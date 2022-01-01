02012022 first india new delhi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pradhan underlines importance of reading among kids First India Bureau New Delhi: While launching a 100 days reading campa...
CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirsti...
INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstind...
PERSPECTIVE NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefi...
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappdelhi Telegram: https://t.me/firstindianewdelhi Click ...
INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstind...
BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirst...
NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindi...
08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I...
NEW DELHI, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook...
A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability...
ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagr...
  1. 1. Pradhan underlines importance of reading among kids First India Bureau New Delhi: While launching a 100 days reading campaign ‘Padhe Bharat’, Union Edu- cation Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday under- lined the importance of read- ing among children. Pradhan said that the chil- dren need to develop reading habits to ensure continuous and lifelong learning. He also reinforced that the habit of reading, if inculcated at an early age, helps in brain de- velopment and enhances im- agination and provides a con- ducive learning environment for children. The Union Minister em- phasized that reading is the foundation of learning, which motivates students to read books independently, develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps chil- dren to relate to their surroundings and real life situations, he added. Prad- h a n stressed on the need to create a n enabling envi- ronment in which stu- dents read for pleasure and d e v e l o p t h e i r skills through a process that is en- joyable and sustainable and which remains with them for life. He shared names of the 5 books that I have picked to begin reading. He encour- aged everyone to adopt the habit of reading books and urged all to share what they are reading along with sug- gestions. Padhe Bharat campaign will focus on children study- ing in Balvatika to Grade 8.The reading campaign will be organized for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from January 1 to April 10. The reading campaign aims to have participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including chil- dren, teachers, parents, com- munity , educational adminis- trators etc. One activity per week per group has been de- signed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and building lifelong associa- tion with the joy of reading. This campaign has also been aligned with the vision and goals of foundational Literacy and Numeracy mission. PADHE BHARAT READING CAMPAIGN NEW DELHI l SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO.DELENG/2021/19840 l Vol 1 l Issue No.124 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia At least five people died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday morning. Ten people are seriously injured in the blast. The accident took place on Saturday morning and fire and rescue personnel are working to douse the flame. The firecracker unit is owned by Murugan of Padupatti and the explosion took place at the chemical blending unit. Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, as part of an an- nual ritual that has been in practice between the two neighbours for more than three decades, a Foreign Office statement said. This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992. 5 DEAD, 10 HURT IN FIRE INCIDENT AT TAMIL NADU CRACKER UNIT PAKISTAN, INDIA EXCHANGE NUCLEAR INSTALLATIONS, PRISONERS’ LIST FOR JAB: CO-WIN REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 15-18 YEAR OLDS New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Christmas, registra- tions for vaccinating 15-18-year-old children against COVID-19 began from Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while adminis- tration of precautionary third dose for the vulner- able categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. 10 MAHA MINISTERS, 20 MLAs TEST +VE Mumbai: As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharash- tra despite cutting short the Assembly session, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. If the number of patients keeps increas- ing, the government may have to impose further restrictions, added Pawar. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA NEW DELHI 22,775 new cases 406 Omicron tally 2716 new cases 01 new fatalities MAATAM MATA’S DURBAR Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine leaves 12 dead, 13 injured during New Year rush @ Altercation between two groups on pathway leading to shrine complex led to incident 1 Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high-level inquiry by 3-member team led by Principal Secy Home, and including Divisional Commissioner and Addl DGP of Jammu 2 Jammu: Twelve people losttheirlivesandovera dozen others were in- jured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaish- no Devi shrine in Jam- mu and Kashmir in the early hours during a heavy rush of devotees on New Year. This is first such trag- edyattheshrine,located atop Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of people every year. Theincidentoccurred between2.30AMand2.45 AM on Saturday near a relatively narrow pas- sage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the hilltop shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clockaftertrekkingfrom Katra base camp. TECHNICAL SOLUTION IN OFFING: MINISTER Katra: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who rushed to Katra in J&K following the stampede stated that they are wanting to add some technical solutions to the pilgrimage to the hilltop temple to avoid mishaps within the future. VERY DISTRESSED: PRESIDENT KOVIND New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” he said. IN CONSTANT TOUCH WITH J&K ADMIN: MODI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme, Modi expressed his condolences for all those who died in the post midnight tragedy and said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. 4 INJURED IN SERIOUS CONDITION: DOCS Jammu: Four people who were injured in Saturday morn- ing’s stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra are currently in serious condition and are on ventilators, according to authorites of the hospital they have been admitted to. According to doctors, eleven people are stable and out of which 3-4 were discharged. Heavy rush of devotees at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district on Saturday morning. (Right) View of a relatively narrow passage at gate no. 3 where the incident occurred between 2.30 AM and 2.45 AM on Saturday. Amit Shah @AmitShah Heart is deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. In this regard, I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha ji. I express my condolences to families of deceased. Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrench- ing. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the families in this sad hour. Praying for recovery of injured. Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. Mehbooba Mufti @MehboobaMufti I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the adminis- tration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences. Kalraj Mishra @KalrajMishra The sad news was received about the stampede accident in Maa Vaishno Devi temple in which many devotees lost their lives. May God rest the soul of the deceased, my sympathies are with their families. Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stam- pede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Onnewyear,PMModireleases10th installmentunderPM-KISANscheme New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi released the 10th in- stallment of financial benefit under the Prad- han Mantri Kisan Sam- man Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was trans- ferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farm- er families across the country . Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provid- ed to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal install- ments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account. P3 File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event. ‘ECO INDICATORS BETTER THAN PRE-COVID TIMES’ New Delhi: Observing that many economic indi- cators are better than the pre-Covid times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, the growth rate of our economy is more than 8%. Record foreign investment has come to India and our forex reserves have reached record levels. Also, old records have been surpassed in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in case of exports & es- pecially agriculture”. P3 Amount of `20K crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across nation 4 killed in landslide in Haryana mining zone, several trapped Bhiwani: At least four mining workers were killed and several oth- ers feared trapped un- der the debris follow- ing a landslide at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday morning. A few workers were also said to have been injured in the land- slide. The rescue opera- tion was launched by the district administra- tion, even as the exact number of fatalities is yet to be ascertained. AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO HARYANA CM New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a min- ing site in Haryana’s Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident. Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block. A view of the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining. Over 12K NGOs including Jamia lose foreign aid New Delhi: FCRA li- cences—needed to re- ceive funding from abroad—of over 12,000 NGOs and other organi- sations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morning, days after it cited “ad- verse inputs” to refuse renewal of a licence for Mother Teresa’s Mis- sionaries of Charity . Of 18,778 orgs whose Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenc- es expired on Saturday, 12,989 had applied for renewal. P3
