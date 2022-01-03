Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compensation for power lines passing through farms increased First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The state government on Monda...
NEWS AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstind...
GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirst...
SPIRITUAL SPEAK The soul is never born, it never dies having come into being once, it never ceases to be. Unborn, eternal,...
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappahm Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiaahmedabad Click t...
Anita Hada New Delhi: The sus- pense still persists re- garding the assembly elections of five states includingUttarPrades...
INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstin...
BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirs...
Don’t let your struggles define you, be beyond them, have a life that is separate from them. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Edito...
AHMEDABAD, TUESDAY JANUARY 4, 2022 he Fashion Connectsetthe bar high with the completion of its very suc- cessful previ- o...
10 ETC AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindi...
ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagr...
12 CITY BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefir...
Jan. 03, 2022
04012022 first india ahmedabad

Jan. 03, 2022
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

04012022 first india ahmedabad

  1. 1. Compensation for power lines passing through farms increased First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The state government on Monday decided to in- crease compensation for the electricity transmis- sion lines and poles in- stalled in agriculture fields. As per a notifica- tion issued, “If standing crops or trees or fruit plants are damaged due to installation of trans- mission lines or poles, farmers will receive compensation.” To that effect, jantri (land val- ue) rates have also been increased by the state government. Announcing the deci- sion, state Finance and Power Minister Kanub- hai Desai said, “Earlier, only 7.5% of the land value was paid as com- pensation, and now, it has been doubled as 15% land value will be paid. We have even in- creased jantri rates with a cap of maximum 10%. Transmission companies will have to calculate the final amount with compound interest rate.” Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), showcasing the progress and success of the central theme ‘From AatmanirbharGujaratto Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, willbeheldinGandhina- gar from January 10-12, 2022, as planned. The state’s industries depart- ment culminated the signing of Memoran- dums of Understanding (MoUs) for proposed in- vestmentsinvarioussec- tors on Monday , with the signing of 39 MoUs. A MoU for an aircraft flying training institute in Amreli was also signed on the day . Other MoUs signed were for a captive jetty , solar power plant, lithium refinery development, green re- newable energy hydro- gen facility , intermedi- ary pesticides, synthetic and organic chemical plants, a research centre for nano satellites, among others. Around 39 MoUs signed for investments in various sectors ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit NO HOLDS BARRED Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was weighed with herbal medicinal plants, during the dedication of Dr Subhash Ayurvedic and General Hospital in Junagadh on Monday. AHMEDABAD l TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 41 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Cngress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to state that she will remain in isola- tion for a few days. “A member of my fam- ily and one of my staff have tested positive. I have tested negative,” wrote Priyanka. All parties in Bihar, except the BJP, have made known their stance on conducting a headcount of castes in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. He, however, made it clear he was “not blaming” his ally. The Sensex surged 929 points higher at 59,183 while Nifty rose 1.6% finish above 17,600. Global stock markets and U.S. futures were mostly higher on 2022’s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. PRIYANKSA IN ISOLATION AFTER FAMILY MEMBER, STAFF TEST +VE BJP’S STAND AWAITED ON BIHAR’S CASTE SURVEY: NITISH SENSEX SURGES OVER 900 POINTS IN NEW YEAR LAKHIMPUR KHERI VIOLENCE ...SIT CHARGESHEET AGAINST MoS MISHRA’S SON, 13 OTHERS l Accused faces murder, conspiracy charges l This is the first chargesheet in the October 3 case. Mishra’s car was allegedly part of the convoy that ran over a farmers’ march against the agri laws 5,000-PAGE Mohd Fahad Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Mon- day filed a chargesheet against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, under charges including murder and attempt to murder, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers and a journal- ist dead. Of the14chargesheet- ed by the police SIT, 13, including Ashish, are in jail. The one not in jail is Virendra Kumar Shukla, who is named for alleged destruction of evidence. Sources said Shukla is Mishra’s distant relative and block pramukh, and the SIT has sent him a no- tice. Senior prosecuting officer SP Yadav said the SIT had filed a 5,000- page chargesheet, and the details will be known after studying it. FLASHBACK CHARGES PRESSED October 3, 2021: MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni was on a visit to inaugurate government schemes in Banbirpur village. Several pro- testers were blocking the road to restrict their passage in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri when an SUV, allegedly belonging to Ashish Teni, son of the Ajay Mishra Teni mowed down the peacefully protesting farmers. Ashish has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), as well as under the Arms Act. EC asks five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination New Delhi: The Elec- tion Commission of India has written to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to “accelerate” the pace of Covid-19 vaccina- tion. The poll panel also expressed con- cerns over the low per- centage of first dose coverage in Manipur. This comes after the Commission had at a press conference in Lucknow last week emphasized on the need to speed up vaccination in poll- bound states, EC offi- cials said. 84% OF DELHI COVID SAMPLES TESTED IN TWO DAYS OMICRON New Delhi: Eighty-four per cent of all COVID-19 samples tested in Delhi in two days are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the national capital’s Health Minister said on Monday. Genome sequencing reports of December 30- 31 have found Omicron strain in 81 per cent of samples, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told PTI. The national capital recorded over 4,000 new corona cases on Monday. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA 33,750 new cases 123 new fatalities GUJARAT 1,259 new cases 631 new cases in A,BAD China builds bridge across Pangong Lake New Delhi: Satellite imagery accessed by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon indi- cates that China may be constructing a bridge across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. The bridge, which is being constructed across a part of the lake that falls within Chi- nese territory, connects both banks of the lake and gives China the ability of quickly move soldiers and heavy weaponry . The tweet by Symonshowsthebridge almost complete across a narrow part of lake. WINTER CARNIVAL IN MANALI Women perform Kulvi Naati dance on Mall Road on Monday. (Inset) Artists from Punjab perform during the five- day-long national level Winter Carnival festival, the largest tourism event of Himachal, in Manali. —PHOTOS BY PTI ‘Practice your religion, don’t indulge in hate speech’ Yati Narsinghanand named in2ndFIR;SITtoinvestigate Kottayam: Vice-Presi- dent Venkaiah Naidu on Monday spoke out against hate speech, saying it goes against the country’s culture, Constitution and ethos, and that “every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith”. Addressing an event marking the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara in Kottayam, Kerala, the Vice-Presi- dent said, “Hate speech and writings are against (the country’s) culture, heritage, tra- dition and Constitu- tional rights and ethos. Every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith in the country. Practise your religion but don’t abuse and indulge in hate speech and writ- ings,’’ he said, express- ing his “disapproval of attempts to ridicule other religions and create dissensions in society”. Saying Saint Chavara, the 19th cen- tury Catholic priest, philosopher and social reformer, “has taught us that peaceful hu- man relationships are sacred and more im- portant than anything else”, Naidu said, “To- day, we need a Chavara in every community — a towering individu- al with a vision to unite all sections of society socially and culturally, and take the country forward.” Dehradun: The Uttara- khand police on Sunday registered a second FIR in connection with the three-day ‘Dharam San- sad’ in Haridwar where a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims were made. FIR, registered on the complaint of a social worker, Nadeem Ali, has been filed under Sec- tions relating to promot- ing enmity and wound- ing religious feelings. The second FIR only names Yati Narsing- hanand, along with “unidentified others”. SIT has been formed with an Additional SP andaDeputySP-levelof- ficer as members to in- vestigate the speeches made at Haridwar event on December 17-19. Meanwhile, a court rejected bail plea of Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur Dharam San- sad case. DHARM SANSAD IN HARIDWAR The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called for strengthening the Indian value system during his speech in Kerala’s Kottayam.
