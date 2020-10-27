Information and communication technologies in ELT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES IN EFL - LA SALLE UNIVERSITY Yamith José Fandiño teacheryamith@gmail.com
TECHNOLOGY AND E-LEARNING IN EFL
TECHNOLOGY IN EFL C.A.L.L • Computer based language learning. • It helps reinforce learning or remediate language problems...
TECHNOLOGY IN THE CLASSROOM (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) Basic ideas - Use of the computer room for project work or self-study...
NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGAUGE LEARNING (Kervin & Derewianka, 2011) A continuum from most spoken (oral interaction w...
NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (Kervin & Derewianka, 2011) Oral interactions Simulated environments Writing...
NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (KERVIN & DEREWIANKA, 2011) Non-human partner interactions Pronunciation Rea...
NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (KERVIN & DEREWIANKA, 2011) Writing Grammar and vocabulary Integrated learni...
HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Before Start • Readiness and apti...
HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Next • CALL TELL WBLL Partial use...
HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Later • Internet-based project wo...
E-learning
E-learning: online teaching and training (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) E-learning or distance learning The term distance learni...
E-learning: online teaching and training (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) / Learner Management ...
References • Dudeney, G., & Hockly, N. (2007). How to teach with technology. USA: Pearson Longman. • Kervin, L. & Derewian...
  1. 1. INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES IN EFL - LA SALLE UNIVERSITY Yamith José Fandiño teacheryamith@gmail.com
  4. 4. TECHNOLOGY IN EFL C.A.L.L • Computer based language learning. • It helps reinforce learning or remediate language problems. • Behavioristic CALL (Repetition and drills) • Communicative CALL (Use of forms and production of original sentences/texts) • Integrative CALL (Authentic contexts and multimedia texts) T.E.L.L • Technology enhanced language learning. • It helps teachers provide rich input, offer authentic-like texts and exercises, and provide meaningful tasks and activities. • Students can order sequence of materials, control amount of materials and regulate pace of learning. • It uses laptops, tablets, software, hardware, internet, platforms, cell phones, cameras, video cameras, etc. W.B.L.L • Web based language learning. • It maximizes language and teaching through Web materials, resources, applications or tools. • It provides information in different formats using graphics, sound, text, and video with links to other chunks of information through using WBLL activities. • It promotes culturally authentic and highly interactive language experiences.
  5. 5. TECHNOLOGY IN THE CLASSROOM (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) Basic ideas - Use of the computer room for project work or self-study work. - CD-ROMs for pair- and small-group work. - Emails and word processing programs for basic class tasks or assignments. - WebQuests or podcasts to complement or enhance regular classroom work. Technology in language teaching is not new…Tape recorders, language laboratories and video have been in use since the 1960s and 1970s, and are still used in classrooms around the world… Although the use of ICT by language teachers is still not widespread, the use of technology in the classroom is becoming increasingly important, and it will become a normal part of ELT practice in the coming years.
  6. 6. NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGAUGE LEARNING (Kervin & Derewianka, 2011) A continuum from most spoken (oral interaction where language accompanies some activity in a shared physical activity) through to most written (where texts need to be able to be understood by others who might be distant in time and space…)… A shift from more spontaneous, unplanned discourse where meanings are collaboratively constructed towards more heavily crafted, sustained, planned monologues (p. 329).
  7. 7. NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (Kervin & Derewianka, 2011) Oral interactions Simulated environments Writing interactions Face-to-face interactivity and problem-solving tasks. Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP): Skype or ooVoo - Cross platform instant voice and text messaging. Taking on new identities and creating alternative existences in 3- dimensional spaces. Second life (British council) Voki (Avatars and imaginative projects) Written interactions mimicking oral conversations. Instant messaging applications: WhatsApp, Twitter, Google talk. Chat rooms: Messenger.
