02012022 first india jaipur

JAIPUR l SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 207 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR,
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstin...
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstin...
PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirst...
To Receive Free Newspaper Newspaper PDF Daily PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappjpr Telegram: https://t.me/firstin...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigi...
INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia ...
AMIN KAGZI FOLLOWING PATH OF GIRDHARI LAL BHARGAVA! Amin Kagzi seems to be on the path of Girdhari Lal Bhargava as he has ...
When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-i...
JAIPUR, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.co...
A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability...
ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagr...
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(3/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
02012022 first india jaipur

  1. 1. JAIPUR l SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 207 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia At least five people died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday morning. Ten people are seriously injured in the blast. The accident took place on Saturday morning and fire and rescue personnel are working to douse the flame. The firecracker unit is owned by Murugan of Padupatti and the explosion took place at the chemical blending unit. Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, as part of an an- nual ritual that has been in practice between the two neighbours for more than three decades, a Foreign Office statement said. This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992. 5 DEAD, 10 HURT IN FIRE INCIDENT AT TAMIL NADU CRACKER UNIT PAKISTAN, INDIA EXCHANGE NUCLEAR INSTALLATIONS, PRISONERS’ LIST Over 12K NGOs including Jamia lose foreign aid New Delhi: FCRA li- cences—needed to re- ceive funding from abroad—of over 12,000 NGOs and other organi- sations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morning, days after it cited “ad- verse inputs” to refuse renewal of a licence for Mother Teresa’s Mis- sionaries of Charity . Of 18,778 orgs whose Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenc- es expired on Saturday, 12,989 had applied for renewal. P5 FOR JAB: CO-WIN REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 15-18 YEAR OLDS New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Christmas, registra- tions for vaccinating 15-18-year-old children against COVID-19 began from Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while adminis- tration of precautionary third dose for the vulner- able categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. 10 MAHA MINISTERS, 20 MLAs TEST +VE Mumbai: As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharash- tra despite cutting short the Assembly session, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. If the number of patients keeps increas- ing, the government may have to impose further restrictions, added Pawar. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA RAJASTHAN 22,775 new cases 406 Omicron tally 301 new cases 00 new fatalities MAATAM MATA’S DURBAR Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine leaves 12 dead, 13 injured during New Year rush @ Altercation between two groups on pathway leading to shrine complex led to incident 1 Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high-level inquiry by 3-member team led by Principal Secy Home, and including Divisional Commissioner and Addl DGP of Jammu 2 Jammu: Twelve people losttheirlivesandovera dozen others were in- jured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaish- no Devi shrine in Jam- mu and Kashmir in the early hours during a heavy rush of devotees on New Year. This is first such trag- edyattheshrine,located atop Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of people every year. Theincidentoccurred between2.30AMand2.45 AM on Saturday near a relatively narrow pas- sage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the hilltop shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clockaftertrekkingfrom Katra base camp. TECHNICAL SOLUTION IN OFFING: MINISTER Katra: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who rushed to Katra in J&K following the stampede stated that they are wanting to add some technical solutions to the pilgrimage to the hilltop temple to avoid mishaps within the future. VERY DISTRESSED: PRESIDENT KOVIND New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” he said. IN CONSTANT TOUCH WITH JK ADMIN: MODI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme, Modi expressed his condolences for all those who died in the post midnight tragedy and said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. 4 INJURED IN SERIOUS CONDITION: DOCS Jammu: Four people who were injured in Saturday morn- ing’s stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra are currently in serious condition and are on ventilators, according to authorites of the hospital they have been admitted to. According to doctors, eleven people are stable and out of which 3-4 were discharged. Heavy rush of devotees at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district on Saturday morning. (Right) View of a relatively narrow passage at gate no. 3 where the incident occurred between 2.30 AM and 2.45 AM on Saturday. Amit Shah @AmitShah Heart is deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. In this regard, I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha ji. I express my condolences to families of deceased. Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrench- ing. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the families in this sad hour. Praying for recovery of injured. Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. Mehbooba Mufti @MehboobaMufti I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the adminis- tration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences. Kalraj Mishra @KalrajMishra The sad news was received about the stampede accident in Maa Vaishno Devi temple in which many devotees lost their lives. May God rest the soul of the deceased, my sympathies are with their families. Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stam- pede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Onnewyear,PMModireleases10th installmentunderPM-KISANscheme New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi released the 10th in- stallment of financial benefit under the Prad- han Mantri Kisan Sam- man Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was trans- ferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farm- er families across the country . Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provid- ed to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal install- ments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account. P5 File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event. ‘ECO INDICATORS BETTER THAN PRE-COVID TIMES’ New Delhi: Observing that many economic indi- cators are better than the pre-Covid times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, the growth rate of our economy is more than 8%. Record foreign investment has come to India and our forex reserves have reached record levels. Also, old records have been surpassed in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in case of exports & es- pecially agriculture”. P5 Amount of `20K crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across nation 4 killed in landslide in Haryana mining zone, several trapped Bhiwani: At least four mining workers were killed and several oth- ers feared trapped un- der the debris follow- ing a landslide at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday morning. A few workers were also said to have been injured in the land- slide. The rescue opera- tion was launched by the district administra- tion, even as the exact number of fatalities is yet to be ascertained. AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO HARYANA CM New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a min- ing site in Haryana’s Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident. Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block. A view of the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining. GEHLOT’S HUMANITARIAN DECISION TO INCREASE GRANT PER PLATE FOR INDIRA RASOI First India Bureau Jaipur: To ensure that quality of food is not af- fected due to inflation, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to increase the amount of grant per plate from `12 to `17 under the Indira Rasoi Yojna. The scheme was launched in August 2020 for realising the Chief Minister’s resolve of ‘no oneshouldsleephungry’. With this decision to increase the grant on New Year, now the op- erations of Indira Rasoi will be smooth and quality and nutritious food will be made avail- able continuously to the needy people. 358 Indira Rasoi oper- ating in the state will get an additional grant of `5 per plate. The State Government will bear the additional fi- nancial expenditure of `27.63 crore per annum while the consumers will continue to get food plate at `8 as before. Indira Rasoi is being operated by more than 300 NGOs in the state on ‘no loss-no profit’ basis. Due to the increased prices of food items and LPG, the operators were facing problems in the operationof thekitchen. In view of the infla- tion, they had demand- edfromtheChief Minis- ter to increase the grant amount.UrbanDevelop- ment Minister Shanti Dhariwalhadalsourged to increase the grant. Taking a sensitive de- cision, the Chief Minis- ter gave approval to in- crease the grant amount so that the needy people including poor, deprived sections,labourers,rick- shaw pullers and others can be provided good quality and nutritious food for just `8 per plate. Allocation for Indira Rasoi Yojna hiked from `12 to `17 Scheme was launched under CM’s resolve of ‘No one should sleep hungry’ The cost of food for beneficiaries has not been hiked CM JOINS PM’S FUNCTION VIRTUALLY Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually joined the function wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi an- nounced the 10th installment of the financial assistance given to farmers under Prad- han Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The function was held through video conferencing on Saturday. CM Ashok Gehlot
