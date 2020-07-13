Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƯ PHẠM ------------------------------ LÊ THỊ HOA PHƯỢNG BẢN SẮC VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN TRONG VĂN...
2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau một thời gian học tập và nghiên cứu, đến nay tôi đã hoàn thành luận văn thạc sĩ văn học với đề tài: Bản s...
3 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của cá nhân tôi. Các nội dung nêu trong luận văn là kết quả l...
4 MỤC LỤC Trang A. MỞ ĐẦU ...................................................................................................
5 2.2.1. Con người gắn bó với cộng đồng …………………………………….. 2.2.2. Con người dũng cảm, tài hoa ……………………………………….. 2.2.3. Con n...
6 A. MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lí do chọn đề tài 1.1. Đất nước Việt Nam với 54 tộc người anh em cùng sinh sống với tinh thần đoàn kết trong...
7 1.2. Nhắc đến Tây Nguyên là nhắc đến một vùng đất cao nguyên đất đỏ Bazan lộng gió với những cánh rừng xanh thẫm bạt ngà...
8 Mai là nhà văn trẻ của núi rừng Tây Nguyên hùng vĩ. Chị đã xuất bản 3 tập truyện ngắn. Chị viết nhiều về dân tộc Ê-đê tr...
9 Nguyệt san Gia Lai xuân 2009. Hoặc Luận văn Thạc sĩ của Hoàng Thị Minh Tâm, Dấu ấn văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi Tru...
10 sông tóc, tác giả đã miêu tả đồng hiện đan cài giữa câu chuyện thần thoại của con trai thần sông Srê pôk và hai người c...
11 rơi vào tận cùng đau khổ hay bế tắc. Có lẽ vì thế mà nỗi buồn qua nhân vật trong tác phẩm của chị, luôn được kìm nén và...
12 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Luận văn sẽ đi vào tìm hiểu các yếu tố đặc trưng của bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi ...
13 4.4. Phương pháp thống kê: Nhằm thu thập, phân tích các số liệu, dữ liệu,...Vận dụng phương pháp này chúng tôi chủ yếu ...
14 Chương 2: Bản sắc văn hóa và con người Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai nhìn từ phương diện nội du...
15 B. NỘI DUNG Chương 1: VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN VÀ SÁNG TÁC H’LINH NIÊ, NIÊ THANH MAI VIẾT VỀ TÂY NGUYÊN 1.1.Văn hóa và văn họ...
16 một nhóm người vừa có tính tập thể vừa có tính cá nhân trong mối quan hệ với môi trường tự nhiên của họ, với những nhóm...
17 Tuy tồn tại nhiều định nghĩa về văn hóa nhưng tất cả các nhà nghiên cứu đều thống nhất, văn hóa là sản phẩm của mỗi tộc...
18 trong xã hội. Văn học vừa là chặng đường tìm kiếm, vừa là nơi định hình những giá trị. Cũng có thể nói văn học là văn h...
19 Vùng Tây Nguyên, một thời gọi là Cao nguyên Trung phần Việt Nam, nằm bên sườn Đông của dãy Trường Sơn, theo phân vùng k...
20 cộng đồng. Trường ca, sử thi Tây Nguyên là một di sản văn hóa phi vật thể quý báu của dân tộc Việt Nam. Đó là những áng...
21 do vậy góp phần tạo nên những sử thi, những áng thơ ca đậm chất văn hóa Tây Nguyên vừa lãng mạn, vừa hùng tráng. Giá tr...
22 hoạt, trung tâm tình cảm, cố kết các thành viên trong cộng đồng, pháo đài phòng thủ của buôn làng. Đây còn là nơi thực ...
23 bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên. Sự lạ lẫm về văn hóa cũng như con người nơi đây đã thu hút không ít nhà văn đến với vùng đấ...
24 tình gây ra nỗi thống khổ cho cả gia đình lẫn người khác, như anh em nhà già Ama Thin. Chuyện về Y Sô, kẻ ham giàu, đố...
25 Nguyên. H’Linh Niê đến với văn chương khá muộn mằn nhưng như một định mệnh. Chị học âm nhạc có bài bản nơi trường lớp. ...
26 rừng mùa xuân, nhìn thấy ánh mắt của chàng trai Tây Nguyên khi yêu, nhìn thấy sự can trường của con người…”( Lê Minh Kh...
27 H’Linh Niê (Linh Nga Niê Kdam) sinh ngày 08 tháng 8 năm 1948, hiện đang sống tại thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột. Bà xuất thân ...
28 Linh Nga Niê Kdam cũng đều quan tâm tới con người, cuộc sống, nhất là cuộc sống văn hóa của các dân tộc Tây Nguyên. Chị...
29 (2002), "Văn hóa dân gian Tây Nguyên - một cách nhìn" (2002), " Trường ca, sử thi trong môi trường văn hoá TN " (2004),...
30 Đêm Nam Nung với người Mnông ở Đăk Nông, Lời gọi mời của Kon H'Ring Có một Đăk Hà xanh, của các làng Sê đăng, Srá tại K...
31 có được những trang viết vừa huyền thoại sử thi, vừa hiện đại như vậy. Có thể nói không có một Tây Nguyên như thế, thì ...
32 Nổi bật trong không gian văn hóa đó là con người, là những chàng trai có "Thân hình cao chắc săn bóng dẻo dai như cây c...
33 Có thể nói, không có trách nhiệm, ý thức đó đối với dân tộc, H'Linh Niê không thể nào vượt qua chặng đường đầy gian nan...
34 Đây là đoạn tả đám tang người bà trong truyện Về bên kia núi, truyện được lấy tên chung cho tập sách : “Mí khóc vật vờ ...
35 chạm phải bức tượng bằng gỗ. Những vết rạn trên bức tượng mặt người sầu não. Đường rạn trên thân chim công đầu ngẩng ki...
36 xung quanh, và lạ lùng thay cây đã nhìn thấy: “Cô gái ấy xinh thật. Lâu lắm rồi tôi mới thấy một cô gái lững thững trên...
37 xoã dài trên mặt gối. Vòng tay bất chợt xiết chặt hình như chỉ chờ có thế. Họ quên mất chiếc giường cũng nhìn thấy mọi ...
38 phim xong em sẽ trở về. Em không sợ ngã”. Cái kết mở ấy gợi cho người đọc có thể suy đoán cuộc sống tương lai của cô gá...
  1. 1. 1 ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƯ PHẠM ------------------------------ LÊ THỊ HOA PHƯỢNG BẢN SẮC VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN TRONG VĂN XUÔI CỦA H’LINH NIÊ VÀ NIÊ THANH MAI Chuyên ngành: Văn học Việt Nam Mã số: 60 22 01 21 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ VĂN HỌC NGƯỜI HƯỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC: TS. TÔN THẤT DỤNG Thừa Thiên Huế, năm 2017
  2. 2. 2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau một thời gian học tập và nghiên cứu, đến nay tôi đã hoàn thành luận văn thạc sĩ văn học với đề tài: Bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai. Với tình cảm chân thành, tôi xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến TS. Tôn Thất Dụng – người đã tận tình hướng dẫn tôi thực hiện và hoàn thành luận văn. Tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến hai nhà văn H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ về tư liệu để tôi hoàn thành phần nghiên cứu của mình. Tôi xin cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu, Phòng Sau đại học, khoa Ngữ văn, các thầy cô trong tổ Văn học Việt Nam - Trường Đại học Sư phạm - Đại học Huế đã giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập, nghiên cứu. Tôi cũng xin cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu Trường PT DTNT huyện Đồng Xuân, các đồng nghiệp, gia đình và bạn bè đã giúp đỡ, động viên, tạo điều kiện để tôi hoàn thành tốt khóa học này. Phú Yên, tháng 9 năm 2017 Tác giả luận văn Lê Thị Hoa Phượng
  3. 3. 3 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của cá nhân tôi. Các nội dung nêu trong luận văn là kết quả làm việc của tôi và chưa được công bố trong bất cứ công trình nào khác. Phú Yên, tháng 9 năm 2017 Tác giả luận văn Lê Thị Hoa Phượng
  4. 4. 4 MỤC LỤC Trang A. MỞ ĐẦU ................................................................................................6 1. Lý do chọn đề tài ......................................................................................6 2. Lịch sử vấn đề ........................................................................................ 8 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu ...........................................................11 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu ........................................................................ 12 5. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu...............................................................................12 6. Đóng góp của luận văn ........................................................................... 13 7. Cấu trúc của luận văn ..............................................................................13 B. NỘI DUNG ..............................................................................................15 Chương 1: VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN VÀ SÁNG TÁC H’LINH NIÊ, NIÊ THANH MAI VIẾT VỀ TÂY NGUYÊN ....................................................15 1.1.Văn hóa và văn học Tây Nguyên ............................................................... 1.1.1. Khái niệm văn hóa .......................................................... ...................... 1.1.2. Mối quan hệ giữa văn hóa – văn học ..................................................... 1.1.3. Văn hóa và văn học viết về Tây Nguyên ….......................................... 1.2. Vài nét về tác giả H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai ………………………. 1.2.1. Vài nét về tác giả H’Linh Niê ………………………………………… 1.2.2. Vài nét về tác giả Niê Thanh Mai ……………………………………. Chương 2: BẢN SẮC VĂN HÓA VÀ CON NGƯỜI TÂY NGUYÊN TRONG VĂN XUÔI H’LINH NIÊ VÀ NIÊ THANH MAI NHÌN TỪ PHƯƠNG DIỆN NỘI DUNG…………………………………………………………………..38 2.1. Cảm thức văn hóa Tây Nguyên nhận diện qua các biểu trưng ................. 2.1.1. Rừng, sự sống của tộc người Tây Nguyên ............................................ 2.1.2. Buôn làng, môi trường sống của con người Tây Nguyên ...................... 2.1.3. Nhà Rông, nhà dài linh hồn của buôn làng- Ching chiêng, âm vang của núi rừng Tây Nguyên……………………………………………………….…….. 2.1.4. Lễ hội – Cõi tâm linh của người Tây Nguyên ………………………… 2.2. Con người Tây Nguyên nhìn từ giác độ văn hóa …………………………
  5. 5. 5 2.2.1. Con người gắn bó với cộng đồng …………………………………….. 2.2.2. Con người dũng cảm, tài hoa ……………………………………….. 2.2.3. Con người luôn khát khao thay đổi cuộc sống……………………….. Chương 3: BẢN SẮC VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN TRONG VĂN XUÔI H’LINH NIÊ VÀ NIÊ THANH MAI NHÌN TỪ PHƯƠNG DIỆN NGHỆ THUẬT..........................................................................................................82 3.1. Cốt truyện, tình huống truyện mang màu sắc hiện đại…………………. 3.2. Ngôn ngữ ……………………………………………………………… 3.2.1. Cách sử dụng từ ngữ và lối diễn đạt đậm dấu ấn của người dân tộc thiểu số …………………………………………………………..……....................... 3.2.2. Sử dụng ngôn ngữ đậm chất trữ tình ………………………………. C. KẾT LUẬN .............................................................................................107 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ............................................................................
  6. 6. 6 A. MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lí do chọn đề tài 1.1. Đất nước Việt Nam với 54 tộc người anh em cùng sinh sống với tinh thần đoàn kết trong suốt hàng nghìn năm dựng nước và giữ nước. Mỗi tộc người, mỗi vùng miền đều mang trong mình một đặc trưng văn hóa riêng, tạo nên bản sắc văn hóa vô cùng phong phú và đa dạng của văn hóa Việt. Và một trong những nét riêng góp phần vào nền văn hóa dân tộc Việt Nam đó chính là bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên. Quan hệ văn hóa - văn học là một trong những vấn đề vừa có tính lí luận, vừa có tính thực tiễn. Văn hóa một mặt là nền tảng tinh thần của xã hội, mặt khác là mục tiêu, là động lực của sự phát triển.Văn học được xem là thành tố rất quan trọng của văn hóa và luôn chịu sự chi phối của văn hóa. Chính vì vậy, giữa văn hóa và văn học luôn có mối quan hệ khắng khít với nhau. Văn hóa luôn tác động đến sự sáng tạo văn học nghệ thuật và những sáng tác của nhà văn góp phần lưu lại những dấu ấn về bản sắc văn hóa của mỗi dân tộc, đồng thời, văn học là một trong những nhân tố quan trọng kết tinh văn hóa. Nhà thi pháp học Nga M.Bakhtin đã từng khẳng định: “Văn học là một bộ phận không thể tách rời khỏi văn hóa”. Vì vậy, để hiểu sâu sắc và đầy đủ về nội dung các tác phẩm văn học thì chúng ta phải tiếp cận tác phẩm từ giác độ văn hóa. Hiện nay, nghiên cứu văn học từ góc nhìn văn hóa hay tìm ra bản sắc văn hóa từng vùng miền trong mỗi sáng tác của các nhà văn đang được nhiều nhà nghiên cứu quan tâm. Thông qua những yếu tố biểu trưng về bản sắc văn hóa của Tây Nguyên như: Nhà Rông, buôn làng, các lễ hội, cồng chiêng, trang phục, tập quán, con người,...sẽ góp phần cắt nghĩa được về phương diện nội dung cũng như nghệ thuật của tác phẩm. Chính điều đó giúp người nghiên cứu có thể tìm ra những nét riêng biệt về giá trị của mỗi tác phẩm. Dựa trên cơ sở đó, các nhà nghiên cứu đã hướng cho người đọc cách tiếp cận văn học viết về Tây Nguyên một cách hệ thống và cụ thể; thúc đẩy văn học luôn luôn phát triển và đổi mới; đồng thời bảo tồn được bản sắc văn hóa của mỗi tộc người.
