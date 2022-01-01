Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Probe committee submits report in Ayodhya land scam, CM Yogi’s action likely next week First India Bureau Lucknow: The one...
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefi...
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefi...
PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirs...
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow Click th...
INDIA LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia...
INDIA LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia...
NEWS LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia ...
08 2NDFRONT When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, C...
LUCKNOW, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.c...
A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability...
ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagr...
02012022 first india lucknow
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

02012022 first india lucknow Slide 1 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 2 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 3 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 4 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 5 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 6 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 7 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 8 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 9 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 10 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 11 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 12 02012022 first india lucknow Slide 13
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
News & Politics
Jan. 01, 2022
73 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

02012022 first india lucknow

Download to read offline

News & Politics
Jan. 01, 2022
73 views

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India .

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(3/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free
Peril Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
The Shattering: America in the 1960s Kevin Boyle
(0/5)
Free
The Myths of Meritocracy: A Revisionist History Anthology Malcolm Gladwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America Eyal Press
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World Dave Zirin
(5/5)
Free
The Family Roe: An American Story Joshua Prager
(0/5)
Free
We Are Not Refugees: True Stories of the Displaced Agus Morales
(4/5)
Free
Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

02012022 first india lucknow

  1. 1. Probe committee submits report in Ayodhya land scam, CM Yogi’s action likely next week First India Bureau Lucknow: The one- member probe commit- tee headed by special secretary department of revenue Radhey Shy- am Mishra has submit- ted the report in Ayod- hya land deals in which relatives of senior offic- ers and local ruling party politicians were involved. The recent scam involved around 44 557 square meter land which had been purchased and sold around five km radius of the Ram Temple Official sources said the report had been sub- mitted to the govern- ment, which would be placed before Turn to P2 CM Yogi virtually participating in the PM Kisan event headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The land in question is in Barhata Manjha and its adjoining areas where new Ayodhya Township has been planned LUCKNOW l SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 52 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia At least five people died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday morning. Ten people are seriously injured in the blast. The accident took place on Saturday morning and fire and rescue personnel are working to douse the flame. The firecracker unit is owned by Murugan of Padupatti and the explosion took place at the chemical blending unit. Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, as part of an an- nual ritual that has been in practice between the two neighbours for more than three decades, a Foreign Office statement said. This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992. 5 DEAD, 10 HURT IN FIRE INCIDENT AT TAMIL NADU CRACKER UNIT PAKISTAN, INDIA EXCHANGE NUCLEAR INSTALLATIONS, PRISONERS’ LIST Over 12K NGOs including Jamia lose foreign aid New Delhi: FCRA li- cences—needed to re- ceive funding from abroad—of over 12,000 NGOs and other organi- sations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morning, days after it cited “ad- verse inputs” to refuse renewal of a licence for Mother Teresa’s Mis- sionaries of Charity . Of 18,778 orgs whose Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenc- es expired on Saturday, 12,989 had applied for renewal. P5 Lko farmer invites PM Modi Lucknow: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi’s video interaction with farmers across the country during the re- lease of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday witnessed a lighter moment when a Lucknow farmer wanted to treat the PM to special bananas grown by him. The farmers at various cen- tres across the country had their agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables and crops displayed on stalls for the PM to in- spect them. More on p3 FOR JAB: CO-WIN REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 15-18 YEAR OLDS New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Christmas, registra- tions for vaccinating 15-18-year-old children against COVID-19 began from Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while adminis- tration of precautionary third dose for the vulner- able categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. 10 MAHA MINISTERS, 20 MLAs TEST +VE Mumbai: As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharash- tra despite cutting short the Assembly session, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. If the number of patients keeps increas- ing, the government may have to impose further restrictions, added Pawar. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA UTTAR PRADESH 22,775 new cases 406 Omicron tally 383 new cases 00 new fatalities MAATAM MATA’S DURBAR Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine leaves 12 dead, 13 injured during New Year rush @ Altercation between two groups on pathway leading to shrine complex led to incident 1 Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high-level inquiry by 3-member team led by Principal Secy Home, and including Divisional Commissioner and Addl DGP of Jammu 2 Jammu: Twelve people losttheirlivesandovera dozen others were in- jured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaish- no Devi shrine in Jam- mu and Kashmir in the early hours during a heavy rush of devotees on New Year. This is first such trag- edyattheshrine,located atop Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of people every year. Theincidentoccurred between2.30AMand2.45 AM on Saturday near a relatively narrow pas- sage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the hilltop shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clockaftertrekkingfrom Katra base camp. TECHNICAL SOLUTION IN OFFING: MINISTER Katra: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who rushed to Katra in J&K following the stampede stated that they are wanting to add some technical solutions to the pilgrimage to the hilltop temple to avoid mishaps within the future. VERY DISTRESSED: PRESIDENT KOVIND New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” he said. IN CONSTANT TOUCH WITH JK ADMIN: MODI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme, Modi expressed his condolences for all those who died in the post midnight tragedy and said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. SEVEN FROM UTTAR PRADESH KILLED IN STAMPEDE 7 pilgrims from UP and 3 from Delhi were among the 12 people who died in a stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The other two — Mamta (38) & Dheeraj Kumar (26) — belonged to Haryana and J&K, respectively, they said. Seven deceased Uttar Pradesh pilgrims have been identified as Shewata Singh (35), Dharamveer Singh (35), Vineet Kumar (38), Arun Pratab Singh (30), Monu Sharma (32), Mohinder Gour (26) and Narinder Kashap (40), as per the list. Heavy rush of devotees at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district on Saturday morning. (Right) View of a relatively narrow passage at gate no. 3 where the incident occurred between 2.30 AM and 2.45 AM on Saturday. Amit Shah @AmitShah Heart is deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. In this regard, I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha ji. I express my condolences to families of deceased. Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrench- ing. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the families in this sad hour. Praying for recovery of injured. Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. Mehbooba Mufti @MehboobaMufti I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the adminis- tration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences. Kalraj Mishra @KalrajMishra The sad news was received about the stampede accident in Maa Vaishno Devi temple in which many devotees lost their lives. May God rest the soul of the deceased, my sympathies are with their families. Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stam- pede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Onnewyear,PMModireleases10th installmentunderPM-KISANscheme New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi released the 10th in- stallment of financial benefit under the Prad- han Mantri Kisan Sam- man Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was trans- ferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farm- er families across the country . Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provid- ed to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal install- ments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account. P5 File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event. ‘ECO INDICATORS BETTER THAN PRE-COVID TIMES’ New Delhi: Observing that many economic indi- cators are better than the pre-Covid times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, the growth rate of our economy is more than 8%. Record foreign investment has come to India and our forex reserves have reached record levels. Also, old records have been surpassed in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in case of exports & es- pecially agriculture”. P5 Amount of `20K crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across nation 4 killed in landslide in Haryana mining zone, several trapped Bhiwani: At least four mining workers were killed and several oth- ers feared trapped un- der the debris follow- ing a landslide at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday morning. A few workers were also said to have been injured in the land- slide. The rescue opera- tion was launched by the district administra- tion, even as the exact number of fatalities is yet to be ascertained. AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO HARYANA CM New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a min- ing site in Haryana’s Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident. Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block. A view of the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining.
