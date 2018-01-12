Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How effective is the combination of your main product and ancillary texts? Tia Finch Evaluation Task 2
Brand Identity and synergy • Brand identity is how a business presents itself to and wants to be perceived by its consumer...
Coin Heist Magazine cover Poster cover
How I established a brand identity • Brand identity is the visible elements of a brand such as colours, design, logotype, ...
Do each of your products suggest the same genre? • Both the magazine cover and the poster cover suggest the same genre. Th...
Do each of your products suggest the same narrative themes? • Narrative is the way the different elements in a story are o...
Do each of your products represent characters (and possibly places) in similar ways? If there are differences explain why....
Do each of your three products clearly 'speak' to and appeal to the same target audience? • We decide to have 15 – 30 year...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tia evaluation 2

31 views

Published on

Evaluation Task

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tia evaluation 2

  1. 1. How effective is the combination of your main product and ancillary texts? Tia Finch Evaluation Task 2
  2. 2. Brand Identity and synergy • Brand identity is how a business presents itself to and wants to be perceived by its consumers. • Brand identity is a separate category from brand image. Brand identity is the message the consumer receives from the product, person, or thing. Brand identity should be a consistent message received by its audience. • Other than saving it money on promotion, a company's brand can be one of its most valuable assets. • Further than just a memorable logo, good branding increases the value of a company, provides employees with direction and motivation, and makes acquiring new customers easier. • Every element needs to support the overall message and business goals. It can include a company's name, logo, design; its style and the tone of its copy; the look and composition of its products and its social media presence. • Synergy is the term used to describe a situation where different entities cooperate advantageously for a final outcome.
  3. 3. Coin Heist Magazine cover Poster cover
  4. 4. How I established a brand identity • Brand identity is the visible elements of a brand such as colours, design, logotype, name and symbol that together identify and distinguish the brand in the consumers' mind. • You should try to have a strong brand identity so that people will always want to come back to your brand. • We had our title of the film in large letters on both the magazine and poster cover. This made it stand out to the publics eye and drew their attention to our teaser trailer. • We had our title “DIVIDE” to match up with the plot of the film and we had it in bold to stand out to the audience. The title “DIVIDE” represents the storyline as the main character in the trailer has two sides to his personality. • We used a different scheme of colours for each product. For example the magazine cover was grey, white, red and yellow. This was because it was a recreation of the “Sight & Sound” magazine and it gave it a sense of organisation. The poster was a range of colours. This was because we wanted to represent the character is two different ways to the audience to show his split personality. We used different colours wo show his dark side and his good side and to make the characters image to stand out to the audience.
  5. 5. Do each of your products suggest the same genre? • Both the magazine cover and the poster cover suggest the same genre. This was done through the use of colour as well as images. • The characters on both of the products have a serious facial expression which helps the audience gain some knowledge on the type of character he is and how he might be represented to the audience. • The colours used are quite dark and this shows the bad side of the character in the trailer. The magazine cover has a set colour scheme that shows the seriousness of the character as well as the bad side of his personality. • The poster cover has more colours and this is to make the main image of the character stand out and for the audience to see the different sides to the character. In one image the character has his hood up and you cant really tell who he is and in the other image he has his hood down and the audience can get a good view on who the character is and how he is represented.
  6. 6. Do each of your products suggest the same narrative themes? • Narrative is the way the different elements in a story are organised to make a meaningful story. Some of these elements can be facts as in a documentary, or characters and action as in a drama. • When we look at narrative we see that stories throughout the media share certain characteristics. This often links them to genre. Different media tell stories in a variety of different ways. • Narrative is informed by character, action, and location. • Yes our products do suggest the same narrative themes as they each showed the main character, with the poster showing the different sides to the character. • The teaser trailer shows the story overall and shows how the character is represented in the the other two products.
  7. 7. Do each of your products represent characters (and possibly places) in similar ways? If there are differences explain why. • Each product represents the character in similar ways as in the magazine cover, the character is presented as very serious and the colours used are very dark which don’t stand out very much to an audience. This suggesting that the character is one who doesn’t stand out either. • The poster cover has the main character on it, showing his two different personalities. This is similar to both the magazine cover and the actual teaser trailer itself. This is because they all show the characters bad side and the trailer and the poster show his good side. • This was done by using different colours, costumes as well as facial expressions. The character would seem more happy and stand out more when he was represented as good and then more hidden away and dark when he was being represented as bad.
  8. 8. Do each of your three products clearly 'speak' to and appeal to the same target audience? • We decide to have 15 – 30 year olds as the target audience as this age range is quite wide. This is because the audience will need to be interested in both Crime and Thriller films to enjoy the trailer. Stereotypically people who like crime films, also like thrillers. We also decided that the audience would be both female and male. The females would be attracted to the male characters and the males would be attracted by the content, for example the action or crime. • I would say that all three products appeal to our target audience as they are all represented in the same way. Each products shows the type of character that is represented in the trailer and this type of character could be relatable to the audience we chose as our target. • Mode of address is how media shouts at the audience. For example how magazines are presented to the audience. • The influences that may affect the modes of address in a magazine may be; the genre, the format of magazine or the target Audience.

×