  7. 7. 7 1.2. Nhắc đến Tây Nguyên là nhắc đến một vùng đất cao nguyên đất đỏ Bazan lộng gió với những cánh rừng xanh thẫm bạt ngàn, những con suối, con sông ngày đêm cuồn cuộn chảy, những buôn làng với những ngôi nhà Rông cao ngất và những nhà dài, nhà sàn của các tộc người nơi đây. Bên cạnh đó, còn có những con người khỏe mạnh, vạm vỡ, dũng cảm, chân thành, yêu thích các làn điệu dân nhạc, vũ điệu của tộc người mình. Ở đây, có biết bao nhiêu huyền thoại với những trường ca đồ sộ của tộc người Tây Nguyên đã có tự bao đời. Mảnh đất Tây Nguyên với nhiều tộc người anh em sinh sống nên có một nền văn hóa phong phú và độc đáo, bởi mỗi tộc người đều có một nét văn hóa riêng nhưng vẫn thống nhất và hòa hợp với nhau. Chính điều này đã khẳng định: Tây Nguyên là một vùng đất giàu bản sắc với kho tàng văn học dân gian phong phú và đa đạng nhất trong các tộc người thiểu số của dân tộc Việt Nam. Chính những yếu tố đó đã góp phần cho văn hóa Tây Nguyên ngày càng phát triển trong thời kì hiện đại. Vùng đất Tây Nguyên – từ xưa đến nay, với kho tàng trường ca, sử thi, cổ tích và lời nói vần đồ sộ, đã trở thành nguồn cảm hứng cho nhiều người viết văn. Ảnh hường từ thi pháp và nội dung của hệ thống văn học dân gian truyền miệng này, mà nhiều nhà văn đã thành công với đề tài về mảnh đất đỏ Bazan. Thông qua những sáng tác về “mỏ vàng tiềm ẩn” của các tác giả đã cho người đọc cả nước đến gần hơn với mảnh đất Tây Nguyên hùng vĩ và huyền thoại. Trong số những nhà văn đó có Nguyên Ngọc, Trung Trung Đỉnh, Vũ Hạnh...và cả những người con của núi rừng như Y Điêng, Mlô Y Cla Vi, Kim Nhất, H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai... 1.3. Mặc dù không nhiều, nhưng trong các nhà văn nữ Tây Nguyên thời kì hiện đại, tiêu biểu nhất có H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai, những người con Ê đê của núi rừng Tây Nguyên, nói tiếng nói của tộc người mình. H’Linh Niê là nhà văn viết nhiều thể loại, làm nhiều việc trong văn chương (sáng tác, nghiên cứu, sưu tầm, phê bình văn học - nghệ thuật) và thể loại nào bà cũng có những thành công nhất định. Nổi trội nhất, có nhiều đóng góp nhất của bà là lĩnh vực sáng tác văn xuôi. Bà đã xuất bản 4 tập truyện ngắn và 4 tập bút ký. Văn xuôi của bà có nhiều màu sắc khác biệt, mang đậm chất văn học Tây Nguyên. Bên cạnh đó, Niê Thanh
  8. 8. 8 Mai là nhà văn trẻ của núi rừng Tây Nguyên hùng vĩ. Chị đã xuất bản 3 tập truyện ngắn. Chị viết nhiều về dân tộc Ê-đê trong bối cảnh văn hóa đang chịu sự "xâm thực" từ nhiều góc độ của nền kinh tế thị trường. Với những sáng tác văn xuôi của mình, H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai được xem là một trong “Bốn cây Knia” văn học - nghệ thuật của vùng đất đỏ Bazan giàu bản sắc văn hóa. Những tập truyện ngắn của hai nữ nhà văn phản ánh đậm nét về bản sắc của mảnh đất này. Thông qua các tác phẩm của nhà văn, người đọc như được khám phá về một vùng đất còn nhiều bí ẩn với ngôn ngữ trong sáng, mộc mạc và chân thành. Nhìn chung, cho đến nay việc nghiên cứu về nữ nhà văn H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai còn rất hạn chế. Vì thế, rất cần có một công trình nghiên cứu hệ thống và cụ thể về trường hợp hai nhà văn nữ Tây Nguyên tiêu biểu này. Nghiên cứu về nhà văn H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai có thể xem là nghiên cứu về văn hóa Tây Nguyên thời kì hiện đại. Cùng với sự phát triển và bảo tồn bản sắc văn hóa thì ngày nay bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên có chiều hướng ngày một mai một dần. Từ những lý do nêu trên chúng tôi chọn đề tài: “ Bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai” để khảo sát và nghiên cứu. 2. Lịch sử vấn đề Nhắc đến Tây Nguyên, không thể không nhắc đến những cánh rừng bao la bạt ngàn, những chàng trai, cô gái Tây Nguyên duyên dáng, rắn chắc, có lẽ say lòng bởi vẻ đẹp và con người nơi đây, nên những nhà văn đã cho ra đời những tác phẩm về Tây Nguyên, những sáng tác rất đặc trưng về một Tây Nguyên đẹp mênh mông với núi rừng hùng vĩ ào ạt gió thổi, với tiếng thác đổ dữ dội nhưng cũng rất đỗi nên thơ. Hiện nay, có khá nhiều bài nghiên cứu về văn hóa và con người Tây Nguyên trong tác phẩm của Nguyên Ngọc, Trung Trung Đỉnh như bài nghiên cứu của TS Đặng Văn Vũ: “Chất Tây Nguyên trong văn Nguyên Ngọc”- Hội thảo khoa học trẻ 2008- Trường Đại học Khoa học xã hội và Nhân văn TP. Hồ Chí Minh; “Rừng xà nu” dưới góc nhìn văn hóa- Tạp chí Đất Quảng, tháng 10 năm 2010; “Đinh yơng, rượu cần và… Trung Trung Đỉnh”- Nguyệt san Gia Lai , ngày 31/12/2009; “Vẻ đẹp con người Tây Nguyên trong văn Trung Trung Đỉnh”-
  9. 9. 9 Nguyệt san Gia Lai xuân 2009. Hoặc Luận văn Thạc sĩ của Hoàng Thị Minh Tâm, Dấu ấn văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi Trung Trung Đỉnh , Trường Đại học Sư phạm – Đại học Huế, 2016,“ Văn xuôi Linh Nga Niê Kdam” luận văn thạc sĩ của Vũ Thị Thanh Loan, “ Hình ảnh người phụ nữ Tây Nguyên trong truyện ngắn của H’Linh Niê” luận văn tốt nghiệp cử nhân của Chu Thị Dạ Thảo.... H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh mai đều là những nhà văn gắn bó với buôn làng, với quê hương, các truyện ngắn của hai nhà văn cho chúng ta hiểu sâu sắc thêm về đời sống, con người cao nguyên, những phong tục tập quán và sự hi sinh lớn lao của người dân Tây Nguyên trong chiến tranh và trong công cuộc xây dựng đất nước. Có nhiều trang viết xúc động về chiến tranh với những vết thương khó lành sau cuộc chiến; sự đổ vỡ của không gian và môi trường văn hóa các tộc người ở miền núi,...Nếu như H’Linh Niê đi vào đề tài chiến tranh, các phong tục tập quán, ..thì nhà văn Niê Thanh Mai hướng ngòi bút đến cuộc sống của giới trẻ với sự tha hóa đạo đức từ trong gia đình và xã hội. Vốn là một nhạc sĩ, nhưng H’Linh Niê cũng khá thành công trong lĩnh vực văn chương, bà có khoảng gần ba mươi truyện ngắn về các dân tộc Êđê, M’Nông, Jrai, Bana… Tuy nhiên, chưa có nhiều công trình nghiên cứu về văn xuôi của bà dưới góc độ văn hóa truyền thống Tây Nguyên. Lê Minh Khuê trong lời giới thiệu sách Gió đỏ đã nhận xét khái quát về văn hóa, con người Tây Nguyên trong văn của H’Linh Niê: “Bằng lối viết nhẹ nhàng tinh tế, chị kể về những mối tình đôi lứa, về những tình cảm của con người với nhau, về một gia đình, về một buôn làng, về những làng này làng kia với những phong tục tập quán riêng, vẻ đẹp riêng. Con mắt phụ nữ của chị như nhìn thấy nét đẹp run rẩy của lá rừng mùa xuân, nhìn thấy ánh mắt của chàng trai khi yêu, nhìn thấy sự can trường của con người của núi rừng. Đọc truyện ngắn của H’Linh, ta như được du ngoạn qua cả một vùng đất còn nhiều bí ẩn” [20, tr.197]. Nhận định về nghệ thuật viết truyện ngắn của H’Linh Niê các tác giả viết: “Với tinh thần tìm tòi thể nghiệm, gần đây trên văn đàn đã thấp thoáng xuất hiện một số hình thức cốt truyện mới lạ mang hơi hướng hậu hiện đại. Đó là kiểu kết truyện huyễn ảo (đan xen các yếu tố hoang đường với các yếu tố hiện thực) như Nước soi bóng ai, Dòng sông tóc, Hoa Pơ Lang của H’Linh Niê. (…) Trong Dòng
  10. 10. 10 sông tóc, tác giả đã miêu tả đồng hiện đan cài giữa câu chuyện thần thoại của con trai thần sông Srê pôk và hai người con gái của Đất và Rừng là Rinh và Rao - trong một câu chuyện có thực về mối tình không lời của một cô gái thời hiện đại. Qua tác phẩm này, thông điệp mà tác giả muốn gửi tới người đọc là: “Tình yêu ở thời nào cũng vậy – nó có một sức mạnh diệu kì - làm cho người con trai và người con gái đẹp rực rỡ trong mắt nhau; vì thế nếu không còn tình yêu nữa con người sẽ trở nên khô cằn và đầy thù hận. Chính tình yêu đã nuôi dưỡng những trái tim nhân hậu, làm sống lại những tâm hồn sỏi đá.” [ Lò Ngân Sủn – Phải chăng H’Linh Niê là tình yêu?] Trong bài: Giới thiệu chân dung một số tác giả văn xuôi tiêu biểu Đắk Lắk, tác giả nhà văn Mã A Lềnh viết: Niê Thanh Mai bứng ra những lát cắt của cuộc sống đưa vào tác phẩm, không kể lể, cũng không cầu kỳ câu chữ, không hù dọa, không dẫn người đọc vào màn mây vần vũ gai góc, không to tát; chân phương, mà chân thành, nhỏ nhẹ. Điều này khác hẳn, mới hẳn, có thể phải nói là hiện đại hẳn so với những người viết “cũ”. Hình tượng gần gũi, dễ hiểu là người viết “cũ” cứ bày biện lần lượt từng món dù ngon hay không rồi rủ bạn ăn gắp món này nhâm nhi một lúc mới lại gắp món khác. Còn với Niê Thanh Mai, chỉ bày lên mâm vài món ngon, đã thế, lại còn “cơm muối thôi, ăn tạm”, “chả có miếng nào cho ra hồn, mời thực khách tạm dùng”. Nhà văn Nguyễn Đình Tú viết: “Ngay cả những truyện ngắn viết về đất và người Tây Nguyên của Mai cũng gợi cảm giác như là người Kinh sáng tác hơn là người Ê Đê viết ra. Vấn đề nằm ở chỗ văn phong. Mai sử dụng ngôn ngữ hiện đại với những bối cảnh truyện hiện đại trên cái nền Tây Nguyên hoang dã và cổ xưa. Có người cho rằng như thế là tốt vì tác giả đã thoát khỏi cái từ trường của một nhà văn dân tộc ít người để nhìn nhận vấn đề từ một điểm nhìn khác, rộng lớn hơn. Nhưng cũng lại có ý kiến cho rằng như thế là đã mai một đi cái chất riêng của “núi rừng”” [ 18, tr. 50]. Tác giả Đỗ Lan nhận xét về truyện ngắn của Niê Thanh Mai: Vẫn là những day dứt, trăn trở của cuộc sống, những phiền muộn và ám ảnh không nguôi, truyện ngắn của Niê Thanh Mai man mác một nỗi buồn nhưng kết thúc mỗi truyện đều mang đến người đọc chút ấm áp trong niềm tin tưởng ở ngày mai dù nhân vật đang
  11. 11. 11 rơi vào tận cùng đau khổ hay bế tắc. Có lẽ vì thế mà nỗi buồn qua nhân vật trong tác phẩm của chị, luôn được kìm nén và thấm đẫm dần vào lòng người đọc. 11 truyện ngắn trong Ngày mai sáng rỡ là những trăn trở về mối quan hệ vợ - chồng, tình yêu đôi lứa, những hy sinh thầm lặng trong nghề nghiệp, những thành kiến nghiệt ngã của người đời… Đề tài không mới, nhưng với thể hiện của Thanh Mai đã làm “sống” lại những điều tưởng như rất bình dị ấy, để nhân vật tự đấu tranh, dằng co nội tâm và tìm thấy tình yêu, hạnh phúc đích thực của mình. Vẫn có một sức cháy âm ỉ, sức trỗi dậy mãnh liệt trong ngòi bút của Thanh Mai, nhưng rồi, tình yêu thương và trên hết là lòng cao thượng đã mở ra một điều gì đó “tươi sáng” hơn, đáng để sống hơn cho quan hệ giữa người với người… Đó là Din trong Bài ca phía chân trời từng sống trong đau khổ vì nghĩ rằng tình yêu không được đền đáp nhưng trong giây phút quyết định rời khỏi ngôi nhà, rời khỏi người mình yêu thương thì Din đã nhận ra là Siên cũng yêu mình nhưng bấy lâu đã bị che dấu trong sự cao thượng. Hay trong truyện ngắn: Ngày mai sáng rỡ, vì không chịu nổi áp lực miệng lưỡi người đời, Win, cô con gái đầu đã ra sức ngăn cản mối tình giữa mẹ mình và thầy giáo người Kinh, quyết không cho mẹ bước thêm bước nữa. Nhưng khi nhận ra những hy sinh lặng thầm của mẹ trong suốt 16 năm qua, Win đã quyết định thay đổi, “Win nghĩ mình đi tìm lại ai đó cho mí của Win”… Cũng như vậy, hình ảnh người mẹ trong truyện Chuyện nhà mình đã vượt qua tất cả những ghen tuông, cả một chút ích kỷ của phụ nữ, vượt qua tất cả những khổ đau tưởng như đến chết để có thể tìm lại về với bản chất của mình, về với tình yêu thương cả với đứa con riêng của chồng mình. Cho đến khi thực hiện đề tài, qua sự khảo sát của chúng tôi, vẫn chưa có công trình nào nghiên cứu về văn xuôi của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai một cách hệ thống và từ giác độ văn hóa Tây Nguyên. Những nhận định của những người đi trước là những gợi ý cần thiết giúp chúng tôi nghiên cứu sâu hơn về văn xuôi của hai cây bút nữ - hai cây knia- của vùng đất Tây Nguyên này. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng Với đề tài này, đối tượng nghiên cứu của luận văn là văn xuôi của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai.
