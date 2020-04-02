Punch Marked Coins (1000 BCE - 500 CE)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sachin Kr. Tiwary Punch Marked Coins (600 BCE-400 CE) EARLIEST COINS OF THE INDIAN SUB-CONTINENT
Punch Marked Coins PMC Location Indian Sub- continent Period/Date Pre-Mauryan to Early Shunga/600- 200 BCE Material Silver...
Types Shakya Janapada Vidarbha/Andhra Humped Bull Mark on Saurashtra Gandhara Janapada Surasena Janapada a "fish" over a "...
PMC Can explain Contemporary Flora Contemporary Fauna Important Symbols Religious- Secular Technical Advancement Trade Ter...
Books
Important Books
Location Map of PMC Uniqueness- • They bear neither date nor any name of kings. • We only find a number of symbols punched...
https://huntingtonarchive.org/resources/historicalMaps.php Introduction- Before the rise of Magadhan Empire in 6th century...
Sources- Art, Inscription, Literature • They are mentioned in the Manu, Panini, & Buddhist Jataka stories & lasted three c...
Scene of buying Jetavan Garden for Lord Buddha by Anathpindak a Businessman 200 BCE, Shunga Period, Bharahut Railing In In...
जेतवन बुद्ध काल में श्रावस्ती का प्रसिद्ध ववहार-उद्यान जहाां गौतम बुद्धत्व प्राप्तत के पश्चात प्राय: ठहरते थे. अश्वघोष ने ...
Introduction Others Name- Puranas, Karshapanas or Pana, Shatmana. Nomenclature- ‘Punch-Marked Coin’ because these coins we...
Janapada Punch-Marked Coins- • The coins Sursena, Uttar Panchala, Dakshin Panchala, Vatsa, Kunala, Ashmaka & Surashtra bea...
Depiction/Symbols over the Coins- • PMC do not contain any inscription or legend. But they usually contain some curious sy...
Metal & its Source- Metal-Silver, Copper & Gold. (Silver is very common) • The references to gold PMC in ancient literatur...
The Gandhara janapada was located in north-western India, in an area stretching from Kabul in Afghanistan, through much of...
The Kuntala janapada was located in southern Maharashtra & northern Karnataka state. The usual coin from Kuntala has a mys...
The Kuru janapada was located around the modern city of Delhi, with its capital at Indraprastha. It was said to include a ...
The Panchala janapada was located in Uttar Pradesh, originally stretching from the Himalayas to the river Chambal. However...
Shakya Janapada- Perhaps some of the earliest known coins from India, these crude PMC were first found in the town of Narh...
Punch-marked coin of the Nanda dynasty of Magadha. The five symbols on this coin are: Sun symbol, six-armed (Magadha) symb...
The Mauryan coinage consisted almost exclusively of silver karshapanas of roughly 3.4 gm, a series that continued the Maga...
IMPERIAL SERIES COINS Various Symbols over the Coins
Mauryan Coinage IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
IMPERIAL SERIES COINS VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
IMPERIAL SERIES COINS Various Symbols over the Coins
IMPERIAL SERIES COINSVarious Symbols over the Coins
VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
Manufacturing- These techniques consisted of two important processes, viz. 1) Preparing Planchets & 2) Striking coins from...
Technique of droplet coins- Single- die technique
Techniques for producing coins with a planting of silver- A few Janapada coins are encountered which seem to be original i...
Technique of cast planchets- In this technique instead of preparing planchet by any other method listed above, the blanks ...
II. Techniques of striking coins from planchets – Various techniques were employed to struck coins from planchets. Among t...
Punch-marked technique-This technique was employed by the states issuing coins with more than one symbol. In the present m...
Shalaka (bent-bar) technique- Shalaka or Bent bar coins were issued by the Gandhara Janapada. In this process, bars were f...
Overstriking technique- In these techniques, existing coins of the same Janapada or of a neighboring state were overstruck...
Dating- • The punch-marked coin covers a long range of period & the limit of this period can hardly be determined certainl...
