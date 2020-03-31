NEWSAMBIENTE marzo 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Periodo dal 1 Marzo al 31 Marzo 2020 LE NOVITÀ(1 ) NORMATIVE E GIURISPRUDENZIALI MARZO 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grond...
2 Sommario ACQUE TUTELA-GESTIONE ............................................................................................
3 ACQUE TUTELA-GESTIONE Obblighi di rete fognaria e trattamenti secondario (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giusti...
4 AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Finanziamenti per istituzione aree marine protette (Normativa Nazionale) Il comma 4 articol...
5 ARIA Miglioramento qualità dell’aria : le conclusioni del Consiglio UE (documentazione comunitaria) Le Conclusioni ricon...
6 CACCIA – TUTELA FAUNA Disciplina orari di caccia e compilazione tesserino venatorio (Giurisprudenza Nazionale) La Corte ...
7 regionale contestata ha la funzione di contemperare la possibilità di svolgimento di specifiche manifestazioni popolari ...
8 ENERGIA Proroga incentivi impianti a biogas per imprese agricole (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 40ter della legge 8/20...
9 Piani di sviluppo della rete elettrica di trasmissione nazionale 2016-2017 (Normativa Nazionale) Con Decreto Ministero S...
10 MARE Nautica da diporto e pertinenze demaniali marittime con finalità turistico - ricreative (Normativa Nazionale) L’ar...
11 MOBILITÀ SOSTENIBILE Riduzione inquinamento aree portuali (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 34-bis della legge 8/2020 st...
12 PROTEZIONE CIVILE Indirizzi operazioni di spegnimento degli incendi boschivi (Normativa Nazionale) La Direttiva del Pre...
13 Emergenza Coronavirus: Funzioni ulteriori del Sistema nazionale a rete per la protezione dell'ambiente (Normativa Nazio...
14 PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE AMBIENTE Regolamento di riorganizzazione del Ministero delle politiche agricole alimentari e f...
15 RIFIUTI Rinvio di scadenze adempimenti relativi a comunicazioni sui rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) In base all’articolo ...
16 TESTO DECRETO LEGGE 18/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.d...
17 RUMORE Metodi di determinazione degli effetti nocivi del rumore ambientale (Normativa Comunitaria) La Direttiva (UE) 20...
  3. 3. 3 ACQUE TUTELA-GESTIONE Obblighi di rete fognaria e trattamenti secondario (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 5 Marzo 2020 causa C-248/19 ha condannato la Repubblica di Cipro per: - non avere provveduto a dotare di rete fognaria 31 agglomerati e - non avere garantito che in questi stessi agglomerati le acque reflue urbane che confluiscono in reti fognarie siano sottoposte, prima dello scarico, ad un trattamento secondario (2 ) o ad un trattamento equivalente, come invece prescrivono gli articoli 4, 10 e 15 nonché l’allegato I, punti B e D, della direttiva 91/271/CEE. TESTO SENTENZA: http://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf;jsessionid=01CA4488A20A4D10728CCD5501A25755? text=&docid=224128&pageIndex=0&doclang=FR&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1&cid=1198424 2 « Trattamento secondario » : trattamento delle acque reflue urbane mediante un processo che in genere comporta il trattamento biologico con sedimentazioni secondarie, o un altro processo in cui vengano rispettati i requisiti stabiliti nella tabella 1 dell'allegato I.
