Communication skill presentation

Communication skills Name: Abdulghafar Stanikzai Reg No: 11918625 Roll No: 4 Section: D1907
Table Of Contents What Is Communication Type of communication Communication Process Importance of Communication Skills
What Is Communication • a process by which information is exchanged between individuals through a common system of symbols
Verbal communication • In Verbal communication, thoughts or emotions, or information is exchanged between individuals thro
Nonverbal communication • Nonverbal communication refers to signals transmitted through facial expressions, posture, eye c
Communication Process • a process of exchanging verbal and nonverbal message. • it is a continuous process. • The process
Components of Communication Process • Sender. • Message. • Channel of communication. • Receiver. • Feedback
Importance of Communication Skills • communication skills play a huge role in all aspects of life Communication skills are
Barriers Of Communication • anything that hinders the process of communication. 1. Semantic Barriers 2. Psychological Barr
How To Improve Communication Skills • good communication skills are the key of success. for improving those skills we must
Conclusion the lack of effective communication skills has a negative impact on personal life as well as the professional
This presentation is about communication skills

  1. 1. Communication skills Name: Abdulghafar Stanikzai Reg No: 11918625 Roll No: 4 Section: D1907
  2. 2. Table Of Contents What Is Communication Type of communication Communication Process Importance of Communication Skills Barriers Of Communication How To Improve Communication Skills Conclusion
  3. 3. What Is Communication • a process by which information is exchanged between individuals through a common system of symbols, signs, or behavior.
  4. 4. Verbal communication • In Verbal communication, thoughts or emotions, or information is exchanged between individuals through the use of speech.
  5. 5. Nonverbal communication • Nonverbal communication refers to signals transmitted through facial expressions, posture, eye contact, gestures, tone of voice, body language, and other ways.
  6. 6. Communication Process • a process of exchanging verbal and nonverbal message. • it is a continuous process. • The process of communication is a cyclic one as it begins with the sender and ends with the sender in the form of feedback.
  7. 7. Components of Communication Process • Sender. • Message. • Channel of communication. • Receiver. • Feedback
  8. 8. Importance of Communication Skills • communication skills play a huge role in all aspects of life Communication skills are not only needed in daily personal life, but also required in the profession, workplace and in business.
  9. 9. Barriers Of Communication • anything that hinders the process of communication. 1. Semantic Barriers 2. Psychological Barriers 3. Personal Barriers 4. Organizational Barriers
  10. 10. How To Improve Communication Skills • good communication skills are the key of success. for improving those skills we must follow some steps: 1. Improve Body Language 2. Listening 3. Reading 4. Discuss 5. Ask questions
  11. 11. Conclusion the lack of effective communication skills has a negative impact on personal life as well as the professional life of a person. many jobs require strong communication skills and socially people with good communication skills usually enjoy better interpersonal relationships with friends and family. Successful communication can deepen relations in personal life or professional life. In personal life, they can help us understand better people and situations that happen on a daily basis.