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia RampuriChakuusedtocapture land of poor,riotershonouredinSPregime:CM Yogi Adityanath warns land grabbers in state, says govt won’t hesitate to run bulldozers if needed First India Bureau Rampur: Lambasting the Samajwadi Party in the bastion of SP MP Azam Khan, Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that dur- ing their reign the ‘Ram- puriChaku’wasusedfor capturingthelandof the poorandtherioterswere honoured at the CM’s residence. Addressing a public gathering after inaugu- rating and laying the foundation stone of 25 development projects worth Rs 95 crore in Rampur, the CM re- marked, “We follow the ‘guru parampara’ for us- ing the Rampuri knife (the ODOP of district). It shouldbeusedtoprotect the country and religion but people used it in looting, capturing the properties of poor and downtrodden- ‘Rampur ki ye chaku Samajwadi Party me gareebon ki sampatti par kabza karne ka hathiyar bana.” Our government adopted the zero-toler- ance policy to eliminate crime and criminals, took back the possession of the land of the poor from the property grab- bers, and also got bull- dozers run on their ille- gal possessions and will continue to do so, he added. The CM stated that ‘Babua’ was saying when he will form the government, free elec- tricity would be provid- ed, but they did not give electricity . It was our government that provid- ed electricity , construct- ed toilets. Referring to the unac- counted cash seizures, CM Yogi made a fierce attack on SP and asked them to apologise to the public. He said, “We are recovering money from thepeoplewhowereloot- ing the public’s money and buried it in the walls. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing public in Rampur on Saturday. FARK SAAF HAI! Governor, CM, leaders condole deaths in stampede at Jammu’s Vaishno Devi shrine First India Bureau Lucknow:Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Satur- day condoled the deaths of several pilgrims ear- lier on the day in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati too condoled the loss of lives in the stampede. Condoling the deaths in the stam- pede, Governor Patel conveyed her condo- lence to family mem- bers of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for injured people. Chief Minister Adi- tyanath also expressed his compassion for the victims in a tweet in Hindi. “Feeling an- guished due to the un- fortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Dhaam. Pray to God- dess Aadi Shakti to give peace to departed souls and ensure the speedy recovery of the injured people. I con- vey my condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti.” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati also con- doled the loss of lives, terming the incident “sad”. At least 12 peo- ple died and over a doz- en were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Jammu city . It was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. First India Bureau Lucknow: The Carpet Expo Mart inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bhadohi hasemergedasaboonin tough times by bringing sellersandbuyersunder one single roof. Earlier,Bhadohi’scar- pet producers were forced to take their prod- ucts to Delhi or other places in order to sell them, however, the Car- pet Expo Mart has in- fused fresh life into the world-renowned Bhado- hi carpet industry of handwoven carpets by attractingbuyersnation- ally and internationally . Carpet industry plays a crucial role in supple- menting the economy of places like Bhadohi, Varanasi and Mirzapur. Over 1500 registered companies are engaged in the work of making and exporting carpets in these three districts. It has linked the lives of more than 2 lakh weav- ers and their nearly 10 lakhfamiliesinBhadohi and Varanasi region alone. Since the launch of the Carpet Expo Mart, the foreign tourists, dur- ingtheirvisits,havealso shown keen interest in buyingthecarpetsmade in Bhadohi. As a result of the grow- ing demand for the car- pets made in Bhadohi even internationally , the Carpet Export Promo- tion Council hasdecided to organize a national and international level carpetfairinthecoming October. This fair was not organized for two years. The idea behind the fair is to bridge the gap between Indian handmade carpet prod- ucts and their demand across the globe during the pandemic period. According to Bhado- hi’s carpet trader Firoz Waziri, even during the Covid-19 crisis, carpet orderskeptcomingfrom abroad, which were also fulfilled. This was the reason that in 2020-21, the carpet industry could export Rs 4,108.37 crore from the state. Whereas in 2019-20, the carpet industry could export only Rs 3,704.05crore.Regarding the reason for the in- crease, Firoz Waziri said that the carpet made here goes to many cities including Mumbai, Del- hi, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu and many other countries including America, Europe, Ger- many , Japan. Expo Mart proving a boon to Bhadohi carpet ind MAKING INDIA CM Yogi at the Carpet Expo Mart. —FILE PHOTO Carpet Expo Mart has infused fresh life into the Bhadohi carpet industry of handwoven carpets by attracting buyers from all over the world MORE PROFIT Continued from page 1 Lucknow: CM Yogi Adi- tyanath next week. Sources said some ir- regularities had been found in the sale and purchase of land. Taking a serious view of the development Yogi had constituted a one- man inquiry committee in the last week of De- cember after the scandal was exposed in the me- dia and had turned into a major political contro- versy with opposition parties demanding im- partial investigation intothematter. TheBSP chief Mayawati had even asked for interven- tion by Supreme Court as the matter was con- nected with land scam within the periphery of Ram Temple. Sources said Mishra had collect- ed all relevant docu- ments of sale and pur- chase deeds of land. The land parcels were purchased after Novem- ber 9, 2019 Supreme Court verdict paving way for construction of the temple. The com- mencementof Ramtem- ple has led massive pres- sure on sale and pur- chaseof landaroundthe temple periphery . While the market value of land has skyrocketed, scan- dals are flourishing in the area to purchase land on throwaway pric- es from poor people and sellthemoff athighrate. Land parcels purchased after 2019 SC verdict PM, CM Yogi to lay foundation stone today First India Bureau Meerut: Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi, ac- companied by Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath, will lay the foun- dation stone of the Ma- jor Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday . The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. One of the key ar- easof focusfortheprime minister is inculcating sporting culture and es- tablishing world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the coun- try , and the establish- ment of this university atMeerutwillbeamajor step towards fulfilling this vision, it said. The sports university will be equipped with modern and state-of-the- art sports infrastruc- ture,includingsynthetic hockey and football grounds, a ground for basketball, volleyball, andkabaddi,lawntennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadi- um, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and a cycling velodrome. It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlift- ingandkayakingamong other facilities. BJP to reach 80 Brahmin organisations in 25 days First India Bureau Lucknow: Eying the upcoming assem- bly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the commit- tee constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Par- ty to woo Brahmin voters of the state within a target of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brah- min organisations that have a strong out- reach in their regions, according to the sources. The BJP had consti- tuted a 4-member committee on Decem- ber 26. The committee chaired by former Un- ion Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla com- prises members Ma- hesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra, and Ram Bhai Morakiya. The first meeting of the company was held in Lucknow. The second meeting is scheduled to take place on Janu- ary 4, said the sourc- es. Their main task will be to keep the Brahmins of their area informed about the BJP’s work to- wards the welfare of Brahmins, including the work done by the government and their future plans. The BJP has set a target of 25 days to ca- ter to its Brahmin vot- ers. The list of all the assembly constituen- cies of Uttar Pradesh has been prepared and on the basis of which, work will be done in all the areas. Besides the 80 organi- sations that the party has reached out to so far, it is yet to reach six more organisa- tions that have strong outreach in their com- munity . According to the party sources, from January 6, BJP will prioritise those as- sembly constituen- cies where BJP does not have a Brahmin candidate to inform the people about what all it has done for the community since these constituencies do not have a Brah- min face to spread awareness about the party’s initiatives to- wards the community . A committee mem- ber, Abhijat Mishra, claiming that the ma- jority of the people are satisfied with the work done by the gov- ernment, said the party would reach out to the dissatisfied vot- ers “to end their dis- pleasure”. AT A GALNCE Ministers,officers meet Governor on New Year First India Bureau Lucknow: A large number of dignitaries and officials met the Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and ex- changed New Year greetings. Earlier, the Governor met all the of- ficers, employees of Raj Bhavan and children of employees working in Raj Bhavan premises andcongratulatedthem onthenewyearanddis- tributed toffees to chil- dren. Those who con- gratulated the Gover- nor include Law and Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon, Mi- norityWelfareMinister Mohsin Raza, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra , ACS (Home) Awanish Ku- mar Awasthi, DGP Mukul Goel, Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar and Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash. Govenor Anandiben with Minister Brajesh Pathak ,MoS Mohsin Raza, ACS Awanish Awasthi, Div Commissioner Ranjan Kumar and CS Durga Shankar Mishra and Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. CM Yogi has thanked PM for the decision not to change the GST rates on the textile industry. It will give relief to the people and those associ- ated with the textile industry, he said. CM took a swipe at SP chief for promising free elec- tricity. “They should have given in the first place when they were in power, he said. CM Yogi has Yogi Speaks Yogi Speaks MAJOR DHYAN CHAND SPORTS UNIV Prime Minister Narendra Modi —FILE PHOTO —FILE PHOTO