  2. 2. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, In- dian Medical Associa- tion and Nehru Memori- al Museum and Library are among nearly 6,000 entities whose FCRA reg- istration deemed to have ceased on Saturday. These entities either did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence or the Union Home Minis- try rejected their applica- tions, officials said. According to the offi- cial website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, among organisations and enti- ties whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired in- clude the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Indian Institute Of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Me- morial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India. The officials of the Union Home Ministry, which regulates the ac- tivities of the NGOs and associates registered un- der the FCRA, said that registration under the act is deemed to have ceased on Saturday. The FCRA registra- tion is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered NGOs till Friday. On Saturday, it came down to 16,829 as 5,933 NGOs ceased to op- erate. Among those or- ganisations whose FCRA registration ceased were Medical Council of In- dia, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tubercolo- sis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fisher- men's Cooperatives Ltd. The Hamdard Educa- tion Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Pari- shad, DAV College Trust and Management Socie- ty, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Godrej Memorial Trust, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi Col- lege of Engineering and All India Marwari Yuva Manch are also among these entities. —PTI Without FCRA licence, no foreign funding for 6,000 entities IIT-DELHI IIT-D —FILE PHOTO New Delhi: A man was arrested on Friday for al- legedly killing his wife in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area over suspi- cion that she was in an illicit relationship with another person, police said.The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman, they said. Police received a call regarding a woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood in Chandni Mahal area. After reaching the spot, they found Seema (32) there, a senior po- lice officer said. During inquiry, it was found that Seema and her husband quarrelled frequently. New Delhi: Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing over `1 lakh from an office of a money transfer company in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area. The of- ficer was confined by three men, who were wearing helmets, and they stole `1,15,000, police said. CCTV camera footage was examined and it was found that the three men were on a motorcycle, and while the rear number plate was tampered with a tape, a senior police officer said. MAN HELD FOR KILLING WIFE OVER ADULTERY 4 HELD FOR STEALING OVER `1 LAKH CRUCIAL READ New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a juve- nile with the help of a civil services aspirant for allegedly robbing mobile phones, officials said on Friday. Police said that on Wednesday around 10 pm, a robbery incident was reported at Bhajanpura police station where two persons on a motorcycle robbed a mobile phone. Around 11.30 pm, the PCR staff saw a person on a scooter chasing a motorcycle. Later, he hit the bike with his scooter from behind. The motorcycle slipped and both the persons started running in different direc- tions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) San- jay Kumar Sain said. He said one was apprehended by the police with the help of the person riding the scooter. DELHI POLICE APPREHENDS JUVENILE FOR MOBILE PHONE ROBBERY 600 challans issued for traffic violations CM CONDOLES STAMPEDE DEATHS New Delhi: Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year’s eve for viola- tions such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday. Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driv- ing, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other viola- tions, according to police. The total number of chal- lans issued is 657, they said. Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year. —PTI New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede triggered by a heavy rush of devotees. “Extremely sorry to know about this incident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple premises. My sympathies to kin of the dead,” Kejriwal tweeted. New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saty- endar Jain on Satur- day said whether fur- ther Covid-related re- strictions need to be imposed in the nation- al capital will be re- viewed as hospital ad- missions are less, de- spite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases. According to data shared by the health de- partment on Friday, Delhi reported 1,796 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.44 per cent and zero death. “The virus is spread- ing fast. But the good part is that there are no serious cases. Be it any variant, Omicron or Delta, the way it can be prevented and treated remains the same. Peo- ple should step out whenever necessary and wear a mask,” Jain told reporters. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)hadonWednes- day decided that Covid- related restrictions im- posed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ would continue for the time being and authori- ties would monitor the situation for a while be- fore deciding on fresh curbs. “We have put the re- strictions in place. In other states, only night curfew has been im- posed. But in Delhi, we have shut down schools, multiplexes, etc. In April and May when the second (Covid) wave had hit Delhi, a large chunk of people were getting admitted. But currently the hospitali- sations are less. Fur- ther restrictions will be reviewed,” Jain said. On Tuesday, the DDMA had declared a ‘yellow alert’ under the Graded Response Ac- tion Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in cases following the emergence of the Omi- cron variant. The alert entails re- strictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops sell- ing non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating ca- pacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things. The GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenat- ed-bed occupancy (for a week) for designated four levels of alerts. After the ‘yellow alert’, further restric- tions are imposed at ad- vanced stages of ‘am- ber’, ‘orange’ and ‘red’ with a higher number of new cases and hospi- talisations. Earlier this week, Jain had said that Omi- cron is gradually spreading in the com- munity and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples ana- lysed in Delhi. —PTI DELHI MINISTER ORDERS INQUIRY FOR SEALING OF RAJAN BABU TB HOSPITAL New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an inquiry for vacation and sealing of Ra- jan Babu TB Hospital after it emerged that the building might collapse any time. AAP MLA Atishi had made a sur- prise visit to the north MCD-run hospi- tal and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients are being treated at a dilapidated block on the prem- ises, even as the civic body has declared it “dan- gerous”. Later, Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Vikas Goel, who accompanied Atishi on the visit, filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Na- gar police station.On Saturday, Jain ordered an immediate inquiry.“It has been brought to my notice that building of Rajan Babu TB Hospital run by North MCD is in dilapidated state. The MCD itself has declared the building as unsafe for human habitation and living. In spite of that, the hospital is being run and life of patients, attendants, staff and citizens is being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse any time and lot many lives are in danger,” read the order issued by the minister on December 31. —PTI DELHI CAN VACCINATE THREE LAKH CHILDREN EVERY DAY: MINISTER DELHIWATCHFUL Will impose more curbs if needed, says Jain New Delhi: Delhi has the capacity to vac- cinate 3 lakh children falling in the age group of 15 to 18 years every day, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. He further added that on Friday Delhi recorded 1,796 COVID-19 and the positivity rate was 2.44 per cent. “The good thing is that there was not even a single death yesterday”, said Jain. Regarding the figures of Omicron in the total COVID-19 cases, Satyendar Jain said that till two days ago, there was 54 per cent Omicron among the total cases. “Today if after the data comes we will know how much it has increased. But of course, Omicron continues to grow”, added the Health Minister.Now the registration has started on COWIN for the vaccination of children. Satyendra Jain said, “We are fully prepared. The Delhi government has prepared about 1,000 centres and we have the capacity to administer 3 lakh vaccines every day. Right now about one and a half lakh doses of vaccine are being administered every day and if needed, we can increase it. No matter how many children are there, we have preparations to vaccinate everyone in seven to 10 days. The government has also trained health workers for the vaccination of children.” The Delhi health minis- ter said, “No patient of Omicron is serious yet. People are also coming from outside, their RT- PCR test is done at the airport. Those who are found positive are kept in Institutional Quaran- tine. A five-star hotel has also been arranged for such people. The Delhi Government has made arrangements for them at Pet Quarantine and at the Red Fox Ho- tel near the airport. For the rest, arrangements have been made in the Quarantine Center. There is a system of both paid and free quarantine.” On the question of strictness amid rising COVID-19 cases, Saty- endra Jain said, “Many restrictions have been imposed in Delhi. There is no restriction except night curfew in any state in the country, while schools, colleges, cinema halls, banquet halls are all closed in Delhi.” —PTI Reproductive choice a personal liberty: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permit- ted a 28-week pregnant woman to undergo med- ical termination of pregnancy on account of substantial foetal ab- normality and said that reproductive choice is a dimension of personal liberty which is en- shrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Justice Jyoti Singh, while allowing the wom- an’s plea to undergo the procedure, stated that allowing the pregnancy to continue would have a deleterious impact on the petitioner’s mental health and she cannot be deprived of the free- dom to take a decision to continue or not to continue with the preg- nancy in view the medi- cal board’s opinion. The judge observed that the lack of compat- ibility of the foetus with a healthy and normal life was “looming large” as in view of the medi- cal experts, the child would require cardiac surgery in the initial stage of life . —PTI Man posts private pics of woman on social media, held New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was arrested for al- legedly posting private pictures of a woman on social media. The ac- cused has been identified as Rajesh Singh Suman, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said. According to po- lice, a woman lodged a complaint at the Dwarka South Police Station al- leging that Suman was stalking, blackmailing and threatening her. She said that she came in contact with the ac- cused through a matri- monial website, met him a couple of times and later shared her private photographs with him. NEW YEAR CHILL People stand around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI
  3. 3. INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests. Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, de- fence and agriculture. He also lauded In- dia’s achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but “Corona cannot stop India’s pace”. He stressed that In- dia will fight the Cov- id-19 pandemic with “full caution and vigi- lance” and will also protect its national in- terests. Modi said that dur- ing the pandemic, ad- ditional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore benefi- ciaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central excheq- uer. He called upon farm- ers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the inter- national market. —PTI New Delhi: The Delhi govt will provide free and personalised online yogaclassestoCOVID-19 patients in home isola- tiontoboosttheirimmu- nity, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siso- dia said on Saturday . This comes weeks af- ter the Delhi govern- ment launched the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ pro- gramme to help the city residents practise yoga regularly under the guidance of trained teachers. Dy CM Sisodia said as soon as a COVID-19 case will be reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the Delhi government with a link to register for a yoga class. Each class will have about 25-35 people who will be taught by trained yoga instructors. “The number of Cov- id patients is rising in Delhi, but they are mostly asymptomatic and are being advised to stay in home isolation. Along with medical treatment, we will help them boost their immu- nity through online yoga sessions,” he said during an interaction with yoga instructors of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’. According to an offi- cial statement, the dep- uty chief minister said the slots for online classes will be released soon and directed offi- cials to prepare a plan of action. People can choose their slot and they will be able to attend class- es as per their conveni- ence. Under the pilot project of ‘Dilli Ki Yo- gashala’, yoga teachers are already conducting classes at 65 places across the national capital. Currently, 61 yoga instructors trained by the Delhi Pharmaceu- tical Sciences and Re- search University (DP- SRU) are conducting sessions under ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’. The yoga in- structors told Sisodia that ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ has given an opportu- nity to a large number of housewives to learn yoga, with most attend- ing classes during the afternoon, when they are free. —PTI Free online Yoga for Covid patients in home isolation ‘DILLI KI YOGSHALA’ New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farm- ers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM- KISAN scheme. Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference. Under PM-KISAN scheme, a financial ben- efit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligi- ble farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. During the virtual event, the Prime Minis- ter also released an eq- uity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Or- ganisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. —ANI Gurugram: Haryana govt on Saturday an- nounced several restric- tions in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula & Sonipat which will come into ef- fect from today 5 am. Restrictions will be in place till 5am, Jan 12. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these 5 dists will remain closed for these 10 days. Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these 5 districts will function with 50% sraff attend- ance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the or- der said. Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain mar- kets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, ho- tels, departmental stores, liquor & wine shops. —ANI INDIA WILL FIGHT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH FULL CAUTION, VIGILANCE: PM New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that in the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Ad- dressing at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit un- der PM-KISAN, Singh said that the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 ben- eficiary farmer fami- lies in the accounts of farmer families. “In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana,” added Tomar. —ANI `65,800 CRORE TRANSFERRED TILL NOW: AGRI MIN TOMAR Foodgrains worth Rs 2.6L cr provided to over 80 cr beneficiaries during pandemic PM lauds country’s achievement in providing over 145 cr doses of vaccine PM Modi releases the 10th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh Yadav during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. 1 2 PM Modi releases `20,900 crore financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme New restrictions for 10 days in Gurugram, 4 Haryana districts DGGI cracks down on Crypto exchanges across country, ` 70 cr tax evasion detected New Delhi: After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers Wa- zirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelli- gence has come down heavily on Cryptocur- rency exchanges oper- ating in the country, said sources. “Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Ser- vice providers have been searched and mas- sive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has beendetectedbyDGGI,” sources told the media. Crypto wallet and ex- change are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, rip- ple, etc. According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worthof taxevasionhas beendetectedduringthe crackdown on Crypto- currency trade by Mum- bai CGST and DGGI. “The DGGI is investi- gating Coinswitch Ku- ber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technolo- gies PVT. LTD., BuyU- Coin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD,” sources said. Official sources fur- ther said, “They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading.” Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, “These service provid- ers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transac- tions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evi- dence that proved non- payment of GST.” A top source told ANI that they paid Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-com- pliance to the statuto- ry provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has re- covered Rs 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers in- cluding WazirX. —ANI New Delhi: Food ag- gregators like Swiggy and Zomato will have to collect and deposit tax at 5 per cent rate beginning Saturday, a move which will widen the tax base as food vendors who are currently outside the GST threshold will become liable to GST when pro- vided through these on- line platforms. Currently, restaurants registered under GST are collecting and depositing the tax. Also, cab aggregators like Uber and Ola will have to collect 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for booking two- and three-wheeler vehicles effective January 1. Also, footwear irrespective of prices will attract 12 per cent tax from Saturday. These are among the many changes in the GST regime that have come into effect in this new year 2022. New Delhi: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to increase service charges per transaction from Saturday, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and customers will have to Rs 1 more beyond the permissible free transac- tions for cash as well as non-cash purposes. As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permit- ted to charge Rs 21, instead of Rs 20 with ap- plicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable. However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for free transactions from other bank ATMs viz. UNDER NEW RULES, ZOMATO, SWIGGY TO COLLECT 5% GST BEGINNING JAN 1 ATM SERVICE CHARGES TO COST `21 PER TRANSACTION FROM SATURDAY New Delhi: The Con- gress on Saturday slammed the Modi gov- ernment for an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in several categories from foot- wear to food delivery and urged voters to de- feat the BJP in the up- coming assembly elec- tions to tame inflation. Addressing a press conference here, Con- gress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjew- ala said the Centre had reduced excise on pet- rol and diesel after the BJP’s defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other states and urged voters to ush- er in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely . Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council’s deci- sion to defer the in- crease in GST on tex- tiles from five percent to 12 percent and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to the five states were over. “One has to remem- ber that the proposal to increase GST on tex- tiles has not been taken back, but only de- ferred. The decision may be put off by an- other month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be in- creased,” he said. The Congress spokes- person also said foot- wear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, or- dering food using food delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become cost- lier from January 1 due to increase in taxes. Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, ed- ible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since PM Modi came to power in 2014. “Remember,if Modiis there,pricerisewillstay , the Modi government means high prices,” Sur- jewala said. —ANI Lucknow: Taking a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwa- di Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to house- holds if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Ya- dav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. “Domesticconsumers will be given free elec- tricity up to 300 units by the SP government. Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields,” the former UP chief minister said. Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “He [Akhilesh] should be asked that if his gov- ernment never gave electricity, to begin with, how can they give it for free.” The chief minister, speaking in Rampur on Sunday, went on to ask where the money allo- cated for electricity and toilets was being routed during the Samajwadi Partygovernmentinthe state before 2017. —PTI Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress SP woos UP voters with 300 units of free electricity Lakhs visit Koregaon Bhima War Memorial Pune: Undeterredbythe rising number of COV- ID-19 cases and the pan- demic-related restric- tions, lakhs of people paid tributes at the Jay- stambh military monu- ment in Pune district of Ma- harashtra till Saturday afternoon to mark the 204th anniver- sary of the Koregaon Bhima battle amid tight security . Incontrasttothe203rd anniversary of the his- torical battle last year, which was a low-key af- fair due to the pandemic curbs, lakhs of people have visited the Jay- stambh pillar. As per the Dalit narrative, the Jay- stambh is the symbol of thevictoryovercasteism as the British forces that fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, comprised largely of soldiersfromtheDalit Mahar community , who waged a “war for free- dom” from ‘casteism’ of the Peshwas, who were Brahmins. —PTI Randeep Singh Surjewala AMID COVID CURBS
