Makalah peran fungsi perencanaan

PERAN FUNGSI PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN OLEH :SYAIFUL ANAM Rabu, 04 September 2019
BAB I PENDAHULUAN • Latar Belakang Masalah : Perencanaan sebagai salah satu fungsi organic dalam manajemen, merupakan bagi...
RUMUSAN MASALAH • 1. Apa pengertian dari perencanaan, pendidikan & perencanaan pendidikan ? • 2. Untuk apa tujuan perencan...
BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. PENGERTIAN PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN perencanaan pendidikan apabila disimpulkan dari beberapa pendapat y...
TUJUAN PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN 1. Standar pengawasan, yaitu mencocokan pelaksanaan dengan perencanaannya. 2. Untuk mengetah...
PERAN FUNGSI PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN (Menurut Udin Syaefudin dan Abin Syamsuddin Makmun) 1. Perencanaan pendidikan berfungs...
PERAN FUNGSI PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN (Menurut H.M. Djumberansyah Indar) 1. Sebagai alat untuk mengarahkan kegiatan pendidik...
PERAN FUNGSI PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN (Menurut Syaiful Anam) 1. Sebagai pedoman bagi pelaksanaan kegiatan pembangunan pendid...
PENTINGNYA PERENCANAAN PENDIDIKAN 1. Dengan adanya perencanaan diharapan tumbuhnya suatu pengarahan kegiatan, adanya pedom...
TERIMA KASIH SELAMAT BERFIKIR DAN SEMOGA BERMANFAAT