  4. 4. 4 AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Finanziamenti per istituzione aree marine protette (Normativa Nazionale) Il comma 4 articolo 24 della legge 8/2020 afferma che Al fine di potenziare la gestione e il funzionamento delle aree marine protette già istituite, l'autorizzazione di spesa di cui all'articolo 8, comma 10 (3 ), della legge 23 marzo 2001, n. 93, è incrementata di 0,7 milioni di euro per il 2020 e di 0,6 milioni di euro annui a decorrere dall'anno 2021. La seconda parte del comma 4 articolo 24 della legge 8/2020 incrementa, rispetto a quanto previsto dall’articolo 32 della legge 979/1982 (4 ) di 2 milioni di euro per il 2020 le risorse per la istituzioni gestione vigilanza delle seguenti aree marine protette da istituire secondo l’articolo 36 della legge 349/1991: Penisola della Campanella - Isola di Capri; Costa di Maratea; Capo Spartivento - Capo Teulada; Isola di San Pietro. TESTO LEGGE 8/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-02-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01353&elenco30giorni=false 3 “10. Per il funzionamento e la gestione delle aree protette marine previste dalle leggi 31 dicembre 1982, n. 979, e 6 dicembre 1991, n. 394, e' autorizzata la spesa di lire 3.000 milioni a decorrere dall'anno 2001. Nelle medesime aree protette marine e' autorizzata per investimenti la spesa di lire 2.000 milioni a decorrere dall'anno 2000.” 4 https://natura.legambiente.it/wp-content/uploads/Legge_31_dicembre_1982_n_979Disposizioni-per-la-difesa-del- mare.pdf
  5. 5. 5 ARIA Miglioramento qualità dell’aria : le conclusioni del Consiglio UE (documentazione comunitaria) Le Conclusioni riconoscono che le direttive in materia costituiscono una base normativa coerente per il miglioramento della qualità dell'aria nell'UE e l'armonizzazione dei criteri di valutazione della qualità dell'aria in tutta l'UE, ed hanno contribuito a migliorare la qualità dell’aria nei Paesi europei. Le conclusioni però sottolineano che l'inquinamento atmosferico continua a essere la principale causa ambientale di problemi di salute nell'UE, tanto che si stima che sia la causa di oltre 400 000 decessi prematuri ogni anno. Le conclusioni ricordano che le persone nelle zone urbane sono particolarmente esposte. Le conclusioni inoltre rilevano che le direttive sulla qualità dell'aria ambiente non sono state pienamente efficaci e che sussiste un margine di miglioramento del quadro esistente al fine di garantire il conseguimento di una buona qualità dell'aria in tutta l'UE, in modo da evitare conseguenze nocive sulla salute umana e sull'ambiente nel complesso. A tal fine le conclusioni sottolineano la necessità di modificare le attuali norme UE in materia al fine di raggiungere un maggiore allineamento delle norme dell'UE in materia di qualità dell'aria alle linee guida dell'OMS. Sempre secondo le conclusioni un approccio basato su indicatori di esposizione media potrebbe contribuire a ridurre l'esposizione complessiva della popolazione generale in tutte le aree, tenendo conto nel contempo dell'impatto sui gruppi vulnerabili. Le Conclusioni inoltre sottolineano come una politica efficace in materia di aria pulita richiede un approccio integrato che garantisca la coerenza – valutata periodicamente - con le altre politiche ambientali e con tutti gli altri settori strategici pertinenti. Infine le Conclusioni evidenziano l'esigenza che la riduzione dell'inquinamento atmosferico sia sostenuta dai necessari investimenti, in quanto i benefici delle politiche in materia di qualità dell'aria superano ampiamente i relativi costi di attuazione; da ciò l'importanza di dare priorità ai finanziamenti disponibili per migliorare la qualità dell'aria, nonché di renderli maggiormente accessibili e sfruttarli. TESTO CONCLUSIONI: http://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/ST-6650-2020-INIT/it/pdf
