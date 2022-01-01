Successfully reported this slideshow.
STATE CREATES PORTAL TO SHARE INFO ON NCOV FACILITIES: CM PATEL First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The state government has cre...
NEWS AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappahm Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiaahmedabad
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigi...
INDIA AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
PUNJAB'S ELECTION TURMOIL AT AN INTERESTING JUNCTURE! The election turmoil in Punjab has reached an interesting point. On ...
AHMEDABAD, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022
A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability...
ETC
12 CITY BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
News & Politics
Jan. 01, 2022
02012022 first india ahmedabad

News & Politics
Jan. 01, 2022
78 views

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

02012022 first india ahmedabad

  1. 1. STATE CREATES PORTAL TO SHARE INFO ON NCOV FACILITIES: CM PATEL First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The state government has created a dedicated COVID-19 portal to provide infor- mation on the status of health infrastructure during the ongoing health crisis, Chief Min- ister Bhupendra Patel announced while inau- gurating a multi-special- ity hospital in AhmedabadonSaturday . He said that the new 225-bed hospital, located in the eastern part of Ahmedabad, will help ease the stress on hospi- tals in the western part of the city . CM Patel’s comments come a day af- ter he stated at an event thatthestategovernment so far saw no need to im- posemajorrestrictionsin Gujarat, despite concern over the upcoming Vi- brant Gujarat Global Summit slated to be held January 10-12 amid the swell in COVID-19 cases and Omicron infections. Five heads of state— Russian Prime Minis- ter Mikhail Mishustin, Mozambique’s Presi- dent Filipe Jacinto Ny- usi, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jug- nauth, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša—will be attend- ance for the first time this year. Turn to P6 CM Bhupendra Patel unveiled a statue of former CM Keshubhai Patel in Ahmedabad on Saturday. On Patel’s right is Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala. Five heads of state to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit for the first time AHMEDABAD l SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 39 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia At least five people died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday morning. Ten people are seriously injured in the blast. The accident took place on Saturday morning and fire and rescue personnel are working to douse the flame. The firecracker unit is owned by Murugan of Padupatti and the explosion took place at the chemical blending unit. Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, as part of an an- nual ritual that has been in practice between the two neighbours for more than three decades, a Foreign Office statement said. This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992. 5 DEAD, 10 HURT IN FIRE INCIDENT AT TAMIL NADU CRACKER UNIT PAKISTAN, INDIA EXCHANGE NUCLEAR INSTALLATIONS, PRISONERS’ LIST Over 12K NGOs including Jamia lose foreign aid New Delhi: FCRA li- cences—needed to re- ceive funding from abroad—of over 12,000 NGOs and other organi- sations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morning, days after it cited “ad- verse inputs” to refuse renewal of a licence for Mother Teresa’s Mis- sionaries of Charity . Of 18,778 orgs whose Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenc- es expired on Saturday, 12,989 had applied for renewal. P5 FOR JAB: CO-WIN REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 15-18 YEAR OLDS New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Christmas, registra- tions for vaccinating 15-18-year-old children against COVID-19 began from Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while adminis- tration of precautionary third dose for the vulner- able categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. 10 MAHA MINISTERS, 20 MLAs TEST +VE Mumbai: As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharash- tra despite cutting short the Assembly session, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. If the number of patients keeps increas- ing, the government may have to impose further restrictions, added Pawar. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA GUJARAT 22,775 new cases 406 Omicron tally 1,069 new cases 01 new fatality MAATAM MATA’S DURBAR Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine leaves 12 dead, 13 injured during New Year rush @ Altercation between two groups on pathway leading to shrine complex led to incident 1 Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high-level inquiry by 3-member team led by Principal Secy Home, and including Divisional Commissioner and Addl DGP of Jammu 2 Jammu: Twelve people losttheirlivesandovera dozen others were in- jured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaish- no Devi shrine in Jam- mu and Kashmir in the early hours during a heavy rush of devotees on New Year. This is first such trag- edyattheshrine,located atop Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of people every year. Theincidentoccurred between2.30AMand2.45 AM on Saturday near a relatively narrow pas- sage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the hilltop shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clockaftertrekkingfrom Katra base camp. TECHNICAL SOLUTION IN OFFING: MINISTER Katra: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who rushed to Katra in J&K following the stampede stated that they are wanting to add some technical solutions to the pilgrimage to the hilltop temple to avoid mishaps within the future. VERY DISTRESSED: PRESIDENT KOVIND New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” he said. IN CONSTANT TOUCH WITH JK ADMIN: MODI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme, Modi expressed his condolences for all those who died in the post midnight tragedy and said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. 4 INJURED IN SERIOUS CONDITION: DOCS Jammu: Four people who were injured in Saturday morn- ing’s stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra are currently in serious condition and are on ventilators, according to authorites of the hospital they have been admitted to. According to doctors, eleven people are stable and out of which 3-4 were discharged. Heavy rush of devotees at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district on Saturday morning. (Right) View of a relatively narrow passage at gate no. 3 where the incident occurred between 2.30 AM and 2.45 AM on Saturday. Amit Shah @AmitShah Heart is deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. In this regard, I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha ji. I express my condolences to families of deceased. Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrench- ing. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the families in this sad hour. Praying for recovery of injured. Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. Mehbooba Mufti @MehboobaMufti I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the adminis- tration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences. Kalraj Mishra @KalrajMishra The sad news was received about the stampede accident in Maa Vaishno Devi temple in which many devotees lost their lives. May God rest the soul of the deceased, my sympathies are with their families. Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stam- pede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Onnewyear,PMModireleases10th installmentunderPM-KISANscheme New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi released the 10th in- stallment of financial benefit under the Prad- han Mantri Kisan Sam- man Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was trans- ferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farm- er families across the country . Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provid- ed to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal install- ments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account. P5 File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event. ‘ECO INDICATORS BETTER THAN PRE-COVID TIMES’ New Delhi: Observing that many economic indi- cators are better than the pre-Covid times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, the growth rate of our economy is more than 8%. Record foreign investment has come to India and our forex reserves have reached record levels. Also, old records have been surpassed in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in case of exports & es- pecially agriculture”. P5 Amount of `20K crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across nation 4 killed in landslide in Haryana mining zone, several trapped Bhiwani: At least four mining workers were killed and several oth- ers feared trapped un- der the debris follow- ing a landslide at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday morning. A few workers were also said to have been injured in the land- slide. The rescue opera- tion was launched by the district administra- tion, even as the exact number of fatalities is yet to be ascertained. AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO HARYANA CM New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a min- ing site in Haryana’s Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident. Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block. A view of the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining.