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ FARMERS’ PROTEST AGAINST NOIDA AUTHORITY ENDS AFTER 121 DAYS FOLLOWING TALKS Noida: The farmers protest against the Noida Authority here culminated on Friday after 121 days as a compro- mise was reached between the officials and the protes- tors after the intervention of local MLA Pankaj Singh. Around 10 farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) president Sukhveer Pahalwan alias Sukhveer Khalifa, had also started an indefinite hunger strike last week which also ended Friday. Residents of 81 villages in Noida including those from Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha, Sarfabad, are among hundreds of people who have been protesting against the local authority over issues related to the acquisition of their land in the past by the state government. EX-MLA MANOJ CHAUDHARY, WIFE JOIN RLD Saharanpur: Former Deoband MLA Manoj Chaudhary Saturday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) along with his wife and several supporters. The RLD’s district unit chief Rao Kaiser said the party’s national president Jay- ant Chaudhary wel- comed him in the party at its office in Delhi. Chaudhary was earlier with the BJP. 2 KILLED AS BUS HITS TRUCK ON DEL-DEHRA NH Muzaffarnagar: Two people were killed after a bus allegedly ran over a man and then collided with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun Na- tional Highway here on Saturday, police said. The UP Roadways bus first allegedly knocked down Ramdev (75), a factory worker, and then rammed a truck, under Mansurpur police sta- tion limits, they said. First India Bureau Lucknow: PM Modi’s video interaction with farmers during the re- lease of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday witnessed a lighter moment when a Lucknowfarmerwanted to treat the PM to special bananas grown by him. The farmers at vari- ous centres across the country had their agri- cultureproducts,includ- ingfruits,vegetablesand crops displayed on stalls for the PM to inspect them. As Lucknow farmer Dharam Chand’s stall caught the PM’s atten- tion, he asked, “You have kept so many prod- ucts here. Have all these been grown by small farmers?” To this, an elated DharmChand,amember of UPFarmers’Producer Organisation said the items had indeed been grown by small farmers. Attracted by the size of bananas on the stall, Modi observed that they appear to be quite big. “Sir, this is a branded banana. It is called ‘naveenkela.Pleasegive me a chance, please call me, I will bring the ba- nana for you, an effusive Dharm Chand gushed, triggering laughter in the audience, besides a smile on the PM’s face. “The confidence with which you are speaking -- and the farmers of the country are listening to you -- everybody will get inspiration. You have done value addition to the hard work of farm- ers and given a new strength (to them),” PM Modi told Dharam Chand approvingly . Replying to the PM’s observation, Dharm Chand said farmers are the capital of the FPOs. “We provide high-yield- ing seeds to farmers. We also motivate them to do organic farming. We also cultivate flowers,” he said. First India Bureau Barabanki: A man tried to self-immolate after pouring petrol in- front of the DM and SP in Nawabganj tehsil here during Sampurna Samadhan Diwas (Total solution day). Police have taken him into custody and registered case against him under charges of obstruction of govern- ment procedure. Shailendra Singh alias Shahil alleged that police were not heeding to his plights and he poured petrol and tried to self-immolate. DM Adarsh Singh, SSP Anurag Vats and other officers there were astounded as Shailendra tried to im- molate self. Shailendra said he was trapped in a fake case and the police had registered case against him. Injustice was done to him, he alleged. First India Bureau Kanpur: The first day of thenewyearbrought sorrow to a family of Panki area here. A group of 7 people had gone to visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jam- mu, including broth- ers-in-laws Mahendra and Narendra, resi- dents of Panki Ganga- ganj, who died in the stampede there. SDM Deepak Kumar Pal said the bodies of the dead will be brought to Lucknow from Jammu, after which they will be brought to Kanpur by road. The information of the mishap was given by the district admin- istration officer who came to the house. He told that both the bod- ies were being brought by flight to Lucknow. First India Bureau Baghpat: Police arrest- ed two accused after fire broke out in an illegal firecrackers factory in Tilpani village and re- covered raw material from the spot. Police said acting on a tip-off police team raid- ed at under construc- tion building near Brick Kiln in Tilpani village and busted illegal fire- cracker factory . It was reported that fire broke out in factory after ex- plosion on December 31. Several workers had received burn injuries in explosion and locals alleged that police had sheltered the illegal fac- tory . When matter esca- lated senior police offi- cials ordered probe into the matter and actions were taken against fac- tory managers. Police arrested Wazid alias Sukka and Asif and during interroga- tion accused confessed to the crime. It was re- vealed that firecrackers left after Diwali, were stored in the under con- struction building and fire broke out. Janardan Misra Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has ordered to restrict all meetings with in- mates in jails after rise in Covid cases in the state and one inmate from Barabanki has tested positive for coro- navirus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered to enforce night curfew when cases were rising in several districts in- cluding state capital. Though restrictions were not directed for general and political gatherings in day time as before assembly elec- tions in UP all political parties were carrying out rallies, demonstra- tions and corona proto- cols including physical distancing is being ig- nored on a large scale. After review meeting on upsurge in cases of corona, CM Yogi Adi- tyanath instructed offi- cials concerned to fol- low corona protocols with emphasis on clean- liness. Also, procedure of meeting of relatives of inmates was stalled till condition gets nor- mal. The inmate who test- ed positive for the infec- tion was sent to isola- tion and he was under doctor’s observations. Instructions were given to shift the inmate to hospital if his condi- tion deteriorates. CM Yogi has also di- rected to spread aware- ness about Covid proto- cols including social distancing and use of mask. Also, instruc- tions were given not to misbehave with anyone during night curfew. Unnecessary panic should not be created among public for coro- na virus infections, the CM underlined. He said all Integrated Covid Command and Control Centres (ICCC) should be active for all seven days for 24 hours. Routine meeting should be conducted at ICCC and its helpline num- bers should be spread largely . CM Yogi said the chief secretary should review work of organi- sations involved in con- struction business. Ac- countability of long pending projects should be ascertained and ac- tions must be taken against negligence. Lko farmer wishes to offer PM Modi his special bananas UNIQUE GIFT Banana farmer Dharm Chand. —FILE PHOTO The facility of meeting family members was restarted in August after 1.5 years, following the let-up in the pandemic. —FILE PHOTO UppingCovidcaution,govtbans kinfrommeetingjailinmates IN ISOLATION Rs 4.5-cr recovered in I-T raids on bizmen First India Bureau Kanpur: In the raids of Income Tax De- partment, Rs 4.50 crore cash has been recovered so far from the house and estab- lishments of perfume trader MLC Pushpraj Jain alias Pumpi and other businessman Fauzan Malik in Kan- nauj, Kanpur, Delhi, Lucknow and Mum- bai. Raids are still go- ing on at Kannauj es- tablishments of both the businessmen. TheI-Tteamasalso called HDFC Bank staff at Fauzan Ma- lik’shouseandsought a note counting ma- chine. It is being claimed that till now Rs 2.5 crore have been recovered from Fau- jan’s house. The SBI team took the money tothebankamidsecu- rity arrangements. The team has also confiscated the print- er and computer from Fauzan’s factory . At the same time, cash worth Rs 2 crore was found from Push- praj’s residence in Mumbai. The teams of I-T Department had raided 35 places together on Friday , in which action contin- ued at 20 places on the secondday .InKanpur, both the houses of AnoopJaininAnand- puri have been sealed while raid has been stoppedatallplacesin Kanpur at present. RS 40-CR ... Self-immolation bid in front of DM, SP RK TIWARI TO HEAD UPSRTC New Year Tragedy: Two of family die in Vaishno Devi stampede 2 ARRESTED AFTER FIRE IN ILLEGAL CRACKER FACTORY CELEBRATIONS FIRST Even as Covid cases have started to rise seminally across the country and the government has put in place several restrictions, people threw all caution to the winds on Saturday as they thronged the popular tourist locales of the city and celebrated the arrival of the New Year full throttle. There was hardly any masking or social distancing visible even as no policeman was seen controlling the crowd. (L) People at Janeshwar Mishra park and (R) visitors to the city zoo —PHOTOS BY SUMIT KUMAR WHAT COVID? Pushpraj Jain Pumpi
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 2 l Issue No. 52 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Jagat Prakash Nadda @JPNadda The news of the untimely death of many people in the accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is heart-wrenching. Local administration and BJP workers are engaged in relief and rescue work. Condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM @narendramodi’s call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat TOP TWEETS TIME FOR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS t the beginning of each year, many peo- ple make vows to ei- ther do or not do something to im- prove their life in some way. As we start 2022, after two years of living with COVID-19, this hope may be stronger than usual. The pandemic’s impacts have ranged from deaths and other adverse effects on physical and mental health, to huge changes in em- ployment, income, travel, leisure and the ability to socialise. The effect on individuals has varied considerably, depending on what their life was like beforehand, how much it has affected them and their own resilience. We may see resolutions driven by loss, guilt & anger, plus a rush on com- mon types of self-improvement resolutions and a greater drive for overall life changes. In times of trauma, when fu- ture is uncertain, some people adopt a ‘devil may care, live for now’ attitude to life, with greater risk taking. While others exer- cise extreme caution. Both groups may well make New Year’s resolutions to fit their ap- proach to life! THECONVERSATION.COM A ikening today’s capitalist econo- mies to the com- munist bloc of yesteryear may seem far-fetched. What could the free market possibly have in common with Soviet-style central planning? In fact, the com- parison increasingly offers useful insights into what has become of the winning side since the end of the Cold War. Consider the “soft budget constraints” that socialist state-ownedenterprises(SOEs) used to enjoy and that turned out to be one of the main rea- sons why Soviet-bloc econo- mies failed. Similar financial conditions are becoming per- vasive in capitalist America. As the Hungarian Marxist apostate János Kornai fa- mously argued, SOEs could ignore losses and consumer preferences because they could always count on the state to keep them afloat. Ko- rnai’s thesis was popular with the Chinese reformers of the 1980s: seeking to make SOEs more responsive to the market, they “hardened” companies’ budget con- straints. By contrast, capital- ist America seems to be on the same misbegotten path as theSovieteconomies.Though it is starting from a different place, the result is the same. Budget constraints are sof- tening, and capital is increas- ingly being funneled toward the fashionable and the well- connected fantasists and schemers. To be sure, borrowing can, up to a point, energize capi- talist enterprises. Contrary to what one reads in intro- ductory economics text- books, real-world consumers’ budgets aren’t capped and venturesome consumers can borrow to pay for the next new hot item. PROJECT-SYNDICATE.ORG SELECTIVE SOVIETIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM Lax lending standards, cheap credit, and massive injections of liquidity from the central bank have created a toxic level of financial flexibility in the US economy L ARCHBISHOP TUTU: VOICE OF THE VOICELESS he only time I met Archbish- op Desmond Tutu was on 2.3.2005 in Cape Town. I spent a few minutes with him. His genial personality made a lasting impression on me. I was familiar with his fame and name. He had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. The second South African black to be so honoured. The first was Chief Albert Luthuli. The third was Nelson Mandela. While in Cape Town, I bought “Tutu: Voice of the Voiceless” by Shirley Dubou- lay. The Archbishop was a controversial figure. He was an expert self-publicist, agi- tator and peacemaker. With Nelson Mandela and other A.N.C (African National Con- gress) in prison in Robben Island, Tutu kept the anti- Apartheid movement alive, but in a peaceful manner. After his release from pris- on in February 1990, Mandela and Tutu became close friend. Mr. Mandela made the retired Archbishop Chair- man of the Truth and Recon- ciliation Commission, which in the words of Nelson Man- dela performed “the most crucial task of reconciling the nation.” On 23rd June 1999 Nelson Mandela made a speech at a thanks giving service for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Here are a few excerpts from Mr. Mandela’s speech. “It is true privilege and honour for me to share in this thanksgiving service for the