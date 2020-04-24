Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Teacher(s) Mac, HT, Fletcher, Langley <3 Subject groups and disciplines Individuals and Societies, Language and Literature...
Summative assessment – interdisciplinary performance(s) of understanding Interdisciplinary Criteria Outline of summative t...
Students will choose one Science topic and one Humanities topic, and write an essay connecting the two topics under the la...
Approaches to learning (ATL)   Action: Teaching and learning through interdisciplinary inquiry  Disciplinary Grounding Sub...
Interdisciplinary learning process Interdisciplinary learning experiences and teaching strategies Formative assessments Di...
https://newsela.com/read/lib-biological-social-race-dna/id/30738/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/stephaniemlee/your-...
Middle Years Programme Unit planner 7 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Race: The Power of An Illusion

33 views

Published on

Unit 3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Race: The Power of An Illusion

  1. 1. Teacher(s) Mac, HT, Fletcher, Langley <3 Subject groups and disciplines Individuals and Societies, Language and Literature Science Unit title Race - The Power of an Illusion MYP year 2 Unit duration (hrs) MP3 Inquiry: Establishing the purpose of the interdisciplinary unit  Purpose of Integration Students will be learning about the history of race from a historical and scientific lens. In science, students will focus on topics of human evolution, collective learning, and the biology of skin color. In humanities, students will explore how race impacted history in the United States. Key concept / related concept(s) Global context Key concept: Identity Related Concepts: Power (I&S), Consequences (Science), Communication (L&L) Fairness and Development - inequality, difference and inclusion Statement of inquiry Big Takeaway: Race is a social construct and does not have a biological grounding, but the effects of its construction have powerful consequences which impact identity, communication, and power. Inquiry questions Factual—​ ​What is race? Why are there different skin colors? How does the environment affect skin color? What are the important features of a letter? Conceptual— ​How have ideas of race impacted history? How do ideas of race impact the present? Debatable—​ ​Is race real? Middle Years Programme Unit planner 1 
  2. 2. Summative assessment – interdisciplinary performance(s) of understanding Interdisciplinary Criteria Outline of summative task / GRASPS What is race? Tool used to oppress, justification for historical injustice, modern injustice, based on skin color, social construct which could be a point of pride or shame What is the relationship between science and history? What race is and what it is not….. Students will present an informational writing piece describing race from a historical and scientific point of view. Students must address 2 of the following topics for science ● the biology of skin color ● evolution ● genetics ● environmental racism ● disease They must use data from the sources in class in their explanation. For humanities, students must address… ● The impact of race on some part of American society ○ Government ○ Housing ○ Employment ○ Fashion ○ TV/Media ○ Education ○ Tech ○ Wealth gap ● How personal narrative can help us better understand the experience of racial groups in America/the world Middle Years Programme Unit planner 2 
  3. 3. Students will choose one Science topic and one Humanities topic, and write an essay connecting the two topics under the larger umbrella of race. Ex:​ How does the racialization of disease impact government issues? How does the racialization of skin color impact the fashion industry? Their ​audience​ changes based on who they are writing. They are writing a ​letter​ to the editor. Letter - choose audience for the letter Middle Years Programme Unit planner 3 
  4. 4. Approaches to learning (ATL)   Action: Teaching and learning through interdisciplinary inquiry  Disciplinary Grounding Subject: Science Subject: MYP objective(s) MYP objective(s) Related concepts Related concepts Content Human Evolution The biology of skin color Race Content Disciplinary learning engagements and teaching strategies Disciplinary learning engagements and teaching strategies Middle Years Programme Unit planner 4 
  5. 5. Interdisciplinary learning process Interdisciplinary learning experiences and teaching strategies Formative assessments Differentiation Resources http://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2017/science-genetics-reshaping-race-debate-21st-century/ https://www.biointeractive.org/classroom-resources/activity-biology-skin-color https://www.pbs.org/race/001_WhatIsRace/001_00-home.htm biogeography https://www.facinghistory.org/holocaust-and-human-behavior/chapter-2/science-race https://www.tolerance.org/classroom-resources/tolerance-lessons/analyzing-environmental-justice http://theconversation.com/study-racism-shortens-lives-and-hurts-health-of-blacks-by-promoting-genes-that-lead-to-inflammation-and-illness-122027 https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/healthcare/news/2010/12/16/8762/fact-sheet-health-disparities-by-race-and-ethnicity/ https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.24.2.343 https://www.asanet.org/sites/default/files/savvy/images/research/docs/pdf/race_ethnicity_health.pdf https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/race-is-a-social-construct-scientists-argue/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-01968-z https://newsela.com/read/lib-social-darwinism-affects-america/id/30103/ Middle Years Programme Unit planner 5 
  6. 6. https://newsela.com/read/lib-biological-social-race-dna/id/30738/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/stephaniemlee/your-23andme-dna-can-be-used-in-racist-discriminatory-ways#.drM0aeO01 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2018-10-craze-dna-heritage-bolster-racism.html Notes and Links: Teaching Hard History​ -- Teaching Tolerance Guide to American Slavery (includes American Revolution - Reconstruction) Race the Power of an Illusion https://www.pbs.org/race/000_About/002_04-background-02.htm Include parts of Trevor Noah’s Memoir Thomas Jefferson ​phrenology​ arguments Science Connections: Biology of Skin Color Pseudoscience Land as Power Reflection: Considering the planning, process and impact of the inquiry  Prior to teaching the unit During teaching After teaching the unit Good Resources found: https://www.washingtonpost.com/ graphics/2019/local/education/tea cher-diversity/ https://www.justice.gov/crt/condu ct-law-enforcement-agencies Middle Years Programme Unit planner 6 
  7. 7. Middle Years Programme Unit planner 7 

×