  2. 2. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia COPSONTOESASTOURISTSFLOCK AMBER,SARISKAONNEWYEAR Tragic NY: Traffic cop dies after being hit by drunk driver Mission 2023 Vijay Sankalp: 1,100 BJP mandals meet today Raj continues to reel under cold wave, Fatehpur shivers@ 1.8°C Nirmal Tiwari Jaipur: The police, home guard personnel, local police and the traf- fic police personnel are on their toes to handle the rush of tourists in the Pink City and en- sure their safety, On the first day of the year, Amber Palace and Amber Biological Park were seen buzzing with tourists. A large num- ber of tourists from various states reached Jaipur. A similar footfall of tourists was seen at Sa- riska. On Saturday, 826 tourists arrived in 80 gipsies and 18 canters here. At the same time, 712 devotees also visited Pandupol. Team Saris- ka did good monitoring Under leadership of FD RN Meena and DFO Su- darshan Sharma, Touristswerethrilled to see ST 9 and ST 21. First India Bureau Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP has decided to or- ganise Mandal Working Committee meetings simultaneously in all 1,100 mandals of the state on Sunday to chalk out an action plan for the victory of BJP Mis- sion 2023 Vijay Sankalp. There will be four ses- sions which will be or- ganised like national, state, district working committee meetings. BJP State President Satish Poonia will at- tend Jaipur rural Ram- pura & Jhunjhunu Ru- ral Board working com- mittee meetings. State organisation Gen Secy- Chandrashekhar of Bagru Municipal Board and Khejroli Mandal of Jaipur Countryside North, LoP GC Kataria of Udaipur Municipal Board, National Minis- ter Alka Gurjar of Bag- ru East Circle, Dy LoP Rajendra Rathore of Churu City Circle, State Vice President CP Joshi Dewari and Vallabhna- gar Circle of Udaipur Countryside, Ajaypal Singh Adarsh Nagar Mandal of Jaipur City, Chandrakanta Meghw- al Keshoraipatan City and Countryside Circle, Palsana & Piprali Man- dal of Madhoram Chaudhary Sikar, Mukesh Dadhich Bagad Nagar of Jhunjhunu Mandal, Naraisingh De- val, Raniwada Mandal, State Gen Secy Madan Dilawar Ganesh Man- dal of Kota, Bhajanlal Sharma of Malviya Na- gar & Sheopur Mandal of Jaipur & MP Rajen- dra Gehlot will be pre- sent in Ratanada Man- dal meet of Jodhpur. First India Bureau Jaipur: Cold wave con- ditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar dis- trict recording a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department offi- cial said. Sangaria and Churu in Hanuman- garh recorded mini- mum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius each on the intervening night of Friday and Sat- urday, he said. The minimum tem- perature in Karauli was 3 degrees Celsius, while it was 3.5 deg C in Sikar, 4.5 deg C in Alwar. Jaipur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 de- grees Celsius each, the official said. Other ma- jor places in the state recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 8.6 degrees Celsius to 14.9 degrees Celsius. According to the of- ficial, most parts of the state recorded the maxi- mum temperature in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 24.2 degrees Celsius. Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a new Western Dis- turbance will be active in some parts of Ra- jasthan from January 4. On January 5, light to moderate rain activi- ties are expected to con- tinue in parts of Bikan- er, Jodhpur division of West Rajasthan and Ajmer, & Jaipur divi- sion of East Rajasthan. The effect of this sys- tem will be seen till January 7, he said. First India Bureau Jaipur: A police con- stable, Sanjay Kumar, lost his life on the first day of the New Year, when a car travelling at a speed of 180 to 200 km/hr hit him in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver along with 3 others in the car was in an inebriated state. Ac- cording to the eyewit- nesses, the occupants of thecarweresodrunk that they could not even stand properly. The ac- cident took place at Harmada police station area at around 4am, when the policemen were rotating shifts and were relaxed. The car driver accelerated the car on seeing the cops and first hit the barri- cade, it then collided with the divider and fi- nally hit the traffic po- liceman Sanjay who was standing nearby. He was rushed to hospi- tal, but he had died by then. The accused were nabbed by the cops. First India Bureau Jaipur: Celebrating the New Year with her guests, Patricia A Luci- na, Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy, visited the Amber Mahal with ‘Z’ plus security. Begin- ning with Diwan-e-Aam and Ganesh Pol, they also visited the Sheesh Mahal. The guide in- formed them of the pal- ace’s history and the rich cultural heritage of the state. The visi- tors found the Amber Mahal remarkable and praised the palace in the visitors’ diary . She had visited the City Palace, where she reprimanded police ad- ministration for lapses in arrangements as in- stead of being taken in from the VIP gate, she was made to enter from the common gate where she was stuck in midst of crowd of visitors. She then rebuked offi- cials saying that her visittoAmbershouldn’t be obstructed. First India Bureau Jaipur: Irate over land sharks encroaching on thoroughfare leading to their houses, residents of Ramesh Marg in C- Scheme, staged a demon- stration at Police Com- missionerate.Protesters, led by ex-President of State BJP Arun Chatur- vedi,metPoliceCommis- sioner Anand Srivastava & handed over a memo- randum. In wake of tense situation, addition- al ‘police bandobast’ has been put into place in the area. Residents alleged thatencroachersblocked the road, snapping com- munication to around two dozen houses. When they approached cops, they didn’t take any ac- tion against culprits De- vendra Singh & Gautam Singh, forcing them to adopt path of agitation. First India Bureau Jaipur: Bringing relief to the common man in New Year, petroleum gas companies (IOCL, HPCL, BPCL) slashed the prices of commer- cial gas cylinders by Rs 102.50. The 19 kg gas cyl- inder meant for com- mercial use will be available for Rs 2013.50. Kartikeya Gaur, Gen- eral Secretary of LPG Distributors Federation of Rajasthan, said that oil firms have brought about no change in pric- es of the 14.2 kg domes- tic gas cylinder that is still being sold at Rs 903.50 without subsidy. Gaur said that at pre- sent 30 to 40,000 such cylinders are consumed in Jaipur every day. Its a huge relief for restau- rant operators and small vendors. US Embassy officer visits Amber in Jaipur, reprimands officers for mismanagement Residents stage demo against land sharks Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed Huge rush can be seen at Badi Chaupar area in Walled City on the first day of the New Year. A large number of tourists throng the historic Observatory, Jantar Mantar without caring for Covid-19 protocols on Saturday. —PHOTOS BY SUMAN SARKAR COURTESY MEET Cong leader Dharmendra Rathore called upon CM Ashok Gehlot on New Year’s Eve. Dr Raghu Sharma, Arjun Morwadia, Girish Rathore and Akshay were also present. Sighting the Bar-headed Goose at the famous Barkhera Pond at Chaksu near Jaipur is every bird-watcher’s delight. Devotees offer prayers at the famous Moti Doongri Ganesh Temple at Jaipur on Saturday to mark the very first day of the New Year and seek blessings of the ‘Vighnaharta’ to remove all obstacles from their lives. Priests at the Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur offered ‘Chhapan Bhog’ to the deity on the occasion of New Year on Saturday. Special arrangements were made for devotees at these revered places of worship amid the growing scare of Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant. —PHOTOS BY SUNIL SHARMA SEEKING LORD’s BLESSINGS ON NEW YEAR —PHOTO BY SUMAN SARKAR Sanjay Kumar
  3. 3. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 52 OMICRON CASES IN STATE, 38 IN JAIPUR ALONE IN A DAY ACS Pant steps up fight against Covid-19 in Jpr Udaipur man murdered in USA by robbers Total 301 Covid positive reported on Saturday in state, 192 from Jaipur 10 districts have Omicron cases. As per the report, 9 came from abroad Patients getting tested at SMS hospital on Saturday. —PHOTO BY SUMAN SARKAR Tourists flock at Nahargarh Fort. Bansilal Sahu Vikas Sharma Jaipur: On the first day of the year, 52 new cases of Omicron have been reported from state. Of these, 38 are from Jaipur, 3 each in Pratap- garh, Sirohi and Bikan- er, 2 in Jodhpur & one each in Ajmer, Sikar & Bhilwara. A total of 10 districts have Omicron cases. As per the report, nine of the infected peo- ple returned from abroad. Twelve patients have travelled to other states, while two got infected after coming in contact with Omicron patients and four by coming in contact with patients who returned from abroad. However, there is no trace of the travel history of the other in- fected people. With this, there are a total 121 Omicron pa- tients in the state. Of these, 61 patients have recovered. Raj stands at number three in num- ber of Omicron cases. First India Bureau Jaipur: National and international in- vestors are going to pour a whopping Rs 1,000 core in the tour- ism industry of the state in the coming day, making it the largest investment garnering sector. In this context, a mega MoU signing programme will be organised at a city hotel on coming Tuesday . More than 70 in- vestors have already given their accent for it. Tourism Minis- ters Vishwendra Sin- gh and Murari Lal Meena as well as Tourism Secretary Gayatri Rathore and Director Nishant Jain will be present in the programme. Recently, Vishven- dra Singh, in a re- view meeting of the department, had giv- en directions to offi- cials regarding budg- et announcement, implementation and timely completion of schemes, efforts should be made to in- crease the revenue. First India Bureau Jaipur: In view of the increasing number of cases here, Additional CS of Public Health En- gineering Department and district in-charge secretary, Sudhansh Pant has instructed of- ficials of district ad- ministration, police, both the municipal cor- porations and health departments to take ef- fective measures to stop the spread of coronavi- rus during a review meeting at the District Collectorate Auditori- um on Saturday . He has requested everyone to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, not overcrowd, make saniti- zation a habit and get people vaccinated. Pant said that we must act in the nick of time to stop the spread. Ravi Sharma Udaipur: A business- man from here who was on a visit to his daugh- ter’s in the USA was murdered on Friday . Bansilal Sahu had been staying in the US for the last 10 months & had applied for green card. His son-in-law has a hotel there. Some rob- bers entered his house at night and he was badly beaten up fatally . Bansilal went to Med- ford with his wife on February 28 and was staying behind his daughter Neelu Sahu’s hotel. One of his sons lives in Udaipur. Bansi- lal’s body is kept in mortuary in Medford and will be handed over to the family on Mon- day. Medford Police have nabbed 1 miscre- ants, other at large. I request eve- ryone to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, not overcrowd, make sanitization a habit and get people vacci- nated. We must act in the nick of time —Sudhansh Pant, ACS `1,000 cr int’l & nat’l investments expected in Raj Tourism sector Jaipur airport gets 50 new outlets & automated parking Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: After Adani group took over the op- erations, Jaipur inter- national airport is go- ing to witness improve- ment in facilities and new changes including shifting of internation- al flights and automat- ed parking in the year 2022. International flights will be shifted to