Sources- • http://www.suvarnamohur.com/suvarna-mohur-story.php?pagename=012-the-mauryas-empire-main-coin.jpg&slide=9 • htt...
  1. 1. Sachin Kr. Tiwary Punch Marked Coins (600 BCE-400 CE) EARLIEST COINS OF THE INDIAN SUB-CONTINENT
  2. 2. Punch Marked Coins PMC Location Indian Sub- continent Period/Date Pre-Mauryan to Early Shunga/600- 200 BCE Material Silver, Copper Sources Literature Epigrapghs Art Shape Irregular (?) Measurement 0.6 to 1.00 mm thickness PMC Source of Material Types-02 Janapa/Local & Imperial (with 05 symbols) Purpose Trade Weight 32 Ratti or 3.4 Gram Decline Due to outer Influence & decline OF Centralize Power
  3. 3. Types Shakya Janapada Vidarbha/Andhra Humped Bull Mark on Saurashtra Gandhara Janapada Surasena Janapada a "fish" over a "lion," with added taurines, crescents & dots. Magadh PMC with several marks, 05 to 07 Swastik Mark on South Panchala “Bent-bar" Shatamana Kuntala Janapada Kuru Janapada
  4. 4. PMC Can explain Contemporary Flora Contemporary Fauna Important Symbols Religious- Secular Technical Advancement Trade Territory of an Empire Trade Relation Internal & External • Issued initially by merchant Guilds & later by States, the coins represented a trade currency belonging to a period of intensive trade activity & urban development. • They are broadly classified into two periods: 1) the first period (attributed to the Janapadas or small local states) & 2) the second period (attributed to the Imperial Mauryan period).
  5. 5. Books
  6. 6. Important Books
  7. 7. Location Map of PMC Uniqueness- • They bear neither date nor any name of kings. • We only find a number of symbols punched on the face of these coins. • The symbols found on these coins are religious, mythological or astronomical in character. • Among the marks commonly found are the sun, the elephant, cow, chariot, horse, bull, jackal, tree, tiger or lion & dharmachakra. • The PMC were in circulation in Northern India up to the beginning of the Christian era. • In Southern India they continued to be in use for three centuries more.
  8. 8. https://huntingtonarchive.org/resources/historicalMaps.php Introduction- Before the rise of Magadhan Empire in 6th century BCE the entire Indian sub-continent was divided into several Janapadas (small states) & Maha-Janapadas due to the absence of any imperial supremacy. A good number of Janapadas are narrated in ancient literature- oVedic literature (17Janapada), oAshtadhayi (38 Janapadas), oRamayana (24 Janapadas), oJataka (14 Janapadas), oMahabharata (88 Janapadas) & oBhuvanakosa Chapters of Puranas (175 Janapadas) etc. Among these Janapadas, sixteen became prominent during the time of Buddha & according to Anguttara- nikaya they were known as ‘Sodasa Mahajanapadas’
  9. 9. Sources- Art, Inscription, Literature • They are mentioned in the Manu, Panini, & Buddhist Jataka stories & lasted three centuries longer in the south than the north (600 BCE – 300 CE), • The Jatakas give the descriptions of Kahapanas which were used very extensively in the daily life of early Indian people. • Kahapanas are its subdivisions are also mentioned in early Pali texts like Vinayapitaka, Anguttara-nikaya & Majjhima-nikaya. In the Arhiya section of Ashtadhayayi (ca. 5th to 4th century BCE). • Panini refers Karshapana or pana (32 ratis) & its various subdivisions like ardhakarshapana, pada-karshapana, dvimasa (1/8 Karshapana) & masa (1/16 Karshapana). • Panini also mentioned other denominations of coin viz. vimastika (40 ratis), trimastika (60 rattis), satamana (100 rattis) & sana (12.5 rattis). • Arthasastra of Kautilya- o Silver coins (called pana, ardha-pana, pada & ashtabhaga) & o copper coins (known as masaka, ardha-masaka, kakini & ardha-kakini). • The earliest inscriptional reference to karshapana is found in Nasik Cave inscription (ca. 119- 124 BCE) of Dakhamitra, wife of Ushavadata. • The earliest Artistic depiction of coin is found in Bharahut railing (ca.200 BCE).