  6. 6. 6 CACCIA – TUTELA FAUNA Disciplina orari di caccia e compilazione tesserino venatorio (Giurisprudenza Nazionale) La Corte Costituzionale con sentenza 6 marzo 2020 n° 40 ha giudicato la legittimità costituzionale di due norme della Regione Liguria in materia di disciplina della attività venatoria. In particolare: 1. La prima norma regionale dispone che “la caccia da appostamento fisso o temporaneo alla selvaggina migratoria è consentita fino a mezz'ora dopo il tramonto”. Questa norma è dichiarata incostituzionale in quanto viola il limite fissato dall'art. 18, comma 7, della legge quadro statale n. 157 del 1992. Infatti secondo la Corte Costituzionale (vedi anche sentenza 191 del 2011) la disciplina statale che delimita il periodo entro il quale è consentita l'attività venatoria «è ascrivibile al novero delle misure indispensabili per assicurare la sopravvivenza e la riproduzione delle specie cacciabili, rientrando nella materia della tutela dell'ambiente, vincolante per il legislatore regionale». Ha quindi precisato che a tale disciplina sono riconducibili anche «i limiti orari nei quali quotidianamente detta attività è lecitamente svolta in relazione a determinate specie cacciabili. 2. La seconda norma regionale prevede invece che il cacciatore “deve [...] indicare, negli appositi spazi del tesserino venatorio regionale relativi alla fauna stanziale e migratoria, la sigla del capo abbattuto subito dopo l'abbattimento accertato”. La Corte ha invece dichiarato la costituzionalità di questa norma in quanto la precisazione, da parte della stessa, dell'abbattimento come “accertato” determini una diminuzione del livello di protezione stabilito dal legislatore statale, concorrendo, al contrario, a conseguirlo in modo coerente con lo scopo cui è esso preordinato. Peraltro, la norma regionale denunciata prevede espressamente che l'annotazione debba essere effettuata «subito dopo» l'abbattimento, escludendo così ogni possibilità di differimento dell'obbligo di annotazione rispetto a tale evento, la cui verifica - anche qualora dovesse richiedere uno specifico accertamento dell'effettiva uccisione del capo di fauna - deve, in ogni caso, essere effettuata dal cacciatore immediatamente dopo avere sparato. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/corte_costituzionale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPub blicazioneGazzetta=2020-03-11&atto.codiceRedazionale=T-200040 Manifestazioni storico culturali e benessere animale (Giurisprudenza Nazionale) La Corte Costituzionale, con sentenza n° 45 del 2020, ha giudicato la costituzionalità di due norme regionalI: 1. la prima recita: “qualora la manifestazione preveda l’impiego di equidi o altri ungulati, il terreno asfaltato o cementato è ricoperto da materiale idoneo ad attutire i colpi degli zoccoli degli animali” 2. la seconda recita: “qualora, considerate la lunghezza e le caratteristiche del percorso, non sia possibile o conveniente ricoprire il tracciato da percorrere, deve, comunque, essere assicurato il benessere degli animali con idonea ferratura atta ad attutire i colpi degli zoccoli ed evitare il rischio di scivolamento, e con la previsione del cambio degli animali secondo il regolamento regionale”. Secondo la Corte Costituzionale non sussiste in materia una organica disciplina legislativa statale, né le misure previste dall’accordo Stato Regioni di qualche tempo fa come pure e delle ordinanze statali hanno comunque trovato trasposizione in una fonte normativa primaria. Quindi la norma
  7. 7. 7 regionale contestata ha la funzione di contemperare la possibilità di svolgimento di specifiche manifestazioni popolari di riconosciuto valore storico-culturale con la riconosciuta esigenza di salvaguardia degli animali impiegati, che costituisce indubbiamente principio ispiratore degli interventi in materia. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/corte_costituzionale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblic azioneGazzetta=2020-03-11&atto.codiceRedazionale=T-200045 Competenze ambientali Province Autonome in materia di caccia (Giurisprudenza Nazionale) La Corte Costituzionale con sentenza n° 51 del 2020 ha giudicato la costituzionalità di una norma della Provincia autonoma di Trento dove nel regolare l’attività venatoria si autorizza l’esercizio della caccia in maniera cumulativa, e cioè sia in forma vagante sia mediante appostamento fisso. Detta normativa si fonda sul peculiare regime riservistico vigente nel territorio provinciale, derogando a quanto stabilito dal legislatore nazionale con l’art. 12, comma 5, della legge n. 157 del 1992, che impone, invece, la scelta tra una delle seguenti forme di esercizio dell’attività venatoria: vagante in zona Alpi; da appostamento fisso; nelle altre forme consentite dalla legge e praticate nel rimanente territorio destinato all’attività venatoria programmata. La Corte ha considerato costituzionale detta normativa anche citando una precedente sua sentenza ( n. 215 del 2019) che, proprio in relazione ad una legge della Provincia autonoma di Trento, aveva stabilito: “nel loro insieme, le competenze statutarie delle Province autonome assicurano la complessiva tutela del particolare ecosistema provinciale e, in considerazione delle particolari caratteristiche dell’habitat alpino, giustificano l’attribuzione della competenza all’esercizio della deroga all’autonomia provinciale, prevedendo un sostanziale bilanciamento, legittimamente rimesso dalle leggi provinciali impugnate ai Presidenti delle Province autonome, quali organi idonei alla valutazione della dimensione anche localistica degli interessi coinvolti”. Secondo la nuova sentenza della Corte Costituzionale la peculiarità del regime della riserva naturale, del resto, è a fondamento della modifica all’art. 1, terzo comma, del d.P.R. n. 279 del 1974, intervenuta ad opera dell’art. 1 del d.lgs. n. 239 del 2016, che ha introdotto nelle norme di attuazione dello statuto speciale la possibilità dell’esercizio congiunto della caccia, in deroga al principio della caccia di specializzazione. Ai sensi dell’art. 107 dello statuto, le norme di attuazione sono adottate con decreti legislativi, sentita una commissione paritetica composta di dodici membri di cui sei in rappresentanza dello Stato, due del Consiglio regionale, due del Consiglio provinciale di Trento e due di quello di Bolzano. Tre componenti devono appartenere al gruppo linguistico tedesco o ladino. La Corte, in più sentenze passate, ha chiarito che trattasi di norme espressive di un potere attribuito dalla norma costituzionale in via permanente e stabile e, quindi, nell’ambito della loro competenza, capaci di derogare alle leggi ordinarie, nel rispetto dei suddetti limiti (ex plurimis, sentenze n. 341 del 2001, n. 213 del 1998, n. 160 del 1985, n. 212 del 1984 e n. 151 del 1972). Pertanto, conclude la nuova sentenza, il d.lgs. n. 239 del 2016, di modifica delle norme di attuazione dello statuto della Provincia autonoma e approvato con lo speciale procedimento per esse previsto che coinvolge anche i rappresentanti delle autonomie, legittimamente innova in parte qua la legge n. 157 del 1992, derogando per la Provincia autonoma di Trento al principio della caccia di specializzazione in essa previsto. Non sussiste, dunque, la lamentata violazione della competenza esclusiva statale di cui all’art. 117, secondo comma, lettera s), Cost. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: https://www.cortecostituzionale.it/actionSchedaPronuncia.do?anno=2020&numero=51
  8. 8. 8 ENERGIA Proroga incentivi impianti a biogas per imprese agricole (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 40ter della legge 8/2020 stabilisce di prorogare all’anno 2020 gli incentivi ex commi da 954 a 956 dell'articolo 1 della legge n. 145 del 2018 (5 ) gli impianti di produzione di energia elettrica alimentati a biogas, con potenza elettrica non superiore a 300 kW e facenti parte del ciclo produttivo di una impresa agricola, di allevamento, realizzati da imprenditori agricoli anche in forma consortile e la cui alimentazione deriva per almeno l'80 per cento da reflui e materie derivanti dalle aziende agricole realizzatrici e per il restante 20 per cento da loro colture di secondo raccolto. TESTO LEGGE 8/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-02-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01353&elenco30giorni=false Autoconsumo da fonti rinnovabili (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 42-bis della legge 8/2020 consente di attivare l'autoconsumo collettivo da fonti rinnovabili ovvero realizzare comunità