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The Guja- rat High Court on Mon- day acknowledged the farmers; right to receive crop insurance amount after crop failure. It also observed that they were not entitled to double that amount. Abenchof judgespre- siding over proceedings said, “Over and above the state government’s compensation amount, insurance companies will also have to give an explanation for the re- maining amount.” The court asked to hear all petitions filed with local courts per- taining to crop failure compensation and/or insurance amounts to- gether at the next hear- ing on January 10. Farmers from the Saurashtra region of the state have moved a petition challenging the state government’s de- cision not to release crop insurance amount to farmers. They have also questioned insur- ance companies’ failure to clear claims and re- lease funds to them. In September last year, unseasonal rain- fall had destroyed crop harvests in several parts of the state. Farmers are reported- ly still awaiting com- pensation from insur- ance companies post filing their claims. Meanwhile, in anoth- er case, the High Court reserved its order on Scheduled Caste/Sched- uled Tribe/Other Back- ward Classes certificate validation policy . The state government has amended the SC/ ST/OBC reservation policy, under which, now candidates have to get their certificates validated by appropri- ate authorities. The aforementioned chang- es have been challenged by petitioners by claim- ing that the “forms are very complicated for validation, which is why the new system must be scrapped.” ‘Farmers have right to receive crop insurance amount’ TAKING NO PRISONERS Gujarat HC will hear all petitions related to crop failure, compensation and/or insurance amounts on January 10 First India Bureau Rajkot/Gandhina- gar: Ahead of the up- coming 2022 state legislative assembly elections, caste poli- tics is taking center stage as various communities contin- ue to hold meetings. In a bid to build con- sensus and pressure on the political par- ties to give them prominence, after Patidars in Saurash- tra and North Guja- rat, Thakors of North Gujarat, now the Koli community has jumped on this bandwagon. On Sunday, a com- munity meeting of Ko- lis was held in Rajkot to plan its social and economic growth. However, community leaders were testing the waters on their people’s support if they decide to go against any one politi- cal party. Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Surendranagar Devjibhai Fatehpura was bold enough to present his thoughts freely at the meet. “I feel that in the present times, injustice is be- ing meted out to the Koli community. We believe that the BJP is the key to resolving that. However, if they do the same thing, then it will not be tol- erated and a commu- nity meeting will be convened to make fu- ture decisions,” he warned. Without naming Patidar community leader Naresh Patel, Fatehpura added, “If a community leader makes political state- ments, the BJP state unit president and other leaders of politi- cal parties ask him to tea. But, no one is tak- ing the Koli commu- nity seriously and so, we need to do some- thing.” Earlier, Khodal Dham leader Naresh Patel had declared that a Patidar should be the chief minister of the state. Then, Thakor community leader and now Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jag- dish Thakor and BJP’s Alpesh Thakor had ex- pressed desire for a person from their com- munity to be the CM. And now, the Koli com- munity too has the same demand. Not giving any cog- nizance to caste-based politics, BJP leaders, especially state Educa- tion Minister Jitu Va- ghani has stated, “All communities and castes are with the BJP and it gives equal representation to them all.” First India Bureau Dahod: Congress MLA Chandrika Bar- ia of Garbada constit- uency of Dahod dis- trict was in for a shock when she lis- tened to an audio clip in which abuses were hurled at her by a man. She had regis- tered a police com- plaint against the man who had insult- ed her in this manner on December 30. However, no action has been taken by the police yet. Narrating the inci- dent, Baria said, “On December 29, I had received an audio clip from an ac- quaintance stating that the audio had been popularly shared among the po- litical group. Disre- spectful and vulgar talk about me was recorded in it.” “When I listened to that (the clip), I was aghast and started crying. I could not understand what was happening. Then I contacted the local police inspector and filed a complaint against the person. Later, I came to know that the person abus- ing me in the audio is the husband of Vad- va village sarpanch Siba Bilawal,” Baria told First India. Five days on, Baria has not received any report from the po- lice yet. “It is sad that despite a com- plaint from a MLA, the police have not taken any steps. When I inquired on January 02, I was told that the offend- er’s house is locked. The police have a whole system in place and they can trace any person’s mobile location,” said the lawmaker. Baria asserted that the person who hurls abuses has no politi- cal agenda. “He (the accused) was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). He switches parties and uses the political platform for reli- gious conversion. He has also alleged that I have not worked for Christians so nobody from the community should vote for me. I am really harassed by the abuse and ha- tred spread by that person,” she added. MLA bemoans lack of police action on ‘abuse’ complaint KOLI COMMUNITY SEEKING POLITICALLIMELIGHT? ITS LEADERS MET ON SUNDAY IN RAJKOT TO BUILD PRESSURE ON PARTIES FOR EQUAL SHARE IN TICKET ALLOCATIONS IN UPCOMING 2022 POLLS Former BJP MP Devjibhai Fatehpura. —FILE PHOTO Members of Koli community at the Sunday gathering in Rajkot. Leaders of Tapi Jamnagar districts submitted memorandums with their demand to local revenue officers on Monday First India Bureau Ahmedabad: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the party’s online cam- paign ‘#SpeakUpfor- CovidNyay’ last month, Gujarat district units of the party have de- manded four lakh ru- pees compensation for the families of those who died of COVID-19. They also accused the government of “sleep- ing while people coped with pain and loss.” The Congress party said the campaign’s ob- jective was to demand that the central govern- ment disclose the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in the country and “properly compen- sate all families of the victims with Rs4 lakh”. Following the launch of the campaign, all dis- trict Congress units in Gujarat had rallied fol- lowing instructions of Gujarat Pradesh Con- gress Committee (GPCC) president Jag- dish Thakor. Local leaders held a rally in Songadh of Tapi district on Monday and demanded an ex- gratia amount of Rs4 lakh for families with banners. “We are de- manding compensation of Rs4 lakh to the fami- lies of all COVID-19 vic- tims. They should be paid the relief amount in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005. We have sub- mitted a memorandum to the revenue officer stating our demand,” said Tarun Vaghela, Congress leader of Tapi district. Another rally was held in Sikka of Jam- nagar, where district Congress president Ji- van Kumbharvadia submitted a form to the local revenue officer. “During the COVID-19 Nyay Yatra campaign, we collected forms from the families who had lost their relatives to the virus infection. We have submitted those forms and a memorandum demand- ing Rs4 lakh compensa- tion to the officer. In the coming days, we plan to organize more rallies till our demands are met by the govern- ment,” said the leader. Congress district units hold rally for COVID-19 `4 L ex-gratia Members of Congress party campaigning for compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims. Congress MLA Chandrika Baria. —FILE PHOTO Five days ago, she had lodged complaint against Vadva village sarpanch Siba Bilawal’s hubby for verbally abusing her in a viral audio clip Gujarat High Court —FILE PHOTO
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Vadodara: On a mis- sion to teach women and girls how to recog- nize their own abilities and use them to their advantage in every situ- ation, Vadodara girl Ni- sha Kumari, 28, has foundedthe‘ AaoBanaye Strong India Strong Betiyaan’ campaign. Travelling to various places, she encourages parents to believe in their daughters and help them pursue their dreams of learning and progressing in life. A mountaineer, Ni- sha has conquered the Himalayan peak of Ke- darkantha in Uttara- khand. She climbed the peak twice in 24 hours (at sunset on December 14 and sunrise on De- cember 15, 2021) and conveyed her empow- ering message in local villages. “I want every girl in our country to feel con- fident and strong out- side her home. I use every chance to en- courage parents to be- lieve in their children and to assist them in discovering their thirst to learn and progress in life,” she said. Talking about her variousexpeditions,Ni- sha told First India, “During my journey to Uttarakhand, I went to the villages of Sakri, Sor, Kot, and Taluka in Uttarkashi to raise awareness. I also held a training camp with the state forest department to educate people about theimportanceof wom- en’s safety and to sensi- tize parents to speak up against injustice and to assist everyone.” Nisha plans to launch her campaign in Vadodara and will be jogging from the city to New Delhi this month. On her journey , she will visit villages and meet with the girls, their parents and share her message. Vadodara mountaineer on mission to help empower girls their parents Nisha Kumari posing with the Indian tricolour on one of her expeditions. Merai (centre) with his teammates. Surti boy Bhargav Merai to lead Gujarat team in Ranji Trophy First India Bureau Surat: After 25 years, a player from Surat has been selected as the captain of the Gujarat Ranji Tro- phy team. Surat Dis- trict Cricket Associa- tion (SDCA) middle- order batsman Bhar- gav Merai will lead the team in the first- class cricket tourney this year. He will be accompanied by pace bowlers Mehul Patel and Parth Waghan of the SDCA in the team. The tourna- ment will be played in Mumbai from Jan- uary 13, 2022 on- wards. Merai will be the fourth captain to hail from Surat. Before him, Ambubhai Pa- tel, Dhansukh Patel and Nisarg Patel have served at the helm of Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy team. According to the batsman’s statistics, Merai has played 63 Ranji Trophy match- es, 41 One-Day Inter- nationals (ODIs) and six T20 matches. Patel has played 18 Ranji Trophy match- es, 16 ODIs and 16 T20 matches for Gujarat. Incidentally, Waghan has been included in the state’s Ranji team for the second time. SPECIAL DRIVE TO INOCULATE KIDS IN 15-18 YRS AGE GROUP First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years was launched across the state on Mon- day morning, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in thecategoryinoneweek. Chief Minister Bhu- pendra Patel launched the drive at a school in Koba area of the state capital Gandhinagar. He arrived at the school in the morning, inspect- ed the facility and also interacted with a few children. A mega drive has been planned on January 07 with focus on students of Class X, as per the state health department. The government will implement a tracking system to ensure that every child who does not go to school and is be- tween 15 and 18 years of ageisnotdeprivedof the vaccine. Ahmedabad DEO Hitendrasinh Pad- heria informed, “ A child tracking system will be used for children who are not enrolled in schools.Thevaccinewill begivenbasedonthepre- vious record of the child who has dropped out of school for any reason.” Meanwhile, four teen- age girls, all students of a government-run school in Bhiloda taluka of Aravalli district, fell ill after taking a COV- ID-19 vaccine, a health official said. He added that it was the case of a “minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI)”. They were shifted to a nearby hos- pital as a precautionary measure and then dis- charged later in the day . To ensure 100% inoc- ulation of children be- tween 15-18 years of age, the Rajkot Munici- pal Corporation (RMC) has set a target of six days to achieve it. RMC Commissioner Amit Arora said, “There are around 81,000 children in the city . The target is to achieve 100 % vacci- nation in six days by covering around 317 schools, colleges and ITIs with the help of around 400 medical team members.” Govt plans to cover 36L over next week; state records highest single-day spike Health