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Party spokesperson Pawan Khera says BJP has been looting people since 2014 First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Cen- tre’s decision to defer the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles from the cur- rent 5% to the pro- posed 12%—as an- nounced by Union Fi- nance Minister Nir- mala Sitharaman— stemmed from fear of losing the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Satur- day, the party’s na- tional spokesperson Pawan Khera said that, considering the current rate of infla- tion, wishing people a “prosperous new year” would be a lie. Then, listing items such as footwear, on- line auto ride book- ing, FMCG products, ATM service charges, cement and steel, which have become costlier this past year, he said the BJP gov- ernment has looted people since 2014. “The Centre was go- ing to raise GST on textiles from January 1, but it decided to de- fer the move. This was done because of the upcoming elections in five states, which will be followed by Guja- rat later this year,” he said. “The (BJP) par- ty’s recent defeat in the polls in Karnataka also factored in its de- cision,” he added. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi only understands the lan- guage of vote, victory and defeat. He doesn’t concern himself with our prosperity and whatever happens to the country. He will rectify his mistakes only when he is de- feated,” Khera said. Govt deferred GST hike on textiles out of fear: Cong First India Bureau Vadodara: In the last 24 hours, stray cattle in- jured two people in Va- dodara—an indication that the authorities are flounderingdespiteMay- or Keyur Rokadia’s promiseinOctobertorid the city of the menace. After cattle owners clashed with the police after a 70-year-old was mowed down by a cow in Gorwa area on Fri- day, Saturday saw a middle-aged man being flung 10 feet by a bull in the nearby Chokhandi market area. In both cases, complaints have been filed at the Gorwa police station. Evenasthevictimun- dergoes treatment in a hospital, people around the city are wondering how long it will be be- fore they can walk down the street without fear- ing a bovine attack. “The (Vadodara Mu- nicipal) Corporation keeps talking about criminal complaints and police action against cattle owners, but people still have to be afraid of these stray animals since the civic body has neither a con- crete policy to rid the city of the menace nor the will to do so. So, peo- ple continue to suffer,” Ami Rawat, Leader of the Opposition in the VMC, told First India. Mayor Rokadia’s de- fence against such seri- ous allegations is that the VMC conducts regu- lar drives to round up stray cattle and send them to animal shelters (panjarapole). “So far, the corporation and po- lice have filed 160 crimi- nal complaints against cattle owners and a few of them have even been booked under the Pre- vention of Anti Social ActivitiesActforrepeat- edly leaving their cattle on the roads,” he said. VMC Director of En- croachment, Removal and Security, Mangesh Jaiswal adds that 10 teams are working around the clock, in three eight-hour shifts every day, to ensure the streets remain free of stray cattle. “Police teams are also helping us in this campaign and we are working hard to make the city cattle- free,” he said. However, these argu- ments do not sway LOP Rawat. “Whatever VMC of- ficers or the elected wing claims, the bottom line is that people’s lives are at stake. The mayor announced a plan for cattle settle- ment after BJP state unit chief CR Patil took him to task on the issue. The civic body even identified some possi- ble sites outside the city limit area. But two months later, it is all still just talk and no ac- tion,” she said. TWO CITY RESIDENTS ATTACKED BY ROGUE ANIMALS IN 24 HOURS WHEN WILL VADODARA’S STREETS GET RID OF STRAY CATTLE? Cops had clashed with cattle owners after about a dozen animals escaped from a cow shelter on Friday. —FILE PHOTO Pawan Khera First India Bureau Jaipur: The Congress party is not going to project anyone as its chief ministerial candi- date for the Gujarat election scheduled to be held this year. Former Rajasthan health minis- ter Dr Raghu Sharma, who is in charge of the party affairs in Gujarat, said that the party will fight the upcoming polls in five states un- der a combined leader- ship this time. Targeting the BJP, Sharma alleged that it has failed on all fronts in Gujarat. He claimed that the state had the highest number of co- rona deaths as the pan- demic was totally mis- managed there. Even minimum financial as- sistance was not given to the kin of the dead, he further alleged. The Congress has now launched a ‘Nyay Yatra’ (march for jus- tice) there and party workers are collecting the data of the families of the dead, he said, adding that they are go- ing door to door and get- ting forms filled in for compensation. Youth Congress will work at the grassroots level Vishwanath Vaghela ditches Team Indravijaysinh Gohil and inches closer to Team Hardik Patel First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Two days ago, Vishwanath Vaghela was appoint- ed as Gujarat Youth Congress president. Till now, he was part of another congress leader Indravijaysinh Gohil’s team. It is speculated that Vaghela is closely as- sociated with Hardik Patel. Patel and Go- hil’s teams are always at loggerheads, even in the presence of the party’sseniorleaders. Ahead of the state election 2022, the new appointment will bring fresh en- ergy on ground level says a source privy to the development. “It is known that therearemanygroups in the party . Vaghela’s entry will determine howmuchcanhetake the youth wing ahead. He must come out from the shadows of seniorleadersandcre- ate his image,” said the source. As per Vaghela, the entire election was held by the Indian Youth Congress based on a merit system. “Along with youth president selection presidents, at the dis- trict and municipal levels were also made. Inthecomingdays,we willappointleadersat Taluka and Village levels too,” he said. For the election year, he said the main target is the three crore youth of Gujarat. “We will fight against unem- ployment and confis- cation of drugs and illicit liquor,” Vaghe- la told First India. Vishwanath Vaghela From left: RC Choudhary, Raj PCC Chief GS Dotasra, Guj Cong veteran Arjun Modhwadia and Guj Cong In-Charge Dr Raghu Sharma addressing the media in Jaipur on Saturday. No CM face for Guj polls:Cong MUSIC IN THE AIR Session 1 saw S Ballesh and Krishna Ballesh on the shehnai, while Bimal Bhattacharya performed on tabla. Session 3 saw Dr N Rajam perform on the violin while Akram Khan played tabla. —PHOTOS BY HANIF SINDHI Rozy Dutta gave a vocal performance with Nakul Mishra on tabla, Raju Gandharva on Harmonium and Ikram Khan on sarangi, in Session 2 of Day 1 of the 42nd annual 13-day long Saptak Music Festival, which began on Saturday at the LD Arts College campus in Ahmedabad. TARGETTING BJP VOTE BANK, AAP MEETS TEXTILE TRADERS Surat: With the election approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has countered the BJP’s move to defer the hike in GST by meeting textile traders, giving them a chance to air their grievances in person. Speaking to protesting traders, AAP members raised questions against the ruling party. When the traders discontinued their strike after the gov- ernment accepted their demand, AAP workers continued to approach traders to understand their current situation. One trader told First India that AAP workers were seen riling up traders, saying that none of their issues is being solved by the ruling party despite their massive contribution to the economy.
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘RESTRICTED’ NYE BRINGS TROUBLE First India Bureau Vadodara/Rajkot/Mo- dasa: The authorities may have put strict re- strictions on mass gatherings on Decem- ber 31 in place to curb the rising tide of COV- ID-19 cases, but this did not stop several revellers from getting into all kinds of trou- ble on New Year’s Eve. TheKuvadvaPolicein Rajkot arrested at least four people over a New Year’s Eve party at the Marwadi College on Morbi road, which was attended by about 1,000 studentsinblatantviola- tion of COVID-19 guide- lines like social distanc- ing and mask-wearing. While the party ended by the time the cops— who learnt of it after a video clip gained trac- tion on social media— got to the location, four persons have been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. In addition to the college’s music teacher Malavbhai Maru, who arrangedtheparty ,event contractor Jigar Mehta and War Brothers DJ Parth Patel and Disaster DJ Shiva Acharya were also booked. Notably , a 23-year-old Ethiopian student of the collegetestednCoVposi- tive just a few days ago. Thepolicesaidnoper- mission was taken for either the party or the music programme. In Aravalli, police raided a room behind a petrol pump in Aniyor villageandarrestedfour people, including two deputy mamlatdars, un- der the Prohibition Act. In the complaint filed at the Malpur police sta- tion Assistant Sub-In- spector Dinesh Kalabhi said that Deputy Super- intendent of Police Bharat Basiya had dis- patched a team led by police constable Paresh Vishram based on a tip. The raid found four people—Jaimin Patel, Nilesh Patel, Sandip Chaudhary and Dasrath Upadhyay—imbibing al- cohol. Of these, Jaimin Patel and Nilesh Patel are deputy Mamlatdars. Sub-Inspector Dinubhai Vankar is investigating. In Vadodara, council- lor