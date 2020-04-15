Supply chain wps office

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CUPPLY CHAIN MANAJEMEN DOSEN PENGAMPUH ‘’ABDUL SALAM’’ DISUSUN OLEH NAMA : SANTI DEWINTA ( 18.01.031.123 ) UNIVERSITAS TEKNOLOGI SUMBAWA FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS
  2. 2. Pengertian supply chain ( SCM ) Adalah sebuah sistem yg melibatkan proses produksi, pengiriman, penyimpanan, distribusi dan penjualan produk dalam rangka memenuhi permintaan akan produk tersebut. Supply chain manajemen (SCM) adalah kegiatan yg melibatkan kordinasi pengelolaan bahan baku/matetial, informasi bisnis dan arus keuangan dalam hubungan bisnis antar organisasi/perusahaan yg berpartisipasi.
  3. 3. Tujuan supply chain manajemen Adalah untuk memastikan sebuah produk berada pada tempat dan waktu yg tepat untuk memenuhi permintaan konsumen tanpa menciptakan stok yang berlebihan atau kekurangan.
  4. 4. Fungsi supply chain manajemen (SCM) • Scm secara fisik mengkonversi bahan baku menjadi produk jadi dan menghantarkanya ke pemakai akhir • SCM sebagai media pasar
  5. 5. Tujuh prinsip dalam SCM 1. Segmentasi pelanggan terhadap kebutuhanya 2. Sesuaikan jaringan logistik untuk melayani kebutuhan pelanggan yang berbeda 3. dengarkan signal pasar 4. deferensiasi produk pada titik yg lebih dekat dengan konsumen 5. kelola sumber-sumber supply secara strategis 6. kembangkan strategi teknologi untuk keseluruhan rantai supply chain 7. adopsi pengukuran kinerja untuk sebuah supply chain secara keseluruhan
  6. 6. Manfaat SCM • Kepuasan pelanggan • meningkatkan pendapatan • menurunya biaya • pemanfaatan asset semakin tinggi • penigkatan laba • Perusahaan semakin besar
  7. 7. Persyaratan penerapan SCM Syarat utama dari penerapan SCM tentunya dukungan manjemen. Manajemen semua level dari strategi sampai oprasional harus memberikan dukungan mulai dari proses perencanaan, pengorganisasian, koordinasi, pelaksanaan, sampai pengendalian. Selain dukungan manajemen, syarat lain merupakan syarat yang melibatkan faktor eksternal yaitu pemasok dan distributor.
  8. 8. Tantangan penerapan SCM • Berasal dari lingkungan makro dan juga lingkungan eksternal • masalah infrastruktur termasuk birokrasi yg rumit • Masalah stakeholdernya
  9. 9. Kesimpulan 1. Dengan adanya konsep SCM para pelaku-pelaku bisnis lebih muda untuk menciptakan produk-produk handal, berkualitas dan cepat 2. proses pengolahan produk dari awal perencanaan, pemrodukan sampai pendistribusian menjadi semakin terstruktur dan terkoordinir dengan baik 3. lebih efisien dan efektif dalam mengelola produk disebuah instansi perusahaan 4. Penerapankonsep SCM dalam perusahaan akan memberikan manfaat yaitu kepuasan pelanggan, menigkatkan pendapatan, menurunya biaya, pemanfaatan asset yang semakin tinggi, peningkatan laba, dan perusahaan semakin besar. 5. Syarat utama dari penerapan SCM tentunya memberikan dukungan mulai dari proses perencanaan pengorganisasian, koordinasi, pelaksanaan, sampai pengendalian 6. tantangan yang harus di hadapi dan di sikapi oleh perusahaan apabila akan menerapkanya SCM yang pertama berasal dari lingkungan makro dan juga lingkungan ekternal