Termi- nal- 1, about 50 new out- lets will open in the air- port building and auto- mation will be imple- mented in the parking lot during the next few months. Several changes will be made by the Adani Group by using new technology which will create new experiences for the passengers. The handing over of opera- tions was completed in 2021 and now the air- port is being operated by the Adani Group. Within two and a half months of assuming the operation, the Group has made many changes in the airport building to facilitate passengers. The new departure hall of the airport has been handed over to In- diGo airline. In 2022, ar- rangements will be made to accommodate more passengers by ex- panding security hold area on the first floor. Vishnu Mohan Jha, Chief Airport Officer, Jaipur Airport said that the focus will be on increasing facilities for passengers, easing the process of depar- ture & entertainment facilities. `77.82 cr liquor sold on New Year’s Eve, ` 65.13 cr foreign liquor alone First India Bureau Jaipur: Going by the mar- ket figures, people are cer- tainly in a high spirit. Sources said that liquor was sold to the tune of worth Rs 77.82 crore on Friday alone whereas it was Rs 70.2 crore on the last day in 2020. The bumper Friday sale includ- ed foreign liquor worth Rs 65.13 crore and beer worth Rs 12.69 crore. However, it is much less than 2019 when it was worth Rs 104.21 crore. NEW YEAR WISHES Governor Kalraj Mishra was greeted on New Year by MP Diya Kumari. A large number of people visited the Governor. He wished the visitors Happy New Year with happiness, prosperity, and progress. Houses for 23K in 2022 under CMJAY Abhishek Shrivastava Jaipur: More than 23000 urban poor families will get the dream of their house fulfilled in the 2022 as the Gehlot government has targeted to complete projects under affordable housing and CM Jan Awas Yojna, by the end of March. The state government decided to com- plete the projects under both the schemes by taking a loan of Rs 200 crore from HUDCO and hand over the possession by March end. During the earlier tenure of Gehlot government in 2009, the afforda- ble housing policy was introduced to provide houses to economically weaker section and low income group families at affordable prices. Later, during the BJP regime, the CM Jan Awas Yojana was implemented under which construc- tion of houses was started in various cities with the help of private builders. However, due to some reasons, pro- jects got stuck and currently 23,356 fam- ilies are waiting for a long time to get possession of their houses. For arranging the necessary budget to complete the construction of more than 23,000 houses, a decision was taken at the level of Urban Development Minis- ter Shanti Dhariwal as per which Ra- jasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewer- age and Infrastructure Corporation (RUDSICO) applied to HUDCO for a loan of Rs 200 crores. HUDCO has issued approval for a loan of Rs 70 crore out of Rs 200 crore. Out of the total 200 crore, Rs 160 crore will be spent to complete the project of Mukhy- amantri Jan Awas Yojana and Rs 40 crore will for the Affordable Housing Policy. New Delhi: Pole vault- er Devraj Singh came to Delhi in 2019 from Mali Khera village of Bhilwara district in Ra- jasthan with the dream of representing the country in pole vault one day . Today, with no funds or support from any- one, Devraj works night shifts as a secu- rity guard in Delhi’s Defence Colony to make his dreams come true. “My parents refused to give me money for practice, equipment and after that Covid lockdown took place. I have a dream to do well so I have to work as a security guard in the nightshift,”said Devraj Singh. —ANI Looking for funds: Pole vaulter works as security guard Sirohi 496 Nathdwara 525 Phalna 832 Balotra 1024 Chhoti Sadri 288 Jhalawar 1440 Nimbahera 1232 Khetri 640 Rajsamand 1072 Kishangarh 839 Bundi 1104 Pali 1056 Hindaun City 816 Beawar 1216 Bhiwadi 352 Ajmer 432 Jhunjhunu 1360 Churu 288 Pindwara 528 Keshavaraipatan1612 HOUSES WILL BE BUILT IN Talwara Jodhpur 560 Ochari Chittorgarh 432 Tanwara II-phase Jodhpur 832 Lordi Pandit Package No Jodhpur 1568 Chaukha Jodhpur 784 Kuchaman City 752 —PHOTO BY SUMAN SARKAR Jaipur airport
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Vol 3 Issue No. 207 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Kavita Pant responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Jagat Prakash Nadda @JPNadda The news of the untimely death of many people in the accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is heart-wrenching. Local administration and BJP workers are engaged in relief and rescue work. Condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM @narendramodi’s call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat TOP TWEETS TIME FOR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS t the beginning of each year, many peo- ple make vows to ei- ther do or not do something to im- prove their life in some way. As we start 2022, after two years of living with COVID-19, this hope may be stronger than usual. The pandemic’s impacts have ranged from deaths and other adverse effects on physical and mental health, to huge changes in em- ployment, income, travel, leisure and the ability to socialise. The effect on individuals has varied considerably, depending on what their life was like beforehand, how much it has affected them and their own resilience. We may see resolutions driven by loss, guilt anger, plus a rush on com- mon types of self-improvement resolutions and a greater drive for overall life changes. In times of trauma, when fu- ture is uncertain, some people adopt a ‘devil may care, live for now’ attitude to life, with greater risk taking. While others exer- cise extreme caution. Both groups may well make New Year’s resolutions to fit their ap- proach to life! THECONVERSATION.COM A ikening today’s capitalist econo- mies to the com- munist bloc of yesteryear may seem far-fetched. What could the free market possibly have in common with Soviet-style central planning? In fact, the com- parison increasingly offers useful insights into what has become of the winning side since the end of the Cold War. Consider the “soft budget constraints” that socialist state-ownedenterprises(SOEs) used to enjoy and that turned out to be one of the main rea- sons why Soviet-bloc econo- mies failed. Similar financial conditions are becoming per- vasive in capitalist America. As the Hungarian Marxist apostate János Kornai fa- mously argued, SOEs could ignore losses and consumer preferences because they could always count on the state to keep them afloat. Ko- rnai’s thesis was popular with the Chinese reformers of the 1980s: seeking to make SOEs more responsive to the market, they “hardened” companies’ budget con- straints. By contrast, capital- ist America seems to be on the same misbegotten path as theSovieteconomies.Though it is starting from a different place, the result is the same. Budget constraints are sof- tening, and capital is increas- ingly being funneled toward the fashionable and the well- connected fantasists and schemers. To be sure, borrowing can, up to a point, energize capi- talist enterprises. Contrary to what one reads in intro- ductory economics text- books, real-world consumers’ budgets aren’t capped and venturesome consumers can borrow to pay for the next new hot item. PROJECT-SYNDICATE.ORG SELECTIVE SOVIETIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM Lax lending standards, cheap credit, and massive injections of liquidity from the central bank have created a toxic level of financial flexibility in the US economy L Promoted by Shree Cement Limited ARCHBISHOP TUTU: VOICE OF THE VOICELESS he only time I met Archbish- op Desmond Tutu was on 2.3.2005 in Cape Town. I spent a few minutes with him. His genial personality made a lasting impression on me. I was familiar with his fame and name. He had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. The second South African black to be so honoured. The first was Chief Albert Luthuli. The third was Nelson Mandela. While in Cape Town, I bought “Tutu: Voice of the Voiceless” by Shirley Dubou- lay. The Archbishop was a controversial figure. He was an expert self-publicist, agi- tator and peacemaker. With Nelson Mandela and other A.N.C (African National Con- gress) in prison in Robben Island, Tutu kept the anti- Apartheid movement alive, but in a peaceful manner. After his release from pris- on in February 1990, Mandela and Tutu became close friend. Mr. Mandela made the retired Archbishop Chair- man of the Truth and Recon- ciliation Commission, which in the words of Nelson Man- dela performed “the most crucial task of reconciling the nation.” On 23rd June 1999 Nelson Mandela made a speech at a thanks giving service for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Here are a few excerpts from Mr. Mandela’s speech. “It is true privilege and honour for me to share in this thanksgiving service for the Archbishop of Cape Town and the Primate of the Church of the Province of Southern Africa, who retires in one week’s time, just ahead of his 65th birthday. I suspect that he is doing so just to set the record by retir- ing before I do! I know that I speak for all of you, when I say that Arch- bishop Desmond Tutu had been a blessing and inspira- tion to countless people, here and abroad, through his min- istry; his acts of compassion; his prophetic witness; and his political engagement. He has a distinguished record as a leader of his church and the ecumenical movement, and as fearless fighter against the evil and inhuman system of apartheid. He is renowned for selfless commitment to the poor,theoppressedanddown- trodden. With his colleagues he remained an effective voice of the people of South Africa when so many of their leaders were imprisoned, ex- iled, banned and restricted. Desmond Tutu is esteemed the world over for his com- mitment to justice and peace everywhere. He is forthright in condemning corruption. As President of the All Af- rica Conference of Churches he missed no opportunity to speak out against human rights violations and oppres- sive regimes in our conti- nent and elsewhere. The No- bel Peace Prize measures his extensive international rec- ognition. His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Af- rica were still hesitating. He speakshismindonmattersof public morality . As a result he annoyed many of the leaders of the apartheid system. Nor has he spared those that fol- lowed them- he has from time to time annoyed many of us who belongs to the new order. But such independence of mind- however wrong and un- strategic it may at times be-is vital to a thriving democracy . The touchstone of our suc- cess in transforming South African society will be the extent to which we correct the imbalances and inequali- ties created by apartheid. The seriousness of our intent is inscribed in our macroeco- nomic strategy for growth, employment and redistribu- tion. It is a framework within which all sectors of our soci- ety can join hands and, put- ting long-term interest above short-term considerations, achieve our goals for trans- formation, for reconstruction and development. In this great partnership the religious community has a special and important role. As the churches in South Af- rica and abroad accompanied us in the struggle for justice and peace, so should they now accompany us in building a just and equitable society . This if not a call for the re- ligious community to accom- pany government uncritical- ly. Uncritical support would endanger our infant democ- racy . On the other hand, criti- cism without visible action to help alleviate poverty and suffering can only serve to discredit the message of the Church. Rather, the way for- ward is in what some theolo- gians have called ‘critical solidarity’ with government in the reconstruction and de- velopment of the country . The track record of the re- ligious communities, both before and after the achieve- ment of democracy , makes us confident that in them we do indeed have strategic part- ners in the project of empow- ering our people to use their freedom to work together for a better life. In the building of our new nation, reconstruc- tion goes hand in hand with reconciliation. We look to the Church with its message of justice, peace, forgiveness and healing, to play a key role in helping our people, of eve- ry colour, to move from the divisions of the past to a fu- ture that is united in a com- mitment to correct wrongs and restore a just order. Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healingguidanceof theTruth and Reconciliation Commis- sion, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation. His joy in our diversity and his spirit of forgiveness are as much part of his immeasura- ble contribution to our nation as his passion for justice and his solidarity with the poor. In conclusion, may I say again to the archbishop: We are thankful for all that you have done. You were one of those who blazed the trail of the new patriotism that is abroad in our land. We wish you peace and joy in your re- tirement.” THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Africa were still hesitating. He speaks his mind on matters of public morality Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healing guidance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  6. 6. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests. Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, de- fence and agriculture. He also lauded In- dia’s achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but “Corona cannot stop India’s pace”. He stressed that In- dia will fight the Cov- id-19 pandemic with “full caution and vigi- lance” and will also protect its national in- terests. Modi said that dur- ing the pandemic, ad- ditional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore benefi- ciaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central excheq- uer. He called upon farm- ers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the inter- national market. —PTI INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: FCRA li- cences — needed to re- ceive funding from abroad — of over 12,000 NGOs and other organ- isations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morn- ing, days after it cited “adverse inputs” to re- fuse renewal of a li- cence for Mother Tere- sa’s Missionaries of Charity. Of the 18,778 organi- sations whose Foreign Contribution (Regula- tion) Act licences were due to expire between September 29, 2020, and December 31, 2021, 12,989 had applied for renewal. 5,789 - whose licenses expired yesterday - had not and their FCRA registrations lapsed overnight. Ministry sources claimed none of the 5,789 had applied for the renewal of their li- censes. Ministry officials told NDTV reminders had been sent to make the application before the deadline - Friday - but many had not done so. “How can permis- sion be given...” an of- ficial asked. The applications of 179 others, including Mother Teresa’s chari- ty, have been rejected, and scrutiny of the other applications is ongoing, the Home Ministry said. The list of NGOs now without a FCRA licence includes Oxfam India and the Oxfam India Trust, Jamia Mil- ia Islamia, the Indian Medical Association, the Leprosy Mission, the Tuberculosis Asso- ciation Of India, the Indira Gandhi Nation- al Centre For Arts, and the India Islamic Cul- tural Centre. Oxfam India and Ox- fam India Trust are in the list of NGOs whose certificates have ex- pired and not in those whose registrations have been cancelled. Refusing FCRA clearance has been list- ed by critics of the gov- ernment as its way of suppressing organisa- tions whose work or of- ficials are not consid- ered supportive enough of the centre. —PTI Over 12K NGOs, including Jamia, lose FCRA licence NO FOREIGN AID New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farm- ers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM- KISAN scheme. Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference. Under PM-KISAN scheme, a financial ben- efit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligi- ble farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. During the virtual event, the Prime Minis- ter also released an eq- uity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Or- ganisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. —ANI Gurugram: Haryana govt on Saturday an- nounced several restric- tions in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula Sonipat which will come into ef- fect from today 5 am. Restrictions will be in place till 5am, Jan 12. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these 5 dists will remain closed for these 10 days. Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these 5 districts will function with 50% sraff attend- ance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the or- der said. Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain mar- kets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, ho- tels, departmental stores, liquor wine shops. —ANI INDIA WILL FIGHT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH FULL CAUTION, VIGILANCE: PM New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that in the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Ad- dressing at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit un- der PM-KISAN, Singh said that the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 ben- eficiary farmer fami- lies in the accounts of farmer families. “In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana,” added Tomar. —ANI `65,800 CRORE TRANSFERRED TILL NOW: AGRI MIN TOMAR Foodgrains worth Rs 2.6L cr provided to over 80 cr beneficiaries during pandemic PM lauds country’s achievement in providing over 145 cr doses of vaccine PM Modi releases the 10th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh Yadav during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. 1 2 PM Modi releases `20,900 crore financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme New restrictions for 10 days in Gurugram, 4 Haryana districts DGGI cracks down on Crypto exchanges across country, ` 70 cr tax evasion detected New Delhi: After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers Wa- zirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelli- gence has come down heavily on Cryptocur- rency exchanges oper- ating in the country, said sources. “Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Ser- vice providers have been searched and mas- sive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has beendetectedbyDGGI,” sources told the media. Crypto wallet and ex- change are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, rip- ple, etc. According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worthof taxevasionhas beendetectedduringthe crackdown on Crypto- currency trade by Mum- bai CGST and DGGI. “The DGGI is investi- gating Coinswitch Ku- ber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technolo- gies PVT. LTD., BuyU- Coin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD,” sources said. Official sources fur- ther said, “They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading.” Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, “These service provid- ers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transac- tions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evi- dence that proved non- payment of GST.” A top source told ANI that they paid Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-com- pliance to the statuto- ry provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has re- covered Rs 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers in- cluding WazirX. —ANI New Delhi: Food ag- gregators like Swiggy and Zomato will have to collect and deposit tax at 5 per cent rate beginning Saturday, a move which will widen the tax base as food vendors who are currently outside the GST threshold will become liable to GST when pro- vided through these on- line platforms. Currently, restaurants registered under GST are collecting and depositing the tax. Also, cab aggregators like Uber and Ola will have to collect 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for booking two- and three-wheeler vehicles effective January 1. Also, footwear irrespective of prices will attract 12 per cent tax from Saturday. These are among the many changes in the GST regime that have come into effect in this new year 2022. New Delhi: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to increase service charges per transaction from Saturday, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and customers will have to Rs 1 more beyond the permissible free transac- tions for cash as well as non-cash purposes. As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permit- ted to charge Rs 21, instead of Rs 20 with ap- plicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable. However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for free transactions from other bank ATMs viz. UNDER NEW RULES, ZOMATO, SWIGGY TO COLLECT 5% GST BEGINNING JAN 1 ATM SERVICE CHARGES TO COST `21 PER TRANSACTION FROM SATURDAY New Delhi: The Con- gress on Saturday slammed the Modi gov- ernment for an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in several categories from foot- wear to food delivery and urged voters to de- feat the BJP in the up- coming assembly elec- tions to tame inflation. Addressing a press conference here, Con- gress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjew- ala said the Centre had reduced excise on pet- rol and diesel after the BJP’s defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other states and urged voters to ush- er in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely . Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council’s deci- sion to defer the in- crease in GST on tex- tiles from five percent to 12 percent and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to the five states were over. “One has to remem- ber that the proposal to increase GST on tex- tiles has not been taken back, but only de- ferred. The decision may be put off by an- other month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be in- creased,” he said. The Congress spokes- person also said foot- wear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, or- dering food using food delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become cost- lier from January 1 due to increase in taxes. Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, ed- ible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since PM Modi came to power in 2014. “Remember,if Modiis there,pricerisewillstay , the Modi government means high prices,” Sur- jewala said. —ANI Lucknow: Taking a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwa- di Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to house- holds if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Ya- dav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. “Domesticconsumers will be given free elec- tricity up to 300 units by the SP government. Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields,” the former UP chief minister said. Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “He [Akhilesh] should be asked that if his gov- ernment never gave electricity, to begin with, how can they give it for free.” The chief minister, speaking in Rampur on Sunday, went on to ask where the money allo- cated for electricity and toilets was being routed during the Samajwadi Partygovernmentinthe state before 2017. —PTI Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress SP woos UP voters with 300 units of free electricity Lakhs visit Koregaon Bhima War Memorial Pune: Undeterredbythe rising number of COV- ID-19 cases and the pan- demic-related restric- tions, lakhs of people paid tributes at the Jay- stambh military monu- ment in Pune district of Ma- harashtra till Saturday afternoon to mark the 204th anniver- sary of the Koregaon Bhima battle amid tight security . Incontrasttothe203rd anniversary of the his- torical battle last year, which was a low-key af- fair due to the pandemic curbs, lakhs of people have visited the Jay- stambh pillar. As per the Dalit narrative, the Jay- stambh is the symbol of thevictoryovercasteism as the British forces that fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, comprised largely of soldiersfromtheDalit Mahar community , who waged a “war for free- dom” from ‘casteism’ of the Peshwas, who were Brahmins. —PTI Randeep Singh Surjewala AMID COVID CURBS
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar: As a warm gesture, Indian and Pa- kistani Army officials exchanged sweets and greetings at four loca- tions on the occasion of the New Year. These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. A defence ministry state- ment said, “At the be- ginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, IA exchanged sweets and greetings with Pa- kistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.” “Considering ongoing ceasefire. —ANI INDIAN ARMY EXTENDS GREETINGS TO PAKISTAN COUNTERPART ON NEW YEAR Sweet gesture of friendship! Indian Army exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace in Poonch. Indian Army presented goodies to Pakistan Army at Chilehana-Tithwal Crossing Point on Saturday. SUPERSPREADER! Devotees throng at Banke Bihari Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on New Year at Vrindavan, in Mathura. PEACE ALONG LoC New Delhi: The num- ber of cases of fast- spreading Omicron variant has risen to 1,431 in India, with Ma- harashtra reporting the most number of infec- tions. The country also witnessed a 35 per cent jump in new Covid cas- es as it reported 22,775 infections on Saturday . The Omicron corona- virus variant damp- ened New Year festivi- ties around much of the world. In India, the cel- ebrations remained a low-key affair amid cur- fews and restrictions in many states. With the Omicron variant cases surging, experts have expressed concerns over the trend, with some saying that the third wave of Covid-19 has already begun in some areas. —ANI 1,431 OMICRON CASES, MOST FROM MAHA; COVID CASES UP 35% IN A DAY Agartala: Tripura NHM Director Siddhar- tha Shiv Jaiswal on Sat- urday said that there are about 4 lakh people in state who have not received 2nd dose of vaccine. Jaiswal said, We have already ad- ministered 46.97 lakh doses in state among which 21,28,000 people have already received both jabs. Projected pop- ulation in 18 years plus category was 25,69,000 82% of population has received full vaccina- tion. Remaining 18% eligible beneficiaries, he said, who are not showing up at centres for second dose, are be- ing traced. —ANI ‘4Lpeoplehaven’ttaken2nddoseinTripura’ ‘Need to prepare for third wave’ Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said year 2022 would be challenging from an economic and the administrative perspective and asked the officials to “resolve to face it effectively together”. Extending new year wishes to the officials here, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid along with pushing the economy forward. l INDIA ANNOUNCES PRECAUTION DOSES FOR HEALTH WORKERS THOSE ABOVE 60 FROM JAN 10 l BIG CHALLENGE INDIA WILL FACE AMID OMICRON WILL BE SUDDEN NEED FOR MEDICAL CARE: WHO KEY HIGHLIGHTS l The new Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states across the country l Delhi reports 1,800 Covid cases, posi- tivity rate at 2.44% l Curbs imposed at public places in Mumbai between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15 l Tamil Nadu extends current lockdown restrictions till January 10 l Delhi can vaccinate 3 lakh children every day, says Satyendar Jain l India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan l India's vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 crore l Over 19.52 cr balance, unutilized doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry l No reason to be- lieve any state will escape Omicron: Cambridge profes- sor who worked on India Covid tracker l Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum to remain closed from Saturday WORST AFFECTED 454 MAHARASHTRA 351 NEW DELHI 118 TAMIL NADU 115 GUJARAT 109 KERALA HAPPY NEW YEAR! Medical staffers of MS Ramaiah Hospital wearing PPE suits wishing people a Covid-free New Year 2022. CRUCIAL READ New Delhi: Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as new Director- General of the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday. He was appointed as the new Director-General of IAF by the government on December 31. PARL COMMITTEE ON HOME AFFAIRS VISIT TO HYDERABAD GOA POSTPONED EARTHQUAKE OF 5.3 MAGNITUDE ROCKS PARTS OF PAKISTAN, SAYS PMD DEPT MAHA WAIVES OFF TAX ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES UP TO 500 SQUARE FEET DELIMITATION PANEL VISIT: JK POLICE LIFTS HOUSE ARREST OF 3 FORMER CMs New Delhi: A Depart- ment-related Parliamen- tary Standing Commit- tee on Home Affairs scheduled one-week study trip to Hyderabad and Goa has been postponed due rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. “The tour was scheduled from Janu- ary 7 to January 11,” reads the order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Congress leader Anand Sharma is the Chairman of the Standing Com- mittee on Home Affairs. “Fresh date of the study visit will be informed as and when finalized,” the order further stated. Islamabad: An earth- quake of 5.3 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, lo- cal media citing Pakistan Meteorological Depart- ment (PMD). Tremors were felt in areas rang- ing from Swat, Pesha- war, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported. Meanwhile, an earth- quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikstan border today, as per the National Centre for Seis- mology. Tremors were felt in Kashmir’s Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control. Mumbai: The New Year brings good news for Mumbaikars as the Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced to waive off property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the limits of Mumbai municipal corporation. The an- nouncement was made by CM Uddhav Thack- eray at a meeting of the UDH. The decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq feet in Mumbai. It is worth mentioning, the move comes ahead of the BMC polls to be held next month. Srinagar: JK police of- ficials on Saturday even- ing ended the day-long house arrest of three former CMs - National Conference’s Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti - meant to stop them from leading a protest against delimitation commission. High-se- curity Gupkar Road area in Srinagar - which is where all three live - was sealed for the day with trucks parked outside their houses to stop them, or anyone else from leaving or entering. Parties in JK have al- lege gerrymandering to favour BJP in Jammu. THE LAST SURVIVING TERRORIST IN 2019 PULWAMA ATTACK LIKELY KILLED: VIJAY Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one of terrorists killed in Anant- nag encounter on Dec 30 last year was likely to be last surviving militant involved in Lethpora ter- ror attack of 2019. Police quoted Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, “The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEn- counter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching.” GUARD OF HONOUR! Haridwar: Haridwar Police have added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in an FIR in connection with the case of alleged hate speech delivered during ‘Dharma San- sad’ held in Haridwar. “On the basis of the viral video clip, two more names, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj Yati Narsinghanand Giri, have been added to the FIR in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case, upon further in- vestigation. The Dharma Sansad in Haridwar was held on December 17-19. The Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rizvi, who was the former chairman of UP Central Shia Waqf Board, under Sec 153A of IPC. —ANI Yeti Narasimhanand and Sindhuraj named in ‘Dharma Sansad’ case FIR HARIDWAR HATE SPEECH Police have filed a hate speech case against Yati Narasimhanand Sagar Sindhuraj. SECTIONS 295, 295A, 153A INCLUDED... Section 295A has been included in the FIR,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP. Earlier police had informed that Dharm Das, Annapurna, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and some others have been booked under Section 153A of the IPC in the case. After going through the clips, police have also added Section 295 (destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons) of IPC to FIR. 100 citizens, armed forces veterans write to Prez, PM New Delhi: Five for- mer chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citi- zens including bureau- crats have written a let- ter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on re- cent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropri- ate measures. Group of over 100 people also referred to communal comments made at an event in Haridwar recently and condemned “in no un- certain terms” such “incitement” to vio- lence. “We cannot allow such incitement to vio- lence together with public expressions of hate – which not only constitute serious breaches of internal se- curity but which could also tear apart the so- cial fabric of our na- tion,” they said in letter.