  10. 10. Scene of buying Jetavan Garden for Lord Buddha by Anathpindak a Businessman 200 BCE, Shunga Period, Bharahut Railing In Indian Museum, Kolkata Sources
  11. 11. जेतवन बुद्ध काल में श्रावस्ती का प्रसिद्ध ववहार-उद्यान जहाां गौतम बुद्धत्व प्राप्तत के पश्चात प्राय: ठहरते थे. अश्वघोष ने बुद्धचररत, िगग 18 में, इि वन के अनाथवपांडद िुदत्त द्वारा राजकु मार जेत िे खरीदे जाने की कथा का वर्गन ककया है. इि आख्याययका का पाली बौद्ध िाहहत्य में भी वर्गन है प्जिके अनुिार िुदत्त ने इि मनोरम उद्यान को इिकी पूरी भूसम में स्वर्ग मुद्राएां बबछाकर खरीदा था और किर बुद्ध को िांघ के सलए दान में दे हदया था. राजकु मार जेत ने इि धनरासि िे िात तलों का एक वविाल प्रािाद बनवाया था जो, चीनी यात्री िाह्यान के अनुिार, बाद में जलकर भस्म हो गया था.
  12. 12. Introduction Others Name- Puranas, Karshapanas or Pana, Shatmana. Nomenclature- ‘Punch-Marked Coin’ because these coins were manufactured by punching technique. Shapes- Irregular shapes are gained by cutting up silver bars & then making the correct weight by cutting the edges of the coin. Types- • PMC can be divided into two broad groups: (1) IMPERIAL SERIES COINS - Coins having a group of five symbols on one side, the imperial series coins, as defined by PL Gupta, & found from almost all over India abundantly; (2) LOCAL OR REGIONAL COINS - Coins having less than a group of five symbols, either a group of three or four, local or regional coins. • Scholars believe that the imperial series coins were manufactured & circulated during the Mauryan rule under state authority.
  13. 13. Janapada Punch-Marked Coins- • The coins Sursena, Uttar Panchala, Dakshin Panchala, Vatsa, Kunala, Ashmaka & Surashtra bear only symbol, whereas the other Janapadas issued coins with four symbols. • Gandhara issued one hundred ratti bent-bar wheel-marked coins. The coins of Surashtra are thin & small & weighted fifteen grains only. • The coins of Vatsa. Kosala, Kasi, Magadha, Kalinga & Andhra Janapadas are thin in fabric & the ones of Malla & Mulaka are thick. • In fact the coins of various Janapadas differed from one other in their execution fabric, weight, quality of metal & symbology. Imperial Punch-Marked Coins- • Most of these Janapadas were subsequently absorbed into Magadhan Empire. • The next dynasty of Magadha i.e. the Sisunaga dynasty (ca. 430-364BCE) shifted the capital from Rajgir to Patuliputra (modern Patana) are minted a new series of coinage. • The Janapada PMC gradually disappeared by the end of the 4th century BCE when Magadhan Empire expanded. • The new series of coins were different in number of symbols & weight from the Janapada coins. • The Post-Jnapada PMC bear five symbols on the obverse & weight thirty two rattis standard & popularly known as Karshapana or Imperial punch-marked coin. • The new coinage was to be the model for the later coinage of Magadhan Empire & its successors under the Nanda (ca. 364-324 BCE) & Maurya (ca 324-187 BCE) dynasties. • Their currency Karshapanas were circulated in various parts of the country.