Archbishop of Cape Town and the Primate of the Church of the Province of Southern Africa, who retires in one week’s time, just ahead of his 65th birthday. I suspect that he is doing so just to set the record by retir- ing before I do! I know that I speak for all of you, when I say that Arch- bishop Desmond Tutu had been a blessing and inspira- tion to countless people, here and abroad, through his min- istry; his acts of compassion; his prophetic witness; and his political engagement. He has a distinguished record as a leader of his church and the ecumenical movement, and as fearless fighter against the evil and inhuman system of apartheid. He is renowned for selfless commitment to the poor,theoppressedanddown- trodden. With his colleagues he remained an effective voice of the people of South Africa when so many of their leaders were imprisoned, ex- iled, banned and restricted. Desmond Tutu is esteemed the world over for his com- mitment to justice and peace everywhere. He is forthright in condemning corruption. As President of the All Af- rica Conference of Churches he missed no opportunity to speak out against human rights violations and oppres- sive regimes in our conti- nent and elsewhere. The No- bel Peace Prize measures his extensive international rec- ognition. His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Af- rica were still hesitating. He speakshismindonmattersof public morality . As a result he annoyed many of the leaders of the apartheid system. Nor has he spared those that fol- lowed them- he has from time to time annoyed many of us who belongs to the new order. But such independence of mind- however wrong and un- strategic it may at times be-is vital to a thriving democracy . The touchstone of our suc- cess in transforming South African society will be the extent to which we correct the imbalances and inequali- ties created by apartheid. The seriousness of our intent is inscribed in our macroeco- nomic strategy for growth, employment and redistribu- tion. It is a framework within which all sectors of our soci- ety can join hands and, put- ting long-term interest above short-term considerations, achieve our goals for trans- formation, for reconstruction and development. In this great partnership the religious community has a special and important role. As the churches in South Af- rica and abroad accompanied us in the struggle for justice and peace, so should they now accompany us in building a just and equitable society . This if not a call for the re- ligious community to accom- pany government uncritical- ly. Uncritical support would endanger our infant democ- racy . On the other hand, criti- cism without visible action to help alleviate poverty and suffering can only serve to discredit the message of the Church. Rather, the way for- ward is in what some theolo- gians have called ‘critical solidarity’ with government in the reconstruction and de- velopment of the country . The track record of the re- ligious communities, both before and after the achieve- ment of democracy , makes us confident that in them we do indeed have strategic part- ners in the project of empow- ering our people to use their freedom to work together for a better life. In the building of our new nation, reconstruc- tion goes hand in hand with reconciliation. We look to the Church with its message of justice, peace, forgiveness and healing, to play a key role in helping our people, of eve- ry colour, to move from the divisions of the past to a fu- ture that is united in a com- mitment to correct wrongs and restore a just order. Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healingguidanceof theTruth and Reconciliation Commis- sion, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation. His joy in our diversity and his spirit of forgiveness are as much part of his immeasura- ble contribution to our nation as his passion for justice and his solidarity with the poor. In conclusion, may I say again to the archbishop: We are thankful for all that you have done. You were one of those who blazed the trail of the new patriotism that is abroad in our land. We wish you peace and joy in your re- tirement.” THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T His most characteristic quality is his readiness to take unpopular positions without fear. Thus it was that he campaigned for sanctions against apartheid at a time when churches in South Africa were still hesitating. He speaks his mind on matters of public morality Archbishop Tutu, with his celebration of our rainbow nation and his powerfully healing guidance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is an inspiration to us all in this most crucial task of reconciling our nation K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests. Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, de- fence and agriculture. He also lauded In- dia’s achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but “Corona cannot stop India’s pace”. He stressed that In- dia will fight the Cov- id-19 pandemic with “full caution and vigi- lance” and will also protect its national in- terests. Modi said that dur- ing the pandemic, ad- ditional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore benefi- ciaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central excheq- uer. He called upon farm- ers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the inter- national market. —PTI New Delhi: FCRA li- cences — needed to re- ceive funding from abroad — of over 12,000 NGOs and other organ- isations have expired, the Home Ministry said Saturday morn- ing, days after it cited “adverse inputs” to re- fuse renewal of a li- cence for Mother Tere- sa’s Missionaries of Charity. Of the 18,778 organi- sations whose Foreign Contribution (Regula- tion) Act licences were due to expire between September 29, 2020, and December 31, 2021, 12,989 had applied for renewal. 5,789 - whose licenses expired yesterday - had not and their FCRA registrations lapsed overnight. Ministry sources claimed none of the 5,789 had applied for the renewal of their li- censes. Ministry officials told NDTV reminders had been sent to make the application before the deadline - Friday - but many had not done so. “How can permis- sion be given...” an of- ficial asked. The applications of 179 others, including Mother Teresa’s chari- ty, have been rejected, and scrutiny of the other applications is ongoing, the Home Ministry said. The list of NGOs now without a FCRA licence includes Oxfam India and the Oxfam India Trust, Jamia Mil- ia Islamia, the Indian Medical Association, the Leprosy Mission, the Tuberculosis Asso- ciation Of India, the Indira Gandhi Nation- al Centre For Arts, and the India Islamic Cul- tural Centre. Oxfam India and Ox- fam India Trust are in the list of NGOs whose certificates have ex- pired and not in those whose registrations have been cancelled. Refusing FCRA clearance has been list- ed by critics of the gov- ernment as its way of suppressing organisa- tions whose work or of- ficials are not consid- ered supportive enough of the centre. —PTI Over 12K NGOs, including Jamia, lose FCRA licence NO FOREIGN AID New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farm- ers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM- KISAN scheme. Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference. Under PM-KISAN scheme, a financial ben- efit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligi- ble farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The money is trans- ferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. During the virtual event, the Prime Minis- ter also released an eq- uity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Or- ganisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. —ANI Gurugram: Haryana govt on Saturday an- nounced several restric- tions in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula Sonipat which will come into ef- fect from today 5 am. Restrictions will be in place till 5am, Jan 12. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these 5 dists will remain closed for these 10 days. Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these 5 districts will function with 50% sraff attend- ance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the or- der said. Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain mar- kets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, ho- tels, departmental stores, liquor wine shops. —ANI INDIA WILL FIGHT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH FULL CAUTION, VIGILANCE: PM New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that in the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Ad- dressing at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit un- der PM-KISAN, Singh said that the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 ben- eficiary farmer fami- lies in the accounts of farmer families. “In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana,” added Tomar. —ANI `65,800 CRORE TRANSFERRED TILL NOW: AGRI MIN TOMAR Foodgrains worth Rs 2.6L cr provided to over 80 cr beneficiaries during pandemic PM lauds country’s achievement in providing over 145 cr doses of vaccine PM Modi releases the 10th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh Yadav during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. 1 2 PM Modi releases `20,900 crore financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme New restrictions for 10 days in Gurugram, 4 Haryana districts DGGI cracks down on Crypto exchanges across country, ` 70 cr tax evasion detected New Delhi: After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers Wa- zirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelli- gence has come down heavily on Cryptocur- rency exchanges oper- ating in the country, said sources. “Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Ser- vice providers have been searched and mas- sive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has beendetectedbyDGGI,” sources told the media. Crypto wallet and ex- change are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, rip- ple, etc. According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worthof taxevasionhas beendetectedduringthe crackdown on Crypto- currency trade by Mum- bai CGST and DGGI. “The DGGI is investi- gating Coinswitch Ku- ber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technolo- gies PVT. LTD., BuyU- Coin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD,” sources said. Official sources fur- ther said, “They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading.” Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, “These service provid- ers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transac- tions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evi- dence that proved non- payment of GST.” A top source told ANI that they paid Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-com- pliance to the statuto- ry provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has re- covered Rs 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers in- cluding WazirX. —ANI New Delhi: Food ag- gregators like Swiggy and Zomato will have to collect and deposit tax at 5 per cent rate beginning Saturday, a move which will widen the tax base as food vendors who are currently outside the GST threshold will become liable to GST when pro- vided through these on- line platforms. Currently, restaurants registered under GST are collecting and depositing the tax. Also, cab aggregators like Uber and Ola will have to collect 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for booking two- and three-wheeler vehicles effective January 1. Also, footwear irrespective of prices will attract 12 per cent tax from Saturday. These are among the many changes in the GST regime that have come into effect in this new year 2022. New Delhi: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to increase service charges per transaction from Saturday, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and customers will have to Rs 1 more beyond the permissible free transac- tions for cash as well as non-cash purposes. As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permit- ted to charge Rs 21, instead of Rs 20 with ap- plicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable. However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for free transactions from other bank ATMs viz. UNDER NEW RULES, ZOMATO, SWIGGY TO COLLECT 5% GST BEGINNING JAN 1 ATM SERVICE CHARGES TO COST `21 PER TRANSACTION FROM SATURDAY New Delhi: The Con- gress on Saturday slammed the Modi gov- ernment for an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in several categories from foot- wear to food delivery and urged voters to de- feat the BJP in the up- coming assembly elec- tions to tame inflation. Addressing a press conference here, Con- gress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjew- ala said the Centre had reduced excise on pet- rol and diesel after the BJP’s defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other states and urged voters to ush- er in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely . Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council’s deci- sion to defer the in- crease in GST on tex- tiles from five percent to 12 percent and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to the five states were over. “One has to remem- ber that the proposal to increase GST on tex- tiles has not been taken back, but only de- ferred. The decision may be put off by an- other month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be in- creased,” he said. The Congress spokes- person also said foot- wear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, or- dering food using food delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become cost- lier from January 1 due to increase in taxes. Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, ed- ible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since PM Modi came to power in 2014. “Remember,if Modiis there,pricerisewillstay , the Modi government means high prices,” Sur- jewala said. —ANI Lucknow: Taking a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwa- di Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to house- holds if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Ya- dav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. “Domesticconsumers will be given free elec- tricity up to 300 units by the SP government. Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields,” the former UP chief minister said. Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “He [Akhilesh] should be asked that if his gov- ernment never gave electricity, to begin with, how can they give it for free.” The chief minister, speaking in Rampur on Sunday, went on to ask where the money allo- cated for electricity and toilets was being routed during the Samajwadi Partygovernmentinthe state before 2017. —PTI Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress SP woos UP voters with 300 units of free electricity Lakhs visit Koregaon Bhima War Memorial Pune: Undeterredbythe rising number of COV- ID-19 cases and the pan- demic-related restric- tions, lakhs of people paid tributes at the Jay- stambh military monu- ment in Pune district of Ma- harashtra till Saturday afternoon to mark the 204th anniver- sary of the Koregaon Bhima battle amid tight security . Incontrasttothe203rd anniversary of the his- torical battle last year, which was a low-key af- fair due to the pandemic curbs, lakhs of people have visited the Jay- stambh pillar. As per the Dalit narrative, the Jay- stambh is the symbol of thevictoryovercasteism as the British forces that fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, comprised largely of soldiersfromtheDalit Mahar community , who waged a “war for free- dom” from ‘casteism’ of the Peshwas, who were Brahmins. —PTI Randeep Singh Surjewala AMID COVID CURBS
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar: As a warm gesture, Indian and Pa- kistani Army officials exchanged sweets and greetings at four loca- tions on the occasion of the New Year. These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. A defence ministry state- ment said, “At the be- ginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, IA exchanged sweets and greetings with Pa- kistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.” “Considering ongoing ceasefire. —ANI INDIAN ARMY EXTENDS GREETINGS TO PAKISTAN COUNTERPART ON NEW YEAR Sweet gesture of friendship! Indian Army exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace in Poonch. Indian Army presented goodies to Pakistan Army at Chilehana-Tithwal Crossing Point on Saturday. SUPERSPREADER! Devotees throng at Banke Bihari Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on New Year at Vrindavan, in Mathura. PEACE ALONG LoC New Delhi: The num- ber of cases of fast- spreading Omicron variant has risen to 1,431 in India, with Ma- harashtra reporting the most number of infec- tions. The country also witnessed a 35 per cent jump in new Covid cas- es as it reported 22,775 infections on Saturday . The Omicron corona- virus variant damp- ened New Year festivi- ties around much of the world. In India, the cel- ebrations remained a low-key affair amid cur- fews and restrictions in many states. With the Omicron variant cases surging, experts have expressed concerns over the trend, with some saying that the third wave of Covid-19 has already begun in some areas. —ANI 1,431 OMICRON CASES, MOST FROM MAHA; COVID CASES UP 35% IN A DAY Agartala: Tripura NHM Director Siddhar- tha Shiv Jaiswal on Sat- urday said that there are about 4 lakh people in state who have not received 2nd dose of vaccine. Jaiswal said, We have already ad- ministered 46.97 lakh doses in state among which 21,28,000 people have already received both jabs. Projected pop- ulation in 18 years plus category was 25,69,000 82% of population has received full vaccina- tion. Remaining 18% eligible beneficiaries, he said, who are not showing up at centres for second dose, are be- ing traced. —ANI ‘4Lpeoplehaven’ttaken2nddoseinTripura’ ‘Need to prepare for third wave’ Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said year 2022 would be challenging from an economic and the administrative perspective and asked the officials to “resolve to face it effectively together”. Extending new year wishes to the officials here, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid along with pushing the economy forward. l INDIA ANNOUNCES PRECAUTION DOSES FOR HEALTH WORKERS THOSE ABOVE 60 FROM JAN 10 l BIG CHALLENGE INDIA WILL FACE AMID OMICRON WILL BE SUDDEN NEED FOR MEDICAL CARE: WHO KEY HIGHLIGHTS l The new Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states across the country l Delhi reports 1,800 Covid cases, posi- tivity rate at 2.44% l Curbs imposed at public places in Mumbai between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15 l Tamil Nadu extends current lockdown restrictions till January 10 l Delhi can vaccinate 3 lakh children every day, says Satyendar Jain l India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan l India's vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 crore l Over 19.52 cr balance, unutilized doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry l No reason to be- lieve any state will escape Omicron: Cambridge profes- sor who worked on India Covid tracker l Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum to remain closed from Saturday WORST AFFECTED 454 MAHARASHTRA 351 NEW DELHI 118 TAMIL NADU 115 GUJARAT 109 KERALA HAPPY NEW YEAR! Medical staffers of MS Ramaiah Hospital wearing PPE suits wishing people a Covid-free New Year 2022. CRUCIAL READ New Delhi: Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as new Director- General of the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday. He was appointed as the new Director-General of IAF by the government on December 31. PARL COMMITTEE ON HOME AFFAIRS VISIT TO HYDERABAD GOA POSTPONED EARTHQUAKE OF 5.3 MAGNITUDE ROCKS PARTS OF PAKISTAN, SAYS PMD DEPT MAHA WAIVES OFF TAX ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES UP TO 500 SQUARE FEET DELIMITATION PANEL VISIT: JK POLICE LIFTS HOUSE ARREST OF 3 FORMER CMs New Delhi: A Depart- ment-related Parliamen- tary Standing Commit- tee on Home Affairs scheduled one-week study trip to Hyderabad and Goa has been postponed due rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. “The tour was scheduled from Janu- ary 7 to January 11,” reads the order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Congress leader Anand Sharma is the Chairman of the Standing Com- mittee on Home Affairs. “Fresh date of the study visit will be informed as and when finalized,” the order further stated. Islamabad: An earth- quake of 5.3 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, lo- cal media citing Pakistan Meteorological Depart- ment (PMD). Tremors were felt in areas rang- ing from Swat, Pesha- war, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported. Meanwhile, an earth- quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikstan border today, as per the National Centre for Seis- mology. Tremors were felt in Kashmir’s Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control. Mumbai: The New Year brings good news for Mumbaikars as the Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced to waive off property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the limits of Mumbai municipal corporation. The an- nouncement was made by CM Uddhav Thack- eray at a meeting of the UDH. The decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq feet in Mumbai. It is worth mentioning, the move comes ahead of the BMC polls to be held next month. Srinagar: JK police of- ficials on Saturday even- ing ended the day-long house arrest of three former CMs - National Conference’s Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti - meant to stop them from leading a protest against delimitation commission. High-se- curity Gupkar Road area in Srinagar - which is where all three live - was sealed for the day with trucks parked outside their houses to stop them, or anyone else from leaving or entering. Parties in JK have al- lege gerrymandering to favour BJP in Jammu. THE LAST SURVIVING TERRORIST IN 2019 PULWAMA ATTACK LIKELY KILLED: VIJAY Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one of terrorists killed in Anant- nag encounter on Dec 30 last year was likely to be last surviving militant involved in Lethpora ter- ror attack of 2019. Police quoted Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, “The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEn- counter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching.” GUARD OF HONOUR! Haridwar: Haridwar Police have added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in an FIR in connection with the case of alleged hate speech delivered during ‘Dharma San- sad’ held in Haridwar. “On the basis of the viral video clip, two more names, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj Yati Narsinghanand Giri, have been added to the FIR in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case, upon further in- vestigation. The Dharma Sansad in Haridwar was held on December 17-19. The Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rizvi, who was the former chairman of UP Central Shia Waqf Board, under Sec 153A of IPC. —ANI Yeti Narasimhanand and Sindhuraj named in ‘Dharma Sansad’ case FIR HARIDWAR HATE SPEECH Police have filed a hate speech case against Yati Narasimhanand Sagar Sindhuraj. SECTIONS 295, 295A, 153A INCLUDED... Section 295A has been included in the FIR,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP. Earlier police had informed that Dharm Das, Annapurna, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and some others have been booked under Section 153A of the IPC in the case. After going through the clips, police have also added Section 295 (destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons) of IPC to FIR. 100 citizens, armed forces veterans write to Prez, PM New Delhi: Five for- mer chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citi- zens including bureau- crats have written a let- ter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on re- cent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropri- ate measures. Group of over 100 people also referred to communal comments made at an event in Haridwar recently and condemned “in no un- certain terms” such “incitement” to vio- lence. “We cannot allow such incitement to vio- lence together with public expressions of hate – which not only constitute serious breaches of internal se- curity but which could also tear apart the so- cial fabric of our na- tion,” they said in letter.