department has prepared around 3,500 centres across the state for the vaccination campaign. COVID-19 UPDATE 631 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 8,19,047 TOTALRECOVERED 151 MORE IN A DAY 8,35,028 TOTAL CASES 1,259 CASES IN A DAY 10,123 TOTAL DEATHS 5,858 03 DEATH IN A DAY OMICRON CASES: 152 NEW: 16 V’DARA ADDL DHO GETS DAUGHTER VACCINATED First India Bureau Vadodara: In an at- tempt to set a positive example for fellow par- ents, Vadodara district Additional Health Of- ficer Dr Uday Tilawat, got his daughter haley vaccinated at her school Ambe Vidya- laya in Manjalpur area of the city, on the first day of the vaccination drive for youngsters aged 15 to 18 years. AccordingtoDrTila- wat, vaccination is safe and effective in pre- venting the virus from infecting children. The children who came to receive their vaccine shots at vari- ous centres set up in schools were full of enthusiasm and ex- citement. “Even when we were attending on- campus classes, our parents were con- cerned about us as we were not vaccinated,” said a student. He added, “Parents will send us to school withoutreluctancenow that we have been vac- cinated. We did not ex- perience any negative sideeffectsasaresultof the vaccination.” Meanwhile, District Development Officer (DDO) Dr Rajendra Pa- tel started a health drive from Seth Jagaji Vidyalaya in Sokhada village to vaccinate the youths in the dis- trict’s rural areas. He urged parents to have their children vacci- nated at the local cen- tre if they were born before December 31, 2007, and are aged be- tween 15 and 18 years. MUSIC FOR THE SOUL On Day 03 of the Saptak Music Festival being held in Ahmedabad saw flute maestro Rakesh Chaurasia and table wizard Fazal Qureshi teaming up for a duet performance in the first session. Vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande entranced the audience with her classical renditions accompanied by Aneesh Pradhan on tabla and Sudhir Nayak on harmonium in the second session on Monday. —PHOTOS BY HANIF SINDH Dr Tilawat's daughter Haley getting the jab. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDH
  4. 4. SPIRITUAL SPEAK The soul is never born, it never dies having come into being once, it never ceases to be. Unborn, eternal, abiding and primeval, it is not slain when the body is slain. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh Space sector is deeply connected with mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities, speedy transportation, weather forecast, disaster management as well as border security. The new technologies played a crucial role in keeping the world connected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Tributes to the pioneer of women’s liberation movement, the country’s first female teacher Savitribai Phule ji, who worked for life for women’s education and their honor, on her birth anniversary. The efforts made by her for women empowerment are inspiring for the entire society. TOP TWEETS BOLD AND BLUNT, MEGHALAYA GUV SHOOTS “ARROGANT” JIBE AT THE PM eghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has been raising his voice against his party and its leadership un- mindful of the consequences of his outspokenness. As Governor of Goa from 2019-20, he targeted the Pramod Sawant government accusing it of corruption. He said he saw “corruption in every- thing the Goa government did”. His remark caused a political uproar in the state and the BJP’s central leadership was apprised of the Governor’s role against the government of his own party . His latest salvo is aimed at none other but the prime minis- ter himself. He was openly criti- cal of PM Narendra Modi’s han- dling of the farmers’ protest. Even as Governor of Megha- laya, Malik made statements which were pro-farmer and anti- Central government. This time he has gone to the extent of calling the PM “stub- born” and “arrogant”. Despite his outbursts, the Centre has tol- eratedMalikalltheseyears.Why the leadership is soft on him is difficulttounderstand.Howlong a rope will Malik be given? M itHub, an open source platform, has allowed itself to be used by an app that specialis- es in humiliating, denigrat- ing and trolling Muslim wom- en by uploading their photos picked from their social me- dia sites. In July last year the app ‘Sulli Deals’ shocked neti- zens as it had the tagline of “Sulli deal of the day” along with photographs of Muslim women. Sulli is a derogatory term for women and the site was purportedly meant for auction of Muslim women whose morphed, lewd photos were uploaded. The disgust- ing purpose was to cause hurt and social and mental trauma to the minority community . Women were soft targets for the malicious campaign. GitHub should have been permanently blocked but it was not. It has now been used by another app which goes by the name of Bulli Bai. Mus- lim women again found them- selves targeted by the app just as they were done by the Sulli deal app. FIRs have been reg- istered and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the “government was work- ing with the police organisa- tions in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter”. The IT Ministry has the power to permanently block GitHub for allowing its constantmisusebytheobnox- ious misogynist apps. Twitter also should be questioned for not taking immediate action. Asking the IT Minister to take “stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of wom- en through #sullideals like platforms”,SenaMPPriyanka said it was “a shame that it continues to be ignored”. Tar- geting of Muslim women and DharmSansad’scallforethnic cleansing are ominous signs. AFTER SULLI IT’S BULLI BUT THE LAW IS IN SLUMBER Sulli is a derogatory term for women and the site was purportedly meant for auction of Muslim women whose morphed, lewd photos were uploaded. The disgusting purpose was to cause hurt and social and mental trauma to minority community G MYSTIC OF BENARAS ATTRACTS WIDOWS Come to Kashi and die. For centuries, devout Hindus have descended on the ancient town on the banks of the swiftly-flowing Ganga to do just that. It is believed, if anyone dies in Varanasi they attain salvation and freedom from the cycle of birth and rebirth n the banks of the holy River Ganga, breathes Benaras also calledKashi/Varanasi,which is believed to be the oldest liv- ing city in the world. For cen- turies,themysticof thisplace has been attracting pilgrims from across the globe. It is be- lieved that widows in India ply to Varanasi to seek shelter in the abode of Lord Shiva. Varanasi is a city with morethan38,000widowsatits various ashrams and Widow Houses. It is the highest in any city after Vrindavan in India. Over the decade’s wid- ows of Benaras has been con- sidered an important re- search topic for social scien- tists and scholars of India and the world over. I as a stu- dent, indeed have my head held high, to be joining these learned scholars in trying to unravelling this mystery of thewidowslivinginisolation. Putting my best foot forward in aid to help them I travelled the street of this holy town to know more about their lot! Durga Kund Ashram Widows of the Durga Kund HelpLine ashram spend time byorganizingBhagwadKatha spiritual get-togethers. In theabsenceof familysupport, they spend most of their time praying and looking for food. While visiting here, the first one I met was a strong, tall woman putting on light ornaments and clean tied-up bun, Somvati, a resident of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh took us to a happy positive world despite staying away from family. It is noth- ing less than a home away from home for her as she is residing here for 18 years. Skinny Shanti Devi, whom Imetsecondwaslookingweak as she was stepping down the stairs but her conversation was clean and crisp. She is a residentof Biharandhasbeen putting up at Kashi for 20 yearsnow.About40peopleare staying here for 15 years. The Birla Ashram While neglected by authori- ties, widows of Birla Ashram here are lost in a state of desolation. In one of the many narrow by-lanes be- hind Kashi Vishwanath Tem- ple, stands the Birla Ashram with a narrow entrance gate. Faded walls of an old dam- aged haveli with tiny 10 rooms is the adobe for 10 wid- ows. The first widow I met here was Gita Agarwal from Kolkata, she gave up on her family after the wedding of her 4 daughters. Though un- educated she has a bold voice and is partially happy with the services here. These widows display a strong faith in routine and they follow it rigorously de- spite their falling health. Early in the morning, they take a dip in the Holy Ganga, braving the chill in the air, and start their daily chores. Most of the women here are a stickler for their priva- cy and do not entertain inter- actions from strangers. How- ever after much coaxing, they inform that some ran from their homes after their sons took all their money and property, some had failed to be useful for their families while a few were thrown out of their houses due to failing health. The deep scare visi- ble on their faces, frail voic- es, and tears rolling down their eyes narrates the unfor- tunate circumstances that have befallen them. Mata Anandmayi Ashram On visiting Mata Anandmayi Ashram, we found that their major focus was Sanskrit studies, preserving the old teaching of Mata Anadmayi, spiritual equality for women. Here we found women or devotees rekindling thoughts of Ma amongst people. Nepali Mandir Ashram Nearby Lalita Ghat is famous for housing the Nepali Man- dir, which was built by the King of Nepal almost 20 years ago. Set in this tranquil back- drop,isawidows’ashramthat is supported by the temple. After spending some days with these unfortunate wom- en, some important issues related to the social-econom- ical problem of the widows of Benaras came to the fore. Benaras can be considered as one of the rehabilitation hubs for these destitute wid- ows of Indian society. Wid- ows choose this place as their secure shelter! THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL O OM SHARMA The writer is a Class 12 student of The Newtown School, Kolkata (West Bengal) Varanasi is a city with more than 38,000 widows at its various ashrams and Widow Houses. It is the highest in any city after Vrindavan in India. Over the decade’s widows of Benaras has been considered an important research topic for social scientists and scholars of India and the world over. I as a student, indeed have my head held high, to be joining these learned scholars in trying to unravelling this mystery of the widows living in isolation. Putting my best foot forward in aid to help them I travelled the street of this holy town to know more about their lot! On the banks of the holy River Ganga, breathes Benaras also called Kashi/Varanasi, which is believed to be the oldest living city in the world. For centuries, the mystic of this place has been attracting pilgrims from across the globe. It is believed that widows in India ply to Varanasi to seek shelter in the abode of Lord Shiva ulabh International in 2013 adopted the widows of Varanasi and identified 150 widows who would be given `2,000 per month. “My idea is how to change thoughts, behaviour, and attitude of people of this country towards widows of India who are their mothers, sis- ters…,” said Dr Bindesh- war Pathak, founder of Sulabh International. SULABH INTERNATIONAL IN YEAR 2013 ADOPTED 150 WIDOWS, GIVES `2K/MONTH S PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia lVol3lIssueNo.41 l RNINO.GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Ex- press Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar-Bavla Highway, Tal. San- and, Dist. Ahmedabad. Publishedat D/3023rdFloorPlotNo.35Titanium Square,SchemeNo.2,ThaltejTaluka, Ghatlodiya,Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappahm Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiaahmedabad Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. Anita Hada New Delhi: The sus- pense still persists re- garding the assembly elections of five states includingUttarPradesh. The Election Commis- sionteamhasbeenasked byallthepartiesof Uttar Pradesh to conduct elec- tions on time. But in view of the rapid spread of corona virus infec- tion, a few days ago a judge of the Allahabad High Court appealed to the Prime Minister to postpone the election. After that Durga Shankar Mishra, a close official of the Prime MinisterfromDelhi,was sent back and made the Chief Secretary of the state. Because of this, it was being said that elec- tionsinthestatecanalso be postponed. But due to the compulsion of the presidentialelection,the election may not be post- poned. However, it