  8. 8. NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (KERVIN & DEREWIANKA, 2011) Non-human partner interactions Pronunciation Reading Adaptive and responsive intelligent CALL (iCALL) using automatic speech recognition (ASR). Self-directed learning programs: Jabberwacky (Live chat bot), https://botsify.com/chatbot-for- education; https://clustaar.com/chatbots-for- the-education/. Voice recording, sound and intonation pattern analysis. Software application: Audacity, GarageBand. Podcasting: A sound file, sound- visuals-text file, or a video (Vodcast) (https://anchor.fm/, https://www.podcastsinenglish.co m/) Videos: YouTube, Yabla, Movie Maker (Photos app). Supply of authentic reading materials. Online programs or software programs: Inclusion of aural clues, roll-over prompts, images, diagrams, animated processes, etc. (https://breakingnewsenglish.co m/; https://thecitypaperbogota.com/)
  9. 9. NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT LANGUAGE LEARNING (KERVIN & DEREWIANKA, 2011) Writing Grammar and vocabulary Integrated learning environments Reflective nature and attention to composing process. Discussion forums: Asynchronous group exchanges. Blogging: Online journals and electronic portfolios (www.blogger.com). Wikis: Collaborative contributions and shared repositories of knowledge (https://slimwiki.com/). WebQuests: Online research tasks (https://webquest.org/). Go beyond sentence level and recognition exercises. Scootle: Learning objects with text recreation. BBC news: Vocabulary on current news stories. Concordances: Several examples in real contexts (https://lextutor.ca/conc/) Macroskills combination in single online contexts. Social networking: Facebook, Instagram. Enriched language- learning experiences: Moodle and Livemocha (https://www.livemocha s.com/).
  10. 10. HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Before Start • Readiness and aptitude for ICT teaching. • School policy and facilities. • Technical and computer skills. • Learners’ ICT profile. • Assessment requirements. Word processor - Practicing basic language skills. - Designing own tasks and creating forms. - Providing feedback. - Working with computer-based documents. Computer classrooms - Having internet connection: a tool for communication and a medium for collaboration. - Using websites: search, evaluate, plan. - Using email: assignment submission, language consultation, role/responsibility sharing, etc.
  11. 11. HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Next • CALL TELL WBLL Partial use of computers, technology, and web. - Identify advantages. - Determine objectives and assessment. - Design instructional strategies. - Analyze results and make revisions.  Language-learning software.  Review and critique webpages.  Electronic glossaries and vocabularies.  Radio and video TV programs.  Voice recording and recognition.  Emails and chatrooms.  Multimedia in lessons and presentations.  Social media.  Online and interactive activities.  Creating digital content: Graphic organizers, memes, gifs, infographics, photo galleries, Ezines, Comics/Cartoons, timelines, posts (Pinterest posts, Instagram posts, Twitter posts), screenshots, polls, flyers, etc.  Short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS).  Digital field trips.  Gamified learning.  Learning management systems.
  12. 12. HOW TO IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED EFL TEACHING (Rozgiene, Medvedeva & Straková, 2008) Later • Internet-based project work Extended Internet used over a series of lessons.  Choose a topic.  Formulate a clear task.  Select and evaluate resources.  Decide on the outcome.  Provide follow-up and formative assessment. - Chat (Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts) Real-time communication through task-oriented, informative or subject based or practice/simulation chats. - WebQuests (webquest.org) Web-based search project created by the teachers or by groups of learners. - Blogs (www.blogger.com) Posting news, comments, extra resources, class assignments, learners’ reflections, etc. - Wikis(https://www.pbworks.com/education.html) Add, edit, and edit information collaboratively. - Podcasts (https://www.podomatic.com/) Listen to already made podcasts o produce own ones.
  13. 13. E-learning
  14. 14. E-learning: online teaching and training (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) E-learning or distance learning The term distance learning originally applied to traditional paper-based distance courses delivered by mail. Nowadays distance learning includes learning via technology such as the Internet, CD-ROMs and mobile technologies. Learning that takes place using technology, such as the Internet; CD-ROMs and portable devices like mobile phones or MP3 players.  Open learning: This is one aspect of distance learning and simply refers to how much independence/autonomy the learner has.  Online learning: This is learning which takes place via the Internet.  Blended learning: This is a mixture of online and face-to-face course delivery.
  15. 15. E-learning: online teaching and training (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007) Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) / Learner Management System (LMS) / Virtual classroom A web-based platform on which course content can be stored (Moodle, Blackboard, WebCT) - It is accessed by learners on the Internet. - Provides content, such as documents, audio and video lectures, and activities such as quizzes, questionnaires and tests. - Uses communication tools like discussion forums or text and audio chat. - Integrated blogs, wikis, podcasts, etc. - Offers tracking facilities for the online tutor to check Ss’ access and work. - Provides tools for assessment and grading, with records kept for each St.
  16. 16. E-learning: online teaching and training (Dudeney & Hockly, 2007)
  17. 17. References • Dudeney, G., & Hockly, N. (2007). How to teach with technology. USA: Pearson Longman. • Kervin, L. & Derewianka, B. (2011). New technologies to support language learning. In B. Tomlinson (Ed.), Materials Development in Language Teaching (pp. 328-351). Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press. • Rozgiene, I., Medvedeva, O. & Straková, Z. (2008). Integrating ICT into language learning and teaching: Guide for tutors. Linz: Johannes Kepler Universität Linz.