  8. 8. NEWS LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia SP TAKES SHELTER IN LORD PARASHURAM IN POLL-BOUND UP With temple run becoming part of the electoral campaign in UP, it is not only BJP, which has resorted to the tactics, but its arch-rival Samajwadi Party has also followed in its footprints. If BJP has been aggressively following Ram temple, the SP has fallen back on upcoming “Lord Parashuram temples” in the state. In this connection the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be unveiling the six-foot- high statute of Lord Parshuram, who like Lord Rama is also considered an incarnation of Vishnu, at village Mahurakalan, near Gosainganj on Purvanchal Expressway on January 2 before setting off for election campaign in Lucknow capital. The SP has been aggressively making efforts to win over the Brahmin community and move to come up with Prasharam temples in almost all 75 districts has come in handy in this connection. The senior SP leader and former minister Abhishek Mishra has undertaken the project of construction of these temples. For the Brahmin community Lord Parashuram is a highly revered deity. However, Mahurakalan temple, where the statue has been installed, has been built by former SP MLA Santosh Pandey. After the unveiling of the statue, Yadav would be addressing a rally in Lucknow in which workers from all the constituencies of the city have been called. —M Tariq Khan ‘MODI HAI TO MEHENGAI HAI’: CONGRESS’ JIBE ON PM OVER INFLATION The Congress Saturday attacked the Central government over price rise, saying both Prime Minister Narendra “Modi and inflation are harmful for the country”. “Modi hai to mehengai hai (If there’s Modi, there’s inflation),” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said, also criticising the government over the Goods and services Tax terming it ‘Gabbar Singh tax’. Talking to reporters here, she said the Modi government’s New Year gift to the poor are recession, unemployment and inflation. “Both Modi and inflation are harmful for the country,” the Congress spokesman said. She said that 10 years ago when the Congress was in power, the unemployment rate was two percent, but it has reached about 10 percent in 2021.. —First India Bureau NEARLY31KCOMPLAINTSOFCRIMESAGAINST WOMEN IN 2021, OVER HALF FROM UP: NCW A 30% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021 as compared to 2020 when 23,722 complaints were received First India Bureau New Delhi: Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were re- ceived by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last year, the highest since 2014, with over half of them from Uttar Pradesh. There was a 30 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021 as compared to 2020 when 23,722 complaints were received. Of the 30,864 com- plaints, a maximum of 11,013 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, fol- lowed by those related to domestic violence at 6,633 and dowry harass- ment at 4,589, according to official NCW data. The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints of crimes against wom- en at 15,828, followed by Delhi at 3,336, Maha- rashtra at 1,504, Hary- ana at 1,460 and Bihar at 1,456 complaints. Ac- cording to the data, the highest number of com- plaints related to the right to live with digni- ty and domestic vio- lence were received from Uttar Pradesh. The number of com- plaints received by the NCW has been highest since 2014. In 2014, a to- tal of 33,906 complaints were received. NCW chief Rekha Sharma had earlier said there has been a rise in the complaints because the commis- sion has been making people more aware about its work. “Also, the commission has al- ways made it a point to launch new initiatives to help women. Keeping in line with this, we have launched a round- the-clock helpline num- ber as well to provide support services to women in need where they can also register a complaint,” Sharma said. Akancha Srivas- tava, the founder of Akancha Srivastava Foundation, a non-prof- it organisation that works towards impart- ing cyber safety knowl- edge, said when com- plaints rise it is a good thing because it means more women have the courage to speak up and there are platforms in place now and they are aware of where to re- port. “People are reach- ing out now. Earlier women might not be coming forward to lodge their complaint... they didn’t know what they are going through is harassment but now they do, and they are coming forward to re- port which is a good thing,” she said. #METOO MOVEMENT —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Atul Kumar Goel joins Punjab National Bank; will take charge as MD CEO from February 1 First India Bureau Lucknow: Shri Atul Kumar Goel joins the Bank today and will serve as Officer on Spe- cial Duty (OSD) in PNB until the end of this month/ January 2022. He is slated to take over as the new MD and CEO of Punjab Nation- al Bank (PNB) with ef- fect from 01.02.2022. As approved by the Ap- pointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Shri Goel, who was till now the MD and CEO of UCO Bank, will serve as PNB chief up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e., 31.12.2024), or until further orders, which- ever is earlier. Shri Goel will replace Shri CH. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, incumbent MD CEO of PNB, who is due to demit office at the end of January 2022. Shri Goel has around three decades of professional banking experience in three banks viz. Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has vast experi- ence, exposure and ex- pertise in all major are- as of banking, includ- ing Large Corporate, Treasury Management, Risk Management, Fi- nancial Planning In- vestor Relations, apart from Support Service, BusinessProcessTrans- formation, Compliance, etc. He is also at the helm as Chairman of the Indian Bank’s Asso- ciation (IBA) for 2021-22. Foundation stone to be laid for memorial for journalists First India Bureau Lucknow: Foundation stone for a national me- morial dedicated to journalists who lost their lives in line of duty during the COV- ID-19 pandemic will be laid here on January 2, the Noida Media Club (NMC) said on Friday. Names of more than 500 such journalists, including those from print and video, will be inscribed on memo- rial pillars at the site located in Sector 72 of Noida, the NMC office- bearers said. Many journalists across the country lost their lives in the line of duty dur- ing the coronavirus pandemic. We have collected names of such journalists from across the country, who would be hon- oured with this nation- al memorial, NMC president Pankaj Par- ashar said. The memo- rial will be located at Smriti Van in Sector 72 of Noida, Parashar added. The objective, he said, is to ensure future generations remember the contribution of the people who worked for journalism and dissem- ination of crucial in- formation during the pandemic even at the cost of their lives. ANIMAL WELFARE Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi at the Municipal Corporation, event in Lucknow. TURNAROUND CH. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, incumbent MD CEO of PNB welcoming Atul Kumar Goel as OSD (MD CEO, Designate) PNB. —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
  9. 9. 08 2NDFRONT When life seems to be speeding by, pause to watch the sunset and the sparrow take flight! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: UP govt has transferred 8 IPS offi- cers including Addi- tional Director Gen- eral of Lucknow Banaras and Bareilly Zone in the New Year. Lucknow zone’s Ad- ditional Director General IPS SN Sabat has been promoted to the post of Director General and has been shifted from Addi- tional Director Gen- eral (zone) to Director General (Power Cor- poration) UP. Similar- ly, Brij Bhushan, Ad- ditional Director General of Varanasi Zone, has been given the new responsibili- ty of ADG of Lko Zone while Bareilly Zone’s Additional Di- rector General IPS Avinash Chandra has also been made Direc- tor General and post- ed as DG of Fire Ser- vice. Further Addi- tional Director Gen- eral (Cyber Crime) IPS Rajkumar will be the new Additional Director General of Varanasi Zone while on the other hand, IPS Subhash Chan- dra, who was on wait- ing list after return- ing from deputation, has been given the new responsibility of ADG Cyber Crime. Additional Director General (Personnel) Rajkumar has been made the new Additional Director General of Bareilly Zone. In Fire Service, DG Anand Kumar has been given full charge of Prison Department. Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: Political parties in UP are busy charging their election campaign with the promise of free power supply. Ahead of the crucial Assembly elec- tions, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday promised 300 units of free elec- tricity to households, if voted to power. It is noteworthy that in a move to boost the AAP’s poll campaign ahead of the 2022 elec- tions, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has already promised in Lucknow that within 24 hours of his party succeeding in forming its government in UP, there will be free power supply up to 300 units per meter for ev- ery household in the state. Now following the same pattern of promis- es Akhilesh Yadav said in a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, “Domestic consumers will be given free elec- tricity up to 300 units by the SP goverment. Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields”. BJP strat- egists have also become alert after realizing the stake of giving free electricity by the oppo- sition parties in the de- sire to occupy the pow- er of UP, a few days ago CM Yogi made an ambi- tious promise of pro- viding 24x7 power to residents including in rural areas where elec- tricity supply is cur- rently pegged at 18 hours a day . According to experts associated with the power sector, the brunt of freebies in the power sector will directly af- fect the govt revenue; the figures confirm that at present, the state government gives a subsidy of Rs 11,000 crore to provide cheap electricity to farmers and BPL consumers in the state. A subsidy of about Rs 32,000 crore will have to be given to fulfill the poll promise of providing cheap electricity . It will prove to be a serious challenge for a state with a large popu- lation already bur- dened with financial hardships. However, freebies are effective bets to win an election battle. First India Bureau Lucknow: Bahujan Sa- maj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took a veiled jibe at the BJP leaders saying the money in the exchequer was keeping them warm even in the cold weather. She also said the BSP has its own style of functioning and it does not want to “copy” oth- er parties. Her response comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said ‘Bahan- ji’, apparently referring to Mayawati, was yet to come out of cold. ”Elec- tions are around the corner and she has not come out for campaign- ing. It seems that she is already afraid,” Shah had said during the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Moradabad, Aligarh and Unnao. In her re- buttal, Mayawati told reporters, “When the Cong and BJP are in power, be it at the Cen- tre or in states, they hold public meetings one after the other just a couple of months be- fore the elections. The BSP chief said her par- ty was of the poor and the oppressed, and not of the capitalists. 