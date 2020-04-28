Successfully reported this slideshow.
VISUAL COMMUNICATION CLASS: IX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (402)
INDEX 1. VISUAL COMMUNICATION 2. COMPONENTS OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION 3. ADVANTAGES OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION 4. DISADVANTAGES...
VISUALCOMMUNICATION Visual communication skills require the use of visual aids which are read or viewed for ideas and info...
COMPONENTSOFVISUALCOMMUNICATION Objects films Pictures Maps Charts/Graphs logos Signboards
ADVANTAGESOFVISUALCOMMUNICATION • It’s Immediate means messages gets delivered immediately. • It’s simple and easy to reme...
DISADVANTAGESOFVISUALCOMMUNICATION • It can’t handle complex data means you cannot expressed everything using images or sy...
VISUAL COMMUNICATION

WHAT IS VISUAL COMMUNICATION,COMPONENTS,ADVANTAGE AND DISADVANTAGE OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION

Published in: Education
VISUAL COMMUNICATION