energetiche rinnovabili. Si tratta di dare attuazione anticipata a quanto previsto dalla Direttiva (UE) 2018/2001 (6 ) in relazione: 1. alla possibilità che i consumatori di energia elettrica possono associarsi per divenire autoconsumatori di energia rinnovabile che agiscono collettivamente ai sensi dell'articolo 21, paragrafo 4 (7 ), 2. realizzare comunità energetiche rinnovabili ai sensi dell'articolo 22 (8 ) della medesima direttiva. I clienti finali si associano secondo quanto sopra indicato nel rispetto delle condizioni stabilite dal comma 3 articolo 42-bis. TESTO LEGGE 8/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-02-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01353&elenco30giorni=false 5 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2018/12/31/18G00172/sg 6 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32018L2001&from=LV 7 “Gli Stati membri provvedono affinché gli autoconsumatori di energia rinnovabile che si trovano nello stesso edificio, compresi condomini, siano autorizzati a esercitare collettivamente le attività di cui al paragrafo 2 e a organizzare tra di loro lo scambio di energia rinnovabile prodotta presso il loro sito o i loro siti, fatti salvi gli oneri di rete e altri oneri, canoni, prelievi e imposte pertinenti applicabili a ciascun autoconsumatore di energia rinnovabile. Gli Stati membri possono distinguere tra autoconsumatori individuali di energia rinnovabile e autoconsumatori di energia rinnovabile che agiscono collettivamente. Eventuali trattamenti diversi sono proporzionati e debitamente giustificati» 8 “1. Gli Stati membri assicurano che i clienti finali, in particolare i clienti domestici, abbiano il diritto di partecipare a comunità di energia rinnovabile, mantenendo al contempo i loro diritti o doveri in qualità di clienti finali e senza essere soggetti a condizioni o procedure ingiustificate o discriminatorie che ne impedirebbero la partecipazione a una comunità di energia rinnovabile, a condizione che, per quanto riguarda le imprese private, la loro partecipazione non costituisca l'attività commerciale o professionale principale.”
  9. 9. 9 Piani di sviluppo della rete elettrica di trasmissione nazionale 2016-2017 (Normativa Nazionale) Con Decreto Ministero Sviluppo Economico del 25 febbraio 2020 sono stati approvati i Piani in oggetto. I Piano di Sviluppo, con orizzonte decennale, contengono le linee di sviluppo di tale sistema infrastrutturale, tenendo conto: 1. dell'andamento del fabbisogno energetico e della previsione della domanda da soddisfare; 2. della necessità di potenziamento delle reti di interconnessione con l'estero; 3. della necessità di ridurre al minimo i rischi di congestione interzonali, anche in base alle previsioni sull'incremento e sulla distribuzione della domanda formulate dai gestori delle reti di distribuzione; 4. delle richieste di connessione alla Rete elettrica di trasmissione nazionale (RTN) formulate dagli aventi diritto. TESTO PIANI 2016-2017: https://www.mise.gov.it/index.php/it/energia/energia-elettrica/rete-elettrica- di-trasmissione-nazionale/piano-di-sviluppo
  10. 10. 10 MARE Nautica da diporto e pertinenze demaniali marittime con finalità turistico - ricreative (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 34 della legge 8/2020 prevede che al fine di sostenere il settore turistico-balneare e quello della nautica da diporto, è sospeso dal 1° gennaio 2020 al 30 settembre 2020 il pagamento dei canoni dovuti riferiti alle concessioni relative a pertinenze demaniali marittime con finalità turistico-ricreative e alle concessioni demaniali marittime per la realizzazione e la gestione di strutture dedicate alla nautica da diporto, di cui all'articolo 03 del decreto-legge 5 ottobre 1993, n. 400, convertito, con modificazioni, dalla legge 4 dicembre 1993, n. 494 (9 ). TESTO LEGGE 8/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-02-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01353&elenco30giorni=false 9 https://www.normattiva.it/uri-res/N2Ls?urn:nir:stato:decreto.legge:1993-10-05;400