8 IPS officers transferred including ADGs of Lko,Bareilly and Varanasi MAJOR RESHUFFLE  The new year brought in the police ranks, major reshuffle as several senior IPS officers were transferred. On the other hand, 28 IPS officers were promoted as well. IPS Anand Kumar IPS S. Chander IPS SN Sabar IPS Braj Bhushan IPS Ajay Anand IPS Rajkumar IPS Ram Kumar IPS A. Chander PEHLEAAP:NOWAKHILESHPROMISES 300 UNITS FREE ELECTRICITY IN UP Exuberant Samajwadi Party workers greeting party national president Akhilesh Yadav on the occasion of New Year in Lucknow. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR BIG BENEFIT Exchequer money keeping BJP leaders warm: Maya Bahujan Samaj Party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Friday declared candidates for three assembly seats in UP Banda district for the upcoming assembly polls. All three seats in Banda district are currently rep- resented in the assembly by BJP leaders. Address- ing a public meeting here on Friday, Mishra named former Leader of Oppo- sition in UP Assembly Gaya Charan Dinkar as the party’s candidate from Naraini assembly constit- uency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes. ”On the directions of ‘Behanji’ Dheeraj Rajput will be fielded from Banda and Ramsevak Shukla from Baberu,” he further said. BSP CANDIDATES FOR 3 ASSEMBLY SEATS Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government’s “laxity” led to the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said. MAYA BLAMES ADMIN FOR SHRINE RUSH GOT PROMOTION PUNJAB’S ELECTION TURMOIL AT AN INTERESTING JUNCTURE! The election turmoil in Punjab has reached an interesting point. On one hand, the electoral battle in Pun- jab was hinting towards fierce multi-cornered fight, now 22 out of 32 organisations involved in the farmers’ move- ment have formed a new partySKMandwillfield candidates in polls here. Some organisations are completely right-wing whohavesupportof Jat- Sikh‘LandLords’there. Before this united front took shape, its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had held several rounds of talks with Kejriwal. KejriagreedtomakeRa- jewal ‘CM face’ of AAP, but the matter did not work out. UPHEAVAL IN UP CONGRESS Even though Priyan- ka Gandhi has put her whole energy into the UP elections, but these days everything is not going well in the UP Congress. Cong spokes- person Omkar Nath Singh and two other party office-bearers ap- peared before Commis- sion to support EC’s call for ‘ Free and Fair Polls’. Onkar requested EC that even after an- nouncement of polls, if Avneesh continues to work by remaining in his post, then concept of fair elections in the state will become mean- ingless because Awasthi behaves like a BJP leader.’ The very next day , Congress State President Ajay Lallu wrote a letter to the EC, informing that the par- ty had not authorized the delegation that came to meet them as such the commis- sion should give time to dele- gates au- thorized by the party i.e. Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Lallu him- self, and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra. But EC did not listen to this request of Congress. Onkar Nath Singh, a member of Congress’s media and communica- tion dept, was so an- noyed by Lallu’s letter to EC that he resigned from the party by writ- ing a letter to Priyanka. WHY IS AKHILESH ANGRY WITH JAYANT? Jayant Chaudhary’s party RLD may have got the green signal for anelectoralalliancewith Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP , but these days ups anddownscanbeseenin therelationshipbetween the two leaders. Earlier, Akhilesh had agreed to leave 35-38 seats for Jay- ant,butnowitseemsthat the matter will be decid- ed on 24-25 seats. Akhile- sh is angry with Choud- hary over the fact that evenafterthedraftof the alliance has been final- ised, why has he had two meetings with Piyush Goyal in the last few days, where he has been assuredof LakshmiDar- shan. If sources are to be believed, the news of an alleged sting operation of Jayant’s sister’s hus- band had surfaced re- cently , in which he was expectingsomeLakshmi Darshan in lieu of ticket fromacandidate.Shortly before airing of this sting, as soon as Akhile- sh came to know about this, he hurriedly spoke to the editor-in-chief of the channel and agreed to pay the amount for whichthechannelhad bought this sting op- eration footage. The channel chief is under- stood to have spoken to theownersinthisregard it was decided that sting would not be aired. PRIYANKA IN A NEW ROLE! Congress leader Pri- yanka Gandhi has appeared in a new ava- tar these days. She has also taken up the re- sponsibility of coordi- nation with the party leaders in the absence of Ahmed Patel. She holds secret meetings with the angry leaders of the party in closed doors and tries to quell their resentment against the party. As happened in the case of Harish Rawat. Now it is being heard that Priyanka has pre- pared such a list of leaders whose wings will be clipped after the elections in five states. The name of Congress in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal is also be- ing taken in this epi- sode. Preparations are being made to form a new screening commit- tee in UP. Its structure can be prepared by dis- solving the old screen- ing committee. Priyan- ka feels that unless preference is given to local leaders in UP, the party will not be able to regain its lost support there. Priyanka is also not said to be happy with UP Cong Presi- dent Ajay Lallu. THE FRAGRANCE OF ‘ PAN MASALA ‘ MARRIAGE IN PARIS The billion- aire owner of a well- known pan masala brand, which is repre- sented by the su- perhero of the century, got his daughter mar- ried to another pan masala business fam- ily last month. 700 guests from India were taken to Paris by char- tered flight. All these guests were accommo- dated in Paris’s expen- sive five-star Hotel Four Seasons George V and the Prince de Gaulle Marriott. Sources claim that at least Rs 600 to 700 crore were spent on this wedding ceremo- ny in cryptic language. The set of Hollywood’s famous film ‘Avatar’ was made for the en- tire wedding ceremony. Guests were also given return gifts worth about Rs 15 lakh stuffed inexpensive bags of Louis Vuitton. CORONA HITS HIGH PROFILE WEDDINGS In high-profile wed- dings held in last few days, many politicians have also got Corona infected on a large scale. On Dec 28, mar- riage of Nihir Thack- eray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray’s late son Bindu Madhav Thack- eray, was solemnised with Ankita, daughter of a senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Many leaders who at- tended this marriage got infected including Supriya Sule, her hus- band, and Balasaheb Thorat. Harshvardhan himself came under grip of Covid. He gave this info by tweeting. Another high-profile wedding was of Praful Patel’s son which was held in Jaipur. Many guests attending this wedding were found to be positive. ... AND FINALLY The exercise of choosing a new president of Bihar Cong is going on but no suitable face is emerg- ing to replace current president Madan Mo- han Jha. Shakeel Ahmed, an important face of Bihar Cong, is busy projecting his name from different corners these days. As soon as this news came to notice of senior Cong leader Tariq An- war, he dashed Sha- keel’s intentions by saying that ‘There are already 4 Muslim sec- retaries in the A l l India C o n - g r e s s organi- zation,’. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal Arvind Kejriwal Balbir S Rajewal Priyanka Gandhi Madan Mohan Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhary www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022
  10. 10. LUCKNOW, SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 In to the Glitz he roads of suc- cess often start with a bumpy ride, especially when you’re a teenager but passion and dedication to one’s craft makes it all bearable. Ritu Lakhina, participat- ing model at First Miss In- dia Teen, winner of 16 con- secutive pageant titles and grand winner of the Miss Glamour Look Internation- al Ambassador 2019 shared her journey in an exclusive interview with City First. On being asked about her initiation into the model- ling world, Ritu said, “Since childhood, I was fas- cinated watching Fashion Shows, Beauty Pageants, and models on Hoardings and always imagined see- ing myself on that stage. And there are some career options you don’t choose, they choose you and model- ling is that for me.” Early on in her career, Ritu faced some setbacks which helped her make her mark and reach milestones. Talking about it, Lakhina said, “Initially, I had no idea how to enter and navi- gate this field but after a year of struggle, I won my first title when I was just 15. But not long after I met with a tragic accident where I lost my ability to walk for almost half a year but after battling depres- sion and anxiety I picked myself up and started working on my craft and later went on to win 16 con- secutive titles and now working on my first web series.” Reminiscing about her successful pageants, Lakh- ina said, “I won Miss Glam- our Look International Ambassador beating 72 countries of the world in the Philippines and I’m proud of that.” Sharing her two cents for aspiring models, Lakhina said, “A lot of rejection may come your way but always believe in yourself.” MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in T Glamour Glamour RITU LAKHINA, PARTICIPATING MODEL AT FIRST MISS INDIA TEEN AND WINNER OF THE MISS GLAMOUR LOOK INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR 2019 SHARED HER JOURNEY IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CITY FIRST