  14. 14. Depiction/Symbols over the Coins- • PMC do not contain any inscription or legend. But they usually contain some curious symbols. • The positioning of symbols is more or less at random through they tend to fall partly of the edge of the flan & on larger coins there are attempts to avoid overlapping. • But most of the times symbols overlapped with each other. • On the other hand, on some coins the symbol has weathered during their long currency. Therefore, the symbols are different to identify properly. • In spite of these difficulties scholars are identified 625 individual symbols & 1245 symbol groupings on PMC of Early Historic India. http://www.universalreview.in/assets/uploads/doc/e9d6d-265-273.universal_23.pdf
  15. 15. Metal & its Source- Metal-Silver, Copper & Gold. (Silver is very common) • The references to gold PMC in ancient literature are numerous. We came to know about a few gold punched-marked coins from J.Allan, D. Upadhyaya & S.N.Chaturvedi, S.M Devi & A.L. Basham’s writings. But the authenticity of these coins is not beyond doubt. Among these coins some are taken by most of the scholars to be modern forgeries. • Copper PMC are much rare. Quite a good number of copper PMC were noticed from various sites of Rajasthan (Nagari, Rairh, Ismail ki- Doongari, Nagar , Noh, Ahar & Pandusar) Maharashtra ( Kaundinyapur), Bihar (Madhaipur), Madhya Pradesh (Ujjain & Vidisha) & West Bengal (Chandraketugarh & Deulpota, Mangalkot & Dihar). Source- Copper: Bihar, Rajasthan & other place of Indian subcontinent. Silver: Mons Capitali (Mount Abu of Aravalli Range, Rajasthan), Setai (Kulu region, Himachal Predesh), Metri at Belary district of Uttar Pradesh & Zawar at Udaipur district in Rajasthan, Orissa & at Beheraki & Laksmipur of Santhal Parganas in Bihar. Hindukush & Heart in Afghanistan, Bawdwin in Myanmar & Yunnan in China. Myanmar & Even from Persia.
  16. 16. The Gandhara janapada was located in north-western India, in an area stretching from Kabul in Afghanistan, through much of Pakistani & Indian Punjab. At some point in the sixth century BCE, Gandhara was conquered by the Persian emperor Darius, who refers to it as one of his satrapies in an inscription dated to c. 520 BCE. It was the richest of the twenty satrapies in Darius's empire. The Achaemenid kings ruled Gandhara up until the time of Alexander. The coins here are often attributed to the Achaemenids. Even if they were Achaemenid issues, it is highly probable, however, that the basic design of these coins dates back to the time of the independent Gandharan janapada. The reason is that they are completely unlike any coins that circulated in Persia, such as the running king type, obviously inspired by Greek coins. Indeed, the Gandharan coins form the strongest proof that coinage originated in India prior to the spread of Greek influence. For coins so radically different from the Greek-inspired Persian coinage to circulate in a satrapy of the Persian empire, it must have been the case that they already had a long history of commercial use in the area. The Persians must have discovered, as did the Greeks after them, that Indian merchants did not take easily to new styles of coinage; they liked to stick with tried & true designs with which they were familiar. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
  17. 17. The Kuntala janapada was located in southern Maharashtra & northern Karnataka state. The usual coin from Kuntala has a mysterious design that resembles a system of pulleys. These coins have previously been assigned to the Ashmaka janapada, but are now assigned to Kuntala. Because of the force of the striking of the die on a round planchet, these coins have a scyphate shape. This is very interesting, because it tells us why, though most of history, coin dies were made bigger than the flans. Indian coins often (almost always!) have portions of the design that are off the flan. These coins explain why. If the dies had been made to completely cover just the flan, the coins would have ended up having curly edges on at least part of the edge, because it would have been well-nigh impossible to keep the die exactly over the flan. LOCAL OR REGIONAL COINS