  12. 12. 12 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Luận văn sẽ đi vào tìm hiểu các yếu tố đặc trưng của bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi hai nữ nhà văn H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai ở một số phương diện chủ yếu, đó là các nét đặc trưng của một vùng đất như nhà Rông, cồng chiêng, các lễ hội, con người và bản sắc văn hóa qua một số phương thức thể hiện tiêu biểu như ngôn ngữ, giọng điệu đậm chất Tây Nguyên. Các tác phẩm được khảo sát bao gồm: - H’Linh Niê (1997), Con rắn màu xanh da trời, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội - H’Linh Niê ( 2005), Gió đỏ, NXB Hội nhà văn, Hà Nội - H’Linh Niê ( 2009), Pơ thi mênh mang mùa gió, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội - H’Linh Niê ( 2017) Tháng tư mùa bướm bay-NXB Quân đội - H’Linh Niê- Trần Hồng Lâm- Niê Thanh Mai - Siu H’Kết ( 2014), Bốn cây Knia, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội - Niê Thanh Mai ( 2005), Suối của rừng, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội - Niê Thanh Mai ( 2007), Về bên kia núi, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội - Niê Thanh Mai ( 2010), Ngày mai sáng rỡ, NXB Văn hóa dân tộc, Hà Nội 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Trong quá trình nghiên cứu, thực hiện đề tài, chúng tôi sẽ kết hợp sử dụng các phương pháp sau: 4.1. Phương pháp hệ thống: Khảo sát các yếu tố văn hóa Tây Nguyên được thể hiện trong hệ thống các tác phẩm văn xuôi của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai. 4.2 Phương pháp liên ngành: Nhằm nhìn nhận, đánh giá vấn đề một cách thấu đáo, người viết vận dụng các kiến thức về xã hội học, dân tộc học, lịch sử, …để giải mã, cắt nghĩa các hiện tượng văn học. 4.3. Phương pháp so sánh: Nhằm làm rõ đề tài, nét độc đáo về bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong sáng tác của hai nữ nhà văn, chúng tôi so sánh sáng tác của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai trong mối tương quan với những sáng tác của các nhà văn đã viết về Tây Nguyên.
  13. 13. 13 4.4. Phương pháp thống kê: Nhằm thu thập, phân tích các số liệu, dữ liệu,...Vận dụng phương pháp này chúng tôi chủ yếu phục vụ mục đích về tần số xuất hiện của các yếu tố như: ngôn ngữ, giọng điệu,..trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai. Ngoài ra, luận văn còn sử dụng lý thuyết Văn hóa học, Thi pháp học, Tự sự học để triển khai đề tài nghiên cứu. 5. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu - Khái lược về văn hóa Tây Nguyên và sáng tác H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai viết về Tây Nguyên. - Tìm hiểu bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai qua các biểu trưng và con người. - Tìm hiểu bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai qua các phương thức nghệ thuật: ngôn ngữ, giọng điệu. 6. Đóng góp của luận văn 5.1. Là luận văn nghiên cứu văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai trong mối quan hệ biện chứng giữa cái riêng và cái chung, góp phần đánh giá tương đối đầy đủ về các vấn đề của văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai từ góc nhìn văn hóa. 5.2. Luận văn sẽ chỉ ra nét đặc sắc của bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai trên cả hai phương diện nội dung và hình thức, tập trung ở một số đặc trưng văn hóa vùng miền và ngôn ngữ, giọng điệu. 5.3. Luận văn một lần nữa góp phần khẳng định vai trò, vị trí của bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên đối với văn học nói riêng, nghệ thuật nói chung. 5.4. Luận văn khẳng định sự đóng góp của H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai trong tiến trình văn xuôi Việt Nam, đặc biệt là với việc bảo tồn, phát huy bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên với việc thúc đẩy sự phát triển của văn học. 7. Cấu trúc của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận và tài liệu tham khảo, luận văn được triển khai trong 3 chương: Chương 1: Văn hóa Tây Nguyên và sáng tác H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai viết về Tây Nguyên
  14. 14. 14 Chương 2: Bản sắc văn hóa và con người Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai nhìn từ phương diện nội dung Chương 3: Bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên trong văn xuôi H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai nhìn từ phương thức nghệ thuật.
  15. 15. 15 B. NỘI DUNG Chương 1: VĂN HÓA TÂY NGUYÊN VÀ SÁNG TÁC H’LINH NIÊ, NIÊ THANH MAI VIẾT VỀ TÂY NGUYÊN 1.1.Văn hóa và văn học Tây Nguyên 1.1.1. Khái niệm văn hóa Hiện nay có rất nhiều định nghĩa về văn hóa, vì vậy, việc xác định khái niệm về Văn hóa không hề đơn giản. Trong bài Khái luận về Văn hóa, PGS. TSKH. Trần Ngọc Thêm đã viết: Ngay từ thuở lọt lòng, chúng ta đã đắm mình trong chất men văn hoá: từ lời ru của mẹ, bài học của cha, trò chơi của chị… cho đến tiếng gọi đò bên sông, tiếng võng đưa kẽo kẹt lúc trưa hè, tiếng chuông buông khi chiều xuống… – tất cả, tất cả những sự kiện đó, những ấn tượng đó, những âm thanh đó, những hình ảnh đó… đều thuộc về văn hóa. Cái tinh thần như tư tưởng, ngôn ngữ… là văn hoá; cái vật chất như ăn, ở, mặc… cũng là văn hoá. Chính văn hoá đã nuôi chúng ta lớn, dạy chúng ta khôn. Người ta nói: văn hóa ẩm thực, văn hoá trang phục, văn hoá ứng xử, văn hoá tiêu dùng, văn hoá kinh doanh, văn hóa chính trị, văn hoá Đông Sơn, văn hoá Hoà Bình, văn hoá rìu vai… Từ "văn hoá" có biết bao nhiêu là nghĩa, nó được dùng để chỉ những khái niệm có nội hàm hết sức khác nhau”[33, tr.4]. Điều đó cho thấy, văn hóa là khái niệm rộng và có nội hàm hết sức phong phú vì thế nên trên thế giới lẫn trong nước luôn tồn tại nhiều định nghĩa khác nhau về khái niệm văn hóa. Năm 1871, E.B. Tylor đưa ra định nghĩa “Văn hóa hay văn minh, theo nghĩa rộng về tộc người học, nói chung gồm có tri thức, tín ngưỡng, nghệ thuật, đạo đức, luật pháp, tập quán và một số năng lực và thói quen khác được con người chiếm lĩnh với tư cách một thành viên của xã hội”[26]. Theo định nghĩa này thì văn hóa và văn minh là một; nó bao gồm tất cả những lĩnh vực liên quan đến đời sống con người, từ tri thức, tín ngưỡng đến nghệ thuật, đạo đức, pháp luật… Có người ví, định nghĩa này mang tính “bách khoa toàn thư” vì đã liệt kê hết mọi lĩnh vực sáng tạo của con người. Riêng F. Boas lại định nghĩa “Văn hóa là tổng thể các phản ứng tinh thần, thể chất và những hoạt động định hình nên hành vi của cá nhân cấu thành nên
  16. 16. 16 một nhóm người vừa có tính tập thể vừa có tính cá nhân trong mối quan hệ với môi trường tự nhiên của họ, với những nhóm người khác, với những thành viên trong nhóm và của chính các thành viên này với nhau”[42]. Theo định nghĩa này, mối quan hệ giữa cá nhân, tập thể và môi trường là quan trọng trong việc hình thành văn hóa của con người. Ở Việt Nam, văn hóa cũng được định nghĩa rất khác nhau. Hồ Chí Minh cho rằng “Vì lẽ sinh tồn cũng như mục đích của cuộc sống, loài người mới sáng tạo và phát minh ra ngôn ngữ, chữ viết, đạo đức, pháp luật, khoa học, tôn giáo, văn học, nghệ thuật, những công cụ cho sinh hoạt hằng ngày về mặt ăn, ở và các phương thức sử dụng. Toàn bộ những sáng tạo và phát minh đó tức là văn hóa” [16]. Với cách hiểu này, văn hóa sẽ bao gồm toàn bộ những gì do con người sáng tạo và phát minh ra. Cũng giống như định nghĩa của Tylor, văn hóa theo cách nói của Hồ Chí Minh sẽ là một “bách khoa toàn thư” về những lĩnh vực liên quan đến đời sống con người. PGS. TSKH. Trần Ngọc Thêm thì quan niệm: “Văn hoá là một hệ thống hữu cơ các giá trị vật chất và tinh thần do con người sáng tạo và tích luỹ qua quá trình hoạt động thực tiễn, trong sự tương tác giữa con người với môi trường tự nhiên và xã hội”[tr.10]. Phan Ngọc thì có quan niệm khác: “Văn hóa là mối quan hệ giữa thế giới biểu tượng trong óc một cá nhân hay một tộc người với cái thế giới thực tại ít nhiều đã bị cá nhân này hay tộc người này mô hình hóa theo cái mô hình tồn tại trong biểu tượng. Điều biểu hiện rõ nhất chứng tỏ mối quan hệ này, đó là văn hóa dưới hình thức dễ thấy nhất, biểu hiện thành một kiểu lựa chọn riêng của cá nhân hay tộc người, khác các kiểu lựa chọn của các cá nhân hay các tộc người khác”[tr.19-20]. Tại Hội nghị liên chính phủ về các chính sách văn hoá họp năm 1970 tại Venise, Federico Mayor, Tổng giám đốc UNESCO, cho rằng: “Đối với một số người, văn hóa chỉ bao gồm những kiệt tác tuyệt vời trong các lĩnh vực tư duy và sáng tạo; đối với những người khác, văn hóa bao gồm tất cả những gì làm cho dân tộc này khác với dân tộc khác, từ những sản phẩm tinh vi hiện đại nhất cho đến tín ngưỡng, phong tục tập quán, lối sống và lao động” [47].