Jhelam Choksi went on the offensive after the police caught her son Krunal drunk dur- ing regular checking. A video of the Ward 14 councillor of the Va- dodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan shows her in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer trying to defend her son. Police say they had picked up an inebri- ated youth who had been creating a ruckus in the Bajwada area and took him to the police station, where he iden- tified himself as Krunal Choksi. As soon as his mother found out he’d been arrested, she at- tempted to stave off the charges. In addition to accusing the police of brutality, she also claimed that a doctor had prescribed her son brandy to treat his cold. However, the police registered a case under Sections66-1-Band85-1-3 of the Prohibition Act. Atleast7arrestedinthreeseparateincidents,asprohibition,nCoVguidelinestakeabackseatamidboozyrevelry First India Bureau Ahmedabad: India wakes up to the tragic news of a stampede at Vaishnodevi temple, which led to the death of 12 people. The Joshi family of Rajpipla was at the same spot where the incident took place. The Joshi family of Rajpipla had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on December 23 and, on New Year’s eve, they were at the temple. The family was trapped there at the time of the incident. Manali Joshi in- formed her relatives liv- ing in Rajpipla that she was safe. “We started our journey to Mataji’s temple on the night of December 31. At around 2.30 am, we reached Vaishnodevi temple. Suddenly, a mob came from behind, which led to chaos. Family mem- bers were separated at that moment. After an hour of searching each other, we all met again,” she said. Another member who witnessed the inci- dent, Parth Joshi said, “A mob of 100-150 peo- ple came and created the chaos. The entry and exit routes merged, leaving no clarity to the tourists. The incident happened around 400- 500 meters away from the temple.” He further said that there was complete negligence of the tem- ple administration. “The force of the pub- lic that was yesterday is not seen today. Less- er people were seen to- day at the temple as they are scared,” he added. However, he says people from Guja- rat were safe. “Our whole family was separated,” said Parth. It was after the atmosphere calmed down and, announce- ments made that, the Joshi family reunited. Close call for Guj family at Vaishnodevi amid stampede SCARY EXPERIENCE The stampede that occurred at the temple (left) and Manali Joshi (right). Joshi family from Rajpipla had a harrowing New Year after getting separated during tragic incident that left 12 dead on Saturday 1 DEAD,5 INJURED IN SURAT AS BUILDING COLLAPSES First India Bureau Surat: One person died and at least sev- en more were injured when part of a com- mercial complex col- lapsed in Pandesara area’s Ganeshnagar locality in Surat late Friday night. The fire brigade res- cued eight people from the debris, one of whom succumbed to his injuries. Three of the others sustained minor injuries and went home after treat- ment. The rest—Prab- hat Ramnarayan Praja- pati (33), Sachin Morya (22), Shobhan Munsilal Yadav (22) and Dipen- dra Munsilal Yadav (16)—have been admit- ted to the Civil Hospital for further treatment, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Alok Munshi Lal Yadav (22). His brother, Kishore Yadav who was also present at the same site at the Ajanta Mar- ket, but had a lucky escape told officials his brother, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Surat for seven years. Notably, a part of the roof also collapsed in a similar manner a few years ago. Fire officer Krishna Modh, who led the res- cue, said the building that collapsed houses a shop downstairs and the owner’s house up- stairs. An emergency services team will re- main at the site until further notice, he fur- ther added. HAPPY SKIES People released 5,000 balloons into the sky to welcome 2022, at Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area on Saturday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI Part of the roof collapsed. 7-DAY VAX DRIVE FOR 15-18 AGE GROUP TO BEGIN JAN 03 First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The state will begin a special week-long campaign from January 3 to vacci- nate 36 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19, additional chief secre- tary (Health) Manoj Ag- garwal said on Saturday . A mega drive will also beorganisedonJanuary 07, with a focus on Class 10 students who will be appearing for the board exam this year, he said, adding that the special campaign will be under- taken January 03-09 from9amto6pmat3,500 centres prepared for the purpose. Effortswillbemadeto ensure that no child is left behind, he said, after reviewing the prepara- tions for the campaign by video-conferencing with municipal commis- sioners and district col- lectors. The aim is to cover around 36 lakh childrenagedbetween15 and 18 years including thoseinschool,thoseout of school, as well as in institutions for the disa- bled and mentally-ill children and orphanag- es, he also said. As per the Centre’s guidelines, the benefi- ciaries in this age group will only be adminis- tered Covaxin. Registration for vac- cination started on Sat- urday , with the option of on-site registration, in which a beneficiary can either provide details of his Aadhaar card, vehi- cle licence, or even a mo- bile phone number, whichcouldeitherbehis own or that of his par- ents, friends, school teacher or principal. Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock at the RT-PCR screening centre at the Ahmedabad airport. 3,297 559 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 8,18,755 TOTAL RECOVERED 103 RECOVERED IN A DAY 10,119 TOTAL DEATHS 01 DEATH IN A DAY 8,32,801 TOTAL CASES 1,069 NEW IN A DAY COVID-19 UPDATE UNION HEALTH MINISTER VISITS RT-PCR TEST CENTRE AT AHMEDABAD AIRPORT First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Amidris- ing cases of the Omi- cron variant of the novel coronavirus, Un- ion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the RT-PCR screening centre at the Ahmedabad airport andinteractedwithpas- sengers and officials. India has mandated additional measures, including testing, for thepassengersarriving at airports from “at- risk” countries. A facility has also been set up at the Sard- ar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Airport authorities said the facility with a waiting area sufficient for 220 passengers, 17 registration counters, eight sampling booths, including 120 RT-PCR machines, has been set up for such passengers. In a video clip posted by Mandaviya, he is seen interacting with the waiting passengers and airport officials. “During my Gujarat visit, I took stock of the RT-PCR screening cen- tre at the Sardar Vallab- hbhai Patel Interna- tional Airport and in- teracted with the pas- sengers,” the Union Minister of Health and FamilyWelfaretweeted on Friday night. KEEP OUT: SCHOOLS TO KIDS WITH UNVAXED PARENTS With COVID-19 cases rising among school- children, the Gujarat Self- Financed School Management Association has issued guide- lines across 8,000 schools across the state. The body has requested schools to prevent children whose parents who are not fully vaccinated from attending in- person classes. It has also asked schools to bar the entry of children suffering from cough, cold and fever and ar- range for online classes instead. Malavbhai Maru, Jigar Mehta, War Brothers DJ Parth Patel and Disaster DJ Shiva Acharya. Deputy mamlatdars Jaimin and Nilesh Patel were arrested in Aravalli. Jhelam Choksi (in orange) arguing with cops to defend her son Krunal (in striped shirt). A complaint has been lodged against AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, after the Directorate of A complaint has been lodged against AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, after the Directorate of A complaint has been lodged against AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, after the Directorate of A complaint has been lodged against AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, after the Directorate of A complaint has been lodged against AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, after the Directorate of Forensic Sciences confirmed that his blood had contained alcohol on December 22, when Forensic Sciences confirmed that his blood had contained alcohol on December 22, when Forensic Sciences confirmed that his blood had contained alcohol on December 22, when Forensic Sciences confirmed that his blood had contained alcohol on December 22, when Forensic Sciences confirmed that his blood had contained alcohol on December 22, when he was detained while protesting at the BJP state unit office in Gandhinagar. Gadhvi claims he was detained while protesting at the BJP state unit office in Gandhinagar. Gadhvi claims he was detained while protesting at the BJP state unit office in Gandhinagar. Gadhvi claims he was detained while protesting at the BJP state unit office in Gandhinagar. Gadhvi claims he was detained while protesting at the BJP state unit office in Gandhinagar. Gadhvi claims that the FIR is politically motivated and that he is a teetotaller. that the FIR is politically motivated and that he is a teetotaller. that the FIR is politically motivated and that he is a teetotaller. that the FIR is politically motivated and that he is a teetotaller. that the FIR is politically motivated and that he is a teetotaller. NOT JUST ON NEW YEAR’S EVE?