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Vol 1 Issue No. 124 RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Impressions Printing and Packaging Limited, C-21, 22 Sector-59, Noida-201301. Published at G-20, 3rd Floor, 309, Preet Vihar, New Delhi-110092. Phone 011-49846474. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Sharat K Verma responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Jagat Prakash Nadda @JPNadda The news of the untimely death of many people in the accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is heart-wrenching. Local administration and BJP workers are engaged in relief and rescue work. Condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM @narendramodi’s call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat TOP TWEETS TIME FOR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS t the beginning of each year, many peo- ple make vows to ei- ther do or not do something to im- prove their life in some way. As we start 2022, after two years of living with COVID-19, this hope may be stronger than usual. The pandemic’s impacts have ranged from deaths and other adverse effects on physical and mental health, to huge changes in em- ployment, income, travel, leisure and the ability to socialise. The effect on individuals has varied considerably, depending on what their life was like beforehand, how much it has affected them and their own resilience. We may see resolutions driven by loss, guilt anger, plus a rush on com- mon types of self-improvement resolutions and a greater drive for overall life changes. In times of trauma, when fu- ture is uncertain, some people adopt a ‘devil may care, live for now’ attitude to life, with greater risk taking. While others exer- cise extreme caution. Both groups may well make New Year’s resolutions to fit their ap- proach to life! THECONVERSATION.COM A ikening today’s capitalist econo- mies to the com- munist bloc of yesteryear may seem far-fetched. What could the free market possibly have in common with Soviet-style central planning? In fact, the com- parison increasingly offers useful insights into what has become of the winning side since the end of the Cold War. Consider the “soft budget constraints” that socialist state-ownedenterprises(SOEs) used to enjoy and that turned out to be one of the main rea- sons why Soviet-bloc econo- mies failed. Similar financial conditions are becoming per- vasive in capitalist America. As the Hungarian Marxist apostate János Kornai fa- mously argued, SOEs could ignore losses and consumer preferences because they could always count on the state to keep them afloat. Ko- rnai’s thesis was popular with the Chinese reformers of the 1980s: seeking to make SOEs more responsive to the market, they “hardened” companies’ budget con- straints. By contrast, capital- ist America seems to be on the same misbegotten path as theSovieteconomies.Though it is starting from a different place, the result is the same. Budget constraints are sof- tening, and capital is increas- ingly being funneled toward the fashionable and the well- connected fantasists and schemers. To be sure, borrowing can, up to a point, energize capi- talist enterprises. Contrary to what one reads in intro- ductory economics text- books, real-world consumers’ budgets aren’t capped and venturesome consumers can borrow to pay for the next new hot item. PROJECT-SYNDICATE.ORG SELECTIVE SOVIETIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM Lax lending standards, cheap credit, and massive injections of liquidity from the central bank have created a toxic level of financial flexibility in the US economy L ARCHBISHOP TUTU: VOICE OF THE VOICELESS he only time I met Archbish- op Desmond Tutu was on 2.3.2005 in Cape Town. I spent a few minutes with him. His genial personality made a lasting impression on me. I was familiar with his fame and name. He had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. The second South African black to be so honoured. The first was Chief Albert Luthuli. The third was Nelson Mandela. While in Cape Town, I bought “Tutu: Voice of the Voiceless” by Shirley Dubou- lay. The Archbishop was a controversial figure. He was an expert self-publicist, agi- tator and peacemaker. With Nelson Mandela and other A.N.C (African National Con- gress) in prison in Robben Island, Tutu kept the anti- Apartheid movement alive, but in a peaceful manner. After his release from pris- on in February 1990, Mandela and Tutu became close friend. Mr. Mandela made the retired Archbishop Chair- man of the Truth and Recon- ciliation Commission, which in the words of Nelson Man- dela performed “the most crucial task of reconciling the nation.” On 23rd June 1999 Nelson Mandela made a speech at a thanks giving service for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Here are a few excerpts from Mr. Mandela’s speech. “It is true privilege and honour for me to share in this thanksgiving service for the Archbishop of Cape Town and the Primate of the Church of the Province of Southern Africa, who retires in one week’s time, just ahead of his 65th birthday. I suspect that he is doing so just to set the record by retir- ing before I do! I know that I speak for all of you, when I say that Arch- bishop Desmond Tutu had been a blessing and inspira- tion to countless people, here and abroad, through his min- istry; his acts of compassion; his prophetic witness; and his political engagement. He has a distinguished record as a leader of his church and the ecumenical movement, and as fearless fighter against the evil and inhuman system of apartheid. He is renowned for selfless commitment to the poor,theoppressedanddown- trodden. With his colleagues he remained an effective voice of the people of South Africa when so many of their leaders were imprisoned, ex- iled, banned and restricted. Desmond Tutu is esteemed the world over for his com- mitment to justice and peace everywhere. He is forthright in condemning corruption. As President of the All Af- rica Conference of Churches he missed no opportunity to speak out against human rights violations and oppres- sive regimes in our conti- nent and elsewhere. The No- bel Peace Prize measures his extensive international rec- ognition. His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Af- rica were still hesitating. He speakshismindonmattersof public morality . As a result he annoyed many of the leaders of the apartheid system. Nor has he spared those that fol- lowed them- he has from time to time annoyed many of us who belongs to the new order. But such independence of mind- however wrong and un- strategic it may at times be-is vital to a thriving democracy . The touchstone of our suc- cess in transforming South African society will be the extent to which we correct the imbalances and inequali- ties created by apartheid. The seriousness of our intent is inscribed in our macroeco- nomic strategy for growth, employment and redistribu- tion. It is a framework within which all sectors of our soci- ety can join hands and, put- ting long-term interest above short-term considerations, achieve our goals for trans- formation, for reconstruction and development. In this great partnership the religious community has a special and important role. As the churches in South Af- rica and abroad accompanied us in the struggle for justice and peace, so should they now accompany us in building a just and equitable society . This if not a call for the re- ligious community to accom- pany government uncritical- ly. Uncritical support would endanger our infant democ- racy . On the other hand, criti- cism without visible action to help alleviate poverty and suffering can only serve to discredit the message of the Church. Rather, the way for- ward is in what some theolo- gians have called ‘critical solidarity’ with government in the reconstruction and de- velopment of the country . The track record of the re- ligious communities, both before and after the achieve- ment of democracy , makes us confident that in them we do indeed have strategic part- ners in the project of empow- ering our people to use their freedom to work together for a better life. In the building of our new nation, reconstruc- tion goes hand in hand with reconciliation. We look to the Church with its message of justice, peace, forgiveness and healing, to play a key role in helping our people, of eve- ry colour, to move from the divisions of the past to a fu- ture that is united in a com- mitment to correct wrongs and restore a just order. Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healingguidanceof theTruth and Reconciliation Commis- sion, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation. His joy in our diversity and his spirit of forgiveness are as much part of his immeasura- ble contribution to our nation as his passion for justice and his solidarity with the poor. In conclusion, may I say again to the archbishop: We are thankful for all that you have done. You were one of those who blazed the trail of the new patriotism that is abroad in our land. We wish you peace and joy in your re- tirement.” THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Africa were still hesitating. He speaks his mind on matters of public morality Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healing guidance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappdelhi Telegram: https://t.me/firstindianewdelhi Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar: As a warm gesture, Indian and Pa- kistani Army officials exchanged sweets and greetings at four loca- tions on the occasion of the New Year. These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. A defence ministry state- ment said, “At the be- ginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, IA exchanged sweets and greetings with Pa- kistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.” “Considering ongoing ceasefire. —ANI INDIAN ARMY EXTENDS GREETINGS TO PAKISTAN COUNTERPART ON NEW YEAR Sweet gesture of friendship! Indian Army exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace in Poonch. Indian Army presented goodies to Pakistan Army at Chilehana-Tithwal Crossing Point on Saturday. SUPERSPREADER! Devotees throng at Banke Bihari Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on New Year at Vrindavan, in Mathura. PEACE ALONG LoC New Delhi: The num- ber of cases of fast- spreading Omicron variant has risen to 1,431 in India, with Ma- harashtra reporting the most number of infec- tions. The country also witnessed a 35 per cent jump in new Covid cas- es as it reported 22,775 infections on Saturday . The Omicron corona- virus variant damp- ened New Year festivi- ties around much of the world. In India, the cel- ebrations remained a low-key affair amid cur- fews and restrictions in many states. With the Omicron variant cases surging, experts have expressed concerns over the trend, with some saying that the third wave of Covid-19 has already begun in some areas. —ANI 1,431 OMICRON CASES, MOST FROM MAHA; COVID CASES UP 35% IN A DAY Agartala: Tripura NHM Director Siddhar- tha Shiv Jaiswal on Sat- urday said that there are about 4 lakh people in state who have not received 2nd dose of vaccine. Jaiswal said, We have already ad- ministered 46.97 lakh doses in state among which 21,28,000 people have already received both jabs. Projected pop- ulation in 18 years plus category was 25,69,000 82% of population has received full vaccina- tion. Remaining 18% eligible beneficiaries, he said, who are not showing up at centres for second dose, are be- ing traced. —ANI ‘4Lpeoplehaven’ttaken2nddoseinTripura’ ‘Need to prepare for third wave’ Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said year 2022 would be challenging from an economic and the administrative perspective and asked the officials to “resolve to face it effectively together”. Extending new year wishes to the officials here, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid along with pushing the economy forward. l INDIA ANNOUNCES PRECAUTION DOSES FOR HEALTH WORKERS THOSE ABOVE 60 FROM JAN 10 l BIG CHALLENGE INDIA WILL FACE AMID OMICRON WILL BE SUDDEN NEED FOR MEDICAL CARE: WHO KEY HIGHLIGHTS l The new Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states across the country l Delhi reports 1,800 Covid cases, posi- tivity rate at 2.44% l Curbs imposed at public places in Mumbai between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15 l Tamil Nadu extends current lockdown restrictions till January 10 l Delhi can vaccinate 3 lakh children every day, says Satyendar Jain l India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan l India's vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 crore l Over 19.52 cr balance, unutilized doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry l No reason to be- lieve any state will escape Omicron: Cambridge profes- sor who worked on India Covid tracker l Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum to remain closed from Saturday WORST AFFECTED 454 MAHARASHTRA 351 NEW DELHI 118 TAMIL NADU 115 GUJARAT 109 KERALA HAPPY NEW YEAR! Medical staffers of MS Ramaiah Hospital wearing PPE suits wishing people a Covid-free New Year 2022. CRUCIAL READ New Delhi: Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as new Director- General of the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday. He was appointed as the new Director-General of IAF by the government on December 31. PARL COMMITTEE ON HOME AFFAIRS VISIT TO HYDERABAD GOA POSTPONED EARTHQUAKE OF 5.3 MAGNITUDE ROCKS PARTS OF PAKISTAN, SAYS PMD DEPT MAHA WAIVES OFF TAX ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES UP TO 500 SQUARE FEET DELIMITATION PANEL VISIT: JK POLICE LIFTS HOUSE ARREST OF 3 FORMER CMs New Delhi: A Depart- ment-related Parliamen- tary Standing Commit- tee on Home Affairs scheduled one-week study trip to Hyderabad and Goa has been postponed due rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. “The tour was scheduled from Janu- ary 7 to January 11,” reads the order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Congress leader Anand Sharma is the Chairman of the Standing Com- mittee on Home Affairs. “Fresh date of the study visit will be informed as and when finalized,” the order further stated. Islamabad: An earth- quake of 5.3 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, lo- cal media citing Pakistan Meteorological Depart- ment (PMD). Tremors were felt in areas rang- ing from Swat, Pesha- war, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported. Meanwhile, an earth- quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikstan border today, as per the National Centre for Seis- mology. Tremors were felt in Kashmir’s Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control. Mumbai: The New Year brings good news for Mumbaikars as the Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced to waive off property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the limits of Mumbai municipal corporation. The an- nouncement was made by CM Uddhav Thack- eray at a meeting of the UDH. The decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq feet in Mumbai. It is worth mentioning, the move comes ahead of the BMC polls to be held next month. Srinagar: JK police of- ficials on Saturday even- ing ended the day-long house arrest of three former CMs - National Conference’s Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti - meant to stop them from leading a protest against delimitation commission. High-se- curity Gupkar Road area in Srinagar - which is where all three live - was sealed for the day with trucks parked outside their houses to stop them, or anyone else from leaving or entering. Parties in JK have al- lege gerrymandering to favour BJP in Jammu. THE LAST SURVIVING TERRORIST IN 2019 PULWAMA ATTACK LIKELY KILLED: VIJAY Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one of terrorists killed in Anant- nag encounter on Dec 30 last year was likely to be last surviving militant involved in Lethpora ter- ror attack of 2019. Police quoted Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, “The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEn- counter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching.” GUARD OF HONOUR! Haridwar: Haridwar Police have added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in an FIR in connection with the case of alleged hate speech delivered during ‘Dharma San- sad’ held in Haridwar. “On the basis of the viral video clip, two more names, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj Yati Narsinghanand Giri, have been added to the FIR in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case, upon further in- vestigation. The Dharma Sansad in Haridwar was held on December 17-19. The Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rizvi, who was the former chairman of UP Central Shia Waqf Board, under Sec 153A of IPC. —ANI Yeti Narasimhanand and Sindhuraj named in ‘Dharma Sansad’ case FIR HARIDWAR HATE SPEECH Police have filed a hate speech case against Yati Narasimhanand Sagar Sindhuraj. SECTIONS 295, 295A, 153A INCLUDED... Section 295A has been included in the FIR,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP. Earlier police had informed that Dharm Das, Annapurna, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and some others have been booked under Section 153A of the IPC in the case. After going through the clips, police have also added Section 295 (destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons) of IPC to FIR. 100 citizens, armed forces veterans write to Prez, PM New Delhi: Five for- mer chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citi- zens including bureau- crats have written a let- ter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on re- cent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropri- ate measures. Group of over 100 people also referred to communal comments made at an event in Haridwar recently and condemned “in no un- certain terms” such “incitement” to vio- lence. “We cannot allow such incitement to vio- lence together with public expressions of hate – which not only constitute serious breaches of internal se- curity but which could also tear apart the so- cial fabric of our na- tion,” they said in letter.
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Bracing from lockdowns to re- openings, 2021 has been nothing short of a roller-coaster year. There were a myriad of milestones — almost too many to count. From Neeraj Chopra’s Gold to 100 cr vaccination mark, from BSE touching record highs to IPO valuations going higher. A year of unicorns, memes, NFTs, and metaverse, it has been one intense trip around the sun. In a typical rewind style, we will take you back through all the memorable moments of the gone year 2021. Wish you a fabulous year 2022, CHEERS! SENSEX @ 60K MARK IN JUST 8 MNTHS Sensex crosses the historic 60k mark in September. This milestone was the quickest ever, taking just 8 months, making Indian equity markets one of the best-performing markets v/s emerging and the developed markets. ‘AAM AADMI’ SHIFTING TO STOCKS; FDS AND GOLD TOO OLD! Retail was truly the king this year! Last year saw an explosion of retail participation in equity markets which continued this year too, adding more than 1.51 cr new accounts since the pandemic struck. From being net sell- ers till 2019, the trends reversed since 2020, extend- ing celebra- tions for the brokers. Year that was UNICORNS SAILS ABOVE THE CLOUD! This year belonged to the startups, helped by a massive funding spree. 54 unicorns from India, up from 33 in 2020, clinching the third position after US and China. In fact, Bengaluru with 28 unicorns has more unicorns than major hubs such as Boston, Palo Alto, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, etc. VACCINE CENTURY India had crossed the 100-crore vaccination milestone in October and inching closer to 150 mark. It had taken 279 days to reach the mark, making it the most successful covid vac- cination drive world- wide. Hats off! BEEPLE, NFT DID THEY EVEN EXIST BEFORE 2021? People finally started taking NFTs or Non- Fungible Tokens, seriously when Mike Win- kelmann — aka Beeple — sold his artwork “Everydays: the First 5000 Days” for a whopping $69 million, 4th most expen- sive artwork ever sold by a living artist! Crazy as it sounds! This intangible asset got real! FINALY, GOLD IT IS! India gave its best-ever Olym- pics performance bagging 7 medals and surpassing its previous medal tallies. Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra ended India’s century-long wait of winning a Gold in athletics. 2000 BRONZE Karnam Malleswari 2004 SILVER Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore 2008 GOLD Abhinav Bindra BRONZE Vijender Singh Sushil Kumar 2016 SILVER P.V. Sindhu BRONZE Sakshi Malik 2012 SILVER Vijay Kumar Sushil Kumar BRONZE Gagan Narang Yogeshwar Dutt Mary Kom Saina Nehwal 2020 GOLD Neeraj Chopra SILVER Mirabai Chanu Ravi Kumar Dahiya BRONZE P.V. Sindhu, Lovina Bor- gohain, Bajrang Punia INDIA’S BEST EVER MEDAL TALLY 1 1 3 2 6 7 SEVEN HIGHS AND LOWS OF TWENTY-21 Getreadyforadéjàvuaswe bringyou7interestingcharts andpicsthatstruckusthisyear. SOCIAL MEDIA GOT A NEW KID TikTok became the most downloaded app for 2021 dethroning Facebook a.k.a Meta. It was also the most trafficked website, yes, even ahead of the Google! The business fraternity hopes that 2022 will restore their fortunes even as Omicron threat looms large
