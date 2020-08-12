Entrepreneurship management group assignment champe

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr SURENDRA KUMAR TIWARI PRINCIPAL GULAB BAI YADAV SMRITI SHIKSHA MAHAVIDYALAYA BORAWAN
What do we call a person who invests his money, assumes risks takes efforts to set up his business?
Definition of an Entrepreneur An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and e...
Definition of Entrepreneurship •Entrepreneurship is defined as “ a systematic innovation, which consists in the purposeful...
Entrepreneurship explained
Features of Entrepreneurship
Advantages of Entrepreneurship •To the individual -Provides self employment -Provides an employment and livelihood for nex...
How to set-up a business?
Steps in setting up a Venture ● Discover your business opportunity ● Size of the business firm ● Decide the nature of proj...
Steps in setting up a venture ● Registration of business ● Obtain licenses – trade, pollution control board, urban land ce...
Steps in setting up a venture ● Decision on location ● Law and order situation in the locality ● Labour relations in the state ● Infrastructure facilities ● Incentives of the govt.
Steps in setting up a venture ● Proximity to sources of raw material ● Proximity to the market ● Skilled workforce availability ● Social infrastructure like hospital, education
Steps in setting up a venture ● Machinery, equipment and layout ● Financial planning ● Physical facilities ● Tax planning ● Organisation structure
Steps in setting up a venture ● Launching the enterprise – acquiring land, construction of building, purchase of machinery...
Finance for the venture
What is the name of the capital which is invested by wealthy investors in businesses called as?
Types of Capital •Fixed capital is invested in fixed or long run assets. The amount of fixed capital needed, varies direct...
Types of Fixed capital
Types of Working Capital
  1. 1. Dr SURENDRA KUMAR TIWARI PRINCIPAL GULAB BAI YADAV SMRITI SHIKSHA MAHAVIDYALAYA BORAWAN
  2. 2. What are your expectations from today’s session? Take out your classroom device Find your seat As you come in and get settled, follow these instructions:
  3. 3. Type 2 things you already know about today’s topic:
  4. 4. What do we call a person who invests his money, assumes risks takes efforts to set up his business?
  5. 5. Definition of an Entrepreneur An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures. ADAM HAYES https://www.investopedia.com/contributors/53677/
  6. 6. Definition of Entrepreneurship •Entrepreneurship is defined as “ a systematic innovation, which consists in the purposeful and organised search for changes, and it is the systematic analysis of the opportunities such changes might offer for economic and social innovation.” – Peter Drucker
  7. 7. Entrepreneurship explained
  8. 8. Drag your dot to how you are feeling: Keep going, I understand I’m a little confused Stop, I need help!
  9. 9. Features of Entrepreneurship
  10. 10. Advantages of Entrepreneurship •To the individual -Provides self employment -Provides an employment and livelihood for next generation as well -Freedom to use own ideas – innovation and creativity -Unlimited income -Independence -Satisfaction •To the nation -Provides larger employment -Results in wider distribution of wealth -Mobilises local resources, skills and savings -Accelerates the pace of economic growth -Stimulates innovation and efficiency
  11. 11. How to set-up a business?
  12. 12. Steps in setting up a Venture ● Discover your business opportunity ● Size of the business firm ● Decide the nature of project – selection of the right product, prepare business plan, select the right location, conduct feasibility study, prepare project profile ● Prepare business constitution
  13. 13. Steps in setting up a venture ● Registration of business ● Obtain licenses – trade, pollution control board, urban land ceiling, sales tax registration, central excise registration, agricultural land conversion, building plan approval
  14. 14. Steps in setting up a venture ● Decision on location ● Law and order situation in the locality ● Labour relations in the state ● Infrastructure facilities ● Incentives of the govt.
  15. 15. Steps in setting up a venture ● Proximity to sources of raw material ● Proximity to the market ● Skilled workforce availability ● Social infrastructure like hospital, education
  16. 16. Steps in setting up a venture ● Machinery, equipment and layout ● Financial planning ● Physical facilities ● Tax planning ● Organisation structure
  17. 17. Steps in setting up a venture ● Launching the enterprise – acquiring land, construction of building, purchase of machinery, arrangement of tools and equipment, actual conduct of production on trial basis ● Periodic review
  18. 18. Thinking time….. How important is it for an entrepreneur to have a proper business plan in place? Also what are the elements of a business plan?
  19. 19. Start a Mind Map by drawing or typing anywhere: Central Idea
  20. 20. Finance for the venture
  21. 21. What is the name of the capital which is invested by wealthy investors in businesses called as?
  22. 22. Types of Capital •Fixed capital is invested in fixed or long run assets. The amount of fixed capital needed, varies directly with the amount of the fixed assets owned or used by a business. – B.O. Wheeler •It is the amount of funds necessary to cover the cost of operating the enterprise. Working capital in a going concern is a revolving fund, it consist of cash receipts from sales which are used to cover the cost of current operations - Shubin
  23. 23. Types of Fixed capital
  24. 24. Types of Working Capital
  25. 25. In one minute, write the most important thing from today’s lesson. thanks