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia lVol3lIssueNo.39 l RNINO.GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Ex- press Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar-Bavla Highway, Tal. San- and, Dist. Ahmedabad. Publishedat D/3023rdFloorPlotNo.35Titanium Square,SchemeNo.2,ThaltejTaluka, Ghatlodiya,Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Jagat Prakash Nadda @JPNadda The news of the untimely death of many people in the accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is heart-wrenching. Local administration and BJP workers are engaged in relief and rescue work. Condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM @narendramodi’s call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat TOP TWEETS TIME FOR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS t the beginning of each year, many peo- ple make vows to ei- ther do or not do something to im- prove their life in some way. As we start 2022, after two years of living with COVID-19, this hope may be stronger than usual. The pandemic’s impacts have ranged from deaths and other adverse effects on physical and mental health, to huge changes in em- ployment, income, travel, leisure and the ability to socialise. The effect on individuals has varied considerably, depending on what their life was like beforehand, how much it has affected them and their own resilience. We may see resolutions driven by loss, guilt & anger, plus a rush on com- mon types of self-improvement resolutions and a greater drive for overall life changes. In times of trauma, when fu- ture is uncertain, some people adopt a ‘devil may care, live for now’ attitude to life, with greater risk taking. While others exer- cise extreme caution. Both groups may well make New Year’s resolutions to fit their ap- proach to life! THECONVERSATION.COM A ikening today’s capitalist econo- mies to the com- munist bloc of yesteryear may seem far-fetched. What could the free market possibly have in common with Soviet-style central planning? In fact, the com- parison increasingly offers useful insights into what has become of the winning side since the end of the Cold War. Consider the “soft budget constraints” that socialist state-ownedenterprises(SOEs) used to enjoy and that turned out to be one of the main rea- sons why Soviet-bloc econo- mies failed. Similar financial conditions are becoming per- vasive in capitalist America. As the Hungarian Marxist apostate János Kornai fa- mously argued, SOEs could ignore losses and consumer preferences because they could always count on the state to keep them afloat. Ko- rnai’s thesis was popular with the Chinese reformers of the 1980s: seeking to make SOEs more responsive to the market, they “hardened” companies’ budget con- straints. By contrast, capital- ist America seems to be on the same misbegotten path as theSovieteconomies.Though it is starting from a different place, the result is the same. Budget constraints are sof- tening, and capital is increas- ingly being funneled toward the fashionable and the well- connected fantasists and schemers. To be sure, borrowing can, up to a point, energize capi- talist enterprises. Contrary to what one reads in intro- ductory economics text- books, real-world consumers’ budgets aren’t capped and venturesome consumers can borrow to pay for the next new hot item. PROJECT-SYNDICATE.ORG SELECTIVE SOVIETIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM Lax lending standards, cheap credit, and massive injections of liquidity from the central bank have created a toxic level of financial flexibility in the US economy L ARCHBISHOP TUTU: VOICE OF THE VOICELESS he only time I met Archbish- op Desmond Tutu was on 2.3.2005 in Cape Town. I spent a few minutes with him. His genial personality made a lasting impression on me. I was familiar with his fame and name. He had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. The second South African black to be so honoured. The first was Chief Albert Luthuli. The third was Nelson Mandela. While in Cape Town, I bought “Tutu: Voice of the Voiceless” by Shirley Dubou- lay. The Archbishop was a controversial figure. He was an expert self-publicist, agi- tator and peacemaker. With Nelson Mandela and other A.N.C (African National Con- gress) in prison in Robben Island, Tutu kept the anti- Apartheid movement alive, but in a peaceful manner. After his release from pris- on in February 1990, Mandela and Tutu became close friend. Mr. Mandela made the retired Archbishop Chair- man of the Truth and Recon- ciliation Commission, which in the words of Nelson Man- dela performed “the most crucial task of reconciling the nation.” On 23rd June 1999 Nelson Mandela made a speech at a thanks giving service for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Here are a few excerpts from Mr. Mandela’s speech. “It is true privilege and honour for me to share in this thanksgiving service for the Archbishop of Cape Town and the Primate of the Church of the Province of Southern Africa, who retires in one week’s time, just ahead of his 65th birthday. I suspect that he is doing so just to set the record by retir- ing before I do! I know that I speak for all of you, when I say that Arch- bishop Desmond Tutu had been a blessing and inspira- tion to countless people, here and abroad, through his min- istry; his acts of compassion; his prophetic witness; and his political engagement. He has a distinguished record as a leader of his church and the ecumenical movement, and as fearless fighter against the evil and inhuman system of apartheid. He is renowned for selfless commitment to the poor,theoppressedanddown- trodden. With his colleagues he remained an effective voice of the people of South Africa when so many of their leaders were imprisoned, ex- iled, banned and restricted. Desmond Tutu is esteemed the world over for his com- mitment to justice and peace everywhere. He is forthright in condemning corruption. As President of the All Af- rica Conference of Churches he missed no opportunity to speak out against human rights violations and oppres- sive regimes in our conti- nent and elsewhere. The No- bel Peace Prize measures his extensive international rec- ognition. His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Af- rica were still hesitating. He speakshismindonmattersof public morality . As a result he annoyed many of the leaders of the apartheid system. Nor has he spared those that fol- lowed them- he has from time to time annoyed many of us who belongs to the new order. But such independence of mind- however wrong and un- strategic it may at times be-is vital to a thriving democracy . The touchstone of our suc- cess in transforming South African society will be the extent to which we correct the imbalances and inequali- ties created by apartheid. The seriousness of our intent is inscribed in our macroeco- nomic strategy for growth, employment and redistribu- tion. It is a framework within which all sectors of our soci- ety can join hands and, put- ting long-term interest above short-term considerations, achieve our goals for trans- formation, for reconstruction and development. In this great partnership the religious community has a special and important role. As the churches in South Af- rica and abroad accompanied us in the struggle for justice and peace, so should they now accompany us in building a just and equitable society . This if not a call for the re- ligious community to accom- pany government uncritical- ly. Uncritical support would endanger our infant democ- racy . On the other hand, criti- cism without visible action to help alleviate poverty and suffering can only serve to discredit the message of the Church. Rather, the way for- ward is in what some theolo- gians have called ‘critical solidarity’ with government in the reconstruction and de- velopment of the country . The track record of the re- ligious communities, both before and after the achieve- ment of democracy , makes us confident that in them we do indeed have strategic part- ners in the project of empow- ering our people to use their freedom to work together for a better life. In the building of our new nation, reconstruc- tion goes hand in hand with reconciliation. We look to the Church with its message of justice, peace, forgiveness and healing, to play a key role in helping our people, of eve- ry colour, to move from the divisions of the past to a fu- ture that is united in a com- mitment to correct wrongs and restore a just order. Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healingguidanceof theTruth and Reconciliation Commis- sion, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation. His joy in our diversity and his spirit of forgiveness are as much part of his immeasura- ble contribution to our nation as his passion for justice and his solidarity with the poor. In conclusion, may I say again to the archbishop: We are thankful for all that you have done. You were one of those who blazed the trail of the new patriotism that is abroad in our land. We wish you peace and joy in your re- tirement.” THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Africa were still hesitating. He speaks his mind on matters of public morality Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healing guidance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  6. 6. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests. Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, de- fence and agriculture. He also lauded In- dia’s achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but “Corona cannot stop India’s pace”. He stressed that In- dia will fight the Cov- id-19 pandemic with “full caution and vigi- lance” and will also protect its national in- terests. Modi said that dur- ing the pandemic, ad- ditional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore benefi- ciaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central excheq- uer. He called upon farm- ers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the inter- national market. —PTI INDIA AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: FCRA li- cences — needed to re- ceive funding from abroad — of over 12,000 NGOs and other organ- isations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morn- ing, days after it cited “adverse inputs” to re- fuse renewal of a li- cence for Mother Tere- sa’s Missionaries of Charity. Of the 18,778 organi- sations whose Foreign Contribution (Regula- tion) Act licences were due to expire between September 29, 2020, and December 31, 2021, 12,989 had applied for renewal. 5,789 - whose licenses expired yesterday - had not and their FCRA registrations lapsed overnight. Ministry sources claimed none of the 5,789 had applied for the renewal of their li- censes. Ministry officials told NDTV reminders had been sent to make the application before the deadline - Friday - but many had not done so. “How can permis- sion be given...” an of- ficial asked. The applications of 179 others, including Mother Teresa’s chari- ty, have been rejected, and scrutiny of the other applications is ongoing, the Home Ministry said. The list of NGOs now without a FCRA licence includes Oxfam India and the Oxfam India Trust, Jamia Mil- ia Islamia, the Indian Medical Association, the Leprosy Mission, the Tuberculosis Asso- ciation Of India, the Indira Gandhi Nation- al Centre For Arts, and the India Islamic Cul- tural Centre. Oxfam India and Ox- fam India Trust are in the list of NGOs whose certificates have ex- pired and not in those whose registrations have been cancelled. Refusing FCRA clearance has been list- ed by critics of the gov- ernment as its way of suppressing organisa- tions whose work or of- ficials are not consid- ered supportive enough of the centre. —PTI Over 12K NGOs, including Jamia, lose FCRA licence NO FOREIGN AID New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farm- ers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM- KISAN scheme. Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference. Under PM-KISAN scheme, a financial ben- efit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligi- ble farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. During the virtual event, the Prime Minis- ter also released an eq- uity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Or- ganisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. —ANI Gurugram: Haryana govt on Saturday an- nounced several restric- tions in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula Sonipat which will come into ef- fect from today 5 am. Restrictions will be in place till 5am, Jan 12. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these 5 dists will remain closed for these 10 days. Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these 5 districts will function with 50% sraff attend- ance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the or- der said. Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain mar- kets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, ho- tels, departmental stores, liquor wine shops. —ANI INDIA WILL FIGHT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH FULL CAUTION, VIGILANCE: PM New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that in the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Ad- dressing at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit un- der PM-KISAN, Singh said that the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 ben- eficiary farmer fami- lies in the accounts of farmer families. “In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana,” added Tomar. —ANI `65,800 CRORE TRANSFERRED TILL NOW: AGRI MIN TOMAR Foodgrains worth `2.6L cr provided to over 80 cr beneficiaries during pandemic PM lauds country’s achievement in providing over 145 cr doses of vaccine PM Modi releases the 10th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh Yadav during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. 1 2 PM Modi releases `20,900 crore financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme New restrictions for 10 days in Gurugram, four Haryana districts DGGI cracks down on Crypto exchanges across country, `70 cr tax evasion detected New Delhi: After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers Wa- zirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelli- gence has come down heavily on Cryptocur- rency exchanges oper- ating in the country, said sources. “Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Ser- vice providers have been searched and mas- sive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has beendetectedbyDGGI,” sources told the media. Crypto wallet and ex- change are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, rip- ple, etc. According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worthof taxevasionhas beendetectedduringthe crackdown on Crypto- currency trade by Mum- bai CGST and DGGI. “The DGGI is investi- gating Coinswitch Ku- ber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technolo- gies PVT. LTD., BuyU- Coin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD,” sources said. Official sources fur- ther said, “They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading.” Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, “These service provid- ers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transac- tions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evi- dence that proved non- payment of GST.” A top source told ANI that they paid Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-com- pliance to the statuto- ry provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has re- covered Rs 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers in- cluding WazirX. —ANI New Delhi: Food ag- gregators like Swiggy and Zomato will have to collect and deposit tax at 5 per cent rate beginning Saturday, a move which will widen the tax base as food vendors who are currently outside the GST threshold will become liable to GST when pro- vided through these on- line platforms. Currently, restaurants registered under GST are collecting and depositing the tax. Also, cab aggregators like Uber and Ola will have to collect 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for booking two- and three-wheeler vehicles effective January 1. Also, footwear irrespective of prices will attract 12 per cent tax from Saturday. These are among the many changes in the GST regime that have come into effect in this new year 2022. New Delhi: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to increase service charges per transaction from Saturday, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and customers will have to Rs 1 more beyond the permissible free transac- tions for cash as well as non-cash purposes. As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permit- ted to charge Rs 21, instead of Rs 20 with ap- plicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable. However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for free transactions from other bank ATMs viz. UNDER NEW RULES, ZOMATO, SWIGGY TO COLLECT 5% GST BEGINNING JAN 1 ATM SERVICE CHARGES TO COST `21 PER TRANSACTION FROM SATURDAY New Delhi: The Con- gress on Saturday slammed the Modi gov- ernment for an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in several categories from foot- wear to food delivery and urged voters to de- feat the BJP in the up- coming assembly elec- tions to tame inflation. Addressing a press conference here, Con- gress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjew- ala said the Centre had reduced excise on pet- rol and diesel after the BJP’s defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other states and urged voters to ush- er in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely . Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council’s deci- sion to defer the in- crease in GST on tex- tiles from five percent to 12 percent and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to the five states were over. “One has to remem- ber that the proposal to increase GST on tex- tiles has not been taken back, but only de- ferred. The decision may be put off by an- other month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be in- creased,” he said. The Congress spokes- person also said foot- wear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, or- dering food using food delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become cost- lier from January 1 due to increase in taxes. Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, ed- ible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since PM Modi came to power in 2014. “Remember,if Modiis there,pricerisewillstay , the Modi government means high prices,” Sur- jewala said. —ANI Lucknow: Taking a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwa- di Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to house- holds if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Ya- dav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. “Domesticconsumers will be given free elec- tricity up to 300 units by the SP government. Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields,” the former UP chief minister said. Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “He [Akhilesh] should be asked that if his gov- ernment never gave electricity, to begin with, how can they give it for free.” The chief minister, speaking in Rampur on Sunday, went on to ask where the money allo- cated for electricity and toilets was being routed during the Samajwadi Partygovernmentinthe state before 2017. —PTI Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress SP woos UP voters with 300 units of free electricity Lakhs visit Koregaon Bhima War Memorial Pune: Undeterredbythe rising number of COV- ID-19 cases and the pan- demic-related restric- tions, lakhs of people paid tributes at the Jay- stambh military monu- ment in Pune district of Ma- harashtra till Saturday afternoon to mark the 204th anniver- sary of the Koregaon Bhima battle amid tight security . Incontrasttothe203rd anniversary of the his- torical battle last year, which was a low-key af- fair due to the pandemic curbs, lakhs of people have visited the Jay- stambh pillar. As per the Dalit narrative, the Jay- stambh is the symbol of thevictoryovercasteism as the British forces that fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, comprised largely of soldiersfromtheDalit Mahar community , who waged a “war for free- dom” from ‘casteism’ of the Peshwas, who were Brahmins. —PTI Randeep Singh Surjewala AMID COVID CURBS
  7. 7. INDIA AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia State creates... The 26 countries that have partnered for VGGS 2022, including Germany, France, Ita- ly, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, UAE, Israel, Singa- pore, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark, Fin- land, will further en- hance the reach and engagement of the Summit with the in- ternational business and knowledge com- munity, the state gov- ernment said. FROM PG 1 Srinagar: As a warm gesture, Indian and Pa- kistani Army officials exchanged sweets and greetings at four loca- tions on the occasion of the New Year. These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. A defence ministry state- ment said, “At the be- ginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, IA exchanged sweets and greetings with Pa- kistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.” “Considering ongoing ceasefire. —ANI INDIAN ARMY EXTENDS GREETINGS TO PAKISTAN COUNTERPART ON NEW YEAR Sweet gesture of friendship! Indian Army exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace in Poonch. Indian Army presented goodies to Pakistan Army at Chilehana-Tithwal Crossing Point on Saturday. SUPERSPREADER! Devotees throng at Banke Bihari Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on New Year at Vrindavan, in Mathura. PEACE ALONG LoC New Delhi: The num- ber of cases of fast- spreading Omicron variant has risen to 1,431 in India, with Ma- harashtra reporting the most number of infec- tions. The country also witnessed a 35 per cent jump in new Covid cas- es as it reported 22,775 infections on Saturday . The Omicron corona- virus variant damp- ened New Year festivi- ties around much of the world. In India, the cel- ebrations remained a low-key affair amid cur- fews and restrictions in many states. With the Omicron variant cases surging, experts have expressed concerns over the trend, with some saying that the third wave of Covid-19 has already begun in some areas. —ANI 1,431 OMICRON CASES, MOST FROM MAHA; COVID CASES UP 35% IN A DAY Agartala: Tripura NHM Director Siddhar- tha Shiv Jaiswal on Sat- urday said that there are about 4 lakh people in state who have not received 2nd dose of vaccine. Jaiswal said, We have already ad- ministered 46.97 lakh doses in state among which 21,28,000 people have already received both jabs. Projected pop- ulation in 18 years plus category was 25,69,000 82% of population has received full vaccina- tion. Remaining 18% eligible beneficiaries, he said, who are not showing up at centres for second dose, are be- ing traced. —ANI ‘4Lpeoplehaven’ttaken2nddoseinTripura’ ‘Need to prepare for third wave’ Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said year 2022 would be challenging from an economic and the administrative perspective and asked the officials to “resolve to face it effectively together”. Extending new year wishes to the officials here, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid along with pushing the economy forward. l INDIA ANNOUNCES PRECAUTION DOSES FOR HEALTH WORKERS THOSE ABOVE 60 FROM JAN 10 l BIG CHALLENGE INDIA WILL FACE AMID OMICRON WILL BE SUDDEN NEED FOR MEDICAL CARE: WHO KEY HIGHLIGHTS l The new Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states across the country l Delhi reports 1,800 Covid cases, posi- tivity rate at 2.44% l Curbs imposed at public places in Mumbai between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15 l Tamil Nadu extends current lockdown restrictions till January 10 l Delhi can vaccinate 3 lakh children every day, says Satyendar Jain l India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan l India's vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 crore l Over 19.52 cr balance, unutilized doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry l No reason to be- lieve any state will escape Omicron: Cambridge profes- sor who worked on India Covid tracker l Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum to remain closed from Saturday WORST AFFECTED 454 MAHARASHTRA 351 NEW DELHI 118 TAMIL NADU 115 GUJARAT 109 KERALA HAPPY NEW YEAR! Medical staffers of MS Ramaiah Hospital wearing PPE suits wishing people a Covid-free New Year 2022. CRUCIAL READ New Delhi: Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as new Director- General of the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday. He was appointed as the new Director-General of IAF by the government on December 31. PARL COMMITTEE ON HOME AFFAIRS VISIT TO HYDERABAD GOA POSTPONED EARTHQUAKE OF 5.3 MAGNITUDE ROCKS PARTS OF PAKISTAN, SAYS PMD DEPT MAHA WAIVES OFF TAX ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES UP TO 500 SQUARE FEET New Delhi: A Depart- ment-related Parliamen- tary Standing Commit- tee on Home Affairs scheduled one-week study trip to Hyderabad and Goa has been postponed due rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. “The tour was scheduled from Janu- ary 7 to January 11,” reads the order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Congress leader Anand Sharma is the Chairman of the Standing Com- mittee on Home Affairs. “Fresh date of the study visit will be informed as and when finalized,” the order further stated. Islamabad: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, local media citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Tremors were felt in areas ranging from Swat, Pe- shawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported. Mean- while, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikstan border today, as per the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were felt in Kashmir’s Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control. Mumbai: The New Year brings good news for Mumbaikars as the Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced to waive off property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the limits of Mumbai municipal corporation. The an- nouncement was made by CM Uddhav Thack- eray at a meeting of the UDH. The decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq feet in Mumbai. It is worth mentioning, the move comes ahead of the BMC polls to be held next month. THE LAST SURVIVING TERRORIST IN 2019 PULWAMA ATTACK LIKELY KILLED: VIJAY Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one of terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter on Dec 30 last year was likely to be last surviv- ing militant involved in Lethpora terror attack of 2019. Police quoted Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, “The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEncounter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching.” GUARD OF HONOUR! Haridwar: Haridwar Police have added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in an FIR in connection with the case of alleged hate speech delivered during ‘Dharma San- sad’ held in Haridwar. “On the basis of the viral video clip, two more names, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj Yati Narsinghanand Giri, have been added to the FIR in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case, upon further in- vestigation. The Dharma Sansad in Haridwar was held on December 17-19. The Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rizvi, who was the former chairman of UP Central Shia Waqf Board, under Sec 153A of IPC. —ANI Yeti Narasimhanand and Sindhuraj named in ‘Dharma Sansad’ case FIR HARIDWAR HATE SPEECH Police have filed a hate speech case against Yati Narasimhanand Sagar Sindhuraj. SECTIONS 295, 295A, 153A INCLUDED... Section 295A has been included in the FIR,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP. Earlier police had informed that Dharm Das, Annapurna, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and some others have been booked under Section 153A of the IPC in the case. After going through the clips, police have also added Section 295 (destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons) of IPC to FIR. 100 citizens, armed forces veterans write to Prez, PM New Delhi: Five for- mer chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citi- zens including bureau- crats have written a let- ter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on re- cent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropri- ate measures. Group of over 100 people also referred to communal comments made at an event in Haridwar recently and condemned “in no un- certain terms” such “incitement” to vio- lence. “We cannot allow such incitement to vio- lence together with public expressions of hate – which not only constitute serious breaches of internal se- curity but which could also tear apart the so- cial fabric of our na- tion,” they said in letter.