  8. 8. NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Party’s four-member committee has already reached out to more than 80 Brahmin organisations with strong outreach UP ELECTIONS: BJP SETS 25-DAY TARGET TO REACH OUT TO BRAHMIN VOTERS New Delhi: Eying the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh this year, the four-mem- ber committee consti- tuted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Decem- ber 26 to woo Brahmin voters of the state with- in a target of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brahmin organ- izations that have a strong outreach in their regions, according to the sources. The BJP had consti- tuted a 4-member com- mittee on December 26, 2021. The committee chaired by former Un- ion Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla compris- es members Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra, and Ram Bhai Morakiya. The commit- tee has begun its work. The first meeting was held in Lucknow. The second meeting is scheduled to take place on January 4, said the sources. Their main task will be to keep the Brahmins of their area informed about the BJP’s work towards the welfare of Brahmins, including the work done by the government and their future plans. The BJP has set a tar- get of 25 days to cater to its Brahmin voters. The list of all the assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh has been pre- pared and on the basis of which, work will be done in all the areas. Besides the 80 organ- izations that the party has reached out to so far, it is yet to reach six more organizations that have strong out- reach in their commu- nity. According to the party sources, from January 6, BJP will pri- oritize those assembly constituencies where BJP does not have a Brahmin candidate to inform the people about what all it has done for the community since these constituencies do not have a Brahmin face to spread aware- ness about the party’s initiatives towards the community . Speaking to ANI, a committee member, Ab- hijat Mishra, claiming that the majority of the people are satisfied with the work done by the government, said that the party would reach out to the dissat- isfied voters “to end their displeasure”. “We have to tell the people about our achievements. The ma- jority of the people are happy with the work done by the BJP govern- ment. There may be a possibility that some of them are not pleased, the party will reach out to all the Brahmin vot- ers to end their dis- pleasure,” he said. —ANI Dehradun: Uttara- khand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a Free Mobile Tablet scheme for stu- dents here on Saturday . About 2,65,000 stu- dents of Class 10 and 12 of degree colleges and state schools will get benefit from this scheme, as per govern- ment data. The state govern- ment official said that Rs 12,000 was given by the DBT for buying mo- bile tablets to class 10 and 12 students of state government schools. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed free tablets to 100 girl students of the Government Girls Inter College of Dehra- dun’s Rajpur Road. On Saturday, this pro- gramme was organised in all the 70 Vidhan Sab- has of the state. The Chief Minister also announced that an auditorium would be built at Government Girls Inter College, Ra- jpur Road. The DBT has already transferred funds to 1 lakh 59,000 students of class 10 and 12 of gov- ernment schools for buying the tablet. Chief Minister Push- kar Singh Dhami said, “During the Corona pe- riod, children had to face lots of difficulties in taking online classes. Keeping in mind the problems that the chil- dren faced, tablets are being given to them by the government.” He said that all pos- sible efforts are being made by the state gov- ernment for the qualita- tive improvement of education in the state. “Virtual classes are being run in 500 schools of the state un- der digital learning. These services will soon be started in 600 other schools also. 1,418 smart classes are being set up in 709 gov- ernment schools of the state, this work will be completed by January 15, 2022,” the chief minister added. —ANI CM Dhami launches Free Mobile Tablet scheme in Uttarakhand CONNECTING STUDENTS About 2,65,000 students of Class 10 and 12 of degree colleges and schools in the state will get benefitted REASON GIVEN TARGETED APPROACH BJP DEPLOYS 165 PARTY WORKERS FROM GUJARAT First India Bureau Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh assem- bly election inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ramped up its efforts to reach out to the people. In its latest initiative, a team of 165 party workers from Gujarat has been deployed to reach out to the vot- ers of the Awadh re- gion in the state. The party workers from Gujarat told re- porters that they will go door-to-door to connect with voters in the Awadh region and added that they will help uproot Con- gress interim presi- dent Sonia Gandhi in her bastion of Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections. “This time 82 seats out of 82 of Awadh region have to be won. We have been assigned the respon- sibility of Awadh. The rest of the re- gions will be as- signed to workers of other states. We will reside here until the elections are over. We will live in our re- spective districts and assemblies,” one par- ty worker from Guja- rat said. The four-member committee constitut- ed by the BJP on De- cember 26 to woo Brahmin voters of the state within a tar- get of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brahmin or- ganizations that have a strong outreach in their regions, accord- ing to sources. Aim to ‘uproot’ Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli in 2024 general elections ‘OPPN SPREADING CONFUSION’ MANDAVIYA VISITS RT-PCR TEST CENTRE IN AHMEDABAD THE COMMITTEE AND TARGET  The BJP had consti- tuted a four-member committee on Decem- ber 26 last  The committee has begun its work. The first meeting was held in Lucknow. Abhijat Mishra, a member of the BJP committee, hit out at the Opposition for “spreading confusion among the Brahmin community about them being displeased with the government and said that it is an environ- ment created by them. “The Opposition spread a lot of negativity and confusion. They spread the misinforma- tion that the Brahmin community is displeased with the BJP and has united against our party to defeat us. This is an environment created by them,” he said. Ut- tar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year. We have to tell the people about our (BJP) achievements. The majority of the people are happy with the work done by the BJP government. —ABHIJAT MISHRA, BJP Committee Member New Year‘restrictions’ fail to curb mass gatherings First India Bureau Vadodara/Rajkot/Mo- dasa: The authorities may have put strict re- strictions on mass gath- erings on December 31 in place to curb the ris- ing tide of COVID-19 cases, but this did not stop several revellers from getting into all kinds of trouble on New Year’s Eve. The Kuvadva Police in Rajkot arrested at least four people over a New Year’s Eve party at the Marwadi College on Morvi road, which was attended by about 1,000 students in blatant vio- lation of COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing and mask- wearing. The police said no permission was taken for either the par- ty or the music pro- gramme. In Aravalli, police raided a hotel room be- hind a petrol pump in Aniyor village and ar- rested four people, in- cluding two deputy mamlatdars, under the Prohibition Act. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the RT-PCR screening centre at the Ahmedabad interna- tional airport in Gujarat and interacted with pas- sengers and officials. India has mandated additional measures, including testing, for the passengers arriving at airports from “at-risk” countries. A facility has also been set up at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. As per the airport authori- ties, the facility with a waiting area sufficient for 220 passengers, 17 registration counters, eight sampling booths has been set up for such passengers. “Dur- ing my Gujarat visit, I took stock of the RT- PCR screening centre at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Air- port and interacted with the passengers,” the Union Minister tweeted. Khattar orders stations to check water pollution First India Bureau Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Mano- har Lal Khattar has di- rected the officers to set up online water quality monitoring stations at the district boundaries, so that real time data of pollution in rivers can be tracked. Along with this, directions have also been given to pre- pare a detailed report from the year 2015 to 2021, so that the actual status of pollution in rivers can be known and measures to be tak- en to deal with it can be assessed. Khattar was presid- ing over the review meeting of the State Pollution Control Board here.He said that dis- trict wise plans should be made to eliminate pollution in rivers and samples of rivers should be collected at the entry and exit points of every district from where Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers flow so that according to each district report, ad- equate measures can be taken accordingly . HAPPY NEW YEAR! Army soldiers holding Tricolor climb to wish new year to countrymen from a forward location along the Line of Control, in Kupwara on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hands over a tablet to a school student. Haryana CM Khattar presides over a PCB meeting. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock at the RT-PCR screening centre at the Ahmedabad airport. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly elections early this year. `347 cr ‘fake billing scam’ found; 1 held New Delhi: The Delhi government’s GST de- partment on Saturday unearthed a 347-crore “fake billing scam” in- volving 11 firms and one person was arrest- ed in connection with it, according to an offi- cial statement. “The firms were en- gaged in circular trad- ing and issuing fake bills to claim fraudu- lent input tax credit to evade taxes,” the state- ment said. The arrested person has been identified as Mayank Jain. —PTI