  18. 18. The Kuru janapada was located around the modern city of Delhi, with its capital at Indraprastha. It was said to include a considerable area around, & to be ruled by the family of Yudhishthira, the head of the Pandavas in the Mahabharata. Mahapadma Nanda incorporated the Kuru domain into the Magadhan empire around 350 BCE. The six coins presented here are not assigned by Rajgor to any janapada. Rather, he simply calls them "Babyal coins," after the town of Babyal in the state of Haryana, where coins of this type were said to have been found. However, according to Mitchiner, this information is incorrect, & all known coins of these types have been found in Sugh in Ambala district. He & others have assigned them to the Kurus, & indeed the known parts of the Kuru janpada are in any case very close to Babyal. LOCAL OR REGIONAL COINS
  19. 19. The Panchala janapada was located in Uttar Pradesh, originally stretching from the Himalayas to the river Chambal. However, at some point, it was divided into two parts. Uttar (or northern) Panchala consisted of the Rohilkhand area, north of the Ganges, with its capital at Ahichhatra. Dakshina (or southern) Panchala comprised the area soouth of the Ganges & north of the Chambal, with its capital at Kampila, in modern Farrukhabad district. Some time in the first half of the sixth century BCE, Uttar Panchala was was conquered by the Kurus, & only Dakshina Panchala remained independent. It was eventually absorbed into the Magadhan empire by Mahapadma Nanda around 350 BCE. The coins here are from Dakshina Panchala. P.L. Gupta reports that coins from this region are normally covered with banker's marks on the reverse, to the point where the obverse design becomes flattened & obscured. However, on these coins, there are few banker's marks. LOCAL OR REGIONAL COINS
  20. 20. Shakya Janapada- Perhaps some of the earliest known coins from India, these crude PMC were first found in the town of Narhan in modern-day Uttar Pradesh. The Shakya janapada (also called Vajji or Lichchavi janapada) was located on the Indo-Nepal border north of the modern town of Gorakhpur. Its capital was Kapilavastu. The coins were probably made from thick sheets of silver, which were then cut down to size to attain the proper weight. Then a central punch was applied, rendering the coin somewhat scyphate in shape. Many of the coins bear a central pentagonal symbol, while others carry other geometric symbols. Some of the coins below also carry additional punches around the central symbol. In all probability, these were banker's marks. According to Rajgor, the Shakya coinage adhered to a shatamana standard of 100 rattis. The shatamana was divided into 8 shana. All the coins illustrated below would then be 5-shana (5/8 shatamana) pieces of 62.5 rattis (7.29 gm.) McIntyre asserts they are double karshapanas of 64 rattis (7.46 gm.); however, he reports a weight range of 6.96 gm. to 7.22 gm., which would place all of his coins neatly within the 5-shana weight. On the other hand, the karshapana might have weighed 3.43 gm, in which case the double karshapana would be 6.86 gm. LOCAL OR REGIONAL COINS
  21. 21. Punch-marked coin of the Nanda dynasty of Magadha. The five symbols on this coin are: Sun symbol, six-armed (Magadha) symbol, bull on hilltop, Indradhvaja flanked by four taurines, elephant. There's also an unofficial countermark on the reverse. Punch-marked coin of the Magadha dynasty Symbols on Obverse: Sun Peacock Sadara Chakra (Alternate Arrows & Taurines) Hill with a Crescent Hand in a Square Symbols on Reverse: Triskele (Four Taurines around a Pellet) Triskele (Three Edges) IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
  22. 22. The Mauryan coinage consisted almost exclusively of silver karshapanas of roughly 3.4 gm, a series that continued the Magadha karshapana series. Almost all Mauryan coins have five punches, as did the Magadhan coins before them ... a sun, a "6-arm symbol" & three others. Some of the last coins in the series also had a punch on the reverse of the coin. Over time, the flans became smaller & thicker. The economy must have been very prosperous, as the coins seem to have been minted in the millions. Large hoards of Mauryan coins are found to this day and, as a result, the coins are quite inexpensive, especially considering their age. Unfortunately, we do not know what the punches signify, nor do we know exactly which coins were issued by which kings. Indeed, we are not even sure where the Magadhan series ends & the Mauryan series begins.