is not that if the elections to these five states are post- poned, then the BJP will have any problem in get- ting its President. In the presidential election, the value of the vote of the MPs is equal to the value of the vote of the MLAs of all the states, where the BJP has an overwhelming majority . BJP is in government in four of these five states. But only Uttar Pradesh is important in terms of the number of MLAs. The value of the vote of MLAs in the Electoral College of Presidential elections is close to five and a half lakh, in which the value of the MLAs of Uttar Pradesh is 84 thousand and the value of the vote of the MLAs of the remaining four states is close to 20 thousand. If elections are not held in these states, then the required figure of majority will also be reduced. On the other hand, the value of the votes of 543 MPs in the Lok Sab- ha is a little more than three lakh 84 thousand, in which the govern- ment has more than two lakh 35 thousand votes. The value of the votes of Rajya Sabha MPs is close to one lakh 65 thousand, out of which about 77 thousand votes belong to the govern- ment. That is, out of the total five and a half lakh votes of Parliament, the government has three lakh 12 thousand votes with the government. The votes of the parties that indirectly support the government are apart from this fugure. Similarly, in the votes of MLAs, the BJP, its allies and the parties giving indirect support have a very clear ma- jority. So, postpone- ment of elections to five states will not af- fect the government's maths much in the presidential election. Punjab: Rift in Punjab Congress became evi- dent once again as state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that P u n j a b P r a d e s h Cong ress Committee chief Nav- jot Singh Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Min- ister of Punjab. Addressing a press conference, Randhawa said, Sidhu has some problem. I share old re- lations with his family. But ever since I have become the home min- ister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Minis- try, I will leave and of- fer it to him. Further commenting on the allegation by AAP that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Pun- jab government is not arresting SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, he said that the pictures and videos that surfaced of him offering prayers at Golden Temple in Am- ritsar is fake. As per my informa- tion, Bikram Singh Ma- jithia is not in Punjab. These are fake videos and pictures. If Vikram Singh Majithia is seen anywhere in Punjab, we will immediately arrest him. Our teams are searching him, he said. —ANI ADMINISTRATION SYSTEM COLLAPSED, IN LAST 5 YRS UNDER BJP RULE: RAWAT New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttara- khand, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday alleged that the state has witnessed a collapsed admin- istration system and rising unemployment under the lead- ership of three Chief Ministers in the last five years during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tenure. Speaking to ANI, here in New Delhi, Rawat said, “Uttarakhand has seen 3 CMs in the last 5 yeats under BJP rule. The ad- ministration system has collapsed. Unemployment is on rising.” “People are suffering from inflation, corruption has become a system of governance. It’s time to change the system,” added Rawat. Uttarakhand is due to go to the Assembly polls early this year. —ANI INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: All the peo- ple who changed the names of cities, roads, streets, railway sta- tions, districts etc. are silent on the matter that China changed the names of many places in a state of India and there is no statement, other than an official statement, warning China to be taught a les- son for such an act. For- eign Ministry Spokes- person Arindam Bagchi also said that Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an inte- gral part of India, noth- ing will happen with fabricated names. In fact, China changed the names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, while identifying these places on the basis of latitude and longitude and gave new names ac- cording to the Tibetan and Roman alphabets. Among the areas that China has renamed, eight are residential ar- eas, four are mountains, twoareriversandmoun- tain passes. Earlier in 2017, when the Doklam dispute was going on be- tween China and India, atthattimealsotheyhad changed the names of six places but it was not discussed much then. Right now, since there is a dispute with China in many places and it has made a new land border law, which has been im- plementedfromJanuary 1, there has been more discussion about chang- ing the names of 15 plac- es. India’s concern has increased with this new land border law. Just imagine how many places in India have been renamed so far. Names are being changed from Alla- habad to Faizabad and from Habibganj to Mughalsarai in the name of establishing Hindu identity and erasing the identity of Muslim history. But in one stroke, China chal- lenged the sovereignty of India. It claimed stake on one of our state and changed the names of its places. China has already been saying that Arunachal Pradesh is Southern Ti- betan, whose Chinese name is Zang Nan. But now going a step ahead, it has started changing the names of its places. This is not a merely a statement from China’s foreign ministry, to which India’s foreign ministry will respond. This is a decisive step, which must be coun- tered at the top level of the government. There should be increased pressure from India that China should fix the names of the places which have been changed. India did not do this in 2017, there China is being coura- geous now. If nothing is done even now, then China will strengthen its claim on the places whose names have been changed. India should immediately call the Chinese ambassador and give a warning in strict words. By law, diplomatic and busi- ness relations should end, but India cannot end business relations because the country’s economy is largely de- pendent on China. Chinese Checkers: A challenge for India's 'name changers'! CHINA UPS THE ANTE PUNJAB POLLS RANDHAWA CLAIMS SIDHU IS UPSET WITH HIM Sidhu has some problem. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, Sidhu is upset with me: Randhawa A Congress-BJP-Cong round trip for Punjab MLA in less than a week Chandigarh: BJP's lat- est Punjab recruit from the Congress has re- turned to his former party in what could be the fastest homecoming of an MLA in the state where elections are just months away . Balwinder Singh Lad- di,aCongressMLAfrom Hargobindpur, had joined the BJP six days ago. Last night, he re- joined the Congress in a small ceremony held by the party's Punjab in- charge Harish Chaud- hary and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Laddi's Twitter time- line is still fresh with congratulatory messag- es to him on joining the BJP . He has also retweet- ed a few of them. A lot of movement is happening as the elec- tions come closer. An- other Congress MLA, FatehJungSinghBajwa, the brother of senior party leader and MP Pratap Bajwa, joined the BJP recently . The BJP has also formed an alliance with former CM Captain Am- arinder Singh, who was earlier with the Con- gress. Amarinder Singh runs his own outfit now afterhelefttheCongress on bitter terms. The BJP , which had till now played second fiddle in Punjab to ex-al- ly Shiromani Akali Dal, has raised its stakes in the state and plans to go big in the elections. Advancing the race to lure voters with promises of freebies ahead of the upcoming state assem- bly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party is voted to power. Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylin- ders to homemakers every year. The state Congress chief also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing 12th class, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing 10th standard and Rs 5,000 to the others passing fifth grade. Sidhu’s promises virtually outdo those of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has prom- ised Rs 1,000 to all women in Punjab, besides up to 300 units of free domestic power every month if his party is voted to power in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Sidhu made these an- nouncements in a rally organised in Punjab’s Barnala district. Ad- dressing the rally, Sidhu made the promises while stressing the need for empowering women in the state. Women homemak- ers will be given Rs 2,000 per month and eight (LPG) cylinders free by the Punjab govern- ment, he said. SIDHU PROMISES RS 2,000 FOR HOMEMAKERS, 8 LPG CYLINDERS Balwinder Singh Laddi returned to the Congress from the BJP in six days. Prezpolltoremainunaffectedby postponementofAssemblypolls! IN THE COURTYARD New Delhi: The Cen- tre on Monday request- ed the SC to urgently hear a case relating to reservation of EWS category in NEET ad- missions for Post- Graduate medical courses. A Bench head- ed by Justice DY Chan- drachud said it would consult the Chief Jus- tice of India NV Ra- mana and see if a spe- cial bench can be con- stituted for hearing the case tomorrow or the day after. Solicitor General of India Tush- ar Mehta appearing for Centre told Justice Chandrachud, “There is some urgency .” Centre urges SC to hear EWS quota case Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Un- ion minister Narayan Rane, has approached the Bombay HC with an anticipatory bail plea in an attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month. Asperthecaselodged by the Kankavli police, one Santosh Parab, 44, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a man who knocked down the former’s mo- torbike with a car in Kankavli, heard the as- sailant telling another person in the car that “they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”. Rane moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail plea New Delhi: The Delhi HC has sought three terror suspects’ re- sponse on the plea of the NIA challenging trial court order reject- ing the extension of custody of accused in the JK terrorism case. The Delhi HC on Monday asked the three suspects to file a response on the NIA’s plea challenging a trial court order which re- jected the application filed by probe agency earlier seeking further extension of police custody of 3 accused. New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, whose ten- ure as the NCB’s Mum- bai Zonal director came to an end on December 31, will report to the Di- rector of DRI (Directo- rate of Revenue Intelli- gence) in Delhi from Monday . It was earlier in- formed that the top NCB officer, in spot- light since the arrest of Bollywood super- star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, had not sought an ex- tension of service. J-K TERRORISM TENURE ENDS HC seeks 3 terror suspects’ response Wankhede’s eventful stint with NCB ends New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted more time to Whatsapp and Face- book to file their re- sponse over notices is- sued to them by the Competition Commis- sion of India (CCI). The Division Bench was hearing the peti- tions of Whatsapp and Facebook challenging the single bench, which had dismissed their pleas challenging a CCI order for an in- vestigation into the messaging app’s new privacy policy. The court adjourned the matter for March 30, 2022. CCI NOTICES: HC GRANTS TIME TO FB,WHATSAPP New Delhi: The Su- preme Court on Mon- day declined a plea of the West Bengal gov- ernment challenging the order of the sin- gle-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court protecting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from any coercive ac- tion in criminal cases registered against him by the state po- lice. A Bench of Jus- tices DY Chandra- chud and AS Bopanna told the West Bengal government’s counsel that it has already dealt with a similar matter earlier. “Par- ties would be gov- erned by the order which was passed by this court on 13 De- cember 2021”. SC declines Suvendu Adhikari’s plea New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed four new judges in the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts. Accord- ing to a statement is- sued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana ap- pointed Aniruddha Roy as judge of Cal- cutta High Court. Prez appoints judges for Calcutta, Bombay HCs
