'impianto, ma non reca alcuna prescrizione volta a derogare alla disciplina urbanistico/edilizia del sito interessato. La sottrazione al regime autorizzatorio non trova, inoltre, sostegno nell' assimilazione, ai sensi dell' art. 86, terzo comma, del D.Lgs. n. 259 del 2003, delle infrastrutture di comunicazione elettronica alle "opere di urbanizzazione primaria". Anche tali ultimi interventi - come espressamente previsto dall'art. 3, comma 1, lett. e), punto e.2) del D.Lgs. n. 380 del 2001 - per l'effetto modificativo dell'assetto del territorio ad essi peculiare si qualificano come "nuova costruzione" e non sono sottratti al controllo comunale previsto dall'art. 10 del D.Lgs. n. 380 del 2001 citato". Fonte: lexambiente.it L’Ue ha riformato il quadro per la raccolta e la gestione di dati nel settore della pesca. L’Ue rivede le norme per la raccolta, la gestione e l’uso di dati biologici, ambientali, tecnici e socioeconomici relativi al settore della pesca. Con regolamento pubblicato sulla Gazzetta ufficiale europea di oggi modifica il precedente regolamento che istituisce un quadro comunitario per la raccolta, la gestione e l’uso di dati nel settore della pesca e un sostegno alla consulenza scientifica relativa alla politica comune della pesca (Pcp). La Commissione, dunque elabora un programma pluriennale per la raccolta e la gestione dei dati secondo criteri prestabiliti. Si tratta, comunque di dati sull’ecosistema relativi all’impatto della pesca, dati sulla sostenibilità dell’acquacoltura e dati socioeconomici sulla pesca e l’acquacoltura. Per motivi di semplificazione e razionalizzazione, i dati da raccogliere sono selezionati sulla base di esigenze chiaramente motivate da parte degli utenti di dati scientifici, tenendo conto della rilevanza e dell’utilità. Perché la raccolta dati deve consentire la determinazione degli obiettivi necessari per l’attuazione dei piani pluriennali come il tasso di mortalità per pesca e la biomassa dello stock riproduttore. Così come deve consentire di colmare le lacune nella copertura dei dati relativi alla flotta peschereccia e di ridurre il numero di stock con carenza di dati in talune regioni. In tale ottica risulta anche importante raccogliere dati biologici sulla pesca ricreativa laddove vi è un impatto potenzialmente significativo sullo stato dello stock per consentire di instaurare le modalità di gestione e conservazione.
  5. 5. In riferimento alla raccolta dati un metodo importante è rappresentato dalle campagne di ricerca a mare, tanto che l’Ue prevede di effettuare un numero sufficiente di campagne di ricerca a mare obbligatorie nelle regioni marine dove gli stock sono condivisi. Per l’attuazione del programma pluriennale dell’Unione è richiesto un impegno da parte degli Stati membri. Questi dovranno descrivere le loro principali attività di raccolta dati nella sezione del programma operativo integrata da un piano di lavoro per la stessa raccolta dati. Inoltre, al fine di migliorare l’affidabilità dei pareri scientifici necessari per condurre la Pcp, gli Stati membri e la Commissione dovrebbero operare in coordinamento e in collaborazione nell’ambito degli organismi scientifici internazionali competenti. Del resto il quadro per la raccolta dei dati dovrebbe contribuire al raggiungimento degli obiettivi della Pcp, che comprendono la protezione dell’ambiente marino, la gestione sostenibile di tutte le specie sfruttate commercialmente e, in particolare, il raggiungimento di un buono stato ecologico nell’ambiente marino entro il 2020. La raccolta dei dati è essenziale in quanto consente di fondarla sui migliori pareri scientifici. I dati sono necessari lo stato degli stock ittici, la redditività dei vari segmenti del settore e l’impatto della pesca e dell’acquacoltura sull’ecosistema. E sono necessari per valutare le politiche comunitaria in (misure di gestione della pesca, misure finanziarie strutturali a sostegno delle zone dipendenti dalla pesca e dall’acquacoltura, misure di mitigazione destinate a ridurre gli effetti negativi della pesca sull’ecosistema). Pero, è anche necessario garantire che i dati siano trasmessi tempestivamente entro un termine certo e in formato standardizzato, con sistemi di codifica chiari e univoci. Una trasmissione che non riguarda solo utilizzatori finali dei dati scientifici, i quali devono poter offrire in tempo utile la consulenza necessaria a consentire una pesca sostenibile, ma anche altri soggetti interessati alla possibilità di ricevere tali dati. (Articolo di Eleonora Santucci) Fonte: greenreport.it
×