  23. 23. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS Various Symbols over the Coins
  24. 24. Mauryan Coinage IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
  25. 25. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
  26. 26. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS
  27. 27. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
  28. 28. IMPERIAL SERIES COINS Various Symbols over the Coins
  29. 29. IMPERIAL SERIES COINSVarious Symbols over the Coins
  30. 30. VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
  31. 31. VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
  32. 32. VariousSymbolsovertheCoins
  33. 33. Manufacturing- These techniques consisted of two important processes, viz. 1) Preparing Planchets & 2) Striking coins from the Planchets. Both the techniques embody a dozen techniques for the fabrication of PMC of India. I. Techniques of preparing planchets- Planchets coin blanks were produced by various techniques. Important among them are: 1. Technique of droplet coins- The technique was used widely for producing coins at a mass scale. This technique can also be called as Bed of Charcoal Process. In this process, silver pieces of required weight were placed in a crucible in the following manner: Buttom of the crucible was filled with a layer of charcoal. 2. Techniques of scyphate/ cup-shaped coins- In this process, metal drops were prepared by the droplet technique. However, the metal drops fresh from furnace were beaten up with convex devices resulting in the saucer like shapes of the planchets. 3. Techniques for producing coins with laminated flans- In this technique, coin blanks were cut into approximate weight from metal sheets. Subsequently, the pieces were weighed on scales. If the weight of a piece was found accurate, it was sent for stamping. If the weight of a piece was found more than the stipulated weight, corner of the pieces was cut to adjust the weight. Scyphate/ cup-shaped Coin-
  34. 34. Technique of droplet coins- Single- die technique
  35. 35. Techniques for producing coins with a planting of silver- A few Janapada coins are encountered which seem to be original issues of a royal mint. The only disparity observes among these coins is the metal. Here, instead of silver, these are of copper with a planting of silver. These copper coins appear to be official forgeries of the coins issued either purposely by the state or unofficially by mint authorities. In the process, planchets of baser metal were prepared either by droplet technique or by clipping from metal sheets. The planting of silver could have been carried out by one of the three different methods: The simplest method was to dip the planchets on a wash of molten silver, the coin being first cleaned in a bath of borax or potash to make the silver adhere. This method is dangerous as it involves use of mercury. Here the blank was put into an amalgam of silver dissolved in mercury & then heating it to evaporate the mercury. In the last process, planchets were prepared in base metal with a high silver content & were made to appear silvery by a process of blanching. By this process, the flan was heated over a charcoal fire in order to oxidize the copper on the surface leaving a silver-rich layer underneath. The oxide coat was removed by immersion in a saline solution. The flan was then removed by immersion in a salinsolution. The flan was then struck, & the process of striking helped to stabilize silver. Other Manufacturing Technique
  36. 36. Technique of cast planchets- In this technique instead of preparing planchet by any other method listed above, the blanks were being cast in moulds. In the process, molten metal was poured into round depression of a definite depth in a big mould. By the technique ingots were flattened & were ready for stamping. It appears that some of the Gandhara coins known from the Chaman Hazuri hoard were produced by this technique. Technique for metal sheets- In this process metal was first melted in crucible & was then cast into moulds. These moulds were beaten up & sheets were made out of them. These sheets were cut into strips, from which were then cut planchets of appropriate weights. These planchets were weighed. If found accurate weight they were sent for stamping. If the weight was found in excess, corners were cut to adjust the weight, & if the weight was found to less than the stipulated one, such planchets were sent for re-melting. Similar method has been narrated by Kautilya in his Arthasastra. Technique for metal sheets
