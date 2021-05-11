Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLOOD Submitted by : Aswin M B
WHAT IS BLOOD? Blood is a body fluid in humans and other animals that delivers necessary substances such as nutrients and ...
HAEMATOLOGY • The branch of science concerned with the study of blood, blood-forming tissues and the disorders associated ...
PROPERTIES OF BLOOD Colour Bright red in arteries & dark red in veins Mass 8% of the body mass pH Slightly alkaline (pH = ...
COMPOSITION OF BLOOD
BLOOD PLASMA (55%) Cellular elements (45%) RBCs (Erythrocytes) WBCs (Leucocytes) Platelets (Thrombocytes)
PLASMA • Plasma is a pale yellow coloured liquid component of a blood that holds the cellular elements of blood in suspens...
Plasma Water (91.5%) Proteins (7%) Other solutes (1.5%) Albumins Globulins Fibrinogen Waste products (Urea, uric acid, amm...
• HCO3
RED BLOOD CELLS Shape Circular biconcave non-nucleated Size Diameter = 7 – 8µm Thickness = 2.5µm Count Adult male = 5.4 mi...
• Biconcave disc shape, which is suited for the gas exchange. The shape is flexible so that RBCs can pass though the small...
HAEMATOCRIT/PACKED CELL VOLUME • Packed cell volume is the ratio of the volume of erythrocytes to that of whole blood. It ...
HAEMOGLOBIN • Haemoglobin (Hb) is the red blood pigment, exclusively found in erythrocytes (Greek: erythrose—red; kytos—a ...
STRUCTURE OF HAEMOGLOBIN • Haemoglobin (mol. wt. 64,450) is a conjugated protein, containing globin—the apoprotein part—an...
STRUCTURE OF GLOBIN • Globin consists of four polypeptide chains of two different primary structures (monomeric units). • ...
STRUCTURE OF HEME • The characteristic red colour of hemoglobin (ultimately blood) is due to heme. • Heme contains a porph...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS Shape Amoeboid nucleated Size 12 – 15µm Colour Colourless & translucent Count 5000 – 10000 WBCs/µL Life ...
• Increase in number of WBCs is known as leucocytosis. • Decrease in number of WBCs is known as leucopenia. • Pathological...
TYPES OF WBC • Granulocytes These WBC have granules in their cytoplasm. example : Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils • Ag...
WBC PROPERTIES FUNCTION PRODUCTION NEUTROPHILS Nucleus with 3- 4 lobes. Stain with acidic dye (hematoxylin). Destroy bacte...
LYMPHOCYTES Smallest of WBCs. Large round nucleus. Produce antibiotics. Bone marrow, spleen, tonsils MONOCYTES Largest of ...
PLATELETS Shape Circular biconvex non-nucleated Size 2 – 4µm Count 1,50,000 – 4,00,000 platelets/µL Life span 5 – 9 days F...
THROMBOPOIESIS • Increase in number of platelets is known as thrombocytosis. • Decrease in number of platelets is known as...
BLOOD CLOTTING Blood clotting is the process in which blood looses its fluidity and becomes a jelly like mass few minutes ...
HEMATOPOIESIS Hematopoiesis is the production of all of the cellular components of blood and blood plasma. All cellular bl...