  11. 11. 11 MOBILITÀ SOSTENIBILE Riduzione inquinamento aree portuali (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 34-bis della legge 8/2020 stabilisce che al fine di favorire la riduzione dell'inquinamento ambientale nelle aree portuali mediante la diffusione delle tecnologie elettriche, entro centottanta giorni dalla data di entrata in vigore della legge di conversione del presente decreto, l'Autorità di regolazione per energia, reti e ambiente adotta uno o più provvedimenti volti a introdurre una specifica tariffa per la fornitura di energia elettrica erogata da impianti di terra alle navi ormeggiate in porto dotate di impianti elettrici con potenza installata nominale superiore a 35 kW. TESTO LEGGE 8/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-02-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01353&elenco30giorni=false Contributi a sostegno del trasporto ferroviario intermodale o trasbordato (Normativa Nazionale) Il Decreto 16 Marzo 2020 definisce istruzioni operative di accesso ai contributi per l'erogazione delle risorse previste destinate ad interventi a sostegno del trasporto ferroviario intermodale. Si tratta dei contributi previsti dal comma 648 articolo 1 legge 208/2015 (10 ) finanziati con 14 milioni di euro per l'anno 2020 e di 25 milioni di euro per l'anno 2021 come previsto dalcomma111 articolo 1 della legge 160/2019 (11 ). TESTO DECRETO 16/3/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-26&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01758&elenco30giorni=false 10 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2015/12/30/15G00222/sg 11 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2019/12/30/19G00165/sg
  12. 12. 12 PROTEZIONE CIVILE Indirizzi operazioni di spegnimento degli incendi boschivi (Normativa Nazionale) La Direttiva del Presidente del Consiglio dei Ministri del 10 gennaio 2020 fornisce alle componenti ed alle strutture operative del Servizio nazionale di protezione civile le indicazioni per la definizione, le funzioni, la formazione e la qualificazione della direzione delle operazioni di spegnimento degli incendi boschivi, riportate nell'allegato che ne costituisce parte integrante. L'applicazione della presente direttiva è demandata alle singole amministrazioni regionali, nel rispetto di quanto previsto dalla legge 21 novembre 2000, n. 353 (12 ), secondo i modelli di intervento di lotta attiva definiti nei rispettivi Piani regionali per la previsione, prevenzione e lotta attiva contro gli incendi boschivi. TESTO DIRETTIVA: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-05&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01387&elenco30giorni=false Mezzi e risorse per affrontare emergenze naturali o prodotte dall’uomo (Normativa Comunitaria) La Decisione di Esecuzione (UE) 2020/452 della Commissione del 26 marzo 2020 ha introdotto modifiche alla decisione di esecuzione (UE) 2019/570. La Decisione 2019/570 ha introdotto un meccanismo unionale di protezione civile destinato a rafforzare la cooperazione tra l'Unione e gli Stati membri e a facilitare il coordinamento nel settore della protezione civile al fine di migliorare l'efficacia dei sistemi di prevenzione, preparazione e risposta alle catastrofi naturali e provocate dall'uomo. Le modifiche apportate dalla nuova Decisione derivano dall’emergenza COVID-19, considerata la necessità di istituire rapidamente una riserva europea comune in grado di sostenere gli Stati membri nella risposta alla emergenza per la costituzione di scorte di materiale medico. TESTO DECISIONE 452/2020: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal- content/IT/TXT/HTML/?uri=OJ:L:2020:094I:FULL&from=IT 12 https://www.normattiva.it/uri-res/N2Ls?urn:nir:stato:legge:2000;353