  8. 8. AMIN KAGZI FOLLOWING PATH OF GIRDHARI LAL BHARGAVA! Amin Kagzi seems to be on the path of Girdhari Lal Bhargava as he has also taken to going on ‘walks’ in his Assembly constituency. Interestingly, when he gets thirsty while walking, he prefers to quench his thirst at a ‘pyaau’ and not with a water bottle. A photo of Kagzi has gone viral where he can be seen making an effort to become a simple and effective public representative. —Yogesh Sharma AN IAS OFFICER’S ‘DESIRE’ FOR HIS JUNIOR RAS! These days, a letter written by an IAS officer, is the ‘hot gossip’ in the State Secretariat. Interestingly, the letter is not of complaint or action against any officer, rather it is on the lines of the ‘desire’ written by MLAs and ministers. The IAS has written the ‘desire’ in favour of an RAS, whose promotion has been stalled since he is a father to 3 children. The IAS, who is the current boss of said RAS, has written a recommendation letter to the Personnel Department stating, “In view of the good work of RAS, promotion should be considered.” Interestingly, both IAS RAS are with Public Transport Dept. —Shivendra Parmar Mathur celebrates b’day in adopted village, distributes woollens, blankets Subhash  Pali: While distribut- ing sweaters and blan- kets on his birthday among the tribal chil- dren in his adopted vil- lage Kakradi, BJP na- tional leader and Rajya Sabha MP Omprakash Mathur said “I find great joy in celebrating my birthday with these children each year. Ever since I adopted this village, there has been a lot of develop- ment and I have got a lot of support from the people’s representa- tives.” Mathur inspected the panchayat building, li- brary room and the number of OPDs, status of COVID vaccination and medicine distribu- tion system in the gov- ernment hospital. Currently Mathur is on Pali visit where he met BJP officials and workers at his residence in Bedal. Om Prakash Mathur with school children in Pali Barmer RTI activist goes on hunger strike Mukesh Mathrani Barmer: Upset over po- lice inaction to arrest the culprit, who assault- ed the RTI activist, RTI activist Amraram on Saturday launched an indefinite hunger strike. In a letter wrote to the Barmer police, he said that he will not end his hunger strike till the arrest of the prime accused. Victim is ad- mitted in MDM hospital Jodhpur, where his treatment is ongoing. On Friday, the victim gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to the police while demanding arrest of the prime accused. But after the police failed to act, the victim went on hunger strike. In a letter to the SP, the victim alleged that de- spite lodging the case around ten days ago, police till date have not arrested the culprits. RTI activist Amraram on hunger strike in Barmer. PCCputs‘oneperson onepost’formulain Rajonback-burner First India Bureau Jaipur: Congress par- ty’s ‘one person one post’ principle on which three cabinet ministers had to resign from Ashok Gehlot cabinet seems to be sidelined by the party’s state unit in Rajasthan. The PCC has bent the principal to adjust 10 district presidents in political appointments. After getting political appointments, 10 dis- trict presidents of Con- gress are now in dual role and will keep their interference in power and party organization. In such a situation, the formula of ‘one person one post’ decided by the party high command doesnotseemtobeimple- mented in the Rajasthan. On the other hand, after political appoint- ment of 10 district pres- idents, many public rep- resentatives of the par- ty are also hoping for political appointments thinking that when dis- trict presidents can be adjusted in political ap- pointments, then why cannot be given politi- cal appointments. With this argument, other leaders have in- tensified lobbying. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC in charge for Punjab Har- ish Chaudhary and AICCinchargeforGuja- rat Raghu Sharma were dropped during cabinet reshuffle on the princi- pal of one person one post and it was believed that the formula will be further implemented. The formula was im- plemented so that no leader or worker could work for two posts and leaders who could not get tickets in Lok Sabha, VidhanSabha,Panchay- ats and local body elec- tions can be adjusted in political appointments. 8 RAS OFFICERS PUT ON AWAITING POSTING ORDER LIST Jaipur: Eight RAS officers have been put on Awaiting Post- ing Order (APO). Narayan Singh Charan, Ramchandra Bairwa, Ashok Kumar Meena, Govind Singh Ranawat, Om Prakash Pancham, Uttam Singh Shekhawat, Shweta Fagedia and Dataram were put on APO after an order from the Department of Personnel, said an official on Saturday. MINOR GIRL RAPED BY NEIGHBOUR Ajmer : A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by a 33-year-old neighbour who had been harassing the girl for quite some time. The accused first sedated the family members with a spray and then raped the minor. The family members regained consciousness in the morning and realising what had happened, the victim’s father lodged an FIR at the Ajmer Ganj police station against the accused.The family had come to know about the harassment of their girl by the youth about 5 months back. He had recorded obscene videos and shot pictures of the minor and used to blackmail her by threatening to leak the videos on social media. BRIEF in Kota airport demand will be fulfilled soon: Om Birla Bhanwar S Charan  Kota: The dream of Kota residents to have an airport in the city will be fulfilled soon in the coming time, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Bir- la said. He said that the air- port project was stuck due to land related is- sue but now after the state government has allotted the land and the work will be started af- ter some formalities. Birla said that the land belongs to the for- est department and the work of diversion has to be done. Apart from this, after completing some minor formali- ties, the work of green field airport will be started this year. Birla said that efforts will be made to com- plete the project as soon as possible. He said that work is also being done to improve rail connec- tivity in Kota. He in- formed that DPR is ready to make Kota’s main railway station a world class station. Airport is a long pending demand of peo- ple in Kota. At present, old airport is there near Aerodrome circle, but large aircraft cannot land there. Om Birla at Sri Agamgarh Sahib Gurdwara in Kota. Chambal river front, Oxyzone park to add another feather to Kota’s cap First India Bureau Kota: After seven won- der park which has be- come a must-visit place for tourist, Kota is going to become a hotspot on tourism map with Chambal river front, Oxyzone park and other project of beautifica- tion in the city which are in the final phase and would be dedicated topublicinnextmonths. Kota is more famous foritsIIT-JEEandNEET coaching classes and thousands of students throng this city with dreams in their eyes eve- ry year but the seven wonderprojectstartedin 2013addedanewidentity to the city which is fur- thergoingtobeenhanced with new projects. Kota UIT secretary Rajesh Joshi said that Seven Wonder Park has been a centre of attrac- tion for domestic and foreign tourists ever since it was started in 2013 and more than 17 lakh domestic and for- eign tourists have vis- ited the Park so far. Like the new projects, the Park was also a dream project of UDH Minister Shanti Dhari- wal, who is focusing on ensuring that other pro- jects be it Chambal river front or Oxyzone Park are completed in time. RD Meena, the then secretary of the UIT, said that the UIT has been doing important projects of development of the city, focusing on the vision of tourism. “In the year 2022, Chambal River Front andOxyzoneParkwillbe dedicated to the public. The tourists will find the riverfront project won- derful,” an official said. District Tourism Of- ficer Sandeep Srivasta- va said that tourists get excited to see the Seven Wonder Park and now Chambal River Front and Oxizone Park as well as other projects of beautification will be completed and dedicat- ed to the public. Seven Wonder Park in Kota SEVEN WONDER PARK IS A BIG ATTRACTION FOR TOURIST NEWS JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Durgadas pitches for bringing nomadic caste in mainstream First India Bureau Jaipur: The nomadic and semi-nomadic castes are still fighting for their rights even af- ter 70 years. The gov- ernment brought a lot of schemes for them but they could not benefit. Now the RSS is working towards giving these castes their due by bringing them in the mainstream. Narrating the history of the nomadic and semi-nomadic castes and their contribution to the freedom move- ment at the Seva Sadan RSS office, RSS Pracha- rak Durgadas said that before Independence these castes contribut- ed to the GDP. “The country’s GDP at that time was 27 per cent,” he said, asking the soci- ety to change its think- ing towards the castes. Durgagas said the RSS has been working for the upliftment of the nomadic caste and tribe for almost two years. He has shared her experiences and challenges faced by the tribe in a book titled “Apne Ghumantu”. The govt brought a lot of schemes for them but they could not benefit. Now the RSS is working towards giving these castes their due by bringing them in the mainstream. —Durgadas, RSS Pracharak Centre has made life of common man miserable, says Modhwadia Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: Lashing out at the Central Govern- ment over inflation and other issues, Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Satur- day said that Modi gov- ernment has made the life of the common man miserable and prices of everything from food items to construction material has increased manyfold. He said Baba Ramdev used to talk about infla- tion during elections but now is nowhere to be seen. “Inflation is Modi’s gift on new year. The centre has increased GST on footwear from 5 percent to 12 percent, charges will be applied on ATM transactions, house constructions and vehicles have be- come expensive,” the former leader of oppo- sition in Gujarat assem- bly said. He said the price of cement and steel has increased in 2 years as much as it has not increased in 7 years. Rajasthan PCC presi- dent Govind Singh Do- tasra also targeted the BJP and said that de- spite having 25 MPs from Rajasthan, BJP has not brought any fi- nancial help and cen- tral scheme for the state, due to which the people of Rajasthan are suffering.Commenting on BJP’s Samarpan Ni- dhi, he said that the party is extorting mon- ey and black money will be converted to white money. Talking about the upcoming programmes, Dotasra said that the PCC will organise a time-bound district level training camp of Congress workers. Arjun Modhwadia, Govind Singh Dotasra, Dr Raghu Sharma and RC Choudhary during a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday. Raj BJP’s 25 MPs doing nothing for state, says Dotasra Jaipur: The Congress party is not going to project anyone as its chief ministerial candi- date for the Gujarat election scheduled to be held this year. For- mer Health minister Dr Raghu Sharma, who is in charge of the party affairs in the neighbouring state, said that the party will fight the upcoming polls in five states under a combined leadership this time. Targeting the BJP, Sharma alleged that it has failed in all the fronts in Gujarat. NO CM FACE IN GUJ POLLS: DR RAGHU —PHOTO BY SUMAN SARKAR