  7. 7. INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar: Two terror- ists including a wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultra Salim Parray were killed in two encoun- ters with security forc- es in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said. “Srinagar police neu- tralised dreaded terror- ist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Par- ray,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said. He said details of the operationwillbeshared later. Another encounter broke out between the ultras and security forc- es at nearby Gasu vil- lage,policeofficialssaid. “An unidentified mili- tant has been killed in theoperationwhichwas going on till reports last came in,” the officials said adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained. —PTI Dreaded LeT ultra eliminated in gunfight ENCOUNTERS IN JK Jawans after an encounter in Srinagar. —PHOTO BY ANI INDIAN HC IN PAK FACILITATES RETURN OF INDIANS, NORI VISA HOLDERS Islamabad: Indian High Commission in Pakistan is facili- tating the return of 47 Indian nationals, 15 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders and travel of 04 Saudi, 07 Nepalese and 146 Pakistan nationals. “@Indi- ainPakistan is facilitating return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022,” tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan. JK SET TO HAVE DISTRICT-LEVEL GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir will soon become the first Union Territory to have a district-level Good Governance Index, Union minister Jiten- dra Singh announced on Sunday. Singh said the Centre will set up the index and the department of administrative reforms and public grievances will carry out this task in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government. ‘Spell of rain expected in northwest India this week’ New Delhi: Overcast weather, lower than normal day tempera- tures, and widespread rain is expected in northwest India till January 9, the India Meteorological Depart- ment said as a western disturbance in the Him- alayas is likely to affect the weather in the re- gion from Monday . Under the influence of the disturbance, widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand this week. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in the region. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely in Punjab, Hary- ana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated thun- derstorm activity is also expected. “We are expecting widespread rains in northwest India and parts of central India till January 9 with chances of heavy rain on January 5 and 6, and January 8 and 9. Due to two intense western disturbances back to back, day temperatures may be lower than nor- mal and there is likely to be an overcast sky. Night temperatures are likely to be above nor- mal. There is likely to be widespread rain in Delhi also on January 5 and 7. Due to the effect of the second distur- bance, there will be rainfall and hailstorm in Telangana, Vidarb- ha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD. Under the influence of another active west- ern disturbance from January 7 to 9, rainfall or snowfall activity to increase in the western Himalayan region.— PTI Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —FILE PHOTO Malik clarifies his statement on Modi New Delhi: Home Min- ister Amit Shah meant no disrespect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Gov- ernor Satya Pal Malik clarified hours after a video — that shows him making contradictory remarks — went viral, and the Opposition latched on this. Malik, 75, has been a vehement critic of the BJP over farmers’ is- sues. A video that shows him talking about his recent meeting with the PM was widely shared. “When I recently went to meet the PM over the farmers’issues,Ipicked up a fight within five minutes... I told him 500 people have died... He asked — ‘Have they died for me?’” “I told him yes, since you are the king. Any- way, I ended up having a fight with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and so I did,” he is heard saying in the clip. Exports surge 37% in Dec; variant can’t hit businesses: Min New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Go- yal on Monday said that India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump from December 2020. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said, India is well on its way to achieving an export target of $400 billion. Goyal said that the Omi- cron will be a short- term disruption on businesses, adding that supply chains activities will con- tinue at full speed. Amid Covid surge, over 40L teens inoculated on Day 1 of vax drive New Delhi: Vaccina- tion of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Mon- day. Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on Day 1, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavi- ya said. On a day 33,750 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and Omicron cases contin- ued to rise, reaching the 1,700-mark. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, ac- cording to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. The Drugs Controller Gen- eral of India granted emergency use authori- sation to indigenously- developed Bharat Bio- tech’s Covaxin for chil- dren above 12 years with certain conditions. The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18, a day af- ter the process began. In Delhi, vaccination for children in Delhi be- gan at 159 government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools. There are at least 1.01 million children be- tween the ages of 15 to 18 years in Delhi who are eligible to get the shot, according to data shared by the Central government. The drive will be expanded Tues- day in a “camp mode” at private schools with more than 500 students. Teenagers were of- fered flowers, pens and masks after taking the jabs in Pune, while the Mumbai civic body launched a free inocula- tion drive for the chil- dren, as inoculation for the 15-18 age group be- gan in Maharashtra. GOA SEES COVID SPIKE AFTER NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS, POSITIVITY RATE AT 10.7% New Delhi: Goa recorded a massive jump in coronavirus cases on Monday, at 388, with over 10 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive. The coast state now has 1,671 ac- tive cases. The huge spike in Covid cases has prompted the state government to impose curbs, including night curfew, to control the spread of the virus. A night curfew will be imposed soon. “We deliberated on various ways to ensure we don’t take any knee-jerk decision ensure that citizens as well as tourists coming to Goa are safe,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted. UNEMPLOYMENT RISES TO FOUR-MONTH HIGH AMID COVID UPTICK New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate rose to a four-month high in December as some States imposed fresh virus curbs to staunch surging case numbers. The jobless rate increased to 7.91 per cent last month, from 7 per cent in November, rising in both urban and rural areas, according to the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm. NO EXPIRED VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN INDIA: CENTRE New Delhi: Media reports claiming that expired vac- cines are being adminis- tered in India are false and misleading, stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release on Monday. “There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being admin- istered in India under its vaccination programme. This is false and is based on incomplete information,” the statement said. HIGHLIGHTS z Bihar: Over 100 doctors in Patna test positive for Covid-19 in 2 days z `1.15 crore penalty, 45 FIRs registered for defying Covid norms: Delhi govt z Karnataka Cabinet to discuss long-term measures: Bommai z HC allows Moser Baer bank fraud accused Shivani to travel abroad for vaccine booster dose z 91% Covid Cases Asymptomatic, No ICU Case: Mumbai Civic Body Chief z Centre Allows 50% Staff Below Under Secretary-Level To Work From Home z Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham his wife test Covid-19 positive z Bihar’s first genome sequencing becomes functional z 3 cops among 14 attendees to CM Nit- ish’s Janta Darbar test positive for Covid-19 z Jharkhand imposes Covid restrictions till January 15 Twenty-three resident doctors of a top hospital in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 over the span of a week, even as the national capital is reeling under a sharp spike in cases. The medics at Safdarjung hospital have mild symptoms. 23 DOCS OF DELHI TEST+VE IN A WEEK AS CASES SPIRAL A boy receives a dose of vaccine at Ernakulam General Hospital, in Kochi on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI INDIAN COAST GUARD OPERATIONS SAVE SEVEN STRANDED FISHERMEN Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard successfully coordinated and rescued seven stranded fishermen of IFB SREE 190 nautical miles away from Chen- nai on January 2, 2022. The rescue operations began on December 31, 2021. Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft identified and located the boat. The fishing boat was reportedly adrift due to engine failure. It is presently being towed by another fish- ing boat back to Chennai. WANT ARRESTS, SAY WOMEN LISTED FOR ‘AUCTION’ ON BULLI BAI APP New Delhi: Last week, Muslim women targeted by an app called ‘Bulli Bai’ took to social media to raise their voices. They said that photographs of hundreds of Muslim women had been uploaded on the app on open-source platform GitHub. The group behind the app collected photos of Muslim women from their social media accounts and encouraged people to participate in their “auction”, the women said. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that an investigation was underway. CRUCIAL READ CHINA UNFURLS FLAG IN GALWAN, OPPOSITION SLAMS BJP-LED GOVT New Delhi: Just as the new year began, China laid claim to Galwan Valley once again by unfurling its national flag on January 1. Videos of the event were put out by various Chinese government mouthpieces. Global Times tweeted, “In the Galwan Valley near the border with #India, under the characters “Never yield an inch of land,” PLA soldiers send new year greet- ings to Chinese people on January 1, 2022.” Shen Shiwei, a Chinese state-affiliated media representa- tive, tweeted, “China’s national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022. This national flag is very special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing.” Opposition grabbed the opportu- nity to train their guns on the BJP-led government. ‘1 WOMAN IN PANEL OF 31’: PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI ON MARRIAGE AGE BILL New Delhi: Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised concerns over the make-up of a commit- tee that is looking into a bill for raising the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chair- man Venkaiah Naidu, Ms Chaturvedi said that the committee of 31 MPs deliberating on a bill of huge significance for women has only one woman member-West Bengal MP Sushmita Dev. I am writing this letter to you as a concerned Member of Parliament. ‘IMRAN’S NEW PAK?’: EX-WIFE’S BARB AFTER ALLEGED FIRING ON CAR Islamabad: Reham Khan, activist and former wife of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, has slammed him over the country’s law and order situation after her car was allegedly fired at last night. In a series of tweets, Reham asked if this is “Imran Khan’s new Pakistan”. She wrote that she had “just changed” the vehicle and that her secretary and driver were in the car. “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! Commuters travel amid a light spell of rain. Telangana BJP president held in Karimnagar Karimnagar: Telanga- na BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by Karim- nagar police on Sunday eveningduringaprotest, informed local police. The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar de- manding the resolution of teachers’ problems in the state. The arrest of Telan- gana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly con- demnable and amounts to the murder of democ- racy. He was staging a protest following all protocols in his office. Shah discusses threats from terror groups New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday re- viewed the country’s prevailing security sit- uation and emerging challenges that include threats from global ter- ror organisations, illic- it use of cyberspace and “movement of foreign terrorist fighters”. This was the first such high-level meet- ing, chaired by Mr Shah and attended by the top brass of the country’s security and intelli- gence apparatus, in the new year. Amit Shah during a security review meeting, through virtual conference in New Delhi on Monday.