  9. 9. 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Director General of India Mete- orological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mo- hapatra on Saturday said that under the in- fluence of an active western disturbance approaching north- west India, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan re- gion like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 4 and 7. “A western distur- bance is impacting Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, region. Under its influence, we are ex- pecting scattered rain- fall or snowfall over the region in the next 48 hours. From January 4, an active western dis- turbance will approach northwest India. Under its influence from Janu- ary 4-7, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan re- gion like J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It will cause light to moderate rain or thundershower over plains of north- west India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Har- yana, Chandigarh, Del- hi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh,” Mohapatra told ANI. He further informed that this western distur- bance will move east- wards and its intensity will decrease but rain- fall activity will expand towards eastern India. “As the western dis- turbance approaches north east India, the temperature rises. Therefore, the cold wave conditions that we are experiencing in some places over north- west India, will gradu- ally abate. From Janu- ary 4, the temperature in the planes of the country will be normal or above normal,” the IMD official said. —ANI First India Bureau Lakshadweep: Laud- ing Lakshadweep for ban on single use plastic and shifting towards greenenergy ,VicePresi- dent M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the Union Territory shouldbecomerolemod- el in eco-tourism and sustainable fisheries. On this occasion, Naid inaugurated two Colleges of Arts Sci- ences in Kadmat and Androth islands on his first State visit to the UT of Lakshadweep. The Vice President, who is on a two-day tour of the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep, was received by the UT’s Administrator, Praful Patel, and was ac- corded a guard of hon- our on his arrival on Friday . Addressing the gath- ering at Kadmat island on Saturday, Naidu ex- pressed happiness about his first official visit to the islands as the Vice President of India. He said that Lak- shadweep boasts of a ‘unique confluence of ancient cultural herit- age and pristine natural beauty’ and that he was humbled by the hospi- tality of the people. Naidu lauded the re- solve of the people and administration of Lak- shadweep for enforcing the complete ban on sin- gle use plastic on the islands. He also appreci- ated the fact that islands are moving towards 100 per cent shift to green energy in a span of two years. He called for a people’s movement for continuing the high cleanliness standards of the island under the ‘Swachh Lakshadweep’ programme. Referring to tourism and fisheries as the great strengths of Lak- shadweep, Naidu said islands should aspire to become the role model for the country in eco- tourism and sustaina- ble fisheries, without risking its fragile and sensitive biodiversity. He noted various initia- tives such as submarine optical fibre connectiv- ity, expansion of air- ports, strengthening of infrastructure and plan to introduce water vil- las on some islands as laudable efforts. New Delhi: Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Re- turns (ITRs) have been filed till December 31, 2021, the extended due date for ITRs for the fi- nancial year 2020-21, the government data showed on Saturday . More than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on a sin- gle day on December 31. Out of 5.89 crore ITRs filed for the assessment year 2021-22 (the finan- cial year 2020-21) as on December 31, 49.6 per cent of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3 per cent are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1 per cent are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2 per cent are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3 per cent are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh). “Over 45.7 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software util- ities,” the Finance Min- istry said in a state- ment. In comparison, as on January 10, 2021 (the ex- tended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 5.95 crore with 31.05 lakh ITRs filed on the last day ie on 10th January 2021 as against over 46.11 lakh ITRs filed on the last day this year. “The Department gratefully acknowledg- es the contribution of the taxpayers, Tax Practitioners, Tax Pro- fessionals and others who have made this possible. We reiterate our resolve to work tire- lessly to ensure a smooth stable taxpay- er service experience to all,” the Income Tax Department said. —ANI Western Himalayan region to receive rainfall, snowfall between January 4 to 7: IMD DG Build a brand name for UT Lakshadweep, says VP Naidu VP Naidu delivers his speech after inaugurating 2 Colleges of Arts Sciences in Kadmat and Androth in Lakshadweep, on Saturday.       NAIDUSPEAK Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax returns filed till December 31 Punjab guv working under BJP’s pressure, says Channi Mahesh Kumar Chandigarh: Blam- ing the Punjab Gover- nor for deliberate and inordinate delay in clearing the file re- garding regulariza- tion of the services of contractual employ- ees, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sat- urday said that Gover- nor being the Consti- tutional head of the state was functioning under the political pressure of BJP in wake of forthcoming assembly polls. Channi said that the Chief Secretary and even he had personal- ly met Governor to get this file cleared adding that earlier he thought Governor might be busy elsewhere but now it is crystal clear that he was unneces- sarily sitting over the file. He said several employees are anx- iously waiting for their services to be regularized. The Punjab Chief Minister said that the state government has already got this legis- lation passed in the special session of Pun- jab Vidhan Sabha af- ter thoroughly worked out all the modalities to pave a way for the regularization of these contractual em- ployees with utmost care and caution. PUNJAB’S ELECTION TURMOIL AT AN INTERESTING JUNCTURE! The election turmoil in Punjab has reached an interesting point. On one hand, the electoralbattleinPunjab was hinting towards fierce multi-cornered fight, now 22 out of 32 or- ganisations involved in the farmers’ movement have formed a new party SKMandwillfieldcandi- dates in polls here. Some organisations are com- pletely right-wing who have support of JatSikh ‘ Land Lords’ there. Be- fore this united front took shape, its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had held several rounds of talks with Kejriwal. Kejri agreed to make Ra- jewal ‘CM face’ of AAP , but the matter did not work out. UPHEAVAL IN UP CONGRESS Even though Priyan- ka Gandhi has put her whole energy into the UP elections, but these days everything is not going well in the UP Congress. Cong spokes- person Omkar Nath Singh and two other party office-bearers ap- peared before Commis- sion to support EC’s call for ‘ Free and Fair Polls’. Onkar requested EC that even after an- nouncement of polls, if Avneesh continues to work by remaining in his post, then concept of fair elections in the state will become mean- ingless because Awasthi behaves like a BJP leader.’ The very next day , Congress State President Ajay Lallu wrote a letter to the EC, informing that the par- ty had not authorized the delegation that came to meet them as such the commis- sion should give time to dele- gates au- thorized by the party i.e. Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Lallu him- self, and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra. But EC did not listen to this request of Congress. Onkar Nath Singh, a member of Congress’s media and communica- tion dept, was so an- noyed by Lallu’s letter to EC that he resigned from the party by writ- ing a letter to Priyanka. WHY IS AKHILESH ANGRY WITH JAYANT? Jayant Chaudhary’s party RLD may have got the green signal for anelectoralalliancewith Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP , but these days ups anddownscanbeseenin therelationshipbetween the two leaders. Earlier, Akhilesh had agreed to leave 35-38 seats for Jay- ant,butnowitseemsthat the matter will be decid- ed on 24-25 seats. Akhile- sh is angry with Choud- hary over the fact that evenafterthedraftof the alliance has been final- ised, why has he had two meetings with Piyush Goyal in the last few days, where he has been assuredof LakshmiDar- shan. If sources are to be believed, the news of an alleged sting operation of Jayant’s sister’s hus- band had surfaced re- cently , in which he was expectingsomeLakshmi Darshan in lieu of ticket fromacandidate.Shortly before airing of this sting, as soon as Akhile- sh came to know about this, he hurriedly spoke to the editor-in-chief of the channel and agreed to pay the amount for whichthechannelhad bought this sting op- eration footage. The channel chief is under- stood to have spoken to theownersinthisregard it was decided that sting would not be aired. PRIYANKA IN A NEW ROLE! Congress leader Pri- yanka Gandhi has appeared in a new ava- tar these days. She has also taken up the re- sponsibility of coordi- nation with the party leaders in the absence of Ahmed Patel. She holds secret meetings with the angry leaders of the party in closed doors and tries to quell their resentment against the party. As happened in the case of Harish Raw- a t . Now it is be- ing heard that Pri- yanka h a s prepared such a list of leaders whose wings will be clipped after the elections in five states. The name of Congress in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal is also be- ing taken in this epi- sode. Preparations are being made to form a new screening commit- tee in UP. Its structure can be prepared by dis- solving the old screen- ing committee. Priyan- ka feels that unless preference is given to local leaders in UP, the party will not be able to regain its lost support there. Priyanka is also not said to be happy with UP Cong Presi- dent Ajay Lallu. THE FRAGRANCE OF ‘ PAN MASALA ‘ MARRIAGE IN PARIS The bil- lionaire owner of a w e l l - k n o w n pan masala brand, which is represented by the su- perhero of the century, got his daughter mar- ried to another pan masala business fam- ily last month. 