  9. 9. When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 08 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 Rajendra Chhabra Jaipur: New Year has brought confirmed news about the new Chief Secretary . Now it is almost certain that Usha Sharma will be the successor of Niran- jan Arya on January 31. As per the reliable sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made up his mind to hand over the reins of the state’s bureaucracy to Usha Sharma. With this, the specu- lation about the names of Veenu Gupta, Sub- odhAgarwalandPawan Kumar Goyal has come to an end. Usha Sharma, a 1985-batch officer, will hold the post of Chief Secretary till June 2023. Meanwhile, 1988- batch IAS officer Pawan Ku- mar Goyal will retire in February 2023. Veenu Gupta (1987-batch) will retire in December 2023 and Subodh Agarwal (1988-batch) will retire in December 2025, and the claim of both the officers on the post of the top bureaucrat will remain. Usha Sharma will be the second woman Chief Secretary of the state. She had gone on deputation to the Cen- tre 10 years ago in May 2012. Prior to this, she held various positions in the Tour- ism department from 2007 to 2012. It is also believed that the current Chief Sec- retary Niranjan Arya will get some important responsibility in the Gehlot government af- ter retirement on any semi-political position, maybe the Vice Chair- man of 20 point pro- gramme committee! First India Bureau Jaipur: Chief Minis- ter Ashok Gehlot will take a meeting on Sun- day to review the Co- rona situation in the state. The Chief Minis- ter will hold meeting with representatives of political parties, NGOs and religious leaders. It is being said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can take important and tough decisions after taking suggestions and opin- ion from these groups. Amid increasing cas- es of corona in Ra- jasthan, the state gov- ernment has given in- structions to hold meet- ings at every level. As the state capital Jaipur is witnessing rise in Covid-19 cases, strictness will be start- ed from January 3 to fol- low the Corona guide- lines for which addi- tional personnel will be deployed in Jaipur city . Finally,UshaSharmawillbenewCSonafternoonofJan31st! CM’s covid review today, tough decisions expected Ashok Gehlot Usha Sharma Niranjan Arya PUNJAB’S ELECTION TURMOIL AT AN INTERESTING JUNCTURE! The election turmoil in Punjab has reached an interesting point. On one hand, the electoral battle in Pun- jab was hinting towards fierce multi-cornered fight, now 22 out of 32 organisations involved in the farmers’ move- ment have formed a new partySKMandwillfield candidates in polls here. Some organisations are completely right-wing whohavesupportof Jat- Sikh‘LandLords’there. Before this united front took shape, its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had held several rounds of talks with Kejriwal. KejriagreedtomakeRa- jewal ‘CM face’ of AAP, but the matter did not work out. UPHEAVAL IN UP CONGRESS Even though Priyan- ka Gandhi has put her whole energy into the UP elections, but these days everything is not going well in the UP Congress. Cong spokes- person Omkar Nath Singh and two other party office-bearers ap- peared before Commis- sion to support EC’s call for ‘ Free and Fair Polls’. Onkar requested EC that even after an- nouncement of polls, if Avneesh continues to work by remaining in his post, then concept of fair elections in the state will become mean- ingless because Awasthi behaves like a BJP leader.’ The very next day , Congress State President Ajay Lallu wrote a letter to the EC, informing that the par- ty had not authorized the delegation that came to meet them as such the commis- sion should give time to dele- gates au- thorized by the party i.e. Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Lallu him- self, and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra. But EC did not listen to this request of Congress. Onkar Nath Singh, a member of Congress’s media and communica- tion dept, was so an- noyed by Lallu’s letter to EC that he resigned from the party by writ- ing a letter to Priyanka. WHY IS AKHILESH ANGRY WITH JAYANT? Jayant Chaudhary’s party RLD may have got the green signal for anelectoralalliancewith Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP , but these days ups anddownscanbeseenin therelationshipbetween the two leaders. Earlier, Akhilesh had agreed to leave 35-38 seats for Jay- ant,butnowitseemsthat the matter will be decid- ed on 24-25 seats. Akhile- sh is angry with Choud- hary over the fact that evenafterthedraftof the alliance has been final- ised, why has he had two meetings with Piyush Goyal in the last few days, where he has been assuredof LakshmiDar- shan. If sources are to be believed, the news of an alleged sting operation of Jayant’s sister’s hus- band had surfaced re- cently , in which he was expectingsomeLakshmi Darshan in lieu of ticket fromacandidate.Shortly before airing of this sting, as soon as Akhile- sh came to know about this, he hurriedly spoke to the editor-in-chief of the channel and agreed to pay the amount for whichthechannelhad bought this sting op- eration footage. The channel chief is under- stood to have spoken to theownersinthisregard it was decided that sting would not be aired. PRIYANKA IN A NEW ROLE! Congress leader Pri- yanka Gandhi has appeared in a new ava- tar these days. She has also taken up the re- sponsibility of coordi- nation with the party leaders in the absence of Ahmed Patel. She holds secret meetings with the angry leaders of the party in closed doors and tries to quell their resentment against the party. As happened in the case of Harish Rawat. Now it is being heard that Priyanka has pre- pared such a list of leaders whose wings will be clipped after the elections in five states. The name of Congress in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal is also be- ing taken in this epi- sode. Preparations are being made to form a new screening commit- tee in UP. Its structure can be prepared by dis- solving the old screen- ing committee. Priyan- ka feels that unless preference is given to local leaders in UP, the party will not be able to regain its lost support there. Priyanka is also not said to be happy with UP Cong Presi- dent Ajay Lallu. THE FRAGRANCE OF ‘ PAN MASALA ‘ MARRIAGE IN PARIS The billion- aire owner of a well- known pan masala brand, which is repre- sented by the su- perhero of the century, got his daughter mar- ried to another pan masala business fam- ily last month. 700 guests from India were taken to Paris by char- tered flight. All these guests were accommo- dated in Paris’s expen- sive five-star Hotel Four Seasons George V and the Prince de Gaulle Marriott. Sources claim that at least Rs 600 to 700 crore were spent on this wedding ceremo- ny in cryptic language. The set of Hollywood’s famous film ‘Avatar’ was made for the en- tire wedding ceremony. Guests were also given return gifts worth about Rs 15 lakh stuffed inexpensive bags of Louis Vuitton. CORONA HITS HIGH PROFILE WEDDINGS In high-profile wed- dings held in last few days, many politicians have also got Corona infected on a large scale. On Dec 28, mar- riage of Nihir Thack- eray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray’s late son Bindu Madhav Thack- eray, was solemnised with Ankita, daughter of a senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Many leaders who at- tended this marriage got infected including Supriya Sule, her hus- band, and Balasaheb Thorat. Harshvardhan himself came under grip of Covid. He gave this info by tweeting. Another high-profile wedding was of Praful Patel’s son which was held in Jaipur. Many guests attending this wedding were found to be positive. ... AND FINALLY The exercise of choosing a new president of Bihar Cong is going on but no suitable face is emerg- ing to replace current president Madan Mo- han Jha. Shakeel Ahmed, an important face of Bihar Cong, is busy projecting his name from different corners these days. As soon as this news came to notice of senior Cong leader Tariq An- war, he dashed Sha- keel’s intentions by saying that ‘There are already 4 Muslim sec- retaries in the A l l India C o n - g r e s s organi- zation,’. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal Arvind Kejriwal Balbir S Rajewal Priyanka Gandhi Madan Mohan Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhary www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Rajendra Chhabra Jaipur: Over 100 IAS, IPS and IFS officers in Rajasthan got the New Year gift on Saturday with the department of personnel issuing the promotion lists after ap- proval from Chief Min- ister Ashok Gehlot. As many as 103 offic- ers of the All India Ser- vice which includes 43 IAS, 45 IPS and 15 IFSs officers were promoted on the New Year. Pro- motion posting was given to nearly 12 sen- ior officers in the same place. The home de- partment now has two secretaries. Suresh Gupta was already the home secretary and now V Sarvan Kumar has also been made an- other secretary in the same department. One of the two secretaries may be transferred soon. DoP issued an or- der Friday late night at 1:30 AM for the trans- fers of 46 IAS, 37 IPS and 9 IFS officers, in which many officers have been kept in the first posts even after promotion. IAS officer Pradeep Gawande has also been promoted. No officer promoted from RAS to IAS was made a collec- tor. IPS officer Vandita Rana has been given the important post of DCP (Crime) in Jaipur after promotion. At the same time, four IPS officers have been promoted to ADG rank. Another transfer list of IPS of- ficer is likely to be re- leased in a day or two. On the other hand, 46 IAS officers were transferred. Principal secretary Abhay Ku- mar has been promot- ed to ACS (Home). 