  17. 17. 17 Tuy tồn tại nhiều định nghĩa về văn hóa nhưng tất cả các nhà nghiên cứu đều thống nhất, văn hóa là sản phẩm của mỗi tộc người cùng phát triển trong suốt chiều dài lịch sử. Mỗi một tộc người đều có nét đặc trưng riêng, thể hiện ở lối sống, cách nghĩ, cách cảm phù hợp với hoàn cảnh tự nhiên mà họ đang sinh sống. Chính vì mỗi cộng đồng người đều có nét văn hóa riêng nên để tìm hiểu bản sắc của mỗi tộc người thì phải khảo sát nét khác biệt về văn hóa của tộc người đó. 1.1.2. Mối quan hệ giữa văn hóa – văn học Sự phát triển mạnh mẽ và thâm nhập ngày càng sâu của văn hóa vào nhiều ngành khoa học xã hội và nhân văn, trong đó có văn học, làm cho mọi người càng nhận thức vai trò và sự gắn kết của văn hóa với văn học vốn đã có từ trong bản chất đến nay lại càng sâu sắc và không thể chia tách. Văn học là sự tự ý thức văn hóa. Văn học chẳng những là một bộ phận của văn hóa, chịu sự chi phối ảnh hưởng trực tiếp của văn hóa mà còn là một trong những phương tiện tồn tại và bảo lưu văn hóa. Văn học chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp từ môi trường văn hóa của một thời đại và truyền thống văn hóa độc đáo của một dân tộc, đồng thời thể hiện cả nội hàm tâm lý văn hóa độc đáo của một thời đại và một cộng đồng dân tộc. Cùng với hệ thống giá trị văn hóa là những mô thức văn hóa riêng của một cộng đồng dân tộc, văn học đã tự giác tiếp nhận và thể hiện những giá trị và mô thức mà cả cộng đồng tôn trọng và tuân thủ. Văn hoá là những chuẩn mực xã hội, là những khuôn mẫu xã hội được tích luỹ trong quá trình lâu dài của mỗi cộng đồng dân tộc; nó được cố định hoá dưới dạng ngôn ngữ, biểu tượng, phong tục tập quán, nghi lễ, luật pháp, đạo đức... Tất cả những yếu tố trên cấu thành một nền văn hoá nhất định; nó có vai trò quyết định trong việc hình thành nhân cách, lối sống, nếp nghĩ, cách đối nhân xử thế... của các thành viên trong cộng đồng. Văn học, nghệ thuật cùng với triết học, chính trị, tôn giáo, đạo đức, phong tục… là những bộ phận hợp thành của chỉnh thể cấu trúc văn hóa. Nếu văn hóa thể hiện quan niệm và cách ứng xử của con người trước thế giới, thì văn học là hoạt động lưu giữ thành quả sáng tạo một cách sinh động nhất. Để có được những thành quả đó, văn hóa của một dân tộc cũng như của nhân loại từng trải qua nhiều chặng đường tìm kiếm, chọn lọc, bảo tồn và phát triển để hình thành những giá trị
  18. 18. 18 trong xã hội. Văn học vừa là chặng đường tìm kiếm, vừa là nơi định hình những giá trị. Cũng có thể nói văn học là văn hóa lên tiếng bằng ngôn từ nghệ thuật. Văn hóa là cơ sở, nền tảng của sự sáng tạo văn học. Ở mỗi tác phẩm của văn học đều biểu hiện văn hóa qua sự tiếp nhận và tái hiện của nhà văn. Trầm tích văn hóa để lại dấu ấn trong các tác phẩm văn học và tạo nên sức hấp dẫn riêng. Văn hoá tác động đến văn học không chỉ ở đề tài mà còn ở toàn bộ bầu khí quyển tinh thần bao bọc hoạt động sáng tạo của nhà văn và hoạt động tiếp nhận của bạn đọc. Bản thân nhà văn với thế giới nghệ thuật của mình là một sản phẩm văn hoá. Giữa văn học và văn hóa có mối quan hệ hữu cơ mật thiết như vậy, nên việc tìm hiểu văn học dưới góc nhìn văn hóa là một hướng đi cần thiết và có triển vọng. Cùng với những cách tiếp cận văn học từ góc độ xã hội học, mỹ học, thi pháp học…, cách tiếp cận văn học từ góc độ văn hoá học giúp chúng ta lý giải trọn vẹn hơn tác phẩm nghệ thuật với hệ thống mã văn hoá được bao hàm bên trong nó. Những yếu tố văn hoá liên quan đến thiên nhiên, địa lý, lịch sử, phong tục, tập quán, ngôn ngữ… có thể được vận dụng để cắt nghĩa những phương diện nội dung và hình thức của tác phẩm. Nó cũng có thể góp phần lý giải tâm lý sáng tác, thị hiếu độc giả và con đường phát triển của văn học nói chung. Như vậy, văn học luôn có mối quan hệ chặt chẽ với các lĩnh vực khác nhau của văn hóa. Khi nói văn hoá ảnh hưởng đến văn học và văn học tác động đến văn hóa, ta hiểu ảnh hưởng và tác động đó vừa trên bình diện tổng thể của nền văn hoá, vừa trên bình diện của từng lãnh vực có quan hệ với văn học. Đó là ảnh hưởng và tác động đơn phương, song phương hay đa phương, tùy từng nơi từng lúc, nhưng không bao giờ ngưng nghỉ. Có thể nói nhà văn đích thực là một nhà hoạt động văn hóa, tác phẩm văn học là một sản phẩm văn hóa và người đọc là một người thụ hưởng văn hóa. Văn hóa và văn học là mối quan hệ tương hỗ. Văn hóa là một tổng thể, một hệ thống, bao gồm nhiều yếu tố trong đó có văn học. Như vậy, văn hóa chi phối văn học với tư cách là hệ thống chi phối yếu tố, toàn thể chi phối bộ phận. 1.1.3. Văn hóa và văn học viết về Tây Nguyên * Địa hình và đặc trưng văn hóa
  19. 19. 19 Vùng Tây Nguyên, một thời gọi là Cao nguyên Trung phần Việt Nam, nằm bên sườn Đông của dãy Trường Sơn, theo phân vùng kinh tế gồm 4 tỉnh: Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông. Riêng Lâm Đồng thuộc phân khu Miền Đông Nam Bộ, với hơn 20 tộc người cư trú. Tuy nhiên, theo khái niệm văn hóa, do có nhiều tính chất tương đồng, mà thường được gọi là vùng văn hóa Trường Sơn – Tây Nguyên, với gần 30 tộc người thiểu số tại chỗ cư trú tập trung. Cuối năm 2005, tổ chức Quốc tế văn hóa thế giới Unesco công nhận “ Không gian văn hóa cồng chiêng Tây Nguyên là kiệt tác di sản và văn hóa phi vật thể của nhân loại”. Năm 2008 Unesco một lần nữa xác nhận “ Không gian văn hóa cồng chiêng Tây Nguyên là Di sản văn hóa phi vật thể đại diện cho nhân loại”, đều gồm cả 5 tỉnh Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đăk Lak và Lâm Đồng. Văn học dân gian truyền miệng cũng là một trong những Di sản nằm trong “ Không gian văn hóa” đó. Vùng đất Tây Nguyên với nhiều dân tộc anh em cùng nhau sinh sống tạo nên một cộng đồng với nhiều nét văn hóa đặc sắc. Như Linh Nga Niê Kdam đã nói: Từ cực Bắc là cụm núi Atouat với đỉnh Ngok Linh cao 2598m của người Sê Đăng giỏi rèn giáo mác đến cực Nam là dãy Chư Yang Sin cao 2402m (đỉnh cao nguyên Lang Biang) đậm chất văn hóa K’ho, qua xứ sở của điệu arap Jrai đắm đuối nhịp vòng suang, qua quê hương Đăm San lắng nghe điệu arei Êđê rạo rực, qua những cánh đồng rập rờn xanh sóng cỏ của đất Mnông, qua cả chân núi Hà Giăng của người Chăm Hroaih đấu trống”… đâu đâu ta cũng thấy dấu ấn của một bản sắc văn hóa đậm đà tính dân tộc. Để có những buôn, bon, kon, plei trầm bổng tiếng ching chêng, Tây Nguyên đã phải trải qua nhiều đợt di cư của nhiều bộ tộc và những cuộc xung đột chính trị, kinh tế mạnh mẽ . Các tộc người ở Tây Nguyên phát triển trên cơ sở nền Văn minh nương rẫy khác với nền văn minh lúa nước của các tộc người sinh sống ở vùng đồng bằng. Cuộc sống của người Tây Nguyên gắn liền với rừng, với tâm linh, vị thần được họ tôn kính nhất là “Giàng”, nếu có vấn đề gì không được suôn sẻ thì sẽ xin “Yàng” giúp đỡ và tin “Yàng” sẽ luôn bên cạnh và phù hộ cho họ. Văn hóa Tây Nguyên vô cùng đặc sắc với kho tàng văn học dân gian đồ sộ, phong phú, nhiều thể loại, tiêu biểu là trường ca, sử thi - những sáng tác bằng văn vần hoặc văn xuôi, kể lại những sự kiện quan trọng có ý nghĩa lớn đối với toàn thể
  20. 20. 20 cộng đồng. Trường ca, sử thi Tây Nguyên là một di sản văn hóa phi vật thể quý báu của dân tộc Việt Nam. Đó là những áng hùng ca mà tùy theo ngôn ngữ của mỗi tộc người có cách gọi khác nhau. Theo tiếng Êđê gọi là khan, người Bâhnar gọi là hmon, với người Jrai thì gọi là hri, người Mnông gọi Ót N’drong …đã rất nổi tiếng cả trong và ngoài nước. Một số tác phẩm được giới nghiên cứu quan tâm và đánh giá cao như: Đăm Noi, Diông ( Bana), Đăm san, Đăm Di, Y Prao ( Êđê), H’điêu, Zông (Jrai), Mùa rẫy Bon Tiang, Cây nêu thần ( Mnông),… Sử thi Tây Nguyên, là một giá trị tinh thần, được đồng bào Tây Nguyên lưu giữ trong trí nhớ và được diễn xướng trong các sinh hoạt cộng đồng mà chúng ta có thể gọi là “văn hoá sử thi”, chứa đựng trong nó những tri thức bách khoa của cộng đồng các dân tộc Tây nguyên. Tây Nguyên là một trong những vùng văn hóa lớn của nước ta, được hình thành từ hàng nghìn năm về trước với những giá trị phong phú, đặc sắc. Các dân tộc thiểu số Tây Nguyên có một nền văn hóa bản địa phong phú và đa dạng, với văn hóa chữ viết, trang phục, âm nhạc dân gian, kiến trúc nhà, văn hóa ẩm thực độc đáo. Tây Nguyên có nhiều di sản văn hóa vật thể, phi vật thể hết sức quý giá, như: đàn đá, ching chêng cùng các loại hình sinh hoạt văn hóa dân gian, sinh hoạt cộng đồng phong phú và kho tàng văn học dân gian truyền miệng đặc sắc. Hiện nay, Tây Nguyên là nơi còn lưu giữ được nhiều di sản văn hóa vật thể và phi vật thể, vừa có giá trị lịch sử, vừa có giá trị thẩm mỹ độc đáo như: nhà rông, nhà dài, đàn đá, tượng nhà mồ, các lễ hội và kho tàng văn học dân gian với những bản trường ca, truyện cổ, truyện ngụ ngôn, lời nói vần, những làn điệu dân ca đậm đà bản sắc lưu truyền qua nhiều thế hệ. Tổ chức Quốc tế UNESCO công nhận toàn bộ các đặc trưng giá trị ấy là “Di sản văn hóa phi vật thể đại diện của nhân loại”. Theo quan niệm của người Tây Nguyên, đằng sau mỗi chiếc ching, chêng đều ẩn chứa một vị thần. Ching chêng càng cổ thì quyền lực của vị thần càng cao. Ching chêng còn là tài sản quý giá, biểu tượng cho quyền lực và sự giàu có của dòng họ, của gia đình. Vào những ngày hội, hình ảnh những vòng người nhảy múa quanh ngọn lửa thiêng, bên những vò rượu cần trong tiếng ching chêng vang vọng núi rừng, tạo cho Tây Nguyên một không gian lãng mạn và huyền ảo. Ching chêng