700 guests from India were taken to Paris by chartered flight. All these guests were ac- commodated in Par- is’s expensive five-star Hotel Four Seasons George V and the Prince de Gaulle Mar- riott. Sources claim that at least Rs 600 to 700 crore were spent on this wedding cere- mony in cryptic lan- guage. The set of Hol- lywood’s famous film ‘Avatar’ was made for the entire wedding cer- emony. Guests were also given return gifts worth about Rs 15 lakh stuffed inexpensive bags of Louis Vuitton. CORONA HITS HIGH PROFILE WEDDINGS In high-profile wed- dings held in last few days, many politicians have also got Corona infected on a large scale. On Dec 28, mar- riage of Nihir Thack- eray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray’s late son Bindu Madhav Thack- eray, was solemnised with Ankita, daughter of a senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Many leaders who at- tended this marriage got infected including Supriya Sule, her hus- band, and Balasaheb Thorat. Harshvardhan himself came under grip of Covid. He gave this info by tweeting. Another high-profile wedding was of Praful Patel’s son which was held in Jaipur. Many guests attending this wedding were found to be positive. ... AND FINALLY The exercise of choosing a new president of Bihar Cong is going on but no suitable face is emerg- ing to replace current president Madan Mo- han Jha. Shakeel Ahmed, an important face of Bihar Cong, is busy projecting his name from different corners these days. As soon as this news came to notice of senior Cong leader Tariq Anwar, he dashed Shakeel’s inten- tions by saying that ‘There are already 4 Muslim sec- retaries in the All In- d i a C o n - gress or- g a n i z a - tion,’. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal Arvind Kejriwal Balbir S Rajewal Priyanka Gandhi Madan Mohan Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhary NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  10. 10. NEW DELHI, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 In to the Glitz he roads of suc- cess often start with a bumpy ride, especially when you’re a teenager but passion and dedication to one’s craft makes it all bearable. Ritu Lakhina, participat- ing model at First Miss In- dia Teen, winner of 16 con- secutive pageant titles and grand winner of the Miss Glamour Look Internation- al Ambassador 2019 shared her journey in an exclusive interview with City First. On being asked about her initiation into the model- ling world, Ritu said, “Since childhood, I was fas- cinated watching Fashion Shows, Beauty Pageants, and models on Hoardings and always imagined see- ing myself on that stage. And there are some career options you don’t choose, they choose you and model- ling is that for me.” Early on in her career, Ritu faced some setbacks which helped her make her mark and reach milestones. Talking about it, Lakhina said, “Initially, I had no idea how to enter and navi- gate this field but after a year of struggle, I won my first title when I was just 15. But not long after I met with a tragic accident where I lost my ability to walk for almost half a year but after battling depres- sion and anxiety I picked myself up and started working on my craft and later went on to win 16 con- secutive titles and now working on my first web series.” Reminiscing about her successful pageants, Lakh- ina said, “I won Miss Glam- our Look International Ambassador beating 72 countries of the world in the Philippines and I’m proud of that.” Sharing her two cents for aspiring models, Lakhina said, “A lot of rejection may come your way but always believe in yourself.” MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in T Glamour RITU LAKHINA, PARTICIPATING MODEL AT FIRST MISS INDIA TEEN AND WINNER OF THE MISS GLAMOUR LOOK INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR 2019 SHARED HER JOURNEY IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CITY FIRST
  11. 11. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. Sagittarius NOVEMBER 23 - DECEMBER 21 You will derive great benefit from an exercise routine. Extra workload is foreseen at work, but nothing that you cannot handle within office hours. Taking the family on a trip seems impossible today due to your professional commitments, so postpone it for some other day. Capricorn DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 20 Your stars favour a bright beautiful day. A setback you have recently experienced can make you come out stronger. Tax advisor will be a big help in saving taxes, so don’t hesitate to contact one. It is difficult for the relationship of friends turned lovers to fall apart, so relax. Aquarius JANUARY 21 - FEBRUARY 18 Previous investments are likely to give you good returns. Some of you may decide to follow in the footsteps of celebrities and visit the very same exotic destination that they had been to.No amount of excuses will dispel lover’s suspicions about your tendency to stray the path. Pisces FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20 Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways. Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Don’t speed up on the road. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. 10 ETC NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Aries MARCH 21 - APRIL 20 Money put together on previous occasions is likely to come in handy now. A family youngster is keen to learn from you, so don’t disappoint. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.You may have to awaken partner’s interest in you once again. Taurus APRIL 21 - MAY 21 People falling under this sign will have very refresh- ing day. Visiting a mall or watching a movie with family may be the highlight of the day. You may enjoy travelling to a tourist destination. Reignite the flickering romance in your life by spending more time together. Gemini MAY 22 - JUNE 21 Something you have implemented at work may profit the company and get you noticed. You may celebrate the achievement of a family youngster in a grand way. Shifting into your own house may soon become a reality. An exotic island destination beckons. Cancer JUNE 22 - JULY 22 An extravagant vacation you only dreamed about is likely to become a reality soon. Healthy eating will help prevent digestive ailments. Money will be absolutely no constraint in buying what you like. Driving down with lover to a happening place is indicated today. Leo JULY 23 - AUGUST 22 Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcom- ing on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Virgo AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22 Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next big step. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged if you do justice to it. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Libra SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22 Money coming from various streams will keep you in an elated state of mind. A new fitness regime that you have adopted promises to keep you in the good health. Getting an old furniture upholstered may be at the top of the mind. Your search for perfect partner may soon be over. Scorpio OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You are likely to find the day most auspicious. Your knowledge about your line of work will be roundly appreciated and get you the thumbs up from higher ups. Friends and family may get together to give you a surprise and make your day. Business travel may leave little time for romance. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth Feminization of Poverty ESHITA SINGH Manager, State Bank of India, Jaipur U
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 T a k e a T h r i l l P i l l ! he human mind is a cu- rious place. It can go from a zero to hundred very quickly. You never know what might trigger someone or what the other person might be thinking. It is capable of some truly beautiful and some truly twisted things. While we can’t all witness it first hand, mov- ies are a great way to peep into that world. City First brings to you 8 mind boggling movie recommendations that will keep you on your toes. JOKER Arthur Fleck, a party clown, resides with his ailing mother in a run-down apartment. When society rejects him and labels him a freak, he chooses to live a life of crime and anarchy . This film may finally give an answer to the question, “Why so serious?” GONE GIRL When a man’s wife suddenly disap- pears without a trace, he finds him- self in the middle of a quest to find her. Along the way, it becomes evi- dent that she isn’t — and never was — the woman he thought. SPLIT What happens when a man with dis- sociative identity disorder loses con- trol of one of his personalities and abducts three teenage girls. Will they survive? THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN On her daily commute, an unreliable witness encounters something shocking, and she gets obsessed with the ongoing mystery—but no one be- lieves her. GET OUT During a weekend break, Chris, an African-American guy, decides to pay a visit to his Caucasian girl- friend’s parents. He is unprepared for the horrors that lie ahead, de- spite the fact that they appear nor- mal at first. SHUTTER ISLAND A US Marshal and his colleague are dispatched to the site after a killer appears to vanish from a mental in- stitution. As the inquiry progresses, more and bizarre facts emerge. WHEN A STRANGER CALLS When Jill, a young babysitter, starts receiving frightening anonymous calls, she becomes frightened. Noth- ing, however, could prepare her for the terror she would experience when she discovers where the calls are coming from. BLACK SWAN What happens when dedication crosses the line to obsession? This is the story of a young ballerina’s sense of reality distorts. How will she fig- ure out what’s real and what isn’t? DEVANSHI MUDGAL cityfirst@firstindia.co.in IF YOU ENJOY THRILLERS AND SUSPENSE MOVIES, ONES WITH A SLEW OF UNEXPECTED TURNS AND AN UNPREDICTABLE FINALE, THEN HERE IS A SELECTED COLLECTION OF EIGHT FILMS THAT WILL UNDOUBTEDLY FULFILL YOUR “ENTERTAINMENT BUDS”! T NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022