  13. 13. 13 Emergenza Coronavirus: Funzioni ulteriori del Sistema nazionale a rete per la protezione dell'ambiente (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo1 della Ordinanza 25 Marzo 2020 della Presidenza Consiglio dei Ministri – Dipartimento Protezione Civile prevede che allo scopo di contrastare e contenere il diffondersi del virus COVID-19, gli enti (13 ) del Sistema nazionale a rete per la protezione dell'ambiente sono autorizzati a svolgere funzioni ulteriori e in deroga a quelle previste dagli articoli 3 e 7 della legge 132/2016 (14 ), nonché dalle leggi istitutive delle agenzie regionali per la protezione dell'ambiente, finalizzate a fornire ogni utile supporto operativo e logistico alle autorità sanitarie e di protezione civile per tutte le iniziative essenziali e necessarie per il contenimento e la gestione dell'emergenza epidemiologica. Per le nuove funzioni le attività degli enti del Sistema nazionale a rete per la protezione dell'ambiente sono coordinate dalle autorità nazionali e regionali competenti. TESTO ORDINANZA 25/3/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-28&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01878&elenco30giorni=false 13 l'Istituto superiore per la protezione e la ricerca ambientale (ISPRA) e le agenzie regionali e delle province autonome di Trento e di Bolzano per la protezione dell'ambiente, 14 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2016/07/18/16G00144/sg
  14. 14. 14 PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE AMBIENTE Regolamento di riorganizzazione del Ministero delle politiche agricole alimentari e forestali (Normativa Nazionale) Con DPCM 5 dicembre 2019, n. 179 è stato approvato il nuovo regolamento che definisce per il Ministero le funzioni ed i compiti ad esso spettanti in materia di agricoltura e foreste, caccia, alimentazione, pesca, produzione, prima trasformazione e commercializzazione dei prodotti agricoli e della pesca. In particolare il Dipartimento delle politiche competitive, della qualità agroalimentare esercita le funzioni relative agli investimenti e incentivi nazionali e per l'economia circolare, della tutela e valorizzazione della qualità dei prodotti. Funzioni di vigilanza al Comando unità forestali, ambientali e agroalimentari dell'Arma dei carabinieri, posto alle dipendenze funzionali del Ministro. Si veda anche il DPCM 180/2019 Regolamento di organizzazione degli Uffici di diretta collaborazione del Ministro delle politiche agricole alimentari e forestali e dell'Organismo indipendente di valutazione della performance (15 ). TESTO DPCM 179/2019: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-04&atto.codiceRedazionale=20G00025&elenco30giorni=false 15 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazioneGazzetta= 2020-03-18&atto.codiceRedazionale=20G00033&elenco30giorni=false
  15. 15. 15 RIFIUTI Rinvio di scadenze adempimenti relativi a comunicazioni sui rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) In base all’articolo 113 del Decreto Legge 18/2020 sono prorogati al 30 giugno 2020 i seguenti termini di: a) presentazione del modello unico di dichiarazione ambientale (MUD; b) presentazione della comunicazione annuale dei dati relativi alle pile e accumulatori immessi sul mercato nazionale nell'anno precedente, di cui all'articolo 15, comma 3, del decreto legislativo 20 novembre 2008, n. 188, nonché trasmissione dei dati relativi alla raccolta ed al riciclaggio dei rifiuti di pile ed accumulatori portatili, industriali e per veicoli ai sensi dell'articolo 17, comma 2, lettera c), del decreto legislativo 20 novembre 2008, n. 188 (16 ); c) presentazione al Centro di Coordinamento della comunicazione di cui all'articolo 33, comma 2 (17 ), del decreto legislativo n. 14 marzo 2014, n.49; d) versamento del diritto annuale di iscrizione all'Albo nazionale gestori TESTO DECRETO LEGGE 18/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-17&atto.codiceRedazionale=20G00034&elenco30giorni=false Differimento termini in materia di tassazione rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 107 del Decreto Legge 18/2020 prevede che il termine per la determinazione delle tariffe della Tari e della Tari corrispettivo, attualmente previsto dall'articolo 1, comma 683-bis (18 ), della legge 27 dicembre 2013, n.147, è differito al 30 giugno 2020. I comuni possono, in deroga all'articolo 1, commi 654 (19 ) e 683 (20 ), della legge 27 dicembre 2013, n. 147, approvare le tariffe della TARI e della tariffa corrispettiva adottate per l'anno 2019, anche per l'anno 2020, provvedendo entro il 31 dicembre 2020 alla determinazione ed approvazione del piano economico finanziario del servizio rifiuti (PEF) per il 2020. L'eventuale conguaglio tra i costi risultanti dal PEF per il 2020 ed i costi determinati per l'anno 2019 può essere ripartito in tre anni, a decorrere dal 2021. 