  8. 8. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: India’s manufac- turing sector activities mod- erated in December but out- put remained in the growth territory, amid slower rise in sales and new orders, even as business sentiment was dampened by concerns sur- rounding supply-chain dis- ruptions, COVID-19 and infla- tionary pressures, a monthly survey said on Monday . The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufac- turing PMI eased to 55.5 in Dec, from November’s ten- month high of 57.6. The Dec data pointed to a “substan- tial, albeit slower, rises in sales and output”, the survey said, adding that the latest quarterly reading was at 56.3, its highest since the final quarter of fiscal year 2020/21. The December PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the sixth straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 de- notes contraction. —PTI New Delhi: Customers of Fino Payments Bank will be able to receive remittance money sent from overseas as it has been granted approval by the RBI to offer the inter- national money transfer ser- vice. Fino Bank has received the RBI approval to com- mence the international re- mittance business under the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS), bank said. The lender will undertake inward cross-border money transfer activities in associa- tion with an overseas princi- pal, the details of which are being worked out. The customer segment of Fino Bank at the middle of the pyramid is targeted to families of many of the peo- ple working in foreign coun- tries, Fino Bank said. The money remitted by family members abroad can now be directly withdrawn at the nearest micro-ATM or Aadhaar-enabled payment services-enabled Fino Bank’s merchant point. —PTI Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial losses and closed on a positive note in the first trading session of 2022 on Mon- d a y , t r a c k i n g posi- tive domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.35 against the greenback and wit- nessed an intra-day high of 74.25 and a low of 74.47. The domestic unit finally settled at 74.26 (provision- al) against the US dollar, register- ing a gain of 3 paise over its pre- vious close. —PTI New Delhi: India’s Future Re- tail has asked a New Delhi court to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal, arguing that India’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future. Amazon successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in debt- laden Future to block the In- dian retailer’s attempt to sell retail assets to a rival, alleg- ing breach of certain con- tracts. But the Indian antitrust body, the Competition Com- mission of India, in December suspended the 2019 deal say- ing Amazon suppressed infor- mation while seeking approv- als. The long-running dispute is being heard by a Singapore arbitration panel, but both sides have been fighting paral- lel cases in Indian courts to enforce or overrule certain decisions taken by the arbitra- tor. In the latest Future Retail filing in New Delhi, the com- pany argues that since the 2019 deal no longer has anti- trust approval, it has “no legal existence” in India and Ama- zon can no longer assert any of its rights. The “continuation of the entire arbitration proceed- ings is a perpetuation of ille- gality,” Future said in its fil- ing dated Dec. 31. The case will likely be heard by the court later. The filing also showed that Future’s appeal to the Delhi High Court comes after the Singapore arbitration panel did not agree to its immediate demands to terminate the pro- ceedings, saying arguments would continue this month. A source with direct knowl- edge said Amazon had told the Singapore arbitrator in De- cember that the CCI’s suspen- sion of the 2019 deal does not mean the transaction is void, as the watchdog has allowed Amazon to reapply for clear- ances. —Agencies Future asks HC to declare Amazon arbitration illegal Manufacturing PMI at 55.5 in Dec Fino Payments Bank’s global service gets nod Rupee settles 3 paise up at 74.26/US Dollar Sensex soars 929 pts to reclaim 59K-mark Mumbai: The Indian equity market kicked off 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex surging over 900 points to reclaim the 59,000-level. Starting off the ses- sion confidently, the BSE gauge further strengthened its gains as the trade progressed and went to hit the day’s high of 59,266.39. It fi- nally ended 929.40 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 59,183.22. Likewise, the NSE Nifty soared 271.65 points or 1.57 per cent to settle at 17,625.70. Among the promi- nent gainers on the Sensex chart were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank -- rising as much as 3.50 per cent. —PTI SAYING BRIEFLY AUDI INDIA POSTS 2-FOLD RISE IN RETAIL SALES CONTRACT FOR HALDIA TERMINAL AWARDED WASTE-TO-ENERGY: RAM TO INVEST 15K CR RELIANCE BECOMES PROMOTER IN SWREL New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday reported a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021. The company had sold 1,639 units in 2020. The uptick was propelled by these electric cars -- e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range along with A- sedans, Audi India said in a statement. Other models, sedans A4 and A6 along with SUVs Q2, Q5 and Q8 remained volume sellers for the brand, while the RS and S performance cars continued strong demand and a good order bank for 2022, it added. —PTI New Delhi: The government on Monday said that a contract has been awarded for the Haldia inland waterway terminal and the jetty will be operational soon for sending Exim and inland cargo to Pandu terminal in Guwahati connecting the Northeast with Kolkata via the National Waterway 2. This will provide an alterna- tive to the Chicken Neck route for easy and cost effective movement of cargo to and from the Northeast to foreign countries and to other states of India. —PTI Chennai: Ram Charan -- the little- known Chennai-based chemicals trader which, of late, has been developing technologies and equipment to convert industrial and municipal waste into energy that leave no residues -- is invest- ing `15,000 crore to set up two such manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu and Guajrat, a top company official has said. —PTI New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Monday said that Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) has become its promoter post payment of balance `1,583 crore for acquisition of 25.90 per cent equity in it. With this transaction, RNESL and other group firms together hold over 40 per cent stake in SWREL. —PTI India waiting for global sugar prices to rise Oct-Dec sugar output up 4.74%: NFCSFL New Delhi: Indian sugar mills are still waiting for global sug- ar prices to rise to enter into further export deals, industry body ISMA said on Monday. Owing to fall in global prices of raw sugar, not many export contracts happened in the last one month or so. “Since almost nine months are left for the cur- rent season, mills are still waiting for the opportune time to enter into further export contracts,” ISMA added. —PTI New Delhi: The country’s sug- ar production is estimated to have risen by 4.75%to 115.70 lakh tonne during the October- December period of the 2021-22 season, sugar cooperatives body NFCSFL said on Monday . Sugar output stood at 110.45 lakh tonne in the same pe- riod of 2020-21 sea- son. Sugar season runs from October to September. About 491 mills had crushed 1227.17 lakh tonne of sug- arcane as on Dec 31, 2021. —PTI SUGAR TURNS BITTER New Delhi: SBI Mutual Fund on Monday launched a CPSE Bond Plus SDL index fund, an open-ended targeted maturity index fund investing in the con- stituents of the Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 index. The new fund, which tracks the state development loans (SDL) Sept 2026 50:50, opened on Mon- day and closes on January 17. The scheme seeks to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the secu- rities as represented by the un- derlying index. The new fund is suitable for investors who are seeking income over the target maturity period and safer fixed income av- enues. —PTI SBI MF launches CPSE Bond Plus SDL index fund Amazon has long argued that Future violated terms of its 2019 deal in deciding to sell retail assets to Reliance
  9. 9. Don’t let your struggles define you, be beyond them, have a life that is separate from them. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT First India Bureau Rajkot: Around 147 pri- mary school students are studying in shops and godowns in a com- mercial building in Dhoraji town of Rajkot. There are no facilities like benches, school playgrounds, and even blackboards are limit- ed. Yet, this school has been functioning from this building for dec- ades. Several requests for a new school build- ing finally received a nod, only for the stu- dents to wait one more academic year for its construction to happen. School number 14’s classes I to VIII stu- dents are studying sit- ting on the ground in shops, godowns, with no ventilators and doors. More than one class runs in one space that can hardly accom- modate 50 students if they sitting maintain- ing social distancing. The school principal said, after making sev- eral written requests to the District Education Officer (DEO), request- ing for a new building, they finally received a nod recently . But the construction will take onemoreacademicyear. Dhoraji’s sitting MLA Lalit Vasoya claims to have raised the issue even in the state assembly last year, but the state govern- ment lent a deaf ear. DEO DR Saradva said that he had sent numer- ous requisitions to the Sarva Sikshan Abhiyan (SSA) to approve funds for the new school building, based on the principal’s requests. The persistence paid off! An approval has come just recently for a newschoolbuildingand, the SSA has invited ten- dersfortheconstruction. But it will take one more academic year to com- pletethegroundplustwo structures. In the new building, students of school numbers 4 and 14 will study together. First India Bureau Amreli: Two months ago, the forest depart- ment fished out a lion’s decomposed body from an unattended well. On searching the body, the forest department found 10 nails while the rest were missing. Now, locals are making base- less allegations that the forest department has failed to trace the miss- ing nails. Deputy Conservator of Forests (Gir-East) Dr Anshuman (IFS) told First India that two months ago, on a farm- er’s information, a li- on’s decayed body was fished out from an abandoned well from the Dhundhavana vil- lage, Khambha Taluka in Amreli district. Af- ter fishing out the body, officials found only 10 fingers had nails. To find the missing nails officials, decided to pull out the water from the well. But rains stalled their plans. The officer said that because the lion’s body was decomposed the possibility, that nails might have gotten stuck in the mud of the well can’t be ruled out. He has also ruled out any possibility of nail smuggling or incidents of poaching since there is no evidence connecting it. Locals who have raised the issue are al- leging lion’s nails are being sold for Rs1 to 2 lakh. But there is a lack of evidence to support their claims, said sourc- es from the department. Bhavesh Barot Himmatnagar: A man who kidnapped and sexually assault- ed a minor with the promise of marriage was sentenced to life term till death by the Protection of Chil- dren from Sexual Of- fences (POCSO) court in Sabarkantha. According to the prosecution Vijay Bharat Nayak, a farm labourer working at a farm near Laloda in Idar had kidnapped a minorof anotherfarm labourer working at a nearby farm with the promise of marriage. After the kidnapping, the predator took her to various places and sexually assaulted her. A complaint filed by the victim’s father at Idar police station led to the arrest of the ac- cused. He was then booked under IPC Sec- tions 363,366,376 and with provisions of the POCSO act. Based on the evi- dence placed by the prosecution led by as- sistant public prose- cutor PJ Soni and on the deposition of the victim’s father, the additional sessions court of TS Brahmb- hatt convicted the ac- cused under charges of kidnapping, rape and POCSO charges. The accused is sen- tenced to life impris- onment till death. Court has also an- nounced a compensa- tion of Rs6 lakh for the victim. While on bail, the accused had commit- ted another similar crime and was booked again under POCSO charges. Con- sidering his sexual perversity, the POC- SO court showed no mercy. First India Bureau Surat: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Amaroli-Kosad Awas in Surat on New Year’s eve. The accused dragged the minor into his house while she was downstairs searching for her cousin and alleg- edly raped her. She screamed, but the voice could not reach her par- ents. However, police have registered an of- fence under the charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexu- al Offences Act. Investi- gations have begun. In his statement, the victim’s father said that at the time of the crime, he was on duty—night shift. The four-year-old girl and his wife were alone at home. His wife hadsentthechildtofetch her cousin, who lived be- low their flat. The girl then went missing. However, during an hour-long search, they came to know that the victim was in his house. The mother screamed but, the door was locked from inside. They forced opened the door and found the injured girl on the floor. Amaroli police said that the accused Ak- bar Usman Rai works in a paan shop in Va- dodara. On New Year’s eve, he had come to meet his friend, the victim’s father. First India Bureau Surat: The stu- dents of a private college have de- cided to spread awareness among people to wear masks by holding placards and giv- ing them roses. They also distrib- uted free masks to motorists and pe- destrians who were not following the guidelines. A team of 125 students with a college professor are creating awareness in are- as including Ath- wa Gate and Anu- vrat Dwar. DRB College Professor Dr Indu Trivedi said, “For the last two-three days, we have sug- gested that all stu- dents coming to the college campus wear masks. It was also taken very se- riously by the stu- dents. All the stu- dents in our col- lege are following the nCoV SOP. Af- ter our students, we are now trying to educate and make the people aware of nCoV norms by forming different teams. There is a need to get serious now and once again wear masks. Oth- erwise, the condi- tion will worsen.” Government primary school functioning from shops and godowns for decades in Dhoraji of Rajkot district. 