  21. 21. 21 do vậy góp phần tạo nên những sử thi, những áng thơ ca đậm chất văn hóa Tây Nguyên vừa lãng mạn, vừa hùng tráng. Giá trị văn hóa tinh thần của Tây nguyên hội tụ đậm nét ở lễ hội. Lễ hội là môi trường diễn xướng để cho các đặc trưng tiêu biểu của văn hóa truyền thống Tây Nguyên phát huy, là một hình thái sinh hoạt tinh thần mang đậm đà bản sắc dân tộc, thường được tổ chức sau những ngày lao động mệt nhọc. Giá trị văn hóa tinh thần trong lễ hội của người Tây nguyên được thể hiện trong các lễ hội nông nghiệp, lễ hội phong tục, lễ hội tôn giáo, lễ hội lịch sử như hội mùa, lễ tỉa hạt, lễ cúng máng nước, cúng nồi, lễ đâm trâu, lễ hội Pơ thi, Lễ hội ăn cơm mới, cúng giọt nước...Các Lễ hội của đồng bào Tây nguyên là bài ca về lòng yêu nước nồng nàn của các dân tộc, là truyền thống văn hóa và sự trân trọng quá khứ, uống nước phải nhớ lấy nguồn, ăn quả nhớ người trồng cây, là bài ca về tình yêu thương cộng đồng qua biểu tượng "Đầu trâu máng nứơc", là tinh thần bao dung hòa đồng trong quan niệm hoang sơ “thiên, địa, nhân", là tinh thần thượng võ trong đấu tranh với thiên nhiên, với kẻ thù qua các lễ mừng chiến thắng, cúng lúa, cúng thần rừng, thần đất…, múa khiên, múa trống, là sự thủy chung trọn vẹn trong tình yêu qua "bó củi hứa hôn" và "chiếc vòng cầu hôn". Theo tôn giáo thực hành đa thần “vạn vật hữu linh”, muốn làm bất cứ việc gì cũng phải xin phép, làm được phải tạ ơn, vi phạm phải tạ lỗi, trong các lễ hội truyền thống, đồng bào các dân tộc tại chỗ luôn thể hiện sự tôn kính, cảm phục đối với thần linh (Yàng). Ở Tây Nguyên xưa và nay, Yàng là một đức tin tâm linh về thế giới siêu nhiên bao bọc lấy đời sống con người. Trong tiềm thức của họ, mỗi thành tố tự nhiên như rừng, núi… đều có các vị Yàng cai trị, ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến đời sống sinh hoạt, sản xuất của người Tây Nguyên. Nhờ đức tin ấy, những nét sinh hoạt văn hóa, những lễ hội, tập quán đặc trưng vẫn tiếp tục được duy trì, xây dựng nên một đời sống tinh thần đa dạng, phong phú, riêng biệt của các tộc người Tây Nguyên. Bên cạnh các lễ hội thể hiện sức mạnh cũng như sự trường tồn của các dân tộc ở Tây Nguyên thì nhà Rông là di sản văn hóa vật chất gắn với lịch sử cư trú lâu đời của các tộc người tại chỗ vùng Tây Nguyên. Nhà Rông thường nằm ở trung tâm, đó là ngôi nhà chung, lớn nhất của làng. Đây là nơi diễn ra toàn bộ sinh
  22. 22. 22 hoạt, trung tâm tình cảm, cố kết các thành viên trong cộng đồng, pháo đài phòng thủ của buôn làng. Đây còn là nơi thực hiện các lễ hội tâm linh cộng đồng, cũng là nơi các nghệ nhân già truyền đạt lại cho thế hệ trẻ những giá trị văn hóa truyền thống. Nhà Rông còn là nơi diễn ra các lễ hội dân gian, nơi lưu giữ các hiện vật truyền thống: Ching, chêng, trống, vũ khí, đầu các con vật hiến sinh trong các ngày lễ, nơi tiếp đón khách quí đến thăm buôn làng. Nhà Rông được coi là linh hồn của làng, là biểu hiện của văn hóa rừng và sự cố kết cộng đồng người gắn với thiên nhiên.. Con người Tây Nguyên bao giờ cũng toát lên một vẻ đẹp vạm vỡ, khỏe khoắn, cường tráng. Thuở xa xưa, đại ngàn Tây Nguyên vốn là vùng đất tự trị của những bộ tộc thiểu số sơ khai như Ê-Đê, JRai, M’nông, Bâhnar, Mạ… Dấu ấn về đời sống sinh hoạt, sản xuất của những con người Tây Nguyên thời xa xưa xuất hiện trong các bản sử thi anh hùng nổi tiếng như: Đăm San, Xinh Nhã…. Ở đó, bức tranh xã hội rộng lớn về con người Tây Nguyên cùng với những phong tục tập quán đời thường đến những nghi lễ, luật tục được tái hiện một cách chân thực, khách quan nhất. *Văn học viết về Tây Nguyên Tây Nguyên, một dải núi non hùng vĩ của Tổ quốc, mảnh đất từng sản sinh ra những người anh hùng đã đi vào huyền thoại và trở thành cảm hứng sáng tác của nhiều nhà văn như : Nguyên Ngọc, Vũ Hạnh, Trung Trung Đỉnh, Khuất Quang Thụy… là những người miền xuôi đến với Tây Nguyên từ thời chống Pháp và chống Mỹ. Đồng thời, Nguyên Ngọc - người đầu tiên gieo hạt giống văn học viết trên mảnh đất Tây Nguyên và đã thành công với tác phẩm Đất nước đứng lên, Rừng xà nu, Bạn bè tôi ở trên ấy…, Trung Trung Đỉnh với tác phẩm Lạc rừng,.. Bên cạnh đó, những người con của núi rừng Tây Nguyên cũng viết về vùng đất mẹ như Y Điêng, đại diện cho lớp người đi trước với tác phẩm: Ông già Kơ Rao, Chuyện bên bờ sông Hinh… H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai - đại diện cho những cây bút trẻ của vùng núi Tây Nguyên. Tác phẩm: Đi về đâu hỡi…thổ cẩm Tây Nguyên? Mất, còn của văn hóa dân gian Tây Nguyên?.. Chính những sáng tác của các nhà văn đã kéo người đọc đến gần hơn với mảnh đất Tây Nguyên hùng vĩ và đầy huyền thoại, từ đó khẳng định được giá trị
  23. 23. 23 bản sắc văn hóa Tây Nguyên. Sự lạ lẫm về văn hóa cũng như con người nơi đây đã thu hút không ít nhà văn đến với vùng đất đầy nắng gió. Tất cả họ bị hút vào bởi thiên nhiên hoang sơ nhưng lại rất độc đáo của miền đất đỏ Bazan này. Tuy nhiên, cũng chính vì sự độc đáo và phong phú của văn hóa truyền thống, mà cũng chỉ có một vài nhà văn đã đến và khám phá Tây Nguyên như một cái duyên trong cuộc đời. Trước tiên, phải kể đến những người con gốc gác của mảnh đất Tây Nguyên viết về chính đất mẹ như: Y Điêng, Mlô Y Cla Vi, Kim Nhất, Kpă Y Lăng, H’Linh Niê, Niê Thanh Mai,…Những cây bút người dân tộc thiểu số đã mang lại cho văn xuôi Tây Nguyên cách cảm nhận chân thực hơn về con người và cuộc sống nơi đây. Người viết về văn xuôi dân tộc thiểu số đầu tiên là nhà văn Y Điêng- bậc trưởng lão của dòng văn học miền núi Phú Yên. Ông là nhà văn Êđê đầu tiên được nhận giải thưởng Nhà nước về Văn học Nghệ thuật năm 2007. Một số tác phẩm: Ông già Krao (truyê ̣n ngắn-1964); Như cá nh chim Kway (Truyê ̣n ngắn – 1974); Drai Hling đi về phía sá ng (Truyê ̣n – ký); H’Giang (Truyê ̣n dài - 1978); Chuyện bên bờ Sông Hinh (Tiểu thuyết -1994); N’Trang Lơng (Tiểu thuyết -2004); Trung đội ngườ i Bâhnar (Tiểu thuyết -2010),… Trong số các tác phẩm của mình, nhà văn Y Điêng tâm đắc nhất là tiểu thuyết Chuyện bên bờ Sông Hinh. Chuyện bên bờ Sông Hinh kể về quá trình đến với Việt Minh, đến với cách mạng từ thời kháng chiến chống Pháp của các buôn làng, của hai dòng họ Ksơr và Niê người Êđê, bên bờ con Sông Hinh quê Y Điêng. Đặc biệt là con đường giác ngộ, từ khi còn là một chàng trai khoẻ làm rẫy, giỏi săn bắt, đánh cá cho đến lúc trở thành con chim đầu đàn của Việt Minh của Y Thoa. Chỉ vì yêu người con gái xinh đẹp nhất buôn thuộc dòng họ KSơr, mà Y Thoa bị chánh tổng Y Sô ( cũng thích ga ̣gẫm H’ Linh) đẩy vào tù. Ở đó anh đã may mắn gặp và được người cán bộ Việt Minh Trần Được mở rộng hiểu biết của mình, để chọn lấy con đường đi theo cách mạng. Chuyện còn là của cộng đồng buôn Thu luôn gắn bó với nhau trong mọi vui buồn trong cuộc sống nơi núi rừng. Về những con người hiền lành, xinh đẹp, tốt bụng như mẹ con Amí H’Linh mà phải chịu nhiều oan ức; cũng hiền lành, tốt bụng nhưng chìm trong những tập tục lạc hậu, cũ kỹ của tộc người từ ngàn xưa, nên vô
  24. 24. 24 tình gây ra nỗi thống khổ cho cả gia đình lẫn người khác, như anh em nhà già Ama Thin. Chuyện về Y Sô, kẻ ham giàu, đố kỵ, ngu muội làm tay sai cho Pháp, quay lại gây chuyện xấu cho đồng tộc, thậm chí cả người cùng dòng họ như mẹ con Amí H’Linh và chia rẽ mối đoàn kết Kinh - Thượng. Chuyện bên bờ Sông Hinh của Y Điêng còn kể với người đọc về những ngày đầu bỡ ngỡ tham gia chống càn, đánh Tây, đuổi Nhật của trai gái quê ông, mà phần nào, tuổi thanh niên hồn nhiên như suối như rừ ng của ông, chính là một trong những nhân chứng sống của giai đoạn lịch sử ấy. Tiểu thuyết khắc hoạ lại được con đường đến với Việt Minh, với cách mạng giải phóng dân tộc của người Êđê Sông Hinh nói riêng, các dân tộc ít người Tây Nguyên nói chung, tuy đơn giản nhưng đã trở thành sâu đậm và trung thành với lý tưởng; một trong những tác nhân quan trọng, góp phần làm nên thành công của cách mạng Việt Nam, từ những ngày đầu còn trong “ trứng nước”. Không chỉ bản thân tác giả đã từng lớn lên theo sự lớn mạnh từ ngày đầu của Mặt trận Việt Minh, hít thở và tắm mình trong không gian hồ hởi ban đầu và quyết liê ̣t từ ng giai đoa ̣n của cả hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, nên nguồn tư liệu chiến tranh của Y Điêng hết sức dồi dào và sống động; mà ông còn đến với người đọc bằng cách kể chuyện giản dị, không trau chuốt về ngôn từ, không phức tạp hoá các mối quan hệ, mâu thuẫn; sử dụng lối nói, cách nghĩ và nhất là ảnh hưởng của lối kể phóng đa ̣i, nhân hóa, că ̣p đôi, so sánh, tượng hình, tượng thanh …của trường ca, sử thi Tây Nguyên ( như ông kể về ngọn gió Xiăng ở Sông Hinh : Gió thổi thẳng tuột từ tây xuống đông.Tưởng nó đi thẳng ai dè nó lại chia theo cá c con suối nhỏ…hò lên đồi tranh, là m cho cỏ tranh hết đứ ng lên lại nằm xuống, từ ng đợt sóng xanh nối tiếp nhau nhảy múa. Đột ngột nó lại quay về là ng dìu di ̣u, lọt và o khe hở của phên nhà nghe như ai thổi sá o vi vu, như ai đá nh đà n môi, rồi lại à o lên má i nhà reo vui ầm ầm, nâng tấm tranh lên soà n soạt. Gặp cây gạo, bụi tre cao, chao ôi chúng đạp ngọn cây ngả nghiêng. Khi ngả về bên trá i, lúc nghiêng về bên phải, khi rạp xuống tận mặt đất quét ngang rồi lại bật lên. Cà nh lá đụng và o nhau xà o xạc, cà nh gãy lá rụng bay đi như mùa bướ m tìm hoa”. Nếu như Y Điêng là nhà văn tiêu biểu cho thế hệ lớp trước viết về văn hóa và con người miền núi thì H’Linh Niê tiêu biểu cho lớp trung niên viết về Tây
