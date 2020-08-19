Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEY POINTS TO KNOW Field Difference between scalar & vector Binary Operation
A SCALAR QUANTITY IS A QUANTITY THAT HAS ONLY MAGNITUDE

VECTOR SPACE (if we add two vectors, we get vector belonging to same space)
VECTOR SPACE
VECTOR SPACE
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒) 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 . 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒) 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒
MANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACESMANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACES VECTOR SPACE Let u=(2, – 1, 5, 0), v=(4, 3, 1, ...
INTERNAL & EXTENAL COMPOSITIONS
VECTOR SPACE- dEfINITION -
MANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACESMANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACES N - dIMENSIONAL VECTOR SPACE An ordered n-tuple...
MANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACESMANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACES N - dIMENSIONAL VECTOR SPACE a point  21, xx ...
MANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACESMANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACES Matrix space: (the set of all m×n matrices with...
MANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACESMANIKANTA SATYALA || || VECTOR SPACES POLYNOMIAL & fUNTIONAL SPACE n-th degree polyno...
NULL SPACE (OR) zERO VECTOR SPACE
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES . ( + ) ------(1) as + = = + -------(2) as (1) &(2)
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES
VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES
VECTOR SPACE
VECTOR SUb-SPACE
VECTOR SUb-SPACE
VECTOR SUb-SPACE fficient
VECTOR SUb-SPACE fficient
VECTOR SUb-SPACE
VECTOR SUb-SPACE
VECTOR SUb-SPACE The set W of ordered triads (x,y,0) where x , y F is a subspace
  KEY POINTS TO KNOW Field Difference between scalar & vector Binary Operation
  A SCALAR QUANTITY IS A QUANTITY THAT HAS ONLY MAGNITUDE  IT IS ONE DIMENTIONAL  ANY CHANGE IN SCALAR QUANTITY IS THE REFLECTION OF CHANGE IN MAGNITUDE.  EXAMPLES:- MASS,LENGTH,AREA,VOLUME,PRESS URE,TEMPERATURE,ENERGY,WORK, PPOWER,TIME,…  AVECTOR QUANTITY IS A QUANTITY THAT HAS BOTH MAGNITUDE AND DIRECTION  IT CAN BE 1-D,2-D OR 3-D  ANY CHANGE INVECTOR QUANTITY ISTHE REFLECTION OF CHANGE IN EITHER MAGNITUDE OR DIRECTION OR BOTH.  EXAMPLES:- DISPACEMENT,ACCELARATION, VELOCITY,MOMENTAM,FORCE,…
  
  VECTOR SPACE (if we add two vectors, we get vector belonging to same space) (if we multiply a vector by scalar says a real number, we still get a vector) Vector Space+ .
  VECTOR SPACE
  VECTOR SPACE
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒) 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 . 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟑 𝟑, 𝟒 𝟒) 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒
  VECTOR SPACE Let u=(2, – 1, 5, 0), v=(4, 3, 1, – 1), and w=(– 6, 2, 0, 3) be vectors in R 4 . Solve for x in 3(x + w) = 2u – v + x        4,,,9 ,0,3,9,,,20,5,1,2 322 323 233 2)(3 2 9 2 11 2 9 2 1 2 1 2 3 2 3 2 1          wvux wvux wvuxx xvuwx xvuwx
  INTERNAL & EXTENAL COMPOSITIONS
  VECTOR SPACE- dEfINITION -
  N - dIMENSIONAL VECTOR SPACE An ordered n-tuple: it is a sequence of n-Real numbers 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝒏 𝒏 : the set of all ordered n-tuple Examples:- 𝟏 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 2 𝟏 𝟐 𝟏 𝟑 𝟐 𝟐 𝟑 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟏 𝟐 𝟒 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟏 𝟐 𝟒 𝟓 𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 𝟓
  N - dIMENSIONAL VECTOR SPACE a point  21, xx a vector  21, xx  0,0 (2) An n-tuple can be viewed as a vector in Rn with the xi's as its components.  21 , xx  21 , xx (1) An n-tuple can be viewed as a point in R n with the xi's as its coordinates.  21 , xx
  Matrix space: (the set of all m×n matrices with real values)nmMV  Ex: ：(m = n = 2)                     22222121 12121111 2221 1211 2221 1211 vuvu vuvu vv vv uu uu             2221 1211 2221 1211 kuku kuku uu uu k vector addition scalar multiplication METRIX SPACE
  POLYNOMIAL & fUNTIONAL SPACE n-th degree polynomial space: (the set of all real polynomials of degree n or less) )(xPV n n nn xbaxbabaxqxp )()()()()( 1100   n n xkaxkakaxkp  10)( )()())(( xgxfxgf  Function space: (the set of all real-valued continuous functions defined on the entire real line.) ),(  cV )())(( xkfxkf
  NULL SPACE (OR) zERO VECTOR SPACE
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES . ( + ) ------(1) as + = = + -------(2) as (1) &(2)
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES
  VECTOR SPACE-PROPERTIES
  VECTOR SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE
  VECTOR SUb-SPACE The set W of ordered triads (x,y,0) where x , y F is a subspace

