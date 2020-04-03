Successfully reported this slideshow.
KETUA KELOMPOK: FANDI PUTRA JAYADI (18.01.031.034) ANGGOTA KELOMPOK: SANTI DEWINTA (18.01.031.123) IIN TIRTAYANTI(18.01.03...
PENGERTIAN Supply chain adalah sebuah sistem yang melibatkan proses produksi, pengiriman, penyimpanan, distribusi dan penj...
TUJUAN SUPPLAY CHAIN MANJEMEN MURAH TEPAT WAKTU BERVARI ASI BERKUA LITAS
PRINSIP DALAM SCM 1.SEGMENTASI PELANGGAN BERDASARKAN KEBUTUHANNYA 2.SESUAIKAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK UNTUK MELAYANI KEBUTUHAN ...
MANFAAT SCM  Kepuasan pelanggan  Meningkatkan pendapatan  Menurunnya biaya  Pemanfaatan asset semakin tinggi  Peningk...
PROSES DALAM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAJEMEN
DALAM SEBUAH SC TERDAPAT TIGA ALIRAN:  MATERIAL  INFORMASI  DAN UANG / DANA
ILUSTRASI
AKTIFITAS FISIK PADA SCM PENDISTRIBUSIAN PENYIMPANAN PRODUKSI PENGADAAN INVENTORY CONTROL
AKTIFITAS PASAR PADA SCM SURVEY PASAR PERANCANGAN PRODUK LAYANAN PURNA JUAL
Studi Kasus pada Perusahaan PT. Tirta Investama (AQUA) Gambaran Supply Chain PT. AQUAhuluhilir Proses produksi atau aktivi...
Studi Kasus pada Perusahaan PT. Tirta Investama (AQUA) Dengan menggunakan mySAP Supply Chain Management perusahaan dapat b...
Pengelolaan Supply Chain membuat proses produksi menjadi lebih efektif dan efisien. PT. AQUA mengadopsi sistem SCM yang di...
Supplay chain manajemen versi new
  1. 1. KETUA KELOMPOK: FANDI PUTRA JAYADI (18.01.031.034) ANGGOTA KELOMPOK: SANTI DEWINTA (18.01.031.123) IIN TIRTAYANTI(18.01.031.034) DOSEN PENGAMPU:ABDUL SALAM, S.E. M.M MATA KULIAH:MANAJEMEN OPERASI
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN Supply chain adalah sebuah sistem yang melibatkan proses produksi, pengiriman, penyimpanan, distribusi dan penjualan produk dalam rangka memenuhi permintaan akan produk tersebut
  3. 3. TUJUAN SUPPLAY CHAIN MANJEMEN MURAH TEPAT WAKTU BERVARI ASI BERKUA LITAS
  4. 4. PRINSIP DALAM SCM 1.SEGMENTASI PELANGGAN BERDASARKAN KEBUTUHANNYA 2.SESUAIKAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK UNTUK MELAYANI KEBUTUHAN PELANGGAN YANG BERBEDA 3.DENGARKAN SIGNAL PASAR DAN JADIKAN SIGNAL TERTSEBUT SEBAGAI DASAR DALAM PERENCANAAN
  5. 5. MANFAAT SCM  Kepuasan pelanggan  Meningkatkan pendapatan  Menurunnya biaya  Pemanfaatan asset semakin tinggi  Peningkatan laba  Perusahaan semakin besar
  6. 6. PROSES DALAM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAJEMEN
  7. 7. DALAM SEBUAH SC TERDAPAT TIGA ALIRAN:  MATERIAL  INFORMASI  DAN UANG / DANA
  8. 8. ILUSTRASI
  9. 9. AKTIFITAS FISIK PADA SCM PENDISTRIBUSIAN PENYIMPANAN PRODUKSI PENGADAAN INVENTORY CONTROL
  10. 10. AKTIFITAS PASAR PADA SCM SURVEY PASAR PERANCANGAN PRODUK LAYANAN PURNA JUAL
  11. 11. Studi Kasus pada Perusahaan PT. Tirta Investama (AQUA) Gambaran Supply Chain PT. AQUAhuluhilir Proses produksi atau aktivitas dalam perusahaan Tahapan pertama dimulai dari penyediaan bahan baku utama, ya tentu saja air mineral, lalu kemasannya, lalu ke Quality Control sebagai tahap akhir dari produksi, apakah air mineral kemasan ini sudah layak dan aman untuk dipasarkan dan di konsumsi oleh masyarakat atau tidak. Di tahap produksi, semua menggunakan konsep Komputerisasi (ERP).
  12. 12. Studi Kasus pada Perusahaan PT. Tirta Investama (AQUA) Dengan menggunakan mySAP Supply Chain Management perusahaan dapat bekerja sama dengan mitra mitra yang telah menjalin kerjasama melalui satu jaringan, rencana, pelaksanaan, mengkoordinasi, dan mengukur hasil. Hal-hal yang dapat terbantu : Control Cost : otomasi yang ditingkatkan memaksimalkan efisiensi dari proses pemesanan barang Manage Asset : mengurangi siklus waktu pemesanan barang dan mempercepat waktu konversi Generate Revenue (meningkatkan/memaksimalkan pendapatan) Reduce uncertainty and risk (mengurangi/meminimalkan ketidakpastian dan resiko)
  13. 13. Pengelolaan Supply Chain membuat proses produksi menjadi lebih efektif dan efisien. PT. AQUA mengadopsi sistem SCM yang diterapkan pada mySAP, dimana perangkat ini memiliki fungsi diantaranya :  Demand Management/Forecasting : perangkat yang menggunakan tehnik peramalan statistik  Advanced Planning and Scheduling : perangkat untuk membuat tata tertib perencanaan jangka menengah dan panjangnya, serta keputusannya  Transportation Management : fungsi yg berhubungan dengan pendistribusian produk  Distribution and Deployment : menyeimbangkan dan mengoptimalkan jaringan distribusi  Production Planning : merencanakan jadwal produksi dan penjualan  Available to Promise : tanggapan cepat dengan mempertimbangkan produksi dan kapasitasnya