  25. 25. 25 Nguyên. H’Linh Niê đến với văn chương khá muộn mằn nhưng như một định mệnh. Chị học âm nhạc có bài bản nơi trường lớp. Nhiều bài hát giàu chất Tây Nguyên hoang sơ, hùng vĩ mang tên chị từng vang lên trên các sàn diễn và sóng phát thanh, truyền hình. Rồi chị trở thành người hoạt động văn hóa chuyên nghiệp ở nhiều loại hình khác nhau, khi là nhà folklore Tây Nguyên không thể thiếu, khi lại là nhà báo vùng dân tộc xông xáo, giàu tâm huyết. Và từ nghề báo chị tìm đến văn chương bằng một thái độ nghiêm cẩn và khiêm cung đặc biệt. Chu Thị Dạ Thảo đã viết: “Truyện ngắn H’Linh Niê mang đầy đủ những đặc trưng của truyện ngắn hiện đại từ nội dung đến nghệ thuật”. Theo nhận định của tác giả Lê Minh Khuê thì “ H’Linh Niê có những truyện ngắn viết về vùng đất đỏ cao nguyên. Là người con gái của núi rừng Tây Nguyên, nói tiếng nói của dân tộc mình, người đọc không phải khó khăn như khi đọc những tác phẩm của các tác giả người Kinh viết về vùng đất ấy”. Được khơi nguồn cảm hứng từ tình yêu tha thiết đối với mảnh đất và con người Tây Nguyên, truyện ngắn của tác giả H’Linh Niê tập trung thể hiện những đề tài chính như : tình yêu đôi lứa, tình cảm gia đình, cộng đồng của những con người, nhất là sự đổi thay trong buôn làng qua từng thời kỳ, với đầy đủ những buồn vui, đắng cay, hạnh phúc. Ở mỗi mảng đề tài tác giả lại đi vào khám phá những khía cạnh tinh tế nhất, đặc sắc nhất, từ đó khái quát nên tính nhân văn cao cả hoặc rút ra bài học kinh nghiệm quý báu. Có những câu chuyện tác giả xây dựng nên những tình yêu đẹp với kết cục hạnh phúc, hoàn hảo; nhưng cũng có những bi kịch tình yêu đầy nước mắt, để lại cảm xúc xót xa trong lòng độc giả. Khi viết về bản sắc văn hoá của dân tộc, tác giả không chỉ nhìn thấy những khía ca ̣nh tốt, mà còn phản ánh một cách trực diện những khía ca ̣nh còn hạn chế, để rồi từ đó kêu gọi cộng đồng hãy kiên quyết khắc phục, từ bỏ, vươn lên… Trong thế giới truyện ngắn của H’Linh Niê, cuộc sống được phản ánh như những gì vốn có, những mảng sáng - tối tương phản, xuất phát từ một cái nhìn toàn diện, khách quan. Là một nữ trí thức dân tộc tiến bộ, tác giả không ca ngợi một chiều bản sắc văn hoá của dân tộc mình, càng không đánh giá phiến diện hiện thực khách quan “ con mắt phụ nữ của chị như nhìn thấy nét đẹp run rẩy của lá
  26. 26. 26 rừng mùa xuân, nhìn thấy ánh mắt của chàng trai Tây Nguyên khi yêu, nhìn thấy sự can trường của con người…”( Lê Minh Khuê - lời tựa tập truyện ngắn Gió đỏ). Nhà văn Nguyễn Khắc Trường viết: “ Truyện của H’Linh Niê nhiều phong vi ̣và dấu ấn Tây Nguyên; thấy sự nồng nhiệt bảo vệchất dân tộc của tá c giả. Tuy nhiên tay nghề còn có mứ c độ, nhiều khi còn rối rắm trong cá ch dẫn chuyện, nên là m cho câu chuyện bi ̣tãi ra, vì thế thiếu độ sâu”. Còn nhà văn Ma Văn Kháng thì lại nhận xét: “ Phong phú, dồi dà o về đề tà i, nhân vật, cảm hứ ng và ngôn ngữ, bút lực. Cả một Tây Nguyên trà n và o tá c phẩm, từ Đam San đến lớ p thanh niên hiện đại. Biến hóa, sôi động. Đây là tập truyện có đờ i sống, ngôn ngữ viết chỉnh, sắc sảo, hợp lý. Tả tình nhiều đoạn hay. Khi cổ tích hóa đề tà i hiện đại hay rơi và o ướ c lệ. Ngôn ngữ ướ c lệ khiến cho chuyện sá o mòn, vì ngôn ngữ thà nh cá i hà ng rà o chắn không vượt qua để đi và o hiện thực trần trụi được” [ 5, tr.35]. Bên cạnh một H’Linh Niê với giọng văn điềm tĩnh, sắc sảo để lại nhiều dư âm, nhiều suy ngẫm cho người đọc, thì Niê Thanh Mai quan tâm phản ánh những vấn đề của cuộc sống hiện tại nhiều hơn mảng đề tài quá khứ dân tộc, quá khứ chiến tranh. Nếu H’Linh Niê đi vào đề tài chiến tranh, và những vấn đề nóng đang đặt ra từ các chủ trương, dự án kinh tế- xã hội gây không ít hệ lụy cho Tây Nguyên thì Niê Thanh Mai hướng ngòi bút của mình đến cuộc sống của giới trẻ, vấn đề tình yêu, sự tha hóa đạo đức từ trong gia đình và xã hội. Với lợi thế từng là giáo viên của trường Trung học Phổ thông Dân tộc Nội trú, Niê Thanh Mai có nhiều điều kiện tiếp cận và hiểu rõ về tâm tư tình cảm, sự chuyển biến trong cách nghĩ, lối sống của thế hệ trẻ, có phần nào gần gũi, đồng lứa tuổi. Như mọi trí thức trẻ có hiểu biết, sự mất mát của văn hóa truyền thống để lại trong chị những day dứt phải được viết thành con chữ. Do đó mà các sáng tác của chị bật lên được những điều ấy. Tuy những sáng tác của Niê Thanh Mai chưa nhiều nhưng dấu ấn của chị để lại trong văn học Tây Nguyên cũng góp phần làm phong phú cho văn học Tây Nguyên. 1.2. Vài nét về tác giả H’Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai 1.2.1. Vài nét về tác giả H’Linh Niê
  27. 27. 27 H’Linh Niê (Linh Nga Niê Kdam) sinh ngày 08 tháng 8 năm 1948, hiện đang sống tại thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột. Bà xuất thân trong một gia đình trí thức, quê ở thị trấn Ea Pok, huyện Cư M’Gar, tỉnh Đắk Lắk. Mặc dù là một người con dân tộc Êđê nhưng bà được sinh ra và lớn lên tại miền Bắc sinh tại làng Quẵng, xã Xuân Quang, huyện Chiêm Hoá, tỉnh Tuyên Quang. Linh Nga Niê Kdam tức H'Linh Niê không có may mắn như những nhà văn dân tộc thiểu số khác được cất tiếng khóc chào đời tại quê hương mình, cộng đồng dân tộc mình. Do được sống giữa lòng đồng bào miền Bắc, giữa văn hoá và tiếng nói Kinh, đã giúp chị nói giỏi tiếng Việt ngay từ hồi còn nhỏ, nhưng Linh Nga Niê Kdam lại không biết tiếng dân tộc mình từ mười năm đầu của cuộc đời. Người hiểu rõ điều đó nhất, có lẽ là cha chị - Bác sỹ Y Ngông Niê KDam - một trí thức dân tộc thông minh, hiểu biết rộng, nhất là yêu quý và hiểu sâu sắc về tộc người mình. Ông muốn con gái phải thực sự là một người Ê Đê, mang dòng tộc, huyết thống Ê Đê. Sớm nhận ra sự thiếu hụt đó, nên ngay từ nhỏ, ông đã cho biết, chị là người Ê Đê, quê gốc ở Đăk Lăk, Tây Nguyên và "Từ thuở còn học lớp ba, mới từ ATK về, ba đã dẫn tôi theo trong những đêm tham gia lễ hội ở các "chi” trong trường dân tộc tại Gia Thượng (Gia Lâm). Tôi không hiểu gì nhưng vẫn há hốc miệng say mê nghe và xem những vở Du Kê Khơ Me, điệu múa bắt ếch Hrê, múa Khiêl BâhNar, lẽo đẽo theo nghe các nghệ nhân kể k'han cho những cán bộ sưu tầm văn học ghi chép .... Chưa một lần về Buôn Ma Thuột nhưng tôi đã biết đến núi Cư Yang Sin, thác Drei H'Ling với những câu chuyện huyền thoại như mơ, như thực" (Ba - người gieo mầm tình yêu dân tộc trong tôi). Vào lớp năm, bố cho theo học lớp dạy chữ Ê Đê. Cho nên "Không sinh ra ở Đăk Lăk, nhưng hạt mầm của tình yêu và niềm tự hào dân tộc ba gieo lớn dần tâm hồn tôi theo tháng năm". Từ năm 1966 - 1976, ông cho Linh Nga Niê Kdam theo đoàn ca múa Tây Nguyên đi biểu diễn khắp miền Bắc, đặc biệt là các tỉnh miền núi. Năm 1979-2000 sau khi tốt nghiệp Đại học Thanh nhạc, Linh Nga Niê KDam về Buôn Ma Thuột, từng làm phó đoàn ca múa Đăk Lăk, Hiệu trưởng trường Văn hoá - nghệ thuật Đăk Lăk, Phó phòng phát thanh và truyền hình Đăk Lăk, Phó giám đốc cơ quan thường trú Đài phát thanh tiếng nói Việt Nam tại Tây Nguyên, Chủ tịch Hội văn học - nghệ thuật tỉnh Đăk Lăk… Trên cương vị nào
  28. 28. 28 Linh Nga Niê Kdam cũng đều quan tâm tới con người, cuộc sống, nhất là cuộc sống văn hóa của các dân tộc Tây Nguyên. Chị đã nhận được các giải thưởng: Huân chương lao động hạng ba, chín huy chương vì sự nghiệp trên các lĩnh vực văn hóa, nghệ thuật, các giải thưởng chuyên môn uy tín của ngành báo chí, nghiên cứu văn hóa. Về văn học chị đã từng đạt giải của Liên hiệp các Hội VHNT Việt Nam cho tập bút ký “ Đi tìm hồn chiêng”, giải của Hội VHNT các dân tộc thiểu số cho tập “ Nghệ sỹ các dân tộc Tây Nguyên”, giải A giải thưởng Cư Yang Sin 5năm/lần của UBND tỉnh Đăk lăk và giải hàng năm của Hội VHNT Đăk lak cho tập bút ký “ Tại gió mà nhớ” và một số giải thưởng bút ký văn học của Hội Nhà báo Việt Nam, Đài Tiếng nói Việt Nam ... Trở lại quê hương vừa với ý thức lấp đầy phần văn hóa, ngôn ngữ Ê đê còn trống, vừa với ý thức tìm tòi, khám phá, phát hiện cội nguồn của dân tộc mình và dân tộc khác; cả hai hợp lực đó tạo nên lòng say mê, nhiệt tình mạnh mẽ trong con người chị. Về với Tây Nguyên, chị như trở về với vùng trời riêng của mình, được dang rộng cánh bay trong một không gian văn hóa Tây Nguyên bao la, hùng vĩ. Một không gian văn hóa với những con người thực,việc thực với một cuộc sống muôn hình, muôn vẻ hài hòa trong một thiên nhiên hoang sơ, đầy thơ mộng. Dường như không có một thiên nhiên như thế thì cũng không có một văn hóa Tây Nguyên phong phú, đa dạng, đẹp đẽ, độc đáo đến như vậy. Nên việc trước tiên trở về với Tây Nguyên, Linh Nga Niê Kdam bắt tay ngay vào việc học và làm công tác sưu tầm, nghiên cứu văn hóa dân gian. Chị đã đi khắp các tỉnh Tây Nguyên, "mê mệt những lễ hội của buôn xa, làng gần", "đi uống nước giọt ở Gia Lai, Kon Tum, đi ăn cơm mới ở Đăk Lăk, đi đón hồn lúa ở Lâm Đồng" .... "để được tắm mình trong tiếng ching lễ hội". Đi để gặp gỡ, trao đổi, học tập các nghệ nhân, nghệ sĩ của hầu hết các dân tộc Tây Nguyên, để tìm "một lời giải đáp, để tìm lại hồn ching Tây Nguyên". Hơn hai mươi năm "đắm đuối với văn hóa Tây Nguyên" và với tầm hiểu biết của chị, Linh Nga Niê Kdam đã cho ra đời hàng loạt cuốn sách nghiên cứu, sưu tầm và chỉnh lý về mảng văn hóa này: "Vài nét đặc trưng phong tục các dân tộc thiểu số Tây Nguyên" (1977), "Đam San thời thơ ấu" (1999", "Nàng Bia Lúi - trường ca MNông" (2001), "Huyền thoại về cây tông lông - trường ca Ê Đê"
  29. 29. 29 (2002), "Văn hóa dân gian Tây Nguyên - một cách nhìn" (2002), " Trường ca, sử thi trong môi trường văn hoá TN " (2004), “ Già làng Tây Nguyên” ( 2005), “ Nghề thủ công truyền thống TN ” ( 2007)... Đọc những tập sách này, người đọc không khỏi ngạc nhiên về những tri thức văn hóa nói chung và văn hóa dân tộc thiểu số nói riêng mà chị có được trong thời gian chị ở miền Bắc, với những cuốn sách về văn hóa mà cha chị đã mua cho. Không có được trí thức này chị không thể nào có được những nhận định, đánh giá, những dẫn chứng thuyết phục người đọc đến như vậy. Thông qua những công trình, bài viết này của chị, người ta có thể hiểu sâu sắc, đầy đủ hơn về con người, cuộc sống Tây Nguyên với những phong tục, tập quán, với những trường ca, sử thi, những lễ hội truyền thống, trò chơi dân gian, tục uống rượu cần, lễ đám cưới, lễ bỏ mả cho tới những nét hoa văn thổ cẩm, kiến trúc nhà ở độc đáo.... Linh Nga Niê Kdam viết: "Là sản phẩm của nền văn minh nương rẫy, các lễ hội Tây Nguyên gắn với nông lịch, với đời sống và tâm linh con người, như rừng cây, con suối, núi đồi hữu hình cùng với nắng gió và những âm thanh vô hình của dàn ching chêng, điệu hát, tiếng đàn, tạo nên bức tranh hùng vĩ của một diện mạo văn hóa Tây Nguyên". Không dừng lại ở đó, H'Linh Niê còn muốn giới thiệu con người, cuộc sống, thiên nhiên Tây Nguyên qua những trang văn, những truyện ngắn và bút ký văn học. Đến nay, Linh Nga Niê Kdam, cũng chính là nhà văn, nhà báo H'Linh Niê đã có bốn tập truyện ngắn: Con rắn màu xanh da trời (1998), Gió đỏ (2004), Pơ Thi mênh mang mùa gió ( 2009), Tháng tư mùa bướm bay ( 2017) và bốn tập bút ký văn học : Trăng Xí Thoại (1998), Đi tìm hồn chiêng (2003) và Nhân danh ai (2008), Tại gió mà nhớ ( 2016). Ít có nhà văn viết ký về dân tộc thiểu số, về Tây Nguyên nhiều và tập trung đến như vậy. Cũng ít có nhà nghiên cứu, sưu tầm nào vừa nghiên cứu, sưu tầm vừa giới thiệu về văn hóa, con người, cuộc sống qua những trang bút ký và văn học như chị. Ngoài tài năng ra, chị phải gắn bó và tâm huyết với Tây Nguyên lắm mới có thể cùng một lúc làm hai việc song song và chỉ trong thời gian từ 1998 đến 2017, trong gần 20 năm chị cho ra đời 14 đầu sách và biết bao bài báo khác bàn về văn hóa Tây Nguyên . Ký của chị thường gắn với những chuyến đi, chủ yếu là những chuyến đi về với cội nguồn, về với Tây Nguyên: Đi tìm hồn chiêng, Đi hội Tăm Nghét cùng em,