16 https://www.cobat.it/cobat/normative-pile-e-accumulatori 17 “2. Entro sei mesi dalla data dell’entrata in vigore del presente decreto, il Centro di coordinamento predispone apposito elenco, in cui i titolari degli impianti di trattamento dei RAEE sono tenuti ad iscriversi mediante semplice comunicazione e senza ulteriori oneri, ed a comunicare annualmente le quantità di RAEE trattate entro il 30 aprile di ogni anno.” 18 “683-bis. In considerazione della necessità di acquisire il piano finanziario del servizio di gestione dei rifiuti urbani, per l'anno 2020, i comuni, in deroga al comma 683 del presente articolo e all'articolo 1, comma 169, della legge 27 dicembre 2006, n. 296, approvano le tariffe e i regolamenti della TARI e della tariffa corrispettiva entro il 30 aprile. Le disposizioni di cui al periodo precedente si applicano anche in caso di esigenze di modifica a provvedimenti gia' deliberati.” 19 “654. In ogni caso deve essere assicurata la copertura integrale dei costi di investimento e di esercizio relativi al servizio, ricomprendendo anche i costi di cui all'articolo 15 del decreto legislativo 13 gennaio 2003, n. 36, ad esclusione dei costi relativi ai rifiuti speciali al cui smaltimento provvedono a proprie spese i relativi produttori comprovandone l'avvenuto trattamento in conformità alla normativa vigente.” 20 “683. Il consiglio comunale deve approvare, entro il termine fissato da norme statali per l'approvazione del bilancio di previsione, le tariffe della TARI in conformità al piano finanziario del servizio di gestione dei rifiuti urbani, redatto dal soggetto che svolge il servizio stesso ed approvato dal consiglio comunale o da altra autorità competente a norma delle leggi vigenti in materia, e le aliquote della TASI, in conformità con i servizi e i costi individuati ai sensi della lettera b), numero 2), del comma 682 e possono essere differenziate in ragione del settore di attività nonché della tipologia e della destinazione degli immobili.”
  16. 16. 16 TESTO DECRETO LEGGE 18/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-17&atto.codiceRedazionale=20G00034&elenco30giorni=false Linee guida cessazione qualifica rifiuto (Documentazione Nazionale) L’innovazione normativa introdotta dalla L.128 del 02 novembre 2019 (21 ), pubblicata su GU n.257 del 2/11/19, di conversione del decreto-legge 3 settembre 2019, n. 101, (disposizioni urgenti per la tutela del lavoro e per la risoluzione di crisi aziendali), ha modificato l’articolo 184 ter del D.lgs n.152/2006, sulla cessazione della qualifica di rifiuto. Con questa Linea Guida il SNPA presenta un primo strumento per assicurare l’armonizzazione, l’efficacia e l’omogeneità dei controlli sul territorio nazionale. TESTO LINEE GUIDA: https://www.snpambiente.it/wp- content/uploads/2020/02/LG_SNPA_23_20_End_of_Waste.pdf 21 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazioneGazzetta= 2019-11-02&atto.codiceRedazionale=19A06843&elenco30giorni=false
  17. 17. 17 RUMORE Metodi di determinazione degli effetti nocivi del rumore ambientale (Normativa Comunitaria) La Direttiva (UE) 2020/367 della Commissione del 4 marzo 2020 modifica l’allegato III della direttiva 2002/49/CE relativa alla determinazione e alla gestione del rumore ambientale (QUI). Si tratta del’allegato che definisce i metodi per determinare gli effetti nocivi del rumore nell’ambiente esterno. Sono valutati: la cardiopatia ischemica, il fastidio forte, il disturbo del sonno. L’esposizione della popolazione è valutata in modo indipendente per ogni sorgente di rumore e per ogni effetto nocivo. Quando gli stessi individui sono esposti contemporaneamente a più sorgenti di rumore, gli effetti nocivi non devono, in generale, essere cumulati; possono però essere confrontati per determinare l’importanza relativa di ciascun rumore. TESTO DIRETTIVA 367/2020: https://eur- lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ.do?uri=OJ:L:2002:189:0012:0025:IT:PDF