  8. 8. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Bracing from lockdowns to re- openings, 2021 has been nothing short of a roller-coaster year. There were a myriad of milestones — almost too many to count. From Neeraj Chopra’s Gold to 100 cr vaccination mark, from BSE touching record highs to IPO valuations going higher. A year of unicorns, memes, NFTs, and metaverse, it has been one intense trip around the sun. In a typical rewind style, we will take you back through all the memorable moments of the gone year 2021. Wish you a fabulous year 2022, CHEERS! SENSEX @ 60K MARK IN JUST 8 MNTHS Sensex crosses the historic 60k mark in September. This milestone was the quickest ever, taking just 8 months, making Indian equity markets one of the best-performing markets v/s emerging and the developed markets. ‘AAM AADMI’ SHIFTING TO STOCKS; FDS AND GOLD TOO OLD! Retail was truly the king this year! Last year saw an explosion of retail participation in equity markets which continued this year too, adding more than 1.51 cr new accounts since the pandemic struck. From being net sell- ers till 2019, the trends reversed since 2020, extend- ing celebra- tions for the brokers. Year that was UNICORNS SAILS ABOVE THE CLOUD! This year belonged to the startups, helped by a massive funding spree. 54 unicorns from India, up from 33 in 2020, clinching the third position after US and China. In fact, Bengaluru with 28 unicorns has more unicorns than major hubs such as Boston, Palo Alto, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, etc. VACCINE CENTURY India had crossed the 100-crore vaccination milestone in October and inching closer to 150 mark. It had taken 279 days to reach the mark, making it the most successful covid vac- cination drive world- wide. Hats off! BEEPLE, NFT DID THEY EVEN EXIST BEFORE 2021? People finally started taking NFTs or Non- Fungible Tokens, seriously when Mike Win- kelmann — aka Beeple — sold his artwork “Everydays: the First 5000 Days” for a whopping $69 million, 4th most expen- sive artwork ever sold by a living artist! Crazy as it sounds! This intangible asset got real! FINALY, GOLD IT IS! India gave its best-ever Olym- pics performance bagging 7 medals and surpassing its previous medal tallies. Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra ended India’s century-long wait of winning a Gold in athletics. 2000 BRONZE Karnam Malleswari 2004 SILVER Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore 2008 GOLD Abhinav Bindra BRONZE Vijender Singh Sushil Kumar 2016 SILVER P.V. Sindhu BRONZE Sakshi Malik 2012 SILVER Vijay Kumar Sushil Kumar BRONZE Gagan Narang Yogeshwar Dutt Mary Kom Saina Nehwal 2020 GOLD Neeraj Chopra SILVER Mirabai Chanu Ravi Kumar Dahiya BRONZE P.V. Sindhu, Lovina Bor- gohain, Bajrang Punia INDIA’S BEST EVER MEDAL TALLY 1 1 3 2 6 7 SEVEN HIGHS AND LOWS OF TWENTY-21 Getreadyforadéjàvuaswe bringyou7interestingcharts andpicsthatstruckusthisyear. SOCIAL MEDIA GOT A NEW KID TikTok became the most downloaded app for 2021 dethroning Facebook a.k.a Meta. It was also the most trafficked website, yes, even ahead of the Google! The business fraternity hopes that 2022 will restore their fortunes even as Omicron threat looms large
  9. 9. PUNJAB’S ELECTION TURMOIL AT AN INTERESTING JUNCTURE! The election turmoil in Punjab has reached an interesting point. On one hand, the electoral battle in Pun- jab was hinting towards fierce multi-cornered fight, now 22 out of 32 organisations involved in the farmers’ move- ment have formed a new partySKMandwillfield candidates in polls here. Some organisations are completely right-wing whohavesupportof Jat- Sikh‘LandLords’there. Before this united front took shape, its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had held several rounds of talks with Kejriwal. KejriagreedtomakeRa- jewal ‘CM face’ of AAP, but the matter did not work out. UPHEAVAL IN UP CONGRESS Even though Priyan- ka Gandhi has put her whole energy into the UP elections, but these days everything is not going well in the UP Congress. Cong spokes- person Omkar Nath Singh and two other party office-bearers ap- peared before Commis- sion to support EC’s call for ‘ Free and Fair Polls’. Onkar requested EC that even after an- nouncement of polls, if Avneesh continues to work by remaining in his post, then concept of fair elections in the state will become mean- ingless because Awasthi behaves like a BJP leader.’ The very next day , Congress State President Ajay Lallu wrote a letter to the EC, informing that the par- ty had not authorized the delegation that came to meet them as such the commis- sion should give time to dele- gates au- thorized by the party i.e. Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Lallu him- self, and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra. But EC did not listen to this request of Congress. Onkar Nath Singh, a member of Congress’s media and communica- tion dept, was so an- noyed by Lallu’s letter to EC that he resigned from the party by writ- ing a letter to Priyanka. WHY IS AKHILESH ANGRY WITH JAYANT? Jayant Chaudhary’s party RLD may have got the green signal for anelectoralalliancewith Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP , but these days ups anddownscanbeseenin therelationshipbetween the two leaders. Earlier, Akhilesh had agreed to leave 35-38 seats for Jay- ant,butnowitseemsthat the matter will be decid- ed on 24-25 seats. Akhile- sh is angry with Choud- hary over the fact that evenafterthedraftof the alliance has been final- ised, why has he had two meetings with Piyush Goyal in the last few days, where he has been assuredof LakshmiDar- shan. If sources are to be believed, the news of an alleged sting operation of Jayant’s sister’s hus- band had surfaced re- cently , in which he was expectingsomeLakshmi Darshan in lieu of ticket fromacandidate.Shortly before airing of this sting, as soon as Akhile- sh came to know about this, he hurriedly spoke to the editor-in-chief of the channel and agreed to pay the amount for whichthechannelhad bought this sting op- eration footage. The channel chief is under- stood to have spoken to theownersinthisregard it was decided that sting would not be aired. PRIYANKA IN A NEW ROLE! Congress leader Pri- yanka Gandhi has appeared in a new ava- tar these days. She has also taken up the re- sponsibility of coordi- nation with the party leaders in the absence of Ahmed Patel. She holds secret meetings with the angry leaders of the party in closed doors and tries to quell their resentment against the party. As happened in the case of Harish Rawat. Now it is being heard that Priyanka has pre- pared such a list of leaders whose wings will be clipped after the elections in five states. The name of Congress in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal is also be- ing taken in this epi- sode. Preparations are being made to form a new screening commit- tee in UP. Its structure can be prepared by dis- solving the old screen- ing committee. Priyan- ka feels that unless preference is given to local leaders in UP, the party will not be able to regain its lost support there. Priyanka is also not said to be happy with UP Cong Presi- dent Ajay Lallu. THE FRAGRANCE OF ‘ PAN MASALA ‘ MARRIAGE IN PARIS The billion- aire owner of a well- known pan masala brand, which is repre- sented by the su- perhero of the century, got his daughter mar- ried to another pan masala business fam- ily last month. 700 guests from India were taken to Paris by char- tered flight. All these guests were accommo- dated in Paris’s expen- sive five-star Hotel Four Seasons George V and the Prince de Gaulle Marriott. Sources claim that at least Rs 600 to 700 crore were spent on this wedding ceremo- ny in cryptic language. The set of Hollywood’s famous film ‘Avatar’ was made for the en- tire wedding ceremony. Guests were also given return gifts worth about Rs 15 lakh stuffed inexpensive bags of Louis Vuitton. CORONA HITS HIGH PROFILE WEDDINGS In high-profile wed- dings held in last few days, many politicians have also got Corona infected on a large scale. On Dec 28, mar- riage of Nihir Thack- eray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray’s late son Bindu Madhav Thack- eray, was solemnised with Ankita, daughter of a senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Many leaders who at- tended this marriage got infected including Supriya Sule, her hus- band, and Balasaheb Thorat. Harshvardhan himself came under grip of Covid. He gave this info by tweeting. Another high-profile wedding was of Praful Patel’s son which was held in Jaipur. Many guests attending this wedding were found to be positive. ... AND FINALLY The exercise of choosing a new president of Bihar Cong is going on but no suitable face is emerg- ing to replace current president Madan Mo- han Jha. Shakeel Ahmed, an important face of Bihar Cong, is busy projecting his name from different corners these days. As soon as this news came to notice of senior Cong leader Tariq An- war, he dashed Sha- keel’s intentions by saying that ‘There are already 4 Muslim sec- retaries in the A l l India C o n - g r e s s organi- zation,’. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal Arvind Kejriwal Balbir S Rajewal Priyanka Gandhi Madan Mohan Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhary First India Bureau Patan: A criminal com- plaint has been filed against the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) officer for negligence that caused the death of a woman on Sami Varahi National Highway on Thursday. The com- plaint was lodged with the Varahi police sta- tion in Patan district late evening on Friday . Complainant Palab- hai Makwana in his complaint has stated that on Thursday even- ing, he and his wife Ra- tanben were going from Sami to Varahi for some social work. When they reached Sadpura village Patiya, a truck was go- inginfrontof theirvehi- cle. They did not realize a pothole in the middle of theroad,andwhilehe applied breaks, the vehi- cletoppled,throwingthe couple off on the road. His wife, Ratanben, suf- fered head injuries and was bleeding. Locals reached out for help and, and the couple was rushed to Varahi government hospital. But, the on- duty doctor declared Ratanben dead on ar- rival. Following the post-mortem and last rites, Palabhai com- plained against the NHAI officer’s negli- gence on Friday . He said the pothole on the road led to the dreadful acci- dent because of which he lost his wife. The case is under investiga- tion by Police Sub-In- spector DK Chaudhary . It is not the first time an NHAI officer was booked for not filling the potholes on the na- tional highway. In Sep- tember 2019, a case was registered with the Pal- sana Police station in Surat after Santosh Singh Rajput died on theroad.Hewasmowed down by a truck after he fell on the road due to potholes. When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT BIRD’S-EYE VIEW Gujarat’s Minister for Civil Aviation, Purnesh Modi inaugurated the ‘Joy Ride’ service in Ahmedabad on Saturday with the first such helicopter ride, from the Sabarmati Riverfront to the Narendra Modi Stadium and back. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI First India Bureau Lucknow: With the Ut- tar Pradesh assembly election inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ramped up its efforts to reach out to the people. In its latest initiative, a team of 165 party workers from Gu- jarat has been deployed to reach out to the vot- ers of the Awadh region in the state. The party workers from Gujarat told re- porters that they will go door-to-door to connect with voters in the Awadh region and add- ed that they will help uproot Congress inter- im president Sonia Gandhi in her bastion of Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections. “Thistime82seatsout of 82 of Awadh region have to be won. We have been assigned the re- sponsibility of Awadh. The rest of the regions will be assigned to work- ers of other states. We will reside here until the elections are over. We will live in our respec- tive districts and assem- blies,” one party worker from Gujarat said. Meanwhile, the four- member committee con- stituted by the Bharati- ya Janata Party on De- cember 26 to woo Brah- min voters of the state within a target of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brahmin organizations that have a strong outreach in their regions, according to sources. Their main task will be to keep the Brahmins of their area informed about the BJP’s work towards the welfare of Brahmins, including the work done by the government and their future plans. Uttar Pradesh is slat- ed to go to the Assembly polls early this year. BJP deploys 165 Guj workers to Awadh UP POLLS Aims to ‘uproot’ Sonia Gandhi in her bastion of Rae Bareli in 2024 general elections A BJP rally in Lucknow. —FILE PHOTO NHAI OFFICER BOOKED FOR WOMAN’S DEATH First India Bureau Surat: As part of an agreement between the government and Surat-based airline Ventura AirConnect toconnectvariouscit- ies in the state by air a nine-seater flight daily from Surat to Ahmedabad, Surat to Bhavnagar, Surat to Rajkot and Surat to Amreli has begun. Flagged off under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minis- ter Purnesh Modi, Ventura felicitated sanitation workers and police officers as its first passengers for the flight to sev- eral parts of Sau- rashtra. The aircraft will fly with nine pas- sengers and two pi- lots. It has also launched a special civil service at Am- reli Airport for air- lifting deaf and dumb children. The national highway near Patan is in a sorry state. —FILE PHOTO Ventura connects Surat with three other cities The national highways turn into deathly hallows for commuters as authorities turn a blind eye to its pathetic conditions
  10. 10. AHMEDABAD, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 In to the Glitz he roads of suc- cess often start with a bumpy ride, especially when you’re a teenager but passion and dedication to one’s craft makes it all bearable. Ritu Lakhina, participat- ing model at First Miss In- dia Teen, winner of 16 con- secutive pageant titles and grand winner of the Miss Glamour Look Internation- al Ambassador 2019 shared her journey in an exclusive interview with City First. On being asked about her initiation into the model- ling world, Ritu said, “Since childhood, I was fas- cinated watching Fashion Shows, Beauty Pageants, and models on Hoardings and always imagined see- ing myself on that stage. And there are some career options you don’t choose, they choose you and model- ling is that for me.” Early on in her career, Ritu faced some setbacks which helped her make her mark and reach milestones. Talking about it, Lakhina said, “Initially, I had no idea how to enter and navi- gate this field but after a year of struggle, I won my first title when I was just 15. But not long after I met with a tragic accident where I lost my ability to walk for almost half a year but after battling depres- sion and anxiety I picked myself up and started working on my craft and later went on to win 16 con- secutive titles and now working on my first web series.” Reminiscing about her successful pageants, Lakh- ina said, “I won Miss Glam- our Look International Ambassador beating 72 countries of the world in the Philippines and I’m proud of that.” Sharing her two cents for aspiring models, Lakhina said, “A lot of rejection may come your way but always believe in yourself.” MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in T Glamour Glamour RITU LAKHINA, PARTICIPATING MODEL AT FIRST MISS INDIA TEEN AND WINNER OF THE MISS GLAMOUR LOOK INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR 2019 SHARED HER JOURNEY IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CITY FIRST
  11. 11. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. Sagittarius NOVEMBER 23 - DECEMBER 21 You will derive great benefit from an exercise routine. Extra workload is foreseen at work, but nothing that you cannot handle within office hours. Taking the family on a trip seems impossible today due to your professional commitments, so postpone it for some other day. Capricorn DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 20 Your stars favour a bright beautiful day. A setback you have recently experienced can make you come out stronger. Tax advisor will be a big help in saving taxes, so don’t hesitate to contact one. It is difficult for the relationship of friends turned lovers to fall apart, so relax. Aquarius JANUARY 21 - FEBRUARY 18 Previous investments are likely to give you good returns. Some of you may decide to follow in the footsteps of celebrities and visit the very same exotic destination that they had been to.No amount of excuses will dispel lover’s suspicions about your tendency to stray the path. Pisces FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20 Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways. Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Don’t speed up on the road. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Aries MARCH 21 - APRIL 20 Money put together on previous occasions is likely to come in handy now. A family youngster is keen to learn from you, so don’t disappoint. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.You may have to awaken partner’s interest in you once again. Taurus APRIL 21 - MAY 21 People falling under this sign will have very refresh- ing day. Visiting a mall or watching a movie with family may be the highlight of the day. You may enjoy travelling to a tourist destination. Reignite the flickering romance in your life by spending more time together. Gemini MAY 22 - JUNE 21 Something you have implemented at work may profit the company and get you noticed. You may celebrate the achievement of a family youngster in a grand way. Shifting into your own house may soon become a reality. An exotic island destination beckons. Cancer JUNE 22 - JULY 22 An extravagant vacation you only dreamed about is likely to become a reality soon. Healthy eating will help prevent digestive ailments. Money will be absolutely no constraint in buying what you like. Driving down with lover to a happening place is indicated today. Leo JULY 23 - AUGUST 22 Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcom- ing on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Virgo AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22 Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next big step. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged if you do justice to it. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Libra SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22 Money coming from various streams will keep you in an elated state of mind. A new fitness regime that you have adopted promises to keep you in the good health. Getting an old furniture upholstered may be at the top of the mind. Your search for perfect partner may soon be over. Scorpio OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You are likely to find the day most auspicious. Your knowledge about your line of work will be roundly appreciated and get you the thumbs up from higher ups. Friends and family may get together to give you a surprise and make your day. Business travel may leave little time for romance. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth Feminization Feminization of Poverty of Poverty ESHITA SINGH Manager, State Bank of India, Jaipur U
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 T a k e a T h r i l l P i l l ! he human mind is a cu- rious place. It can go from a zero to hundred very quickly. You never know what might trigger someone or what the other person might be thinking. It is capable of some truly beautiful and some truly twisted things. While we can’t all witness it first hand, mov- ies are a great way to peep into that world. City First brings to you 8 mind boggling movie recommendations that will keep you on your toes. JOKER Arthur Fleck, a party clown, resides with his ailing mother in a run-down apartment. When society rejects him and labels him a freak, he chooses to live a life of crime and anarchy . This film may finally give an answer to the question, “Why so serious?” GONE GIRL When a man’s wife suddenly disap- pears without a trace, he finds him- self in the middle of a quest to find her. Along the way, it becomes evi- dent that she isn’t — and never was — the woman he thought. SPLIT What happens when a man with dis- sociative identity disorder loses con- trol of one of his personalities and abducts three teenage girls. Will they survive? THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN On her daily commute, an unreliable witness encounters something shocking, and she gets obsessed with the ongoing mystery—but no one be- lieves her. GET OUT During a weekend break, Chris, an African-American guy, decides to pay a visit to his Caucasian girl- friend’s parents. He is unprepared for the horrors that lie ahead, de- spite the fact that they appear nor- mal at first. SHUTTER ISLAND A US Marshal and his colleague are dispatched to the site after a killer appears to vanish from a mental in- stitution. As the inquiry progresses, more and bizarre facts emerge. WHEN A STRANGER CALLS When Jill, a young babysitter, starts receiving frightening anonymous calls, she becomes frightened. Noth- ing, however, could prepare her for the terror she would experience when she discovers where the calls are coming from. BLACK SWAN What happens when dedication crosses the line to obsession? This is the story of a young ballerina’s sense of reality distorts. How will she fig- ure out what’s real and what isn’t? DEVANSHI MUDGAL cityfirst@firstindia.co.in IF YOU ENJOY THRILLERS AND SUSPENSE MOVIES, ONES WITH A SLEW OF UNEXPECTED TURNS AND AN UNPREDICTABLE FINALE, THEN HERE IS A SELECTED COLLECTION OF EIGHT FILMS THAT WILL UNDOUBTEDLY FULFILL YOUR “ENTERTAINMENT BUDS”! T AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
  13. 13. 12 CITY BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY FIRST he Saptak An- nual Festival of Music, an annual thir- teen-day Indi- an classical music festi- val is being organised by the Saptak School of Music in Ahmedabad. On Saturday , in the New Year, the event started with a bash. The show is designed to bring back artists to the stage and will feature the vio- lin stalwart Vidushi N Rajam. She was the dis- ciple of the Hindustani colossus from Gujarat, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur, who was born in Bhadran. “I have been on with my prac- tice throughout,” Ra- jam shared. Pandit Thakur’s ‘kaku prayog’, meaning ‘voice modula- tion’, demonstrated that almost religiously ordered discipline and unconstrained individ- ual panache can be col- laborators. cityfirstdel@gmail.com City First n initiative dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of shy reptile species, which is being pushedtotheedgedueto illegal pet or meat trade, a new ‘Transit wildlife rescue camp’ is now op- erationalatAsolaBhatti Wildlife Sanctuary . Ac- cording to the officials, the centre currently has around 18 turtles of dif- ferent species and a tor- toise. Many of these spe- cies come under Sched- ule 1 of the Indian Wild- life Protection Act, 1972, which gives them simi- lar legal protection en- joyedbytigers.Thefacil- ity has a pond with fish in it, mounts where tur- tles have started to bask and a plan to rehabilitate them or their progenies at deeper reaches of the sanctuary that seems closest to their natural habitat. “ A pond has been cre- ated to keep them close to the natural habitat and there is a separate isolation area as well with a smaller pond where the turtles are kept separately for 15 daysafterbeingrescued. Duringisolation,theyare examined to ensure that they don’t have diseases. After they are out of dis- tress and deemed medi- callyfit,theyareshiftedto the permanent area with abiggerpond,”aforestof- ficial said. More water- holes are being created in the deeper, more natural habitat, of the sanctuary to shift these turtles there shortly . cityfirstdel@gmail.com New Year has come with new changes, and now researchers can access digitised palm leaf manuscripts digitally at Andhra University's Dr VS Krishna Library. The treasure trove of etchings on 'Tala Patras' or palm leaves at the library in Visakhapatnam is all set to be digitised. The 60,000 sq ft library is a repository of lakhs of rare books and 2,663 palm leaf manuscripts. The palm leaves enshrine ancient Indian knowledge and culture, covering different disciplines. RENAISSANCE REBORN UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in fashion brand 'Anjalee Arjun' launched their Bridal Collection ' Renaissance Reborn' on Friday, in the coun- try's capital. The brid- al collection is the ulti- mate Expression of Haute Cou- ture Reflecting Characteristics of the Renaissance. The design- ers have carved a significant name for them in the fashion industry and have dressed a range of luminaries/celebri- ties including most of Bolly- wood. The bridal styles at An- jalee Arjun Kapoor are vi- brant with deep tones while the pre-bridal and gowns are in el- egant pastels such as salmon pink, peach powder, blue erin- ite, green and mousy grey in muted tones. On asking Anjalee Arjun Kapoor about the idea behind the creation, she said The look is contemporary, where Indian techniques, embroideries and textiles are used in modern ways. The collection comprises sumptuous lehengas, shararas, concept sarees, and more in fab- rics such as organza brocade, tulle brocade, moonga silk bro- cade and sheer silk, tulle, nov- elty crinkle. The flamboyant bridal artworks with a mix of muted and deeper corals cou- pled with 3D state-of-the-art em- broidery drip elegance and grandeur of The Era. The col- our palette for the pre-bridals is rather soft and understated that uplifts the glamorous Pre- bridal appeal. In a nutshell, it’s a collection that reso- nates with the mag- nificence of the Victorian Era. Raga and Dhun are back on stage! A MANUSCRIPTS! Rescue And Rehabilitation! A T www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Happy New Year Happy New Year agdeesh Chandra greeted the First India family on the occasion of New Year. He visited the First India News channel office in the afternoon on Saturday and First India newspaper office on the same evening. A celebratory cake was cut and sweets were shared with a feeling of togetherness and bonhomie. The Birthdays of the staff members which fell in the months of November December were also celebrated and Jagdeesh Chandra handed over the gifts to them. Jagdeesh Chandra with Senior Editor Sudhanshu Mathur First India News family at the channel office. Jagdeesh Chandra with Anita Hada, Kavita Pant and First India family at the Newspaper office. J Donnah Masih flaunting the outfit Gunjan, Laxmi and Pooja Models flaunting the Renaissance Reborn Lehengas —FILE PHOTOS —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India. CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/ #First_India_NewsPaper