  30. 30. 30 Đêm Nam Nung với người Mnông ở Đăk Nông, Lời gọi mời của Kon H'Ring Có một Đăk Hà xanh, của các làng Sê đăng, Srá tại Kon Tum Diệu kỳ Plei Ku, Gập ghềnh con đường Krông Pa với các tộc người Bâhnar, Jrai ở Gia Lai, Chuyện ghi ở Phi Liêng với người K’Ho ở Lâm Đồng, Người Vân Kiều trên cao nguyên Đăk Lăk, Ban Mê cội nguồn và huyền thoại… Từ những thực tế cuộc sống tận mắt nhìn thấy, sờ thấy ấy, mà “ những gì không thể nói được trong ký thì nói được trong truyện ngắn”, chị đến với văn học từ nghề báo là thế. Đọc truyện, ký của H'Linh Niê, người đọc như được ngắm một bức tranh toàn cảnh về văn hóa, con người, cuộc sống Tây Nguyên từ xa xưa cho tới nay, từ cái chung cho tới cái riêng độc đáo, cụ thể, hấp dẫn. Sức hấp dẫn của các truyện ký H'Linh Niê không phải chỉ ở nội dung, con người, cuộc sống thiên nhiên đẹp đẽ, thơ mộng, nguyên sơ của nó mà còn ở cách viết. Một cách viết vừa giống vừa khác với các nhà văn dân tộc thiểu số miền Bắc như Vi Hồng, Ma Trường Nguyên, Cao Duy Sơn, Hà Thị Cẩm Anh, Hữu Tiến ... Dường như các nhà văn dân tộc thiểu số viết về con người, cuộc sống của dân tộc bao giờ cũng mang được cái thần, cái hồn của dân tộc mình. Thiên nhiên hiện ra trong tác phẩm bao giờ cũng đẹp, thấm đượm tình người. H'Linh Niê cũng vậy: "Trăng mười bốn đăm đắm xanh, lung linh huyền ảo. Tiếng trống đối đáp, tiếng ching bay lên ngân nga trong cao nguyên xanh thăm thẳm, vời vợi, lay động cả mảnh trăng mỏng trong suốt" (Trăng Xí Thoại). Cái khác của H'Linh Niê là bắt đầu từ nguồn gốc của dân tộc mình, từ văn hóa Ê đê. Đó là chất huyền thoại sử thi mà các nhà văn miền ít người có được. Các truyện ngắn Hoa Pơ Lang, Tìm về bến nước, Cầu vồng lung linh, Dòng sông tóc, Đêm Dliê Ya ngàn xanh.... vừa đậm chất huyền thoại, sử thi vừa mang bóng dáng cuộc sống hiện đại ( hình tượng HBia sau khi không lấy được Đam San làm chồng: "Chàng càng đi xa, hình dáng nàng càng lớn lên, cao lên, tạc sâu vào nền trời xanh như ngọc. Rồi tất cả nhòa đi, chỉ còn một thân cây cao lớn sừng sững vươn những cánh tay dài lên bầu trời thăm thẳm cao, xa vời vợi. Những người đàn bà gọi đó là cây blang" (Hoa pơ lang). Không có được một vốn sống văn hóa phong phú, dồi dào của dân tộc mình và dân tộc Việt nuôi dưỡng, ấp ủ, nung nấu trong người chị, thì chị không thể nào
  31. 31. 31 có được những trang viết vừa huyền thoại sử thi, vừa hiện đại như vậy. Có thể nói không có một Tây Nguyên như thế, thì không thể có một H'Linh Niê như vậy. Suy nghĩ về nghề văn, H'Linh Niê viết: "Viết văn quả là một nghề nhọc nhằn, khó khăn. Viết về đề tài dân tộc và miền núi lại càng khó hơn. Làm sao cho cộng đồng thiểu số của mình chấp nhận, mà người đọc chung cũng chấp nhận và hiểu đúng không chỉ cuộc sống Tây Nguyên, mà còn cả phong tục, tập quán, cách nghĩ, cách nói...." (Nhà văn Việt Nam hiện đại NXB Hội nhà văn 2010 tr 459). Với suy nghĩ đó, chị đã tìm cho mình một con đường riêng để đến với cội nguồn, đến với dân tộc, vừa thỏa mãn được cái riêng, vừa thỏa mãn được cái chung. Đó không chỉ là cái khó khăn, nhọc nhằn riêng của H'Linh Niê mà là cái khó khăn, nhọc nhằn chung của các nhà văn dân tộc thiểu số trên con đường đi tìm cho tác phẩm của mình sao cho vừa hiện đại vừa đậm đà bản sắc dân tộc. Điều đó không chỉ phụ thuộc vào tài năng, mà còn ở tư tưởng, tình cảm đối với dân tộc, biết trân trọng văn hóa dân tộc mình, lấy đó làm cái gốc cho mọi sự xem xét và lựa chọn. Không phải ngẫu nhiên, những trang viết của H'Linh Niê thường say sưa ca ngợi con người, cuộc sống, phong tục, tập quán đẹp của các dân tộc thiểu số ở Tây Nguyên. Đó là cuộc sống đang chuyển mình của thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột, PleiKu và Kon Tum "đang vươn lên lồng lộng vóc dáng của những thành phố hừng hực sức trẻ như dũng sĩ Đam San, Xing Nhã, Đam Gyông huyền thoại thuở nào" cho tới sự đổi đời của người Dao Cư Suê, của các dân tộc ở làng Hà Giăng, ở Buôn Yung, ở Ia Sao huyện Chư Pah, với "một Đăk Hà xanh" đón Huân chương lao động hạng ba của Đảng và Nhà nước, với mức tăng trưởng kinh tế 17% hàng năm, với Kon H'Rinh Làng văn hóa điển hình của huyện Cư Mgar, 100% trẻ trong độ tuổi đều đến trường, xóa mù xong cả làng ... Cùng với sự chuyển mình về kinh tế, Tây Nguyên cũng đang khởi sắc, thăng hoa về văn hóa.Với những tiếng ching, điệu múa, tiếng ca lôi cuốn hấp dẫn của từng tộc người: "Những tiếng ching dồn dập của Ê Đê, Sê Đăng, trầm buồn của MNông, rộn rã đến náo nức muốn bước vào vòng suang trong tiếng ching BâhNar, Jrai ..." Với "Tiếng Đinh năm dìu dặt, Đinh buôt cok nỉ non. Tak tak mênh mông. Đinh tút phập phồng bồng bềnh như hơi thở, hòa với những câu hát chảy trong đêm sâu thẳm cao nguyên" (Đêm Dliê Ya ngàn xanh).
  32. 32. 32 Nổi bật trong không gian văn hóa đó là con người, là những chàng trai có "Thân hình cao chắc săn bóng dẻo dai như cây ca te bên suối ...". Những con gái: "đẹp như mặt trời ban mai, như mặt trăng giữa tháng, như cái hoa mới hé nở vậy". Những con người chân tình mộc mạc, có tấm lòng mến khách được nuôi dưỡng "trong chiếc nôi của rừng, của núi, trong lời ru của gió ngàn, là con suối hát và câu klei khan của ông bà" (Ban Mê - cội nguồn và huyền thoại). Với bút pháp trữ tình lãng mạn, H'Linh Niê không chỉ hào hứng mà còn say sưa kể cho mọi người thấy cái giàu, cái đẹp, cái hay độc đáo của các dân tộc thiểu số Tây Nguyên. Nhưng chị cũng rất bức xúc với những khó khăn, vất vả, kém cỏi, nghèo nàn và lạc hậu của nó. Với một cái nhìn hiện thực nghiêm ngặt, sắc bén của một nhà báo, một nhà nghiên cứu văn hóa, chị đưa ra những người thực, việc thực, những sự kiện, những số liệu, những việc làm cụ thể, chính xác làm mất mát, mai một, tàn lụi theo tháng ngày những truyền thống văn hóa tốt đẹp của các dân tộc Tây Nguyên. Chị xót xa khi thấy "Ching JRai, Ê Đê, BâhNar chảy thành máu trong các lò nấu đồng", "việc bán ching, đập ché đang phát triển thành một nạn "dịch" với "những chiếc ché Yang Sung, Yang Rlung .... xưa kia phải đổi bằng mấy con trâu, nay bị vứt bỏ không thương tiếc ngoài vườn, mặc cho mưa gội, nắng thiêu" và "Bây giờ thì khó mà tìm được đâu đó một nhà Rông tre nứa, hay căn nhà dài Ê Đê hoặc một mái tranh nhà vòm MNông cổ xưa. Mất mát và biến dạng tất cả rồi". (Đi tìm hồn chiêng). H'Linh Niê đưa ra những dẫn chứng không phải chỉ để phê phán, mà còn để tìm nguyên nhân, đề ra những biện pháp, những việc làm để khắc phục với trách nhiệm cao của một người cầm bút, một người con Ê đê đối với dân tộc mình và dân tộc khác. Chị báo cáo với những người có trách nhiệm về những việc làm trên, tâm sự giải thích cho đồng bào dân tộc hiểu, tranh luận với những người có liên quan. Điều mong muốn của H'Linh Niê: "Mong sao những phong tục đẹp, những nét độc đáo của văn hóa cổ truyền được bảo tồn, phát huy và truyền lại cho con cháu muôn đời sau, cho tiếng ching chêng Tây Nguyên mãi mãi bay cao, bay xa trong xanh cao thăm thẳm của bầu trời cao nguyên bao la" (Lời chiêng Tây Nguyên).
  33. 33. 33 Có thể nói, không có trách nhiệm, ý thức đó đối với dân tộc, H'Linh Niê không thể nào vượt qua chặng đường đầy gian nan, vất vả, khó khăn, với những thử thách nghiệt ngã để về được với cội nguồn, thực hiện đúng điều mong ước thiết tha của người cha kính yêu – Cố Nhà giáo Nhân dân Y Ngông Niê KDăm - đối với chị thuở nào. 1.2.2. Vài nét về tác giả Niê Thanh Mai Nhà văn Niê Thanh Mai dân tộc Ê đê, sinh ngày 29 tháng 7 năm 1980, quê quán Đắk Lắk. Thanh Mai từng là cô giáo dạy Văn ở Trường Phổ thông Dân tộc Nội trú N’Trang Lơng tại Buôn Ma Thuột. Là Ủy viên Ban Chấp hành Hội Văn học- Nghệ thuật các Dân tộc thiểu số Việt Nam; là Ủy viên Ban Thường vụ, Phó chủ tịch Hội Văn học Nghệ thuật Đắk Lắk. Hiện đang là phó Chánh văn phòng Sở Giáo dục – Đào tạo tỉnh Đăk Lăk. Nhà văn Niê Thanh Mai được các giải thưởng: - Giải các tác giả trẻ của Liên hiệp các Hội Văn học Nghệ thuật Việt Nam trao tặng năm 2005, cho tập truyện Suối của rừng. - Giải nhì của Tạp chí Văn nghệ quân đội năm 2006 cho truyện ngắn Giữa cơn mưa trắng xoá và Áo mưa trong suốt. Tác phẩm: - Suối của rừng (2005) - Về bên kia núi (2007) - Sớm mai rực rỡ (2010) “Hơi thở của núi” là truyện ngắn viết có tay nghề chắc, bố cục gọn mà sáng sủa. Tác giả gửi tới người đọc một thông điệp: Tình yêu không thể dùng thủ đoạn tàn độc mà có được. Tình yêu trước hết phải xuất phát từ trái tim lương thiện. Niê Thanh Mai chỉ ra rằng sự tha hóa về đạo đức, lối sống trước sau cũng bị trả giá ( Ngủ quen nơi không có gió, Góc núi mờ sương). Trong 3 cuốn truyện ngắn đã xuất bản, Niê Thanh Mai có 15 truyện ngắn về đề tài dân tộc và miền núi xuyên suốt tác phẩm. Dù giọng điệu có mới, có lạ, có hiện đại thì vẫn có bóng dáng của truyện cổ, của huyền thoại, của sử thi từ vùng đất Tây Nguyên.