9 IFS were also transferred. Mridul Kachawa is new DCP South IPS Mridul Kachawa has been appointed as DCP South in Jaipur Police Commissioner- ate in place of Haren- dra Mahawar, who has been posted as DIG, JDA after promotion. Neeraj K Pawan is new DC of Bikaner IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan has been pro- moted as Divisional Commissioner of Bi- kaner. It may be recalled that ACB had conduct- ed a raid in RSLDC in connection with a case of graft. Pawan was la- bor secretary that time. l PostingsarebasedonmeritandtheentirehomeworkwasdonebyCSNiranjanArya,Principal SecytoCMKuldeepRanka,DPGMLLatherandPrincipalSecyDoPHemantKGera l The CM spared time from the exercise on political appointment and approved the proposal of the DoP following which the promotion and posting lists were released on late Friday night More than 100 IAS, IPS and IFS officers reshuffled on New Year DIG PROMOTED TO IG 10 SPs PROMOTED TO DIG Those who have been promoted from DIG to IG are Gaurav Srivastava, Sharat Kaviraj, S Parimala, Kishan Sahai Meena, Rajendra Singh Chaudhary, Jainarayan Sher and Sandeep Singh Chauhan. IG Rupinder Sandhu has been posted as IG Ajmer Range and UC Dutta on post of Intelligence -I. 10 SPs have been promoted to DIG in the state. These include Preeti Chandra as DIG CID- CB, Harendra Kumar Mahawar as DIG JDA, Rahul Kotoki as DIG CID -CB, Vikas Pathak as DIG Civil Rights and Human Traf- ficking, Omprakash (II) as DIG Armed Battal- ion, Sameer Kumar Singh as DIG ACB Ajmer, Tejraj Singh Kharodia as DIG Law and Order, Rajesh Singh as DIG SOG, Jagdish Chandra Sharma as DIG Security, Rajendra Prasad Goyal as DIG ACB –Udaipur and Kaluram Rawat as DIG ACB Jaipur. CONCERNED CM SPREADS WARMTH! Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot distributed blankets at a Ren Basera near Albert Hall in Jaipur on Saturday. Gehlot distributes blankets to needy and old people every year during winters. Also seen here are Dr Mahesh Joshi, Rafeek Khan, Antar Singh Nehra, Sheel Dhabhai, Munesh Gurjar and others. —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  10. 10. JAIPUR, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 In to the Glitz he roads of suc- cess often start with a bumpy ride, especially when you’re a teenager but passion and dedication to one’s craft makes it all bearable. Ritu Lakhina, participat- ing model at First Miss In- dia Teen, winner of 16 con- secutive pageant titles and grand winner of the Miss Glamour Look Internation- al Ambassador 2019 shared her journey in an exclusive interview with City First. On being asked about her initiation into the model- ling world, Ritu said, “Since childhood, I was fas- cinated watching Fashion Shows, Beauty Pageants, and models on Hoardings and always imagined see- ing myself on that stage. And there are some career options you don’t choose, they choose you and model- ling is that for me.” Early on in her career, Ritu faced some setbacks which helped her make her mark and reach milestones. Talking about it, Lakhina said, “Initially, I had no idea how to enter and navi- gate this field but after a year of struggle, I won my first title when I was just 15. But not long after I met with a tragic accident where I lost my ability to walk for almost half a year but after battling depres- sion and anxiety I picked myself up and started working on my craft and later went on to win 16 con- secutive titles and now working on my first web series.” Reminiscing about her successful pageants, Lakh- ina said, “I won Miss Glam- our Look International Ambassador beating 72 countries of the world in the Philippines and I’m proud of that.” Sharing her two cents for aspiring models, Lakhina said, “A lot of rejection may come your way but always believe in yourself.” MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in T Glamour RITU LAKHINA, PARTICIPATING MODEL AT FIRST MISS INDIA TEEN AND WINNER OF THE MISS GLAMOUR LOOK INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR 2019 SHARED HER JOURNEY IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CITY FIRST Ritu Lakhina bagged the Miss Voice award during the talent round
  11. 11. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. Sagittarius NOVEMBER 23 - DECEMBER 21 You will derive great benefit from an exercise routine. Extra workload is foreseen at work, but nothing that you cannot handle within office hours. Taking the family on a trip seems impossible today due to your professional commitments, so postpone it for some other day. Capricorn DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 20 Your stars favour a bright beautiful day. A setback you have recently experienced can make you come out stronger. Tax advisor will be a big help in saving taxes, so don’t hesitate to contact one. It is difficult for the relationship of friends turned lovers to fall apart, so relax. Aquarius JANUARY 21 - FEBRUARY 18 Previous investments are likely to give you good returns. Some of you may decide to follow in the footsteps of celebrities and visit the very same exotic destination that they had been to.No amount of excuses will dispel lover’s suspicions about your tendency to stray the path. Pisces FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20 Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways. Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Don’t speed up on the road. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. 10 ETC JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Aries MARCH 21 - APRIL 20 Money put together on previous occasions is likely to come in handy now. A family youngster is keen to learn from you, so don’t disappoint. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.You may have to awaken partner’s interest in you once again. Taurus APRIL 21 - MAY 21 People falling under this sign will have very refresh- ing day. Visiting a mall or watching a movie with family may be the highlight of the day. You may enjoy travelling to a tourist destination. Reignite the flickering romance in your life by spending more time together. Gemini MAY 22 - JUNE 21 Something you have implemented at work may profit the company and get you noticed. You may celebrate the achievement of a family youngster in a grand way. Shifting into your own house may soon become a reality. An exotic island destination beckons. Cancer JUNE 22 - JULY 22 An extravagant vacation you only dreamed about is likely to become a reality soon. Healthy eating will help prevent digestive ailments. Money will be absolutely no constraint in buying what you like. Driving down with lover to a happening place is indicated today. Leo JULY 23 - AUGUST 22 Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcom- ing on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Virgo AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22 Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next big step. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged if you do justice to it. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Libra SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22 Money coming from various streams will keep you in an elated state of mind. A new fitness regime that you have adopted promises to keep you in the good health. Getting an old furniture upholstered may be at the top of the mind. Your search for perfect partner may soon be over. Scorpio OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You are likely to find the day most auspicious. Your knowledge about your line of work will be roundly appreciated and get you the thumbs up from higher ups. Friends and family may get together to give you a surprise and make your day. Business travel may leave little time for romance. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth Feminization of Poverty ESHITA SINGH Manager, State Bank of India, Jaipur U
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 T a k e a T h r i l l P i l l ! he human mind is a cu- rious place. It can go from a zero to hundred very quickly. You never know what might trigger someone or what the other person might be thinking. It is capable of some truly beautiful and some truly twisted things. While we can’t all witness it first hand, mov- ies are a great way to peep into that world. City First brings to you 8 mind boggling movie recommendations that will keep you on your toes. JOKER Arthur Fleck, a party clown, resides with his ailing mother in a run-down apartment. When society rejects him and labels him a freak, he chooses to live a life of crime and anarchy . This film may finally give an answer to the question, “Why so serious?” GONE GIRL When a man’s wife suddenly disap- pears without a trace, he finds him- self in the middle of a quest to find her. Along the way, it becomes evi- dent that she isn’t — and never was — the woman he thought. SPLIT What happens when a man with dis- sociative identity disorder loses con- trol of one of his personalities and abducts three teenage girls. Will they survive? THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN On her daily commute, an unreliable witness encounters something shocking, and she gets obsessed with the ongoing mystery—but no one be- lieves her. GET OUT During a weekend break, Chris, an African-American guy, decides to pay a visit to his Caucasian girl- friend’s parents. He is unprepared for the horrors that lie ahead, de- spite the fact that they appear nor- mal at first. SHUTTER ISLAND A US Marshal and his colleague are dispatched to the site after a killer appears to vanish from a mental in- stitution. As the inquiry progresses, more and bizarre facts emerge. WHEN A STRANGER CALLS When Jill, a young babysitter, starts receiving frightening anonymous calls, she becomes frightened. Noth- ing, however, could prepare her for the terror she would experience when she discovers where the calls are coming from. BLACK SWAN What happens when dedication crosses the line to obsession? This is the story of a young ballerina’s sense of reality distorts. How will she fig- ure out what’s real and what isn’t? DEVANSHI MUDGAL cityfirst@firstindia.co.in IF YOU ENJOY THRILLERS AND SUSPENSE MOVIES, ONES WITH A SLEW OF UNEXPECTED TURNS AND AN UNPREDICTABLE FINALE, THEN HERE IS A SELECTED COLLECTION OF EIGHT FILMS THAT WILL UNDOUBTEDLY FULFILL YOUR “ENTERTAINMENT BUDS”! T JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022