  37. 37. II. Techniques of striking coins from planchets – Various techniques were employed to struck coins from planchets. Among them following are noteworthy: Single- die technique- Single technique was used by the Janapadas issuing coins with a single symbol. In the process, coin blanks of required weight were prepared either by droplet technique or by cutting from metal sheets. Subsequently, planchets were stamped with a die having a complete design of the intended symbol. In some cases, the die used to be smaller than the flans resulting in the full impression on the blanks. In some other cases, the dies were bigger than the flans, hence resulting in the partial impression. Double- die technique - This technique was influenced by the Greek coins. In the process, coin blank were prepared by casting method. Later on, planchets were placed upon the anvil die. On to the blanks, a punched did was placed & was hammered onto the top of the punch-die. The planchets got squeezed between the two dies & received impression of dies on the either side. Anvil dies, in case of Gandharian coins, were weakly engraved as compared with the punch-dies. The presence applied was also not sufficient. Hence resulting in the weak impression on the obverse. As compared to the die-struck technique, the punch dies of this technique were more like punches than a real die & covered the central portion of the flans. StrikingcoinsfromthePlanchets
  38. 38. Punch-marked technique-This technique was employed by the states issuing coins with more than one symbol. In the present manufacturing process planchets of required weight were produced either by droplet technique or by cutting required pieces from metal sheets. Once the blank of required weight were ready they were stamped with either one, two, three, four of five different punches. While punching the symbols no special care was taken of the chronology & many a times they were overlapped by each other resulting in a mixture of symbols. Sometimes a punch was stamped more than once, thus having an excess of such a symbol. Repousse technique - Literary meaning of the word Repousse is ‘shaped or ornamented with patterns in relief made by hammering or pressing on the reverse side’. The technique can also be identified as Utpiditanka mudra. The first half of the word, Utapidita, stands for ‘well pressed’ & the second half for ‘devices legend’ etc. the complete word denoted the coin having devices, legend etc., pressed well from one side. The other side bears a negative impression of the obverse side in intaglio.
  39. 39. Shalaka (bent-bar) technique- Shalaka or Bent bar coins were issued by the Gandhara Janapada. In this process, bars were first cut from oblong ingots. The width of the ingot determined the length of the coin, the thickness remained the same & the strip was therefore cut to a width which, combined with the other two dimensions, would give approximately the required weight. After being cut, the bar was adjusted more exactly to the correct weight by chiseling at the corners. Subsequently, the blank bars were stamped with dies. The dies were impressed twice, once at each end of the bar. The faces of these dies were circular & convex, thus producing a concave incuse & accentring the curvature at the ends of the coins. The dies were subsequently wider then the bars on which they were impressed, so that the complete impression is hardily seen. However, the curvatures of the bars help in preserving the impression in circulation.
  40. 40. Overstriking technique- In these techniques, existing coins of the same Janapada or of a neighboring state were overstruck with new devices. This could have been done in two ways: i) Restriking & ii) Clipping In the Restriking process, existing coins were recalled from markets by the mint authorities. These old issues were restruck with a punch or punches having new devices & were put back into circulation. A general pattern observed in this process is that normally the blank or the reverse sides of the old coins were used for striking new symbols. In clipping process, existing coins of the same state or of a neighboring state were withdrawn from circulation. These coins were clipped into halves or quarters & were punched subsequently by the minting authorities with new symbols. It is observed that bigger denominations were cut into fractions by the traders without any royal symbols whereas bigger coins of other states were clipped by the mint authorities to serve them as their own issues.
  41. 41. Dating- • The punch-marked coin covers a long range of period & the limit of this period can hardly be determined certainly. • The beginning of punch-marked coin has been speculated by several scholars in various dates ranging from 1000 BCE to 4th century BCE. • A. Cunningham thought that the PMC evolved around 1000 BCE. • According to J.Allan the PMC were circulated during the 3rd century & 2nd century BCE & might go back to the 4th century BCE. • P.L.Gupta & T.R.Harhaker suggested that the PMC struck from the 6th century BCE or earlier to the 2nd century BCE. Decline of PMC & Replacement with Cast Coin- In the North, following the fall of the Maurya Empire & the increased influence of the Greco-Bactrians & Indo-Greeks, PMC were replaced by cast die-struck coins.
  42. 42. Sources- • http://www.suvarnamohur.com/suvarna-mohur-story.php?pagename=012-the-mauryas-empire-main-coin.jpg&slide=9 • http://www.suvarnamohur.com/suvarna-mohur-story.php?pagename=013-the-mauryas-empire-coins.jpg&slide=10 • https://shodhganga.inflibnet.ac.in/bitstream/10603/23934/9/09_chapter%2005.pdf • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heSB4nhPMmI • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZeOoO-NDgU&t=329s Thank you