  34. 34. 34 Đây là đoạn tả đám tang người bà trong truyện Về bên kia núi, truyện được lấy tên chung cho tập sách : “Mí khóc vật vờ và dai dẳng, người ta lôi cái trống lớn nhất, đánh bên phía bịt da con trâu đực. Sầm sầm và buồn. Chúng báo tin làng có người mất. Chỉ chốc lát nhà em đã đông nghịt là người, đàn bà vừa leo lên cầu thang đã khóc, khóc từ cầu thang lết dần và o nhà. Những tiếng khóc buồn miết vào không gian não nùng”. Phải hiểu phong tục, chứng kiến tang lễ hoặc chí ít đọc qua sách vở mới biết được vị trí của người bà trong chế độ mẫu hệ, được hình tượng hoá qua dàn ching. Trong dàn ching thì có ching đực, ching cái (bố, mẹ) ching chi ̣, ching em, còn người bà được tượng trưng bằng trống hgơr, vị trí cao nhất và duy nhất (ching có thể nhiều, nhưng trống chỉ có một). Hai mặt trống được bịt riêng, da trâu đực 1 bên, trâu cái một bên và da không chắp nối. Như vậy là trống cũng có âm dương, mặt da trâu đực dày hơn nên âm trầm, hợp trong cả tang lễ lẫn lễ hội. Niê Thanh Mai tả hồn ma của bà sau đêm tang lễ, đan xen giữa mơ và thực khá sống động: “Bà đi vào từ nhà trước và ngồi xuống bếp lửa. Bà bảo sao không vùi khoai vào bếp cho nhà có mùi thơm. Không khí trong nhà chết chóc quá. Bà mặc chiếc áo mới, vá y - m’iêng mới. Cổ tay đeo đầy vòng đồng. Gót chân bà nứt nẻ và thâm sì. Bà bảo đau chân, đau cả lồng ngực nữa. Bà không thấy cháu gái về nên không đi đâu được”. Các chi tiết “bếp lửa”, “vùi khoai”, “gót chân nứt nẻ thâm sì”, thương cháu chưa về nên hồn bà không siêu thoát, chứng tỏ năng lực quan sát sâu sát của tác giả. Chuyện Giữa cơn mưa trắng xoá viết về cô gái có tên H’Linh rời buôn ra thành phố tìm cuộc sống mới. Niê Thanh Mai khéo lồng vào truyện một câu chuyện dân gian về ché đực (êkei) đã hoá đá bên suối Đroăl bởi một trận lũ lớn đã đẩy ché Cái vào nhà tù trưởng, đang ở bên ché Đực men sứ nào đó mà quên đi ché Đực gốm sành. Ché đấy mà người đấy. Hồn ché, tình ché cũng là hồn người, tình người. H’Linh ra thành phố hay cái ché kia? Mẹ và chị gái bị chết vì lũ cũng không về, người thương là Y Woan chết vì nhớ mình cũng không về. Đoạn miêu tả tượng nhà mồ khi H’Linh thăm mộ rất cảm động: “Mộ Y Woan có nhiều tượng khỉ, gương mặt khỉ nào cũng rầu rĩ những đường nhăn nhó sầu đau. H’Linh đi chậm rãi qua các ngôi mả khác có mái che xộc xệch. Cảm giác ghê ghê người khi
  35. 35. 35 chạm phải bức tượng bằng gỗ. Những vết rạn trên bức tượng mặt người sầu não. Đường rạn trên thân chim công đầu ngẩng kiêu hãnh. Gương mặt người nào ẩn chìm vào gương mặt tượng nào? Kiếp phù sinh và thế giới bên kia cái nào hấp dẫn hơn”[10, tr. 40 ]. Tâm lý cô gái trẻ đi vào làng ma (nghĩa địa) thấy ghê ghê người. Văn đặc tả những vết rạn khác nhau trên tượng gỗ. Gương mặt tượng cũng là gương mặt ông bà và người thân. Dấu hỏi đặt đúng chỗ sau câu hỏi vào hư vô. Đoạn miêu tả này chính là chuẩn bị cho phần sau, H’Linh vượt qua nỗi sợ hãi (và cả tâm linh cội nguồn) để chạy theo cuộc sống hào nhoáng khác lạ nơi phố thị. Truyện được đẩy lên cực điểm khi H’Linh đánh cắp tượng nhà mồ mang ra thành phố: “H’Linh ra đến nghĩa địa làng thì trời tầm tả mưa. Mưa không thấy cây rừng bàn chân lạnh và nhớp nháp. Chắc cô đã dẫm phải phân bò. H’Linh ghét mùi phân bò, ghét thứ nhão nhoẹt ấy. Nhưng giờ này H’Linh không thể dừng lại để rửa sạch chân. Mặc kệ nước mưa. H’Linh lay, nhổ bức tượng khỉ mặt sầu và bọc lại bằng bao tải. Tượng nhẹ bẫng. H’Linh vác bao tải bằng bàn tay có những móng sơn màu hoa móng rồng đỏ. H’Linh lần dò ra đường cái. Chỉ cần ngoắc tay là một chiếc xe dừng lại. H’Linh xuống núi”. Đây là không phải đơn thuần là bức tượng mà là văn hoá. Kinh tế thị trường kéo theo lối sống vị kỉ đã để cô gái đánh cắp văn hoá của chính dân tộc mình. Đó không chỉ là nỗi đau dấu kín của tác giả, mà còn là lời cảnh báo cũng là lời kêu cứu giữ lấy văn hoá. Tập truyện có những nhân vật được tác giả chăm chút như H’Linh trong Giữa cơn mưa trắng xoá, H’Leng trong Đi qua màn đêm, Cô em của Xuân trong Về bên kia núi… Đấy là nhân vật – người – có ít nhiều thành công. Nhưng thành công hơn cả là những “nhân vật” trong thiên nhiên, vốn rất gần gũi với người Tây Nguyên, được nhân hoá, được thổi hồn người nên có đủ ái, ố, hỉ, nộ, như nhân vật cây cổ thụ trong Áo mưa trong suốt, cái giường trong Đau hơn ngày hôm qua. Cây cổ thụ trong Áo mưa trong suốt ở ngã ba đường, gần nghĩa địa, nên ngã ba này “vắng lặng đến rợp ngợp… Ai đi trên con đường này cũng vội vã có lẽ vì đường vắng nên họ phóng vèo một cái và mất hút”. Càng vắng hơn khi đây là nghĩa địa cũ, còn nghĩa địa mới đã chuyển đi nơi khác. Vào truyện khéo để người đọc như cái cây đứng kia mới suy ngẫm, mới quan sát thật kĩ những điều xảy ra
  36. 36. 36 xung quanh, và lạ lùng thay cây đã nhìn thấy: “Cô gái ấy xinh thật. Lâu lắm rồi tôi mới thấy một cô gái lững thững trên con đường này.Tóc dài ngang vai, đen nhánh. Cô đi chậm”. Miêu tả khách quan, câu ngắn chậm rãi như đếm từng bước đi, chuẩn bị cho các tình huống, tâm trạng. Cô gái đẹp hẹn hò người yêu bên nghĩa địa, quả là sự lạ. Lần sau ngày mưa vẫn hẹn hò: “Người ta đi bộ thường mang dù nhưng cô chẳng giống họ. Cô mặc một chiếc áo mưa màu xanh lơ chấm bi trong suốt, trong đến nỗi nhìn thấy ngực cô đang phập phồng nhè nhẹ”. Lần sau nữa mưa to mà không gặp người yêu lại sa vào tay kiểu như lâm tặc, đồ tể của rừng, muốn hạ cây làm tấm phản. Hắn dụ dỗ rồi cưỡng hiếp cô gái. Có một chi tiết rất hay, có những lúc thiên nhiên đồng hành cùng tội ác: “Đột nhiên cơn sấm từ phía chân trời mù mịt nhào đến, gầm lên dữ tợn. Cô ấy co rúm người, nhũn ra như một con chi chi để mặc hắn kéo tay vào nhà. Hình như cô ấy không nghe tiếng hét của tôi, cô ấy cũng không thấy nước mắt mặn chát của tôi đang nén xuống chân mình. Ôi, hình như cô ấy không thấy hắn cười đắc thắng, cái kiểu cười nhem nhuốc trong mưa”. Đáng khuyên đỏ cho chi tiết này, nhất là câu “Cười kiểu nhem nhuốc trong mưa” cười nhem nhuốc – thật mới và lạ. Cái gì phải đến sẽ đến. Lần cuối cùng cô đến bên cây: “Cô đang loay hoay lôi túi xách ra một thứ gì đó. Một sợi dây, rất dài. Cặm cụi thắt lại như người ta tỉ mẩn làm đồ chơi cho trẻ con. Sợi dây vắt qua cánh tay tôi đau nhói. Tôi hét lên, tiếng hét câm lặng trong cổ họng “Đừng. Cô gái, tôi xin cô”. Câu ngắn gọn, tiết tấu nhanh, nhưng đọc kĩ lại thấy nhịp chậm, buồn. Thế rồi cô gái được một người đàn ông nào đó cứu sống. Nhưng kết luận lại lửng lơ vì cái ác song hành theo mỗi đời người: “Anh ta chở cô ấy đi. Không biết có chở lên được con dốc cao trước mặt hay không?” Đây là có thể là truyện ngắn hay nhất trong tập về mặt khai thác tâm lí nhân vật. Văn tinh tế, giầu biểu cảm không phải chỉ để đọc một lần. Cái giường trong truyện Đau hơn ngày hôm qua cũng là nhân vật được nhiều người đọc yêu thích. Cái giường chứng kiến các cung bậc tình cảm của con người trong vòng xoay hợp – tan, tan – hợp. Lúc đầu là: “Chỉ là chiếc giường gỗ, thứ gỗ cao su ép bình thường, thấp lè tè. Nó chỉ có giá trị hơn một chút khi được đôi bạn trẻ háo hức phủ lên tấm đệm dày ba tấc trải ga xanh nhàn nhạt. Gối in hình hai chú chuột mickey hồn nhiên hôn nhau. Một nụ hôn dịu dàng lên mái tóc
  37. 37. 37 xoã dài trên mặt gối. Vòng tay bất chợt xiết chặt hình như chỉ chờ có thế. Họ quên mất chiếc giường cũng nhìn thấy mọi thứ”. Rồi cái giường quan sát những đêm sau khi người đàn ông đi công tác xa trở về. Cái giường theo dõi tình cảm thắm thiết, nồng say của đôi vợ chồng trẻ khi căn phòng tràn ngập mùi hoa hồng của tình yêu, mùi thơm của gối chăn: “Họ thức cả đêm, thì thầm về mọi điều cho thoả thuê những ngày xa cách”. Họ tự nguyện đến với nhau, dâng hiến cho nhau, tưởng rằng tình yêu đắm say thì hạnh phúc bền chặt. Đâu ngờ đến lúc cuộc sống nhàm chán, chiếc giường cảm thấy sự rạn nứt dần dần tình cảm của đôi vợ chồng. Chi tiết kể sống động, tưởng như khách quan mà có sóng dậy qua câu chữ bình lặng: “Sao thế? Chiếc giường thấy những thớ gỗ trong mình run run. Người đàn bà ấy từng chờ cơ mà. Người đàn ông im lặng rồi nhỏm dậy vặn đèn ngủ sáng hơn một chút, đoạn với tay lấy cuốn sách trên đầu giường”. Thời gian dần trôi, không còn bến bình yên gia đình neo đậu, giường thao thức cùng người. Rồi họ chia tay nhau, căn nhà bán cho chủ mới: “Căn phòng không còn thơm mùi hoa hồng của chăn gối, rèm cửa nữa”. Chiếc giường đã chết khi con người, khi đôi lứa chia lìa, vì nó đã chứng kiến tất cả hạnh phúc và khổ đau. Truyện Mùi rừng kể về người con trai thành phố bị tai nạn, được cha con người đốt than cứu sống. Hắn khoẻ dần và đã giao hoan với cô gái. Sợ ánh rựa sáng xanh của người cha bập vào cột, hắn bỏ về thành phố, lấy vợ nhưng mắc chứng lãnh cảm bởi mùi rừng và cả ánh thép xanh của con dao rựa vây quanh, ám ảnh tâm trí. Hắn trở lại, định tìm lại mùi rừng, tìm lại những gì đã mất: “Cơn mưa nào đó đã xoá sạch. Sông cuộn sóng và ầm ào. Tiếng kèn buồn và não nùng. Hắn nghĩ đó là tiếng khóc, tiếng khóc từ núi. Hay tiếng khóc của người đàn bà dưới ánh rựa sáng xanh”. Đọc truyện thấy nhói lòng, muốn gạt tro than mà tìm lửa tình người. Đi qua màn đêm kể về cô gái đẹp của buôn làng là H’Leng trong một lễ hội tình cờ được một nghệ sĩ nhiếp ảnh ghi hình, rồi được mời đi đóng phim. Cốt truyện đơn giản nhưng kết truyện mở ra hướng vượt qua tập tục làng buôn, tìm đến cuộc sống mà mình yêu thích. Phá vỡ truyền thống để tìm cái mới cũng là sự chuyển biến trong tư duy: “Em không muốn sống giống chị đâu H’Biên à, em sợ sau này em sẽ hối tiếc vì không chịu đi theo niềm yêu thích của mình. Em đi đóng
  38. 38. 38 phim xong em sẽ trở về. Em không sợ ngã”. Cái kết mở ấy gợi cho người đọc có thể suy đoán cuộc sống tương lai của cô gái theo nhiều chiều hướng, không bị lệ thuộc vào tác giả. Sinh ở Hà Nội, nhưng lớn lên và tiếp xúc với văn hóa tộc người tại Buôn Ma Thuột, hàng ngày tiếp xúc với lớp trẻ Tây Nguyên, Thanh Mai thu lượm được cho mình những vốn sống cần thiết của một người cầm bút. Nhà văn Niê Thanh Mai hiểu văn hoá vùng đất Tây Nguyên. Văn có hồn, nhiều độc thoại để tâm lý nhân vật bộc lộ đến mức tối đa nên cuốn hút người đọc. Tiểu kết chương 1 Văn học và văn hóa có mối quan hệ thống nhất với nhau. Như chúng ta đã biết, văn hóa bao giờ cũng làm nên diện mạo của tộc người này so với tộc người khác. Văn hóa luôn phản ánh mọi mặt đời sống của mỗi tộc người. Nhắc đến Tây Nguyên là nhắc đến một nền văn hóa nhiều màu sắc. Một số nhà văn đã rất thành công khi viết về mảnh đất đầy nắng và gió này, trong đó có cả nhà văn của người bản địa. Thông qua những tác phẩm đó, người đọc biết đến một cao nguyên vô cùng đa dạng, phong phú như văn hóa rừng, nhà Rông, ching chêng, lễ hội,…Tất cả những yếu tố đó đã góp phần làm nên bản sắc của văn học Tây Nguyên. Cùng với các nhà văn Nguyên Ngọc, Trung Trung Đỉnh,.. nhiều nhà văn người dân tộc thiểu số cũng viết về vùng đất Tây Nguyên, về vẻ đẹp hoang sơ của thiên nhiên và con người cùng các lễ hội độc đáo nơi đây. Văn xuôi của H'Linh Niê và Niê Thanh Mai là vậy. Họ đã đưa vùng đất đỏ Bazan vào tác phẩm mình thấm đẫm chất huyền thoại với sức hấp dẫn đến lạ lùng. Các tác phẩm của họ đã cho người đọc thấy được giá trị của văn hóa Tây Nguyên, nhưng cuộc sống ngày càng phát triển thì bản sắc đó cũng dần mai một bởi chủ trương, những dự án kinh tế- xã hội hiện nay gây không ít hệ lụy cho vùng địa văn hóa Tây Nguyên.

×