  11. 11. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. Sagittarius NOVEMBER 23 - DECEMBER 21 You will derive great benefit from an exercise routine. Extra workload is foreseen at work, but nothing that you cannot handle within office hours. Taking the family on a trip seems impossible today due to your professional commitments, so postpone it for some other day. Capricorn DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 20 Your stars favour a bright beautiful day. A setback you have recently experienced can make you come out stronger. Tax advisor will be a big help in saving taxes, so don’t hesitate to contact one. It is difficult for the relationship of friends turned lovers to fall apart, so relax. Aquarius JANUARY 21 - FEBRUARY 18 Previous investments are likely to give you good returns. Some of you may decide to follow in the footsteps of celebrities and visit the very same exotic destination that they had been to.No amount of excuses will dispel lover’s suspicions about your tendency to stray the path. Pisces FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20 Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways. Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Don’t speed up on the road. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. 10 ETC LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Aries MARCH 21 - APRIL 20 Money put together on previous occasions is likely to come in handy now. A family youngster is keen to learn from you, so don’t disappoint. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.You may have to awaken partner’s interest in you once again. Taurus APRIL 21 - MAY 21 People falling under this sign will have very refresh- ing day. Visiting a mall or watching a movie with family may be the highlight of the day. You may enjoy travelling to a tourist destination. Reignite the flickering romance in your life by spending more time together. Gemini MAY 22 - JUNE 21 Something you have implemented at work may profit the company and get you noticed. You may celebrate the achievement of a family youngster in a grand way. Shifting into your own house may soon become a reality. An exotic island destination beckons. Cancer JUNE 22 - JULY 22 An extravagant vacation you only dreamed about is likely to become a reality soon. Healthy eating will help prevent digestive ailments. Money will be absolutely no constraint in buying what you like. Driving down with lover to a happening place is indicated today. Leo JULY 23 - AUGUST 22 Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcom- ing on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Virgo AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22 Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next big step. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged if you do justice to it. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Libra SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22 Money coming from various streams will keep you in an elated state of mind. A new fitness regime that you have adopted promises to keep you in the good health. Getting an old furniture upholstered may be at the top of the mind. Your search for perfect partner may soon be over. Scorpio OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You are likely to find the day most auspicious. Your knowledge about your line of work will be roundly appreciated and get you the thumbs up from higher ups. Friends and family may get together to give you a surprise and make your day. Business travel may leave little time for romance. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth paralyzing our Socio- Economic structure Poverty is not just a lack of income and the inability to purchase, it is a very deeply rooted multifaceted complex structure comprising of economic, social, demographic, cultural, political, and psychological factors. n d o u b t e d l y, poverty is a state with myr- iad root caus- es. All these factors collec- tively and indi- vidually contribute to the establishment of poverty. It is very rightly said that India is a rich country inhabited by poor people. FEMINIZATION OF POVERTY AND RESPONSIBILITIES  Feminization of pov- erty refers to the in- creasing number of women getting affect- ed by poverty, as com- pared to the males. Poverty has been de- scribed as a social evil for ages but gen- der biases are affect- ing females much worse than males. This has not hap- pened overnight. There are various reasons behind this social malfeasance, which is the outcome of years and years of malpractices prevail- ing in society.  The condition of women in poor fami- lies is very pathetic and lamentable. Along with all the other responsibili- ties, they have to car- ry the financial bur- den of raising their children along with helping other family members. They get minimal financial support from their family members.  A bitter truth, they carry the burden of being a woman in a harsh society, in aw- ful conditions beyond imagination, where sometimes social structure and even their close family members are their worst foes. FEMINIZATION OF EDUCATION, MALNUTRITION AND POOR HEALTHCARE  Mostly, families with the low-income group have many children due to a lack of awareness and a re- served sense of re- sponsibility towards themselves and the nation. As a result, they cannot afford the education and well-being of all their children equally. They prefer to invest their limited finan- cial resources, into necessities such as nutrition and educa- tion, to their male child more than the girl child. The conse- quences are disas- trous, most common being, malnutrition, and illiteracy, the burden of which, a girl has to carry throughout her life.  There are more fac- tors over and above the economic factors which act as the rea- son behind the femi- nization of poverty. Social factors which are deleterious and detrimental for the growth of the eco- nomic structure of our country, such as gender inequality, dowry, female infan- ticides, illiteracy, lack of sanitization, malnutrition, etc., are the result of fac- tors based on the so- cial thinking prevail- ing that expenditure done for the welfare of females is useless. Women have to face a lack of sanitization and poor healthcare facilities in our coun- try. Females are more prone to infection than males. They need proper health- care, nutrition, and sanitization. They need proper nutri- tion as they carry a child while they are pregnant. A woman deserves proper hy- giene during the menstrual cycle. Proper post-natal care is of utmost im- portance for the health of the m o t h e r and the baby. Poor hygiene and nutrition affect them more ad- versely once they become mothers. WOMAN LIBERATION: TRUTH OR ILLUSION?  Associating earning of the livelihood, with women’s libera- tion and equality, is inappropriate and not justified in the present scenario. The achievements made by women are undervalued. The or- thodox mentality prevails that liberty has been granted to her and she has not gained it.  The condition of women in the lower class is much worse. They are the ones who are suffering the most and that too without any savior. With the patriarchy so profoundly estab- lished into the core value system of In- dian society, the ac- cess of the woman to the family inherit- ance is restricted or negligible. Men and women are like two pillars of our society. It is very obvious, if one pillar is strong and the other one is de- liberately weak- ened, it cannot form a strong base for any structure.  Women are earning their livelihood, but that is not enough to solve the problem. The struggle and dep- rivation they are fac- ing are much more in comparison to the small amount of money they can earn. They are strug- gling for basic mini- mum survival, basic minimum dignity, and basic minimum support from their family, society, and the country. T h e s e malfea- s a n c e s have to be changed, as they are dam- aging the basic foundation of our rich culture and heritage. Then only we can attain freedom in the true sense. A multi-faceted ugly truth Feminization Feminization of Poverty of Poverty ESHITA SINGH Manager, State Bank of India, Jaipur U
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 T a k e a T h r i l l P i l l ! he human mind is a cu- rious place. It can go from a zero to hundred very quickly. You never know what might trigger someone or what the other person might be thinking. It is capable of some truly beautiful and some truly twisted things. While we can’t all witness it first hand, mov- ies are a great way to peep into that world. City First brings to you 8 mind boggling movie recommendations that will keep you on your toes. JOKER Arthur Fleck, a party clown, resides with his ailing mother in a run-down apartment. When society rejects him and labels him a freak, he chooses to live a life of crime and anarchy . This film may finally give an answer to the question, “Why so serious?” GONE GIRL When a man’s wife suddenly disap- pears without a trace, he finds him- self in the middle of a quest to find her. Along the way, it becomes evi- dent that she isn’t — and never was — the woman he thought. SPLIT What happens when a man with dis- sociative identity disorder loses con- trol of one of his personalities and abducts three teenage girls. Will they survive? THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN On her daily commute, an unreliable witness encounters something shocking, and she gets obsessed with the ongoing mystery—but no one be- lieves her. GET OUT During a weekend break, Chris, an African-American guy, decides to pay a visit to his Caucasian girl- friend’s parents. He is unprepared for the horrors that lie ahead, de- spite the fact that they appear nor- mal at first. SHUTTER ISLAND A US Marshal and his colleague are dispatched to the site after a killer appears to vanish from a mental in- stitution. As the inquiry progresses, more and bizarre facts emerge. WHEN A STRANGER CALLS When Jill, a young babysitter, starts receiving frightening anonymous calls, she becomes frightened. Noth- ing, however, could prepare her for the terror she would experience when she discovers where the calls are coming from. BLACK SWAN What happens when dedication crosses the line to obsession? This is the story of a young ballerina’s sense of reality distorts. How will she fig- ure out what’s real and what isn’t? DEVANSHI MUDGAL cityfirst@firstindia.co.in IF YOU ENJOY THRILLERS AND SUSPENSE MOVIES, ONES WITH A SLEW OF UNEXPECTED TURNS AND AN UNPREDICTABLE FINALE, THEN HERE IS A SELECTED COLLECTION OF EIGHT FILMS THAT WILL UNDOUBTEDLY FULFILL YOUR “ENTERTAINMENT BUDS”! T LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, 2022

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India . CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/ #First_India

Views

Total views

73

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×