147 KIDS STUDY IN A COMMERCIAL BUILDING Primary students in Dhoraji study in shops and godowns as the school building will take one more year to develop Allegations of lion’s missing nails are baseless: DCF Gir Man gets life term till death under POCSO Act Four-yr-old’s rape accused, arrested SETTING AN EXAMPLE Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat President Gopal Italia and party leader Isudan Gadhvi in their media address in Ahmedabad on Monday (inset), declared that Gadhvi would surrender himself to the Info City police station for further inquiries in the ongoing liquor charges case. —PHOTOS BY HANIF SINDHI Pvt college students spread awareness on nCoV SOP Chandra responded by expressing gratitude to Gehlot for his ‘aashirwad’ Anita Hada Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is one of the rare politicians who observe a person not only on the basis of public percep- tion, but going several steps ahead and under- standing how an indi- vidual is as regards their nature and true self. Even though he keeps busy in the devel- opment of the state, sources close to him re- veal that he keeps an eye on the issues raised by media and knows good journalists like the back of his hand. In this connection, on Monday, while interact- ing with media person- nel, CM Gehlot lauded andappreciated,withan open heart, First India’s channel head Jagdeesh Chandra and made en- couraging comments on his style of work. In re- turn, Chandra respond- ed by expressing grati- tude to Gehlot for his ‘aashirwad’. “Ithastobesaidabout him that he is a ‘master’. He effectively answers all the questions raised by journalists in his New JC Show. He is a major player,” Gehlot said, and further added, “I used to observe that he would land in a flight with the PM at 4 in the morningandat6AM,he would leave in another flightwiththeVice-Pres- ident. Therefore, there must be something spe- cial about him. In 10 years he has travelled around the world with thePresident,Vice-Pres- ident and PM.” “It is difficult to find such a person. He does not hide his limitations, which is a rare quality. When we travel by planes, he would get the nearby seats booked in advance. There is much to learn from him. You all should learn. He sends flower bouquets wherever you are. One thing has to be said that he can impress anyone and everyone,” Gehlot said in appreciation. The Chief Minister also lauded the crisp, brief news (patti) that was started by Chan- dra. “He is a master of these pattis. He was in ETV , then Zee and now First India, only he knows where he will head next. He knows in advance where and what he has to do,” a smiling Gehlot said. Gehlot’s words of appreciation for FI’s Editor-in-Chief Jagdeesh Chandra Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot FI Editor-in-Chief Jagdeesh Chandra
  10. 10. AHMEDABAD, TUESDAY JANUARY 4, 2022 he Fashion Connectsetthe bar high with the completion of its very suc- cessful previ- ous seasons. The Fashion Connect season 11 will be held on March 12 at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai.Season9wasalso held in Dubai and was greatly appreciated by one and all. With the huge re- sponse and netizens go- ing gaga over the exem- plary lineup and digital readiness, the first in- ternational Fashion Connect scored an amazing win over the fashion industry . Jagdeesh Chandra unveiled the poster of Fashion Connect Sea- son 11 on December 4 at the Leela Palace, Jaipur. Hesaid,“ Afterthegrand successof theFirstMiss India/Teen 2021 held at Novotel Goa on October 30, First India has come up with another mag- nificent season. Along with our endeavour to showcase the beauty and talent of charismat- icladies,withSeason11, we also strive to empow- er women by transform- ing them into stronger individuals who are aware of their creden- tials. This pageant will be a great contributor to the welfare of society , while also working in thefashionanden- tertainment in- dustry . I congrat- ulate the entire team.” Featuring a rooftop pool, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai of- fers modern rooms. It fea- tures 4 restau- rants and bars reflecting the journey of the great Arab explorer with tastes from around the world. The spacious rooms feature a mod- ern,Moroccan-inspired décor. Each comes with a flat-screen TV and a mini-bar. All rooms are en-suite with a bathtub andwalk-inrain- forest shower. Free WiFi is available for guests. 09 We’re proud to announce that this is the second time we will hostThe Fashion Con- nect event at the Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel.Their team hosted an amazing show in 2021, where many attendees from Dubai shared the same enjoyment with this ex- travagant and glamorous event.This year, we’re thrilled to welcome back and host this event with even greater achievements and memories to take with us. —MARLON ABEYAKOON General Manager After the amazing success of Fashion Connect season 9 at Dubai in March 2021, we are pleased to announce that Season 11 of this mega fashion show will once again be held at the Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai.We promise you an even better show and this year with the second season of Luxury Lifetsyle Awards teamed with the first ever First India Queen of Cosmos, 2022 is going to grander than ever with these flagship events. —JAGDEESH CHANDRA CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India I am very much excited for the Fashion Connect Season 11 and every time we set a new benchmark. I’m sure this season will be bigger and better than the previous ones.The best part of it is that we have a legendary designer SuneetVarma as our grand finale designer.This is also a very good time to do a show in Dubai because the whole world is looking at Dubai Expo. —LOKESH SHARMA Show Director It’s not easy to do an event or a Fashion Show abroad, outside your own country. And we are not only doing, Fashion Con- nect, but we are also doing our interna- tional pageant calledThe Queen of Cos- mos along with Luxury Lifestyle awards. So basically if you see there are 3 events in Dubai and something so massive, something so big could only be possible with the support of Jagdeesh Chandra. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed, wanting that COVD should settle down in our coun- try and UAE as well and there shouldn’t be many cases.We also have film actress Daisy Shah on board. She’ll be joining us as well, and we have Salman Khan’s cos- tume designer, Ashley Robello on board. Looking forward to a great time.” —RISHEE MIGLANI Brand Ambassador www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia FASHION CONNECT SEASON 11 WANTS MORE Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai is all set to host the Fashion Connect Season 11 to be held on March 12, 2022! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com T Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai Fashion Connect season 9 File photos Hotel Team
  11. 11. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y AKSHARA KHANNA, Blogger LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 Some positive changes can be expected on the home front. This seems a good day for job seekers. New avenues for earning open up as you get more determined. Fitness through extra efforts is assured for the deskbound. Chances of making an exciting plan with lover is possible. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A family youngster may do you proud. A business trip is indicated. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front will bear fruits. You may need to speed up things on the academic front to remain ahead. On the social front, the day finds you in your element. ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Success is foretold on the academic front. Your reputation may boost your image on the social front. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. Spend time with family. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is possible. With good networking, a prized posting can be yours Those trying to get back their money will succeed. A healthy phase of life begins for some. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Your happiness is in your hands. Spouse may need her space, respect that. This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs. Financially, no problems are foreseen. Much fun is in store on the social front. Those in love with the adventures may chase the excitement very soon. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 Those fond of travelling may get their chance soon. This is the time when you enjoy yourself with a new group of friends or colleagues. A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. Those in business will soon get a chance to make profits. Spending time with lover proves most fulfilling. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 Professionals will be able to give their best in a new situation. Financially, this day may prove lucky for you, so go ask for the raise that is keeping you on tenterhooks. Don’t take any chances with your health. You will succeed in putting your stagnant love life back on the track. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 You may take up some- one’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Remaining on the good side of those who matter on the academic front will help you achieve much. Good tidings of well wishers will keep you going on professional front. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 You may wait for someone’s invitation for a trip. Tenant troubles are foreseen for some house owners. You will find family life more than fulfilling. A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. Appreciation is in store for some homemakers. A professional victory is yours if you play your cards well today. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 You will have to be focussed on the academic front. You may get busy organising something on social front. Put your ideas into action to prove yourself. A party may be thrown in your honour at work. Your good performance may be noticed by higher ups. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You will manage to achieve what you had aimed for on the academic front. A celebration can find you in your element today. Praise and honour are likely to greet you in something that you have managed to achieve. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva YOUR FOOD, YOUR FOOD, LIFESTYLE AND LIFESTYLE AND YOUR HEART YOUR HEART t has been known for a long that specif- ic foods and nu- trients can em- power your heart against many diseases includ- ing myocardial infarc- tion. But it is also a fact of life that people don’t adhere to a bland diet for long especially dur- ing their youth which is actually the time that future heart dis- eases start taking their r o o t s . People who are health conscious mostly go for specific nutrientsordietwhich, again, is not sustaina- ble for the whole life. A better option is to cre- ate a diet pattern rath- er than a specific diet or nutrition supple- ment. The first impor- tant action is to bal- ance calorie intake as per the need of a per- son according to sphere and type of work - the calorie requirement of an office worker is very different from that of a construction worker. A work-related calorie in- take also helps main- tain weight and gener- al fitness. The second impor- tant step is to go for sea- sonal and different va- rieties of fruits and vegetables. These natu- ral products for great heart health should prompt us to protect and promote the tree population. This would be a mutually benefi- cial coexistence main- ly for the human race. Avoid refined grain products. Go for whole- grain foods as they pro- tect your heart, are more nutritious and help in maintaining weight. Whole-grain foods digest better as well. Your major source of protein should be of vegetarian origin in form of pulses, leg- umes, low-fat dairy, nuts, and fish. In non- vegetarian foods, avoid processed meat, prefer lean meat. It is always benefi- cial to avoid tropical oils like palm oil. Go for cold-pressed sunflower, sesame oil, mustard, and extra virgin olive oil. Overall, oil intake should be the bare min- imum as per present- day lifestyle. Repeated heating of the oil is a big NO. Foods with added sugars including sweet- ened beverages should always be denied for the sake of your heart as well as overall health. As far as the salt intake is con- cerned, it should be a low salt diet. Some peo- ple including many physicians go over- board and stop salt in- take totally. This may lead to low sodium lev- els in the blood which is a very serious condi- tion and may cause brain damage and even death. Similarly, those who love alcohol should also go for mod- eration. If you can tolerate chili pepper, then is would be a fine addi- tion to your food. Cap- saicin in chili peppers is anti-in- flam- matory, an- tiox- i d a n t , blood glu- cose regu- lator, and anti-cancer agent. A good chutney with garlic is bliss, es- pecially during winter. In summary, the better heart-protecting foods are - green leafy vegetables, yellow veg- etables, whole grains, fruits, tea, and coffee in moderation. The foods that harm your heart are refined grains, red meat, processed meat, deep-fried foods and sugary beverages. Finally, what mat- ters most is your atti- tude towards life. A tendency to accu- mulate at the cost of living a natural and vi- brant life, monotonous routine, being a work- horse, anger, greed, hate, poor sleep, overexertion and even excessive ex- ercise are other factors that put a strain on your heart. A b l i s s f u l and con- tented life with the moderate but continu- ous progress of living standards is, perhaps, the best option. DR RAM AWATAR SHARMA ramawatarf132@gmail.com I “A BETTER OPTION IS TO CREATE A DIET PATTERN RATHER THAN A SPECIFIC DIET OR NUTRITION SUPPLEMENT.” GEMINI TAURUS CANCER is a very serious condi- tion and may cause brain damage and even death. Similarly, those who love alcohol should also go for mod- If you can tolerate chili pepper, then is would be a fine addi- tion to your food. Cap- saicin in chili peppers is anti-in- flam- tiox- lator, and anti-cancer better heart-protecting foods are - green leafy vegetables, yellow veg- etables, whole grains, fruits, tea, and coffee in moderation. The foods that harm your heart are refined grains, red meat, processed meat, deep-fried foods and sugary beverages. Finally, what mat- ters most is your atti- tude towards life. A tendency to accu- horse, anger, greed, hate, poor sleep, overexertion and even excessive ex- ercise are other factors that put a strain on your heart. A b l i s s f u l and con- the best option.
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 11 HAIDER Haider is a must-watch, as it has a phenomenal story, which is backed up by amazing performanc- es by actors. Shahid shines in this movie, it is his best performance as of now. Haider, the protagonist re- turns to Jammu and Kashmir when the state is bedevilled by a violent insurgen- cy . He seeks closure regarding his father’s disappearance, but the state’s politics overpower him. Set amidst the insurgen- cy-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civil- ian disappearances, Haider is a modern- day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Haider was the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. MAQBOOL Maqbool is a 2004 Indian crime drama film starring Late Actor Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Pankaj Kapur is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. Maqbool, an underworld don’s hench- man, falls in love with his boss’s lover, Nimmi, who prompts him to kill the don and become the next frontrunner. The plot of the film is based on that of Mac- beth about events and characterisation. “Maqbool” is one of those rare films which just didn’t warm to despite its quality. The writing is a surprising adap- tation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to modern-day India. OMKARA Omkara is a renovation of William Shakespeare’s Othello set in the Indian farms. Half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla played by Ajay Devgan abducts his lady love from her family. A conspiracy, how- ever, forms against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi a pro- motion and appoints Kesu played by Vivek Oberoi as his lieutenant, Langda feels betrayed and plots revenge. Dark theme, robust language, rigid script, in- tensely executed drama sequences, that’s Omkara. 7 KHOON MAAF The film tells the story of a Fatale Su- sanna played by Priyanka Chopra who is hungry for love and will go to any extent to find it in its purest form. In her quest for the perfect man, she gets married sev- eral times as each of her husbands dies mysteriously. The movie is based on Rus- kin Bond’s book Sussana’s Seven Hus- bands. It is knitted gorgeously and pours the aroma of precise acting. THE BLUE UMBRELLA Binya – a small girl from the hills. Few tourists’ gift Binya a blue umbrella and she gains immense popularity. However, Nandakishore played by Pankaj Kapoor, the only shopkeeper in their village, tries to get his hands on her umbrella. The main theme of the very sober story is to keep others happy by doling out the things that you love most. It is tough to renounce the things that we love. BRINGING PAGES TO LIFE IN A RECENT INTERVIEW, FILMMAKER VISHAL BHARDWAJ REVEALED THAT HE WILL BE ADAPTING AGATHA CHRISTIE‘S NOVELS INTO FILMS. THE FILMMAKER HAS PREVIOUSLY SUCCESSFULLY RECONSTRUCTED CLASSIC LITERATURE INTO MARVELLOUS HITS, LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF HIS WORKS PARTH cityfirst@firstindia.co.in One movie One movie at a time... at a time...
  13. 13. 12 CITY BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Q. How does it feel as you look back on your journey? Music has always been a very deep integral part of my life, the strongest form of addiction, and I love to re- main high in it. Q. What was your initial step, how did it all begin? Have always had an affinity for music, the beat the rhythm the sound ever since I was a child, when I was in school was part of the Brass band played the Trumpet Sliding Trombone; and it was a wonderful feeling to be able to play music for the first time. In 1969 I moved to Jaipur and formed a band called The trends. At that time we were influenced by the area of Rock and British acts such as Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin etc. In the 1970s we renamed the band to keep up with the times called it Desert wolfs. We have also played Charlie Rich's song Behind Closed Doors at the Lilypool for Raj Mata Sahab Gayatri Devi. Though 1980 was like a time turner to my life, I moved out of the country to Yemen where I played western/Yemen music at the Taj Sheba. Q. Talk to us about your fa- vourite artists and your source of inspiration. Mick Jagger from the rolling stones and Tom Fogerty from the CCR have inspired me a lot. Q. One such moment shared on stage or while performing that has changed you or motivated you or has been cap- tured in your memory. Being on stage with my boys as the de- sert wolfs the band that I started 30 years ago and In the 1970s when multi- ple Bollywood stars asked me to move to Mumbai to join the scene there. usic is a way to express y o u r s e l f , keep you c o m p a n y, and always give you something to do. It is the soundtrack of your life and short- hand of emotions. To re-live the old era, City First gives you a sneak peek into the life of artist Randolph Man- dis of Delhi from Band 'Desert Wolf'. UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in M SAFE KIND OF HIGH! City First he centre of Dak Bhavan, which was used as a dump yard, has now undergone a changeover that was unbelievable till a few years ago. The court- yard, now titled Frangi- pani Aangan, was cre- ated as a place to con- nect by the Central PostalLadiesOrganisa- tion(CPLO),anon-prof- it registered society of the Department of Post, which under- takes community work in addition to their of- ficial responsibilities. The courtyard's walls are adorned with Warli art, Sanskrit shlokas in delicate calligraphy and its windows are covered in glass art- work. CPLO also oper- ates four creches and a cafeteria. Aseniorfunctionaryof CPLO said, Some bril- liant ideas got ex- changed when we were sitting, and connecting with each other a few years ago. It helped one realise that there was more to life than just file work. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a few years ago, Smriti Sharan, a senior IPoS official, and her col- leagues set about clean- ing the dump yard. In- dia Post Payments Bank and the then CEO AP Singh supported CPLO's endeavour by funding the entire pro- ject. On his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Modi commended the formation of Frangi- pani Aangan. Calligra- pher Shipra Rohatgi and plant stylist Nam- rata Yadav were com- missioned by CPLO to do the unimaginable and their all-women team worked relent- lessly for three months. Sharan said, Frangi- pani Aangan serves as a wonderful example of all the possibilities that come into being when ideas are shared and heard and people come together to give back to thesociety .Themission is to create small is- lands of tranquillity and beauty where peo- ple can always meet and connect. WASTE TO WONDER! T JIFF awards! aved Siddiqui, awidelyknown screenplay and dialogue writer would be hon- oured with Jaipur In- ternational Film Festi- val’s Life Time Achieve- ment Award. Born in 1942, in Ram- pur, Javed Siddiqi has earned great name and fame by writing screen- plays and dialogues for more than 60 super hit films in his career. He’s been honoured with the prestigious Film Fare Award twice. ‘SEEPED, a short movie produced and di- rected by Mauraya Sharma has won 'Spe- cial Jury Mention Award' in 14th Jaipur International Film Fes- tival - JIFF 2022 to be held on Friday, January 7andonlinefilmscreen- ing will be held on Sun- day, January 9. Mauraya Sharma at just 17 years, is a pool of talent and is a circum- spect balance of crea- tivity and intellect. Rel- evantly, a boy wonder is always assertive in learning and exploring art genres like film- making, theatre, fash- ion-designing and painting. JIFF founder-direc- tor Hanu Roj shared that Javed Siddiqi would be awarded Life Time Achievement Award at the Opening Ceremony of JIFF, at Maharana Pratap Au- ditorium, on January. ALOE AT ITS BEST Forever Living Products India offers health, beauty and wellness products based on Aloe Vera. The company believes in ‘Mindful Eating’ and offers a product range to take care of your nutritional needs. Their products like Forever Aloe Vera Gel is 99.7% pure inner leaf aloe Vera gel with no added preservatives and supports healthy digestion, Forever Bee Honey is a 100% natural energy booster sweet, rich and smooth, Forever Active Pro-B™ a pro biotic promoting a healthy digestive system, able to bypass stomach acid for optimal delivery within the intestines. CITY FIRST he 8th edition of the R a - jasthan Inter national Film Festival (RIFF) will be organ- ised by RIFF Film Club from March 25-30 in Jodhpur and will also celebrate Rajasthan Diwas. The First List of Of- ficially Selected Films for RIFF was released on Monday which in- cludes ‘It Gets In Your Blood’, ‘Gajra’, ‘Habi- kur (Night Visit)’, ‘Pilibhit (The Yellow Wall)’, Mayank Push- pam Singh’s direct- ed Short Film ‘Naa Jaane Kyun’, ‘E-Rick- shawali 2021’, ‘Ancient Lover’, ‘Princes and Vagabonds’ among oth- er films. Somendra Harsh and Anshu Harsh, Manag- ing Trustees of RIFF Film Club and Found- ers of the Rajasthan International Film Festival said, “The Closing Ceremony and The Grand RIFF Award Night 2022 will be or- ganised on 30th March 2022 in Jodh- pur on the oc- casion of Ra- jasthan Di- was.” In this edi- tion, short, documentary , ani- mation, fea- ture, region- al, Rajastha- ni films as well as music albums can be submitted by vis- iting the website www. riffjaipur.org and also by filmfreeway. The next deadline to submit the film is January 31. cityfirst@ firstindia.co.in RIFF announced Not every emotion has to be conventional.‘Gajra’ by Vineet Sharma is one such unconventional metaphor that bridges the two worlds- the aristocrat Mr Agarwal and his humble chauffers Ramakant. Randolph Mandis Harish Singla Maurya Sharma Javed Siddiqui Dak Bhawan J T

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India. CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/ #First_India_NewsPaper

